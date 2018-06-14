Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;6;2;12;2

Assumption;;6;2;15;5

Davenport West;;5;3;10;4

Davenport Central;;5;3;12;6

Pleasant Valley;;4;4;9;9

Burlington;;4;4;7;10

Davenport North;;3;4;6;9

Muscatine;;3;5;3;10

Bettendorf;;2;5;6;12

Clinton;;1;7;4;10

Central DeWitt 16, Northeast 1

Central DeWitt;075;40;--;16;14;1

Northeast;100;0x;--;1;1;0

Garrett Finley, Luke Anderson (4). Samuel Moraetes, Tristen Daniels (3). Two or more hits -- Central DeWitt, Cam Steffens 3, Luke Anderson 3, Garrett Finley, Devin Hurdle. 2B -- Central DeWitt, Luke Anderson 2, Cam Steffens 2, Alex McAleer, Tucker Kinney. 3B -- Central DeWitt, Luke Anderson. HR -- Central DeWitt, Cam Steffens. RBI -- Central DeWitt, Cam Steffens 6, Luke Anderson 3, Lucas Bixby 2, Alex McAleer 2, Devin Hurdle 2, Garrett Finley; Northeast, Connor Bodman

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;11;1;18;5

Burlington;;8;2;22;3

Assumption;;8;2;20;3

Muscatine;;8;4;15;7

North Scott;6;6;16;8

Davenport West;6;6;15;9

Bettendorf;;5;6;12;9

Davenport Central;;3;9;5;13

Davenport North;;2;9;8;14

Clinton;;0;12;0;16

Friday's scores

Davenport North 3, Dubuque Senior 2

Davenport West 11, Waterloo West 4

Davenport West 5, Iowa City High 2

Urbandale 11, Bettendorf 0

Bettendorf 7, Johnston 4

Davenport North;001;000;11;--;3;8;0

Dubuque Senior;001;000;10;--;2;7;2

Cristal Baker, Morgan Newmyer (5). McKenzie Capesius. WP -- Morgan Newmyer. LP -- McKenzie Capesius. Two or more hits -- Davenport North, Lexie Carstens, Rileigh Antle; Dubuque Senior, Ava Bradley. 2B -- Dubuque Senior, Karoline Stratton. HR -- Davenport North, Kyleigh Coin. RBI -- Davenport North, Jordan Burch, Kyleigh Coin; Dubuque Senior, Tessa Kemp. Records -- Davenport North 8-14

Urbandale 11, Bettendorf 0

Bettendorf;000;00;--;0;0;1

Urbandale;902;0x;--;11;7;0

WP -- Jess Walljasper. LP -- Sarah Rogers. Two or more hits -- Urbandale, Cassidy Henderson. 2B -- Urbandale, Cassidy Henderson, Jordan Henderson. HR -- Urbandale, Allison Yoder. RBI -- Urbandale, Allison Yoder 4, Jess Walljasper 2, Ashley Pearson 2, Kaiya Staples

Bettendorf 7, Johnston 4

Johnston;112;000;---;4;9;2

Bettendorf;031;30x;--;7;8;1

WP -- Madison Temple. Save -- Sophia DelVecchio. LP -- Emily Flint. Two or more hits -- Johnston, Emily Flint 3, Sydney Illg, Abbie Thilges; Bettendorf, Grace Erpelding, Anna Forari. 2B -- Johnston, Abbie Thilges, Emily Flint; Bettendorf, Anna Forari. HR -- Johnston, Emily Flint; Bettendorf, Emma Dennison. RBI -- Johnston, Abbie Thilges 2, Emily Flint; Bettendorf, Emma Dennison 2, Grace Erpelding, Lexie Mulvehill, Sophia DelVecchio

West Liberty 11, North Cedar 0

West Liberty;202;520;--;11;8;0

North Cedar;000;00x;--;0;2;4

WP -- Janey Gingerich. LP -- Alyssa Barnhart. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall, Breana Thurness. 2B -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall 2, Macy Akers. RBI -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall 5, Macy Akers 3, Breana Thurness, Brittney Harned 

Louisa-Muscatine 2, Highland 0

Highland;000;000;0;--;0;4;1

Louisa-Muscatine;000;200;x;--;2;4;0

Isabelle True, Hailey Sanders (5). Kaylee Rath. Two or more hits -- Highland, Aly Stokes; Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sanders, Katie Hearn. RBI -- Katie Koppe, Mckenna Hohenadel

