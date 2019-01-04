Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;7;0;9;0
Davenport Central;;6;1;9;1
Bettendorf;;6;1;8;1
Davenport North;;4;3;5;4
Pleasant Valley;;4;3;6;3
Assumption;;3;4;4;5
Davenport West;;2;5;3;6
Clinton;;2;5;2;6
Burlington;;1;6;2;7
Muscatine;;0;7;0;10
Friday's scores
Bettendorf 63, Assumption 50
Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 25
Davenport Central 79, Burlington 48
Davenport West 55, Muscatine 37
North Scott 70, Davenport North 48
Eastbay Shootout
Friday's scores
Game 1: Morton 69, Rock Island 45
Game 2: Marian Catholic 57, Mundelein Carmel 33
Game 3: Moline 86, Clark 61
Today's games
Game 4: Marian Catholic vs. Chicago Clark, 4 p.m.
Game 5: Rock Island vs. Waubonsie Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Moline vs. Mundelein Carmel, 7 p.m.
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Camanche 75, Anamosa 56
Northeast 61, Bellevue 50
Iowa City Regina 52, West Liberty 31
North Cedar 68, Durant 55
Tipton 77, Wilton 42
Central DeWitt 75, Marion 72
Maquoketa 72, Benton Community 67
Bellevue Marquette 59, Cedar Valley Christian 40
Clinton Prince of Peace 82, Midland 47
Easton Valley 74, Lisbon 46
Pekin 47, Wapello 32
Louisa-Muscatine 53, Columbus 45
Bettendorf 63, Assumption 50
ASSUMPTION (4-5, 3-4) -- Ray Kotula 2-9 0-0 5, Dylan Peeters 2-9 4-4 8, Grayson Heiser 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony Valainis 6-8 5-8 17, Sean Peeters 7-14 2-4 17, Adam Quested 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Ehrecke 0-1 0-0 0, J.J. Stratman 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-44 11-16 50.
BETTENDORF (8-1, 6-1) -- D.J. Carton 11-22 2-3 26, Blake Tyler 3-5 4-6 10, Trevor Feller 3-5 0-0 9, Oliver Bakeris 4-7 0-1 8, Logan Hayes 5-6 0-0 10, Tyler Wellman 0-1 0-1 0, Tynan Numkena 0-1 0-0 0, Keaton Staley 0-0 0-0 0, Joe Byrne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-47 6-11 63.
Assumption;13;14;12;11;--;50
Bettendorf;12;15;17;19;--;63
3-point goals -- Assumption 3-16 (S. Peeters 1-3, Kotula 1-5, Stratman 1-1, D. Peeters 0-4, Heiser 0-2, Valainis 0-1); Bettendorf 5-16 (Feller 3-5, Carton 2-8, Tyler 0-2, Wellman 0-1). Rebounds -- Assumption 25 (D. Peeters 7, Valainis 6); Bettendorf 28 (Carton 11). Turnovers -- Assumption 10, Bettendorf 8. Total fouls -- Assumption 15, Bettendorf 19. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: Bettendorf 53, Assumption 40
North Scott 70, Davenport North 48
NORTH SCOTT (9-0, 7-0) – Ty Anderson 8-12 6-7 22, Trent Allard 1-2 2-2 4, Carson Rollinger 5-13 0-0 13, Cortaviaus Seales 3-7 0-0 8, Sam Kilburg 2-4 1-2 7, Landon Eiland 5-7 0-0 10, Reece Sommers 1-2 0-0 3, Layne Hamann 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Jennings 1-2 0-0 2, Luke Haedt 0-0 1-2 1, Jackson Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Stanton 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 10-13 70.
DAVENPORT NORTH (5-4, 4-3) – Quincy Wiseman 1-5 0-0 3, TJ Vesey 1-6 0-1 2, Jayden Houston 3-5 3-5 11, Mekki Sisk 1-4 0-0 2, Jamal Litt 4-11 4-4 12, Cory Prather 1-3 0-0 2, Jamal Winston 0-3 0-0 0, Alec Seifert 2-3 0-0 4, Sam Wellman 3-5 0-0 9, Mike Green 0-1 0-0 0, Abdoul Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Carr 1-1 0-0 3, Jesse Cooley 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Huston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 7-10 48.
North Scott;21;12;20;17;--;70
Davenport North;7;8;15;18;--;48
3-point goals – North Scott 8-18 (Rollinger 3-6, Seales 2-3, Kilburg 2-4, Sommers 1-2, Jennings 0-1, Eiland 0-2); Davenport North 7-22 (Wellman 3-4, Houston 2-3, Carr 1-1, Wiseman 1-3, Vesey 0-2, Litt 0-2, Winston 0-2, Prather 0-2). Rebounds – North Scott 31 (Anderson 9); Davenport North 28 (Litt 6). Total fouls – North Scott 16; Davenport North 14. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – North Scott 5; Davenport North 7
Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 25
CLINTON (2-6, 2-5) — Max Holy 0-3 0-0 0, Frederick Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Damarcus Knox 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Hoffman 0-1 2-2 2, L.J. Henderson 3-9 2-2 10, David Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Carter Horgan 0-1 0-0 0, Taylon Hayes 0-3 0-3 0, Bret Myli 1-4 2-4 4, Yair Perez 0-1 0-0 0, Malachi Mojeiko 1-2 0-0 3, Ulysses Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Casey Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-37 9-15 25.
PLEASANT VALLEY (6-3, 4-3) — Ryan Dolphin 1-3 0-0 2, Carter Duwa 2-9 4-6 9, Garrett Massengale 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Rothbardt 1-2 0-0 2, Jacob Townsend 1-1 0-0 3, Jack Donahue 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Snyder 4-9 0-0 9, Michael Lawlor 1-2 0-1 2, Carter Cline 3-6 2-2 9, Cade Collier 3-4 0-1 6, Ethan Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Hayden Guenzler 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Parker 1-1 6-6 8, Porter Cottrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 12-16 54.
Clinton;5;7;8;5;—;25
PV;11;8;20;15;—;54
3-point goals: Clinton 4-17 (Henderson 2-4, Mojeiko 1-2, Williams 1-5, Holy 0-2, Hayes 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Horgan 0-1), Pleasant Valley 4-12 (Townsend 1-1, Snyder 1-2, Cline 1-2, Duwa 1-4, Dolphin 0-2, Massengale 0-1). Rebounds: Clinton 17 (Henderson 3, Myli 3, Patterson 3, Hayes 3), Pleasant Valley 33 (Duwa 7). Turnovers: Clinton 7, Pleasant Valley 8. Total fouls: Clinton 13, Pleasant Valley 17. Fouled out: none. Technical foul: Clinton (administrative).
Davenport West 55, Muscatine 37
MUSCATINE (0-10, 0-7) -- Noah Yahn 4 0-0 8, Cooper Zeck 0 0-0 0, Jose Martinez III 0 0-2 0, Josh Dieckman 4 3-4 11, Jake Thomas 0 0-0 0, Gabe Mulder 1 0-0 3, Nate Diercks 4 0-0 10, Sean Brown 0 0-0 0, Brady McDaniel 1 0-2 2, Briggs Miller 0 0-0 0, Bredyn Seaman 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 3-9 37.
WEST (3-6, 2-5) -- Zach Trevino 4 0-1 9, NaZion Caruthers 2 0-2 5, Jermaine Gardner 1 0-1 2, Payton Heath 0 0-0 0, John Michael Thornton 1 0-0 2, Aldane Barrett 0 0-0 0, Logan Petersen 0 0-0 0, Malik Westerfield 6 0-2 15, Phearless Caruthers 1 0-0 2, Quenton Dempsey 1 0-0 2, Jamil Haymond 8 2-2 18, Jalil Payne 0 0-2 0, Diontray Whitney 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 2-10 55.
Muscatine;11;6;6;14;--;37
West;10;13;22;10;--;55
Three-point field goals - Muscatine 4 (Diercks 2, Seaman, Mulder). West 5 (Westerfield 3, Trevino, Na. Caruthers). Total fouls - Muscatine 11, West 9. Fouled out - None.
Davenport Central 79, Burlington 48
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (9-1, 6-1) -- Amari Porter 3 0-2 6, Josh English 4 0-4 8, John Miller 0 3-3 3, Kaiden Phillips 1 3-4, 6, Keshawn Pegues 13 0-5 27, Emarion Ellis 5 0-0 12, Diontrel Wommack 2 0-0 4, Ralph Hayes 0 0-0 0, Eli Wallace 1 0-0 2, Niiziar Rogers 5 1-4 11, Victor Howard 0 0-0 0, Layman Miller 0 0-0 0, Javari Terrell 0 0-0 0, Dajion Greer 0 0-0 0. Totals 34 7-22 79.
BURLINGTON (2-7, 1-6) -- Michael Alexander 5 0-1 11, Amarion Davis 1 1-2 3, Hunter Johnson 3 2-2 8, Nate Speer 1 0-2 3, Trent Burnett 0 1-2 1, Charlie Carlson 0 0-0 0, Carlton Martinez-Hale 1 0-1 2, Brendon Hale 5 1-2 13, Taylor Bunton 1 0-2 3, Anakin Kelly 2 0-0 4, Zakiah Huckins 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-14 48.
Central;15;29;18;17;—;79
Burlington;9;15;11;13;—;48
3-point goals -- Hale 2, Ellis 2, Phillips, Pegues, Alexander, Speer, Bunton. Total fouls -- Davenport Central 13, Burlington 15. Fouled out -- Davis.
Morton 69, Rock Island 45
MORTON (13-4) -- Hanson 3-6 3-4 3 1 9, Crider 5-9 3-3 3 3 15, Richards 0-2 0-0 2 5 0, Guderman 3-5 2-2 1 3 11, Olden 11-13 3-3 0 8 27, Steffen 0-1 2-2 0 0 2, Getz 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Kuhn 1-1 0-0 0 1 3, Everding 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Brennan 0-0 2-2 0 0 2. Totals 23-37 15-17 9 25 69.
ROCK ISLAND (10-5) -- Rice 3-7 0-0 3 0 8, Price 5-11 2-3 4 2 13, Randle 0-1 1-2 0 2 1, Holtam 2-7 0-0- 1 2 4, Gustafson 2-4 0-0 0 9 4, Tucker 0-2 1-2 1 0 1, Voss 1-1 1-1 0 1 3, Key 1-2 0-0 1 0 3, Robinson 1-5 0-0 0 1 3, McDuffy 0-0 0-0 2 1 0, Allison 1-1 0-0 1 0 3, Conner 1-2 0-0 0 0 2, Andrews 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Walker-Lee 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Meirhaeghe 0-0 0-0 0 1 0. Totals 17-44 5-8 11 21 45.
Morton;20;18;15;16;--;69
Rock Island;13;4;16;12;--;45
3s: M 8-13 (Guderman 3-4, Crider 2-4, Olden 2-3, Kuhn 1-1, Steffen 0-1), RI 6-18 (Rice 2-5, Price 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Key 1-2, Allison 1-1, Holtam 0-1, Randle 0-1, Tucker 0-1). Assists: M 9 (Richards 3), RI 7 (Rice 3). Steals: M 4 (Olden 2), RI 4 (Price 2). Blocks: M 3 (Olden 2), RI 4 (Gustafson 3). Turnovers: M 6, RI 7.
Moline 86, Clark 61
CLARK (9-6) -- Jones 1-3 0-0 3 1 2, Linzy 4-6 0-0 4 7 8, Monroe 0-4 0-0 3 1 0,4-16 0-2 3 3 11, Calhoun 2-7 0-0 3 3 4, Hodges 4-5 0-2 2 6 8, Bowdery 2-7 0-0 5 2 4, Perryman 5-8 4-6 2 3 16, Jackson 4-16 0-2 3 3 11, Agiste 3-5 1-1 2 2 7, Johnson 0 1-2 0 0 1. Totals 25-61 6-13 27 32 61.
MOLINE (13-2) -- Harding 5-10 4-4 1 2 16, Rogers 3-4 3-3 1 2 9, Lamphier 1-5 0-0 1 3 2, Wiemers 4-9 8-10 2 5 18, Billups 7-12 8-9 1 6 23, Sterling 2-4 1-4 2 7 5, Johnson 0-2 1-2 0 3 1, Lidell 2-4 2-2 2 0 7, Jenkins 2-3 0-2 0 2 4, Jackson 0-0 1-2 2 0 1. Totals 26-53 28-38 12 31 86.
Clark;19;7;21;14;--;61
Moline;12;25;33;16;--;86
3s: C 5-15 (Jackson 3-11, Perryman 2-3, Monroe 0-1), M 6-18 (Harding 2-5, Weimers 2-5, Billups 1-5, Lidell 1-3). Assists: C 3 (Perryman 2), M 9 (Harding 3). Steals: C 8 (Perryman 3), M 11 (Lamphier 4). Turnovers: C 22, M 16.
Geneseo 69, Sycamore 58
SYCAMORE -- McConkey 3-10 7-8 3 3 13, Alexander 0-0 0-0 3 0 0, Overhaug 3-10 0-0 4 0 7, Johnson 7-11 5-6 3 4 19, Hayes 2-2 3-7 3 6 7, Harris 4-6 0-2 4 4 9, Nelson 0-0 0-0 1 1 0, Burns 1-1 1-1 4 3 3, Ruud 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Reuscher 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Petit 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 20-42 16-24 26 21 58.
GENESEO (5-10) -- Jacob McConnell 4-4 0-0 2 3 9, Joey McConnell 1-2 0-1 2 1 2, Lehman 1-2 6-6 2 3 8, Rivera 8-12 13-19 2 11 32, Moser 2-5 0-2 4 3 4, Pierce 1-4 3-8 3 3 6, Traphagen 1-3 2-2 0 0 5, Ariano 1-3 1-2 2 3 3. Totals 19-35 25-40 17 27 69.
Sycamore;15;14;11;18;--;58
Geneseo;17;14;23;15;--;69
3s: Sycamore 2-12 (Overhaug 1-6, Harris 1-3, McConkey 0-2, Petit 0-1), Geneseo 6-13 (Rivera 3-6, Pierce 1-3, Traphagen 1-3, Jacob McConnell 1-1). Assists: Sycamore 10 (McConkey 4), Geneseo 9 (Rivera 5). Steals: Sycamore 9 (McConkey 4), Geneseo 10 (Rivera 4). Technicals: McConkey, Burns, Sycamore bench. Turnovers: Sycamore 14, Geneseo 16.
Newman 56, Erie-Prophetstown 51 (OT)
NEWMAN -- Brycen Bartel 2 4-8 3 9, Jake Terveer 1 0-0 4 2, Connor McBride 1 3-4 4 5, Andrew Velasquez 0 0-0 0 0, Josh Payan 0 0-0 0 0, Devon House 9 11-16 2 30, Marcus Williams 2 5-9 2 9, Chase Graham 0 1-2 0 1, Luke Olson 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 15 24-39 15 56
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Anderson 1 0-0 4 2, Purdis 0 0-0 1 0, Johnson 4 0-2 3 8, Hammer 11 4-5 3 26, Alden 0 1-2 3 1, Ames 0 0-0 4 0, Robinson 4 2-2 5 10, Rosenow 0 0-0 0 0, Coleman 2 0-0 1 4, Cole 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22 7-11 24 51
Newman;9;10;11;13;13;--;56
Erie-Prophetstown;8;10;8;17;8;--;51
3-point goals -- Newman 2 (Bartel, House). Fouled out -- Erie-Prophetstown (Robinson)
Louisa-Muscatine 53, Columbus Junction 49
COLUMBUS JUNCTION -- Brody Frost 0 0-0 1 0, Mason Hodges 4 0-0 2 8, Hunter Humiston 2 0-0 1 5, Evan Rees 1 0-0 5 2, Jaime Villegas 3 0-0 4 6, Eric Valdez 6 7-7 3 21, Justus Lekwa 1 0-0 1 3
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Alex Yerington 11 2-6 1 26, Emmanuel Walker 2 0-0 1 5, Paul Hoopes 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Wehrle 1 1-4 1 3, Karson Cantrell 2 4-5 1 9, Dallas Vasquez 1 0-0 4 2, Brock Jeambey 2 0-0 1 4, Michael Danz 1 2-2 2 4, Keatyn Velez 0 0-0 0 0, Trey Wagner 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 20 9-17 13 53
CJ;6;12;8;19;--;45
LM;5;15;17;16;--;53
3-point goals -- CJ 4 (Valdez 2, Humiston, Lekwa); LM 4 (Yerington 2, Walker, Cantrell). Fouled out -- CJ (Rees)
Northeast 61, Bellevue 50
BELLEVUE -- Trey Daugherty 3 0-2 3 7, Andrew Swartz 2 0-0 2 6, Jackson Wagner 0 0-0 0 0, Paxton Felderman 9 0-1 4 20, Riley Konrardy 1 0-0 1 2, Cole Heim 2 0-0 1 6, Liam Dunne 0 0-1 0 0, Trevor Hager 4 1-4 4 9. Totals 21 1-8 15 50
NORTHEAST -- Dawson Rickords 1 0-0 0 2, Dakota Stevenson 3 0-0 1 6, Braeden Hoyer 10 3-4 3 23, Cade Hughes 1 1-1 0 3, Grant Rickertsen 3 5-7 1 11, Trey McAleer 2 0-1 3 4, Connor Petersen 1 0-0 0 2, Dawson Stoll 4 0-2 4 10. Totals 25 9-15 12 61
Bellevue;15;10;11;14;--;50
Northeast;13;18;18;12;--;61
3-point goals -- Bellevue 7 (Swartz 2, Felderman 2, Heim 2, Daughety); Northeast 2 (Stoll).
Orion 51, Sherrard 31
ORION -- Kane 2-3 0-0 0 2 4, Zwirlein 1-1 0-0 0 0 3, Grems 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Jungwirth 0-2 0-0 1 1 0, West 5-10 0-0 1 4 12, Johnson 2-11 2-4 0 9 6, Irey 2-2 0-0 1 1 4, Kruse 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Nimrick 4-6 1-2 3 2 9, Dunlap 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Lievens 0-0 0-0 2 0 0, Spranger 3-8 0-0 1 7 6, Weiss 3-5 0-0 1 0 7. Totals 22-43 3-6 13 26 51
SHERRARD -- Slattery 1-3 0-0 0 0 2, Moody 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Davis 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Hartman 0-3 0-0 1 1 0, Yeater 2-7 2-4 1 3 6, Earl 2-7 0-0 2 2 5, Humphrey 4-6 0-0 2 0 8, Minch 1-5 2-2 1 4 4, Lucas 1-1 0-0 1 0 2, Hutchins 1-1 0-1 0 0 2, Hoffman 1-4 0-0 0 1 2. Totals 13-40 4-7 8 13 31
Orion;9;13;14;15;--;51
Sherrard;3;6;14;8;--;31
3s: Orion 4-16 (Zwirlein 1-1, Jungwirth 0-2, West 2-4, Johnson 0-6, Weiss 1-3), Sherrard 1-9 (Slattery 0-1, Davis 0-1, Hartman 0-1, Earl 1-3, Humphrey 0-2, Hoffman 0-1).
Mon-Rose 64, Macomb 58
MACOMB -- Stone 1 1-2 0 3, Wetterling 0 1-4 2 1, MacGregor 7 0-1 3 16, Higgins 7 6-7 0 23, Sutton 0 1-2 2 1, Schulte 2 0-0 3 6, Allen 0 0-0 1 0, McKee 2 4-5 2 8. Totals 19 13-21 13 58.
MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE -- Olson 2 0-0 4 5, J. Skinner 1 1-3 1 4, Kane 1 0-0 1 2, Fletcher 0 0-0 0 0, Ayala 1 0-0 3 3, Ja. Skinner 1 1-2 5 3, Heinrich 8 3-5 1 26, Sells 8 2-2 3 18, Johnston 1 0-0 1 3. Totals 23 7-12 18 64.
Macomb;15;15;16;12;--;58
Mon-Rose;16;24;10;14;--;64
3s: Mac 7 (MacGregor 2, Higgins 3, Schulte 2), M-R 11 (Olson, J. Skinner, Ayala, Heinrich 7, Johnston)
Carl Sandburg Shootout
Today's games
At Lewis Gymnasium, Galesburg
1 p.m.: Erie/Prophetstown vs. United
2:30 p.m.: Illini Central vs. Knoxville
4 p.m.: Peoria High vs. United Township
5:30 p.m.: Tremont vs. Wethersfield
7 p.m.: Farmington vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw
8:30 p.m.: Peoria Heights vs. Galva
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;9;0;11;0
North Scott;;8;1;10;1
Bettendorf;;6;3;8;3
Davenport North;;6;3;6;4
Assumption;;6;3;6;5
Muscatine;;3;6;4;8
Clinton;;3;6;4;6
Davenport Central;;2;7;2;8
Burlington;;2;7;2;9
Davenport West;;0;9;0;11
Friday's scores
Assumption 62, Bettendorf 57
Davenport Central 51, Burlington 48
Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 24
Muscatine 63, Davenport West 22
North Scott 60, Davenport North 41
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Camanche 61, Anamosa 55 (OT)
Bellevue 55, Northeast 32
Iowa City Regina 45, West Liberty 36
Durant 48, North Cedar 27
Wilton 74, Tipton 49
Marion 66, Central DeWitt 42
Maquoketa 53, Benton Community 38
Bellevue Marquette 67, Cedar Valley Christian 16
Midland 61, Clinton Prince of Peace 43
Easton Valley 63, Lisbon 48
Pekin 41, Wapello 26
Louisa-Muscatine 59, Columbus 14
Assumption 62, Bettendorf 57
BETTENDORF (8-3, 6-3) -- Grace McKenzie 2-6 0-0 5, Ashley Fountain 4-8 7-10 16, Emma Dennison 0-2 2-2 2, Kylie Wroblewski 3-12 4-6 10, Emilie Gist 0-0 0-0 0, Allie Brownson 4-7 0-0 10, Maggie Erpelding 4-8 3-5 13, Kaalyn Petersen 0-1 0-0 0, Jenna Schweizer 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-44 17-25 57
ASSUMPTION (6-5, 6-3) -- Katie Anderson 1-3 1-2 3, Lauren Herrig 1-5 4-8 7, Olivia Wardlow 3-17 4-6 10, Allie Timmons 4-6 1-2 11, Corey Whitlock 6-10 0-0 12, Anna Wohlers 5-8 6-10 17, Dawsen Dorsey 1-4 0-0 2, Aimee Wesolowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 16-46 62
Bettendorf;11;12;16;18;--;57
Assumption;19;12;14;17;--;62
3-point goals -- Bettendorf 6-18 (Erpelding 2-6, Brownson 2-5, McKenzie 1-4, Fountain 1-2, Dennison 0-1); Assumption 4-14 (Timmons 2-4, Herrig 1-6, Wohlers 1-1, Wardlow 0-2, Anderson 0-1, Dorsey 0-1). Rebounds -- Bettendorf 29 (Wroblewski 16, Brownson 6); Assumption 31 (Wohlers 9, Herrig 7). Turnovers -- Bettendorf 18, Assumption 13. Team fouls -- Bettendorf 17, Assumption 19. Fouled out -- none.
Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 24
CLINTON -- Elle Davis 0 0-0 0 0, Molly Chapman 2 1-2 0 6, Selena Tello 0 0-0 0 0, Macy Mulholland 1 5-6 2 7, Marissa Fullick 2 0-0 0 5, Megan Gandrup 1 0-0 1 2, Rylie Mussman 0 0-0 0 0, Molly Shannon 1 0-0 2 2, Makenzie Cooley 1 0-0 0 2, Michelle Powell 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 8 6-8 5 24
PLEASANT VALLEY -- Adrea Arthofer 1 0-0 2 2, Carli Spelhaug 7 1-1 0 17, Regan Denny 0 0-0 0 0, Jessi Meyer 0 0-0 0 0, Julia Hillman 2 0-0 0 5, Mallory Lafever 5 0-0 0 12, Riley Gau 1 0-0 0 3, Ellie Scranton 0 0-0 1 0, Addie Kerkhoff 0 0-0 1 0, Macy Beinborn 3 2-3 0 9, Anna Griffin 1 0-0 2 2, Sydney Dolphin 0 0-0 0 0, Ilah Perez-Johnson 3 0-0 1 6, Riley Vice 0 0-0 1 0, Brianna Brauner 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 24 3-4 8 56
Clinton;3;6;11;4;--;24
Pleasant Valley;12;17;13;14;--;56
3-point goals -- Clinton 2 (Chapman, Fullick); Pleasant Valley 7 (Spelhaug 2, Lafever 2, Gau, Hillman, Beinborn)
Davenport Central 51, Burlington 48
DAVENPORT CENTRAL -- Kariana Lohf 5 2-6 2 13, Acorianna Lard 3 0-2 4 8, Aliiyha Morgan 0 0-0 0 0, McKenna Moore 0 1-2 0 1, Sydney George 0 1-2 2 1, Aniah Smith 2 3-4 2 7, Mackenzie Brown 1 0-0 1 2, Adriauna Mayfield 2 2-4 1 6, Dazianna Ford 2 1-2 2 5, Kaitlin Carr 0 0-0 0 0, Angel Taylor 2 2-6 3 6, Bria Clark 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 18 12-28 18 51
BURLINGTON -- Bre Porter 1 0-0 3 2, Bailey Wiemann 3 1-3 4 7, Mackenzie Kerns 0 0-0 0 0, Angel Baylark 3 4-9 5 10, Marquita Davis-Murphy 0 0-0 0 0, Alexis Standard 3 0-0 3 8, Brynn Casady 0 0-3 0 0, Ariana Baylark 1 0-0 1 2, Morgan Schroeder 0 0-0 0 0, Kayla Glasgow 5 1-2 4 16, Karli Glasgow 1 0-0 3 3. Totals 17 6-17 23 48
Davenport Central;12;17;12;10;--;51
Burlington;11;1;16;20;--;48
3-point goals -- Davenport Central 3 (Lard 2, Lohf); Burlington 8 (Kayla Glasgow 5, Standard 2, Karli Glasgow). Fouled out -- Burlington (Angel Baylark)
Muscatine 63, Davenport West 22
MUSCATINE -- Zoey Long 6 0-0 1 17, Rylee Blake 0 0-2 1 0, Kendra Eller 3 1-2 2 10, Emma Zillig 0 0-0 0 0, Macey Rogers 1 0-0 0 2, Emily Woepking 2 0-1 1 5, Kayla Scholz 1 0-1 1 2, Alicia Garcia 5 2-2 2 13, Avarie Eagle 3 0-0 0 7, Madi Petersen 3 0-0 1 7. Totals 24 3-8 9 63
DAVENPORT WEST -- Jessie Chalupa 0 0-0 0 0, Grace Schneiderman 0 0-0 0 0, Nativionna Griffen-Blanks 2 1-2 0 5, Kaitlyn Powell 1 2-4 1 4, Madison Schlotfeldt 1 0-0 2 3, Tessa Hicks 0 0-0 0 0, Maddie Perry 1 0-0 1 2, Nevaeh Thomas 1 0-0 3 2, Kylee Devore 2 2-2 0 6, Erica Ralfs 0 0-0 0 0, Brooke Hildebrant 0 0-0 0 0, Grace Thalacker 0 0-0 1 0, Paige Townley 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 8 5-8 9 22
Muscatine;29;9;15;10;--;63
Davenport West;6;3;10;3;--;22
3-point goals -- Davenport West 1 (Schlotfeldt); Muscatine 12 (Long 5, Eller 3, Woepking, Garcia, Eagle, Petersen)
Pekin 41, Wapello 26
WAPELLO -- Sammy Ewart 2 3-4 1 9, Holly Massner 2 0-0 1 5, Eryka Dickey 3 3-4 1 9, Brekyn Mears 0 0-0 1 0, Emma Reid 0 0-0 4 0, Mady Reid 0 1-4 0 1, Serah Shafer 0 0-0 1 0, Lindsey Massner 1 0-0 0 2, Paige Klinedinst 0 0-2 1 0. Totals 8 7-14 10 26
PEKIN -- Sophie Wittrock 1 0-0 2 2, Allison Bainbridge 1 0-0 1 2, Erika Coleman 0 0-0 0 0, Emilee Linder 3 0-0 3 9, Zoey Wright 1 2-2 1 4, Haley Gambell 5 2-4 1 12, Ellie Ledger 1 0-0 3 2, Taylor Gambell 0 0-0 1 0, Kerrigan Pope 5 0-0 4 10, Gracie Baetsle 0 0-0 0 0, Kaylee Peiffer 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 17 4-6 16 41
Wapello;1;7;5;13;--;26
Pekin;9;8;11;13;--;41
3-point goals -- Wapello 3 (Ewart 2, Massner); Pekin 3 (Linder 3)
Louisa-Muscatine 59, Columbus Junction 14
COLUMBUS JUNCTION -- Olivia Carrier 0 0-0 3 0, Emma Milder 0 0-0 0 0, Jobie Lekwa 1 1-2 1 3, Taylor Howell 0 0-0 2 0, Daniela Cruz 2 0-0 1 5, Aubrey Duncan 1 1-2 5 4, Desiree Oviedo 0 0-0 1 0, Lizbeth Paz 0 0-0 0 0, Ingrid Montero 1 0-0 3 2, Nayeli Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Michelle Diaz 0 0-0 1 0, Libby White 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 5 2-4 17 14
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- McKenna Hohenadel 2 1-3 2 5, Emilee Truitt 0 0-0 0 0, Hannah McConnaha 2 2-3 3 6, Abbie Kinsley 0 0-0 0 0, Laken Werner 1 0-0 3 2, Hailey Sanders 4 1-2 1 9, Kylee Sanders 6 6-10 0 20, Raegan Downing 3 1-2 1 8, Sarah Martinez 2 0-0 1 5, Meagan Miller 0 0-0 0 0, Sophia Sneddon 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 22 11-20 12 59
CJ;0;8;4;2;--;14
LM;14;10;23;12;--;59
3-point goals -- CJ 2 (Cruz, Duncan); LM 4 (Kylee Sanders 2, Downing, Martinez). Fouled out -- CJ (Duncan)
Wrestling
The Predicament state rankings
Class 1A
Team rankings -- 1. Don Bosco (11), 2. Denver (10), 3. Lisbon (5), 4. Underwood (6), 5. Woodbury Central (5), 6. West Sioux (5), 7. MFL MAR MAC (4), 8. Missouri Valley (4), 9. AHSTW (3), 10. Logan Magnolia (2)
Individual rankings (top 3 + locals)
106 -- 1. Jaymus Wilson (Alburnett), 2. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 3. Damon Huston (Midland), 7. Kael Brisker (Wilton)
113 -- 1. Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central), 2. Jakob Whitinger (Nashua Plainfield), 3. Hagen Heistand (Logan Magnolia), 8. Colton Meeker (Wapello)
120 -- 1. Adam Allard (West Sioux), 2. Daniel Kimball (Don Bosco), 3. Casey Baker (I35, Truro)
126 -- 1. Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon), 2. Briar Reisz (Logan Magnolia), 3. Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys), 6. Daniel Meeker (Wapello)
132 -- 1. Cael Happel (Lisbon), 2. Gabe Lewis (Denver), 3. Joshua Tibbits (Martensdale-St. Marys)
138 -- 1. Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon), 2. Riley Wright (Denver), 3. Nick Hamilton (Underwood)
145 -- 1. Wade Mitchell (Woodbury Central), 2. Spencer Griffin (Emmetsburg), 3. Blake Thomsen (Underwood), 7. Cory Anderson (Wilton)
152 -- 1. Kaleb Krall (Wapsie Valley), 2. Brady Henderson (North Linn), 3. Kory VanOrt (West Sioux)
160 -- 1. John Henrich (Akron-Westfield), 2. Carson Tenold (Don Bosco), 3. Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox)
170 -- 1. Cael Krueger (Denver), 2. Ethan Fulcher (Hudson), 3. Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley)
182 -- 1. Gabe Pauley (AHSTW), 2. Thomas Even (Don Bosco), 3. Tucker Kroeze (Belmond Klemme)
195 -- 1. Zach Ryg (Central Springs), 2. Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic), 3. Owen Grover (Dyersville Beckman)
220 -- 1. Garet Sims (Iowa Valley), 2. Nick Gaes (Alta-Aurelia), 3. Garret Keehner (MFL MAR MAC), 4. Brett Schoenherr (Midland)
285 -- 1. Korby Keehner (MFL MAR MAC), 2. Arron Olson (Missouri Valley), 3. Brock Farley (Denver), 10. Chase Gallagher (North Cedar)
Class 2A
Team rankings -- 1. Prairie City-Monroe (6), 2. West Delaware (7), 3. Centerville (3), 4. Solon (5), 5. Monticello (3), 6. Union (5), 7. Davenport Assumption (4), 8. Sgt Bluff Luton (3), 9. Spirit Lake Park (4), 10. Crestwood (3)
Individual rankings (top 3 + locals)
106 -- 1. Keaton Zeimet (Central DeWitt), 2. Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville), 3. Carter Fousek (Crestwood)
113 -- 1. Matthew Lewis (Centerville), 2. Colby Lillegard (Bondurant Farrar), 3. Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic)
120 -- 1. Aden Reeves (Albia), 2. Drake Doolittle (Webster City), 3. Nathan Genobana (Centerville), 9. John Crowley (Tipton)
126 -- 1. Andrew Flora (ADM Adel), 2. Kain Luensman (Monticello), 3. Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville), 6. Eric Kincaid (Camanche)
132 -- 1. Eric Faught (Clear Lake), 2. Jack Gaukel (Sgt Bluff Luton), 3. Kruise Kiburz (Winterset), 8. Jacob Felderman (Assumption)
138 -- 1. Jack Thomsen (Union), 2. Kaleb Olejniczak (Perry), 3. Jarod Kadel (Columbus Junction)
145 -- 1. Chase Luensman (Monticello), 2. Jack West (Winterset), 3. Joey Busse (Humboldt), 5. Will Esmoil (West Liberty)
152 -- 1. Easton Graff (Sgt Bluff Luton), 2. Kyler Reick (Spirit Lake Park), 3. Matthew Doyle (Independence), 8. Coy Ruess (West Liberty)
160 -- 1. Skyler Noftsger (Ballard), 2. Wes Cummings (Prairie City Monroe), 3. Zach Williams (Osage), 5. Baylor Crigger (Camanche), 9. Austin Beaver (West Liberty)
170 -- 1. Paul Ryan (Mount Vernon), 2. Jarron Trausch (Prairie City Monroe), 3. Colter Bye (Crestwood), 8. Abe Michel (Maquoketa)
182 -- 1. Lucas Roland (Prairie City Monroe), 2. Tristin Westphal-Edwards (Washington), 3. Evan Rosonke (NHTV), 6. Kole Kreinbring (Assumption)
195 -- 1. Julien Broderson (Assumption), 2. Kyler Fisher (Southeast Valley), 3. Noah Bandstra (East Marshall)
220 -- 1. Cody Fisher (Woodward Granger), 2. Dakoda Powell (Spirit Lake Park), 3. Mike Hoyle (Solon), 4. Seth Adrian (Assumption)
285 -- 1. Spencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows), 2. Kobe Clayborne (Heelan Catholic), 3. Justin Jones (Humboldt), 8. Taven Rich (Maquoketa)
Class 3A
Team rankings -- 1. Southeast Polk (12), 2. Waverly-Shell Rock (8), 3. WDM Valley (4), 4. Waukee (7), 5. Fort Dodge (5), 6. Mason City (3), 7. Bettendorf (7), 8. Ankeny (6), 9. Ankeny Centennial (4), 10. Johnson (5)
Individual rankings (top 3 + locals)
106 -- 1. Ethan Wood-Finley (IC High), 2. Trever Anderson (Ankeny), 3. Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock), 9. Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf)
113 -- 1. Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge), 2. Devin Harmison (SE Polk), 3. Nathan Kahoe (DM Lincoln)
120 -- 1. Cullan Schriever (Mason City), 2. Aiden Evans (Bettendorf), 3. Hunter Garvin (IC West)
126 -- 1. Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny), 2. Nick Oldham (WDM Valley), 3. Thomas Edwards (Johnston), 4. Caleb McCabe (North Scott)
132 -- 1. Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial), 2. Joe Pins (Dubuque Hempstead), 3. Conrad Braswell (CR Prairie)
138 -- 1. Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley), 2. Nathan Marchand (SE Polk), 3. Cody Anderson (Waukee), 8. Deven Strief (North Scott)
145 -- 1. Deville Dentis (DM East), 2. Collin Lewis (North Scott), 3. Andrew Rohret (Clear Creek Amana), 9. Logan Adamson (Bettendorf)
152 -- 1. Lance Runyon (SE Polk), 2. Carter Schmidt (Norwalk), 3. Cade Moss (Johnston), 5. Jake Matthaidess (North Scott)
160 -- 1. Cade Devos (SE Polk), 2. Shawn Brown (DM Lincoln), 3. Jacob Herrmann (Waverly-Shell Rock), 7. Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf)
170 -- 1. Anthony Zach (Waukee), 2. Blake Underwood (WDM Valley), 3. Logan Neils (Ankeny Centennial), 4. Will Jefferson (Bettendorf)
182 -- 1. Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar), 2. Devin Ludwig (Western Dubuque), 3. Brett Mower (Glenwood), 8. Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf)
195 -- 1. Gabe Christensen (SE Polk), 2. Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3. Cade Parker (CR Kennedy), 6. Ethan Barry (Clinton), 9. Dalton Sell (Muscatine)
220 -- 1. Greg Hagen (Dowling Catholic), 2. Cameron Baker (CB Thomas Jefferson), 3. Tanner Schultz (Linn-Mar)
285 -- 1. Beau Lombardi (WDM Valley), 2. Troy Monahan (Mason City), 3. Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock), 6. Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf), 7. Manny McGowan (Davenport Central)
The Clash Duals
at Rochester
Bettendorf 33, Glenbard North 31
126 -- Kohler Ruggles (Bettendorf) pinned Jack Barracca, 3:47. 132 -- Ryan Cole (Bettendorf) pinned Ani Zaimi, 3:18. 138 -- Kyler Kradle (Glenbard North) pinned Rylan Hughbanks, 2:38. 145 -- Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) dec. Evan Williams, 7-2. 152 -- George Marre (Glenbard North) dec. Bradley Hill, OT 6-4. 160 -- Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf) dec. Ryan Wharman, 3-2. 170 -- Will Jefferson (Bettendorf) dec. Anthony Pennington, 8-7. 182 -- Abe Assad (Glenbard North) pinned Alex Blizzard, 2:25. 195 -- Mehrshad Bashang (Glenbard North) def. Kane Schmidt, sudden victory-1, 13-6. 220 -- Alonzo Smiley (Glenbard North) dec. Luke Jefferson, 12-5. 285 -- Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) pinned David Ruiz, 0:54. 106 -- Ronan Schuelke (Glenbard North) major dec. Dustin Bohren, 11-0. 113 -- Patrick Curran (Glenbard North) pinned Jacob Faber, 1:30. 120 -- Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) pinned David Gilliam, 3:36
Shakopee 45, Bettendorf 21
132 -- Tyler Jones (Shakopee) tech fall Ryan Cole, 16-0. 138 -- Rylan Hughbanks (Bettendorf) dec. Riley Quern, 7-6. 145 -- Sam Treml (Shakopee) def. Logan Adamson, injury, 3:30. 152 -- Brandon Kidd (Shakopee) dec. Bradley Hill, 7-1. 160 -- Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf) dec. DJ Smith, 9-4. 170 -- Will Jefferson (Bettendorf) dec. Connor Raines, 9-6. 182 -- Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) pinned Zackery Coleman, 1:47. 195 -- Joey Johnson (Shakopee) pinned Kane Schmidt, 2:24. 220 -- Tommy Johnson (Shakopee) pinned Luke Jefferson, 0:36. 285 -- Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) pinned Jade Trelstad, 2:56. 106 -- Pierson Manville (Shakopee) major dec. Dustin Bohren, 17-4. 113 -- Paxton Creese (Shakopee) pinned Jacob Faber, 0:09. 120 -- Ben Lunn (Shakopee) dec. Aiden Evans, 4-0. 126 -- Christian Seals (Shakopee) pinned Kohler Ruggles, 4:56.
Ellsworth 31, Bettendorf 25
138 -- Carter Huppert (Ellsworth) dec. Rylan Hughbanks, 6-5. 145 -- Jared Lansing (Ellsworth) major dec. Logan Adamson, 13-3. 152 -- Sawyer Hamilton (Ellsworth) pinned Bradley Hill, 1:32. 160 -- Cedric Kosnopfal (Ellsworth) dec. Voyen Adamson, 1-0. 170 -- Will Jefferson (Bettendorf) dec. Jared Toenjes, 8-4. 182 -- Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) major dec. Alex Matzek, 11-2. 195 -- Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf) dec. Logan Melstrom, 7-1. 220 -- Logan Peterson (Ellsworth) pinned Luke Jefferson, 1:18. 285 -- Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) pinned Isaac Girnau, 0:22. 106 -- Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) pinned Corey Poellinger, 1:33. 113 -- Cole Nelson (Ellsworth) dec. Jacob Faber, 6-5. 120 -- Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) dec. Bailey Poellinger, 3-0. 126 -- Jon Cain (Ellsworth) dec. Kohler Ruggles, 6-0. 132 -- Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) dec. Ryan Cole, 7-1.
Vacaville 49, North Scott 15
126 -- Connor Shirar (Vacaville) dec. Caleb McCabe, 12-10. 132 -- Jacob Peralta (Vacaville) major dec. Trenten Doty, 13-2. 138 -- Deven Strief (North Scott) dec. Ethan Birch, 8-6. 145 -- Collin Lewis (North Scott) pinned Zane Martin, 1:08. 152 -- Tyee Ducharme (Vacaville) dec. Jake Matthaidess, 3-0. 160 -- Coulter Malone (Vacaville) pinned Zach Campbell, 4:00. 170 -- Cole Chapman (Vacaville) pinned Nate Link, 5:24. 182 -- Max Polly (Vacaville) major dec. Kevin Diep, 9-1. 195 -- Kenny Probis (Vacaville) pinned Teagan Fletcher, 5:24. 220 -- Chris Island (Vacaville) pinned Dakota Asleson, 3:17. 285 -- Brady Ernst (North Scott) pinned Eric Hayward, 1:09. 106 -- Kainoa Medina (Vacaville) major dec. Peyton Westlin, 11-1. 113 -- Eric Almarinez (Vacaville) major dec. Josh Connor, 16-7. 120 -- TJ Ruiz (Vacaville) dec. Cael Bredar, 8-2.
North Scott 52, Northwest 21
132 -- Trenten Doty (North Scott) pinned Dillon Mckinney, 1:00. 138 -- Deven Strief (North Scott) major dec. Hayden Freidt, 14-3. 145 -- Collin Lewis (North Scott) pinned Owen Friesen, 0:51. 152 -- Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) pinned Austin Cooley, 1:15. 160 -- Zach Campbell (North Scott) def. Jose Costilla, disqualified. 170 -- Nate Link (North Scott) pinned Alex Cabello, 1:59. 182 -- Kevin Diep (North Scott) pinned Zach Pistulka, 1:03. 195 -- Grady Griess (Northwest) pinned Teagan Fletcher, 0:29. 220 -- Cooper Kiser (Northwest) pinned Dakota Asleson, 3:49. 285 -- Marcos Martinez (Northwest) dec. Brady Ernst, 7-2. 106 -- Grady Arends (Northwest) pinned Peyton Westlin, 1:26. 113 -- Josh Connor (North Scott) pinned Caden Frederiksen, 4:35. 120 -- Cael Bredar (North Scott) dec. Grayson Fries, 7-1. 126 -- Caleb McCabe (North Scott) dec. Collin Quandt, 13-6.
North Scott 46, Forest Lake 19
138 -- Deven Strief (North Scott) pinned Alex Lofgren, 0:57. 145 -- Collin Lewis (North Scott) pinned Wyatt Nelson, 0:12. 152 -- Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) major dec. Mathias Waskey, 11-2. 160 -- Tyler Raway (Forest Lake) dec. Zach Campbell, 5-2. 170 -- Logan Collins (Forest Lake) dec. Nate Link, 8-5. 182 -- Kevin Diep (North Scott) pinned Austin Bergum, 2:00. 195 -- Pedro Castillo (Forest Lake) dec. Teagan Fletcher, 9-3. 220 -- Dakota Asleson (North Scott) pinned Logan Rowe, 2:30. 285 -- Brady Ernst (North Scott) dec. Sam Locke, 3-2. 106 -- Reid Nelson (Forest Lake) tech fall Peyton Westlin, 17-0. 113 -- Josh Connor (North Scott) pinned Jeremiah Vanacker, 1:13. 120 -- Derrick Cardinal (Forest Lake) tech fall Cael Bredar, 18-3. 126 -- Caleb McCabe (North Scott) pinned Dan Vanacker, 0:11. 132 -- Trenten Doty (North Scott) dec. Cole Decker, 4-1.
LATE THURSDAY
Geneseo 31, La Salle-Peru 28
106 -- Anthony Montez (G) pinned Gabe Williams, 0:37. 113 -- Cade Hornback (G) pinned Zach Plackett, 3:47. 120 -- Ayden Sines (LP) pinned Ben Knowles, 1:19. 126 -- Luke Henkhaus (G) dec. Austin Christman, 10-6. 132 -- Seth Antle (LP) dec. Bruce Moore, 9-4. 138 -- Ashton Kellett (LP) tech fall Clay DeBaillie, 16-0. 145 -- Andy Wentz (LP) dec. Andrew Rizzo, 12-5. 152 -- Jayden Erdman (G) dec. Hunter Kanun, 8-6. 160 -- Parker Swisskoski (LP) tech fall Nathan Carroll, 18-2. 170 -- Harrison Neumann (G) dec. Jeremy Zurinski, 6-3. 182 -- Eli Allen (G) dec. Tyler Elliott, 2-0. 195 -- Drew Verway (LP) pinned Brandon Cathcart, 4:06. 220 -- Rob Stohl (G) major dec. Rylan Poule, 13-5. 285 -- Billy Blaser (G) dec. Payton Pairpno, 6-3
Davenport North 38, Davenport Central 36
220 -- Alonzo Duarte (DC) dec. Curtis Overton, 5-1. 285 -- Manuel Mcgowan-Serrano (DC) pinned Da`Vontae Hicks, 1:24. 106 -- Eleazar Valerio (DN) won by forfeit. 113 -- Nathan Canfield (DC) dec. Tateum Park, 9-3. 120 -- Sydney Park (DC) won by forfeit. 126 -- Dacoda Gatheright (DC) won by forfeit. 132 -- Stephen Schroeder (DN) won by forfeit. 138 -- Zane Beebe (DN) tech fall Antwyon Lowery, 17-1, 5:01. 145 -- Samuel Hamma (DN) pinned Zavaan Mueller, 5:48. 152 -- Brody Erlandson (DC) pinned Dalton Wright, 1:38. 160 -- Isaac Penzol (DC) pinned Blake Gaskey, 1:40. 170 -- Ben Alcala (DN) won bby forfeit. 182 -- Jack West (DANO) pinned Callum Swanson, 2:31. 195 -- Cade Sheedy (DN) dec. Esteban Gomez, 5-1
Mercer County 42, Louisa-Muscatine 19
106 -- Carson Clawson (Mercer) won by forfeit. 113 -- Broctyn King (Mercer) pinned Wyatt Salmon. 120 -- Marcus Moedand (LM) pinned Carter Donahue. 126 -- Cody Calvelage (LM) dec. Noah Miller, 12-5. 132 -- Chris Garner (Mercer) won by forfeit. 138 -- Camden Whitenack (Mercer) pinned Gage Connor. 145 -- Colin Miller (Mercer) dec. Max McCulley, 10-5. 152 -- Seth Speaker (Mercer) pinned Hayden Cavelage. 160 -- Chase Kruse (LP) pinned Griffen Kernan. 170 -- Steven Speaker (II) (Mercer) dec. Max Mashek, 7-2. 182 -- Caleb Smith (Mercer) won by forfeit. 285 -- Gabe Hayes (LM) dec. Jayden Klingaman, 11-0
Mercer County 48, Davenport West 27
106 -- Carson Clawson (Mercer) won by forfeit. 113 -- Broctyn King (Mercer) pinned Ayden Nicklaus. 120 -- Bryce Faison (West) pinned Carter Donahue. 126 -- Noah Miller (Mercer) pinned Connor Woodford. 132 -- Chris Garner (Mercer) pinned Tanner Smith. 138 -- Camden Whitenack (Mercer) pinned Noah Downing. 145 -- Colin Miller (Mercer) tech fall Brock Teel, 16-0. 152 -- Seth Speaker (Mercer) pinned Wesley Eisenbacher. 160 -- Griffen Kernan (Mercer) pinned Logan Humphrey. 170 -- Caleb Smith (Mercer) dec. Chris Hayes, 8-1. 182 -- Steven Speaker (II) (Mercer) dec. Therese Johnson, 7-6. 195 -- Clayton Broderson (West) won by forfeit. 220 -- Shaheem McKnight (West) won by forfeit. 285 -- Maverick White (West) dec. Jayden Klingaman, 9-4
Boys swimming
Burlington 108, Davenport West 53
200 medley relay -- 1. Burlington (Schuff, Wyrick, Mohrfeld, Hellman) 1:53.03; 2. Davenport West, 1:56.54; 3. Burlington, 2:01.08
200 freestyle -- 1. Taden Jameson (Burl) 2:20.81; 2. Colby Geiger (Burl) 2:26.21; 3. Caledon Linquist (Burl) 2:28.46
200 individual medley -- 1. Jacob Mohrfeld (Burl) 2:14.14; 2. Jordan Watznauer (Burl) 2:39.23; 3. Nathan Parks (Burl) 2:50.13
50 freestyle -- 1. Alec Lewis (DW) 23.52; 2. Justin Watznauer (Burl) 24.83; 3. Wyatt Hellman (Burl) 24.86
100 butterfly -- 1. Alec Lewis (DW) 59.30; 2. Blake Wyrick (Burl) 59.92; 3. Jacob Mohrfeld (Burl) 1:06.31
100 freestyle -- 1. Kameron Morgan (DW) 57.02; 2. Logan Crank (Burl) 57.32; 3. Taden Jameson (Burl) 58.83
500 freestyle -- 1. Josef Krieger-Coen (Burl) 5:56.65; 2. Wyatt Hellman (Burl) 6:59.35
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Davenport West (Lewis, Morgan, McKown, Wallick) 1:38.83; 2. Burlington, 1:38.91; 3. Burlington, 1:48.25
100 backstroke -- 1. Kale Schuff (Burl) 1:03.25; 2. Justin Watznauer (Burl) 1:09.10; 3. Kameron Morgan (DW) 1:10.54
100 breaststroke -- 1. Blake Wyrick (Burl) 1:17.24; 2. Jordna Watznauer (Burl) 1:19.59; 3. Leo De La Paz (DW) 1:25.58
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Burlington (Hellman, Jameson, Watznauer, Krieger-Coen) 3:56.85; 2. Davenport West, 4:41.69.