Baseball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;17;1;27;4
Pleasant Valley;;14;4;19;10
Burlington;;10;8;16;16
Davenport Central;;10;8;12;15
North Scott;;9;9;12;18
Davenport North;;8;9;18;12
Davenport West;;8;10;17;16
Bettendorf;;6;12;10;21
Muscatine;;4;13;9;20
Clinton;;3;15;9;19
Iowa postseason
Class 1A District 7
Today's games
Quarterfinals
At Calamus -- Easton Valley (15-16) vs. Bellevue Marquette (15-12), 5 p.m.; Clinton Prince of Peace (1-25) vs. Calamus-Wheatland (30-3), 7 p.m.
At Lisbon -- Springville (10-22) vs. Midland (16-16), 5 p.m.; Lisbon (22-11) vs. Lone Tree (11-11), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Semifinals
At Calamus -- Lisbon/Lone Tree winner vs. Midland/Springville winner, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley/Bellevue Marquette winner vs. Prince of Peace/Cal-Wheat winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Calamus, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 5
Today's games
Quarterfinals
At Bellevue -- Monticello (9-15) vs. Northeast (5-20), 5 p.m.; North Cedar (3-16) vs. Bellevue (11-15), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Semifinals
At Dyersville -- Bellevue/North Cedar winner vs. Camanche (16-12), 5 p.m.; Monticello/Northeast winner vs. Dyersville Beckman (25-12), 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 6
Today's games
Quarterfinals
At Tipton -- West Liberty (10-14) vs. Durant (12-11), 5 p.m.; Iowa City Regina (9-21) vs. Tipton (12-16), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Semifinals
At Wellman -- Tipton/Iowa City Regina winner vs. West Branch (17-7), 5 p.m.; West Liberty/Durant winner vs. Mid-Prairie (17-11), 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Wellman, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 7
Today's games
Quarterfinals
At Wapello -- West Burlington (8-15) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (4-15), 5 p.m.; Danville (2-15) vs. Wapello (8-17), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Semifinals
At Wilton -- Wapello/Danville winner vs. Mediapolis (18-8), 5 p.m.; West Burlington/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Wilton (22-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Softball
Iowa regionals
Class 5A Region 5
Today's games
Semifinals
Davenport West (17-20) at Iowa City High (32-7), 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar (23-13) at Dubuque Hempstead (31-7), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Today's games
Semifinals
Davenport North (12-19) at Ottumwa (29-6), 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-20) at Muscatine (30-7), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Today's games
Semifinals
Ames (10-18) at Johnston (30-8), 7 p.m.
Bettendorf (22-14) at Pleasant Valley (26-12), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 6
Today's games
Semifinals
Burlington (20-16) at North Scott (24-14), 7 p.m.
Fairfield (21-18) at Mount Pleasant (23-12), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Today's games
Semifinals
Western Dubuque (19-16) at West Delaware (28-10), 7 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (22-19) at Central DeWitt (27-8), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 1
Friday's scores
Semifinals
Assumption 12, Monticello 0
West Burlington 4, Camanche 0
Monday's game
Championship
West Burlington (25-10) at Assumption (37-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 3
Friday's scores
Semifinals
Louisa-Muscatine 1, Centerville 0
Williamsburg 7, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4
Monday's game
Championship
Williamsburg (31-11) at Louisa-Muscatine (32-4), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Friday's scores
Semifinals
West Liberty 13, North Fayette 1
Anamosa 3, Crestwood 0
Monday's game
Championship
Anamosa (31-4) at West Liberty (27-5), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Friday's scores
Semifinals
Durant 9, Alburnett 0
Dyersville Beckman 10, Northeast 6
Monday's game
Championship
Dyersville Beckman (28-13) at Durant (29-6), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Friday's scores
Semifinals
Wapello 9, West Branch 0
Pekin 4, Van Buren 3
Monday's game
Championship
Pekin (19-13) vs. Wapello (16-12) at site to be determined, 7 p.m.
Davenport Assumption 12, Monticello 0 (4 innings)
Monticello;000;0;--;0;0;3
Assumption;330;6;--;12;13;0
WP -- Allie Timmons. LP -- Jaelynn Kraus. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Nicole Yoder 3, Olivia Wardlow, Anna Wohlers, Lauren Loken. 2B -- Assumption, Wohlers, Lea Nelson. 3B -- Assumption, Wohlers. HR -- Assumption, Loken. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 3, Nelson 2, Yoder 2, Loken 2, Wardlow, Carlie Sammon, Gracie Jevyak.
Team records -- Assumption 37-2, Monticello 14-23
West Burlington 4, Camanche 0
West Burlington;300;000;1;--;4;7;0
Camanche;000;000;0;--;0;3;3
Lauren Summers and Lexy Davis; Tarah Wehde, Abby Stock (7) and Madi Parson. WP -- Summers 23-9. LP -- Wehde 14-5. Two or more hits -- West Burlington, Alycia Jackson 2. 2B -- Camanche, Cam Carstensen. HR -- West Burlington, Maddy Stutsman. RBI -- West Burlington, Jackson 2, Reagan Engberg, Stutsman.
Records -- West Burlington 25-11, Camanche 31-10.
Louisa-Muscatine 1, Centerville 0
Centerville;000;000;0;--;0;1;1
L-M;001;000;x;--;1;4;2
WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Alyssa McElvain. Two or more hits -- L-M, McKenna Hohenadel. 2B -- Centerville, Lanie Moorman; L-M, Hohenadel.
West Liberty 13, North Fayette Valley 1
North Fayette;001;0;--;1;2;3
West Liberty;282;1;--;13;12;1
Isabelle True and Austyn Crees. Reagan Wymer, Kennedy Lape (3), Lape, Abby Reichter (3). Two or more hits – West Liberty, Finley Hall 3, Ellan Carrow, Haylee Lehman, True. 2B – West Liberty, Finley Hall. RBIs – West Liberty, Finley Hall 4, Janey Gingerich 2, Ellen Carrow 2, Macy Akers, Austyn Crees.
Team records – West Liberty 27-5, North Fayette Valley 22-13
Durant 9, Alburnett 0
Alburnett;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
Durant;520;101;x;--;9;13;1
Hailey Carolan, Madison Graubard (1) and Taylor Rock; Kamryn Meyer, Jenna Lawson (5) and Allie Poston. WP -- Meyer (19-4). LP -- Carolan (7-10). S -- Lawson (1). Two or more hits -- Durant, Poston 3, Ruby Kappeler 3, Hannah Happ. 2B -- Durant, Poston, Jada Rock. RBI -- Durant, Happ 3, Poston 2, Rock, Meyer, Mallory Warner.
Team records -- Alburnett 18-18 (final), Durant 29-6