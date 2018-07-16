Softball
Iowa state softball tournament
at Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
Class 1A
Monday's scores
Collins-Maxwell 5, Newell-Fonda 0
Lisbon 3, Martensdale-St. Marys 2
Akron-Westfield 12, New London 2 (6 inn.)
AGWSR 4, Janesville 3
Wednesday's semifinals
Collins-Maxwell (28-1) vs. Lisbon (34-8), 11 a.m.
Akron-Westfield (27-4) vs. AGWSR (27-7), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Monday's scores
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Wilton 2
Central Springs 4, Logan-Magnolia 0
Des Moines Christian 3, Earlham 2
Iowa City Regina 7, Alta-Aurelia 2
Wednesday's semifinals
Louisa-Muscatine (36-6) vs. Central Springs (28-3), 3 p.m.
Des Moines Christian (23-6) vs. Iowa City Regina (24-15), 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Monday's scores
Davenport Assumption 14, Benton Community 4 (6 inn.)
Humboldt 3, Atlantic 0
Today's games
Albia (31-4) vs. Spirit Lake (28-7), 11 a.m.
Waterloo Columbus Catholic (38-2) vs. Roland-Story (28-4), 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday's semifinal
Davenport Assumption (37-3) vs. Humboldt (31-3), 11:30 a.m.
Class 4A
Today's games
ADM (33-7) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (18-22), 1 p.m.
Newton (24-7) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-16), 1:30 p.m.
Charles City (33-6) vs. Des Moines Hoover (19-7), 3 p.m.
Independence (34-6) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-13), 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Today's games
Pleasant Valley (33-7) vs. Iowa City High (24-18), 5 p.m.
West Des Moines Valley (31-9) vs. Johnston (27-10), 5:30 p.m.
Indianola (34-3) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (31-11), 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (34-8) vs. Fort Dodge (35-7), 7:30 p.m.
All-MAC teams
First team
Pitchers -- Ellie Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley; Alexia Lara, sr., Pleasant Valley; Ryann Cheek, fr., North Scott; Hannah Kelley, sr., Assumption; Allie Timmons, jr., Assumption
Catcher -- Anna Wohlers, fr., Assumption
First base -- Abby Atkins, sr., Davenport West
Second base -- Carli Spelhaug, jr., Pleasant Valley
Shortstop -- Jayme Finn, sr., Davenport West
Third base -- Emily Bloomer, sr., Burlington; Bre Shorter, jr., Davenport Central
Outfield -- Makaylin Powers, jr., Burlington; Emily Wood, fr., Pleasant Valley; Brittni Lloyd, sr., Muscatine; Rylie Moss, fr., Muscatine
Utility -- Abby Moeller, jr., North Scott; Anna Forari, jr., Bettendorf; Olivia Wardlow, fr., Assumption; Catie Cole, sr., Muscatine
Second team
Pitchers -- Adessa Brandenburg, fr., Burlington; Madison Temple, so., Bettendorf; Carrie Nelson, jr., Muscatine
Catcher -- Kaylie Reynolds, jr., Muscatine
First base -- Aubrey Verdon, sr., Davenport Central; Kylie Wroblewski, jr., Bettendorf
Second base -- Erin Hatch, sr., Bettendorf
Shortstop -- Nicole Yoder, jr., Assumption
Third base -- Bell Luebken, so., Pleasant Valley
Outfield -- Alivia Fawcett, jr., Burlington; Megan Fellner, jr., Davenport Central; Katie Simmons, sr., Davenport West; Sam Lee, so., North Scott; Morgan Hogenson, sr., Muscatine; Maggie Erpelding, so., Bettendorf; Emma Johnson, jr., Assumption
Utility -- Bryanna Mehaffy, so., Burlington; Courtney Harris, sr., Davenport West; Grace Erpelding, sr., Bettendorf; Ivy Wilmington, fr., Davenport North
Honorable mention
Bettendorf -- Emma Dennison, so.; Alexis Mulvehill, so.; Sophia DelVecchio, fr.
Assumption -- Olivia Allen, sr.; Carlie Sammon, so.; Paige Madden, jr.
Pleasant Valley -- Peggy Klingler, so.; Mallory Lafever, jr.; Jessi Meyer, fr.
Burlington -- Taylor Johnson, sr.; Lydia Allen-Barnes, so.; Kayla Norton, fr.
Davenport West -- Erica Ralfs, jr.; Emma Lee, jr.; Kaylie Caldwell, fr.
Muscatine -- Haley Jarrett, jr.; Kate Nelson, jr.; Kaitlyn Bierman, sr.
North Scott -- Ashlynn Shannon, jr.; Brooke Kilburg, so.; Kendal Newman, sr.
Davenport North -- Jordan Burch, fr.; Rileigh Antle, fr.; Cristal Baker, fr.
Davenport Central -- Cindy Gabriel-Flores, jr.; Liz Bitterman, sr.; Lauren Pearson, jr.
Clinton -- Natalie Dornbush, so.; Lauren Brennan, fr.; Casey Mandrell, so.
Player of year: Carli Spelhaug (PV)
Coach of year: Ron Ferrill (Assumption) and Jose Lara (PV)
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Wilton 2
Wilton;000;110;0;--;2;3;1
Louisa-Muscatine;200;100;x;--;3;5;1
Mila Johnson, Chloe Wells (5) and Emily Coss. Isabelle True and Katie Hearn. WP -- True (18-3). LP -- Johnson (12-5). Two or more hits -- Wilton, Mallory Lange; Louisa-Muscatine, Maddie Mashek. 2B -- Wilton, Mallory Lange. HR -- L-M, True. RBI -- Wilton, Lange, Chloe Wells; L-M, True 2.
Records: Louisa-Muscatine 36-6; Wilton 25-16
Assumption 14, Benton Community 4
Benton Community;002;110;--;4;7;4
Assumption;221;009;--;14;10;2
Grace Martensen, Kate Buscher (6) and Jaden Thys, Angie Gorkow (3), Brielle Hogan (6). Hannah Kelley, Allie Timmons (5) and Anna Wohlers. WP -- Kelley (21-1). LP -- Martensen (14-10). S -- Timmons (1). Two or more hits -- Benton, Shelby Hulsebus, Megan Gorkow; Assumption, Olivia Wardlow 3, Hannah Wislander, Olivia Allen. 2B -- Benton, Martensen; Assumption, Wohlers, Allen. 3B -- Assumption, Lea Nelson. RBI -- Benton, Martensen 2, Buscher; Assumption, Allen 4, Wohlers 2, Wardlow, Nelson, Kelley, Emma Johnson, Wislander, Maddie Loken.
Records: Benton 27-15; Assumption 37-3
Baseball
Iowa postseason
Class 2A Substate 4
Today's game
At Solon -- Dyersville Beckman (29-11) vs. Wilton (24-5), 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 7
Monday's score
Central DeWitt 5, Cedar Rapids Xavier 4
Class 3A District 8
Monday's score
Davenport Assumption 1, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Class 3A Substate 4
Wednesday's game
At Cedar Rapids -- Central DeWitt (28-12) vs. Davenport Assumption (30-10), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 5
Monday's score
Davenport West 1, Dubuque Senior 0
Wednesday's final
Davenport West (19-14) at North Scott (27-10), 7 p.m.
Davenport Assumption 1, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Dubuque Wahlert;000;000;0;--;0;0;1
Davenport Assumption;000;100;x;--;1;7;1
Jared Walter, Charlie Jaeger (5) and Jimmy McDermott; Nick Gottilla and Jayson Willers. WP -- Gottilla 5-1. LP -- Walter 3-3. 2B -- Assumption, Jayce Levy, Brandon Schlichting. RBI -- Assumption, Gotilla.
Records -- Dubuque Wahlert 22-18 (final), Davenport Assumption 30-10
Davenport West 1, Dubuque Senior 0
Senior;000;000;0;--;0;3;2
West;000;001;X;--;1;5;0
WP -- Kyle Oberbroeckling. LP -- Logan Oberfoell. Two or more hits -- West (Ryan McKown). RBI -- West (Connor Saul).