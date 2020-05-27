Public Schools Stadium gets major upgrades

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When student-athletes at Rock Island High School return to action, many will have upgraded facilities on which to play.

The most extensive of those upgrades will benefit football, track and soccer athletes as Public Schools Stadium is the center of major work right now.

And fans attending games at the 90-year-old stadium will also benefit from the most recent work as new restrooms are being built behind the stands on the east side of the stadium. Those will be next to the existing concession stand on that side of the field. The restrooms on the west side of the stadium also are being rebuilt.

Plenty of work is also being done inside the stadium's bowl, A new FieldTurf surface will be put down in the coming weeks and the track is getting a new surface as well.

According to Michelle Lillis, Rocky's athletic director, it had been 12 years since the old turf was installed and the track totally rebuilt.

“It doesn't seem like it's been that long,” she said. “We were the first to have turf and now it seems as if everyone has it.”