Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L;T
North Scott;;12;4;21;7;0
Davenport Central;;12;4;22;8;0
Assumption;;11;5;24;9;0
Pleasant Valley;;8;6;17;15;0
Davenport North;;8;8;14;14;0
Davenport West;;8;8;15;12;0
Burlington;;6;8;12;15;0
Clinton;;5;11;11;17;0
Bettendorf;;5;11;10;21;1
Muscatine;;3;13;3;20;0
Monday's scores
Assumption 3-5, Muscatine 1-0
Burlington 8-5, Bettendorf 7-9
Davenport West 5-10, Clinton 2-11
Davenport North 5-6, Pleasant Valley 2-10
Davenport Central 8-4, North Scott 7-3, 1st 8 innings; 2nd 9 innings
Other scores
Iowa City Regina 12, Northeast 0
Solon 10-11, Maquoketa 0-0
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A
1. Johnston (24-4); 2. Urbandale (23-5); 3. Indianola (24-1); 4. Southeast Polk (25-8); 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (22-8); 6. North Scott (21-5); 7. Dowling Catholic (23-7); 8. Davenport Central (20-8); 9. Iowa City West (21-9); 10. Waukee (20-9)
Others: Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Sioux City East; West Des Moines Valley; Western Dubuque
Class 3A
1. Harlan (21-2); 2. Carlisle (25-6); 3. Davenport Assumption (22-9); 4. Sioux City Heelan (23-8); 5. Solon (23-8); 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (21-9); 7. Waverly-Shell Rock (21-7); 8. North Polk (17-6); 9. Boone (18-6); 10. Fairfield (22-5)
Others: Central DeWitt; Decorah; Grinnell; West Delaware
Class 2A
1. Cascade (27-2); 2. West Lyon (24-1); 3. Iowa City Regina (21-7); 4. Dyersville Beckman (25-9); 5. Wilton (17-5); 6. Monticello (23-4); 7. Estherville-Lincoln Central (20-3); 8. New Hampton (23-4); 9. Van Meter (25-6); 10. Alta/Aurelia (15-4)
Others: Centerville; Carroll Kuemper; Mediapolis; Ogden; Pleasantville
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (28-1); 2. Lisbon (27-0); 3. North Linn (32-3); 4. Remsen St. Mary's (20-3); 5. Alburnett (28-4); 6. Martensdale-St. Marys (26-6); 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-8); 8. New London (18-2); 9. Tri-Center (15-2); 10. CAM, Anita (16-5)
Others: Akron-Westfield; Algona Garrigan; Don Bosco; Moravia; St. Ansgar; Stanton; South Winneshiek; Southeast Warren; Woodbury Central
Davenport Central 8-4, North Scott 7-3
First game
North Scott;050;000;11;--;7;12;1
Dav. Central;002;400;02;--;8;15;2
Kyle Denison, Jake Matthaidess (8) and Tony Barreca. Eddie VanCamp, Will Kranz (8) and Zach Wirt. WP -- Kranz. LP -- Matthaidess. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Matthaidess 3, Barreca, Cayle Webster, Chase Moseley, Eric Dobbe; Central, Spencer Darland 3, Nick Fleming, Kranz, Connor Bedell, Elijah Mitchell. 2B -- North Scott, Moseley 2, Barreca; Central, Adin DeLaRosa, Josh Hann, Bedell, Mitchell. 3B -- Central, Kranz. RBI -- North Scott, Moseley 2, Barreca, Webster, Brooks Sunny, Trevor Lynch, Dobbe; Central, Kranz 3, DeLaRosa 2, Fleming 2, Darland.
Second game
North Scott;001;000;011;--;3;7;2
Dav. Central;100;000;012;--;4;9;3
Brooks Sunny, Jake Matthaidess (9) and Tony Barreca. Zach Wirt, Anthony Smith (5), Spencer Darland (6), Will Kranz (9) and Nick Fleming. WP -- Kranz. LP -- Matthaidess. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Cayle Webster; Central, Josh Hann 3, Brendan Gogulich, Kranz. 2B -- Central, Adin DeLaRosa, Hann, Gogulich. HR -- North Scott, Webster. RBI -- North Scott, Webster, Kyle Denison; Central, Kranz, DeLaRosa.
Records: North Scott 21-7, 12-4; Central 22-8, 12-4
Assumption 3, Muscatine 1
Game 1
Assumption;001;001;1;--;3;8;1
Muscatine;010;000;0;--;1;4;3
WP – Daniel Powers. LP – Drew Logel. Two or more hits – Muscatine, Vincent Benevente; Assumption, Donaven Jaurez, Jeremy McIntosh. 2B − Assumption, Ryan Wohlers, McIntosh. RBI – Muscatine, Benevente; Assumption, McIntosh 2.
Game 2
Assumption;000;013;1;--;5;9;0
Muscatine;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
WP – Julien Broderson. LP – Brady Swift. Two or more hits – Assumption, Seth Adrian 3, Adam Metivier. 2B – Assumption, Daniel Powers, Ryan Wohlers, Adrian. RBI – Assumption, Adrian, Wohlers, Metivier.
Records – Muscatine 3-20, 3-13; 24-9, 11-5
Davenport North 5-6, Pleasant Valley 2-10
First game
North;002;210;0;--;5;14;2
Pleasant Valley;000;011;0;--;2;6;2
Jared Beck, Nate Williams (5) and Donovan Weaver; Bradley Melvin, Peyton Lindmark (4), Carlos Rivera (6) and Eric Israel. WP -- Beck (3-3). LP -- Melvin (0-3). Two or more hits -- North, Weaver 3, Bryan Verdon 3, Beck, Adam Borcher; Pleasant Valley, Lindmark, Jose Lara. 2B -- North, Verdon, Jack West. RBIs -- North, West 2, Beck, Verdon, Carter Josund; Pleasant Valley, Lara, Ethan Graham
Second game
North;002;301;0;--;6;5;0
Pleasant Valley;140;023;X;--;10;14;2
Blake Stoughton, Josund (6) and Weaver; Will Christopherson, Jack Young (4) Max Slavens (7), and Eric Clifton. WP -- Young (2-0). LP -- Stoughton (3-1). Two or more hits -- North, Borcher; Pleasant Valley, Evan Crawford 4, Caden Kipper, Kyle McDermott, Carter Hoskins. 2B -- Pleasant Valley, Crawford, Hoskins. 3B -- North, Rudy Juarez; Pleasant Valley, Kipper. HR -- Pleasant Valley, Crawford. RBIs -- North, Juarez 2, Borcher 2; Pleasant Valley, Crawford 3, Kipper 2, Hoskins 2, McDermott, Joey Betzel
Team records -- Davenport North 14-14, 8-8 MAC; Pleasant Valley 17-15, 8-6
Iowa City Regina 12, Northeast 0
Northeast;000;00;--;0;0;3
Regina;361;2x;--;12;11;2
Mitch Gahan. Travis Luett, Dakota Stevenson (4). WP -- Gahan. LP -- Luett. Two or more hits -- Regina, Trent Hoogerwerf, Blake Berns. 2B -- Regina, Trent Hoogerwerf 2, Jake Philips, Mitch Gahan. HR -- Regina, Blake Berns. RBI -- Regina, Blake Berns 3, Ryne Schooley 2, Jake Philips 2, Trent Hoogerwerf, Mitch Gahan
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L;T
Assumption;;16;2;33;3;1
Pleasant Valley;;16;2;29;7;0
Muscatine;;12;6;27;13;0
Burlington;;10;8;30;9;0
North Scott;;10;8;25;13;0
Bettendorf;;10;8;24;14;0
Davenport West;;9;9;25;15;0
Davenport North;;3;15;11;24;0
Davenport Central;;3;15;6;20;0
Clinton;;1;17;2;26;0
Monday's scores
Pleasant Valley 3-13, Burlington 2-0
Bettendorf 15-2, Mid-Prairie 8-5
Davenport Central at Clinton (non-conference)
Iowa regional pairings
Class 1A Region 4
Monday's scores
Postville (0-19) at Central Elkader (3-29)
Central City 13, Starmont 1
Edgewood-Colesburg 7, East Buchanan 4
Bellevue Marquette 12, Easton Valley 0
Springville 17, Midland 0
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Postville/Central Elkader winner at Kee High (33-5)
Edgewood-Colesburg (13-20) vs. Central City (31-10)
Bellevue Marquette (11-19) at Lisbon (30-8)
Springville (14-20) at Calamus-Wheatland (22-7)
Class 2A Region 7
Monday's scores
Mediapolis (0-25) at Danville (8-18)
Grundy Center 3, South Hardin 0
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Mediapolis/Danville winner at Louisa-Muscatine (32-6)
Highland (14-12) at Wapello (22-9)
Grundy Center (12-12) at East Marshall (24-7)
West Branch (10-20) at BCLUW (19-12)
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's scores
Clayton Ridge 19, Maquoketa Valley 14
North Cedar 5, Tipton 4
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Clayton Ridge (10-21) at Durant (31-2)
Bellevue (13-13) at Alburnett (17-16)
North Cedar (5-21) at Jesup (24-11)
Cascade (13-19) at Wilton (22-15)
Class 3A Region 7
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Davis County (5-21) at Albia (27-4)
Central Lee (14-12) at West Burlington (16-12)
Columbus Community (5-20) at West Liberty (23-10)
Mid-Prairie (4-22) at Williamsburg (23-14)
Class 3A Region 8
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Northeast (16-12) at Assumption (33-3-1)
Dyersville Beckman (14-17) at West Delaware (24-15)
Anamosa (13-16) at Camanche (26-8)
Monticello (13-15) at Mount Vernon (21-17)
Final Iowa Rankings
Class 1A
1. Lansing Kee 33-5; 2. Collins-Maxwell 24-1; 3. Akron-Westfield 23-4; 4. AGWSR 23-7; 5. Clarksville 19-5; 6. Mason City Newman 27-6; 7. North Union 23-4; 8. Sigourney 20-6; 9. Lisbon 30-8; 10. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 18-8; 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 20-13; 12. Woodbury Central 21-10; 13. West Monona 24-8; 14. Calamus-Wheatland 22-7; 15. Westwood 21-11
Dropped out: Lynnville-Sully (12), Wayne (15)
Class 2A
1. Durant 31-2; 2. IKM-Manning 22-2; 3. Louisa-Muscatine 32-6; 4. Des Moines Christian 19-6; 5. Alta-Aurelia 19-3; 6. Central Springs 24-3; 7. Treynor 22-4; 8. Logan-Magnolia 24-6; 9. North Linn 36-4; 10. Iowa City Regina 20-15; 11. Van Meter 25-6; 12. West Sioux 24-8; 13. East Marshall 24-7; 14. Jesup 26-11; 15. Earlham 24-11
Dropped out: Ogden (15)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption 33-3; 2. Albia 28-4; 3. Columbus Catholic 35-2; 4. Humboldt 27-3; 5. North Polk 22-6; 6. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28-7; 7. Atlantic 27-5; 8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 29-2; 9. Roland-Story 24-4; 10. Solon 25-8; 11. Crestwood 22-9; 12. West Liberty 23-10; 13. Spirit Lake 25-7; 14. Camanche 26-8; 15. Cherokee;20-6
Dropped out: Clarke (15)
Bellevue Marquette 12, Easton Valley 0
Bellevue Marquette;035;010;3;--;12;9;0
Easton Valley;000;000;0;--;0;1;4
Sunny North. Calli Beck, J Wood (4). Two or more hits -- Bellevue Marquette, Paige Lampe 4. 2B -- Bellevue Marquette, Paige Lampe. RBI -- Bellevue Marquette, Paige Lampe 3, Sunny North 2, Kelsey Gerlach, Ashley Koos, Halle Kilburg
Bettendorf 15-8, Mid-Prairie 5-2
First Game
Bettendorf;202;821;--;15;19;1
Mid-Prairie;003;200;--;5;10;5
WP -- Sophia DelVecchio. LP -- Cassidy Rourke. Two or more hits -- Mid-Prairie, Rylee Vercande, Anna Vilovchik, Georgia Nisley; Bettendorf, Grace Erpelding 3, Kylie Wroblewski 3, Breanna Newton 3, Jessica Wells, Anna Forari, Madeline Anderson, Maggie Erpelding. 2B -- Mid-Prairie, Hayley Yoder; Bettendorf, Kylie Wroblewski 2, Breanna Newton. HR -- Mid-Prairie, Kylee Kos. RBI -- Mid-Prairie, Kylee Kos 3, Anna Vilovchik, Georgia Nisley; Bettendorf, Breanna Newton 6, Lexi Mulvehill, Anna Forari, Athena Andrews, Madeline Anderson
Second game
Bettendorf;000;102;5;--;8;14;1
Mid-Prairie;002;000;0;--;2;6;4
WP -- Madison Temple. LP -- Myah Lugar. Two or more hits -- Mid-Prairie, Rylee Vercande; Bettendorf, Grace Erpelding, Anna Forari, Kylie Wroblewski, Breanna Newton, Athena Andrews. 2B -- Mid-Prairie, Rylee Vercande, Cassidy Rourke; Bettendorf, Grace Erpelding, Kylie Wroblewski. RBI -- Mid-Prairie, Rylee Vercande; Bettendorf, Athena Andrews 3, Anna Forari 2, Sophia DelVecchio 2, Breanna Newton
Pleasant Valley 3-13, Burlington 2-0
First game
Pleasant Valley;000;030;0;--;3;7;3
Burlington;002;000;0;--;2;5;0
WP -- Ellie Spelhaug (17-2). LP -- Adessa Brandenburg (10-3). Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Peggy Klingler, Emily Wood; Burlington, Makaylin Powers. 2B -- Pleasant Valley, Peggy Klingler. HR -- Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug, Peggy Klingler. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug 2, Peggy Klingler; Burlington, Bryanna Mehaffy
Second game
Pleasant Valley;111;211;6;--;13;15;1
Burlington;000;000;0;--;0;2;5
WP -- Alexia Lara (10-2). LP -- Alivia Fawcett (5-1). Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Alexia Lara 4, Emily Wood 3, Carli Spelhaug, Ellie Spelhaug, Sophia Lindquist. 2B -- Pleasant Valley, Alexia Lara, Jessi Meyer. HR -- Pleasant Valley, Ellie Spelhaug 2, Alexia Lara. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Ellie Spelhaug 4, Carli Spelhaug 3, Alexia Lara 2, Bell Luebken, Sophia Lindquist, Jessi Meyer
Records -- Pleasant Valley 29-7, (16-2), Burlington 30-9, (10-8)