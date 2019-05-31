Boys soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Friday's scores
Class 1A
West Liberty 4, North Polk 2
Iowa City Regina 2, Greene County 1 (OT)
Sioux Center 5, Iowa Mennonite 1
Waterloo Columbus 6, Center Point-Urbana 2
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5, Knoxville 0
Gilbert 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Hudson United 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2
Lewis Central 3, Storm Lake 2 (4-2 PK)
Class 3A
Waukee 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Bettendorf 1, Urbandale 0
Cedar Rapids Washington 3, Marshalltown 0
Iowa City West 2, Ankeny 1
Today's semifinals
Class 1A
Iowa City Regina (16-6) vs. West Liberty (12-7), noon
Sioux Center (14-4) vs. Waterloo Columbus (19-2), 12:05 p.m.
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-2) vs. Gilbert (19-2), 2:30 p.m.
Hudson United (19-2) vs. Lewis Central (18-3), 2:35 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (20-0) vs. Bettendorf (13-2), 5 p.m.
Iowa City West (17-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Bettendorf 1, Urbandale 0
Halftime -- Urbandale 0, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Joe Byrne (assisted by Ian Silva), 76th minute. Shots -- Urbandale 6, Bettendorf 13. Saves -- Urbandale (Eli Crow 5); Bettendorf (Micah Poole 0). Offsides -- Urbandale 0, Bettendorf 1. Corner kicks -- Urbandale 1, Bettendorf 2. Fouls -- Urbandale 14, Bettendorf 5. Yellow card -- Bettendorf (Austin Shepherd).
Records -- Urbandale 14-6 (final); Bettendorf (13-2)
West Liberty 4, North Polk 2
Halftime – West Liberty 3, North Polk 1. Goals – Jahsiah Galvan, WL (assisted by Gabe Seele), 5th minute; Seele, WL (assisted by Galvan), 7th minute; Galvan, WL (assisted by Kevin Martinez), 11th minute; Kenny Fitzgerald, NP (assisted by Luke McCoy), 13th minute; Yohanan Negrete, WL (unassisted), 44th minute; Jacob Elliott, NP (unassisted), 57th minute. Shots – West Liberty 6, North Polk 17. Saves – West Liberty (Bryan Martinez 8); North Polk (Alex Tiedens 0). Offsides – West Liberty 7, North Polk 1. Corner kicks – West Liberty 1, North Polk 6. Fouls – West Liberty 17, North Polk 13. Yellow cards – West Liberty (Luis Rojo); North Polk (Christopher Martinez, Dawson Murray, Luke Hammond). Red card – North Polk (Luke McCoy).
Records – West Liberty 12-7; North Polk 14-4 (final)
Girls soccer
Iowa postseason
Class 3A Region 7
Monday's game
Muscatine at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Monday's game
Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Region 7
Monday's game
North Scott at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Region 7
Friday's scores
Center Point-Urbana 5, Bellevue Marquette 0
Dyersville Beckman 2, Hudson 0
Monday's game
Dyersville Beckman at Center Point-Urbana, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Region 8
Friday's scores
Assumption 10, Columbus 0
Iowa City Regina 3, Solon 0
Monday's game
Iowa City Regina at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Davenport Assumption 10, Columbus 0
Halftime -- Davenport Assumption 8, Columbus 0. Goals -- Davenport Assumption, Jade Jackson (Carly King), 2nd minute; Livy Lansing (King), 3rd minute; King (Lauren Herrig), 4th minute; Sam Scodeller (King), 9th minute; King (Lexi Moore), 10th minute; Lansing (Sully Kelly), 13th minute; Aubree Langan (Katie Boldt), 28th minute; Kaitlynn Ballinger (King), 39th minute; Herrig (Kelly), 43rd minute; Herrig (Kelly), 44th minute. Saves -- Columbus, Liana Sweezer 4. Records -- Columbus 7-7, Assumption 16-1
Baseball
Iowa
Friday's scores
MAC
Assumption 10-18, Burlington 0-2
Davenport North 5-1, Davenport Central 3-6
Clinton 7, Northeast 3
Area
Bellevue 9, Edgewood-Colesburg 2
Central DeWitt 11, Calamus-Wheatland 2
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
State tournament
at Peoria (Dozer Park)
Friday's scores
Pleasant Plains 6, Aurora Christian 3
Teutopolis 7, Alleman 2
Today's games
Third place: Aurora Christian (19-10-1) vs. Alleman (27-14)
Championship: Pleasant Plains (26-11) vs. Teutopolis (27-8-1)
Davenport North 5-1, Davenport Central 3-6
First game
North;221;000;0;--;5;7;2
Central;000;003;0;--;3;4;3
Nate Williams, Justin Saskowski (6), Bryan Verdon (7) and Donovan Weaver. Mason Gersdorf, Anthony Smith (4) and Zach Wirt. W -- Williams. L -- Gersdorf. S -- Verdon. Two or more hits – North, Cody DePardo. 2B – North, Verdon. RBI – North, DePardo, Verdon, Saskowski; Central, Caleb Evans 2, Wirt.
Second game
North;100;000;0;--;1;3;4
Central;310;020;x;--;6;8;1
Blake Stoughton, Hunter Merrill (6) and Donovan Weaver. Zach Wirt, Will Kranz (6) and Nick Fleming. W – Wirt. L – Stoughton. Two or more hits – Central, Fleming, Spencer Darland, Jake Mahon. 2B – Central, Darland. RBI – North, Bryan Verdon; Central, Darland, Fleming, Mahon.
Clinton 7, Northeast 3
Clinton;102;121;0;--;7;9;2
Northeast;101;000;1;--;3;3;2
Northeast stats:
Samuel Moraetes, Anthony Adney (5), Riley Wolfe (6). LP -- Moraetes. Two or more hits -- Samuel Moraetes. RBI -- Samuel Moraetes
Teutopolis 7, Alleman 2
Alleman;001;100;0;--;2;4;4
Teutopolis;110;122;x;—;7;11;1
Smith, M. Hardick (7). Berry, VanDerGinst (6). WP -- Smith (7-1). LP -- Berry (5-3). Two or more hits -- Teutopolis, Weber 3, Smith. 2B -- Moline, Ferrari; Teutopolis, M. Hardick, Schwerdt. RBI -- Alleman, Glancey; Teutopolis, M. Hardick 2, Addis, Weber, Rundle
Late Thursday
Pleasant Valley 4-12, Clinton 3-1
First game
Pleasant Valley;200;010;01;--;4;7;1
Clinton;000;020;10;--;3;6;2
WP -- Max Slavens. LP -- Zach Hoffman. Two or more hits, PV, Peyton Lindmark, Jack Young; Clinton, Riley Hill. 2B -- PV, Lindmark; Clinton, Freddy Williams. RBI -- PV, Young, Seth Clausen; Clinton, Dante Brunson, Williams, Aiden Lubs.
Second game
Pleasant Valley;103;413;--;12;13;0
Clinton;100;000;--;1;1;1
WP -- Kyle McDermott. LP -- Parker Mangelsen. Two or more hits -- PV, Peyton Lindmark, Jose Lara, Jack Young. 2B -- PV, Ryan Mumey, Lindmark, Max Slavens. RBI -- PV, Young 3, Seth Clausen 2, Eric Clifton, Lara, Lindmark, Slavens, Mumey.
Records: PV 3-1, 2-0 MAC; Clinton 0-6, 0-2
Softball
Iowa
Friday's scores
MAC
Assumption 13, Des Moines East 0
Bettendorf 11, Marion 3
Camanche 9-12, Clinton 1-2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, Bettendorf 2
Davenport West 2, Des Moines East 0
Muscatine 7, Iowa City Regina 3
Muscatine 13, Pleasantville 6
Pleasant Valley 3, Iowa City Regina 2
Pleasant Valley 10, Pleasantville 2
Area
Central DeWitt 16, Calamus-Wheatland 2
Durant 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Durant 8, Fairfield 1
Solon 8-16, Maquoketa 3-8
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
State tournament
Friday's scores
at East Peoria
Beecher 5, Rockridge 4
Pinckneyville 11, Olympia 3
Today's games
Third place: Rockridge (31-7) vs. Olympia (27-8)
Championship: Beecher (37-2) vs. Pinckneyville (25-8)
Class 3A
Peoria Notre Dame sectional
Friday's score
Pontiac 4, Geneseo 2
Class 4A
Normal Community sectional
Friday's score
Moline 1, O'Fallon 0
Moline 1, O’Fallon 0
O’Fallon;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Moline;000;001;x;—;1;7;3
VandeVoorde, Glass (5). Juenger. WP -- VandeVoorde. LP -- Juenger. Two or more hits -- Moline, Sander. RBI -- Moline, Sander
Pontiac 4, Geneseo 2
Geneseo;100;010;0;--;2;6;0
Pontiac;300;001;x;--;4;6;2
Krause, Am. Fox (5). Ostrowski. WP -- Krause (16-0). LP -- Ostrowski (16-6). Two or more hits -- Geneseo, Mitchell 3; Pontiac, Al. Fox. 2B -- Geneseo, Mitchell, McAvoy. HR -- Pontiac, Am. Fox. RBI -- Geneseo, Mitchell, Ostrowski; Pontiac, Am. Fox 3, Barnett
Beecher 5, Rockridge 4
Rockridge;100;003;0;—;4;7;3
Beecher;000;131;x—5;8;0
K. Hon. Thomas, Drish (5). WP -- K. Hon (25-1). LP -- Drish (10-7). Two or more hits -- Rockridge, Thomas 3. 2B -- Rockridge, Thomas 2; Beecher, Landis, Bainbridge. HR -- Rockridge, Thomas, Hines. RBI -- Rockridge, Hines 3, Thomas; Beecher, Lorenzatti, A. Picicco, Landis, Sippel
Muscatine 13, Pleasantville 6
Pleasantville;130;11;--;6;9;3
Muscatine;405;4x;--;13;15;2
Brianna Staley, Bree Seaman (2), Maura Chalupa (5). Abby DeJoode. WP -- Seaman. LP -- DeJoode. Two or more hits -- Pleasantville, Sydnee McKinney 3, Makenzie McGriff; Muscatine, Haley Jarrett 3, Rylie Moss, Kaylie Reynolds, Arika Ramser, Nikole Molina. 2B -- Pleasantville, Sydnee McKinney 2, Makenzie McGriff; Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds, Kaylynn Salyars. HR -- Muscatine, Nikole Molina. RBI -- Pleasantville, Sydnee McKinney 3, Josie Sowers; Muscatine, Nikole Molina 3, Haley Jarrett 2, Emily Nietzel 2, Arika Ramser 2, Rylie Moss, Kaylie Reynolds, Kaylynn Salyars
Muscatine 7, Iowa City Regina 3
Muscatine;112;210;--;7;11;1
Regina;100;002;--;3;5;5
Carrie Nelson, Maura Chalupa (5). Emma Nibaur, Jaelynn Ernst (5). WP -- Nelson. LP -- Nibaur. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Kaylynn Salyars 3, Rylie Moss; Regina, Katie Bracken. HR -- Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds. RBI -- Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds 2, Kate Nelson, Emily Nietzel, Kaylynn Salyars; Regina, Katie Bracken
Late Thursday
Bellevue Marquette 11-14, Calamus Wheatland 10-4
First game
Cal-Wheat;242;011;0;--;10;12;8
Marquette;420;121;1;--;11;9;6
WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Addy Widel. Two or more hits, Cal-Wheat, Kaylie Wilhelm 3, Widel, Grace Elvert, Addison Luetker, Kiah Widel; Marquette, Halle Kilburg, Grace Tath, Emma Callaghan. 2B -- Cal-Wheat, Wilhelm, Luetker; Marquette, Callaghan. 3B -- Cal-Wheat, Elvert HR -- Marquette, Tath 2. RBI -- Cal-Wheat, Wilhelm, Luetker, Alexis Clark; Marquette, Tath 3, Kilberg, Callaghan, Beatrice Kemp.
Second game
Cal-Wheat;004;000;--;4;9;7
Marquette;104;009;--;14;16;2
WP -- Grace Tath. LP -- Alison Boeckmann. Two or more hits, Cal-Wheat, Grace Elvert, Kaylie Wilhelm, Boeckmann; Marquette, Halle Kilberg 3, Emma Callaghan 3, Holly Kremer, Delaney Banowetz, Kaylee Koos. 2B -- Marquette, Tath, Kremer, Callaghan. RBI -- Cal-Wheat, Boeckmann 2, Wilhelm; Marquette, Tath 3, Callaghan 3, Kremer 2, Elise Kilberg, Banowetz, Kemp, Koos.
Durant 7-8, Mid-Prairie 0-3
First game
Mid-Prairie;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
Durant;111;022;x;--;7;11;0
WP -- Kamryn Meyer. LP -- Myah Lugar. Two or more hits -- Durant, Ruby Kappeler 3, Hannah Happ, Jada Rock, Paige Werthmann. 2B -- Durant, Kappeler 2, Allie Poston. RBI -- Durant, Meyer 2, Kappeler, Mallory Warner.
Second game
Mid-Prairie;000;200;1;--3;5;0
Durant;010;412;x;--;8;9;0
WP -- Jenna Lawson. LP -- Cassidy Rourke. Two or more hits -- Mid-Prairie, Rourke; Durant, Kira Schult 3, Kamryn Meyer, Hannah Happ. 2B -- Mid-Prairie, Rourke; Durant, Happ, Meyer. HR -- Mid-Prairie, Kylee Kos. RBI -- Mid-Prairie, Kos 2, Abbie Patterson; Durant, Happ 2, Ruby Kappeler 2, Kira Schult, Kylie Schult, Nicole Brown.
Northeast 10-13, North Cedar 7-6
First game
Northeast;311;300;2;--;10;13;3
North Cedar;000;070;0;--;7;4;4
WP -- Alexis Ehlers. LP -- Alyssa Hefflefinger. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Ehlers 3, Bree Mangelsen, Abby Boyer. 2B -- Northeast, Audrey Morris, Boyer; North Cedar, Carly Meier. RBI -- Northeast, Mangelsen 2, Valerie Spooner 2, Hildebrandt, Ehlers, Claire Abbott, Boyer; North Cedar, Kayla Syring 2, Sam Koth, Katelyn Jackson, Katie Thompson, Hefflefinger.
Second game
Northeast;160;510;0;--;13;11;3
North Cedar;005;001;0;--;6;7;2
WP -- Alyssa Pessman. LP -- Kendall Smith. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Audrey Morris, Makenna McDonald, Claire Abbott. 2B -- Northeast, Morris; North Cedar, Jenna Syring, Alyssa Hefflefinger. RBI -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 2, McDonald 2, Abby Boyer 2, Abbott 2, Bree Mangelsen, Morris, Pessman; North Cedar, Smith 2, Alyssa Barnhart.