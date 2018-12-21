Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;6;0;8;0
Davenport Central;5;1;8;1
Bettendorf;;5;1;7;1
Davenport North;4;2;5;3
Pleasant Valley;;3;3;5;3
Assumption;;3;3;4;4
Clinton;;2;4;2;5
Burlington;;1;5;2;6
Davenport West;1;5;2;6
Muscatine;;0;6;0;9
Friday's scores
Burlington 60, Muscatine 58
Assumption 56, Clinton 29
Davenport West 75, Davenport North 69
North Scott 52, Davenport Central 48 (OT)
Bettendorf 59, Pleasant Valley 37
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Iowa City Regina 68, Bellevue 29
Calamus-Wheatland 64, Bellevue Marquette 41
Central DeWitt 55, Center Point-Urbana 53
Clinton Prince of Peace 62, Lisbon 41
Maquoketa 49, Dyersville Beckman 37
Easton Valley 87, Fulton 38
Lone Tree 83, Columbus 30
Louisa-Muscatine 77, Winfield-Mount Union 71 (OT)
Mediapolis 52, Wapello 28
Midland at Cedar Valley Christian, no report
Monticello 64, Durant 45
Northeast 64, Mid-Prairie 50
Tipton 67, North Cedar 65
Camanche 81, West Branch 57
Cascade 50, West Liberty 26
Anamosa 66, Wilton 41
North Scott 52, Davenport Central 48 (OT)
NORTH SCOTT (8-0, 6-0) -- Carson Rollinger 4-9 1-3 12, Cortaviaus Seales 3-9 2-2 10, Sam Kilburg 3-7 2-2 8, Ty Anderson 6-6 1-2 13, Trent Allard 1-3 0-0 2, Landon Eiland 2-3 1-2 7. Totals 19-37 7-11 52.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (8-1, 5-1) -- Amari Porter 1-5 0-0 3, Josh English 6-13 3-4 17, John Miller 2-5 0-2 6, Kaiden Phillips 1-6 4-6 6, Keshawn Pegues 4-12 0-2 9, Diontrel Wommack 3-5 1-3 7, Eli Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 8-17 48.
North Scott;4;14;14;11;9;--;52
Dav. Central;8;12;13;10;5;--;48
3-point goals -- North Scott 7-13 (Rollinger 3-6, Seales 2-3, Eiland 2-2, Allard 0-1, Kilburg 0-1); Central 6-23 (English 2-7, Miller 2-4, Porter 1-5, Pegues 1-3, Phillips 0-4). Rebounds -- North Scott 24 (Anderson 8, Kilburg 6); Central 27 (Wommack 6). Turnovers -- North Scott 17, Central 15. Total fouls -- North Scott 13, Central 17. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: North Scott 67, Central 24
Bettendorf 59, Pleasant Valley 37
PLEASANT VALLEY (5-3, 3-3) – Jacob Parker 1-1 0-4 2, Cade Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Duwa 4-13 1-2 10, Hunter Snyder 5-15 5-6 17, Carter Cline 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden Guenzler 0-1 0-1 0, Jacob Townsend 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Lawlor 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Rothbardt 1-1 0-0 2, Jack Donahue 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett Massengale 1-1 0-0 3, Creighton Clausen 1-1 0-0 3, Matt Mickle 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Cottrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-35 6-13 37.
BETTENDORF (7-1, 5-1) – Lucas Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, D.J. Carton 9-15 2-4 20, Tyler Wellman 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Tyler 6-9 0-0 15, Trevor Feller 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Byrne 3-4 0-0 8, Oliver Bakeris 3-3 0-0 6, Tynan Numkena 1-2 0-0 2, Carter Furness 0-0 0-0 0, Keaton Staley 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Hester 2-2 0-0 4, Connor Steele 1-1 0-0 2, Ethan Horner 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Weyman 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Cavins 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Hornbuckle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-42 2-4 59.
Pleasant Valley;7;2;11;17;--;37
Bettendorf;5;19;16;19;--;59
3-point goals – Pleasant Valley 5-14 (Snyder 2-7, Duwa 1-5, Massengale 1-1, Clausen 1-1); Bettendorf 5-11 (Tyler 3-5, Byrne 2-2, Carton 0-4). Rebounds – Pleasant Valley 16 (Parker 5); Bettendorf 25 (Carton 11). Total fouls – Pleasant Valley 8; Bettendorf 16. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – Pleasant Valley 7; Bettendorf 8.
Davenport Assumption 56, Clinton 29
CLINTON -- Max Holy 0 0-0 0, Frederick Williams 0 0-0 0, LJ Henderson 1 1-4 3, Bret Myli 4 0-3 8, Ulysses Patterson 0 0-0 0, Zach Hoffman 3 0-1 7, Malachi Mojeiko 2 1-2 5, Damarcus Knox 0 0-0 0, Casey Shannon 2 0-0 5, David Johnson 0 1-2 1, Carter Horan 0 0-0 0, Yair Perez 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-12 29.
ASSUMPTION -- Ray Kotula 2 0-0 4, Grayson Heiser 0 0-0 0, Sean Peeters 7 2-3 16, Anthony Valainis 4 2-2 10, Dylan Peeters 5 3-3 13, J.J. Stratman 0 0-0 0, Logan Ehrecke 0 2-2 2, Adam Quested 1 0-0 3, Bret Kopp 0 0-0 0, Zach Wesolowski 0 1-2 1, Bill Flaherty 2 0-0 4, Ray Tucker 1 0-0 3, Vince Thomas 0 0-0 0, Tyler Maro 0 0-0 0, Jay Costello 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-12 56.
Clinton;6;7;8;8;--;29
Assumption;14;14;12;16;--;56
3-point goals -- Clinton 2 (Hoffman, Shannon); Assumption 2 (Tucker, Quested). Total Fouls -- Clinton 12, Assumption 13. Fouled out -- None.
Davenport West 75, Davenport North 69
DAVENPORT NORTH (5-3, 4-2) — T.J. Vesey 2-13 1-1 6, Jayden Houston 6-11 0-0 15, Cory Prather 3-8 0-0 9, Mekki Sisk 4-10 1-2 13, Jamal Litt 3-9 0-1 7, Quincy Wiseman 6-10 5-7 17, Alec Seifert 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 7-11 69.
DAVENPORT WEST (2-6, 1-5) — Malik Westerfield 6-15 2-2 16, Logan Petersen 1-2 0-0 3, Nasir Beechum 3-4 1-3 7, Zach Trevino 4-8 6-8 15, John Michael Thornton 3-5 3-4 9, Jamil Haymond 6-10 4-8 16, Aldane Barrett 3-8 3-3 9. Totals 26-52 19-28 75.
Davenport North;10;15;19;25;—;69
Davenport West;11;20;15;29;—;75
3-point goals -- Davenport North 12-35 (Sisk 4-10, Houston 3-6, Prather 3-8, Litt 1-2, Vesey 1-8, Wiseman 0-1); Davenport West 4-12 (Westerfield 2-5, Petersen 1-2, Trevino 1-3, Beechum 0-1, Haymond 0-1). Rebounds -- Davenport North 28 (Houston 7, Wiseman 7); Davenport North 26 (Haymond 8). Turnovers -- Davenport North 22, Davenport West 13. Total fouls -- Davenport North 19; Davenport West 16. Fouled out -- Beechum. Technical fouls -- Beechum, Prather.
United Township 56, Normal West 48
UNITED TOWNSHIP (8-3) -- Geadeyan 2-3 4-4 2 8, Wilson 8-11 0-5 3 17, Ronnebveck 1-5 0-0 1 3, Agot 3-8 2-5 0 9, Ellis 7-9 0-0 3 14, Taghon 2-2 0-0 3 5, Merrick 0-0 0-0 0 0, Solis 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 23-38 6-14 12 56.
NORMAL WEST (2-7) -- Camp 3-5 0-0 0 9, Cupples 5-14 0-0 3 15, McGinnis 1-3 0-0 3 2, Hutson 4-9 0-0 1 8, Hernandez 0-4 1-2 1 1, Walker 1-5 0-0 0 2, Fisher 3-7 4-5 3 11, Perkins 0-1 0-0 5 0. Totals 17-48 5-7 16 48.
United Township;19;14;9;14—56
Normal West;9;13;8;18—48
3-point goals -- UT 4-10 (Ronnebeck 1-4, Agot 1-3, Wilson 1-2, Taghon 1-1); NW 9-22 (Cupples 5-11, Camp 3-4, McGinnis 0-2, Hutson 0-1). Assists -- UT 16 (Geadeyan 6, Agot 5); NW 11 (McGinnis 4). Steals -- UT 7 (Geadeyan 4); NW 4 (Camp 2). Blocks -- UT 3 (Wilson 2); NW 2 (Hernadez 2). Turnovers -- UT 13, NW 11.
Camanche 81, West Branch 57
WEST BRANCH (8-2) — Beau Cornwell 7-25 3-6 20, Ted Bridges 8-13 3-4 20, Zach Thompson 0-4 0-0 0, Brady Lukavsky 2-6 0-0 6, Trey Eagle 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas Gould 3-7 1-2 8, Brett Schiele 0-5 0-0 0, Jeff Bowie 0-1 1-2 1, Matthew Whaley 0-0 0-0 0, Atlas Kolpin 0-0 0-0 0, Gavin Hierseman 0-0 0-0 0, Simon Palmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 8-14 57.
CAMANCHE (8-0) — Cam Soenksen 7-17 2-6 19, Zayne Feller 4-9 2-3 10, Caleb Delzell 5-10 7-7 18, Zachary Erwin 2-4 2-2 8, Carson Seeser 7-10 2-2 19, Calvin Ottens 2-2 1-2, Jaxon White 1-3 0-0 0, Ethan Buckley 0-1 0-0 0, Nolan Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle DeWeerdt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 16-22 81.
West Branch;14;11;17;15;--;57
Camanche;20;16;28;17;--;81
3-point goals — West Branch 7-32 (Cornwell 3-15, Lukavsky 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Gould 1-3, Schiele 0-4, Thompson 0-1, Eagle 0-1), Camanche 9-17 (Soenksen 3-7, Seeser 3-4, Erwin 2-2, Delzell 1-3, White 0-1). Rebounds — West Branch 35 (Cornwell 12), Camanche 40 (Delzell 11). Fouls — West Branch 21, Camanche 16. Fouled out — Eagle. Technical fouls — Cornwell, Soenksen, Buckley. Turnovers — West Branch 14, Camanche 16.
Rockridge 73, West Central 49
WEST CENTRAL -- Landen Beelman 1 0-0 1 3, Jackson Krieger 2 5-8 2 9, Brandon Olson 0 0-0 0 0, Dylan Deemer 0 0-0 0 0, Max Carnes 1 0-0 1 2, Jordon Roller 1 0-0 5 2, Asa Stanley 2 2-2 2 6, Brayden Vancil 2 0-0 2 4, Walker Conchas 0 0-0 0 0, Nathan Bigger 1 2-2 1 2, Bradon Annegers 8 1-1 1 21. Totals 18 8-13 15 49
ROCKRIDGE -- Grant Otting 0 0-0 0 0, Cody Bush 8 0-0 2 19, Nate Henry 6 4-4 2 16, Jenson Whiteman 7 1-2 2 20, Grant Jorgensen 0 1-2 1 1, Tommy Fratzke 0 0-0 0 0, Jacob Hilkin 0 0-0 3 0, Lucas Buckrop 1 0-0 1 2, Riley Fetterer 1 2-2 2 4, Hunter Johnson 0 0-0 0 0, Cole Rusk 4 1-6 0 9, Ethan Holbert 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 28 9-16 15 73
West Central;10;8;15;16;--;49
Rockridge;16;14;25;18;--;73
3-point goals -- West Central 5 (Annegers 4, Beelman); Rockridge 8 (Whiteman 5, Bush 3). Fouled out -- West Central (Roller)
Mediapolis 52, Wapello 28
MEDIAPOLIS -- Jalon Lacy 1 0-0 1 2, Nick Ensminger 4 1-2 2 13, Owen Timmerman 1 0-0 1 3, Drew Schroeder 4 0-0 1 9, Max McClure 0 0-0 0 0, Ben Wolgemuth 10 0-0 2 22, Andrew Carter 0 0-0 1 0, Dawson Wirt 1 0-0 0 3, Regan Thornburg 0 0-0 1 0, Mark Baker 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 21 1-2 9 52
WAPELLO -- Kabe Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Tate Boysen 0 0-0 1 0, Noah Holland 2 2-2 1 8, Ben Kroeger 0 0-0 1 0, Maddux Griffin 0 0-0 0 0, Tade Parsons 0 0-0 0 0, Aiden Housman 1 0-0 0 2, Joe Stewart 0 0-0 1 0, Joel Chaney 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 0 0-2 0 0, Sam Lanz 0 0-0 0 0, Bryant Lanz 0 2-2 2 2, Keaton Mitchell 7 0-0 1 16, Rhett Smith 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 10 4-6 7 28
Mediapolis;13;12;18;9;--;52
Wapello;6;9;11;2;--;28
3-point goals -- Mediapolis 9 (Ensminger 4, Wolgemuth 2, Timmerman, Schroeder, Wirt); Wapello 4 (Holland 2, Mitchell 2)
Calamus-Wheatland 64, Bellevue Marquette 41
CALAMUS-WHEATLAND -- Max Hansen 2 0-0 0 4, Hunter Rickels 2 2-2 0 8, Chase Knoche 0 0-0 0 0, Josh Hein 3 0-0 5 8, Brady Buchmeyer 3 3-6 1 10, Caleb Banowetz 3 1-2 1 10, Kaden Schnede 4 5-14 1 13, Austin Henning 0 0-0 0 0, Brian Forret 1 0-0 1 2, Brant Boeckmann 3 2-3 4 9. Totals 21 13-27 13 64
MARQUETTE -- Jeb Schwager 0 0-0 2 0, Carson Michels 4 3-4 1 11, Ty Parker 0 0-0 4 0, Danny Koos 2 1-4 2 6, Ethan Pfiffner 3 0-0 4 6, Parker Mueller 1 0-0 1 2, Nick Hager 1 0-0 2 2, Matt Brinker 5 4-4 2 14, Tyler Kremer 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 16 8-12 21 41
Calamus-Wheatland;23;19;9;13;--;64
Marquette;10;17;6;8;--;41
3-point goals -- Calamus-Wheatland 8 (Banowetz 3, Rickels 2, Hein 2, Buchmeyer); Marquette 1 (Koos). Fouled out -- Calamus-Wheatland (Hein)
Louisa-Muscatine 77, Winfield-Mt. Union 71 (OT)
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Alex Yerington 8 10-13 3 26, Emmanuel Walker 6 2-2 0 16, Dawson Wehrle 4 5-6 4 15, Karson Cantrell 1 0-0 5 3, Dallas Vasquez 3 1-2 4 7, Brock Jeambey 2 6-10 3 10, Michael Danz 0 0-0 1 0, Trey Carter 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 24 24-33 20 77
WINFIELD-MT. UNION -- Juanito Piper 4 3-4 3 11, Jacob Kongable 0 0-0 1 0, Christian Gerot 7 8-11 3 25, Josh Burroughs 2 1-2 4 5, Graham Hagge 0 1-2 5 1, Nolan Ross 0 0-0 0 0, Jared Arnold 4 0-1 5 10, Bryce Wade 0 0-0 0 0, Ty Yocum 9 1-2 4 19. Totals 26 14-22 25 71
Louisa-Muscatine;24;11;12;16;14--;77
Winfield-Mt. Union;11;11;28;13;8;--;71
3-point goals -- Louisa-Muscatine 5 (Walker 2, Wehrle 2, Cantrell); Winfield-Mt. Union 4 (Gerot 3, Arnold). Fouled out -- Louisa-Muscatine (Cantrell); Winfield-Mt. Union (Hagge, Arnold)
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;8;0;10;0
North Scott;;7;1;9;1
Bettendorf;;6;2;8;2
Davenport North;6;2;6;3
Assumption;;5;3;5;5
Clinton;;3;5;4;5
Muscatine;;3;5;3;8
Burlington;;1;7;2;8
Davenport Central;1;7;1;8
Davenport West;0;7;0;9
Thursday's score
Muscatine 41, Burlington 26
Friday's scores
Assumption 66, Clinton 51
North Scott 64, Davenport Central 19
Davenport North 87, Davenport West 26
Pleasant Valley 49, Bettendorf 33
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Bellevue 52, Iowa City Regina 42
Bellevue Marquette 55, Calamus-Wheatland 34
Center Point-Urbnana 53, Central DeWitt 39
Clinton Prince of Peace 53, Lisbon 42
Louisa-Muscatine 41, Winfield-Mount Union 40
Lone Tree 48, Columbus 27
Maquoketa at Dyersville Beckman, no report
Mediapolis 48, Wapello 28
Midland at Cedar Valley Christian, no report
Durant 81, Monticello 77
Mid-Prairie 65, Northeast 38
Tipton 54, North Cedar 43
West Branch 46, Camanche 34
Cascade 57, West Liberty 30
Wilton 55, Anamosa 44
Pleasant Valley 49, Bettendorf 33
PLEASANT VALLEY (10-0, 8-0) -- Adrea Arthofer 3-5 0-0 8, Carli Spelhaug 6-17 5-6 22, Regan Denny 0-0 0-0 0, Julia Hillman 0-1 0-0 0, Mallory Lafever 2-8 0-0 4, Ellie Scranton 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Beinborn 3-13 2-2 11, Anna Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Ilah Perez-Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Vice 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-48 7-8 49.
BETTENDORF (8-2, 6-2) -- Garce McKenzie 1-5 0-2 3, Allie Brownson 2-4 0-0 6, Ashley Fountain 2-6 7-8 12, Maggie Erpelding 1-3 2-2 4, Emma Dennison 0-2 2-2 2, Kaalyn Petersen 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Wroblewski 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 9-31 11-14 33.
Pleasant Valley;11;10;17;11;--;49
Bettendorf;4;9;7;13;--;33
3-point goals -- PV 10-33 (Spelhaug 5-13, Beinborn 3-11, Arthofer 2-3, Lafever 0-5, Hillman 0-1); Bettendorf 4-13 (Brownson 2-4, McKenzie 1-5, Fountain 1-2, Erpelding 0-1, Wroblewski 0-1). Rebounds -- PV 24 (Perez-Johnson 5); Bettendorf 19 (Wroblewski 9). Turnovers -- PV 12, Bettendorf 16. Total fouls -- PV 13, Bettendorf 7. Fouled out -- none.
North Scott 64, Davenport Central 19
DAVENPORT CENTRAL -- Kariana Lohf 2 0-0 4 5, Nacari Bryant 0 0-0 3 0, Acorianna Lard 1 0-2 1 2, McKenna Moore 2 0-0 2 4, Sydney George 0 0-0 2 0, Smith 0 0-0 0 0, Mckenzie Brown 0 0-0 4 0, Adriauna Mayfield 0 0-0 1 0, Dazianna Ford 2 1-2 1 5, Brynn Davis 1 0-0 0 3, Angelique Taylor 0 0-0 1 0, Bria Clark 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 8 1-4 20 19
NORTH SCOTT -- Presley Case 4 0-0 2 10, Reagan Schoening 0 0-0 0 0, Paige Blaskovich 1 0-0 0 2, Brooke Kilburg 1 0-0 0 2, Brooke Corson 2 0-0 0 5, Rylie Rucker 2 2-2 0 7, Rachel Anderson 0 1-2 0 1, Tarynn Kuehl 0 2-2 0 2, Samantha Scott 1 0-1 2 3, Chloe Engelkes 2 0-0 0 5, Adriane Latham 1 2-3 2 4, Grace Boffeli 6 3-6 0 15, Grace Hansel 0 4-4 0 4, Kami Nagle 1 0-0 1 2, Avery Woods 1 0-1 1 2. Totals 22 14-21 8 64
Davenport Central;0;9;1;9;--;19
North Scott;24;18;10;12;--;64
3-point goals -- Davenport Central 2 (Lohf, Davis); North Scott 6 (Case 2, Corson, Rucker, Scott, Engelkes)
Assumption 66, Clinton 51
CLINTON -- Elle Davis 1 0-1 2 3, Molly Chapman 3 1-2 4 9, Macy Mulholland 4 2-5 2 11, Marissa Fullick 0 0-0 1 0, Megan Gandrup 9 4-4 4 25, Molly Shannon 1 1-4 4 3, Makenzie Cooley 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 18 8-16 20 51
ASSUMPTION -- Katie Anderson 0 2-2 3 2, Lauren Herrig 4 0-0 3 12, Olivia Wardlow 3 1-3 2 7, Dawsen Dorsey 0 1-2 3 1, Anna Wohlers 3 9-13 2 18, Allie Timmons 8 5-6 2 24, Corey Whitlock 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 19 18-26 16 66
Clinton;13;13;16;9;--;51
Assumption;17;18;18;13;--;66
3-point goals -- Clinton 7 (Gandrup 3, Chapman 2, Davis, Mulholland); Assumption 10 (Herrig 4, Wohlers 3, Timmons 3).
Mediapolis 48, Wapello 28
MEDIAPOLIS -- Allie Coates 0 0-0 0 0, Ruthie Jahn 4 0-0 2 9, Mackenzie Springsteen 6 0-0 0 13, Catie Cross 0 0-0 0 0, Olivia Moehle 0 0-0 1 0, Maya Johnson 4 0-0 1 11, Mckenna Crews 5 1-1 2 11, Crystal Oetken 0 0-0 0 0, Helaina Hillyard 1 1-2 4 4, Hallie Mohr 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 2-3 10 48
WAPELLO -- Sammy Ewart 1 1-4 0 4, Holly Massner 3 0-0 2 8, Eryka Dickey 4 0-0 0 9, Brekyn Mears 1 0-0 0 2, Emma Reid 1 0-2 1 2, Mady Reid 1 0-0 1 3, Lindsey Massner 0 0-0 0 0, Paige Klinedinst 0 0-0 0 0, Toni Bohlen 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 12 1-6 4 28
Mediapolis;11;6;17;14;--;48
Wapello;11;5;7;5;--;28
3-point goals -- Mediapolis 6 (Johnson 3, Jahn, Springsteen, Hillyard); Wapello 5 (Massner 2, Ewart, Dickey, Mady Reid)
Center Point-Urbana 53, Central DeWitt 39
CENTRAL DEWITT -- Grace Pierce 0 0-0 0 0, Allison Meaows 2 0-0 3 5, Carleigh Jefford 1 0-3 4 2, Lauren Cooper 1 1-2 3 3, Emily Swanson 1 0-0 2 2, Madilynn McAvan 0 0-0 0 0, Lauren Wisco 3 1-2 0 8, Taylor Veach 7 2-4 2 19, Talbot Kinney 0 0-2 2 0. Totals 15 4-13 16 39
CENTER POINT-URBANA -- Arianna KAtcher 4 3-6 1 11, Karly Millikin 0 2-2 2 2, Rylee Clark 1 1-2 0 3, Chloe Neighbor 0 1-2 2 1, Bryn Hadsall 1 1-2 0 4, Peyton Kriegel 0 0-0 0 0, Madie Willson 3 0-0 3 7, Ryley Goebel 5 3-5 3 13, Callyn Fox 6 0-0 3 12. Totals 20 11-19 14 53
Central DeWitt;12;7;14;6;--;39
Center Point-Urbana;18;10;19;6;--;53
3-point goals -- Central DeWitt 5 (Veach 3, Wisco, Meadows); Center Point-Urbana 2 (Hadsall, Willson)
Bellevue 52, Iowa City Regina 42
BELLEVUE -- Kailey Miller 2 2-3 1 6, Alyssa Rubel 1 1-3 0 4, Lindsey Banowetz 5 5-7 1 16, Teresa Paulsen 1 2-4 4 4, Maddie Schmidt 0 0-0 0 0, Brianna Laughlin 0 1-2 0 1, Giana Michels 8 2-2 3 21, Sally Paulsen 0 0-0 4 0. Totals 17 13-20 13 52
REGINA -- Elly Gahan 4 2-7 2 10, Annie Gahan 3 0-0 3 9, Abby Clark 0 0-0 0 0, Claire Gaarde 0 0-0 4 0, Kennedy Wallace 0 0-0 4 0, Steph Stenger 3 0-0 2 9, Sam Greving 3 7-8 3 14. Totals 13 9-15 18 42
Bellevue;14;13;10;15;--;52
Regina;12;10;9;11;--;42
3-point goals -- Bellevue 5 (Michels 3, Rubel, Banowetz); Regina 7 (Annie Gahan 3, Stenger 3, Greving)
Prince of Peace 53, Lisbon 42
PRINCE OF PEACE -- Ava Ruden 0 0-0 0 0, Grace Dehner 1 0-0 0 3, Isabel Hansen 2 2-2 2 6, Kaelyn Goodsman 2 1-8 0 5, Sophie Griffin 2 0-0 5 4, Mary Schnier 0 0-0 0 0, Paige Kuehl 3 0-3 4 6, Lilly Isenhour 6 2-6 5 14, Anabel Blount 6 1-3 3 13, Emma Kuehl 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 23 6-23 22 53
LISBON -- Chloe Woldruff 0 0-0 5 0, McKenna Nelson 2 2-4 1 8, Stacia Hall 1 0-0 3 2, Sam Schrantz 1 1-7 1 3, Mia Petersen 0 0-0 0 0, Keegan Meyer 0 0-0 0 0, Bethany Richardson 3 3-5 4 9, Ava Richardson 4 6-14 4 14, Hannah Neymeyer 1 4-15 3 6. Totals 12 16-48 21 42
Prince of Peace;21;10;14;8;--;53
Lisbon;9;12;9;12;--;42
3-point goals -- Prince of Peace 1 (Dehner); Lisbon 2 (Nelson 2). Fouled out -- Prince of Peace (Isenhour, Griffin); Lisbon (Woldruff)