{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;14;0;21;3

Pleasant Valley;;10;4;14;10

Davenport Central;;7;5;9;10

North Scott;;6;6;9;11

Burlington;;7;7;10;14

Bettendorf;;5;7;6;14

Davenport North;;4;7;11;10

Davenport West;;4;8;11;12

Muscatine;;4;9;7;13

Clinton;;2;10;5;14

Friday's scores

Des Moines Hoover at Davenport West (DH), late

Area

Lisbon 8, Northeast 0

Lisbon 8, Northeast 0

Lisbon;102;320;0;--;8;5;0

Northeast;000;000;0;--;0;2;5

Northeast stats:

Samuel Moraetes, Anthony Adney (3), Riley Wolfe (4), Caleb Gruhn (6). LP -- Moraetes 

LATE THURSDAY

Pleasant Valley 8-11, Burlington 7-1

First game

Burlington;100;600;0;--;7;7;2

Pleasant Valley;020;200;4;--;8;7;2

WP -- Seth Clausen. LP -- Tyson Powers. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Taylor Bunton, Tyson Powers; PV, Max Slavens, Kyle McDermott. 2B -- Burlington, Bunton; PV, Eric Clifton. RBI -- Burlington, Powers 2, Reese Timmerman, Charley Carlson, Bunton, Reese Wissinger; PV, Clifton, Peyton Lindmark, Slavens, Caden Kipper, Carlos Rivera.

Second game

Burlington;100;000;--;1;5;2

Pleasant Valley;002;171;--;11;13;0

Two or more hits -- Burlington, Taylor Bunton; PV, Eric Clifton, Peyton Lindmark, Jose Lara, Ryan Mumey. 2B -- PV, Max Slavens. 3B -- PV, Kyle McDermott. RBI -- PV, Lara 2, Slavens 2, Carter Hoskins 2, Jack Young, Caden Kipper, McDermott.

Records: PV 14-10; Burlington 10-14

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;12;2;28;2

Muscatine;;11;3;21;7

North Scott;;10;4;19;9

Pleasant Valley;;10;4;19;10

Bettendorf;;9;5;18;10

Davenport West;;7;7;14;14

Davenport North;;5;9;8;14

Burlington;;4;10;16;14

Clinton;;1;12;7;21

Davenport Central;;0;13;6;17

Friday's scores

North Scott at Western Dubuque (DH), late

Dubuque Senior 6, Clinton 1 

Area

Highland 11, Columbus 0

West Liberty 5, Camanche 0

West Liberty 5, Camanche 0

West Liberty;200;102;00;--;5;10;0

Camanche;000;000;0x;--;0;1;2

Isabelle True. Tarah Wehde. WP -- True. LP -- Wehde. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman, Macy Akers, Sailor Hall. 2B -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall, Isabelle True, Haylee Lehman. RBI -- Sailor Hall 2, Isabelle True, Ellen Carow, Haylee Lehman

Girls basketball 

Black Hawk Summer Shootout 

Standings 

Davenport Central;3-0

Alleman;2-1

Sherrard;2-1

United Township;2-1

Hamilton/West Hancock;2-1

Orion;1-2

Spring Valley Hall;1-2

Pleasant Valley;0-3

United Township JV;0-2

Scores

Davenport Central 36, Pleasant Valley 25

Sherrard 27, Pleasant Valley 20

Spring Valley Hall 35, Sherrard 27

United Township 36, Pleasant Valley 15

Davenport Central 40, United Township 36

Davenport Central 60, Orion 28

United Township 30, Spring Valley Hall 22

Orion 29, United Township JV 17

Hamilton/West Hancock 34, Alleman 24

Alleman 34, Orion 32

Hamilton/West Hancock 34, Spring Valley Hall 31

Sherrard 49, Hamilton/West Hancock 40

Alleman 33, United Township JV 7

0
0
0
0
0