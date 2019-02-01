Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;13;0;16;0

Bettendorf;;11;1;14;1

Davenport Central;;10;2;13;2

Assumption;;6;6;8;7

Pleasant Valley;;6;6;9;6

Davenport North;;4;6;5;8

Davenport West;;4;8;5;9

Burlington;;2;9;3;9

Clinton;;2;9;2;12

Muscatine;;0;11;0;14

Friday's scores

Davenport Central 76, Assumption 63

Pleasant Valley 62, Davenport North 52

North Scott 53, Davenport West 30

Burlington 66, Clinton 60

Bettendorf 55, Muscatine 41

Today's games

Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 1 p.m.

Davenport Central at Davenport North, 3 p.m.

Clinton vs. Bettendorf at North Scott, 5 p.m.

Big Six standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Moline;;7;1;19;3

Rock Island;;5;2;14;8

United Township;;3;3;16;7

Quincy;;3;3;9;10

Galesburg;;3;4;14;9

Alleman;;0;8;8;16

Friday's scores

Rock Island 55, Moline 47

Galesburg 52, United Township 42

Quincy 60, Alleman 48

Today's games

Normal Community at Moline, 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa area

Friday's scores

Central DeWitt at Marion

Maquoketa 60, Clear Creek Amana 46

Northeast 51, Bellevue 47

Tipton 68, Wilton 51

Iowa City Regina 61, West Liberty 17

Calamus-Wheatland 65, North Cedar 62

Prince of Peace 60, Midland 23

Bellevue Marquette 88, Cedar Valley Christian 53

Easton Valley 74, Lisbon 50

WACO 51, Wapello 37

Columbus 59, Cardinal 45

Camanche 72, Anamosa 68

Pleasant Valley 62, Davenport North 52

NORTH (5-8, 4-6) – Jamal Litt 3-5 1-2 5, Quincy Wiseman 6-10 2-4 14, TJ Vesey 3-9 0-0 7, Jayden Houston 3-4 1-2 8, Mekki Sisk 1-7 0-0 3, Cody Prather 4-6 2-2 11, Jamal Winston 2-4 0-0 4, Alec Seifert 0-1 0-0 0, Mike Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 6-10 52.

PLEASANT VALLEY (9-6, 6-6) – Carter Cline 3-4 0-0 6, Cade Collier 4-6 1-2 9, Carter Duwa 5-8 2-4 15, Jacob Townsend 2-4 2-4 6, Hunter Snyder 8-11 7-7 25, Jacob Parker 0-2 1-2 1, Ryan Dolphin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-36 13-19 62.

Davenport North;11;11;6;24;--;52

Pleasant Valley;13;16;8;25;--;62

3-point goals – Davenport North 3-14 (Vesey 1-3, Prather 1-3, Sisk 1-7, Winston 0-2); Pleasant Valley 5-10 (Duwa 3-6, Snyder 2-3, Cline 0-1). Rebounds – Davenport North 21 (Wiseman 6); Pleasant Valley 22 (Collier 7). Total fouls – Davenport North 16; Pleasant Valley 11. Fouled out – Vesey. Turnovers – Davenport North 10; Pleasant Valley 14.

Sophomores: Davenport North 41, Pleasant Valley 35

North Scott 53, Davenport West 30

North Scott (16-0, 13-0) — Luke Haedt 0-2 0-0 0, Nick Stanton 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Jennings 0-0 0-0 0, Layne Hamann 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Rollinger 5-9 0-0 15, Jackson Guffey 1-1 0-0 3, Cortaviaus Seales 1-10 1-2 3, Sam Kilburg 0-5 1-2 1, Reece Sommers 4-7 0-0 12, Brayden Walker 0-1 0-0 0, V’Ondre Haywood 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Anderson 6-7 0-0 13, Logan Vis 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Eiland 1-5 0-0 3, Ben Belken 1-1 0-0 3, Trent Allard 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 19-50 2-5 53.

Davenport West (5-9, 4-8) — Elijah Hollingshed 1-6 0-0 3, Malik Westerfield 6-18 2-3 14, Logan Petersen 1-3 0-0 2, NaZion Caruthers 2-2 2-5 7, Nasir Beechum 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter Runge 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Jalil Payne 0-0 0-0 0, John Michael Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Quenton Dempsey 0-0 0-0 0, Jamil Haymond 2-7 0-0 4, Aldane Barrett 0-8 0-2 0. Totals 12-40 4-10 30.

North Scott;15;15;17;6;—;53

Davenport West;4;8;8;10;—;30

3-point goals -- North Scott 13-28 (Rollinger 5-6, Sommers 4-6, Guffey 1-1, Anderson 1-1, Belken 1-1, Eiland 1-3, Seales 0-5, Kilburg 0-3, Haedt 0-1, Walker 0-1); Davenport West 2-21 (Caruthers 1-1, Hollingshed 1-4, Westerfield 0-6, Haymond 0-3, Barrett 0-3, Petersen 0-2, Beechum 0-2). Rebounds -- North Scott 39 (Kilburg 11), Davenport West 23 (Barrett 5). Turnovers -- North Scott 17, Davenport West 13. Total fouls -- North Scott 11, Davenport North 13. Fouled out -- none.

Sophomores: Davenport West 43, North Scott 42

Davenport Central 76, Davenport Assumption 63

CENTRAL (13-2, 10-2) -- Emarion Elliis 3 7-9 14, Amari Porter 2 1-1 5, Josh English 2 3-3 8, Kaiden Phillips 5 0-2 12, Keshawn Pegues 10 1-1 22, Diontrel Wommack 4 0-0 8, John Miller 2 0-0 5, Niiziar Rogers 1 0-0 2, Victor Howard 0 0-0 0, Javari Terrell 0 0-0 0, Ralph Hayes 0 0-0 0, Dajion Greer 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-16 76.

ASSUMPTION (8-7, 6-6) -- Adam Quested 0 0-0 0, Grayson Heiser 0 0-0 0, Sean Peeters 6 7-7 20, Dylan Peeters 8 14-17 30, Anthony Valainis 3 0-0 6, Logan Ehrecke 1 2-4 5, Bill Flaherty 0 0-0 0, J.J. Stratman 0 2-2 2, Bret Kopp 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 25-30 63.

Central;19;16;23;18;--;76

Assumption;15;10;18;20;--;63

3-point field goals -- Central 6 (Phillips 2, Elliis, English, Miller, Pegues); Assumption 2 (S. Peeters, Ehrecke). Total fouls -- Central 26; Assumption 20. Fouled out -- Phillips (DC), Wommack (DC), Miller (DC); D. Peeters (DA).

Sophomores: Assumption 49, Central 47 (OT)

Galesburg 52, United Township 42

GALESBURG (14-9, 3-4) -- Fields 2-8 5-6 1 9, Cunningham 4-8 2-4 4 10, Price 6-13 5-6 2 18, Anderson 0-2 0-0 4 0, McCants 3-9 6-9 3 12, Endthoff 1-4 0-0 3 3, Sampson 0-0 0-0 1 0, Milan 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16-44 18-25 18 52.

UTHS (15-8, 3-3) -- Geadeyan 1-4 0-1 3 3, Wilson 7-10 9-13 0 24, Ronnebeck 0-2 0-0 2 0, Agot 0-7 3-4 3 3, Ellis 5-10 2-4 5 12, Solis 0-0 0-0 2 0, Taghon 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 13-33 14-22 16 42.

Galesburg;15;6;3;24;—;52

UTHS;10;11;9;12;—;42

3-point goals --  Galesburg 2-12 (Price 1-3, Endthoff 1-4, Fields 0-3, Anderson 0-2); UTHS 2-7 (Wilson 1-1, Geadeyan 1-1, Agot 0-3, Ronnebeck 0-2). Assists -- Galesburg 7 (Fields 4); UTHS 7 (Wilson 3). Steals -- Galesburg 7 (Fields 2, McCants 2, Cunningham 2); UTHS 3 (Geadeyan 2). Turnovers -- Galesburg 5, UTHS 8.

Rock Island 55, Moline 47

ROCK ISLAND (14-8, 5-2) -- Price 4-15 8-10 17, Voss 3-4 1-1 7, Andrews 1-5 0-0 4, Allison 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 5-10 2-2 13, Holtam 4-8 4-5 13, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Key 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-47 15-20 55

MOLINE (19-3, 7-1) -- Harding 3-13 2-3 10, Rogers 0-2 0-0 0, Lamphier 2-6 2-2 6, Wiemers 5-18 3-3 14, Billups 7-18 1-5 17, Sterling 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 8-13 18 28 47

Rock Island;17;15;8;15—55

Moline;15;11;8;13—47

3-point goals -- RI 4-18 (Price 1-4, Andrews 1-4, Rice 1-4, Holtam 1-4, Voss 0-1, Allison 0-1, Tucker 0-1), M 5-20 (Harding 2-7, Billups 2-4, Wemers 1-8, Rogers 0-1). Rebounds -- RI 44 (Price 8, Gustafson 8); M 28 (Billups 9). Assists -- RI 8 (Andrews 3), M 9 (Harding 3). Steals -- RI 5 (Price 2), M 11 (Billups 4). Blocks -- RI 6 (Gustafson 4), M 1 (Wiemers 1). Turnovers -- RI 19, M 13. Team fouls -- RI 15, M 18. Fouled out -- none.

Quincy 60, Alleman 48

ALLEMAN (8-16, 0-8) -- Sheets 3-6 0-1 6, Hodge 4-7 0-0 11, Fitch 0-0 0-0 0, Mattecheck 7-14 2-3 16, VanDerGinst 3-6 5-6 11, Campos 1-2 0-0 3, Ahern 0-0 0-0 0, Contreras 0-0 1-2 1, Mars 0-2 0-0 0, Rouse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-37 8-12 48

QUINCY (9-10, 3-3) -- Reis 0-3 0-0 0, Crider 3-11 2-3 9, Smith 9-17 6-6 27, Brock 2-3 3-5 7, Talton 5-14 3-5 14, Rupert 1-4 1-2 3, Nicholson 0-1 0-0 0, Salrin 0-0 0-0 0, Drew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 15-21 60

Alleman;8;12;13;15—48

Quincy;11;18;9;22—60

3-point goals -- Alleman 4-9 (Hodge 3-6, Campos 1-2, Mars 0-1), Quincy 5-22 (Smith 3-7, Crider 1-6, Talton 1-6, Reis 0-2, Brock 0-1). Rebounds: Alleman 28 (VanDerGinst 8), Quincy 30 (Reis, Crider, Talton 6). Assists -- Alleman 5 (VanDerGinst 3), Quincy 11 (Brock 3). Steals -- Alleman 1 (Mars), Quincy 11 (Brock 4). Blocked shots -- Alleman 1 (VanDerGinst), Quincy 1 (Talton). Turnovers -- Alleman 15, Quincy 5. Fouls -- Alleman 15, Quincy 11.

Geneseo 55, Morris 37

GENESEO -- Jacob McConnell 5-6 2-2 15, Joseph McConnell 0-0 0-0 0, Lehman 0-1 2-2 2, Rivera 11-18 3-4 27, Moser 2-4, 0-0 5, Ariano 1-2 1-1 3, Traphagan 0-0 0-0 0, Pierce 1-1 0-0 3, Clauson 0-0 0-0 0, VanDeWoestyne 0-0 0-0 0, Duckwitz 0-0 0-0 0, Swan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-32 8-9 55

MORRIS -- Walker 3-8 0-0 9, Briones 0-0 0-0 0, Lain 1-2 0-0 2, Overbeck 1-4 1-2 4, Dryfhout 1-4 2-2 4, Cummings 2-4 0-0 5, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Amiano 4-4 0-3 9, Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0, Hipes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-27 3-7 12 13 37

3-point goals -- Geneseo 7-11 (Jacob McConnell 3, Rivera 2, Moser 1, Pierce 1), Morris 5-9 (Walker 3, Amiano 1, Cummings 1. Assists -- Geneseo 9 (Joseph McConnell 2, Rivera 2, Moser 2, Jacob McConnell 1, Traphagan 1, Ariano 1), Morris 4 (Overbeck 2, Edwards 1 Lain 1). Rebounds -- Geneseo 16 (Rivera 5); Morris 13 (Edwards 3)

Bellevue Marquette 88, Cedar Valley Christian 53

CVC -- Josh Jackson 3 0-0 6, Nati Kejella 2 0-0 6, Jonathan Holt 6 2-4 16, Levi Telecky 9 1-3 23, Brandon Jessen 0 0-0 0, Dakota Jordan 0 0-0 0, Zach Slama 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 5-9 53.

MARQUETTE -- Jeb Schwager 0 1-2 1, Aza Berthel 1 0-0 2, Ty Parker 4 1-2 12, Danny Koos 5 4-4 14, Ethan Pfiffner 4 1-2 10, Parker Mueller 2 0-0 4, Jake Anderson 2 0-0 5, Nick Hager 1 0-0 3, Matt Brinker 16 1-1 33, Tyler Kremer 2 0-0 4. Totals 37 8-13 88.

Cedar Valley Christian;4;23;15;11;--;53

Bellevue Marquette;18;24;15;31;--;88

3-point goals -- CVC 8 (Telecky 4, Kejella 2, Holt 2); Marquette 6 (Parker 3, Pfiffner, Anderson, Hager). Total fouls -- CVC 14, Marquette 8. Fouled out -- CVC (Jackson).

Wethersfield 65, Annawan 50

ANNAWAN -- Reece Gripp 0 0-0 1 0, Dylan Thurston 4 2-2 3 10, Julian Samuels 5 1-2 2 12, Isaac Shaw 1 2-3 1 5, Zac VanOpdorp 0 0-0 1 0, Carson Osborne 1 0-0 2 2, Austin Earley 1 0-0 0 2, Ryan Goodman 3 2-4 1 9, Drake VanHyfte 4 2-4 1 10. Totals 19 9-15 12 50.

WETHERSFIELD -- Coltin Quagliano 11 5-6 2 30, Tyler Nichols 2 3-3 4 7, Kale Nelson 0 0-0 1 0, Isaac Frank 4 1-1 4 10, Isaiah Franklin 0 0-0 0 0, Brady Kelley 6 1-2 2 13, Bryan Ponce 1 0-0 1 3, Tevin Baker 1 0-0 0 2, Cory DeClerq 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 25 10-12 14 65.

Annawan;13;13;9;15;--;50

Wethersfield;15;12;20;18;--;65

3-point goals -- Annawan 3 (Goodman, Samuels, Shaw); Wethersfield 7 (Quagliano 5, Frank, Ponce).

WACO 51, Wapello 37

WACO -- Drew Kissell 3 4-4 1 11, Elijah McGohan 1 2-2 0 5, Colton Horak 1 0-0 3 2, Braden Hammond 1 3-4 1 6, Nik Coble 4 7-15 2 15, Gabe Reichenbach 4 0-0 2 9, Matthew Leichty 0 3-4 2 3. Totals 14 19-29 11 51.

WAPELLO -- Kabe Boysen 0 0-0 1 0, Tate Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Noah Holland 0 0-0 1 0, Ben Kroeger 0 0-0 1 0, Maddox Griffin 0 2-2 1 2, Aiden Housman 0 0-1 0 0, Joe Stewart 2 0-0 2 6, Joel Chaney 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 8 0-0 3 17, Sam Lanz 0 0-0 0 0,m Bryant Lanz 0 0-0 2 0, Keaton Mitchell 5 2-3 4 12, Rhett Smith 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 15 4-6 16 37.

WACO;8;9;20;14;--;51

Wapello;9;4;7;17;--;37

3-point goals -- WACO 4 (Kissell, McGohan, Hammond, Reichenbach); Wapello 3 (Stewart 2, Thomas).

Orion 60, Sherrard 42

SHERRARD (7-14, 0-6) -- Davis 0-1 0-0 1 0, Yeater 1-2 2-2 1 4, Earl 3-7 0-0 4 7, Humphrey 5-11 0-2 1 12, Minch 3-6 2-3 1 8, Lucas 2-4 0-0 2 4, Hutchins 1-2 1-2 1 3, B. Hartman 0-0 0-0 0 0, Buagh 0-1 0-1 1 0, Slattery 1-3 0-0 2 2, Franck 1-2 0-0 0 2, J. Hartman 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 17-39 5-10 15 42.

ORION (13-8, 6-0) -- West 4-8 0-1 1 9, Johnson 7-16 0-1 0 16, Weiss 3-6 0-0 0 8, Nimrick 1-1 0-0 3 2, C. Spranger 2-4 4-5 2 8, Jungwirth 0-2 0-0 0 0, Kane 3-3 0-0 0 6, Irey 0-2 2-2 1 2, Dunlap 1-2 0-0 2 2, Kruse 0-2 4-4 2 4, J. Spranger 1-1 0-0 1 2, Grems 0-1 1-2 0 1, Lievens 0-1 0-0 1 0, Zwirlein 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 22-50 11-15 13 60.

Sherrard;10;11;4;17;—;42

Orion;14;9;22;15;—;60

3-point goals --  Sherrard 3-12 (Humphrey 2-6, Earl 1-2, Davis 0-1, Minch 0-1, Baugh 0-1, Slattery 0-1); Orion 5-21 (Weiss 2-5, Johnson 2-7, West 1-4, Irey 0-1, Grems 0-1, Lievens 0-1, Jungwirth 0-2). Turnovers -- Sherrard 26, Orion 14. Steals -- Orion 14 (Johnson 6), Sherrard 4 (Minch 2).

Sterling Newman 55, Erie-Prophetstown 44

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Anderson 0 0-2 1 0, Johnson 3 2-2 4 8, B.Rosenow 0 2-2 1 2, Hammer 6 1-1 1 14, Haggard 0 0-0 1 0, Ames 2 0-0 2 4, Robinson 4 0-0 3 8, Coleman 1 4-4 0 6, Cole 0 2-4 1 2. Totals 16 11-15 14 44.

STERLING NEWMAN -- Hedd 1 0-0 0 2, Behrens 0 0-0 1 0, Bartel 2 0-0 2 5, Ackman 1 0-0 1 3, Roberts 0 0-0 1 0, McBride 2 0-0 3 4, Graham 0 0-2 0 0, Payan 0 1-3 0 1, Ackman 0 0-0 4 0, Hause 7 4-7 2 22, Williams 8 1-1 3 18, Olson 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 21 6-13 18 55.

E-P;13;11;10;10;—;44

Sterling Newman;5;24;13;13;—;55

3-point goals -- EP 1 (Hammer 1); SN 7 (Ackman 4, Bartel 1, Ackman 1, Williams 1).

ROWVA 64, United 49

ROWVA -- Cordle 1 1-2 1 3, Sams 11 7-11 3 31, Hagerty 3 2-2 2 8, L.Peterson 2 0-0 2 4, C.Peterson 4 2-4 4 11, Wight 0 0-0 3 0, Jones 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 23 12-17 15 64.

UNITED -- Brown 2 1-4 1 5, Wynne 5 0-3 2 12, D.Flynn 4 0-0 0 8, McVey 1 4-4 2 6, Whitsitt 0 0-0 3 0, N.Leffler 0 0-0 1 0, C.Flynn 1 0-0 2 2, Johnson 5 0-0 1 10, Clark 0 0-0 1 0, Leffler 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 18 5-10 15 49.

ROWVA;18;24;8;14;—;64

United;16;13;7;13;—;49

3-point goals -- ROWVA 4 (Sams 3, C.Peterson 1); United 2 (Wynne 2).

Ridgewood 64, Galva 58 (OT)

GALVA -- Ballard 2 0-3 5 5, Smith 0 0-2 1 0, Collins 3 3-6 3 9, Spivey 2 9-12 4 13, Taylor 4 2-2 5 10, Platt 2 2-4 1 6, Rogers 5 4-4 5 15. Totals 18 20-33 24 58.

RIDGEWOOD -- Franks 1 0-0 3 2, Greenman 5 11-16 21, Athews 1 1-3 3 3, Anderson 0 1-2 1 1, Kissinger 3 1-2 4 7, Nodine 2 0-1 5 4, Brooks 3 5-9 4 12, Dean 6 2-3 4 14. Totals 21 21-36 26 64.

Galva;10;14;17;15;2;—;58

Ridgewood;18;17;7;14;8;—;64

3-point goals -- Galva 2 (Ballard 1, Rogers 1), Ridgewood 1 (Brooks).

Princeville 60, Mercer County 50

MERCER COUNTY -- Ott 0 0-2 0 0, Tri. Essig 1 1-4 1 3, King 5 1-5 5 12, Tre. Essig 5 3-3 4 12, Martinez 1 0-0 0 3, Rillie 0 0-0 3 0, Crowley 3 4-6 5 10, Holtschlag 0 0-0 2 0, Sharp 2 1-2 2 6. Totals 17 10-21 50.

PRINCEVILLE -- Donaldson 1 0-0 0 2, Miller 1 0-0 1 3, Snedden 1 1-1 3 3, Dailey 2 1-2 4 5, Thole 1 6-12 2 8, Smith 6 8-10 3 24, Janssen 4 5-9 3 13, Garcia 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 17 21-33 18 60.

Mercer County;9;22;6;13;—;50

Princeville;14;19;15;12;—;60

3-point goals -- Mercer County 6 (Tre. Essig 2, Sharp 2, King 1, Martinez 1); Princeville 5 (Smith 4, Miller 1).

Thursday's late result

Mediapolis 42, Wapello 36

WAPELLO -- Noah Holland 3 1-2 9, Ben Kroeger 0 0-0 0, Maddox Griffin 2 1-1 6, Aiden Housman 0 0-0 0, Joe Stewart 0 0-0 0, Caden Thomas 2 0-0 5, Bryant Lanz 1 0-0 2, Keaton Mitchell 4 6-7 14, Rhett Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-10 36.

MEDIAPOLIS -- Jalon Lacy 1 0-0 2, Nick Ensminger 3 0-0 9, Owen Timmerman 1 1-2 3, Drew Schroeder 3 4-5 11, Ben Wolgemuth 4 8-11 17, Andrew Carter 0 0-0 0, Dawson Wirt 0 0-0 0, Regan Thornburg 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-18 42.

Wapello;8;3;9;16;--;36

Mediapolis;12;10;6;14;--;42

3-point goals -- Wapello 4 (Holland 2, Griffin, Thomas); Mediapolis 5 (Ensminger 3, Schroeder, Wolgemuth). Total fouls -- Wapello 15, Mediapolis 11. Fouled out -- none.

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;14;0;17;0

North Scott;;13;2;15;3

Bettendorf;;10;4;13;4

Davenport Assumption;;8;6;9;8

Davenport North;;7;5;8;6

Clinton;;6;7;8;7

Muscatine;;5;8;5;11

Davenport Central;;3;11;3;14

Burlington;;2;11;3;12

Davenport West;;0;14;0;17

Friday's scores

Clinton 56, Burlington 40

Assumption 65, Davenport Central 34

Muscatine 54, Bettendorf 50

North Scott 62, Davenport West 24

Pleasant Valley 47, Davenport North 29

Today's games

Pleasant Valley at Davenport West, 2:30 p.m.

Davenport Central at Muscatine, 3 p.m.

Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa area

Friday's scores

Marion 56, Central DeWitt 35

Maquoketa 76, Clear Creek Amana 56

Bellevue 62, Northeast 39

Wilton 60, Tipton 50

Calamus-Wheatland 53, North Cedar 39

West Liberty 49, Iowa City Regina 33

Prince of Peace 46, Midland 38

Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian 21

Easton Valley at Lisbon, late

Anamosa 58, Camanche 44

Pleasant Valley 47, Davenport North 29

PLEASANT VALLEY (17-0, 14-0) -- Adrea Arthofer 1-7 0-0 2, Carli Spelhaug 4-15 0-0 11, Mallory Lafever 5-11 1-2 13, Macy Beinborn 1-6 1-2 4, Anna Griffin 4-10 0-1 9, Ilah Perez-Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Regan Denny 1-4 0-0 2, Ellie Scranton 0-0 0-0 0, Julia Hillman 0-1 2-2 2, Addie Kerkhoff 0-0 0-0, Brianna Brauner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 4-7 47

NORTH (8-6, 7-5) -- Anne Awour 1-2 2-2 4, Bailey Ortega 1-5 0-0 3, Bella Sims 4-12 1-2 11, Camry Dillie 3-8 0-0 8, Reese Ranum 0 1-4 1, Ivy Wilmington 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Burch 1-1 0-0 2, Lindsey Broders 0-0 0-0 0, Tayja Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Me'Kiyah Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Yanna Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-29 4-8 29

Pleasant Valley;9;10;11;17;--;47

North;8;10;5;6;--;29

3-point goals -- PV 7-30 (Spelhaug 3-10, Lafever 2-5, Beinborn 1-5, Griffin 1-3, Arthofer 0-3, Denny 0-2, Perez-Johnson 0-1, Hillman 0-1); 5-15 (Dillie 2-5, Sims 2-4, Ortega 1-5, Wilmington 0-1). Rebounds -- PV 26 (Arthofer 6, Lafever 6); North 27 (Ranum 6, Ortega 6). Turnovers -- PV 5, North 26. Team fouls -- PV 10, North 14. Fouled out -- PV (none); North (Broders).

Muscatine 54, Bettendorf 50 

MUSCATINE (5-11, 5-8) -- Zoey Long 2 0-0 0 6, Blake Rylee 0 0-0 0 0, Rylie Moss 0 0-0 2 0, Emma Zillig 0 0-0 0 0, Macey Rogers 4 3-4 2 12, Emily Woepking 4 3-7 3 11, Kayla Scholz 3 0-0 4 6, Avarie Eagle 1 0-0 1 3, Madi Petersen 0 0-0 0 0, Alicia Garcia 6 1-2 2 16. Totals 19 7-13 14 54.

BETTENDORF (13-4, 10-4) -- Grace McKenzie 0 0-0 2 0, Allie Brownson 2 0-0 0 5, Ashley Fountain 3 4-4 2 11, Maggie Erpelding 2 2-2 3 6, Emma Dennison 1 2-2 2 4, Carly Chelf 0 0-0 0 0, Elyah Sanchez 1 0-0 0 3, Kaalyn Petersen 1 0-0 1 2, Kylie Wroblewski 6 5-7 1 17, Emilie Gist 1 0-0 0 2, Jenna Schweizer 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 17 13-15 13 50.

Muscatine;5;14;20;15;--;54

Bettendorf;15;7;13;15;--;50

3-point goals -- Muscatine 7 (Garcia 3, Long 2, Rogers, Eagle); Bettendorf 3 (Fountain, Brownson, Sanchez)

Davenport Assumption 65, Davenport Central 34

ASSUMPTION (9-8, 8-6) -- Chaney Steffen 1 0-1 0 2, Aimee Wesolowski 0 0-0 0 0, Katie Anderson 3 0-0 3 8, Lauren Herrig 1 1-3 0 4, Olivia Wardlow 6 0-0 3 15, Dawsen Dorsey 2 0-1 1 4, Maddy Hanssen 0 0-0 1 0, Anna Wohlers 2 6-8 3 10, Allie Timmons 3 3-3 1 10, Corey Whitlock 6 0-0 3 12, Jade Jackson 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 26 10-16 15 65.

CENTRAL (3-14, 3-11) -- Nacari Bryant 0 3-5 0 3, Acorianna Lard 4 2-3 4 10, Aliiyah Morgan 1 1-2 3 3, Sydney George 2 0-0 1 4, Aniah Smith 1 3-4 1 6, Mackenzie Brown 1 0-0 4 2, Adriauna Mayfield 1 0-1 0 2, Dasia Ford 0 1-2 1 1, Kaitlin Carr 1 0-0 0 2, Brynn Davis 0 1-2 3 1, Bria Clark 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 11 11-19 17 34.

Assumption;15;28;12;10;--;65

Central;7;9;7;11;--;34

3-point goals -- Assumption 7 (Wardlow 3, Andersen 2, Herrig, Timmons); Central 1 (Smith).

North Scott 62, Davenport West 24

DAVENPORT WEST (0-14, 0-17) -- Jessie Chalupa 0 0-0 0, Grace Schneiderman 0 0-0 0, Nativionna Griffin-Blanks 2 4-5 9, Kaitlyn Powell 1 0-1 2, Madison Schlotfeldt 0 0-0 0, Madison Perry 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Thomas 1 0-2 2, Lauren Oostendorp 1 1-1 3, Chandra Duyvejonck 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Utterback 0 0-0 0, Kylee Devore 1 0-2 2, Erica Ralfs 0 0-0 0, Brooke Hildebrandt 2 0-0 6, Paige Townley 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-11 24

NORTH SCOTT (15-3, 13-2) -- Presley Case 3 2-2 9, Reagan Schoening 0 0-0 0, Paige Blaskovich 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kilburg 1 0-0 3, Brooke Corson 2 2-2 8, Rylie Rucker 4 0-0 9, Sydney Happel 2 2-4 6, Rachel Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tarynn Kuehl 0 0-0 0, Sam Scott 1 0-0 3, Chloe Engelkes 3 0-0 7, Adriane Latham 1 0-0 2, Grace Boffeli 4 4-4 12, Grace Hansel 0 0-0 0, Kami Nagle 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 10-12 62

West;5;0;15;4;--;24

North Scott;12;23;15;12;--;62

3-point goals -- West 3 (Hildebrandt 2, Blanks); North Scott 8 (Corson 2, Case, Kilburg, Rucker, Scott, Engelkes). Team fouls -- West 9, North Scott 9. Fouled out -- none.

Marion 56, Central DeWitt 35

MARION -- Leah Van Weelden 3 2-2 1 11, Bri Fentress 0 0-0 0 0, Randi Wright 4 0-0 2 9, Jordyn Dunn 0 0-0 0 0, Sadie Struchen 1 0-0 0 3, Riley Wright 4 2-4 1 12, Jo Hartke  0 0-0 0 0, Sophie Willette 1 4-4 2 6, Kayla Laube 3 2-2 2 10, Ella Van Weelden 2 1-2 1 5, Maddie Steffen 0 0-0 0 0, Cloee Kraft 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18 11-14 9 56 

DEWITT -- Kaity Frick 0 0-0 0 0, Grace Pierce 0 2-2 0 2, Katie Fox 0 0-0 0 0, Allie Meadows 4 3-4 1 13, Carleigh Jefford 1 0-1 1 2, Sam Zeimet 0 0-0 0 0, Lauren Cooper 0 0-0 2 0, Syd Walrod/Pay Preston 0 0-0 0 0, Emily Swanson 3 0-0 2 8, Madi McAvan 0 0-0 3 0, Lauren Wisco 0 0-0 1 0, Taylor Veach 2 2-2 3 8, Talbot Kinney 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 11 7-9 13 35

3-point goals -- Central DeWitt 6 (Meadows 2, Swanson 2, Veach 2); Marion 9 (Weelden 3, Riley Wright 2, Laube 2, Randi Wright, Struchen)

Bellevue 62, Northeast 39

NORTHEAST -- Bree Mangelsen 0 2-2 2, Ellie Rickertsen 0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Scott 2 2-4 6, Neveah Hildebrandt 1 0-0 2, Alexis Ehlers 2 2-2 8, Jaden Smith 1 2-4 4, Claire Abbott 3 0-0 6, Makenzie Petersen 0 1-2 1, Emma Fowler 3 4-5 10. Totals 12 13-19 39.

BELLEVUE -- Kailey Miller 0 2-2 2, Julianna Penniston 1 0-0 2, Mariah Hueneke 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Rubel 4 0-0 12, Lindsey Banowetz 8 0-0 18, Teresa Paulsen 1 2-2 4, Maddie Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Audrey Wedeking 0 0-0 0, Brianna Laughlin 1 0-0 2, Giana Michels 5 0-0 12, Anna Dunne 0 0-0 0, Sally Paulsen 4 0-2 8. Totals 25 4-7 62.

Northeast;6;10;9;14;--;39

Bellevue;14;18;19;11;--;62

3-point goals -- Northeast 2 (Ehlers 2); Bellevue 8 (Rubel 4, Banowetz 2, Michels 2). Total fouls -- Northeast 14, Bellevue 19. Fouled out -- Bellevue (T. Paulsen).

Wrestling

Iowa sectionals

Today, noon start

Class 2A at Assumption -- Anamosa, Camanche, Central DeWitt, Davenport Assumption, Maquoketa, Monticello

Class 2A at Solon -- Columbus Community, Louisa-Muscatine, Mid-Prairie, Solon, Tipton, West Liberty

Class 1A at Cascade -- Alburnett, Bellevue, Cascade, Central City, Dyersville Beckman, East Buchanan, Midland, North Linn

Class 1A at West Branch -- Durant, Highland (Riverside), Lone Tree, North Cedar, Northeast, Wapello, West Branch, Wilton

Note: The top two finishers at each weight class from each sectional advance to districts. The top two teams qualify for Tuesday's regional duals.

Illinois regionals

Class 3A at Bradley-Bourbonnais -- Bradley-Bourbonnais, Crete-Monee, Minooka, Moline, New Lenox Lincoln-Way East, Normal Community, Normal Community West, Pekin, United Township

Class 2A at Dixon -- Dixon, Galesburg, Geneseo, LaSalle-Peru, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods, Putnam County, Rock Island, Sterling

Class 1A at Sherrard -- Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Morrison, Orion, Princeton, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard

Class 1A at Knoxville -- Farmington, Illinois Valley Central, Kewanee, Knoxville, Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville, Peoria Heights, Peoria Manual

Boys swimming

Iowa district

Today, noon start

At Davenport Central -- Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley

