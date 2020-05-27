Public Schools Stadium gets major upgrades

When student-athletes at Rock Island High School return to action, many will have upgraded facilities on which to play.
The most extensive of those upgrades will benefit football, track and soccer athletes as Public Schools Stadium is the center of major work right now.
And fans attending games at the 90-year-old stadium will also benefit from the most recent work as new restrooms are being built behind the stands on the east side of the stadium. Those will be next to the existing concession stand on that side of the field. The restrooms on the west side of the stadium also are being rebuilt.
Plenty of work is also being done inside the stadium's bowl, A new FieldTurf surface will be put down in the coming weeks and the track is getting a new surface as well.
According to Michelle Lillis, Rocky's athletic director, it had been 12 years since the old turf was installed and the track totally rebuilt.
“It doesn't seem like it's been that long,” she said. “We were the first to have turf and now it seems as if everyone has it.”
Lillis did not have final numbers in regard to cost of all the work combined. She said that the FieldTurf cost around $250,000. All of the work was being paid for by funds from the 1% sales tax that feeds roughly $3.4 million annually to District 41. That money, she said, is earmarked for infrastructure work only in the district.
Lillis said the lifespan of the FieldTurf product is usually 10 years.
“Coach Vic Boblett took really good care of it,” Lillis said. “It lasted two years longer than they say it will.”
Ben Hammer, Rocky's current football coach, said that the field was beginning to show signs of wear and the black pellets that support the fibers were clumping a bit. He also said that repairs had been done in some spots and were becoming problematic as fibers and the matting were wearing down a bit.
“Some of the fibers, the grass itself, was starting to split and getting a little matted down,” Hammer said. “It's a credit to our maintenance staff at Rock Island. When you tested the field, it didn't fail any safety requirements or anything like that. … It was well taken care of over its 12-year life.”
The new field will have a familiar look to it as the artwork and design will be exactly the same as the turf that was just removed.
While other coaches and administrators within the district were trying to re-purpose the turf for use at their facilities or schools, that isn't going to be possible.
“We got a better price on the work by letting them take the turf,” said Lillis of the contract with FieldTurf. “It all is being hauled away.”
The major work on Public Schools Stadium was not the only work done to athletic facilities since schools closed in March because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without students in the building, that provided an opportune time to spruce up the girls' gym.
Lillis said that staff custodian Jeff Moritz took it upon himself to put a fresh coat of paint on the entire small gym and new lighting was installed.
“That staff had the choice of coming in or not and Jeff chose to come in and get this done,” Lillis said. “He did the painting all by himself. … It looks terrific.”
