Pritzker pulls plug on IHSA hoops winter season ... or did he?

The prospects for an Illinois high school basketball season have taken some more weird bounces.
The latest of those came Thursday when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker upped the ante and mandated that the IHSA basketball seasons be played as spring sports.
That came a day after he moved basketball for both boys and girls from a medium-risk sport that could be played during the winter to a high-risk sport that nixed the potential for any games being played and limited contact in practices.
Seemingly, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors ignored Pritzker's Wednesday decree regarding the risk factors. Later on Wednesday, IHSA officials countered the high-risk announcement with one of its own — that it would conduct a winter basketball season as had been planned, under the modified IHSA calendar in place for the 2020-21 school year.
As of Friday, it seems any plans are in total flux.
Principals and athletic directors from Western Big 6 Conference schools met on Friday to try to figure out a game plan for moving forward. Nothing definitive came from that meeting, which Geneseo principal Travis Mackey said focused more on “information gathering.”
While Big 6 officials are formulating their plan, other schools around the state are apparently heeding Pritzker's latest decree and delaying the basketball season until the modified spring season that runs from Feb. 15 through May 1.
According to a Chicago Sun Times report, Chicago Public Schools have delayed their basketball season from winter (Nov. 16 to Feb. 13) to the spring season.
Numerous coaches have expressed their concerns about a basketball season taking place and felt as if a final contact day this week might be it for at least a while.
With the IHSA's decision to press on with a winter basketball season against Pritzker's wishes, the decision when to have basketball games is now left in the hands of individual school districts. Superintendents and school boards will have to decide what is best for their schools and conferences.
“School districts have to figure out what their next move is from information they gather from insurance companies and lawyers and those kinds of things,” said Mackey, who also just began a stint as an IHSA board member.
While Friday's meeting centered on numerous concerns, Mackey said Big 6 officials did not decide on how league schools would handle such issues — as individual schools/districts or as a conference.
Mackey and other administrators understand the short timeline between now and the proposed Nov. 16 start of the basketball season and said more frequent meetings are scheduled.
In the wake of this week's unilateral tit-for-tat decision-making between Pritzker and the IHSA, Mackey also hopes for some discussions to hopefully lead to a mutually agreed upon resolution that relieves school boards from deciding the fates of sports.
“In the interim, within the next couple of weeks, we hope there is some dialogue between the IHSA, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the governor's office,” said Mackey.
With Pritzker's latest decree moving basketball to the spring sports season, that would mean it overlaps with the already displaced football season. For many student-athletes, that would mean deciding on one sport or the other instead of getting the chance to participate in both.
It might ultimately leave schools with smaller enrollments having to choose to offer one sport or the other with many students usually playing both.
It would also lead to a basketball/volleyball overlap on the girls side.
“Multi-sport athletes are being asked to choose,” said Mackey, “and that's not really fair to them.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!