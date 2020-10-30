Pritzker pulls plug on IHSA hoops winter season ... or did he?

According to a Chicago Sun Times report, Chicago Public Schools have delayed their basketball season from winter (Nov. 16 to Feb. 13) to the spring season.

Numerous coaches have expressed their concerns about a basketball season taking place and felt as if a final contact day this week might be it for at least a while.

With the IHSA's decision to press on with a winter basketball season against Pritzker's wishes, the decision when to have basketball games is now left in the hands of individual school districts. Superintendents and school boards will have to decide what is best for their schools and conferences.

“School districts have to figure out what their next move is from information they gather from insurance companies and lawyers and those kinds of things,” said Mackey, who also just began a stint as an IHSA board member.

While Friday's meeting centered on numerous concerns, Mackey said Big 6 officials did not decide on how league schools would handle such issues — as individual schools/districts or as a conference.

Mackey and other administrators understand the short timeline between now and the proposed Nov. 16 start of the basketball season and said more frequent meetings are scheduled.