Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;13;0;16;0
Bettendorf;;12;1;15;1
Davenport Central;;10;3;13;3
Pleasant Valley;;7;6;10;6
Assumption;;7;6;9;7
Davenport North;;6;6;7;8
Davenport West;;4;10;5;11
Burlington;;2;9;3;10
Clinton;;2;10;2;13
Muscatine;;0;12;0;15
Monday's scores
Assumption 55, Davenport West 52
Davenport North 67, Muscatine 23
Fort Madison at Burlington, late
Today's games
Assumption at Clinton
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
Davenport Central at North Scott
Davenport West at Davenport North
Muscatine at Burlington
Iowa area
Monday's scores
Dyersville Beckman 61, Maquoketa 55
Tipton 67, West Liberty 53
Camanche 75, North Cedar 53
Mid-Prairie 71, Mid-Prairie 55
Midland 47, Clayton Ridge 33
Easton Valley 53, Prince of Peace 47
Mediapolis 61, Louisa-Muscatine 28
Illinois area
Monday's scores
Orion 44, Rockridge 43, OT
Iowa Associated Press poll
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. North Scott (9);16-0;98;2
2. Bettendorf;15-1;81;3
3. Waukee (1);15-1;76;1
4. Iowa City West;12-3;64;4
5. Cedar Falls;13-2;50;6
6. Dubuque Senior;12-2;49;8
7. Sioux City East;15-1;41;7
8. Davenport Central;13-3;30;5
T9. WDM Valley;14-3;23;T9
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie;12-3;18;T9
Others receiving votes: Des Moines North 8; Ames 7; Linn-Mar 3; Indianola 2.
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Clear Lake (7);17-0;94;1
2. Norwalk (2);13-3;85;2
3. Maquoketa (1);15-1;76;4
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;15-3;75;3
5. Pella;13-4;50;5
6. West Delaware;13-4;38;8
7. Fairfield;13-3;27;9
8. Glenwood;12-4;23;NR
9. Carroll;13-3;21;7
10. Denison-Schleswig;12-4;17;NR
Others receiving votes: Gilbert 14; Oskaloosa 14; Marion 5; Boone 3; Spencer 3; Cedar Rapids Xavier 2; Center Point-Urbana 1; Le Mars 1; Storm Lake 1.
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. North Linn (8);17-0;98;1
2. Boyden-Hull (2);18-0;89;2
3. West Sioux;18-0;72;4
4. South Hamilton;17-1;70;6
5. South Central Calhoun;18-1;42;7
6. Van Meter;16-1;39;3
7. Treynor;16-2;32;5
8. Camanche;16-2;30;8
9. Dike-New Hartford;15-1;26;9
10. Pella Christian;11-6;22;NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 13; Western Christian 9; West Branch 5; Sioux Center 2; Forest City 1.
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Grand View Christian (8);17-1;98;1
2. Montezuma (1);17-0;73;2
T3. New London;17-0;68;3
T3. George-Little Rock;17-2;68;5
5. Ankeny Christian Academy (1);18-0;64;4
6. Ar-We-Va;19-0;47;7
7. Stanton;19-0;44;6
8. Clinton Prince of Peace;15-1;39;8
9. Sioux Central;17-2;18;9
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;17-2;13;10
Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 6; Mason City Newman 6; Algona Garrigan 3; South O'Brien 2; Burlington Notre Dame 1.
Assumption 55, Davenport West 52
DAVENPORT WEST (5-11, 4-10) -- Malik Westerfield 5-12 2-2 14, Logan Petersen 0-1 0-0 0, John Michael Thornton 0-3 0-0 0, Jamil Haymond 5-9 4-4 15, Aldane Barrett 0-3 0-0 0, Nasir Beechum 3-8 0-0 6, Elijah Hollingshed 6-11 0-0 15, NaZion Caruthers 1-1 0-0 2, Quenton Dempsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 6-6 52.
ASSUMPTION (9-7, 7-6) -- Ray Kotula 2-4 0-0 5, Dylan Peeters 5-14 6-8 16, Grayson Heiser 2-6 0-0 5, Anthony Valainis 6-10 5-6 17, Sean Peeters 4-7 4-6 12, J.J. Stratman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 15-20 55.
Davenport West;15;16;12;9;--;52
Assumption;18;15;13;9;--;55
3-point goals -- West 6-13 (Hollingshed 3-7, Westerfield 2-4, Haymond 1-1, Petersen 0-1); Assumption 2-7 (Kotula 1-2, Heiser 1-3, S. Peeters 0-1, D. Peeters 0-1). Rebounds -- West 21 (Barrett 5, Beechum 5); Assumption 28 (D. Peeters 12, Valainis 7). Turnovers -- West 15, Assumption 17. Total fouls -- West 13, Assumption 7. Fouled out -- West (Barrett).
Orion 44, Rockridge 43
ORION -- Kane 0 0-0 0, Jungwirth 2 0-0 6, West 0 0-0 0, Johnson 5 4-5 18, Irey 1 0-1 2, Weiss 4 0-0 10, Kruse 0 0-0 0, Nimrick 0 0-2 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, C. Spranger 3 2-3 8. Totals 15 6-11 44
ROCKRIDGE -- Otting 0 0-0 0, Bush 4 6-10 16, Henry 6 5-5 17, Whiteman 1 1-2 4, Hilkin 0 0-2 0, Fetterer 1 1-2 3, Rusk 1 1-4 3. Totals 13 14-25 43
Orion;3;12;5;16;8;--;44
Rockridge;8;6;9;13;7;--;43
Three-point goals -- Orion 8 (Johnson 4, Weiss 2, Jungwirth 2); Rockridge 3 (Bush 2, Whiteman). Team fouls -- Orion 17, Rockridge 13. Fouled out -- Orion (Spranger); Rockridge (none).
Princeton 60, E-P 42
PRINCETON -- Adams 1 0-0 2, Atkinson 3 0-0 7, Phillips 1 0-0 3, Robbins 1 4-6 7, Reinhardt 6 2-2 16, B.Haring 3 0-0 8, Hjertstedt 2 1-2 5, Gibson 2 0-0 4, C.Haring 0 0-0 0, Rossler 2 4-4 8. Totals 21 1-14 60.
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Purvis 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Johnson 2 1-1 4, B.Rosenow 0 0-0 0, Hammer 4 0-0 10, Haggard 0 3-4 3, Ames 2 3-4 9, Robinson 3 0-1 6, VanDeWostine 0 0-0 0, Coleman 2 0-2 5, Cole 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 7-15 42.
Princeton;12;14;12;22;—;60
E-P;9;13;6;14;—;42
3-point goals -- Princeton 7 (Reinhardt 2, B.Haring 2, Atkinson 1, Phillips 1, Robbins 1), E-P 5 (Hammer 2, Ames 2, Coleman 1).
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;15;0;18;0
North Scott;;13;2;15;3
Bettendorf;;11;4;14;4
Davenport Assumption;;9;6;10;8
Davenport North;;8;5;9;7
Clinton;;6;8;8;8
Muscatine;;6;9;6;12
Davenport Central;;3;12;3;15
Burlington;;2;11;3;13
Davenport West;;0;16;0;19
Monday's scores
Assumption 86, Davenport West 33
Davenport North 63, Muscatine 47
Bettendorf 47, Clinton 44
Today's games
Assumption at Clinton, 6 p.m.
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Burlington at Muscatine
Davenport West at Davenport North, 6 p.m.
North Scott at Davenport Central
Iowa area
Monday's scores
Maquoketa 68, West Delaware 53
Central DeWitt 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 27
Cascade 45, Bellevue 30
Tipton 47, West Liberty 43
Camanche 63, North Cedar 25
Wilton 59, Mid-Prairie 49
Bellevue Marquette 56, Calamus-Wheatland 43
Midland 38, Clayton Ridge 23
Easton Valley 72, Prince of Peace 57
Mediapolis 64, Louisa-Muscatine 43
Wapello 59, Lone Tree 43
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Princeville regional
Monday's result
Spoon River Valley 49, ROWVA 43
Wednesday's games
Spoon River Valley vs. Brimfield, 6 p.m.
Ridgewood vs. Princeville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Dwight regional
Monday's result
Ottawa Marquette 51, Dwight 42
Today's games
Ottawa Marquette vs. Wethersfield, 6 p.m.
Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Earlville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Annawan regional
Monday's results
Galva 54, LaMoille 23
Midland 59, DePue 29
Wednesday's games
Galva vs. Amboy, 6 p.m.
Midland vs. Annawan, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Stockton regional
Monday's results
Pearl City 47, Morrison 42
Lena-Winslow 54, Milledgeville 27
Wednesday's games
Pearl City vs. Stockton, 6 p.m.
Lena-Winslow vs. Sterling Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Mercer County regional
Monday's result
Rockridge 42, Mercer County 27
Today's games
Rockridge vs. Riverdale, 6 p.m.
Alleman vs. Orion, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Erie regional
Monday's results
Fulton 36, West Carroll 27
Erie-Prophetstown 55, Princeton 51, OT
Wednesday's games
Fulton vs. Bureau Valley, 6 p.m.
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Sherrard, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Davenport North 63, Muscatine 47
MUSCATINE (6-12, 6-9) -- Zoey Long 2-2 1-1 5, Rylee Blake 1-1 0-0 2, Rylie Moss 1-1 0-0 2, Emma Zillig 0-1 0-0 0, Macey Rogers 1-10 3-3 6, Emily Woepking 1-7 0-0 2, Kayla Scholz 4-7 0-2 8, Alicia Garcia 4-6 0-0 10, Avarie Eagle 2-6 0-0 6, Madi Petersen 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 18-44 4-6 47.
NORTH (9-7, 8-5) -- Kenzie Tronnes 0-0 0-0 0, Anne Awour 3-7 1-4 7, Bailey Ortega 1-1 4-4 7, Me’Kiyah Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey Broders 1-8 0-2 2, Bella Sims 8-16 1-2 18, Tayja Clayton 0-1 0-0 0, Camry Dillie 5-10 0-0 13, Reese Ranum 3-3 1-2 9, Ivy Wilmington 3-3 1-2 9, Jasmine Lingle 1-1 0-0 2, Jordan Burch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 7-16 63.
Muscatine;11;3;16;17;--;47
North;21;13;17;12;--;63
3-point goals -- Muscatine 7-18 (Eagle 2-6, Garcia 2-3, Petersen 2-2, Rogers 1-3, Scholz 0-2); North 8-18 (Dillie 3-4, Wilmington 2-2, Sims 1-6, Ranum, 1-3, Ortega 1-1, Burch 0-1, Broders 0-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 20 (Garcia 5, Scholz 5); North 33 (Ranum 9). Turnovers -- Muscatine 16, North 6. Total fouls -- Muscatine 12, North 7. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: Davenport North 50, Muscatine 41
Assumption 86, Davenport West 33
DAVENPORT WEST (0-19, 0-16) – Jessie Chalupa 0 0-0 0, Grace Schneiderman 0 0-1 0, Tavi Griffen-Blanks 1 2-5 4, Kaitlyn Powell 3 2-4 8, Madison Perry 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Thomas 5 1-6 11, Lauren Oostendorp 0 4-4 4, Ashlyn Utterback 0 2-4 2, Kylee Devore 0 1-2 1, Brooke Hildebrandt 1 0-0 3, Paige Townley 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 12-26 33.
ASSUMPTION (10-8, 9-6) – Chaney Steffen 2 2-4 6, Katie Anderson 3 1-2 9, Lauren Herrig 3 2-2 11, Olivia Wardlow 7 1-2 17, Dawsen Dorsey 0 0-0 0, Anna Wohlers 3 3-4 10, Allie Timmons 7 3-3 21, Corey Whitlock 5 0-0 10, Jade Jackson 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 14-19 86.
Davenport West;9;11;9;4;--;33
Assumption;18;26;25;17;--;86
3-point goals – West 1 (Hildebrandt); Assumption 12 (Timmons 4, Herrig 3, Anderson 2, Wardlow 2, Wohlers). Total fouls – West 13, Assumption 20. Fouled out – West (Devore); Assumption (Timmons).
Bettendorf 47, Clinton 44
CLINTON (8-8, 6-8) — Elle Davis 1 0-0 3, Molly Chapman 4 2-2 11, Macy Mulholland 2 0-0 4, Marissa Fullick 1 0-0 3, Megan Gardner 5 4-6 16, Molly Shannon 1 1-4 3, Makinzie Cooley 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 7-12 44.
BETTENDORF (14-4, 12-4) — Grace McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Allison Brownson 0 0-2 0, Ashley Fountain 4 7-7 17, Maggie Erpelding 2 0-1 5, Emma Denison 4 1-1 9, Kaalyn Petersen 2 0-0 5, Kylie Wroblewski 4 3-4 11. Totals 16 11-16 47.
Clinton;10;9;12;13;--;44
Bettendorf;17;10;13;7;--;47
3-point goals — Clinton 5 (Gardner 2, Davis, Chapman, Fullick, Shannon), Bettendorf 4 (Fountain 2, Erpelding, Petersen). Fouls — Clinton 13, Bettendorf 8. Fouled out — none.
Central DeWitt 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 27
VINTON-SHELLSBURG -- Kyla Griffith 0 0-0 0, Lauren Murray 0 0-0 0, Aly Smith 0 0-0 0, Taylor Spies 1 0-0 3, Taryn Sutton 2 3-5 7, Lexy Bunten 0 2-2 2, Kiera Ott 0 0-0 0, Lucy Howes-Vonstein 3 0-0 8, Kaitlin Meyer 1 0-0 3, Davia Hinger 0 2-2 2, Raluca Mcovie 0 0-0 0, Kayla Jeffery 0 2-4 2, Abby Bartz 0 0-0 0, Emma Wiley 0 0-0 0, Aza Swayzer 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 9-13 27
CENTRAL DEWITT -- Kaity Frick 1 0-0 2, Grace Pierce 1 0-0 2, Kaite Fox 1 0-0 2, Allie Meadows 5 0-0 13, Carleigh Jefford 3 0-0 7, Sam Zeimet 0 0-0 0, Lauren Cooper 0 0-0 0, Syd Walrod 1 0-0 2, Emily Swanson 0 0-0 0, Madi McAvan 1 0-0 3, Lauren Wisco 7 0-0 17, Taylor Veach 5 3-4 14, Kyleen Irwin 0 0-0 0, Talbot Kinney 1 0-0 2, Bri McDonald 1 1-1 4. Totals 27 4-5 68
Vinton-Shellsburg;7;13;1;6;--;27
Central DeWitt;26;23;6;13;--;68
Three-point goals -- VS 4 (Howes-Vonstein 2, Meyer, Spies); DeWitt 10 (Meadows 3, Wisco 3, Jefford, McAvan, Veach, McDonald). Team fouls -- VS 5, DeWitt 13. Fouled out -- none.
Pearl City 47, Morrison 42
MORRISON — Hudson 0 0-0 0, Coons 7 1-5 15, Steines 0 0-0 0, Fisher 1 0-1 2, Tegeler 6 4-4 17, Linder 3 1-4 8. Totals 17 6-14 42.
PEARL CITY — Lartz 1 1-2 4, Handsacker 1 2-2 5, Brandt 7 0-2 15, Runkle 1 1-2 3, Wright 1 1-1 3, Dixon 4 3-6 11, Pena 3 0-1 6. Totals 18 8-16 47.
Morrison;9;13;11;9;--;42
Pearl City;10;11;11;15;--;47
3-point goals — Morrison 2 (Tegeler, Linder), Pearl City 3 (Lartz, Handsacker, Brandt).
Galva 54, LaMoille 23
GALVA -- Taylor 0 0-1 0, Rogers 2 6-8 10, Patty 8 1-3 22, Stahl 1 0-2 2, Platt 0 0-0 0, Russell 0 0-0 0, Warner 2 1-2 5, Williams 4 2-2 10, Wexell 2 1-3 5, Modesto 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-21 54
LAMOILLE -- B. Motter 1 4-5 6, Billhorn 1 0-0 2, Lundquist 1 0-3 2, Bejarard 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 2, Geiger 1 2-2 4, Taylor 1 0-0 2, C. Motter 1 0-4 2, Funderburg 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 7-16 23
Galva;16;16;16;6;--;54
Lamoille;6;7;2;8;--;23
Three-point goals -- Galva 5 (Patty 5); LaMoille 0. Team fouls -- Galva 14, LaMoille 18. Fouled out -- Galva (none); LaMoille (Brown).
Geneseo 62, Morris 23
GENESEO -- Brown 2 0-0 2, Frerichs 3 2-2 8, M.Barickman 5 2-3 15, A.Barickman 1 0-0 3, Webster 2 0-0 5, Ludwig 1 1-2 6, Pardoe 1 1-2 3, DeSplinter 2 0-0 4, Rapps 3 1-1 7, Himmelman 3 0-0 6, McAvoy 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 8-12 62.
MORRIS -- Shannon 3 0-0 6, Schultz 0 0-0 0, Lind 1 2-4 4, Ostrem 0 0-0 0, Ritter 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Aukland 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 2-4 23.
Geneseo;20;23;11;8;—;62
Morris;3;9;3;8;—;23
3-point goals -- Geneseo 6 (M.Barickman 3, A.Barickman, Webster, Ludwig), Morris 1 (Johnson).
Rockridge 42, Mercer Country 27
ROCKRIDGE (7-19) -- Riley 1-2 1-2 4, Henry 1-4 5-6 7, P. Heisch 1-3 1-2 3, Garrett 1-6 4-4 6, Stice 5-16 1-2 11, Hines 1-2 0-0 2, McDonald 0-4 4-4 4, M. Heisch 2-2 0-2 5, Simon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 16-22 42
MERCER COUNTY (11-16) -- Hucke 1-6 0-0 3, Harrison 1-6 0-0 2, Hagens 3-8 2-5 8, Stineman 3-8 4-8 10, Sedam 0-9 0-0 0, Cuellar 1-3 2-4 4, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, DeFrieze 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-42 8-17 27
Rockridge;4;10;13;15;—;42
Mercer County;11;3;6;7;—;27
Three-point goals -- RR 2-7 (Riley 1-1, M. Heisch 1-1, Henry 0-2, Garrett 0-2, McDonald 0-1), MC 1-12 (Hucke 1-4, Harrison 0-3, Sedam 0-3, Hagens 0-2). Rebounds -- RR 35 (Stice 8); MC (Stineman 9, Sedam 9). Assists -- RR 7 (Stice 4), MC 3 (Stineman 2). Steals -- RR 11 (McDonald 3), MC 5 (hucke 3). Blocks -- RR 1 (Stice 1), MC 3 (Sedam 2). Turnovers -- RR 10, MC 20. Team fouls -- RR 12, MC 18. Fouled out -- RR (none); MC (Stineman, Cuellar).
Fulton 36, West Carroll 27
WEST CARROLL (10-16) -- Hughes 1-7 2-2 4, Haynes 1-5 0-0 2, Hill 1-6 2-2 5, Sullivan 2-12 3-5 8, Meek 3-10 2-4 8, Magill 0-4 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Dauphin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-44 9-13 27
FULTON (11-20) -- Sweenie 0-2 6-8 6, Schipper 6-13 2-8 15, Leitzen 0-4 0-0 0, Gazo 0-0 0-0 0, Puckett 0-2 0-0 0, Fish 0-6 4-6 4, Reed 1-2 0-2 2, Norman 4-9 1-3 9, Collachia 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 11-41 13-27 36
West Carroll;7;4;7;9;—;27
Fulton;3;8;14;11;—;36
Three-point goals -- WC 2-14 (Hughes 0-1, Haynes 0-1, Hill 1-3, Sullivan 1-5, Meek 0-1, Magill 0-3), F 1-8 (Schipper 1-3, Leitzen 0-4, Puckett 0-1). Rebounds -- WC 25 (Sullivan 6, Meek 6); F 28 (Schipper 9). Turnovers -- WC 16, F 14. Team fouls -- WC 23, F 14. Fouled out -- WC (Meek, Magill); F (none).
E-P 55, Princeton 51 (OT)
PRINCETON (4-22) -- Coleman 2-9 6-8 11, Fisher 2-5 0-0 6, Vandenbussche 0-9 1-2 1, Hochstatter 0-1 0-0 0, Hecht 3-4 1-2 7, Quiram 8-12 1-2 20, Jensen 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 18-47 9-14 51
E-P (16-13) -- Anderson 3-3 0-1 7, Camper 5-14 10-12 22, Saad 3-9 2-2 8, Schipper 1-1 0-1 2, Steimle 1-4 0-0 2, Glassburn 1-3 3-4 5, Toppert 2-4 5-5 9. Totals 16-24 20-25 55
Princeton;11;8;10;16;6;—;51
E-P;10;5;9;21;10;—;55
Three-point goals -- (P 6-21 (Coleman 1-6, Fisher 2-5, Vandenbussche 0-4, Quiram 3-5), E-P 1-9 (Anderson 1-1, Saad 0-5, Steimle 0-3). Rebounds -- P 23 (Quiram 9); EP 22 (Camper 13). Turnovers -- P 21, E-P 19. Team fouls -- P 20, EP 19. Fouled out -- EP (Anderson).
Wilton 59, Mid-Prairie 49
Wilton -- Linsey Ford 1 0-0 2, Kortney Drake 8 5-8 22, Emily Lange 4 5-6 14, Ella Caffery 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Putman 4 2-3 10, Kelsey Drake 3 3-4 9. Totals: 21 25-21 59.
Mid-Prairie -- Ella Cadena 2 0-0 6, Kessa Jones 2 1-3 5, Caitlyn Riggan 3 0-0 8, Shae Becker 5 6-10 16, Myah Lugar 3 0-0 9, Maddie Nonnenmann 1 0-1 3, Jaselyn Robertson1 0-1 2. Totals: 17 7-14 49.
Wilton;11;15;18;15;--;59
Mid-Prairie;10;13;15;11;--;49
3-point goals: Wilton 2 (Kortney Drake, Lange); Mid-Prairie 8 (Lugar 3, Cadena 2, Riggan 2, Nonnenmann). Fouled out: None
Mediapolis 64, Louisa-Muscatine 43
Louisa-Muscatine stats only
McKenna Hohenadel 3 1-4 7, Hanna MeConnaha 0 2-2 2, Laken Werner 0 0-1 0, Hailey Sanders 3 1-4 7, Kylee Sanders 10 5-11 26, Raegan Downing 0 1-2 1, Megan Miller 0 0-3 0.
Louisa-Muscatine;14;6;12;11;--;43
Mediapolis;19;23;13;9;--;64
Wrestling
Iowa regional duals
Today's matches (6 p.m.)
Class 2A
At Williamsburg -- No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 45 Creston; No. 11 Williamsburg vs. No. 16 Van Meter/Earlham
At Manchester -- No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 30 Washington; No. 15 West Liberty vs. No. 23 Camanche
Class 1A
At Lisbon -- No. 3 Lisbon vs. New London; No. 24 Wilton vs. No. 48 Maquoketa Valley
Wednesday's matches (6 p.m.)
Class 3A
At Bettendorf -- No. 12 North Scott vs. No. 23 Fort Madison; North Scott/Fort Madison winner vs. No. 6 Bettendorf