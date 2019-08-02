Baseball
Iowa state tournament
Class 1A
Today's championship
Mason City Newman (37-3) vs. Alburnett (34-5), 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Today's championship
Van Meter (33-3) vs. North Linn (40-5), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday's scores
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Marion 1
Central DeWitt 4, Assumption 1
Today's championship
Cedar Rapids Xavier (40-2) vs. Central DeWitt (38-3), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday's scores
Urbandale 10, Iowa City West 2
Johnston 7, Dowling Catholic 0
Today's championship
Urbandale (30-14) vs. Johnston (36-5), 7 p.m.
Central DeWitt;210;000;1;--;4;7;0
Assumption;010;000;0;--;1;2;0
Alex McAleer and Garrett Finley. Brandon Schlichting and Jayson Willers. WP -- McAleer (8-0). LP -- Schlichting (7-1). Two or more hits -- Central DeWitt, Finley. 2B -- Central DeWitt, Devin Hurdle, Jake Swanson. 3B -- Central DeWitt, Nolan Haack. HR -- Assumption, Willers. RBI -- Central DeWitt, Hurdle, Finley, Swanson, Lucas Bixby; Assumption, Willers.
Records: Central DeWitt 38-3; Assumption 32-5 (final)