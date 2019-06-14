Baseball
Friday's scores
MAC
Davenport North 15, Wilton 12
Council Bluffs Lincoln 5, Pleasant Valley 4
Pleasant Valley 3, Mason City 2 (8 inn)
Area
Central DeWitt 14, Northeast 1
Midland 16-13, Clinton Prince of Peace 0-9
New London 11, Wapello 1 (5)
Iowa district assignments
Class 1A
District 7: Bellevue Marquette, Calamus-Wheatland, Clinton Prince of Peace, Easton Valley, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Midland, Springville
District 8: Burlington Notre Dame, Cardinal (Eldon), Highland, Iowa Mennonite, Keota, New London, Pekin, Winfield-Mount Union
Note: Winner of District 7 plays District 8 winner in substate final.
Class 2A
District 5: Bellevue, Camanche, Dyersville Beckman, Monticello, North Cedar, Northeast
District 6: Durant, Iowa City Regina, Mid-Prairie, Tipton, West Branch, West Liberty
Note: Winner of District 5 plays District 6 winner in substate final.
District 7: Danville, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Wapello, West Burlington, Wilton
District 8: Albia, Central Lee, Chariton, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Van Buren
Note: Winner of District 7 plays District 8 winner in substate final.
Davenport North 15, Wilton 12
Wilton;401;401;2;--;12;13;5
North;011;0(10)3;X;--;15;10;2
AJ Bosten, Cody Anderson (5), Brayton Wade (5), Clayton Cooling (6) and Brock Hartley; Blake Gaskey, Alex Glover (4), Bryan Verdon (7) and Donovan Weaver. WP -- Glover (1-0). LP -- Anderson (3-1). Two or more hits -- Wilton, Wade 3, Collin McCrabb 3, Jared Townsend, Ashton Stoelk; North, Cody DePardo 3. 2B -- Wilton, McCrabb, Stoelk, Wade; North, Verdon, Gaskey. HR -- North, Justin Saskowski. RBIs -- Wilton, Wade 4, Townsend 2, Hartley, Stoelk, Garrett Bohnsack; North, Verdon 3, jACK wEST 2, Griffin Leibold 2, Saskowski, DePardo, Trevor Collins, Nate Williams.
Team records -- Wilton 11-1, Davenport North 9-7
Central DeWitt 14, Northeast 1
Northeast;001;00;--;1;3;1
Central DeWitt;581;0x;--;14;9;1
Northeast stats:
Anthony Adney, Caleb Gruhn (2). LP -- Adney. 2B --Jimmy Weisphenning. RBI -- Riley Wolfe.
New London 11, Wapello 1
Wapello;010;00;--;1;3;3
New London;104;6x;--;11;6;1
Seth Bailey. Joseph Stewart, Noah Holland (4), Aiden Housman (4). WP -- Bailey. LP -- Stewart. Two or more hits -- New London, Darius Whaley, Shae Summerfield. 2B -- New London, Carter Allen, Darius Whaley, Shae Summerfield. RBI -- Wapello, Brenton Ross; New London, Shae Summerfield 2, Carter Allen 2, Ryan Richey 2, Kooper Schulte, Mason Porter, Connor Schoenbein, Jaxon Allen.
Late Thursday
Highland 11, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Louisa-Muscatine;000;00;--;0;2;5
Highland;308;0x;--;11;10;0
Chase Schultz. Jared Worley, Max McCulley (4). WP -- Chase Schlutz. LP -- Jared Worley. Two or more hits -- Highland, Trey Lasek 3, Cael Yeggy. 2B -- Highland, Brody Burton, Jacob Leonard, Schlutz. RBI -- Highland, Bill Laughlin 2, Brody Burton, Dan Burton, Leonard, Yeggy 2, Schlutz.
Softball
Friday's scores
MAC
Bettendorf 7, Iowa City Regina 6
Bettendorf 12, Wilton 0
Muscatine 14, Atlantic 0
Muscatine 13, Clear Creek Amana 0
Area
Iowa City High 9, Wilton 8 (8 inn)
Wapello 16, New London 4 (6 inn)
Louisa-Muscatine 5, Danville 3
Muscatine 13, Clear Creek-Amana 0
Muscatine;101;92;--;13;14;0
Clear Creek-Amana;000;00;--;0;2;3
Carrie Nelson, Maura Chalupa (4). Kaly Thomas, Peyton Grafft (4). WP -- Nelson. LP -- Thomas. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Rylie Moss, Olivia Harmon, Kaylie Reynolds, Kate Nelson, Arika Ramser, Nikole Molina. 2B -- Muscatine, Arika Ramser, Kaylie Reynolds. 3B -- Muscatine, Kate Nelson. HR -- Muscatine, Nikole Molina, Arika Ramser. RBI -- Muscatine, Arika Ramser 3, Kaylie Reynolds 2, Kate Nelson 2, Haley Jarrett, Nikole Molina.
Louisa-Muscatine 5, Danville 3
Danville;010;200;0;--;3;8;3
Louisa-Muscatine;300;200;x;--;5;10;1
Mallory Mashek, Kylee Sanders (4). Molter. Two or more hits -- Danville, Pfadenhauer, Waste; Louisa-Muscatine, Maddie Mashek 3, Kylee Sanders, Hailey Sanders. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, Maddie Mashek 2, Katie Koppe, Hailey Sanders. HR -- Danville, Pfadenhauer. RBI -- Danville, Pfadenhauer, Pfadenhauer, Beckman; Louisa-Muscatine, Maddie Mashek 2, Hailey Sanders, Brynn Jeambey.
Late Thursday
Wilton 12, Bellevue 2
Bellevue;001;100;--;2;5;0
Wilton;014;115;--;12;15;0
Mila Johnson. Erin Sprank, Taylor Deppe (3). WP -- Mila Johnson. LP -- Erin Sprank. Two or more hits -- Bellevue, Adyson Nemmers; Wilton, Kortney Drake, Payton Ganzer 3, Madelyn Wade 4, Mila Johnson, Emily Coss 3. Bellevue, Rylie Pickett; Wilton, Ganzer. RBI -- Bellevue, Nemmers, Kylie Pickett; Wilton, Ganzer 2, Wade 2, Chloe Wells, Johnson 2, Coss 4.
Durant 5, Northeast 1
Durant;101;021;0;--;5
Northeast;001;000;0;--;1
WP -- Kamryn Meyer. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits -- Durant, Hannah Happ, Allie Poston, Meyer 3. 2B -- Durant, Happ, Meyer. RBI -- Durant, Happ 2, Poston, Meyer 2.