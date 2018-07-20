Baseball
Iowa state tournament
Class 1A
Friday's scores
Mason City Newman 10, Tri-Center 0 (5 inn.)
Martensdale-St. Marys 3, Council Bluffs St. Albert 2
Today's games
11 a.m. -- Lisbon (34-0) vs. Don Bosco (25-8)
1:30 p.m. -- North Linn (40-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (27-3)
Class 2A
Monday's games
11 a.m. -- Iowa City Regina (27-7) vs. Treynor (19-13)
1:30 p.m. -- Van Meter (29-8) vs. Alta/Aurelia (20-4)
5 p.m. -- Estherville-Lincoln Central (25-3) vs. Centerville (24-7)
7:30 p.m. -- Wilton (25-5) vs. Denver (18-13)
Class 3A
Tuesday's games
11 a.m. -- Davenport Assumption (31-10) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (17-15)
1:30 p.m. -- Sioux City Heelan (31-10) vs. Solon (32-10)
5 p.m. -- Carlisle (33-7) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7)
7:30 p.m. -- Harlan (31-3) vs. Boone (24-8)
Class 4A
Wednesday's games
11 a.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (27-15) vs. Waukee (29-11)
1:30 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (25-17)
5 p.m. -- North Scott (28-10) vs. Western Dubuque (33-9)
7:30 p.m. -- Urbandale (33-6) vs. Marshalltown (20-18)
SEISC North Division all-conference
First team
Pitcher -- Skyler Juhl, Pekin; Brennan Breuer, Mediapolis
Catcher -- Karson Cantrell, Louisa Muscatine; Levi Eberhandt, Mediapolis
Infielder -- Cole Ours, Iowa Mennonite; Tanner Bainbridge, Pekin; Brody Burton, Highland; Cauy Massner, Mediapolis; Alex Diewold, Mediapolis
Outfielder -- Tyler Carter, Louisa Muscatine; Brady Dauber, Lone Tree; Keaton Baayen, Pekin; Zach Osborne, Mediapolis
Utility -- Abel Mena, Columbus Junction; Avery Knock, Lone Tree; Trace Howard, Wapello
Second team
Pitcher -- Logan Belzer, Wapello; Mason McCulley, Louisa Muscatine; Blake Bontrager, Iowa Mennonite
Catcher -- Isaiah Swantz, Iowa Mennonite; Quinn Ledger, Pekin; Gage Witt, Wapello
Infielder -- Torell Washington, Pekin; Sam Short, Wapello; Chase Kruse, Louisa Muscatine; Eil Ours, Iowa Mennonite; Luke Miller, Highland; Ben Wolgemuth, Mediapolis
Outfielder -- Robert Yoder, Highland; Zach Bieri, Louisa Muscatine; Caleb Comstock, Pekin; Brody Barton, Winfield-Mount Union
Utility -- Cody Hassinen, Pekin; Tommy Pretz, Columbus Junction; Trey Lasek, Highland
Honorable Mention
Columbus Junction -- Caleb McCullough, sr.; Evan Rees, so.
Louisa Muscatine -- Jackson Soy, sr.; Keatyn Velez sr.
Lone Tree -- Keegan Edwards, so.; Dakota Smith, sr.
Iowa Mennonite -- Trevor Leyden, jr.; Reggie Borntragger, sr.
Pekin -- Ryan Stansberry, sr.; Connor Reed, jr.
Winfield-Mount Union -- Bryant Holtkamp, jr.; Christian Gerot, so.
Highland -- Bill Laughlin, so.; Chase Schultz, 8th
Wapello -- Joseph Stewart, jr.; Bryce Burmeister, sr.
Mediapolis -- Drayven Fenton; Nick Ensminger
Softball
Iowa state tournament
at Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
Class 1A
Thursday's championship
Collins-Maxwell 1, AGWSR 0
Thursday's third-place game
Lisbon 9, Akron-Westfield 7
Class 2A
Thursday's championship
Louisa-Muscatine 4, Iowa City Regina 3
Thursday's third-place game
Des Moines Christian 6, Central Springs 2
Class 3A
Friday's championship
Davenport Assumption 4, Roland-Story 2
Friday's third-place game
Humboldt 5, Albia 4
Class 4A
Friday's championship
Des Moines Hoover 8, ADM, Adel 3
Friday's third-place game
Newton 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Class 5A
Friday's championship
Pleasant Valley 3, Indianola 0
Friday's third-place game
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2, West Des Moines Valley 0
Assumption 4, Roland-Story 2
Roland-Story;101;000;0;--;2;6;2
Assumption;000;400;x;--;4;4;1
Riley Holmgren and Hailey Louw. Hannah Kelley, Allie Timmons (4) and Anna Wohlers. WP -- Timmons (17-2). LP -- Holmgren (18-4). Two or more hits -- Roland-Story, Jessica Hovick, Juliann Clark. 2B -- Roland-Story, Hovick; Assumption, Wohlers, Carlie Sammon. RBI -- Roland-Story, Holmgren 2; Assumption, Sammon 2, Nicole Yoder.
Records: Assumption 39-3; Roland-Story 30-5
Pleasant Valley 3, Indianola 0
Indianola;000;000;0;--;0;3;2
Pleasant Valley;000;030;x;--;3;5;1
Sydney Sickels and Sammie Becker. Ellie Spelhaug, Alexia Lara (6) and Peggy Klingler. WP -- Spelhaug (24-2). LP -- Sickels (26-2). S -- Lara. Two or more hits -- PV, Sophia Lindquist. 2B -- Indianola, Morgan Bolten. HR -- PV, Spelhaug. RBI -- PV, Spelhaug 2, Lindquist.
Records: Pleasant Valley 36-7; Indianola 36-4
Class 3A all-tournament team
Hannah Kelley, Davenport Assumption; Hailey Louw, Roland-Story; Shelby Hulsebus, Benton Community; Alex Beard, Albia; Hannah Isley, Albia; Mady Lange, Humboldt; Ellie Jacobson, Humboldt; Allisyn Coghlan, Roland Story; Olivia Wardlow, Davenport Assumption; Riley Holmgren, Roland-Story; Anna Wolhers, Davenport Assumption (Captain)
Class 5A all-tournament team
Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley; Sammie Becker, Indianola; Lindsey Culver, Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Erica Oler, Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Kendra Schramm West Des Moines Valley; Daphne Alstott, Fort Dodge; Bell Luebken, Pleasant Valley; Emma Yenger, Indianola; Alexia Lara, Pleasant Valley; Sydney Sickels, Indianola; Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley (Captain)