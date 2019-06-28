Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;14;0;21;3
Pleasant Valley;;10;4;14;10
Davenport Central;;7;5;9;10
North Scott;;6;6;9;11
Burlington;;7;7;10;14
Bettendorf;;5;7;6;14
Davenport North;;4;7;11;10
Davenport West;;4;8;11;12
Muscatine;;4;9;7;13
Clinton;;2;10;5;14
Friday's scores
Des Moines Hoover at Davenport West (DH), late
Area
Lisbon 8, Northeast 0
Lisbon 8, Northeast 0
Lisbon;102;320;0;--;8;5;0
Northeast;000;000;0;--;0;2;5
Northeast stats:
Samuel Moraetes, Anthony Adney (3), Riley Wolfe (4), Caleb Gruhn (6). LP -- Moraetes
LATE THURSDAY
Pleasant Valley 8-11, Burlington 7-1
First game
Burlington;100;600;0;--;7;7;2
Pleasant Valley;020;200;4;--;8;7;2
WP -- Seth Clausen. LP -- Tyson Powers. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Taylor Bunton, Tyson Powers; PV, Max Slavens, Kyle McDermott. 2B -- Burlington, Bunton; PV, Eric Clifton. RBI -- Burlington, Powers 2, Reese Timmerman, Charley Carlson, Bunton, Reese Wissinger; PV, Clifton, Peyton Lindmark, Slavens, Caden Kipper, Carlos Rivera.
Second game
Burlington;100;000;--;1;5;2
Pleasant Valley;002;171;--;11;13;0
Two or more hits -- Burlington, Taylor Bunton; PV, Eric Clifton, Peyton Lindmark, Jose Lara, Ryan Mumey. 2B -- PV, Max Slavens. 3B -- PV, Kyle McDermott. RBI -- PV, Lara 2, Slavens 2, Carter Hoskins 2, Jack Young, Caden Kipper, McDermott.
Records: PV 14-10; Burlington 10-14
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;12;2;28;2
Muscatine;;11;3;21;7
North Scott;;10;4;19;9
Pleasant Valley;;10;4;19;10
Bettendorf;;9;5;18;10
Davenport West;;7;7;14;14
Davenport North;;5;9;8;14
Burlington;;4;10;16;14
Clinton;;1;12;7;21
Davenport Central;;0;13;6;17
Friday's scores
North Scott at Western Dubuque (DH), late
Dubuque Senior 6, Clinton 1
Area
Highland 11, Columbus 0
West Liberty 5, Camanche 0
West Liberty 5, Camanche 0
West Liberty;200;102;00;--;5;10;0
Camanche;000;000;0x;--;0;1;2
Isabelle True. Tarah Wehde. WP -- True. LP -- Wehde. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman, Macy Akers, Sailor Hall. 2B -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall, Isabelle True, Haylee Lehman. RBI -- Sailor Hall 2, Isabelle True, Ellen Carow, Haylee Lehman
Girls basketball
Black Hawk Summer Shootout
Standings
Davenport Central;3-0
Alleman;2-1
Sherrard;2-1
United Township;2-1
Hamilton/West Hancock;2-1
Orion;1-2
Spring Valley Hall;1-2
Pleasant Valley;0-3
United Township JV;0-2
Scores
Davenport Central 36, Pleasant Valley 25
Sherrard 27, Pleasant Valley 20
Spring Valley Hall 35, Sherrard 27
United Township 36, Pleasant Valley 15
Davenport Central 40, United Township 36
Davenport Central 60, Orion 28
United Township 30, Spring Valley Hall 22
Orion 29, United Township JV 17
Hamilton/West Hancock 34, Alleman 24
Alleman 34, Orion 32
Hamilton/West Hancock 34, Spring Valley Hall 31
Sherrard 49, Hamilton/West Hancock 40
Alleman 33, United Township JV 7