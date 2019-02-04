Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;13;0;16;0

Bettendorf;;12;1;15;1

Davenport Central;;10;3;13;3

Pleasant Valley;;7;6;10;6

Assumption;;7;6;9;7

Davenport North;;6;6;7;8

Davenport West;;4;10;5;11

Burlington;;2;9;3;10

Clinton;;2;10;2;13

Muscatine;;0;12;0;15

Monday's scores

Assumption 55, Davenport West 52

Davenport North 67, Muscatine 23

Fort Madison at Burlington, late

Today's games

Assumption at Clinton

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley

Davenport Central at North Scott

Davenport West at Davenport North

Muscatine at Burlington

Iowa area

Monday's scores

Dyersville Beckman 61, Maquoketa 55

Tipton 67, West Liberty 53

Camanche 75, North Cedar 53

Mid-Prairie 71, Mid-Prairie 55

Midland 47, Clayton Ridge 33

Easton Valley 53, Prince of Peace 47

Mediapolis 61, Louisa-Muscatine 28

Illinois area

Monday's scores

Orion 44, Rockridge 43, OT

Iowa Associated Press poll

Class 4A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. North Scott (9);16-0;98;2

2. Bettendorf;15-1;81;3

3. Waukee (1);15-1;76;1

4. Iowa City West;12-3;64;4

5. Cedar Falls;13-2;50;6

6. Dubuque Senior;12-2;49;8

7. Sioux City East;15-1;41;7

8. Davenport Central;13-3;30;5

T9. WDM Valley;14-3;23;T9

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie;12-3;18;T9

Others receiving votes: Des Moines North 8; Ames 7; Linn-Mar 3; Indianola 2.

Class 3A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Clear Lake (7);17-0;94;1

2. Norwalk (2);13-3;85;2

3. Maquoketa (1);15-1;76;4

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;15-3;75;3

5. Pella;13-4;50;5

6. West Delaware;13-4;38;8

7. Fairfield;13-3;27;9

8. Glenwood;12-4;23;NR

9. Carroll;13-3;21;7

10. Denison-Schleswig;12-4;17;NR

Others receiving votes: Gilbert 14; Oskaloosa 14; Marion 5; Boone 3; Spencer 3; Cedar Rapids Xavier 2; Center Point-Urbana 1; Le Mars 1; Storm Lake 1. 

Class 2A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. North Linn (8);17-0;98;1

2. Boyden-Hull (2);18-0;89;2

3. West Sioux;18-0;72;4

4. South Hamilton;17-1;70;6

5. South Central Calhoun;18-1;42;7

6. Van Meter;16-1;39;3

7. Treynor;16-2;32;5

8. Camanche;16-2;30;8

9. Dike-New Hartford;15-1;26;9

10. Pella Christian;11-6;22;NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 13; Western Christian 9; West Branch 5; Sioux Center 2; Forest City 1. 

Class 1A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Grand View Christian (8);17-1;98;1

2. Montezuma (1);17-0;73;2

T3. New London;17-0;68;3

T3. George-Little Rock;17-2;68;5

5. Ankeny Christian Academy (1);18-0;64;4

6. Ar-We-Va;19-0;47;7

7. Stanton;19-0;44;6

8. Clinton Prince of Peace;15-1;39;8

9. Sioux Central;17-2;18;9

10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;17-2;13;10

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 6; Mason City Newman 6; Algona Garrigan 3; South O'Brien 2; Burlington Notre Dame 1. 

Assumption 55, Davenport West 52

DAVENPORT WEST (5-11, 4-10) -- Malik Westerfield 5-12 2-2 14, Logan Petersen 0-1 0-0 0, John Michael Thornton 0-3 0-0 0, Jamil Haymond 5-9 4-4 15, Aldane Barrett 0-3 0-0 0, Nasir Beechum 3-8 0-0 6, Elijah Hollingshed 6-11 0-0 15, NaZion Caruthers 1-1 0-0 2, Quenton Dempsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 6-6 52.

ASSUMPTION (9-7, 7-6) -- Ray Kotula 2-4 0-0 5, Dylan Peeters 5-14 6-8 16, Grayson Heiser 2-6 0-0 5, Anthony Valainis 6-10 5-6 17, Sean Peeters 4-7 4-6 12, J.J. Stratman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 15-20 55.

Davenport West;15;16;12;9;--;52

Assumption;18;15;13;9;--;55

3-point goals -- West 6-13 (Hollingshed 3-7, Westerfield 2-4, Haymond 1-1, Petersen 0-1); Assumption 2-7 (Kotula 1-2, Heiser 1-3, S. Peeters 0-1, D. Peeters 0-1). Rebounds -- West 21 (Barrett 5, Beechum 5); Assumption 28 (D. Peeters 12, Valainis 7). Turnovers -- West 15, Assumption 17. Total fouls -- West 13, Assumption 7. Fouled out -- West (Barrett).

Orion 44, Rockridge 43

ORION -- Kane 0 0-0 0, Jungwirth 2 0-0 6, West 0 0-0 0, Johnson 5 4-5 18, Irey 1 0-1 2, Weiss 4 0-0 10, Kruse 0 0-0 0, Nimrick 0 0-2 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, C. Spranger 3 2-3 8. Totals 15 6-11 44

ROCKRIDGE -- Otting 0 0-0 0, Bush 4 6-10 16, Henry 6 5-5 17, Whiteman 1 1-2 4, Hilkin 0 0-2 0, Fetterer 1 1-2 3, Rusk 1 1-4 3. Totals 13 14-25 43

Orion;3;12;5;16;8;--;44

Rockridge;8;6;9;13;7;--;43

Three-point goals -- Orion 8 (Johnson 4, Weiss 2, Jungwirth 2); Rockridge 3 (Bush 2, Whiteman). Team fouls -- Orion 17, Rockridge 13. Fouled out -- Orion (Spranger); Rockridge (none).

Princeton 60, E-P 42

PRINCETON -- Adams 1 0-0 2, Atkinson 3 0-0 7, Phillips 1 0-0 3, Robbins 1 4-6 7, Reinhardt 6 2-2 16, B.Haring 3 0-0 8, Hjertstedt 2 1-2 5, Gibson 2 0-0 4, C.Haring 0 0-0 0, Rossler 2 4-4 8. Totals 21 1-14 60.

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Purvis 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Johnson 2 1-1 4, B.Rosenow 0 0-0 0, Hammer 4 0-0 10, Haggard 0 3-4 3, Ames 2 3-4 9, Robinson 3 0-1 6, VanDeWostine 0 0-0 0, Coleman 2 0-2 5, Cole 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 7-15 42.

Princeton;12;14;12;22;—;60

E-P;9;13;6;14;—;42

3-point goals --  Princeton 7 (Reinhardt 2, B.Haring 2, Atkinson 1, Phillips 1, Robbins 1), E-P 5 (Hammer 2, Ames 2, Coleman 1).

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;15;0;18;0

North Scott;;13;2;15;3

Bettendorf;;11;4;14;4

Davenport Assumption;;9;6;10;8

Davenport North;;8;5;9;7

Clinton;;6;8;8;8

Muscatine;;6;9;6;12

Davenport Central;;3;12;3;15

Burlington;;2;11;3;13

Davenport West;;0;16;0;19

Monday's scores

Assumption 86, Davenport West 33

Davenport North 63, Muscatine 47

Bettendorf 47, Clinton 44

Today's games

Assumption at Clinton, 6 p.m.

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

Burlington at Muscatine

Davenport West at Davenport North, 6 p.m.

North Scott at Davenport Central

Iowa area

Monday's scores

Maquoketa 68, West Delaware 53

Central DeWitt 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 27

Cascade 45, Bellevue 30

Tipton 47, West Liberty 43

Camanche 63, North Cedar 25

Wilton 59, Mid-Prairie 49

Bellevue Marquette 56, Calamus-Wheatland 43

Midland 38, Clayton Ridge 23

Easton Valley 72, Prince of Peace 57

Mediapolis 64, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Wapello 59, Lone Tree 43

Illinois postseason

Class 1A

Princeville regional

Monday's result

Spoon River Valley 49, ROWVA 43

Wednesday's games

Spoon River Valley vs. Brimfield, 6 p.m.

Ridgewood vs. Princeville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Dwight regional

Monday's result

Ottawa Marquette 51, Dwight 42

Today's games

Ottawa Marquette vs. Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Earlville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Annawan regional

Monday's results

Galva 54, LaMoille 23

Midland 59, DePue 29

Wednesday's games

Galva vs. Amboy, 6 p.m.

Midland vs. Annawan, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Stockton regional

Monday's results

Pearl City 47, Morrison 42

Lena-Winslow 54, Milledgeville 27

Wednesday's games

Pearl City vs. Stockton, 6 p.m.

Lena-Winslow vs. Sterling Newman, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Mercer County regional

Monday's result

Rockridge 42, Mercer County 27

Today's games

Rockridge vs. Riverdale, 6 p.m.

Alleman vs. Orion, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Erie regional

Monday's results

Fulton 36, West Carroll 27

Erie-Prophetstown 55, Princeton 51, OT

Wednesday's games

Fulton vs. Bureau Valley, 6 p.m.

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Sherrard, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Davenport North 63, Muscatine 47

MUSCATINE (6-12, 6-9) -- Zoey Long 2-2 1-1 5, Rylee Blake 1-1 0-0 2, Rylie Moss 1-1 0-0 2, Emma Zillig 0-1 0-0 0, Macey Rogers 1-10 3-3 6, Emily Woepking 1-7 0-0 2, Kayla Scholz 4-7 0-2 8, Alicia Garcia 4-6 0-0 10, Avarie Eagle 2-6 0-0 6, Madi Petersen 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 18-44 4-6 47.

NORTH (9-7, 8-5) -- Kenzie Tronnes 0-0 0-0 0, Anne Awour 3-7 1-4 7, Bailey Ortega 1-1 4-4 7, Me’Kiyah Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey Broders 1-8 0-2 2, Bella Sims 8-16 1-2 18, Tayja Clayton 0-1 0-0 0, Camry Dillie 5-10 0-0 13, Reese Ranum 3-3 1-2 9, Ivy Wilmington 3-3 1-2 9, Jasmine Lingle 1-1 0-0 2, Jordan Burch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 7-16 63.

Muscatine;11;3;16;17;--;47

North;21;13;17;12;--;63

3-point goals -- Muscatine 7-18 (Eagle 2-6, Garcia 2-3, Petersen 2-2, Rogers 1-3, Scholz 0-2); North 8-18 (Dillie 3-4, Wilmington 2-2, Sims 1-6, Ranum, 1-3, Ortega 1-1, Burch 0-1, Broders 0-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 20 (Garcia 5, Scholz 5); North 33 (Ranum 9). Turnovers -- Muscatine 16, North 6. Total fouls -- Muscatine 12, North 7. Fouled out -- none.

Sophomores: Davenport North 50, Muscatine 41

Assumption 86, Davenport West 33

DAVENPORT WEST (0-19, 0-16) – Jessie Chalupa 0 0-0 0, Grace Schneiderman 0 0-1 0, Tavi Griffen-Blanks 1 2-5 4, Kaitlyn Powell 3 2-4 8, Madison Perry 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Thomas 5 1-6 11, Lauren Oostendorp 0 4-4 4, Ashlyn Utterback 0 2-4 2, Kylee Devore 0 1-2 1, Brooke Hildebrandt 1 0-0 3, Paige Townley 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 12-26 33.

ASSUMPTION (10-8, 9-6) – Chaney Steffen 2 2-4 6, Katie Anderson 3 1-2 9, Lauren Herrig 3 2-2 11, Olivia Wardlow 7 1-2 17, Dawsen Dorsey 0 0-0 0, Anna Wohlers 3 3-4 10, Allie Timmons 7 3-3 21, Corey Whitlock 5 0-0 10, Jade Jackson 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 14-19 86.

Davenport West;9;11;9;4;--;33

Assumption;18;26;25;17;--;86

3-point goals – West 1 (Hildebrandt); Assumption 12 (Timmons 4, Herrig 3, Anderson 2, Wardlow 2, Wohlers). Total fouls – West 13, Assumption 20. Fouled out – West (Devore); Assumption (Timmons).

Bettendorf 47, Clinton 44

CLINTON (8-8, 6-8) — Elle Davis 1 0-0 3, Molly Chapman 4 2-2 11, Macy Mulholland 2 0-0 4, Marissa Fullick 1 0-0 3, Megan Gardner 5 4-6 16, Molly Shannon 1 1-4 3, Makinzie Cooley 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 7-12 44.

BETTENDORF (14-4, 12-4) — Grace McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Allison Brownson 0 0-2 0, Ashley Fountain 4 7-7 17, Maggie Erpelding 2 0-1 5, Emma Denison 4 1-1 9, Kaalyn Petersen 2 0-0 5, Kylie Wroblewski 4 3-4 11. Totals 16 11-16 47.

Clinton;10;9;12;13;--;44

Bettendorf;17;10;13;7;--;47

3-point goals — Clinton 5 (Gardner 2, Davis, Chapman, Fullick, Shannon), Bettendorf 4 (Fountain 2, Erpelding, Petersen). Fouls — Clinton 13, Bettendorf 8. Fouled out — none.

Central DeWitt 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 27

VINTON-SHELLSBURG -- Kyla Griffith 0 0-0 0, Lauren Murray 0 0-0 0, Aly Smith 0 0-0 0, Taylor Spies 1 0-0 3, Taryn Sutton 2 3-5 7, Lexy Bunten 0 2-2 2, Kiera Ott 0 0-0 0, Lucy Howes-Vonstein 3 0-0 8, Kaitlin Meyer 1 0-0 3, Davia Hinger 0 2-2 2, Raluca Mcovie 0 0-0 0, Kayla Jeffery 0 2-4 2, Abby Bartz 0 0-0 0, Emma Wiley 0 0-0 0, Aza Swayzer 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 9-13 27

CENTRAL DEWITT -- Kaity Frick 1 0-0 2, Grace Pierce 1 0-0 2, Kaite Fox 1 0-0 2, Allie Meadows 5 0-0 13, Carleigh Jefford 3 0-0 7, Sam Zeimet 0 0-0 0, Lauren Cooper 0 0-0 0, Syd Walrod 1 0-0 2, Emily Swanson 0 0-0 0, Madi McAvan 1 0-0 3, Lauren Wisco 7 0-0 17, Taylor Veach 5 3-4 14, Kyleen Irwin 0 0-0 0, Talbot Kinney 1 0-0 2, Bri McDonald 1 1-1 4. Totals 27 4-5 68

Vinton-Shellsburg;7;13;1;6;--;27

Central DeWitt;26;23;6;13;--;68

Three-point goals -- VS 4 (Howes-Vonstein 2, Meyer, Spies); DeWitt 10 (Meadows 3, Wisco 3, Jefford, McAvan, Veach, McDonald). Team fouls -- VS 5, DeWitt 13. Fouled out -- none.

Pearl City 47, Morrison 42

MORRISON — Hudson 0 0-0 0, Coons 7 1-5 15, Steines 0 0-0 0, Fisher 1 0-1 2, Tegeler 6 4-4 17, Linder 3 1-4 8. Totals 17 6-14 42.

PEARL CITY — Lartz 1 1-2 4, Handsacker 1 2-2 5, Brandt 7 0-2 15, Runkle 1 1-2 3, Wright 1 1-1 3, Dixon 4 3-6 11, Pena 3 0-1 6. Totals 18 8-16 47.

Morrison;9;13;11;9;--;42

Pearl City;10;11;11;15;--;47

3-point goals — Morrison 2 (Tegeler, Linder), Pearl City 3 (Lartz, Handsacker, Brandt).

Galva 54, LaMoille 23

GALVA -- Taylor 0 0-1 0, Rogers 2 6-8 10, Patty 8 1-3 22, Stahl 1 0-2 2, Platt 0 0-0 0, Russell 0 0-0 0, Warner 2 1-2 5, Williams 4 2-2 10, Wexell 2 1-3 5, Modesto 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-21 54

LAMOILLE -- B. Motter 1 4-5 6, Billhorn 1 0-0 2, Lundquist 1 0-3 2, Bejarard 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 2, Geiger 1 2-2 4, Taylor 1 0-0 2, C. Motter 1 0-4 2, Funderburg 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 7-16 23

Galva;16;16;16;6;--;54

Lamoille;6;7;2;8;--;23

Three-point goals -- Galva 5 (Patty 5); LaMoille 0. Team fouls -- Galva 14, LaMoille 18. Fouled out -- Galva (none); LaMoille (Brown).

Geneseo 62, Morris 23

GENESEO -- Brown 2 0-0 2, Frerichs 3 2-2 8, M.Barickman 5 2-3 15, A.Barickman 1 0-0 3, Webster 2 0-0 5, Ludwig 1 1-2 6, Pardoe 1 1-2 3, DeSplinter 2 0-0 4, Rapps 3 1-1 7, Himmelman 3 0-0 6, McAvoy 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 8-12 62.

MORRIS -- Shannon 3 0-0 6, Schultz 0 0-0 0, Lind 1 2-4 4, Ostrem 0 0-0 0, Ritter 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Aukland 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 2-4 23.

Geneseo;20;23;11;8;—;62

Morris;3;9;3;8;—;23

3-point goals -- Geneseo 6 (M.Barickman 3, A.Barickman, Webster, Ludwig), Morris 1 (Johnson).

Rockridge 42, Mercer Country 27

ROCKRIDGE (7-19) -- Riley 1-2 1-2 4, Henry 1-4 5-6 7, P. Heisch 1-3 1-2 3, Garrett 1-6 4-4 6, Stice 5-16 1-2 11, Hines 1-2 0-0 2, McDonald 0-4 4-4 4, M. Heisch 2-2 0-2 5, Simon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 16-22 42

MERCER COUNTY (11-16) -- Hucke 1-6 0-0 3, Harrison 1-6 0-0 2, Hagens 3-8 2-5 8, Stineman 3-8 4-8 10, Sedam 0-9 0-0 0, Cuellar 1-3 2-4 4, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, DeFrieze 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-42 8-17 27

Rockridge;4;10;13;15;—;42

Mercer County;11;3;6;7;—;27

Three-point goals --  RR 2-7 (Riley 1-1, M. Heisch 1-1, Henry 0-2, Garrett 0-2, McDonald 0-1), MC 1-12 (Hucke 1-4, Harrison 0-3, Sedam 0-3, Hagens 0-2). Rebounds -- RR 35 (Stice 8); MC (Stineman 9, Sedam 9). Assists -- RR 7 (Stice 4), MC 3 (Stineman 2). Steals -- RR 11 (McDonald 3), MC 5 (hucke 3). Blocks -- RR 1 (Stice 1), MC 3 (Sedam 2). Turnovers -- RR 10, MC 20. Team fouls -- RR 12, MC 18. Fouled out -- RR (none); MC (Stineman, Cuellar).

Fulton 36, West Carroll 27

WEST CARROLL (10-16) -- Hughes 1-7 2-2 4, Haynes 1-5 0-0 2, Hill 1-6 2-2 5, Sullivan 2-12 3-5 8, Meek 3-10 2-4 8, Magill 0-4 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Dauphin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-44 9-13 27

FULTON (11-20) -- Sweenie 0-2 6-8 6, Schipper 6-13 2-8 15, Leitzen 0-4 0-0 0, Gazo 0-0 0-0 0, Puckett 0-2 0-0 0, Fish 0-6 4-6 4, Reed 1-2 0-2 2, Norman 4-9 1-3 9, Collachia 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 11-41 13-27 36

West Carroll;7;4;7;9;—;27

Fulton;3;8;14;11;—;36

Three-point goals -- WC 2-14 (Hughes 0-1, Haynes 0-1, Hill 1-3, Sullivan 1-5, Meek 0-1, Magill 0-3), F 1-8 (Schipper 1-3, Leitzen 0-4, Puckett 0-1). Rebounds -- WC 25 (Sullivan 6, Meek 6); F 28 (Schipper 9). Turnovers -- WC 16, F 14. Team fouls -- WC 23, F 14. Fouled out -- WC (Meek, Magill); F (none).

E-P 55, Princeton 51 (OT)

PRINCETON (4-22) -- Coleman 2-9 6-8 11, Fisher 2-5 0-0 6, Vandenbussche 0-9 1-2 1, Hochstatter 0-1 0-0 0, Hecht 3-4 1-2 7, Quiram 8-12 1-2 20, Jensen 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 18-47 9-14 51

E-P (16-13) -- Anderson 3-3 0-1 7, Camper 5-14 10-12 22, Saad 3-9 2-2 8, Schipper 1-1 0-1 2, Steimle 1-4 0-0 2, Glassburn 1-3 3-4 5, Toppert 2-4 5-5 9. Totals 16-24 20-25 55

Princeton;11;8;10;16;6;—;51

E-P;10;5;9;21;10;—;55

Three-point goals -- (P 6-21 (Coleman 1-6, Fisher 2-5, Vandenbussche 0-4, Quiram 3-5), E-P 1-9 (Anderson 1-1, Saad 0-5, Steimle 0-3). Rebounds -- P 23 (Quiram 9); EP 22 (Camper 13). Turnovers --  P 21, E-P 19. Team fouls -- P 20, EP 19. Fouled out -- EP (Anderson).

Wilton 59, Mid-Prairie 49

Wilton -- Linsey Ford 1 0-0 2, Kortney Drake 8 5-8 22, Emily Lange 4 5-6 14, Ella Caffery 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Putman 4 2-3 10, Kelsey Drake 3 3-4 9. Totals: 21 25-21 59.

Mid-Prairie -- Ella Cadena 2 0-0 6, Kessa Jones 2 1-3 5, Caitlyn Riggan 3 0-0 8, Shae Becker 5 6-10 16, Myah Lugar 3 0-0 9, Maddie Nonnenmann 1 0-1 3, Jaselyn Robertson1 0-1 2. Totals: 17 7-14 49.

Wilton;11;15;18;15;--;59

Mid-Prairie;10;13;15;11;--;49

3-point goals: Wilton 2 (Kortney Drake, Lange); Mid-Prairie 8 (Lugar 3, Cadena 2, Riggan 2, Nonnenmann). Fouled out: None

Mediapolis 64, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Louisa-Muscatine stats only

McKenna Hohenadel 3 1-4 7, Hanna MeConnaha 0 2-2 2, Laken Werner 0 0-1 0, Hailey Sanders 3 1-4 7, Kylee Sanders 10 5-11 26, Raegan Downing 0 1-2 1, Megan Miller 0 0-3 0.

Louisa-Muscatine;14;6;12;11;--;43

Mediapolis;19;23;13;9;--;64

Wrestling

Iowa regional duals

Today's matches (6 p.m.)

Class 2A

At Williamsburg -- No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 45 Creston; No. 11 Williamsburg vs. No. 16 Van Meter/Earlham 

At Manchester -- No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 30 Washington; No. 15 West Liberty vs. No. 23 Camanche

Class 1A

At Lisbon -- No. 3 Lisbon vs. New London; No. 24 Wilton vs. No. 48 Maquoketa Valley

Wednesday's matches (6 p.m.)

Class 3A

At Bettendorf -- No. 12 North Scott vs. No. 23 Fort Madison; North Scott/Fort Madison winner vs. No. 6 Bettendorf

