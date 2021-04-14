PREP SPRING SIGNINGS

Here is a list of individuals who were recognized or signed national letter of intents Wednesday to continue her athletic careers in college:
Alleman High School
Baseball
Zach Carpita, North Central College
Dominic Ferrari, South Western Illinois College
Noah Schneider, Quincy University
Christian Terronez, Kaskaskia College
Cheer
Carol Alkhouri, St Ambrose
Dance
Allie Bowlyou, Western Illinois University
Lynleigh Schram, St. Ambrose University
Grace Sheldon, St. Ambrose University
Football
Eli Denton, Loras College
Jackson Marx, Mount Marty University
Jake Mattecheck, North Central College
Jack Patting, Augustana College (wrestling)
Golf
Luke Lofgren, Black Hawk College
Soccer
Ella DeSmet, University of Indianapolis
Kendall Wendt, Loras College
Softball
Kiley McConville, Southeastern Community College
Wrestling
William Taylor, Augustana College
Assumption High School
Basketball
Emarion Ellis, Marquette University
Bettendorf High School
Basketball
Nevaeh Morgan, Morningside College
Football
Oliver Bakeris, Wayne State College
Austin Barta, Wartburg College
Jeffrey Speer, Quincy University
Zach Garton, Cornell College
Soccer
Sophia Utsinger, US Naval Academy
Softball
Sophia Del Vecchio, Glenville State College
Swimming/diving
Sydney Hanson, Minnesota State Mankato
Makayla Hughbanks, Iowa
Madeline Witt, Ripon College
Volleyball
Riley Deere, Loras College
Wrestling
Nick Matthys, St. Ambrose
Damian Petersen, St. Ambrose
Moline High School
Baseball
Ryne Schimmel, Black Hawk
Robert "Hunter" Woods, Luther College
Girls basketball
Bralee Trice, Bellarmine
Bowling
Regyn Buffington, Coe College
Football
Treyvon Lee, Missouri S&T
Jaheim Thornton, Upper Iowa
Malik Jones, Victor Valley Community College
Softball
Lindsay Glass, Augustana College
Boys soccer
Tejan Jah, Luther College
Boukary Mbengue, St. Francis University
Girls soccer
Jessica Kenward, Graceland University
Lizbeth Perez-Tapia, Scott Community College
Vanessa Ramirez, Scott Community College
Swimming
Celia Cervantes, UW-Stevens Point
Miriam Trenary, UW-Stevens Point
Boys track & field/cross country
Chase Kwinski, Upper Iowa University
Jon Hutton, Wartburg College
Volleyball
Audrey Lamphier, Illinois Wesleyan University
Wrestling
Charlie Farmer, West Point
DJ Parker, North Dakota State University
United Township HS
Football
Simon Wilson, Iowa Central Junior College
Marcus Thornton, Iowa Central Junior College
Softball
Kyra Shumaker, Wisconsin Lutheran
Arissa Lopez, Black Hawk College
Hannah Malmstrom, Black Hawk College
Autumn Lage, Heartland Community College
Rachael Winkle, Crown College
Boys soccer
Cameron Winters, Monmouth College
Yahir Garcia, Black Hawk College
Peyton Bennett-Alvarado, Black Hawk College
Marcos Rojas, Black Hawk College
Girls soccer
Allison Mirimanian, University of Illinois-Springfield
Kayla Dorn, Eastern Nazarene College
Track & field
Jade Hunter, University of Iowa
* Note: Geneseo is announcing spring signings later this month. Rock Island has plans for a ceremony in May