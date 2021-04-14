PREP SPRING SIGNINGS

 Skip to main content
Here is a list of individuals who were recognized or signed national letter of intents Wednesday to continue her athletic careers in college:

Alleman High School

Baseball

Zach Carpita, North Central College

Dominic Ferrari, South Western Illinois College

Noah Schneider, Quincy University

Christian Terronez, Kaskaskia College

Cheer

Carol Alkhouri, St Ambrose

Dance

Allie Bowlyou, Western Illinois University

Lynleigh Schram, St. Ambrose University

Grace Sheldon, St. Ambrose University

Football

Eli Denton, Loras College

Jackson Marx, Mount Marty University

Jake Mattecheck, North Central College

Jack Patting, Augustana College (wrestling)

Golf

Luke Lofgren, Black Hawk College

Soccer

Ella DeSmet, University of Indianapolis

Kendall Wendt, Loras College

Softball

Kiley McConville, Southeastern Community College

Wrestling

William Taylor, Augustana College

Assumption High School

Basketball

Emarion Ellis, Marquette University

Bettendorf High School

Basketball

Nevaeh Morgan, Morningside College

Football

Oliver Bakeris, Wayne State College

Austin Barta, Wartburg College

Jeffrey Speer, Quincy University

Zach Garton, Cornell College

Soccer

Sophia Utsinger, US Naval Academy

Softball

Sophia Del Vecchio, Glenville State College

Swimming/diving

Sydney Hanson, Minnesota State Mankato

Makayla Hughbanks, Iowa

Madeline Witt, Ripon College

Volleyball

Riley Deere, Loras College

Wrestling

Nick Matthys, St. Ambrose

Damian Petersen, St. Ambrose

Moline High School

Baseball

Ryne Schimmel, Black Hawk

Robert "Hunter" Woods, Luther College

Girls basketball

Bralee Trice, Bellarmine

Bowling

Regyn Buffington, Coe College

Football

Treyvon Lee, Missouri S&T

Jaheim Thornton, Upper Iowa

Malik Jones, Victor Valley Community College

Softball

Lindsay Glass, Augustana College

Boys soccer

Tejan Jah, Luther College

Boukary Mbengue, St. Francis University

Girls soccer

Jessica Kenward, Graceland University

Lizbeth Perez-Tapia, Scott Community College

Vanessa Ramirez, Scott Community College

Swimming

Celia Cervantes, UW-Stevens Point

Miriam Trenary, UW-Stevens Point

Boys track & field/cross country

Chase Kwinski, Upper Iowa University

Jon Hutton, Wartburg College

Volleyball

Audrey Lamphier, Illinois Wesleyan University

Wrestling

Charlie Farmer, West Point

DJ Parker, North Dakota State University

United Township HS

Football

Simon Wilson, Iowa Central Junior College

Marcus Thornton, Iowa Central Junior College

Softball

Kyra Shumaker, Wisconsin Lutheran

Arissa Lopez, Black Hawk College

Hannah Malmstrom, Black Hawk College

Autumn Lage, Heartland Community College

Rachael Winkle, Crown College

Boys soccer

Cameron Winters, Monmouth College

Yahir Garcia, Black Hawk College

Peyton Bennett-Alvarado, Black Hawk College

Marcos Rojas, Black Hawk College

Girls soccer

Allison Mirimanian, University of Illinois-Springfield

Kayla Dorn, Eastern Nazarene College

Track & field

Jade Hunter, University of Iowa

* Note: Geneseo is announcing spring signings later this month. Rock Island has plans for a ceremony in May

