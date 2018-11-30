Boys basketball
Friday's scores
MAC
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 74, Davenport North 60
North Scott 57, Cedar Rapids Prairie 52
Davenport Central 66, Dubuque Senior 59
Washington 54, Muscatine 38
Big Six
Moline 64, Quincy 45
Rock Island 60, Galesburg 48
United Township 58, Alleman 40
Iowa area
Williamsburg at Central DeWitt, late
Independence at Maquoketa, late
Monticello 53, North Cedar 42
West Branch 65, Northeast 64
Tipton 68, Mid-Prairie 59
Iowa City Regina 67, Wilton 32
Camanche 47, Cascade 37
Anamosa 58, Bellevue 38
Easton Valley at Starmont, late
Prince of Peace 64, Maquoketa Valley 33
Calamus-Wheatland 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 55
East Buchanan 57, Midland 56
Alburnett 57, Bellevue Marquette 46
Wapello at Winfield-Mount Union, late
Iowa Mennonite 73, Louisa-Muscatine 41
Pekin 69, Columbus 22
Dubuque Senior -- Cooper Medinger 0 2-2 3 2, Marshaun Carroll 4 3-3 4 12, Sam Link 0 0-0 0 0, Landon Hermsen 4 0-1 4 8, Daquon Lewis 0 0-0 2 0, Sam Noel 0 0-0 1 0, Nick Timmerman 3 6-6 4 13, Jim Bonifas 0 0-0 0 0, Noah Carter 8 6-10 1 24. Totals 19 17-22 19 59
Davenport Central -- Emarion Ellis 5 4-7 3 16, Amari Porter 0 0-0 2 0, Josh English 4 0-0 3 11, Jonathan Lewis 0 0-0 0 0, John Miller 3 3-5 4 10, Kaiden Phillips 1 0-0 3 2, Keshawn Pegues 7 7-10 0 21, Diontrel Wommack 2 2-6 4 6, Eli Wallace 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22 16-28 18 66
Dubuque Senior;20;4;15;20;--;59
Davenport Central;14;11;14;27;--;66
3-point goals -- Dubuque Senior 4 (Carter 2, Carroll, Timmerman); Davenport Central 6 (English 3, Ellis 2, Miller)
North Scott 57, Cedar Rapids Prairie 52
Prairie -- Keegan Murray 4 6-7 15, Kris Murray 9 2-3 24, Logan Burg 0 0-0 0, Harrison Cook 3 0-0 6, Gabe Burkle 0 2-4 2, Garrett Pientok 1 0-0 2, Maxwell Lampe 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Mullins 1 0-0 3, Caleb Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-14 52.
North Scott -- Carson Rollinger 1 1-2 4, Cortaviaus Seales 3 2-10 9, Sam Kilburg 4 3-3 12, Tytan Anderson 7 4-6 18, Trent Allard 0 0-0 0, Landon Eiland 3 0-0 9, Ben Belken 0 0-0 0, Reece Sommers 1 2-2 5. Totals 19 12-23 57.
Prairie;15;13;14;10;--;52
N. Scott;14;9;18;16;--;57
Three-point field goals -- Prairie 6 (Kris Murray 4, Keegan Murray, Mullins); North Scott 7 (Eiland 3, Sommers, Rollinger, Seales, Kilburg). Total Fouls -- Prairie 20, North Scott 13. Fouled out -- Cook (CRP).
Anamosa 58, Bellevue 38
Anamosa -- Maverick Tjaden 3 0-0 4 9, Zac McLean 4 0-1 2 10, Dylan Rickles 0 0-0 0 0, Spencer Norton 3 0-0 3 6, Walker Marsh 2 1-2 1 6, Brady Lasack 1 0-0 0 3, Matthew Walton 4 0-0 3 9, Lazarius Bland 1 2-2 3 4, Sam Wilt 4 0-0 5 10, Ben Moss 0 0-0 0 0, Caleb Otting 0 0-0 0 0, DJ Reese 0 0-0 0 0, Lucas Otting 0 0-0 2 0, Casey Heims 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 22 3-6 25 58
Bellevue -- Trey Daugherty 1 1-3 2 3, Andrew Swartz 1 1-2 3 4, Jackson Wagner 2 1-2 2 5, Paxton Felderman 3 1-2 2 8, Lucas Tennant 3 1-3 2 7, Riley Konrardy 0 2-4 1 2, Cole Heim 0 0-0 0 0, Colby Sieverding 1 0-1 0 2, Trevor Hager 3 1-6 2 7, Ethan Klemme 0 0-1 1 0. Totals 14 8-24 15 38
Anamosa;15;15;21;7;--;58
Bellevue;9;7;17;5;--;38
3-point goals -- Anamosa 9 (Tjaden 3, Wilt 2, McLean 2, Marsh, Walton); Bellevue 2 (Swartz, Felderman). Fouled out -- Anamosa (Wilt)
Rock Island 60, Galesburg 48
Galesburg -- Fields 0-0 0-0 3 2 0, Cunningham 6-11 1-3 2 7 15, E. Price 6-15 3-7 4 4 16, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2 3 2, McCants 3-6 4-6 3 9 12, Endthoff 1-6 0-0 1 1 3, Sampson 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Parks 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Hemphill 0-0 0-2 0 1 0, Milan 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 17-44 8-18 15 27 48.
Rock Island -- J. Price 6-8 2-2 4 5 16, Randle 3-5 2-4 1 3 10, Tucker 3-5 0-0 0 2 7, Key 0-2 0-2 1 4 0, Gustafson 2-3 0-0 2 2 4, Rice 3-6 3-5 1 4 11, Voss 1-4 0-0 4 4 2, Holtam 4-12 2-4 0 7 10, Allison 0-2 0-0 1 1 0, Andrews 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Conner 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, McDuffy 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 22-48 9-17 15 32 60.
Galesburg;8;9;22;9;—;48
Rock Island;11;14;16;19;—;60
Three point goals -- Galesburg 6-18 (E. Price 1-8, Cunningham 2-2, McCants 2-2, Endthoff 1-5, Anderson 0-1); RI 7-14 (J. Price 2-2, Randle 2-3, Tucker 1-2, Rice 2-5, Andrews 0-1, Allison 0-1). Assists -- Galesburg 9 (E. Price 4); RI 8 (J. Price 2, Randle 2, Rice 2). Steals -- Galesburg 7 (E. Price 3); RI 6 (Tucker 3). Blocks -- RI 2 (Voss, Gustafson). Turnovers -- Galesburg 8, RI 11.
Moline 64, Quincy 45
MOLINE -- Harding 2-8 3-5 1 0 8, Rogers 0-1 0-0 2 2 0, Lamphier 3-4 0-0 3 0 6, Wiemers 6-12 1-1 5 7 15, Billups 6-14 11-13 0 12 23, Bey-Buie 4-8 1-2 3 7 9, Johnson 0-1 0-0 2 1 0, Sterling 1-1 0-0 2 1 2, Jenkins 0-0 0-2 0 0 0, Jackson 0-0 1-2 0 0 1, Lidell 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 22-48 17-25 18 33 64.
QUINCY -- Reis 3-6 2-2 2 5 10, Crider 3-10 2-2 2 2 8, Smith 2-14 4-4 4 1 10, Rupert 0-1, 0-0 2 1 0, Brock 4-8 2-2 3 5 10, Talton 2-5 2-2 4 6 7, Scott 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Drew 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Salrin 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Hilbing 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 14-48 12-12 19 21 45.
Moline;14;19;12;19;--;64
Quincy;14;2;14;15;--;45
Three-point goals -- M 3-10 (Wiemers 2-2, Harding 1-4, Billups 0-3, Johnson 0-1); Q 5-19 (Smith 2-7, Ries 2-2, Talton 1-4, Crider 0-3, Rupert 0-1, Brock 0-1, Scott 0-1). Assists -- M 8 (Billups 6); Q 4 (Brock 2). Steals -- M 6 (Harding and Bey-Buie 2); Q 8 (Ries and Brock 3). Blocks -- 1 (Rogers 1); Q 4 (Talton 3). Turnovers -- M 16, Q 17.
UT 58, Alleman 40
ALLEMAN -- Sheets 1-1 0-0 0 1 2, Hodge 4-8 0-0 3 1 10, Fitch 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Mattecheck 4-9 0-0 0 1 8, Ahern 1-2 0-0 1 2 2, Rouse 1-1 0-0 0 0 2, Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0 2 0, Vanderginst 6-11 0-0 3 5 12, Carpita 1-3 0-0 1 0 2, Contreras 1-2 0-0 0 0 2. Totals 19-38 0-0 9 40
UT -- Geadeyan 2-6 2-2 2 2 6, Wilson 7-9 2-5 4 5 16, Ronnenbeck 3-9 0-0 1 3 9, Trice 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Agot 3-9 0-1 2 2 7, Solis 1-3 0-0 0 2 2, Ellis 9-12 0-0 1 13 18, Rosales 0-1 0-0 0 3 0. Totals 25-38 4-8 10 31 58
Alleman;6;17;8;9;—;40
UT;13;12;17;16;—;58
Three-point goals -- Alleman 2-4 (Hodge 2-3, Carpita 0-1); UT 4-16 (Ronnenbeck 3-9, Agot 1-4, Wilson 0-2, Geadeyan 0-1). Assists -- Alleman 2 (Hodge 1, Ahern 1); UT 16 (Geadeyan 7, Wilson 5, Agot 4).
Mercer County 70, Rockridge 41
ROCKRIDGE -- Bush 4-9 0-0 4 2 10, Whiteman 2-6 1-2 2 4 7, Hilkin 1-3 0-0 1 3 2, Fetterer 7-13 2-2 1 5 20, Rusk 6-9 1-1 3 8 13, Henry 5-9 3-4 3 4 14, Otting 1-3 0-0 1 1 3, Jorgensen 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Fratzke 0-0 1-2 0 1 1, Buckrop 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Holbert 0-0 0-0 0 1 0. Totals 26-53 8-11 15 30 70.
MERCER COUNTY -- King 6-11 9-11 3 3 24, Garrett 0-4 0-1 4 5 0, Trey Essig 2-6 0-0 3 3 5, Crawley 0-3 0-1 0 2 0, Sharp 2-6 0-0 0 1 6, Tristan Essig 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Ott 0-2 0-0 1 1 0, Rillie 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Holtschlag 1-1 1-2 1 1 3, Martinez 1-1 0-0 1 1 3. Totals 12-38 10-15 13 18 41.
Rockridge;13;24;25;8;—;70
Mercer Co.;6;12;17;6;—;41
Three-point goals -- Rockridge 10-23 (Fetterer 4-8, Whiteman 2-5, Bush 2-6, Otting 1-1, Henry 1-2, Hilkin 0-1); Mercer County 7-18 (King 3-4, Sharp 2-6, Martinez 1-1, Trey Essig 1-4, Tristan Essig 0-1, Ott 0-1, Rillie 0-1). Turnovers -- Mercer County 18, Rockridge 7. Steals -- Rockridge 10 (Whiteman 3); Mercer County 3 (Garrett, Tristan Essig, Rillie).
Ottawa 68, Geneseo 43
GENESEO -- Clauson 1 0-0 0 3, Stottler 0 0-0 1 0, Ja.McConnell 2 0-0 1 5, Traphagen 0 0-0 1 0, Jo.McConnell 1 0-0 0 2, Lehman 2 1-1 4 6, Rivera 9 0-2 2 22, Ariano 0 1-2 3 1, Moser 1 1-2 1 4. Totals 16 3-5 12 43.
OTTAWA -- Tucker 7 1-2 2 16, Devertevil 4 2-2 4 13, Kautman 1 2-3 1 4, Hill 3 0-2 1 7, McDonnell 0 0-0 1 0, Stevenson 0 0-0 1 0, Carson 8 0-0 2 16, Gould 2 2-4 0 7, Landers 0 0-2 1 0. Totals 26 7-15 68.
Geneseo;12;11;11;9—43
Ottawa;19;12;;22;15—68
Three-point goals -- G 7 (Rivera 3, Ja.McConnell 1, Lehman 1, Moser 1); O 5 (Tucker 2, Devertevil 1, Hill 1, Carson 1).
Hall 56, E-P 50
HALL -- G.Resetich 1 1-2 2 3, C.Resetich 4 4-4 0 15, Soldati 1 0-0 1 2, Plautino 2 0-0 4 4, Rybarczyk 6 2-2 1 17, DeAngelo 5 0-2 2 11, Wozniak 1 0-0 0 2, Janssen 1 0-1 1 2. Totals 21 7-11 11 56.
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Purvis 0 0-2 3 0, Anderson 1 0-0 0 2, Hammer 9 4-4 3 23, Alden 1 0-0 0 2, Ames 0 1-2 4 1, Robinson 6 0-0 2 13, Coleman 1 0-0 1 3, Cole 3 0-0 1 6. Totals 21 5-8 14 50
Hall;11;19;12;14;—;56
E-P;7;16;10;17;—;50
Three-point goals -- H 7 (c.Resetich 3, Rybarczyk 3, DeAngelo 1); E-P 3 (Hammer, Robinson, Coleman).
Girls basketball
Friday's scores
MAC
Davenport North 66, Assumption 55
Bettendorf 70, Davenport Central 60
Pleasant Valley 50, Muscatine 19
Burlington 61, Davenport West 34
Iowa area
Central DeWitt 48, Williamsburg 36
North Cedar at Monticello, late
Northeast at West Branch, late
Mid-Prairie 52, Tipton 46
Wilton 42, Iowa City Regina 34
Cascade 67, Camanche 36
Bellevue 53, Anamosa 34
Easton Valley at Starmont, late
Maquoketa Valley 75, Prince of Peace 20
Calamus-Wheatland at Edgewood-Colesburg, late
East Buchanan 63, Midland 42
Bellevue Marquette 53, Alburnett 37
Wapello 48, Winfield-Mount Union 30
Louisa-Muscatine 73, Iowa Mennonite 47
Pekin 62, Columbus 20
MUSCATINE (0-3, 0-2) -- Zoey Long 3-15 0-0 8, Kendra Eller 0-6 0-0 0, Emily Woepking 0-4 0-0 0, Kayla Scholz 0-1 0-0 0, Alicia Garcia 1-4 0-0 2, Macey Rogers 0-4 0-0 0, Rylie Moss 0-0 0-4 0, Madi Petersen 4-5 0-0 9, Avarie Eagle 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Zillig 0-0 0-0 0, Rylee Blake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-39 0-4 19
PLEASANT VALLEY (3-0, 2-0) -- Adrea Arthofer 1-3 0-0 2, Carli Spelhaug 7-11 0-0 16, Mallory Lafever 2-4 1-2 6, Macy Beinborn 7-10 2-5 18, Anna Griffin 0-3 0-2 0, Ilah Perez-Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Julia Hillman 0-1 0-0 0, Riley Vice 2-3 0-0 4, Ellie Scranton 0-0 0-0 0, Addie Kerkhoff 0-1 0-0 0, Riley Gau 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Dolphin 0-0 0-0 0, Brianna Brauner 0-0 0-0 0, Jessi Meyer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-39 3-9 50
Muscatine;0;7;5;7;--;19
Pleasant Valley;18;16;12;4;--;50
Three-point goals -- Muscatine 3-26 (Long 2-13, Petersen 1-1, Eller 0-5, Woepking 0-3, Rogers 0-3, Garcia 0-1); PV 5-11 (Spelhaug 2-4, Beinborn 2-4, Lafever 1-1, Griffin 0-1, Meyer 0-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 22 (Garcia 5, Petersen 4); PV 20 (Arthofer 5, Lafever 4). Turnovers -- Muscatine 17, PV 10. Team fouls -- Muscatine 11, PV 8.
Bettendorf 70, Davenport Central 60
Davenport Central --Lohf 6 1-5 15, Bryant 2 0-0 4, Lard 2 1-2 4, Morgan 2 0-0 4, Moore 6 2-3 16, Myafield 5 0-0 11, Taylor 1 0-2 2, Clark 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 5-14 60,
Bettendorf -- Grace McKenzie 1 0-0 3, Allie Brownson 2 0-0 4, Ashley Fountain 2 9-10 13, Maggie Erpelding 2 1-2 7, Emma Dennison 6 5-7 18, Kaalyn Petersen 0 0-2 0, Kylie Wroblewski 5 15-17 25. Totals 18 30-38 70.
Cenral;19;23;8;10;--;60
Davenport Central;14;22;12;22;--;70
Three point goals -- Central 5 (Lohf 2, Morgan 2, Mayfield); Bettendorf 4 (Erpelding 2, McKenzie, Dennison).
Burlington 61, Davenport West 34
Davenport West -- Kaitlyn Powell 4 3-6 11, Madison Schlotfeldt 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Thoman 1 0-2 2, Lauren Oostendorp 0 4-4 4, Kylee DeVore 3 0-3 6, Brooke Hildebrant 1 3-4 5, Paige Townley 1 0-0 2, Grace Thalacker 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 11-21 34
Burlington -- Porter 2 5-6 9, Wiemann 1 0-1 2, Kerns 1 0-0 3, Baylark 3 1-4 7, Topping 3 1-2 10, Davis 3 1-2 8, Kay. Glasgow 3 4-5 13, Kar. Glasgow 4 0-0 9. Totals 20 12-20 61.
Davenport West;10;5;6;13;--;34
Burlington;14;17;4;26;--;61
Record -- Davenport West 0-3
Davenport North 66, Assumption 55
Davenport North (1-2, 1-1) — Anne Awour 2-4 5-8 9, Bailey Ortega 3-10 0-0 7, Lindsey Broders 2-5 1-2 5, Bella Sims 4-10 4-7 12, Camry Dillie 6-15 3-3 17, Reese Ranum 0-3 0-0 0, Ivy Wilmington 4-11 1-5 9, Jordan Burch 1-2 4-6 7. Totals 22-60 18-31 66.
Davenport Assumption (1-3, 1-1) — Sully Kelly 0-5 0-0 0, Katie Anderson 3-8 2-3 9, Lauren Herrig 5-11 3-3 14, Olivia Wardlow 3-6 0-2 6, Dawsen Dorsey 0-5 1-2 1, Anna Wohlers 6-13 1-2 13, Allie Timmons 2-5 0-0 4, Maddie Loken 0-2 0-0 0, Corey Whitlock 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 23-60 7-12 55.
Davenport North;15;15;15;21;—;66
Davenport Assumption;9;19;14;13;—;55
3-point goals -- Davenport North 4-25 (Dillie 2-9, Burch 1-1, Ortega 1-8, Wilmington 0-5, Sims 0-1, Ranum 0-1); Davenport Assumption 2-16 (Anderson 1-2, Herrig 1-6, Kelly 0-2, Wohlers 0-2, Timmons 0-2, Wardlow 0-1, Loken 0-1). Rebounds -- Davenport North 38 (Awour 17); Davenport Assumption 36 (Wohlers 13). Turnovers -- Davenport North 22, Davenport Assumption 30. Total fouls -- Davenport North 17, Davenport Assumption 25. Fouled out -- Timmons (AHS).
Bellevue Marquette 53, Alburnett 37
Marquette stats only
Macey Kremer 0 1-2 1, Miranda Peters 5 1-5 11, Lizzy Parker 2 0-0 6, Teona Richman 5 4-4 14, Tori Michel 6 9-10 21. Totals 18 15-21 53.
Records – Bellevue Marquette 4-0
Louisa-Muscatine 73, Iowa Mennonite 47
L-M;18;20;13;22;--;73
IMS;8;16;8;9;--;47
Louisa Muscatine – McKenna Hohenade 3 0-0 6, Emilee Truitt 1 0-0 2, Hailey Sanders 5 5-7 16, Kylee Sanders 5 2-6 13, Raegan Downing 3 0-0 7, Mariah Pugh 10 2-3 22, Sarah Martinez 1 0-0 3, Meagan Miller 0 0-3 0, Sophia Sneddon 2 0-1 4. Totals 30 9-20 73.
IMS – Suzanna Yoder 9 7-11 30, Mia Graber 4 0-0 8, Yani Guiterrez 2 0-1 5, Sarah Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 7-12 47.
Bellevue 53, Anamosa 34
Anamosa -- Taylor Hinz 1 2-4 2 4, Maggie McQuillen 2 0-1 4 4, Michaela Meade 3 0-1 1 6, Madalyn Heims 1 0-0 4 2, Taylor Zumbach 5 0-0 2 14, Alexa Jess 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 14 2-6 14 34
Bellevue -- Kailey Miller 3 1-2 2 7, Julianna Pennisten 0 0-0 0 0, Mariah Hueneke 0 0-0 0 0, Alyssa Rubel 2 0-1 1 6, Lindsey Banowetz 5 1-2 0 13, Teresa Paulsen 6 3-4 1 15, Maddie Schmidt 0 0-0 0 0, Audrey Wedeking 0 0-0 0 0, Brianna Laughlin 0 0-0 0 0, Giana Michels 3 2-4 3 8, Anna Dunne 0 0-0 0 0, Sally Paulsen 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 21 7-13 9 53
Anamosa;6;10;11;7;--;34
Bellevue;9;12;11;21;--;53
3-point goals -- Anamosa 4 (Zumbach 4); Bellevue 4 (Rubel 2, Banowetz 2)
Geneseo 43, Ottawa 38
OTTAWA -- Marrel 0 4-4 5 4, Cowan 3 1-4 3 10, Fraisland 1 0-0 2 2, Gayan 6 2-3 4 14, O'Fallon 0 1-2 2 1, Harns 1 1-3 2 3, Carroll 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 13 9-16 18 38.
GENESEO -- Brown 0 4-4 5 4, Frerichs 1 1-6 3 3, Barickman 4 3-6 1 15, Webster 0 1-2 1 1, Ludwig 1 0-0 3 2, Pardoe 0 0-0 1 0, DeSpliter 1 0-0 2 3, Verbeck 3 4-5 2 10, Himmelman 2 1-2 2 5. Totals 12 14-25 20 43.
Ottawa;7;12;2;17;—;38
Geneseo;7;11;9;15;—;43
Three-point goals -- O 3 (Cowan 3); G 5 (Barickman 4, DeSplinter 1).
Wrestling
Geneseo 41, Sterling 26
106 – Carson Raya (Geneseo) pinned Shawn Ryan, 5:25; 113 – Anthony Montez (Geneseo) pinned Brayden Altherr, 1:46; 120 – Kyler Williams (Geneseo) by forfeit; 126 – Luke Henkhaus (Geneseo) dec. Drew Kested, 4-2; 132 – Bruce Moore (Geneseo) dec. Brayden Porter, 4-3; 138 – Mauricio Garcia (Sterling) major dec. Clay DeBaillie, 14-3; 145 – Andrew Rizzo (Geneseo) tech fall Kolton Smith, 18-3; 152 – Michael Jackley (Sterling) major dec. Jayden Erdman, 11-2; 160 – Nick Simister (Sterling) dec. Nathan Carroll, 4-1; 170 – Ethan Edmondson (Sterling) pinned Kane Miller, 3:28; 182 – Will McKelvain (Geneseo) pinned Colin Wiemken, :54; 195 – JJ Thompson (Sterling) dec. Eli Allen, 4-3; 220 – Cade Lyons (Sterling) pinned Mick Mooney, 1:51; 285 – Billy Blaser (Geneseo) by forfeit.
Boys Swimming
Bettendorf 106, Muscatine 78
200 medley relay – 1. Muscatine (Boeding, Heth, Shelangoski, Whiteside), 1:46.35; 2. Bettendorf (Stone, Myers, Anderson, Clarke), 1:46.88; 3. Bettendorf (Mariman, Goerdt, Lee, Mitvalsky), 1:55.21
200 Freestyle – 1. Sam Mitvalsky (Bett), 1:55.16; 2. Noah Mitvalsky (Bett), 1:58.52; 3. Lucas Burkamper (Mus), 2:05.71
200 medley – 1. Alex Stone (Bett), 2:03.56; 2. Wade Whiteside (Mus), 2:11.68; 3. CJ Myers (Bett), 2:13.63
50 freestyle – 1. Charlie Bunn (Bett), 21.75; 2. Ryan Boeding (Mus), 22.33; 3. Ethan Clarke (Bett), 23.47
100 butterfly – 1. Carter Anderson (Bett), 59.84; 2. Xavier Lee (Bett), 1:02.58; 3. Will Zillig (Mus), 1:02.72
100 freestyle – 1. Sam Mitvalsky (Bett), 51.36; 2. Ethan Clarke (Bett), 52.68; 3. Daylon Shelangoski (Mus), 52.72
500 freestyle – 1. Alex Stone (Bett), 5:00.06; 2. Wade Whiteside (Mus), 5:32.49; 3. Bryan Hurd (Bett), 5:42.95
200 freestyle relay – 1. Bettendorf (Clarke, Anderson, Mitvalsky, Bunn), 1:34.47; 2. Muscatine (Shelangoski, Heth, Bender, Burkamper), 1:38.96; 3. Bettendorf (Wall, Graves, Besser, Hurd), 1:42.18
100 backstroke – 1.Ryan Boeding (Mus), 58.95; 2. Carson Mariman (Bett), 1:01.49; 3. Xavier Lee (Bett), 1:01.57
100 breaststroke – 1. CJ Myers (Bett), 1:07.58; 2. Daylon Shelangoski (Mus), 1:12.22; 3. Ethan Heth (Mus), 1:12.49
400 freestyle – 1 Bettendorf (Stone, Mitvalsky, Bunn, Mitvalsky), 3:24.71; 2. Muscatine (Whiteside, Burkamper, Orr, Boeding), 3:38.25; 3. Bettendorf (Lee, Hurd, Mariman, Myers), 3:48.98