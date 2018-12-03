Boys basketball
Monday's scores
Iowa area
Wilton 63, Louisa-Muscatine 23
Durant 73, Bellevue Marquette 50
Today's games
MAC
Assumption at Pleasant Valley
Bettendorf at Clinton
Burlington at Davenport North
Davenport Central at Davenport West
Muscatine at North Scott
Benton Community at Central DeWitt
Camanche at North Cedar
Cascade at Bellevue
Center Point-Urbana at Maquoketa
East Buchanan at Easton Valley
Louisa-Muscatine at Lone Tree
Maquoketa Valley at Bellevue Marquette
Monticello at West Liberty
Northeast at Anamosa
North Linn at Prince of Peace
Springville at Calamus-Wheatland
Starmont at Midland
Wapello at Columbus
West Branch at Tipton
Wilton at Durant
Girls basketball
Monday's scores
Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 46
Bellevue Marquette 70, Durant 38
Illinois area
Riverdale 59, Morrison 36
Annawan 65, Ridgewood 58
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;;2;0;4;0
North Scott;;2;0;4;0
Pleasant Valley;;2;0;4;0
Clinton;;1;1;2;1
Burlington;;1;1;2;2
Davenport North;;1;1;1;2
Davenport Assumption;;1;1;1;3
Davenport Central;;0;2;0;3
Muscatine;;0;2;0;4
Davenport West;;0;2;0;4
Tuesday's games
MAC
Clinton at Bettendorf
Davenport North at Burlington
Davenport West at Davenport Central
Pleasant Valley at Assumption
Muscatine at North Scott
Camanche at North Cedar
Cascade at Bellevue
Central DeWitt at Benton Community
East Buchanan at Easton Valley
Louisa-Muscatine at Lone Tree
Maquoketa at Center Point-Urbana
Maquoketa Valley at Bellevue Marquette
Monticello at West Liberty
Northeast at Anamosa
North Linn at Prince of Peace
Springville at Calamus-Wheatland
Starmont at Midland
Wapello at Columbus
West Branch at Tipton
Wilton at Durant
Annawan -- Manuel 10 2-3 3 22, Rico 6 5-5 2 19, Randall 3 0-0 2 8, Park 2 2-2 0 6, Miller 1 3-8 4 5, Baele 1 1-2 0 3, Peterson 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 24 13-20 11 65
Ridgewood -- Adamson 8 2-2 4 18, Lewis 5 2-2 3 12, Leander 5 0-0 2 10, Curry 3 0-2 2 9, Jackson 3 0-0 2 7, Anderson 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 25 4-6 15 58
Annawan;12;10;20;23;--;65
Ridgewood;12;12;17;17;--;58
3-point goals -- Annawan 4 (Rico 2, Randall 2); Ridgewood 4 (Curry 3, Jackson)
Boys bowling
Camanche 3159, Bellevue 2738
Bellevue -- Mason Jackson 264, Payton Grover 303, Dillon Kentz 319, Ty Kloser 388, Dawson Weber 391. Baker 144-212-189-170-196--911
Camanche -- Jay Eversoll 317, Brandon Weber 353, Austin Dau 417, Dalton Weber 425, Troy Edwards 431. Baker 254-199-139-206-221--1019
Girls bowling
Camanche 2579, Bellevue 2065
Bellevue -- Bailey Tigges 235, Skyler Michels 243, Emma Whitmore 253, Shayla Oster 277, Brin Daugherty 292. Baker 106-137-141-158-127--669
Camanche -- Mackenzie Kelly 315, Emilee Hall 323, Abby Stock 342, Kendall Wright 344, Kaylee Tebbe 358. Baker 142-170-138-201-182--833