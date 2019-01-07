Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;7;0;9;0
Davenport Central;;6;1;9;1
Bettendorf;;6;1;8;1
Davenport North;;4;3;5;4
Pleasant Valley;;4;3;6;3
Assumption;;3;4;4;5
Davenport West;;2;5;3;6
Clinton;;2;5;2;6
Burlington;;1;6;2;7
Muscatine;;0;7;0;10
Today's games
Assumption at Muscatine
Bettendorf at Davenport North
Davenport West at Clinton
North Scott at Burlington
Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central
Iowa Associated Press poll
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Waukee (8);8-0;106;1
2. North Scott (3);9-0;94;2
3. Sioux City East;8-0;73;7
4. Iowa City West;7-1;61;4
5. Bettendorf;8-1;60;6
6. Davenport Central;9-1;53;3
7. Cedar Falls;7-1;46;9
8. Ames;8-1;41;NR
9. WDM Valley;9-2;34;8
10. Dubuque Senior;6-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines North 9; Cedar Rapids Prairie 7; Ankeny Centennial 4; Sioux City West 3; Ankeny 1.
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Maquoketa (9);10-0;107;2
2. Clear Lake (2);10-0;99;5
3. Gilbert;9-1;65;7
4. Pella;7-2;63;10
5. Oskaloosa;8-2;62;1
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;7-2;47;8
7. Norwalk;8-3;35;NR
8. Carroll;6-1;31;NR
9. ADM, Adel;7-2;23;6
10. West Delaware;7-1;20;3
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 19; Dubuque Wahlert 13; Ballard 7; Marion 6; Washington 4; Cedar Rapids Xavier 4; Fairfield 1.
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Linn (8);9-0;107;1
2. Camanche (1);10-0;86;4
3. Treynor (2);10-0;85;2
T4. Van Meter;8-0;63;5
T4. West Sioux;10-0;63;6
6. Boyden-Hull;9-0;61;7
7. Western Christian;6-2;45;3
8. South Hamilton;10-1;41;8
9. Unity Christian;8-2;15;10
10. South Central Calhoun;10-1;12;NR
Others receiving votes: West Branch 9; Dike-New Hartford 8; Iowa City Regina 6; North Fayette Valley 2; Albia 1; Denver 1.
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Grand View Christian (6);9-1;102;1
2. Montezuma (3);11-0;87;2
3. George-Little Rock (1);10-1;84;3
4. Ankeny Christian Academy (1);9-0;73;5
5. New London;9-0;67;4
T6. Calamus-Wheatland;10-1;32;NR
T6. Stanton;9-0;32;7
8. Ar-We-Va;10-0;28;NR
9. Algona Garrigan;7-2;17;8
10. Mason City Newman;7-1;16;NR
Others receiving votes: Sioux Central 17; Martensdale-St. Marys 15; Lynnville-Sully 13; Clinton Prince of Peace 11; South O'Brien 5; Burlington Notre Dame 4; Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2; Easton Valley 1.
Moline 82, Alleman 43
ALLEMAN (7-9, 0-4) -- Sheets 4-5 0-0 8, Hodge 1-6 0-0 2, Mattecheck 3-6 2-4 8, Ahern 0-0 0-0 0, VanDerGinst 5-12 2-2 12, Fitch 0-0 0-0 0, Contreras 0-0 1-2 1, Fernandez 1-3 0-0 2 , Carpita 1-1 0-0 2, Estes 0-0 0-0 0, Rouse 0-1 0-0 0, Campos 3-4 0-0 8, Snyder 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-40 5-8 43.
MOLINE (15-2, 4-0) -- Harding 2-3 0-0 5, Rogers 3-7 3-3 10, Lamphier 2-4 0-0 4, Wiemers 7-10 2-3 19, Billups 8-10 3-3 21, Sterling 4-6 0-0 8, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Jackson 4-10 1-2 9, Jenkins 1-3 0-0 2, Lidell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 9-11 82.
Alleman;12;7;17;7;—;43
Moline;27;30;18;7;—;82
3s: A 2-9 (Campos 2-3, Hodge 0-3, Rouse 0-1, Snyder 0-1, Wallace 0-1), M 7-14 (Wiemers 3-4, Billups 2-4, Harding 1-2, Rogers 1-2, Jenkins 0-1, Lidell 0-1). Assists: A 3 (Fitch 2). M 13 (Billups 4). Steals: A 4 (Sheets 2), M 13 (Billups 5). Turnovers: A 16, M 9. Rebounds: A 16 (VanDerGinst 5); M 32 (Billus 8). Team fouls: A 14, M 10.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;9;0;12;0
North Scott;;8;1;10;2
Bettendorf;;6;3;9;3
Davenport North;;6;3;7;4
Assumption;;6;3;7;5
Muscatine;;3;6;4;8
Clinton;;3;6;4;6
Davenport Central;;2;7;2;9
Burlington;;2;7;2;9
Davenport West;;0;9;0;12
Today's games
Burlington at North Scott
Clinton at Davenport West
Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley
Davenport North at Bettendorf
Muscatine at Assumption
Camanche 41, Riverdale 36
RIVERDALE (14-6) -- Molly Sharp 2 2-2 7, Shae Hanrahan 3 1-2 7, Sydney Haas 0 0-0 0, Ashley Garber 1 0-0 2, Brooke Smeltzly 2 2-2 7, Morgan Caves 1 1-2 3, Abigail Weaver 1 1-2 3, Alecia Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Lauren Lodico 3 1-1 8, Hope Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-11 36.
CAMANCHE (6-7) -- C.Carstensen 3 5-8 12, M.Parson 4 2-4 10, A.Carstensen 0 0-0 0, Wehte 1 0-0 2, Nissen 1 2-2 5, Vogel 0 0-0 0, Seeser 2 1-2 6, Snyder 2 1-2 6. Totals 13 11-18 41
Riverdale;9;8;9;10;—;36
Camanche;6;9;16;10;—;41
3s: Riv 3 (Sharp 1, Smeltzly 1, Lodico 1), C 3 (Nissen 1, Seeser 1, Snyder 1). Team fouls -- Riverdale 15, Camanche 10. Fouled out -- none.
Rockridge 53, Orion 37
ORION -- McCunn 2 0-1 4, Lillibridge 0 0-0 0, Abbott 0 0-0 0, Bainter 0 0-0 0, Filler 0 0-2 0, Taets 5 5-9 16, Kimball 0 0-0 0, Blackert 1 1-1 3, James 1 0-2 2, Faucett 0 0-0 0, Farwell 4 0-1 8, Parsons 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 8-18 37
ROCKRIDGE -- Addison Riley 1 2-5 5, Mattie Henry 2 9-10 14, Peyton Heisch 1 0-0 2, Kadey Garrett 4 1-2 9, Madison Heisch 0 0-0 0, Jessica Stice 3 0-0 6, Ella Rursch 0 0-0 0, Lexi Hines 1 0-0 2, Kierney McDonald 6 2-2 15, Kylee Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-19 53
Orion;6;9;16;6;--;37
Rockridge;10;14;15;14;--;53
Three-point goals -- Orion 1 (Taets); Rockridge 3 (McDonald, P. Heisch, Henry). Team fouls -- Orion 16, Rockridge 16.
Wethersfield 62, Annawan 43
ANNAWAN -- Peterson 5 0-0 12, Rico 2 5-6 9, Miller 3 3-6 9, Jagers 1 2-2 5, Randall 2 0-0 4, Manuel 2 0-2 4, Park 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-16 43
WETHERSFIELD -- Litton 10 0-0 22, Nichols 9 2-6 20, Robinson 3 0-0 6, Cheeseman 2 0-0 5, Anderson 2 0-0 5, Lay 1 2-2 4. Totals 27 4-8 62
Annawan;9;18;10;6;--;43
Wethersfield;15;16;18;13;--;62
Team fouls -- Annawan 12, Wethersfield 11. Fouled out -- Anderson.
Ridgewood 55, ROWVA 33
RIDGEWOOD -- Kendall Lewis 2 3-4 7, Brooke Jackson 2 2-2 4, Lauren Anderson 2 1-1 5, Brecken Adamson 7 7-11 22, Lizzy Ratliff 0 0-0 0, Kalynn Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lauren Curry 4 2-3 10, Kennedy Nelson 0 1-1 1, Megan Kenney 0 0-0 0, Bella Tucker 1 1-4 3, Tatum Miller 0 0-0 0, Paige Leander 0 3-5 3. Totals 18 20-31 55
ROWVA -- Jenna Woodside 0 0-0 0, Whitney Godsil 1 0-0 3, Calyn Garza 1 0-2 2, Mia Ponce-Voss 2 0-0 4, Gracie Gibbons 0 0-1 0, Erin Holden 4 0-0 11, Marissa Miller 1 2-2 4, Abby Stowe 3 3-6 9, Molly Blust 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-11 33
Ridgewood;13;10;14;18;--;55
ROWVA;12;8;7;6;--;33
Three-point goals -- Ridgewood 3 (Curry 2, Adamson); ROWVA 4 (Holden 3, Godsil). Team fouls -- Ridgewood 15, ROWVA 23.
Mercer County 35, United 27
MERCER COUNTY -- Karley DeFrieze 0 0-0 0, Madi Finch 0 0-0 0, Lilian Hueke 3 2-2 10, Maggie Harrison 2 0-0 5, Bella Cuellar 3 1-4 7, Dani Hagens 2 3-5 7, Gracie Fisher 0 0-0 0, Shalyn Lucas 1 0-0 2, Erica Sedan 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 6-11 35
UNITED -- Natalie Gillette 0 0-0 0, Jerzi Johnson 2 0-0 4, Bridget Brokaw 0 0-0 0, Jennifer Shimmin 0 0-0 0, Natalie King 1 1-2 3, Carly Thompson 4 0-0 11, Courtney Hinton 3 2-3 8, Kierstyn Johnson 0 0-0 0, Bella Kilgore 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hart 0 0-0 0, Arianna Villarreal 0 1-2 1, Luci Kane 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-7 27
Mercer County;11;2;15;7;--;35
United;3;3;11;10;--;27
Three-point goals -- Mercer County 3 (Hueke 2, Harrison); United 3 (Thompson 3). Team fouls -- Mercer County 9, United 13.
Sherrard 51, Morrison 36
MORRISON -- Shanna Hudson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Stratton 1 0-0 3, Clair Coons 1 0-0 2, Anna Mickley 0 0-0 0, Grace Steines 0 2-2 2, Lindsey Houldson 0 0-0 0, Kendra Fisher 0 0-0 0, Peyton Tegeler 9 10-11 29, Hannah Linder 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-13 36
SHERRARD -- Hofmann 1 0-0 3, A. Adamson 0 0-0 0, Barber 4 0-0 10, S. Adamson 5 0-0 13, Shouse 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0, McMillen 0 0-0 0, Gerdes 0 0-2 0, Whitsell 11 0-0 22, Yodis 1 1-2 3, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 1-4 51
Morrison;9;18;7;2;--;36
Sherrard;17;13;13;8;--;51
Three-point goals -- Morrison 2 (Stratton, Tegeler); Sherrard 6 (S. Adamson 3, Barber 2, Hofmann). Team fouls -- Morrison 9, Sherrard 12. Fouled out -- none.
Saturday's late result
United 51, Galva 43
UNITED -- Natalie Gillette 0 0-0 0, Jerzi Johnson 4 0-1 8, Jennifer Shimmin 2 0-0 5, Natalie King 3 2-3 8, Carly Thompson 2 6-7 11, Courtney Hinton 4 0-0 9, Mallory Brunswig 0 0-0 0, Keirstyn Johnson 0 0-0 0, Bella Kilgore 1 3-4 5, Arianna Villarreal 2 1-4 5, Luci Kane 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-19 51
GALVA -- Brooklyn Taylor 0 0-0 0, Tressa Rogers 5 0-2 11, Brynn Patty 1 0-0 3, Darrah Schilling 2 8-8 12, Rachel Russell 0 0-0 0, Taylor Warner 0 0-0 0, Emilyann Wezell 2 8-11 12, Ramah Shepperd 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 16-21 43
United;11;16;13;11;--;51
Galva;9;11;13;10;--;43
Three-point goals -- U 3 (Shimmin, Thompson, Hinton); G 3 (Shepperd, Patty, Rogers). Team fouls -- U 18, G 17. Fouled out -- U (none); G (Schilling).