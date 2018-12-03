Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys basketball

Monday's scores

Iowa area

Wilton 63, Louisa-Muscatine 23

Durant 73, Bellevue Marquette 50

Today's games

MAC

Assumption at Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf at Clinton

Burlington at Davenport North

Davenport Central at Davenport West

Muscatine at North Scott

Iowa area

Benton Community at Central DeWitt

Camanche at North Cedar

Cascade at Bellevue

Center Point-Urbana at Maquoketa

East Buchanan at Easton Valley

Louisa-Muscatine at Lone Tree

Maquoketa Valley at Bellevue Marquette

Monticello at West Liberty

Northeast at Anamosa

North Linn at Prince of Peace

Springville at Calamus-Wheatland

Starmont at Midland

Wapello at Columbus

West Branch at Tipton

Wilton at Durant

Girls basketball

Monday's scores

Iowa area

Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 46

Bellevue Marquette 70, Durant 38

Illinois area

Riverdale 59, Morrison 36

Annawan 65, Ridgewood 58

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Bettendorf;;2;0;4;0

North Scott;;2;0;4;0

Pleasant Valley;;2;0;4;0

Clinton;;1;1;2;1

Burlington;;1;1;2;2

Davenport North;;1;1;1;2

Davenport Assumption;;1;1;1;3

Davenport Central;;0;2;0;3

Muscatine;;0;2;0;4

Davenport West;;0;2;0;4

Tuesday's games

MAC

Clinton at Bettendorf

Davenport North at Burlington

Davenport West at Davenport Central

Pleasant Valley at Assumption

Muscatine at North Scott

Iowa area

Camanche at North Cedar

Cascade at Bellevue

Central DeWitt at Benton Community

East Buchanan at Easton Valley

Louisa-Muscatine at Lone Tree

Maquoketa at Center Point-Urbana

Maquoketa Valley at Bellevue Marquette

Monticello at West Liberty

Northeast at Anamosa

North Linn at Prince of Peace

Springville at Calamus-Wheatland

Starmont at Midland

Wapello at Columbus

West Branch at Tipton

Wilton at Durant

Annawan -- Manuel 10 2-3 3 22, Rico 6 5-5 2 19, Randall 3 0-0 2 8, Park 2 2-2 0 6, Miller 1 3-8 4 5, Baele 1 1-2 0 3, Peterson 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 24 13-20 11 65

Ridgewood -- Adamson 8 2-2 4 18, Lewis 5 2-2 3 12, Leander 5 0-0 2 10, Curry 3 0-2 2 9, Jackson 3 0-0 2 7, Anderson 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 25 4-6 15 58

Annawan;12;10;20;23;--;65

Ridgewood;12;12;17;17;--;58

3-point goals -- Annawan 4 (Rico 2, Randall 2); Ridgewood 4 (Curry 3, Jackson)

Boys bowling 

Camanche 3159, Bellevue 2738

Bellevue -- Mason Jackson 264, Payton Grover 303, Dillon Kentz 319, Ty Kloser 388, Dawson Weber 391. Baker 144-212-189-170-196--911

Camanche -- Jay Eversoll 317, Brandon Weber 353, Austin Dau 417, Dalton Weber 425, Troy Edwards 431. Baker 254-199-139-206-221--1019

Girls bowling 

Camanche 2579, Bellevue 2065

Bellevue -- Bailey Tigges 235, Skyler Michels 243, Emma Whitmore 253, Shayla Oster 277, Brin Daugherty 292. Baker 106-137-141-158-127--669

Camanche -- Mackenzie Kelly 315, Emilee Hall 323, Abby Stock 342, Kendall Wright 344, Kaylee Tebbe 358. Baker 142-170-138-201-182--833

