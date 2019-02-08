Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;15;0;18;0
Bettendorf;;14;1;17;1
Davenport Central;;11;4;14;4
Assumption;;8;7;10;8
Pleasant Valley;;8;7;11;7
Davenport North;;6;6;7;8
Davenport West;;5;10;6;11
Burlington;;2;10;3;11
Clinton;;2;12;2;15
Muscatine;;0;13;0;16
Friday's scores
Bettendorf 51, Assumption 44
Davenport Central 88, Burlington 67
North Scott 55, Davenport North 49
Davenport West 57, Muscatine 31
Pleasant Valley 37, Clinton 34
Big Six standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Moline;;8;1;20;4
Rock Island;;6;2;15;9
Galesburg;;4;4;15;9
United Township;;3;4;15;9
Quincy;;3;4;8;11
Alleman;;0;9;8;17
Friday's scores
Rock Island 60, Quincy 54
Moline 62, United Township 54
Galesburg 59, Alleman 47
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Central DeWitt 57, South Tama 48
Maquoketa 68, Williamsburg 54
West Branch 73, Wilton 47
North Cedar 85, West Liberty 83
Durant 61, Mid-Prairie 58
Cascade 56, Bellevue 23
Camanche 61, Tipton 59
Easton Valley 79, Bellevue Marquette 48
Calamus-Wheatland 80, Cedar Valley Christian 39
Pekin 39, Wapello 33
North Scott 55, Davenport North 49
DAVENPORT NORTH (7-9, 6-7) -- TJ Vesey 4-8 2-3 11, Jayden Houston 3-6 0-0 6, Cory Prather 1-3 2-2 5, Jamal Litt 1-1 2-3 4, Quincy Wiseman 5-9 2-2 15, Mekki Sisk 2-6 0-0 5, Jamal Winston 1-5 0-0 3, Alec Seifert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-38 8-10 49.
NORTH SCOTT (18-0, 15-0) -- Carson Rollinger 3-11 2-6 10, Cortaviaus Seales 4-6 5-8 15, Sam Kilburg 2-10 0-0 5, Reece Sommers 2-7 3-3 7, Ty Anderson 6-8 3-4 16, Landon Eiland 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Allard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-44 13-21 55.
Davenport North;7;11;10;21;--;49
North Scott;16;9;10;20;--;55
3-point goals -- North 7-18 (Wieseman 3-4, Vesey 1-2, Prather 1-3, Sisk 1-4, Winston 1-5); North Scott 6-21 (Rollinger 2-7, Seales 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Kilburg 1-4, Sommers 0-5). Rebounds -- North 18 (Wiseman 5); North Scott 32 (Anderson 13). Turnovers -- North 10, North Scott 8. Total fouls -- North 22, North Scott 15. Fouled out -- none.
Davenport West 57, Muscatine 31
Muscatine – Noah Yahn 7-13 0-0 17, Josh Dieckman 1-10 1-3 3, Jose Martinez III 2-6 0-0 4, Gabe Mulder 0-4 0-0 0, Briggs Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Sean Brown 0-3 0-0 00, Cooper Zeck 1-3 0-0 2, Brady McDaniel 0-3 0-0 0, Nate Diercks 0-2 0-0 0, Bredyn Seaman 1-2 0-0 3, Jake Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Braden Hufford 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 13-52 1-3 31.
Davenport West – Malik Westerfield 8-13 0-0 19, Jamil Haymond 7-12 2-5 16, Elijah Hollingshed 3-7 0-0 9, Aldane Barrett 1-5 0-0 2, John Michael Thorton 1-4 0-0 2, NaZion Caruthers 2-3 1-2 5, Nasir Beechum 1-3 0-2 2, Logan Petersen 0-2 0-0 0, Payton Heath 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 24-51 3-9 57.
Muscatine;2;8;12;9;--;31
West;13;16;15;13;--;57
3-point goals: Muscatine 4-17 (Yahn 3-5, Mulder 0-3, Miller 0-2, Martinez III 0-2, Seaman 1-2, Dieckman 0-2, Diercks 0-1); Davenport West 6-15 (Hollingshed 3-6, Westerfield 3-3, Michael Thornton 0-2, Petersen 0-1, Beechum 0-1, Haymonf 0-1, Barrett 0-1). Turnovers: Muscatine 19, Davenport West 13. Fouled out: None.
Bettendorf 51, Assumption 44
BETTENDORF (17-1, 14-1) — Oliver Bakeris 4-4 0-0 8, Lucas Hayes 0-4 1-2 1, Trevor Feller 3-8 2-4 11, Blake Tyler 1-8 0-0 3, DJ Carton 11-17 4-5 28, Tynan Numkena 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Wellman 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Byrne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 7-11 51.
ASSUMPTION (10-8, 8-7) — Dylan Peeters 9-21 3-4 23, Sean Peeters 4-8 0-0 8, Grayson Heiser 1-1 0-0 2, Ray Kotula 4-10 0-0 11, J.J. Stratman 0-0 0-0 0, Bill Flaherty 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Ehrecke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 3-4 44.
Bettendorf;11;12;12;16;--;51
Assumption;6;7;14;17;--;44
3-point goals — Bettendorf 6-19 (Feller 3-8, Carton 2-4, Tyler 1-6, Wellman 0-1), Assumption 5-19 (Kotula 3-8, DPeeters 2-9, SPeeters 0-1, Ehrecke 0-1). Fouls — Bettendorf 11, Assumption 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Bettendorf 32 (Feller 7, Carton 7), Assumption 19 (DPeeters 4, SPeeters 4). Turnovers — Bettendorf 14, Assumption 9.
Sophomores: Bettendorf 47, Assumption 37.
Davenport Central 88, Burlington 67
BURLINGTON (4-11, 2-10) — Michael Alexander 3-8 2-2 9, Brendon Hale 2-6 0-0 6, K.T. Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Shipp 1-1 0-0 2, Charlie Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Anakin Kelly 0-2 0-0 0, Deron Draine 3-3 0-0 7, Trenton Murray 1-1 0-0 3, Carlton Martinez-Hale 5-6 0-0 11, Amarion Davis 3-3 0-0 7, Hunter Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Nate Spear 5-9 0-1 12, Sawyer Dontrius 0-1 2-2 2, Trent Burnett 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 25-44 7-9 67.
CENTRAL (14-4, 11-4) — Emarion Ellis 2-3 3-4 7, Amari Porter 1-2 0-0 3, Josh English 6-8 3-4 15, John Miller 5-7 0-0 11, Keshawn Pegues 10-19 4-7 27, Ralph Hayes 4-9 1-2 10, Dajion Greer 3-4 0-1 7, Eli Wallace 2-6 0-0 4, Victor Howard 1-1 0-0 2, Javari Terrell 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 35-64 11-18 88.
Burlington;16;13;13;25;--;67
Davenport Central;19;28;21;20;--;88
3-point goals -- Burlington 10-18 (Hale 2-4, Spear 2-4, Draine 1-1, Murray 1-1, Davis 1-1, Burnett 1-1, Martinez-Hale 1-2, Alexander 1-4); Davenport Central 7-20 (Pegues 3-6, Porter 1-2, Greer 1-2, Miller 1-3, Hayes 1-3, Wallace 0-3, English 0-1). Rebounds -- Burlington 22 (Martinez-Hale 5), Davenport Central 36 (Ellis 7). Turnovers -- Burlington 18, Davenport Central 10. Total fouls -- Burlington 12, Davenport Central 12. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: Davenport Central 73, Burlington 55.
Moline 62, United Township 54
MOLINE (20-4, 8-1) -- Harding 4-10 1-2 0 3 11, Rogers 0-5 0-0 4 1 0, Lamphier 2-4 1-2 3 7 5, Wiemers 4-11 10-12 2 5 20, Billups 8-16 4-4 4 10 20, Sterling 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Schimmel 2-5 0-0 0 1 4. Totals 20-51 16-20 14 31 62.
UNITED TOWNSHIP (15-9, 3-4) -- Wilson 2-9 4-6 3 1 8, Taghon 1-1 0-0 0 0 3, Ronnebeck 1-4 0-0 2 2 3, Agot 5-9 1-2 5 9 13, Ellis 9-11 4-4 4 8 22, Geadeyan 2-5 0-0 3 1 5, Solis 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 20-39 9-12 17 24 54.
Moline;14;20;11;17;--;62
UTHS;14;11;20;9;--;54
3-point goals -- Moline 6-19 (Wiemers 2-6, Harding 2-4, Billups 2-4, Schimmel 0-3, Rogers 0-1, Lamphier 0-1). UT 5-14 (Agot 2-6, Ronnebeck 1-4, Taghon 1-1, Geadeyan 1-1, Wilson 0-2). Assists -- Moline 5 (Lamphier 3), UT 11 (Wilson and Agot 4). Steals -- Moline 4 (Harding 2), UT 3 (Wilson 2). Blocks -- Moline 1 (Wiemers), UT 4 (Ellis 3). Turnovers -- Moline 8, UT 13.
Rock Island 60, Quincy 54
QUINCY (10-11, 3-4) -- Reis 2-6 2-3 1 8, Crider 6-11 2-3 3 17, Smith 3-8 4-5 2 12, Brock 3-9 0-0 4 6, Talton 4-7 0-0 2 12, B. Rupert 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18-37 8-11 12 54.
ROCK ISLAND (15-9, 6-2) -- Rice 3-6 0-0 2 7, Price 3-9 4-5 3 11, Randle 0-2 0-0 2 0, Voss 6-7 5-7 2 17, Gustafson 5-6 0-0 1 10, Holtam 2-5 0-0 1 5, Tucker 0-1 0-0 2 0, Andrews 1-4 0-0 2 2, Key 1-2 0-0 0 2, Robinson 2-4 0-0 0 6. Totals 23-46 9-12 15 60.
Quincy;14;14;15;11;—;54
Rock Island;16;13;10;21;—;60
3-point goals -- Quincy 10-22 (Talton 4-5, Crider 3-7, Smith 2-6, Reis 1-2, Brock 0-2); RI 5-15 (Robinson 2-3, Price 1-3, Rice 1-3, Holtam 1-1, Andrews 0-3, Randle 0-2). Assists -- Quincy 12 (Reis 5); RI 12 (Price 5). Steals -- Quincy 10 (Crider 3); RI 9 (Price 3). Turnovers -- Quincy 14, RI 16.
Galesburg 59, Alleman 47
ALLEMAN (8-17, 0-9) -- Elijah Campos 0 1-2 1, Nate Sheets 3 0-0 6, Dayne Hodge 3 5-6 13, Connor Fitch 0 0-0 0, Sam Mattecheck 4 2-3 10, Killian Ahern 1 1-2 3, Zach Carpita 0 0-0 0, Chase VanDerGinst 7 0-2 14, Caleb Sharel 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-15 47.
GALESBURG (15-9, 4-4) -- Nick Fiers 0 3-6 3, Mitchel Sampson 2 1-2 6, Keith Cunningham 3 0-0 6, Justin Esthoff 1 0-0 3, Rylee Milan 1 0-0 3, Quinn Anderson 8 1-1 20, Jaylin McCants 8 2-4 18. Totals 23 7-13 59.
Alleman;8;9;17;30;--;47
Galesburg;10;20;21;8;--;59
3-point goals -- Alleman 2 (Hodge 2); Galesburg 6 (Anderson 3, Sampson, Esthoff, Milan). Total fouls -- Alleman 15, Galesburg 13. Fouled out -- none.
Camanche 61, Tipton 59
CAMANCHE -- Ethan Buckley 1 0-0 0 3, Carson Seeser 2 0-0 1 6, Caleb Delzell 8 2-2 4 21, Zach Erwin 2 0-3 2 4, Cam Soenksen 6 3-5 4 18, Jaxon White 0 0-0 1 0, Mike Delzell 0 0-0 0 0, Zayne Feller 2 1-4 3 5, Calvin Ottens 1 2-4 2 3. Totals 23 8-18 17 61.
TIPTON -- Trent Pelzer 2 3-4 5 7, Colby Kleppe 0 0-0 0 0, Frank Bierman 12 3-6 3 27, Payten Elijah 2 0-0 0 5, Andrew Stewart 7 0-0 1 18, Luke Becker 0 0-0 5 0, Connor Hermiston 0 0-0 0 0, Jacob Tischuk 1 0-1 0 2, Blake Wilkins 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 24 6-11 14 59.
Camanche;17;10;20;14;--;61
Tipton;12;15;20;12;--;59
3-point goals -- Camanche 9 (Soenksen 3, Delzell 3, Seeser 2, Buckley); Tipton 5 (Stewart 4, Elijah). Fouled out -- Tipton (Pelzer, Becker).
Pekin 39, Wapello 33
PEKIN -- Brady Millikin 2 0-0 0 4, Brayden Sobaski 0 0-0 0 0, Cameron Millikin 6 7-8 3 23, Kennan Winn 2 1-2 3 5, Caleb Comstock 1 1-2 2 3, Quinn Ledger 1 0-0 2 2, Dayne Eckley 1 0-0 5 2, Nick Tschudy 0 0-0 0 0, Cael Lyle 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 13 9-12 16 39.
WAPELLO -- Tate Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Noah Holland 0 0-0 1 0, Ben Kroeger 0 0-0 0 0, Maddox Griffin 0 0-0 4 0, Aiden Housman 0 0-0 2 0, Joe Stewart 0 0-0 3 0, Caden Thomas 8 0-3 2 16, Bryant Lanz 2 0-0 1 4, Keaton Mitchell 3 4-7 3 10, Rhett Smith 0 3-4 0 3. Totals 13 7-14 16 33.
Pekin;8;4;16;11;--;39
Wapello;6;9;8;10;--;33
3-point goals -- Pekin 4 (Cameron Millikin 4).
Easton Valley 79, Marquette 48
MARQUETTE -- Jeb Schwager 1 0-0 0 3, Ty Parker 2 0-0 3 4, Danny Koos 5 3-6 3 13, Ethan Pfiffner 6 4-6 2 18, Parker Mueller 1 0-0 0 2, Jake Anderson 0 0-0 0 0, Nick Hager 0 0-0 0 0, Matt Brinker 2 2-3 4 6, Tyler Kremer 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 18 9-15 14 48.
EASTON VALLEY -- Cade Jargo 7 2-2 1 19, Nate Trenkamp 5 1-2 4 16, Justin Farrell 0 0-0 0 0, Nick Johnson 0 0-0 0 0, Jessen Weber 4 0-0 1 10, Cooper Kunde 1 0-0 0 2, Curtis Hartung 6 1-2 3 13, Jacob Petersen 0 0-0 0 0, Braydin Farrell 0 0-0 0 0, Kaleb Cornilsen 1 0-0 3 2, Arik Daniels 1 1-2 0 3, Hunter Holdgrafer 1 7-8 3 9, Logan House 1 0-0 1 2, Hayden Bormann 1 0-0 0 3. Totals 28 12-16 16 79.
Marquette;8;12;11;17;--;48
Easton Valley;18;18;19;24;--;79
3-point goals -- Marquette 3 (Pfiffner 2, Schwager); Easton Valley 11 (Trenkamp 5, Jargo 3, Weber 2, Bormann).
Cascade 57, Bellevue 23
BELLEVUE -- Trey Daugherty 2 0-0 2 4, Andrew Swartz 1 1-1 2 3, Paxton Felderman 1 0-0 2 3, Riley Konrardy 0 0-2 1 0, Cole Heim 0 0-0 1 0, Max Jackson 0 0-0 0 0, Colby Sieverding 3 1-2 1 9, Liam Dunne 0 0-0 1 0, Trevor Hager 1 1-2 4 3, Ethan Klemme 0 1-4 0 1, Jackson Wagner 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 8 4-11 14 23.
CASCADE -- Carter Green 3 3-6 1 9, Brett Bower 0 0-0 1 0, Luke Miller 0 0-0 0 0, Michael Trumm 3 0-0 1 7, Will Roling 1 0-2 1 2, Willy Potter 0 2-2 0 2, Reid Rausch 1 6-6 3 9, Caden Reinke 0 0-0 0 0, Logan Otting 1 1-1 1 3, Hugh Molony 0 0-0 0 0, Hans Hoffman 6 0-1 1 14, Alex Aitchison 2 2-2 1 6, Tom Knepper 1 3-3 4 5, Connor Booth 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18 15-23 14 57.
Bellevue;8;8;6;1;--;23
Cascade;13;12;13;19;--;57
3-point goals -- Bellevue 3 (Sieverding 2, Felderman); Cascade 4 (Hoffman 2, Rausch, Trumm).
Fulton 54, Orion 49
ORION -- Logan Kane 1 0-0 1 2, Ryan Jungwirth 0 0-0 3 0, Seth West 2 0-0 0 6, Josh Johnson 4 0-0 3 10, Tanner Irey 0 0-0 1 0, Cade Weiss 6 0-0 0 17, Jacob Kruse 0 0-0 1 0, Alex Nimrick 1 1-4 1 3, Ben Dunlap 0 0-0 0 0, Caleb Spranger 5 1-1 4 11, Josh Spranger 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 19 2-5 15 49.
FULTON -- Kloepping 2 0-0 0 5, Barnett 1 1-2 2 3, Pessman 5 0-0 2 12, Lemke 0 0-0 1 0, VanZuiden 0 0-0 0 0, Damhoff 1 0-0 2 2, Schipper 5 6-6 2 17, Hughes 0 0-0 0 0, Osborn 6 3-6 2 15, McClary 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 10-14 11 54.
Orion;7;21;9;12;--;49
Fulton;17;8;15;14;--;54
3-point goals -- Orion 9 (Weiss 5, Johnson 2, West 2); Fulton 4 (Pessman 2, Kloepping, Schipper).
Wethersfield 67, Galva 49
GALVA -- Raige Ballard 2 0-0 3 5, Karter Smith 0 0-0 2 0, Brayden Collins 2 2-5 4 7, Gunner Spivey 5 3-4 1 13, Parker Taylor 3 1-1 3 7, Ryann Platt 1 0-0 2 3, Tristan Rogers 4 0-0 1 11, Trey Rogers 1 1-2 0 3, Lain 0 0-0 0 0, Brock 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18 7-12 16 49.
WETHERSFIELD -- Coltin Quagliano 9 8-10 4 28, Tyler Nichols 0 3-4 3 3, Kale Nelson 0 0-0 0 0, Isaac Frank 9 3-4 3 24, Isaiah Franklin 1 1-2 0 3, Brady Kelley 1 0-0 3 2, Bryan Ponce 2 0-0 4 4, Tevin Baker 1 1-3 1 3, Cory DeClerq 1 1-3 1 3. Totals 23 16-23 18 67.
Galva;12;12;9;16;--;49
Wethersfield;12;22;19;14;--;67
3-point goals -- Galva 6 (Rogers 3, Platt, Ballard, Collins); Wethersfield 5 (Frank 3, Quagliano 2).
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;17;0;20;0
North Scott;;14;2;16;3
Bettendorf;;12;5;15;5
Davenport North;;9;6;10;8
Davenport Assumption;;9;7;10;9
Muscatine;;7;9;7;12
Clinton;;6;9;8;9
Davenport Central;;4;13;4;16
Burlington;;2;12;3;14
Davenport West;;0;17;0;20
Friday's scores
North Scott 53, Davenport North 38
Muscatine 33, Davenport West 27
Pleasant Valley 50, Clinton 15
Bettendorf 57, Assumption 50
Davenport Central 62, Burlington 51
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Marion 69, Maquoketa 38
Wilton 49, West Branch 40 (OT)
Iowa regional pairings
Class 3A
Region 4
Today's games
Oelwein at Waukon, 7 p.m.
Anamosa at North Fayette Valley, 7 p.m.
Camanche at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Region 5
Today's games
Solon at Center Point-Urbana, 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Mid-Prairie, 7 p.m.
West Liberty at Central Lee, 7 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine at West Burlington, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Region 4
Today's games
Lisbon at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Postville at South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.
Clayton Ridge at Beckman Catholic, 7 p.m.
East Buchanan at Alburnett, 7 p.m.
Region 5
Today's games
North Cedar at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Iowa City Regina at Wapello, 7 p.m.
Columbus Junction at Highland, 7 p.m.
Danville at Durant, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Region 3
Friday's scores
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, Waterloo Christian 30
Central Elkader 59, Starmont 52
North Tama 47, Don Bosco 27
Central City 42, Midland 32
Today's game
Edgewood-Colesburg at Dunkerton, 7 p.m.
Region 4
Friday's scores
Iowa Mennonite 53, Iowa Valley 45
HLV 50, GMG 49
Prince of Peace 42, Lone Tree 36
Calamus-Wheatland 65, Cedar Valley Christian 18
Today's game
BGM at Meskwaki Settlement School, 3 p.m.
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Dwight regional
Thursday's score
Wethersfield 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 29
Annawan regional
Today's final
Amboy vs. Annawan, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Mercer County regional
Friday's score
Alleman 42, Riverdale 29
Erie regional
Friday's score
Sherrard 39, Fulton 23
North Scott 53, Davenport North 38
DAVENPORT NORTH (10-8, 9-6) -- Anne Awour 1-1 0-0 2, Bailey Ortega 2-3 0-0 6, Bella Sims 4-9 0-3 9, Camry Dillie 1-8 0-0 3, Reese Ranum 3-6 1-2 8, Ivy Wilmington 1-11 0-0 3, Lindsey Broders 1-1 1-2 3, Jordan Burch 0-2 0-0 0, Me'Kiyah Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Yanna Roberts 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 14-44 3-9 38
NORTH SCOTT (16-3, 14-2) -- Presley Case 4-14 0-1 9, Brooke Corson 1-2 0-0 3, Rylie Rucker 3-5 0-0 6, Adriane Latham 0-2 0-0 0, Grace Boffeli 10-17 3-4 23, Chloe Engelkes 1-8 1-4 3, Sam Scott 1-3 0-0 3, Sydney Happel 0-0 1-2 1, Brooke Kilburg 2-2 0-0 5, Reagan Schoening 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Blaskovich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 5-11 53
North;7;7;10;14;--;38
North Scott;23;7;14;9;--;53
3-point goals -- North 7-21 (Ortega 2-3, Wilmington 1-7, Sims 1-3, Dillie 1-3, Ranum 1-2, Harris 1-2, Burch 0-1); North Scott 4-14 (Case 1-5, Scott 1-2, Corson 1-1, Kilburg 1-1, Engelkes 0-3, Rucker 0-2). Rebounds -- North 30 (Awour 7, Wilmington 7); North Scott 31 (Boffeli 14). Turnovers -- North 18, North Scott 11. Team fouls -- North 13, North Scott 10. Fouled out -- North (Broders); North Scott (none).
Pleasant Valley 50, Clinton 15
PLEASANT VALLEY (20-0, 17-0) -- Adrea Arthofer 0 3-4 3, Carli Spelhaug 6 2-3 15, Regan Denny 2 2-2 7, Jessi Miller 0 0-0 0, Julia Hillman 0 2-2 2, Riley Gau 1 0-0 2, Mallory Lafever 2 1-1 6, Ellie Scranton 0 0-0 0, Addie Kerkhoff 0 0-0 0, Macy Beinborn 5 0-0 11, Anna Griffin 0 0-0 0, Sydney Dolphin 0 0-0 0, Ilah Perez-Johnson 2 0-0 4, Riley Vice 0 0-0 0, Bri Brauner 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-12 50.
CLINTON (8-9, 6-9) -- Elle Davis 1 0-0 2, Molly Chapman 0 0-0 0, Selena Tello 0 0-0 0, Macy Mulholland 1 1-3 3, Marissa Fullick 0 0-0 0, Megan Gandrup 3 0-0 8, Rylie Mussman 0 0-0 0, Molly Shannon 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Cooley 0 0-0 0, Michelle Powell 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 1-3 15.
Pleasant Valley;10;13;17;10;--;50
Clinton;5;5;3;2;--;15
3-point goals -- Pleasant Valley 6 (Beinborn 3, Spelhaug, Denny, Lafever); Clinton 2 (Gandrup 2). Total fouls -- Pleasant Valley 10, Clinton 14. Fouled out -- none.
Muscatine 33, Davenport West 27
WEST (0-20, 0-17) -- Jessie Chalupa 0-1 0-0 0, Nativionna Griffen-Blanks 4-9 2-2 10, Kaitlyn Powell 4-10 2-2 10, Nevaeh Thomas 1-6 1-2 3, Lauren Oostendorp 0-3 0-0 0, Kylee Devore 1-7 2-2 4, Brooke Hildebrandt 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 10-40 7-8 27
MUSCATINE (7-12, 7-9) -- Zoey Long 3-16 3-4 12, Rylie Moss 0-2 0-0 0. Macey Rogers 1-6 3-4 5, Emily Woepking 0-6 0-0 0. Kayla Scholz 0-3 0-0 0. Alicia Garcia 6-11 4-6 16, Avarie Eagle 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 10-49 10-14 33
Davenport West 6;13;21;27
Muscatine 13;19;26;33
3-point goals -- Davenport West 0-2 (Hildebrandt 0-2); Muscatine 3-23 (Long 3-14, Rogers 0-2, Woepking 0-6, Garcia 0-2, Eagle 0-3) Turnovers -- Davenport West 13, Muscatine. Fouled out -- none.
Davenport Central 62, Burlington 51
CENTRAL (4-16, 4-13) -- Kariana Lohf 1 0-0 0 2, Nacari Bryant 0 2-2 1 2, Acorianna Lard 2 2-4 4 6, McKenna Morgan 1 0-1 1 2, Sydney George 3 3-4 3 9, Aniah Smith 5 3-4 1 15, Mckenzie Brown 4 0-2 0 8, Adriauna Mayfield 2 4-6 3 8, Dazianna Ford 1 1-2 3 3, Kaitlin Carr 0 0-0 1 0, Brynn Davis 0 0-0 0 0, Bria Clark 3 1-2 3 7. Totals 22 16-27 20 62.
BURLINGTON (3-14, 2-12) -- Bailey Wiemann 2 6-8 2 10, Mackenzie Kerns 1 0-0 1 3, Angel Baylark 3 1-2 5 7, Marquita Davis-Murphy 3 0-0 3 7, Alexis Standard 6 5-7 0 18, Jasmine Valdez 0 0-0 0 0, Brynn Casady 0 0-0 1 0, Ariana Baylark 0 0-0 0 0, Kayla Glasgow 2 0-0 4 6, Karli Glasgow 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 17 12-17 19 51.
Central;14;18;13;17;--;62
Burlington;12;11;11;17;--;51
3-point goals -- Central 2 (Smith 2); Burlington 5 (Kayla Glasgow 2, Davis-Murphy, Standard, Kerns). Fouled out -- Burlington (Angel Baylark).
Bettendorf 57, Davenport Assumption 50
ASSUMPTION (10-9, 9-7) -- Katie Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lauren Herrig 5 1-3 13, Olivia Wardlow 1 1-3 3, Allie Timmons 3 0-0 8, Corey Whitlock 4 3-4 11, Anna Wohlers 3 5-8 11, Dawsen Dorsey 1 0-2 2, Chaney Steffen 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-20 50
BETTENDORF (15-5, 12-5) -- Allie Brownson 2 0-0 4, Ashley Fountain 5 3-6 13, Maggie Erpelding 2 0-0 6, Emma Dennison 2 2-2 7, Kylie Wroblewski 8 5-11 21, Kaalyn Petersen 1 0-0 2, Emilie Gist 1 2-2 4, Jenna Schweizer 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-21 57
Assumption;10;6;20;14;--;50
Bettendorf;15;12;15;15;--;57
3-point field goals -- Assumption 4 (Timmons 2, Herrig 2). Bettendorf 3 (Erpelding 2, Dennison). Total fouls -- Assumption 20, Bettendorf 17. Fouled out -- Whitlock (DA).
Sophomores: Bettendorf 55, Assumption 43.
Wrestling
Iowa state duals
Wednesday's matches
At Des Moines
Class 3A
Southeast Polk vs. Western Dubuque, 9 a.m.
Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, 9 a.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. West Des Moines Valley, 9 a.m.
Ankeny Centennial vs. Bettendorf, 9 a.m.
Class 2A
West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9 a.m.
Davenport Assumption vs. Crestwood, 9 a.m.
Solon vs. Independence, 9 a.m.
Osage vs. PCM (Monroe), 9 a.m.
Class 1A
Don Bosco vs. Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.
West Sioux vs. Lake Mills, 11 a.m.
Denver vs. Logan-Magnolia, 11 a.m.
Lisbon vs. Emmetsburg, 11 a.m.
Iowa districts
Today at noon
Note: The top two finishers at each weight class advance to state tournament next week in Des Moines.
Class 3A (at Bettendorf) -- Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley
Class 2A (at Central DeWitt) -- Anamosa, Assumption, Benton Community, Camanche, Center Point-Urbana, Central DeWitt, Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa, Monticello, Mount Vernon, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware
Class 2A (at Washington) -- Burlington Notre Dame, Centerville, Columbus Community, Davis County, Fairfield, Keokuk, Louisa-Muscatine, Mid-Prairie, Solon, Tipton, Washington, West Liberty
Class 1A (at Wilton) -- Cardinal, Durant, Highland, Lone Tree, Mediapolis, New London, North Cedar, Northeast, Pekin, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren, WACO, Wapello, West Branch, Wilton
Boys bowling
Monticello 2840, Bellevue 2660
Monticello -- Levi Temple 415, Eastin Lee 412, David Titman 359, Caleb Gillmore 348, Alex Fagan 344
Bellevue -- Ty Kloser 469, Dawson Weber 420, Jr Tennant 364, Payton Grover 327, Ashton Felderman 230
Girls bowling
Bellevue 2123, Monticello 1930
Bellevue -- Brin Daugherty 386, Maddie Weber 346, Bailey Tigges 277, Shayla Oster 236, Madison Budde 188. Baker 145-131-113-139-162--690
Monticello -- Abree Krouse 270, Jordan Lorenzen 267, Leah Holub 255, Hope Vorberk 244, Aubree Farrley 232. Baker 159-107-140-120-136--662