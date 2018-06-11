Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;6;2;11;2
Assumption;;6;2;13;5
Davenport West;;5;3;9;4
Davenport Central;;5;3;12;5
Pleasant Valley;;4;4;9;9
Burlington;;4;4;7;10
Davenport North;;3;4;6;8
Muscatine;;3;5;3;10
Bettendorf;;2;5;6;9
Clinton;;1;7;4;10
Monday's scores
Pleasant Valley 11-2, Assumption 6-3
Bettendorf 4-5, Davenport West 2-6
North Scott 10-9, Clinton 2-2
Davenport North 8-10, Burlington 0-7
Davenport Central 12-4, Muscatine 2-7
Iowa area
Monday's scores
Wilton 4-7, Durant 0-2
Solon 4-1, Central DeWitt 2-2
West Liberty 1-5, West Branch 0-3
Calamus-Wheatland 10-7, East Buchanan 2-1
Louisa-Muscatine 11, Winfield-Mount Union 1
Cascade 19, North Cedar 2 (4 innings)
Monticello 12-9, Northeast 0-0
First game
Muscatine;002;00;--;2;4;3
Dav. Central;611;31;--;12;14;1
Joe Morrison, Adam Dodds (4) and Cooper Zeck. Caleb Evans and Zach Wirt. WP -- Evans (2-0). LP -- Morrison (1-1). Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Zeck; Central, Nick Fleming 3, Spencer Darland 3, Brendan Gogulich, Will Kranz. 2B -- Muscatine, Drew Logel, Zeck; Central, Darland 2, Adin DeLaRosa, Kranz. RBI -- Muscatine, Logel, Zeck; Central, Darland 5, Fleming 2, DeLaRosa, Wirt, Gogulich, Elijah Mitchell.
Second game
Muscatine;103;010;2;--;7;9;2
Dav. Central;000;310;0;--;4;4;3
Brady Swift, Gavyn Ashley (5) and Diego Rangel. Eddie Van Camp, Anthony Smith (5), Zach Wirt (6) and Nick Fleming. WP -- Swift. LP -- Van Camp. S -- Ashley. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Vincent Benevente 3, Drew Logel 3. 2B -- Muscatine, Logel 2. 3B -- Muscatine, Logel. RBI -- Muscatine, Logel 4, Bryce Owen, Swift, Cooper Zeck; Central, Spencer Darland.
Records: Muscatine 3-10, 3-5 MAC; Central 12-5, 5-3
Pleasant Valley 11-2, Davenport Assumption 6-3
First game
Pleasant Valley;011;340;2;--;11;15;1
Assumption;000;130;2;--;6;11;4
WP -- Kyle Stoddard. LP -- Daniel Powers. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Peyton Lindmark 3, Jack Young, Evan Crawford, Ely Adams, CJ Hoskins; Assumption, Ryan Wohlers 3, Jayce Levy. 2B -- Assumption, Wohlers, Powers. 3B -- Assumption, Nick Gottilla. HR -- Pleasant Valley, Crawford, Hoskins. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Crawford 2, Hoskins 2, Adams 2, Max Slavens 2, Lindmark, Young; Assumption, Gottilla 2, Noah Wieman, Seth Adrian, Jeremy McIntosh, Jayce Levy.
Second game
Pleasant Valley;000;101;0;--;2;7;1
Assumption;001;100;1;3;6;2
WP -- Brandon Schlichting. LP -- Bradley Melvin. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Young 3, Adams; Assumption, Levy, Adrian. 2B -- Pleasant Valley, Hoskins. HR -- Assumption, Adrian. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Kyle McDermott, Hoskins; Assumption, Wohlers, Adrian.
Monticello 12, Northeast 0
Monticello;900;003;0;--;12;8;1
Northeast;000;000;x;--;0;1;6
Kyle Sperfslage. Connor Bodman, Cade Hughes (4), Travis Luett (5), Kael Parosn (6). WP -- Kyle Sperfslage. LP -- Connor Bodman. 2B -- Monticello, Jacob Manternach, Kegan Arduser, Kyle Sperfslage. RBI -- Monticello, Kyle Sperfslage 2, Kegan Arduser 2, Jacob Manternach, Jon Mootz, Alex Nealson, Avery Martensen
Iowa Baseball Coaches Association rankings
Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic (13-2); 2. Johnston (12-3); 3. Urbandale (10-3); 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (11-3); 5. Indianola (10-1); 6. Iowa City West (12-4); 7. North Scott (9-2); 8. West Des Moines Valley (12-4); 9. Marshalltown (11-2); 10. Davenport West (8-3)
Others: Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Cedar Rapids Washington; Southeast Polk; Waukee; Western Dubuque
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (12-4); 2. Sioux City Heelan (11-3); 3. Harlan (9-2); 4. Carlisle (10-4); 5. Solon (13-3); 6. Boone (9-1); 7. Grinnell (11-2); 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-4); 9. Decorah (6-2); 10. Waverly-Shell Rock (12-2)
Others: Fairfield; North Polk; Webster City; Oskaloosa; West Delaware; Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 2A
1. Cascade (13-0); 2. Iowa City Regina (8-2); 3. Wilton (8-2); 4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (11-2); 5. West Lyon (11-0); 6. Van Meter (11-2); 7. Dyersville Beckman (8-6); 8. Centerville (10-2); 9. New Hampton (13-3); 10. Treynor (8-3)
Others: Forest City; Carroll Kuemper; Monticello; Pleasantville; Roland-Story
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (14-0); 2. North Linn (16-0); 3. Lisbon (13-0); 4. Council Bluffs St. Albert (13-2); 5. Remsen St. Mary's (11-2); 6. Alburnett (15-2); 7. Martensdale-St. Marys (13-4); 8. CAM, Anita (10-1); 9. Don Bosco (8-3); 10. Southeast Warren (10-3)
Others: Ankeny Christian Academy; Cardinal (Eldon); Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Kee High; New London; South Winneshiek; Tri-Center; Woodbury Central
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;9;1;16;5
Assumption;;8;2;20;3
Burlington;;8;2;20;3
Muscatine;;7;3;14;6
North Scott;5;5;15;7
Davenport West;5;5;12;8
Bettendorf;;4;5;10;7
Davenport Central;;2;8;4;10
Davenport North;;1;8;4;13
Clinton;;0;10;0;14
Monday's scores
Pleasant Valley 20-16, Davenport Central 6-0
Bettendorf 5-2, North Scott 2-8
Assumption 3-6, Davenport North 2-3
Muscatine 13-13, Clinton 0-0
Davenport West 5-2, Burlington 4-6
Iowa area
Monday's scores
Durant 2-4, Wilton 0-1
Camanche 13, Bellevue 1
Monticello 5-11, Northeast 4-10
Wapello 12, Mediapolis 0
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Winfield-Mount Union 0
Cascade 12-7, North Cedar 0-2
Mount Vernon 14-2, Maquoketa 2-1
West Liberty 8-11, West Branch 3-0
First game
Bettendorf;003;020;0;--;5;8;0
North Scott;000;101;0;--;2;8;1
Madison Temple and Emma Dennison; Ashlyn Shannon and Rachel Anderson. WP -- Temple (4-1). LP -- Shannon (5-1). Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Grace Erpelding, Erin Hatch, Alexis Mulvehill; North Scott, Anderson. 2B -- Bettendorf, Sophia DelVecchio; North Scott, Abby Moeller, Ryann Cheek. HR -- Bettendorf, Hatch; North Scott, Sam Lee. RBIs -- Bettendorf, Hatch 2, Erpelding, Anna Forari; North Scott, Lee, Kendal Newman.
Second game
Bettendorf;000;200;0;--;2;3;1
North Scott;004;040;X;--;8;11;0
DelVecchio, Emilie Gist (6) and Dennison; Creek and Lee. WP -- Creek (6-1). LP -- DelVecchio (3-4). Two or more hits -- North Scott, Moeller 3, Lee, Anderson, Newman. 2B -- North Scott, Anderson. HR -- Bettendorf, Forari. RBIs -- Bettendorf, Forari 2; North Scott Anderson 3, Cheek 3, Newman, Brooke Kilburg.
Team records -- Bettendorf 10-7, 4-5 MAC; North Scott 15-7, 5-5
Monticello 11, Northeast 10
Monticello;012;042;2;--;11;14;3
Northeast;060;220;0;--;10;13;5
WP -- Caitlin Cruise. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits -- Monticello, Sydney Hansen 3, Tori McDonald 3, Taylor McDonald, Jaylynn Kraus, Lauren Ries, Aspen Gilmore. Northeast, Claire Abbott 3, Audrey Morris, Abby Boyer, Valerie Spooner. 2B -- Monticello, Lauren Ries, Taylor McDonald, Tori McDonald; Northeast, Abby Boyer, Claire Abbott, Casidy Dondiego. 3B -- Monticello, Jaylynn Kraus. RBI -- Monticello, Tori McDonald 3, Aspen Gilmore 2, Lauren Ries 2, Megan James, Jaylynn Kraus, Taylor McDonald; Northeast, Claire Abbott 2, Audrey Morris 2, Abby Boyer 2, Valerie Spooner, Casidy Dondiego, Bree Mangelsen, Neveah Hildebrandt
Girls soccer
IGCA All-State Teams
Class 3A
First team -- Abigail Santana (Linn-Mar), Alexis Legg (Ankeny), Allie Williams (Waukee), Hannah Olson (WDM Valley), Libby Helverson (WDM Valley), Melina Hegelheimer (Ames), Olivia Brown (Centennial), Piper Carey (Linn-Mar), Rachel Vander Hart (Urbandale), Riley Whitaker (Ankeny), Tia Martin (Dubuque Senior), Tori Ubben (Centennial)
Second team (locals only) -- Allison Whitaker (Bettendorf), Grace Necker (PV), Jenna Ruccolo (PV), Olivia Lewis (Bettendorf), Rory Donahue (PV)
Coach of the Year -- Chris Allen (Centennial)
Class 2A
First team -- Alex Mohr (Denison), Brenna Kundel (North Scott), Grace Guidry (Lewis Central), Grace Held (Pella), Isabella Smith (Lewis Central), Kenzie Roling (Waverly Shell Rock), Lexi Smith (DCG), Logan Ziegler (Burlington), Madison Parks (Lewis Central), Rylie Rucker (North Scott), Sarah Campbell (Waverly Shell Rock), Sawyer Elliff (CBTJ)
Second team (locals only) -- Emily Murphy (Burlington)
Coach of the Year -- Lauren Bauer (Waverly Shell Rock)
Class 1A
First team -- Ana Ortiz (Waterloo Columbus), Angela Kinzie (Des Moines Christian), Bridget Poster (Assumption), Carly King (Assumption), Danielle Bonewitz (North Polk), Ellerie Tarbox (CBSA), Emma De Costa (Bondurant-Farrar), Eva Steckelberg (Gilbert), Gracie Francis (Nevada), Molly Gervase (Assumption), Raegan Dufoe (CPU), Tillie Heim (Tri-Center)
Second team (locals only) -- Annie Argo (Assumption), Sarah Seele (West Liberty)
Coach of the Year -- Elizabeth Maus (Assumption)