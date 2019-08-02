{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Iowa state tournament

Class 1A

Today's championship

Mason City Newman (37-3) vs. Alburnett (34-5), 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Today's championship

Van Meter (33-3) vs. North Linn (40-5), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday's scores

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Marion 1

Central DeWitt 4, Assumption 1

Today's championship

Cedar Rapids Xavier (40-2) vs. Central DeWitt (38-3), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday's scores

Urbandale 10, Iowa City West 2

Johnston 7, Dowling Catholic 0

Today's championship

Urbandale (30-14) vs. Johnston (36-5), 7 p.m.

Central DeWitt;210;000;1;--;4;7;0

Assumption;010;000;0;--;1;2;0

Alex McAleer and Garrett Finley. Brandon Schlichting and Jayson Willers. WP -- McAleer (8-0). LP -- Schlichting (7-1). Two or more hits -- Central DeWitt, Finley. 2B -- Central DeWitt, Devin Hurdle, Jake Swanson. 3B -- Central DeWitt, Nolan Haack. HR -- Assumption, Willers. RBI -- Central DeWitt, Hurdle, Finley, Swanson, Lucas Bixby; Assumption, Willers. 

Records: Central DeWitt 38-3; Assumption 32-5 (final)

