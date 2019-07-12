{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;17;1;27;4

Pleasant Valley;;14;4;19;10

Burlington;;10;8;16;16

Davenport Central;;10;8;12;15

North Scott;;9;9;12;18

Davenport North;;8;9;18;12

Davenport West;;8;10;17;16

Bettendorf;;6;12;10;21

Muscatine;;4;13;9;20

Clinton;;3;15;9;19

Iowa postseason

Class 1A District 7

Today's games

Quarterfinals

At Calamus -- Easton Valley (15-16) vs. Bellevue Marquette (15-12), 5 p.m.; Clinton Prince of Peace (1-25) vs. Calamus-Wheatland (30-3), 7 p.m.

At Lisbon -- Springville (10-22) vs. Midland (16-16), 5 p.m.; Lisbon (22-11) vs. Lone Tree (11-11), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Semifinals

At Calamus -- Lisbon/Lone Tree winner vs. Midland/Springville winner, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley/Bellevue Marquette winner vs. Prince of Peace/Cal-Wheat winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Final at Calamus, 7 p.m. 

Class 2A District 5

Today's games

Quarterfinals

At Bellevue -- Monticello (9-15) vs. Northeast (5-20), 5 p.m.; North Cedar (3-16) vs. Bellevue (11-15), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Semifinals

At Dyersville -- Bellevue/North Cedar winner vs. Camanche (16-12), 5 p.m.; Monticello/Northeast winner vs. Dyersville Beckman (25-12), 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Final at Dyersville, 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 6

Today's games

Quarterfinals

At Tipton -- West Liberty (10-14) vs. Durant (12-11), 5 p.m.; Iowa City Regina (9-21) vs. Tipton (12-16), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Semifinals

At Wellman -- Tipton/Iowa City Regina winner vs. West Branch (17-7), 5 p.m.; West Liberty/Durant winner vs. Mid-Prairie (17-11), 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Final at Wellman, 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 7

Today's games

Quarterfinals

At Wapello -- West Burlington (8-15) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (4-15), 5 p.m.; Danville (2-15) vs. Wapello (8-17), 7 p.m. 

Tuesday's games

Semifinals

At Wilton -- Wapello/Danville winner vs. Mediapolis (18-8), 5 p.m.; West Burlington/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Wilton (22-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Softball

Iowa regionals

Class 5A Region 5

Today's games

Semifinals

Davenport West (17-20) at Iowa City High (32-7), 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar (23-13) at Dubuque Hempstead (31-7), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Today's games

Semifinals

Davenport North (12-19) at Ottumwa (29-6), 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-20) at Muscatine (30-7), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Today's games

Semifinals

Ames (10-18) at Johnston (30-8), 7 p.m.

Bettendorf (22-14) at Pleasant Valley (26-12), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 6

Today's games

Semifinals

Burlington (20-16) at North Scott (24-14), 7 p.m.

Fairfield (21-18) at Mount Pleasant (23-12), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Today's games

Semifinals

Western Dubuque (19-16) at West Delaware (28-10), 7 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (22-19) at Central DeWitt (27-8), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 1

Friday's scores

Semifinals

Assumption 12, Monticello 0

West Burlington 4, Camanche 0

Monday's game

Championship

West Burlington (25-10) at Assumption (37-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 3

Friday's scores

Semifinals

Louisa-Muscatine 1, Centerville 0

Williamsburg 7, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4 

Monday's game

Championship

Williamsburg (31-11) at Louisa-Muscatine (32-4), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Friday's scores

Semifinals

West Liberty 13, North Fayette 1

Anamosa 3, Crestwood 0

Monday's game

Championship

Anamosa (31-4) at West Liberty (27-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Friday's scores

Semifinals

Durant 9, Alburnett 0

Dyersville Beckman 10, Northeast 6

Monday's game

Championship

Dyersville Beckman (28-13) at Durant (29-6), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Friday's scores

Semifinals

Wapello 9, West Branch 0

Pekin 4, Van Buren 3

Monday's game

Championship

Pekin (19-13) vs. Wapello (16-12) at site to be determined, 7 p.m.

Davenport Assumption 12, Monticello 0 (4 innings)

Monticello;000;0;--;0;0;3

Assumption;330;6;--;12;13;0

WP -- Allie Timmons. LP -- Jaelynn Kraus. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Nicole Yoder 3, Olivia Wardlow, Anna Wohlers, Lauren Loken. 2B -- Assumption, Wohlers, Lea Nelson. 3B -- Assumption, Wohlers. HR -- Assumption, Loken. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 3, Nelson 2, Yoder 2, Loken 2, Wardlow, Carlie Sammon, Gracie Jevyak.

Team records -- Assumption 37-2, Monticello 14-23

West Burlington 4, Camanche 0

West Burlington;300;000;1;--;4;7;0

Camanche;000;000;0;--;0;3;3

Lauren Summers and Lexy Davis; Tarah Wehde, Abby Stock (7) and Madi Parson. WP -- Summers 23-9. LP -- Wehde 14-5. Two or more hits -- West Burlington, Alycia Jackson 2. 2B -- Camanche, Cam Carstensen. HR -- West Burlington, Maddy Stutsman. RBI -- West Burlington, Jackson 2, Reagan Engberg, Stutsman.

Records -- West Burlington 25-11, Camanche 31-10.

Louisa-Muscatine 1, Centerville 0

Centerville;000;000;0;--;0;1;1

L-M;001;000;x;--;1;4;2

WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Alyssa McElvain. Two or more hits -- L-M, McKenna Hohenadel. 2B -- Centerville, Lanie Moorman; L-M, Hohenadel.

West Liberty 13, North Fayette Valley 1

North Fayette;001;0;--;1;2;3

West Liberty;282;1;--;13;12;1

Isabelle True and Austyn Crees. Reagan Wymer, Kennedy Lape (3), Lape, Abby Reichter (3). Two or more hits – West Liberty, Finley Hall 3, Ellan Carrow, Haylee Lehman, True. 2B – West Liberty, Finley Hall. RBIs – West Liberty, Finley Hall 4, Janey Gingerich 2, Ellen Carrow 2, Macy Akers, Austyn Crees.

Team records – West Liberty 27-5, North Fayette Valley 22-13

Durant 9, Alburnett 0

Alburnett;000;000;0;--;0;2;2

Durant;520;101;x;--;9;13;1

Hailey Carolan, Madison Graubard (1) and Taylor Rock; Kamryn Meyer, Jenna Lawson (5) and Allie Poston. WP -- Meyer (19-4). LP -- Carolan (7-10). S -- Lawson (1). Two or more hits -- Durant, Poston 3, Ruby Kappeler 3, Hannah Happ. 2B -- Durant, Poston, Jada Rock. RBI -- Durant, Happ 3, Poston 2, Rock, Meyer, Mallory Warner.

Team records -- Alburnett 18-18 (final), Durant 29-6

