Boys soccer

Iowa state tournament

At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Friday's scores

Class 1A

West Liberty 4, North Polk 2

Iowa City Regina 2, Greene County 1 (OT)

Sioux Center 5, Iowa Mennonite 1

Waterloo Columbus 6, Center Point-Urbana 2

Class 2A

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5, Knoxville 0

Gilbert 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Hudson United 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2

Lewis Central 3, Storm Lake 2 (4-2 PK)

Class 3A

Waukee 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Bettendorf 1, Urbandale 0

Cedar Rapids Washington 3, Marshalltown 0

Iowa City West 2, Ankeny 1

Today's semifinals

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina (16-6) vs. West Liberty (12-7), noon

Sioux Center (14-4) vs. Waterloo Columbus (19-2), 12:05 p.m.

Class 2A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-2) vs. Gilbert (19-2), 2:30 p.m.

Hudson United (19-2) vs. Lewis Central (18-3), 2:35 p.m.

Class 3A

Waukee (20-0) vs. Bettendorf (13-2), 5 p.m.

Iowa City West (17-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

Bettendorf 1, Urbandale 0

Halftime -- Urbandale 0, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Joe Byrne (assisted by Ian Silva), 76th minute. Shots -- Urbandale 6, Bettendorf 13. Saves -- Urbandale (Eli Crow 5); Bettendorf (Micah Poole 0). Offsides -- Urbandale 0, Bettendorf 1. Corner kicks -- Urbandale 1, Bettendorf 2. Fouls -- Urbandale 14, Bettendorf 5. Yellow card -- Bettendorf (Austin Shepherd).

Records -- Urbandale 14-6 (final); Bettendorf (13-2)

West Liberty 4, North Polk 2

Halftime – West Liberty 3, North Polk 1. Goals – Jahsiah Galvan, WL (assisted by Gabe Seele), 5th minute; Seele, WL (assisted by Galvan), 7th minute; Galvan, WL (assisted by Kevin Martinez), 11th minute; Kenny Fitzgerald, NP (assisted by Luke McCoy), 13th minute; Yohanan Negrete, WL (unassisted), 44th minute; Jacob Elliott, NP (unassisted), 57th minute. Shots – West Liberty 6, North Polk 17. Saves – West Liberty (Bryan Martinez 8); North Polk (Alex Tiedens 0). Offsides – West Liberty 7, North Polk 1. Corner kicks – West Liberty 1, North Polk 6. Fouls – West Liberty 17, North Polk 13. Yellow cards – West Liberty (Luis Rojo); North Polk (Christopher Martinez, Dawson Murray, Luke Hammond). Red card – North Polk (Luke McCoy).

Records – West Liberty 12-7; North Polk 14-4 (final)

Girls soccer

Iowa postseason

Class 3A Region 7

Monday's game

Muscatine at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Monday's game

Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Region 7

Monday's game

North Scott at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Region 7

Friday's scores

Center Point-Urbana 5, Bellevue Marquette 0

Dyersville Beckman 2, Hudson 0

Monday's game

Dyersville Beckman at Center Point-Urbana, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Region 8

Friday's scores

Assumption 10, Columbus 0

Iowa City Regina 3, Solon 0

Monday's game

Iowa City Regina at Assumption, 6 p.m.

Davenport Assumption 10, Columbus 0

Halftime -- Davenport Assumption 8, Columbus 0. Goals -- Davenport Assumption, Jade Jackson (Carly King), 2nd minute; Livy Lansing (King), 3rd minute; King (Lauren Herrig), 4th minute; Sam Scodeller (King), 9th minute; King (Lexi Moore), 10th minute; Lansing (Sully Kelly), 13th minute; Aubree Langan (Katie Boldt), 28th minute; Kaitlynn Ballinger (King), 39th minute; Herrig (Kelly), 43rd minute; Herrig (Kelly), 44th minute. Saves -- Columbus, Liana Sweezer 4. Records -- Columbus 7-7, Assumption 16-1

Baseball

Iowa

Friday's scores

MAC

Assumption 10-18, Burlington 0-2

Davenport North 5-1, Davenport Central 3-6

Clinton 7, Northeast 3

Area

Bellevue 9, Edgewood-Colesburg 2

Central DeWitt 11, Calamus-Wheatland 2

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

State tournament

at Peoria (Dozer Park)

Friday's scores

Pleasant Plains 6, Aurora Christian 3

Teutopolis 7, Alleman 2

Today's games

Third place: Aurora Christian (19-10-1) vs. Alleman (27-14)

Championship: Pleasant Plains (26-11) vs. Teutopolis (27-8-1)

Davenport North 5-1, Davenport Central 3-6

First game

North;221;000;0;--;5;7;2

Central;000;003;0;--;3;4;3

Nate Williams, Justin Saskowski (6), Bryan Verdon (7) and Donovan Weaver. Mason Gersdorf, Anthony Smith (4) and Zach Wirt. W -- Williams. L -- Gersdorf. S -- Verdon. Two or more hits – North, Cody DePardo. 2B – North, Verdon. RBI – North, DePardo, Verdon, Saskowski; Central, Caleb Evans 2, Wirt.

Second game

North;100;000;0;--;1;3;4

Central;310;020;x;--;6;8;1

Blake Stoughton, Hunter Merrill (6) and Donovan Weaver. Zach Wirt, Will Kranz (6) and Nick Fleming. W – Wirt. L – Stoughton. Two or more hits – Central, Fleming, Spencer Darland, Jake Mahon. 2B – Central, Darland. RBI – North, Bryan Verdon; Central, Darland, Fleming, Mahon.

Clinton 7, Northeast 3

Clinton;102;121;0;--;7;9;2

Northeast;101;000;1;--;3;3;2

Northeast stats:

Samuel Moraetes, Anthony Adney (5), Riley Wolfe (6). LP -- Moraetes. Two or more hits -- Samuel Moraetes. RBI -- Samuel Moraetes

Teutopolis 7, Alleman 2 

Alleman;001;100;0;--;2;4;4

Teutopolis;110;122;x;—;7;11;1

Smith, M. Hardick (7). Berry, VanDerGinst (6). WP -- Smith (7-1). LP -- Berry (5-3). Two or more hits -- Teutopolis, Weber 3, Smith. 2B -- Moline, Ferrari; Teutopolis, M. Hardick, Schwerdt. RBI -- Alleman, Glancey; Teutopolis, M. Hardick 2, Addis, Weber, Rundle

Late Thursday

Pleasant Valley 4-12, Clinton 3-1

First game

Pleasant Valley;200;010;01;--;4;7;1

Clinton;000;020;10;--;3;6;2

WP -- Max Slavens. LP -- Zach Hoffman. Two or more hits, PV, Peyton Lindmark, Jack Young; Clinton, Riley Hill. 2B -- PV, Lindmark; Clinton, Freddy Williams. RBI -- PV, Young, Seth Clausen; Clinton, Dante Brunson, Williams, Aiden Lubs.

Second game

Pleasant Valley;103;413;--;12;13;0

Clinton;100;000;--;1;1;1

WP -- Kyle McDermott. LP -- Parker Mangelsen. Two or more hits -- PV, Peyton Lindmark, Jose Lara, Jack Young. 2B -- PV, Ryan Mumey, Lindmark, Max Slavens. RBI -- PV, Young 3, Seth Clausen 2, Eric Clifton, Lara, Lindmark, Slavens, Mumey.

Records: PV 3-1, 2-0 MAC; Clinton 0-6, 0-2

Softball

Iowa

Friday's scores

MAC

Assumption 13, Des Moines East 0

Bettendorf 11, Marion 3

Camanche 9-12, Clinton 1-2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, Bettendorf 2

Davenport West 2, Des Moines East 0

Muscatine 7, Iowa City Regina 3

Muscatine 13, Pleasantville 6

Pleasant Valley 3, Iowa City Regina 2

Pleasant Valley 10, Pleasantville 2

Area

Central DeWitt 16, Calamus-Wheatland 2

Durant 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Durant 8, Fairfield 1

Solon 8-16, Maquoketa 3-8

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

State tournament

Friday's scores

at East Peoria

Beecher 5, Rockridge 4

Pinckneyville 11, Olympia 3

Today's games

Third place: Rockridge (31-7) vs. Olympia (27-8)

Championship: Beecher (37-2) vs. Pinckneyville (25-8)

Class 3A

Peoria Notre Dame sectional

Friday's score

Pontiac 4, Geneseo 2

Class 4A

Normal Community sectional

Friday's score

Moline 1, O'Fallon 0

Moline 1, O’Fallon 0

O’Fallon;000;000;0;—;0;3;1

Moline;000;001;x;—;1;7;3

VandeVoorde, Glass (5). Juenger. WP -- VandeVoorde. LP -- Juenger. Two or more hits -- Moline, Sander. RBI -- Moline, Sander

Pontiac 4, Geneseo 2

Geneseo;100;010;0;--;2;6;0

Pontiac;300;001;x;--;4;6;2

Krause, Am. Fox (5). Ostrowski. WP -- Krause (16-0). LP -- Ostrowski (16-6). Two or more hits -- Geneseo, Mitchell 3; Pontiac, Al. Fox. 2B -- Geneseo, Mitchell, McAvoy. HR -- Pontiac, Am. Fox. RBI -- Geneseo, Mitchell, Ostrowski; Pontiac, Am. Fox 3, Barnett

Beecher 5, Rockridge 4

Rockridge;100;003;0;—;4;7;3

Beecher;000;131;x—5;8;0

K. Hon. Thomas, Drish (5). WP -- K. Hon (25-1). LP -- Drish (10-7). Two or more hits -- Rockridge, Thomas 3. 2B -- Rockridge, Thomas 2; Beecher, Landis, Bainbridge. HR -- Rockridge, Thomas, Hines. RBI -- Rockridge, Hines 3, Thomas; Beecher, Lorenzatti, A. Picicco, Landis, Sippel   

Muscatine 13, Pleasantville 6

Pleasantville;130;11;--;6;9;3

Muscatine;405;4x;--;13;15;2

Brianna Staley, Bree Seaman (2), Maura Chalupa (5). Abby DeJoode. WP -- Seaman. LP -- DeJoode. Two or more hits -- Pleasantville, Sydnee McKinney 3, Makenzie McGriff; Muscatine, Haley Jarrett 3, Rylie Moss, Kaylie Reynolds, Arika Ramser, Nikole Molina. 2B -- Pleasantville, Sydnee McKinney 2, Makenzie McGriff; Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds, Kaylynn Salyars. HR -- Muscatine, Nikole Molina. RBI -- Pleasantville, Sydnee McKinney 3, Josie Sowers; Muscatine, Nikole Molina 3, Haley Jarrett 2, Emily Nietzel 2, Arika Ramser 2, Rylie Moss, Kaylie Reynolds, Kaylynn Salyars

Muscatine 7, Iowa City Regina 3

Muscatine;112;210;--;7;11;1

Regina;100;002;--;3;5;5

Carrie Nelson, Maura Chalupa (5). Emma Nibaur, Jaelynn Ernst (5). WP -- Nelson. LP -- Nibaur. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Kaylynn Salyars 3, Rylie Moss; Regina, Katie Bracken. HR -- Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds. RBI -- Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds 2, Kate Nelson, Emily Nietzel, Kaylynn Salyars; Regina, Katie Bracken

Late Thursday

Bellevue Marquette 11-14, Calamus Wheatland 10-4

First game

Cal-Wheat;242;011;0;--;10;12;8

Marquette;420;121;1;--;11;9;6

WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Addy Widel. Two or more hits, Cal-Wheat, Kaylie Wilhelm 3, Widel, Grace Elvert, Addison Luetker, Kiah Widel; Marquette, Halle Kilburg, Grace Tath, Emma Callaghan. 2B -- Cal-Wheat, Wilhelm, Luetker; Marquette, Callaghan. 3B -- Cal-Wheat, Elvert HR -- Marquette, Tath 2. RBI -- Cal-Wheat, Wilhelm, Luetker, Alexis Clark; Marquette, Tath 3, Kilberg, Callaghan, Beatrice Kemp.

Second game

Cal-Wheat;004;000;--;4;9;7

Marquette;104;009;--;14;16;2

WP -- Grace Tath. LP -- Alison Boeckmann. Two or more hits, Cal-Wheat, Grace Elvert, Kaylie Wilhelm, Boeckmann; Marquette, Halle Kilberg 3, Emma Callaghan 3, Holly Kremer, Delaney Banowetz, Kaylee Koos. 2B -- Marquette, Tath, Kremer, Callaghan. RBI -- Cal-Wheat, Boeckmann 2, Wilhelm; Marquette, Tath 3, Callaghan 3, Kremer 2, Elise Kilberg, Banowetz, Kemp, Koos.

Durant 7-8, Mid-Prairie 0-3

First game

Mid-Prairie;000;000;0;--;0;4;1

Durant;111;022;x;--;7;11;0

WP -- Kamryn Meyer. LP -- Myah Lugar. Two or more hits -- Durant, Ruby Kappeler 3, Hannah Happ, Jada Rock, Paige Werthmann. 2B -- Durant, Kappeler 2, Allie Poston. RBI -- Durant, Meyer 2, Kappeler, Mallory Warner.

Second game

Mid-Prairie;000;200;1;--3;5;0

Durant;010;412;x;--;8;9;0

WP -- Jenna Lawson. LP -- Cassidy Rourke. Two or more hits -- Mid-Prairie, Rourke; Durant, Kira Schult 3, Kamryn Meyer, Hannah Happ. 2B -- Mid-Prairie, Rourke; Durant, Happ, Meyer. HR -- Mid-Prairie, Kylee Kos. RBI -- Mid-Prairie, Kos 2, Abbie Patterson; Durant, Happ 2, Ruby Kappeler 2, Kira Schult, Kylie Schult, Nicole Brown.  

Northeast 10-13, North Cedar 7-6

First game

Northeast;311;300;2;--;10;13;3

North Cedar;000;070;0;--;7;4;4

WP -- Alexis Ehlers. LP -- Alyssa Hefflefinger. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Ehlers 3, Bree Mangelsen, Abby Boyer. 2B -- Northeast, Audrey Morris, Boyer; North Cedar, Carly Meier. RBI -- Northeast, Mangelsen 2, Valerie Spooner 2, Hildebrandt, Ehlers, Claire Abbott, Boyer; North Cedar, Kayla Syring 2, Sam Koth, Katelyn Jackson, Katie Thompson, Hefflefinger. 

Second game

Northeast;160;510;0;--;13;11;3

North Cedar;005;001;0;--;6;7;2

WP -- Alyssa Pessman. LP -- Kendall Smith. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Audrey Morris, Makenna McDonald, Claire Abbott. 2B -- Northeast, Morris; North Cedar, Jenna Syring, Alyssa Hefflefinger. RBI -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 2, McDonald 2, Abby Boyer 2, Abbott 2, Bree Mangelsen, Morris, Pessman; North Cedar, Smith 2, Alyssa Barnhart. 

