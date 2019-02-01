Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;13;0;16;0
Bettendorf;;11;1;14;1
Davenport Central;;10;2;13;2
Assumption;;6;6;8;7
Pleasant Valley;;6;6;9;6
Davenport North;;4;6;5;8
Davenport West;;4;8;5;9
Burlington;;2;9;3;9
Clinton;;2;9;2;12
Muscatine;;0;11;0;14
Friday's scores
Davenport Central 76, Assumption 63
Pleasant Valley 62, Davenport North 52
North Scott 53, Davenport West 30
Burlington 66, Clinton 60
Bettendorf 55, Muscatine 41
Today's games
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 1 p.m.
Davenport Central at Davenport North, 3 p.m.
Clinton vs. Bettendorf at North Scott, 5 p.m.
Big Six standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Moline;;7;1;19;3
Rock Island;;5;2;14;8
United Township;;3;3;16;7
Quincy;;3;3;9;10
Galesburg;;3;4;14;9
Alleman;;0;8;8;16
Friday's scores
Rock Island 55, Moline 47
Galesburg 52, United Township 42
Quincy 60, Alleman 48
Today's games
Normal Community at Moline, 6:30 p.m.
Rock Island at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Central DeWitt at Marion
Maquoketa 60, Clear Creek Amana 46
Northeast 51, Bellevue 47
Tipton 68, Wilton 51
Iowa City Regina 61, West Liberty 17
Calamus-Wheatland 65, North Cedar 62
Prince of Peace 60, Midland 23
Bellevue Marquette 88, Cedar Valley Christian 53
Easton Valley 74, Lisbon 50
WACO 51, Wapello 37
Columbus 59, Cardinal 45
Camanche 72, Anamosa 68
Pleasant Valley 62, Davenport North 52
NORTH (5-8, 4-6) – Jamal Litt 3-5 1-2 5, Quincy Wiseman 6-10 2-4 14, TJ Vesey 3-9 0-0 7, Jayden Houston 3-4 1-2 8, Mekki Sisk 1-7 0-0 3, Cody Prather 4-6 2-2 11, Jamal Winston 2-4 0-0 4, Alec Seifert 0-1 0-0 0, Mike Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 6-10 52.
PLEASANT VALLEY (9-6, 6-6) – Carter Cline 3-4 0-0 6, Cade Collier 4-6 1-2 9, Carter Duwa 5-8 2-4 15, Jacob Townsend 2-4 2-4 6, Hunter Snyder 8-11 7-7 25, Jacob Parker 0-2 1-2 1, Ryan Dolphin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-36 13-19 62.
Davenport North;11;11;6;24;--;52
Pleasant Valley;13;16;8;25;--;62
3-point goals – Davenport North 3-14 (Vesey 1-3, Prather 1-3, Sisk 1-7, Winston 0-2); Pleasant Valley 5-10 (Duwa 3-6, Snyder 2-3, Cline 0-1). Rebounds – Davenport North 21 (Wiseman 6); Pleasant Valley 22 (Collier 7). Total fouls – Davenport North 16; Pleasant Valley 11. Fouled out – Vesey. Turnovers – Davenport North 10; Pleasant Valley 14.
Sophomores: Davenport North 41, Pleasant Valley 35
North Scott 53, Davenport West 30
North Scott (16-0, 13-0) — Luke Haedt 0-2 0-0 0, Nick Stanton 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Jennings 0-0 0-0 0, Layne Hamann 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Rollinger 5-9 0-0 15, Jackson Guffey 1-1 0-0 3, Cortaviaus Seales 1-10 1-2 3, Sam Kilburg 0-5 1-2 1, Reece Sommers 4-7 0-0 12, Brayden Walker 0-1 0-0 0, V’Ondre Haywood 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Anderson 6-7 0-0 13, Logan Vis 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Eiland 1-5 0-0 3, Ben Belken 1-1 0-0 3, Trent Allard 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 19-50 2-5 53.
Davenport West (5-9, 4-8) — Elijah Hollingshed 1-6 0-0 3, Malik Westerfield 6-18 2-3 14, Logan Petersen 1-3 0-0 2, NaZion Caruthers 2-2 2-5 7, Nasir Beechum 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter Runge 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Jalil Payne 0-0 0-0 0, John Michael Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Quenton Dempsey 0-0 0-0 0, Jamil Haymond 2-7 0-0 4, Aldane Barrett 0-8 0-2 0. Totals 12-40 4-10 30.
North Scott;15;15;17;6;—;53
Davenport West;4;8;8;10;—;30
3-point goals -- North Scott 13-28 (Rollinger 5-6, Sommers 4-6, Guffey 1-1, Anderson 1-1, Belken 1-1, Eiland 1-3, Seales 0-5, Kilburg 0-3, Haedt 0-1, Walker 0-1); Davenport West 2-21 (Caruthers 1-1, Hollingshed 1-4, Westerfield 0-6, Haymond 0-3, Barrett 0-3, Petersen 0-2, Beechum 0-2). Rebounds -- North Scott 39 (Kilburg 11), Davenport West 23 (Barrett 5). Turnovers -- North Scott 17, Davenport West 13. Total fouls -- North Scott 11, Davenport North 13. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: Davenport West 43, North Scott 42
Davenport Central 76, Davenport Assumption 63
CENTRAL (13-2, 10-2) -- Emarion Elliis 3 7-9 14, Amari Porter 2 1-1 5, Josh English 2 3-3 8, Kaiden Phillips 5 0-2 12, Keshawn Pegues 10 1-1 22, Diontrel Wommack 4 0-0 8, John Miller 2 0-0 5, Niiziar Rogers 1 0-0 2, Victor Howard 0 0-0 0, Javari Terrell 0 0-0 0, Ralph Hayes 0 0-0 0, Dajion Greer 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-16 76.
ASSUMPTION (8-7, 6-6) -- Adam Quested 0 0-0 0, Grayson Heiser 0 0-0 0, Sean Peeters 6 7-7 20, Dylan Peeters 8 14-17 30, Anthony Valainis 3 0-0 6, Logan Ehrecke 1 2-4 5, Bill Flaherty 0 0-0 0, J.J. Stratman 0 2-2 2, Bret Kopp 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 25-30 63.
Central;19;16;23;18;--;76
Assumption;15;10;18;20;--;63
3-point field goals -- Central 6 (Phillips 2, Elliis, English, Miller, Pegues); Assumption 2 (S. Peeters, Ehrecke). Total fouls -- Central 26; Assumption 20. Fouled out -- Phillips (DC), Wommack (DC), Miller (DC); D. Peeters (DA).
Sophomores: Assumption 49, Central 47 (OT)
Galesburg 52, United Township 42
GALESBURG (14-9, 3-4) -- Fields 2-8 5-6 1 9, Cunningham 4-8 2-4 4 10, Price 6-13 5-6 2 18, Anderson 0-2 0-0 4 0, McCants 3-9 6-9 3 12, Endthoff 1-4 0-0 3 3, Sampson 0-0 0-0 1 0, Milan 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16-44 18-25 18 52.
UTHS (15-8, 3-3) -- Geadeyan 1-4 0-1 3 3, Wilson 7-10 9-13 0 24, Ronnebeck 0-2 0-0 2 0, Agot 0-7 3-4 3 3, Ellis 5-10 2-4 5 12, Solis 0-0 0-0 2 0, Taghon 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 13-33 14-22 16 42.
Galesburg;15;6;3;24;—;52
UTHS;10;11;9;12;—;42
3-point goals -- Galesburg 2-12 (Price 1-3, Endthoff 1-4, Fields 0-3, Anderson 0-2); UTHS 2-7 (Wilson 1-1, Geadeyan 1-1, Agot 0-3, Ronnebeck 0-2). Assists -- Galesburg 7 (Fields 4); UTHS 7 (Wilson 3). Steals -- Galesburg 7 (Fields 2, McCants 2, Cunningham 2); UTHS 3 (Geadeyan 2). Turnovers -- Galesburg 5, UTHS 8.
Rock Island 55, Moline 47
ROCK ISLAND (14-8, 5-2) -- Price 4-15 8-10 17, Voss 3-4 1-1 7, Andrews 1-5 0-0 4, Allison 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 5-10 2-2 13, Holtam 4-8 4-5 13, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Key 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-47 15-20 55
MOLINE (19-3, 7-1) -- Harding 3-13 2-3 10, Rogers 0-2 0-0 0, Lamphier 2-6 2-2 6, Wiemers 5-18 3-3 14, Billups 7-18 1-5 17, Sterling 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 8-13 18 28 47
Rock Island;17;15;8;15—55
Moline;15;11;8;13—47
3-point goals -- RI 4-18 (Price 1-4, Andrews 1-4, Rice 1-4, Holtam 1-4, Voss 0-1, Allison 0-1, Tucker 0-1), M 5-20 (Harding 2-7, Billups 2-4, Wemers 1-8, Rogers 0-1). Rebounds -- RI 44 (Price 8, Gustafson 8); M 28 (Billups 9). Assists -- RI 8 (Andrews 3), M 9 (Harding 3). Steals -- RI 5 (Price 2), M 11 (Billups 4). Blocks -- RI 6 (Gustafson 4), M 1 (Wiemers 1). Turnovers -- RI 19, M 13. Team fouls -- RI 15, M 18. Fouled out -- none.
Quincy 60, Alleman 48
ALLEMAN (8-16, 0-8) -- Sheets 3-6 0-1 6, Hodge 4-7 0-0 11, Fitch 0-0 0-0 0, Mattecheck 7-14 2-3 16, VanDerGinst 3-6 5-6 11, Campos 1-2 0-0 3, Ahern 0-0 0-0 0, Contreras 0-0 1-2 1, Mars 0-2 0-0 0, Rouse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-37 8-12 48
QUINCY (9-10, 3-3) -- Reis 0-3 0-0 0, Crider 3-11 2-3 9, Smith 9-17 6-6 27, Brock 2-3 3-5 7, Talton 5-14 3-5 14, Rupert 1-4 1-2 3, Nicholson 0-1 0-0 0, Salrin 0-0 0-0 0, Drew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 15-21 60
Alleman;8;12;13;15—48
Quincy;11;18;9;22—60
3-point goals -- Alleman 4-9 (Hodge 3-6, Campos 1-2, Mars 0-1), Quincy 5-22 (Smith 3-7, Crider 1-6, Talton 1-6, Reis 0-2, Brock 0-1). Rebounds: Alleman 28 (VanDerGinst 8), Quincy 30 (Reis, Crider, Talton 6). Assists -- Alleman 5 (VanDerGinst 3), Quincy 11 (Brock 3). Steals -- Alleman 1 (Mars), Quincy 11 (Brock 4). Blocked shots -- Alleman 1 (VanDerGinst), Quincy 1 (Talton). Turnovers -- Alleman 15, Quincy 5. Fouls -- Alleman 15, Quincy 11.
Geneseo 55, Morris 37
GENESEO -- Jacob McConnell 5-6 2-2 15, Joseph McConnell 0-0 0-0 0, Lehman 0-1 2-2 2, Rivera 11-18 3-4 27, Moser 2-4, 0-0 5, Ariano 1-2 1-1 3, Traphagan 0-0 0-0 0, Pierce 1-1 0-0 3, Clauson 0-0 0-0 0, VanDeWoestyne 0-0 0-0 0, Duckwitz 0-0 0-0 0, Swan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-32 8-9 55
MORRIS -- Walker 3-8 0-0 9, Briones 0-0 0-0 0, Lain 1-2 0-0 2, Overbeck 1-4 1-2 4, Dryfhout 1-4 2-2 4, Cummings 2-4 0-0 5, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Amiano 4-4 0-3 9, Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0, Hipes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-27 3-7 12 13 37
3-point goals -- Geneseo 7-11 (Jacob McConnell 3, Rivera 2, Moser 1, Pierce 1), Morris 5-9 (Walker 3, Amiano 1, Cummings 1. Assists -- Geneseo 9 (Joseph McConnell 2, Rivera 2, Moser 2, Jacob McConnell 1, Traphagan 1, Ariano 1), Morris 4 (Overbeck 2, Edwards 1 Lain 1). Rebounds -- Geneseo 16 (Rivera 5); Morris 13 (Edwards 3)
Bellevue Marquette 88, Cedar Valley Christian 53
CVC -- Josh Jackson 3 0-0 6, Nati Kejella 2 0-0 6, Jonathan Holt 6 2-4 16, Levi Telecky 9 1-3 23, Brandon Jessen 0 0-0 0, Dakota Jordan 0 0-0 0, Zach Slama 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 5-9 53.
MARQUETTE -- Jeb Schwager 0 1-2 1, Aza Berthel 1 0-0 2, Ty Parker 4 1-2 12, Danny Koos 5 4-4 14, Ethan Pfiffner 4 1-2 10, Parker Mueller 2 0-0 4, Jake Anderson 2 0-0 5, Nick Hager 1 0-0 3, Matt Brinker 16 1-1 33, Tyler Kremer 2 0-0 4. Totals 37 8-13 88.
Cedar Valley Christian;4;23;15;11;--;53
Bellevue Marquette;18;24;15;31;--;88
3-point goals -- CVC 8 (Telecky 4, Kejella 2, Holt 2); Marquette 6 (Parker 3, Pfiffner, Anderson, Hager). Total fouls -- CVC 14, Marquette 8. Fouled out -- CVC (Jackson).
Wethersfield 65, Annawan 50
ANNAWAN -- Reece Gripp 0 0-0 1 0, Dylan Thurston 4 2-2 3 10, Julian Samuels 5 1-2 2 12, Isaac Shaw 1 2-3 1 5, Zac VanOpdorp 0 0-0 1 0, Carson Osborne 1 0-0 2 2, Austin Earley 1 0-0 0 2, Ryan Goodman 3 2-4 1 9, Drake VanHyfte 4 2-4 1 10. Totals 19 9-15 12 50.
WETHERSFIELD -- Coltin Quagliano 11 5-6 2 30, Tyler Nichols 2 3-3 4 7, Kale Nelson 0 0-0 1 0, Isaac Frank 4 1-1 4 10, Isaiah Franklin 0 0-0 0 0, Brady Kelley 6 1-2 2 13, Bryan Ponce 1 0-0 1 3, Tevin Baker 1 0-0 0 2, Cory DeClerq 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 25 10-12 14 65.
Annawan;13;13;9;15;--;50
Wethersfield;15;12;20;18;--;65
3-point goals -- Annawan 3 (Goodman, Samuels, Shaw); Wethersfield 7 (Quagliano 5, Frank, Ponce).
WACO 51, Wapello 37
WACO -- Drew Kissell 3 4-4 1 11, Elijah McGohan 1 2-2 0 5, Colton Horak 1 0-0 3 2, Braden Hammond 1 3-4 1 6, Nik Coble 4 7-15 2 15, Gabe Reichenbach 4 0-0 2 9, Matthew Leichty 0 3-4 2 3. Totals 14 19-29 11 51.
WAPELLO -- Kabe Boysen 0 0-0 1 0, Tate Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Noah Holland 0 0-0 1 0, Ben Kroeger 0 0-0 1 0, Maddox Griffin 0 2-2 1 2, Aiden Housman 0 0-1 0 0, Joe Stewart 2 0-0 2 6, Joel Chaney 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 8 0-0 3 17, Sam Lanz 0 0-0 0 0,m Bryant Lanz 0 0-0 2 0, Keaton Mitchell 5 2-3 4 12, Rhett Smith 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 15 4-6 16 37.
WACO;8;9;20;14;--;51
Wapello;9;4;7;17;--;37
3-point goals -- WACO 4 (Kissell, McGohan, Hammond, Reichenbach); Wapello 3 (Stewart 2, Thomas).
Orion 60, Sherrard 42
SHERRARD (7-14, 0-6) -- Davis 0-1 0-0 1 0, Yeater 1-2 2-2 1 4, Earl 3-7 0-0 4 7, Humphrey 5-11 0-2 1 12, Minch 3-6 2-3 1 8, Lucas 2-4 0-0 2 4, Hutchins 1-2 1-2 1 3, B. Hartman 0-0 0-0 0 0, Buagh 0-1 0-1 1 0, Slattery 1-3 0-0 2 2, Franck 1-2 0-0 0 2, J. Hartman 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 17-39 5-10 15 42.
ORION (13-8, 6-0) -- West 4-8 0-1 1 9, Johnson 7-16 0-1 0 16, Weiss 3-6 0-0 0 8, Nimrick 1-1 0-0 3 2, C. Spranger 2-4 4-5 2 8, Jungwirth 0-2 0-0 0 0, Kane 3-3 0-0 0 6, Irey 0-2 2-2 1 2, Dunlap 1-2 0-0 2 2, Kruse 0-2 4-4 2 4, J. Spranger 1-1 0-0 1 2, Grems 0-1 1-2 0 1, Lievens 0-1 0-0 1 0, Zwirlein 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 22-50 11-15 13 60.
Sherrard;10;11;4;17;—;42
Orion;14;9;22;15;—;60
3-point goals -- Sherrard 3-12 (Humphrey 2-6, Earl 1-2, Davis 0-1, Minch 0-1, Baugh 0-1, Slattery 0-1); Orion 5-21 (Weiss 2-5, Johnson 2-7, West 1-4, Irey 0-1, Grems 0-1, Lievens 0-1, Jungwirth 0-2). Turnovers -- Sherrard 26, Orion 14. Steals -- Orion 14 (Johnson 6), Sherrard 4 (Minch 2).
Sterling Newman 55, Erie-Prophetstown 44
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Anderson 0 0-2 1 0, Johnson 3 2-2 4 8, B.Rosenow 0 2-2 1 2, Hammer 6 1-1 1 14, Haggard 0 0-0 1 0, Ames 2 0-0 2 4, Robinson 4 0-0 3 8, Coleman 1 4-4 0 6, Cole 0 2-4 1 2. Totals 16 11-15 14 44.
STERLING NEWMAN -- Hedd 1 0-0 0 2, Behrens 0 0-0 1 0, Bartel 2 0-0 2 5, Ackman 1 0-0 1 3, Roberts 0 0-0 1 0, McBride 2 0-0 3 4, Graham 0 0-2 0 0, Payan 0 1-3 0 1, Ackman 0 0-0 4 0, Hause 7 4-7 2 22, Williams 8 1-1 3 18, Olson 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 21 6-13 18 55.
E-P;13;11;10;10;—;44
Sterling Newman;5;24;13;13;—;55
3-point goals -- EP 1 (Hammer 1); SN 7 (Ackman 4, Bartel 1, Ackman 1, Williams 1).
ROWVA 64, United 49
ROWVA -- Cordle 1 1-2 1 3, Sams 11 7-11 3 31, Hagerty 3 2-2 2 8, L.Peterson 2 0-0 2 4, C.Peterson 4 2-4 4 11, Wight 0 0-0 3 0, Jones 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 23 12-17 15 64.
UNITED -- Brown 2 1-4 1 5, Wynne 5 0-3 2 12, D.Flynn 4 0-0 0 8, McVey 1 4-4 2 6, Whitsitt 0 0-0 3 0, N.Leffler 0 0-0 1 0, C.Flynn 1 0-0 2 2, Johnson 5 0-0 1 10, Clark 0 0-0 1 0, Leffler 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 18 5-10 15 49.
ROWVA;18;24;8;14;—;64
United;16;13;7;13;—;49
3-point goals -- ROWVA 4 (Sams 3, C.Peterson 1); United 2 (Wynne 2).
Ridgewood 64, Galva 58 (OT)
GALVA -- Ballard 2 0-3 5 5, Smith 0 0-2 1 0, Collins 3 3-6 3 9, Spivey 2 9-12 4 13, Taylor 4 2-2 5 10, Platt 2 2-4 1 6, Rogers 5 4-4 5 15. Totals 18 20-33 24 58.
RIDGEWOOD -- Franks 1 0-0 3 2, Greenman 5 11-16 21, Athews 1 1-3 3 3, Anderson 0 1-2 1 1, Kissinger 3 1-2 4 7, Nodine 2 0-1 5 4, Brooks 3 5-9 4 12, Dean 6 2-3 4 14. Totals 21 21-36 26 64.
Galva;10;14;17;15;2;—;58
Ridgewood;18;17;7;14;8;—;64
3-point goals -- Galva 2 (Ballard 1, Rogers 1), Ridgewood 1 (Brooks).
Princeville 60, Mercer County 50
MERCER COUNTY -- Ott 0 0-2 0 0, Tri. Essig 1 1-4 1 3, King 5 1-5 5 12, Tre. Essig 5 3-3 4 12, Martinez 1 0-0 0 3, Rillie 0 0-0 3 0, Crowley 3 4-6 5 10, Holtschlag 0 0-0 2 0, Sharp 2 1-2 2 6. Totals 17 10-21 50.
PRINCEVILLE -- Donaldson 1 0-0 0 2, Miller 1 0-0 1 3, Snedden 1 1-1 3 3, Dailey 2 1-2 4 5, Thole 1 6-12 2 8, Smith 6 8-10 3 24, Janssen 4 5-9 3 13, Garcia 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 17 21-33 18 60.
Mercer County;9;22;6;13;—;50
Princeville;14;19;15;12;—;60
3-point goals -- Mercer County 6 (Tre. Essig 2, Sharp 2, King 1, Martinez 1); Princeville 5 (Smith 4, Miller 1).
Thursday's late result
Mediapolis 42, Wapello 36
WAPELLO -- Noah Holland 3 1-2 9, Ben Kroeger 0 0-0 0, Maddox Griffin 2 1-1 6, Aiden Housman 0 0-0 0, Joe Stewart 0 0-0 0, Caden Thomas 2 0-0 5, Bryant Lanz 1 0-0 2, Keaton Mitchell 4 6-7 14, Rhett Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-10 36.
MEDIAPOLIS -- Jalon Lacy 1 0-0 2, Nick Ensminger 3 0-0 9, Owen Timmerman 1 1-2 3, Drew Schroeder 3 4-5 11, Ben Wolgemuth 4 8-11 17, Andrew Carter 0 0-0 0, Dawson Wirt 0 0-0 0, Regan Thornburg 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-18 42.
Wapello;8;3;9;16;--;36
Mediapolis;12;10;6;14;--;42
3-point goals -- Wapello 4 (Holland 2, Griffin, Thomas); Mediapolis 5 (Ensminger 3, Schroeder, Wolgemuth). Total fouls -- Wapello 15, Mediapolis 11. Fouled out -- none.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;14;0;17;0
North Scott;;13;2;15;3
Bettendorf;;10;4;13;4
Davenport Assumption;;8;6;9;8
Davenport North;;7;5;8;6
Clinton;;6;7;8;7
Muscatine;;5;8;5;11
Davenport Central;;3;11;3;14
Burlington;;2;11;3;12
Davenport West;;0;14;0;17
Friday's scores
Clinton 56, Burlington 40
Assumption 65, Davenport Central 34
Muscatine 54, Bettendorf 50
North Scott 62, Davenport West 24
Pleasant Valley 47, Davenport North 29
Today's games
Pleasant Valley at Davenport West, 2:30 p.m.
Davenport Central at Muscatine, 3 p.m.
Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Marion 56, Central DeWitt 35
Maquoketa 76, Clear Creek Amana 56
Bellevue 62, Northeast 39
Wilton 60, Tipton 50
Calamus-Wheatland 53, North Cedar 39
West Liberty 49, Iowa City Regina 33
Prince of Peace 46, Midland 38
Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian 21
Easton Valley at Lisbon, late
Anamosa 58, Camanche 44
Pleasant Valley 47, Davenport North 29
PLEASANT VALLEY (17-0, 14-0) -- Adrea Arthofer 1-7 0-0 2, Carli Spelhaug 4-15 0-0 11, Mallory Lafever 5-11 1-2 13, Macy Beinborn 1-6 1-2 4, Anna Griffin 4-10 0-1 9, Ilah Perez-Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Regan Denny 1-4 0-0 2, Ellie Scranton 0-0 0-0 0, Julia Hillman 0-1 2-2 2, Addie Kerkhoff 0-0 0-0, Brianna Brauner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 4-7 47
NORTH (8-6, 7-5) -- Anne Awour 1-2 2-2 4, Bailey Ortega 1-5 0-0 3, Bella Sims 4-12 1-2 11, Camry Dillie 3-8 0-0 8, Reese Ranum 0 1-4 1, Ivy Wilmington 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Burch 1-1 0-0 2, Lindsey Broders 0-0 0-0 0, Tayja Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Me'Kiyah Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Yanna Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-29 4-8 29
Pleasant Valley;9;10;11;17;--;47
North;8;10;5;6;--;29
3-point goals -- PV 7-30 (Spelhaug 3-10, Lafever 2-5, Beinborn 1-5, Griffin 1-3, Arthofer 0-3, Denny 0-2, Perez-Johnson 0-1, Hillman 0-1); 5-15 (Dillie 2-5, Sims 2-4, Ortega 1-5, Wilmington 0-1). Rebounds -- PV 26 (Arthofer 6, Lafever 6); North 27 (Ranum 6, Ortega 6). Turnovers -- PV 5, North 26. Team fouls -- PV 10, North 14. Fouled out -- PV (none); North (Broders).
Muscatine 54, Bettendorf 50
MUSCATINE (5-11, 5-8) -- Zoey Long 2 0-0 0 6, Blake Rylee 0 0-0 0 0, Rylie Moss 0 0-0 2 0, Emma Zillig 0 0-0 0 0, Macey Rogers 4 3-4 2 12, Emily Woepking 4 3-7 3 11, Kayla Scholz 3 0-0 4 6, Avarie Eagle 1 0-0 1 3, Madi Petersen 0 0-0 0 0, Alicia Garcia 6 1-2 2 16. Totals 19 7-13 14 54.
BETTENDORF (13-4, 10-4) -- Grace McKenzie 0 0-0 2 0, Allie Brownson 2 0-0 0 5, Ashley Fountain 3 4-4 2 11, Maggie Erpelding 2 2-2 3 6, Emma Dennison 1 2-2 2 4, Carly Chelf 0 0-0 0 0, Elyah Sanchez 1 0-0 0 3, Kaalyn Petersen 1 0-0 1 2, Kylie Wroblewski 6 5-7 1 17, Emilie Gist 1 0-0 0 2, Jenna Schweizer 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 17 13-15 13 50.
Muscatine;5;14;20;15;--;54
Bettendorf;15;7;13;15;--;50
3-point goals -- Muscatine 7 (Garcia 3, Long 2, Rogers, Eagle); Bettendorf 3 (Fountain, Brownson, Sanchez)
Davenport Assumption 65, Davenport Central 34
ASSUMPTION (9-8, 8-6) -- Chaney Steffen 1 0-1 0 2, Aimee Wesolowski 0 0-0 0 0, Katie Anderson 3 0-0 3 8, Lauren Herrig 1 1-3 0 4, Olivia Wardlow 6 0-0 3 15, Dawsen Dorsey 2 0-1 1 4, Maddy Hanssen 0 0-0 1 0, Anna Wohlers 2 6-8 3 10, Allie Timmons 3 3-3 1 10, Corey Whitlock 6 0-0 3 12, Jade Jackson 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 26 10-16 15 65.
CENTRAL (3-14, 3-11) -- Nacari Bryant 0 3-5 0 3, Acorianna Lard 4 2-3 4 10, Aliiyah Morgan 1 1-2 3 3, Sydney George 2 0-0 1 4, Aniah Smith 1 3-4 1 6, Mackenzie Brown 1 0-0 4 2, Adriauna Mayfield 1 0-1 0 2, Dasia Ford 0 1-2 1 1, Kaitlin Carr 1 0-0 0 2, Brynn Davis 0 1-2 3 1, Bria Clark 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 11 11-19 17 34.
Assumption;15;28;12;10;--;65
Central;7;9;7;11;--;34
3-point goals -- Assumption 7 (Wardlow 3, Andersen 2, Herrig, Timmons); Central 1 (Smith).
North Scott 62, Davenport West 24
DAVENPORT WEST (0-14, 0-17) -- Jessie Chalupa 0 0-0 0, Grace Schneiderman 0 0-0 0, Nativionna Griffin-Blanks 2 4-5 9, Kaitlyn Powell 1 0-1 2, Madison Schlotfeldt 0 0-0 0, Madison Perry 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Thomas 1 0-2 2, Lauren Oostendorp 1 1-1 3, Chandra Duyvejonck 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Utterback 0 0-0 0, Kylee Devore 1 0-2 2, Erica Ralfs 0 0-0 0, Brooke Hildebrandt 2 0-0 6, Paige Townley 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-11 24
NORTH SCOTT (15-3, 13-2) -- Presley Case 3 2-2 9, Reagan Schoening 0 0-0 0, Paige Blaskovich 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kilburg 1 0-0 3, Brooke Corson 2 2-2 8, Rylie Rucker 4 0-0 9, Sydney Happel 2 2-4 6, Rachel Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tarynn Kuehl 0 0-0 0, Sam Scott 1 0-0 3, Chloe Engelkes 3 0-0 7, Adriane Latham 1 0-0 2, Grace Boffeli 4 4-4 12, Grace Hansel 0 0-0 0, Kami Nagle 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 10-12 62
West;5;0;15;4;--;24
North Scott;12;23;15;12;--;62
3-point goals -- West 3 (Hildebrandt 2, Blanks); North Scott 8 (Corson 2, Case, Kilburg, Rucker, Scott, Engelkes). Team fouls -- West 9, North Scott 9. Fouled out -- none.
Marion 56, Central DeWitt 35
MARION -- Leah Van Weelden 3 2-2 1 11, Bri Fentress 0 0-0 0 0, Randi Wright 4 0-0 2 9, Jordyn Dunn 0 0-0 0 0, Sadie Struchen 1 0-0 0 3, Riley Wright 4 2-4 1 12, Jo Hartke 0 0-0 0 0, Sophie Willette 1 4-4 2 6, Kayla Laube 3 2-2 2 10, Ella Van Weelden 2 1-2 1 5, Maddie Steffen 0 0-0 0 0, Cloee Kraft 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18 11-14 9 56
DEWITT -- Kaity Frick 0 0-0 0 0, Grace Pierce 0 2-2 0 2, Katie Fox 0 0-0 0 0, Allie Meadows 4 3-4 1 13, Carleigh Jefford 1 0-1 1 2, Sam Zeimet 0 0-0 0 0, Lauren Cooper 0 0-0 2 0, Syd Walrod/Pay Preston 0 0-0 0 0, Emily Swanson 3 0-0 2 8, Madi McAvan 0 0-0 3 0, Lauren Wisco 0 0-0 1 0, Taylor Veach 2 2-2 3 8, Talbot Kinney 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 11 7-9 13 35
3-point goals -- Central DeWitt 6 (Meadows 2, Swanson 2, Veach 2); Marion 9 (Weelden 3, Riley Wright 2, Laube 2, Randi Wright, Struchen)
Bellevue 62, Northeast 39
NORTHEAST -- Bree Mangelsen 0 2-2 2, Ellie Rickertsen 0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Scott 2 2-4 6, Neveah Hildebrandt 1 0-0 2, Alexis Ehlers 2 2-2 8, Jaden Smith 1 2-4 4, Claire Abbott 3 0-0 6, Makenzie Petersen 0 1-2 1, Emma Fowler 3 4-5 10. Totals 12 13-19 39.
BELLEVUE -- Kailey Miller 0 2-2 2, Julianna Penniston 1 0-0 2, Mariah Hueneke 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Rubel 4 0-0 12, Lindsey Banowetz 8 0-0 18, Teresa Paulsen 1 2-2 4, Maddie Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Audrey Wedeking 0 0-0 0, Brianna Laughlin 1 0-0 2, Giana Michels 5 0-0 12, Anna Dunne 0 0-0 0, Sally Paulsen 4 0-2 8. Totals 25 4-7 62.
Northeast;6;10;9;14;--;39
Bellevue;14;18;19;11;--;62
3-point goals -- Northeast 2 (Ehlers 2); Bellevue 8 (Rubel 4, Banowetz 2, Michels 2). Total fouls -- Northeast 14, Bellevue 19. Fouled out -- Bellevue (T. Paulsen).
Wrestling
Iowa sectionals
Today, noon start
Class 2A at Assumption -- Anamosa, Camanche, Central DeWitt, Davenport Assumption, Maquoketa, Monticello
Class 2A at Solon -- Columbus Community, Louisa-Muscatine, Mid-Prairie, Solon, Tipton, West Liberty
Class 1A at Cascade -- Alburnett, Bellevue, Cascade, Central City, Dyersville Beckman, East Buchanan, Midland, North Linn
Class 1A at West Branch -- Durant, Highland (Riverside), Lone Tree, North Cedar, Northeast, Wapello, West Branch, Wilton
Note: The top two finishers at each weight class from each sectional advance to districts. The top two teams qualify for Tuesday's regional duals.
Illinois regionals
Class 3A at Bradley-Bourbonnais -- Bradley-Bourbonnais, Crete-Monee, Minooka, Moline, New Lenox Lincoln-Way East, Normal Community, Normal Community West, Pekin, United Township
Class 2A at Dixon -- Dixon, Galesburg, Geneseo, LaSalle-Peru, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods, Putnam County, Rock Island, Sterling
Class 1A at Sherrard -- Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Morrison, Orion, Princeton, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard
Class 1A at Knoxville -- Farmington, Illinois Valley Central, Kewanee, Knoxville, Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville, Peoria Heights, Peoria Manual
Boys swimming
Iowa district
Today, noon start
At Davenport Central -- Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley