Monday's scores
Assumption 11, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3
Central DeWitt 4, Davenport North 3
Davenport West 5, Dubuque Wahlert 2
Iowa City West 16, Muscatine 5 (6 innings)
North Scott 3-5, Cedar Rapids Washington 1-9
Pleasant Valley 7-9, Dubuque Hempstead 6-14
Charles City 7, Clinton 5
IHSBCA final rankings
Class 4A
1. Johnston (30-5); 2. Iowa City West (30-6); 3. Southeast Polk (28-10); 4. Ankeny Centennial (26-10); 5. Western Dubuque (29-9); 6. Dowling Catholic (24-11); 7. Des Moines Roosevelt (26-7); 8. Waukee (24-11); 9. Urbandale (23-14); 10. Mason City (22-13)
Others: Iowa City High; Linn-Mar; Pleasant Valley; Sioux City East
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (35-2); 2. Davenport Assumption (27-4); 3. Central DeWitt (31-2); 4. Marion (27-5); 5. Harlan (23-6); 6. Fairfield (23-4); 7. North Polk (24-4); 8. Gilbert (23-5); 9. Centerville (20-5); 10. Ballard (23-6)
Others: Sioux City Heelan; Glenwood; Grinnell; Washington; Winterset
Iowa postseason
Class 1A District 7
Today's games
Semifinals
At Calamus -- Lone Tree (12-11) vs. Midland (17-16), 5 p.m.; Bellevue Marquette (16-12) vs. Calamus-Wheatland (31-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Final at Calamus, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 5
Today's games
Semifinals
At Dyersville -- Bellevue (12-15) vs. Camanche (16-12), 5 p.m.; Monticello (10-15) vs. Dyersville Beckman (25-12), 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Final at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 6
Today's games
Semifinals
At Wellman -- Iowa City Regina (10-21) vs. West Branch (17-7), 5 p.m.; West Liberty (11-14) vs. Mid-Prairie (17-11), 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Final at Wellman, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 7
Today's games
Semifinals
At Wilton -- Wapello (9-17) vs. Mediapolis (18-8), 5 p.m.; Louisa-Muscatine (5-15) vs. Wilton (22-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Softball
Iowa state tournament pairings
At Fort Dodge (Harlan Rogers)
Class 3A
Monday's games
Assumption (38-2) vs. Algona (17-10), 7 p.m.
Albia (27-4) vs. Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.
West Liberty (28-5) vs. Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.
Class 2A
Monday's games
North Linn (39-4) vs. Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.
Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.
East Marshall (31-4) vs. Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.
Central Springs (28-7) vs. Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Monday's games
Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. LeMars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.
Newell-Fonda (35-7) vs. Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.
Lisbon (32-6) vs. Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.
Clarksville (31-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.
Iowa regionals
Class 5A Region 7
Today's game
Championship
Ottumwa (30-6) at Muscatine (31-7), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Today's game
Championship
Pleasant Valley (27-12) at Johnston (31-8), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 6
Today's game
Championship
Fairfield (22-18) at North Scott (25-14), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Today's game
Championship
Central DeWitt (28-8) at West Delaware (29-10), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 1
Monday's score
Championship
Class 3A Region 3
Monday's score
Championship
Louisa-Muscatine 1, Williamsburg 0
Class 3A Region 6
Monday's score
Championship
West Liberty 7, Anamosa 2
Class 2A Region 6
Monday's score
Championship
Dyersville Beckman 4, Durant 2
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's score
Championship
Wapello 4, Pekin 3
Assumption 11, West Burlington 1 (6 inn)
West Burlington;010;000;--;1;4;1
Assumption;010;136;--;11;13;1
Lauren Summers and Lexy Davis. Allie Timmons and Anna Wohlers. WP -- Timmons. LP -- Summers. Two or more hits -- West Burlington, Kenna Davis; Assumption, Lea Nelson, Wohlers, Carlie Sammon, Emma Johnson. 2B -- West Burlington, K. Davis; Assumption, Gracie Jevyak. HR -- West Burlington, Reagan Engberg; Assumption, Wohlers 2, Sammon. RBI -- West Burlington, Engberg; Assumption, Wohlers 4, Nicole Yoder 2, Johnson 2, Olivia Wardlow, Sammon, Paige Madden.
Records: West Burlington 25-12 (final); Assumption 38-2
Dyersville Beckman 4, Durant 2
Dyersville Beckman;001;030;0;--;4;5;0
Durant;000;020;0;--;2;7;1
Sydney Steffen and Kamryn Klaus; Kamryn Meyer and Allie Poston. WP -- Steffen (23-12). LP -- Meyer (19-5). Two or more hits -- Beckman, Heather Boeckenstedt; Durant, Poston, Ally Happ. 2B -- Beckman, Boeckenstedt, Jadyn Welling. RBI -- Beckman, Welling 2, Boeckenstedt; Durant, Poston, Happ.
Records -- Dyersville Beckman 29-13, Durant 29-7 (final).
Wapello 4, Pekin 3
Wapello ;000;000;4;—;4;3;3
Pekin ;102;000;0;—;3;6;3
WP — Samantha Smith (5-4). LP — Faith Goudy (4-3). Two or more hits — Pekin, Remi Duwa. 2B — Wapello, Serah Shafer. RBI — Wapello, Shafer 2, Mady Reid 1; Pekin: Ellie Ledger 2.
Records: Wapello 17-12; Pekin 19-14 (final).
West Liberty 7, Anamosa 2
Anamosa;000;101;0;--;2;5;2
West Liberty;322;000;x;--;7;8;1
WP -- Isabelle True. LP -- Kalli Minger. Two or more hits -- Anamosa, Grace Lubben; West Liberty, Haylee Lehman. 2B -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall, Isabel Morrison. True. 3B -- West Liberty, Austyn Crees. RBI -- Anamosa, Alexa Jess; West Liberty, Lehman, Hall, Crees, Morrison.
Records -- Anamosa 31-5 (final); West Liberty 28-5
Louisa-Muscatine 1, Williamsburg 0
Williamsburg;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
Louisa-Muscatine;001;000;x;--;1;3;0
Hailey Sanders and Katie Hearn. Peyton Driscoll and Carly Campbell. Two or more hits – Louisa-Muscatine, Kylee Sanders; Williamsburg, Megan Lamparek. 2B – Williamsburg, Lamparek. RBI – Louisa-Muscatine, Kylee Sanders.
Records – Louisa-Muscatine 33-4, Williamsburg 31-12 (final)