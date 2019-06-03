{{featured_button_text}}

Girls soccer

All-MAC teams

First team

Forwards -- Carly King, sr., Assumption; Avery Horner, fr., Bettendorf; Rylie Rucker, sr., North Scott; Bailey Wiemann, jr., Burlington

Midfielders -- Sully Kelly, jr., Assumption; Sophia Utsinger, so., Bettendorf; Sophia Thomas, fr., Muscatine; Natalie Aller, so., Pleasant Valley

Defenders -- Lauren Herrig, sr., Assumption; Riley Markham, fr., Bettendorf; Sam Hutton, sr., Pleasant Valley; Alli Whitaker, sr., Bettendorf

Goalkeeper -- Aerianna Trowers, jr., Davenport North

Second team

Forwards -- Kaighin Frost, jr., Davenport Central; Isabel Russmann, so., Pleasant Valley; Mia Griffin, jr., Bettendorf; Livy Lansing, sr., Assumption; Camryn Woods, fr., Pleasant Valley

Midfielders -- Kylie Hulsbrink, jr., Assumption; Jade Jackson, fr., Assumption; Trinity Christy, sr., Muscatine; Ava Soliz, jr., Davenport Central; Paige Blaskovich, jr., North Scott

Defenders -- Katie Jackovich, sr., North Scott; Ava Bandy, fr., Pleasant Valley; Jordan McWilliams, jr., Bettendorf; Morgan Rinker, so., Pleasant Valley; Ashton Snarr, jr., Davenport North

Goalkeeper -- Ashlee Kwak, sr., Pleasant Valley

Honorable mention

Assumption -- Abbey Klostermann, jr., Anna Vonderhaar, sr.; Bettendorf -- Jaylen Cangas, sr., Elizabeth Park, sr., Olivia Jackson, sr.; Clinton -- Rylie Mussman, so.; Davenport Central -- Jordyn Johnson, fr., Courtney Hart, jr., Lauren Peet jr., Evelyn Moon, jr., Haley Brown, jr.; Davenport North -- Lindsay Knight, fr.; Davenport West -- Tori Dierikx, sr.; Muscatine -- Gracie Brossart, sr.; North Scott -- Kaitlynn Ruwe, sr., Adriane Latham, jr., Teagan Goodney, jr.; Pleasant Valley -- Jenna Aller, jr., Maya Hartz, so.

Coach of the year -- Elizabeth Maus, Assumption

Iowa postseason

Class 3A Region 7

Monday's result

Linn-Mar 5, Muscatine 0

Class 3A Region 8

Monday's result

Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1

Class 2A Region 7

Monday's result

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, North Scott 1

Class 1A Region 8

Monday's result

Assumption 3, Iowa City Regina 0

Iowa state tournament pairings

Thursday's games

Class 1A

Assumption (17-1) vs. St. Albert (14-7), 11 a.m.

Gilbert (18-0) vs. Union (14-3), 11:15 a.m.

Bishop Heelan (14-3) vs. North Polk (15-4), 11:30 a.m.

Center Point-Urbana (16-2) vs. Nevada (14-4), 11:45 a.m.

Class 2A

ADM (17-1) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (15-2), 1:30 p.m.

Spencer (19-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4), 1:45 p.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock (15-1) vs. Lewis Central (14-4), 2 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) vs. Pella (15-2), 2:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Waukee (15-3) vs. Pleasant Valley (12-5), 4 p.m.

Ankeny Centennial (15-3) vs. Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln (16-2), 4:15 p.m.

West Des Moines Valley (15-3) vs. Dowling Catholic (13-3), 4:30 p.m.

Linn-Mar (18-1) vs. Ankeny (15-4), 4:45 p.m.

Assumption 3, Iowa City Regina 0

Halftime score -- Assumption 3, Regina 0. Goals -- Livy Lansing, Assumption, unassisted, 25th minute; Lexi Moore, Assumption, assisted by Lansing, 27th minute; Carly King, Assumption, assisted by Jade Jackson, 33rd minute. Shots -- Regina 1, Assumption 37. Saves -- Stephanie Stenger, Regina, 17; Dawsen Dorsey, Assumption, 1. Corner kicks -- Regina 0, Assumption 10. Fouls -- Regina 6, Assumption 6. Offsides -- Regina 0, Assumption 1. Penalties -- Lauren Herrig, Assumption, yellow card, 59th minute.

Team records -- Regina 8-11 (final); Assumption 17-1

Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1

Halftime score -- Pleasant Valley 1, Bettendorf 1. Goals -- Jenna Aller, PV (unassisted), 3rd minute; Mia Griffin, Bettendorf (assisted by Riley Markham), 6th minute; Regan Denny, PV (unassisted), 62nd minute. Shots -- PV 9, Bettendorf 11. Saves -- PV (Ashlee Kwak 5); Bettendorf (Olivia Jackson 4). Offsides -- PV 2, Bettendorf 1. Corner kicks -- PV 4, Bettendorf 5. Fouls -- PV 8, Bettendorf 8.

Team records -- Pleasant Valley 12-5; Bettendorf 13-5 (final)

Softball

Illinois postseason

Class 4A Normal super-sectional

at Illinois State University

Monday's result

Joliet West 1, Moline 0

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;4;0;10;2

Assumption;;3;1;10;1

Bettendorf;;3;1;5;5

North Scott;;2;0;7;2

Davenport West;;2;0;4;4

Muscatine;;2;2;6;3

Davenport Central;;0;2;0;3

Davenport North;;0;2;0;3

Burlington;;0;4;2;4

Clinton;;0;4;0;7

Monday's results

North Scott 10-2, Central 0-1

Pleasant Valley 10-15, North 0-4

Assumption 4-5, Muscatine 3-10

West 10-7, Clinton 2-0

Bettendorf 17-12, Burlington 2-4

Area

West Liberty 3-1, Durant 1-4

Mid-Prairie 9-12, Tipton 0-0

Central City 10-12, Midland 0-0

Anamosa 14-16, Bellevue 2-3

Cardinal 11, Columbus 0

Central DeWitt 10-9, Center-Point Urbana 0-1

Beckman 2-14, Maquoketa 0-1

Pleasant Valley 10-15, Davenport North 0-4

First game

Pleasant Valley;050 05--;10;13;0

Davenport North;000;00;--;0;8;2

Morgan Newmyer, Molly Freeman. C. Hartman. WP -- Hartman. LP -- Newmeyer. Two or more hits -- PV, Wood, S. lindquist, C. Spelhaug, P. Klinger, J. Meyer; North, Yanni Roberts, Molly Freeman, Jordan Burch. 2B -- North, Molly Freeman. HR -- PV, J. Meyer 2. RBIs -- PV, Lindquist 2, Klinger 2, Drish 2, Meyer 4.

Second game

Pleasant Valley;310;65;--;15;16;3

Davenport North;002;20;--;4;7;5

WP -- K. Drish. LP -- Krystal Baker. Two or more hits -- PV, S. Lindquist 2, C. Spelhaug 4, B. Luebken 3, K. Drish; North, Yabba Roberts 3, Molly Freeman 2. 2B -- PV, Luebkeb, Drish. 3B -- PV, J. Meyer. RBIs -- PV, Linquist 2, Spelhaug 2, Lukin 3, Meyer, Drish 3, Hartman, Hassel; North, Roberts, Wilmington, Freeman.

West Liberty 3-1, Durant 1-4

First game

West Liberty;210;000;0;--;3;6;3

Durant;000;000;1;--;1;5;0

WP -- Isabelle True. LP -- Kamryn Meyer. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman 3; Durant, Ruby Kaeppler. 2B -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall; Durant, Kaeppler, Kylie Kay. RBIs -- West Liberty, Lehman, Hall, Austyn Crees.

Second game

West Liberty;100;000;0;--;1;3;3

Durant;200;020;X;--;4;5;4

WP -- Kamryn Meyer. LP -- Sailor Hall. Two or more hits -- Durant, Ruby Kaeppler, Allie Poston. 2B -- Durant, Kaeppler, Poston. RBIs -- Durant, Poston 2, Meyer, Kylie Kay.

Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;4;0;7;2

Pleasant Valley;;4;0;5;3

Muscatine;;1;1;3;1

North Scott;;1;1;3;1

Bettendorf;;1;1;1;4

Davenport North;;1;3;3;5

Davenport Central;;1;3;1;4

Clinton;;1;3;2;7

Davenport West;;0;0;1;3

Burlington;;0;2;1;4

Monday's results

Assumption 11-2, Davenport North 0-0

Muscatine 9-7, Clinton 8-19

Pleasant Valley 3-7, Davenport Central 2-1

Bettendorf 2-1, North Scott 1-5

Burlington at Davenport West (DH), late

Area

Mid-Prairie 5-7, Tipton 1-6

Midland 5-8, Central City 1-5

Wilton 7-16, Iowa City Regina 5-1

Mediapolis 10, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Central DeWitt 10-3, Center-Point Urbana 1-1

Davenport Assumption 11-2, Davenport North 0-0

First game

Assumption 011 432;--;11;9;0

North 000 000;--;0;7;4

WP -- Julien Broderson. LP - Justin Saskowski. Two or more hits --  Assumption, Nate Schlichting 2-3, Brandon Schlichting 2-3; North, Jack West 3-3. RBI -- Assumption - B. Schlichting 2, Adam Metivier, Zach Wesolowski, Jeremy McIntosh, Noah Weiman, N. Schlichting.

Second game (6 inn.)

Assumption 000 110 0;--;2;6;1

North 000 000 0;--;0;1;0

WP -- Jayson Willers. LP -- Griffin Leibold. Two or more hits: Assumption - Seth Adrian 2-3. 2B --  Assumption, Tyler Kulhanek. RBI -- Assumption, Nick Gottila  

North Scott 1-5, Bettendorf 2-1

First game

North Scott;000;001;0;--;1;1;3

Bettendorf;020;000;px;--;2;03;11

Carter Furness, Ashton Westphall (7).  

Second game

North Scott;000;010;4;--;5;9;0

Bettendorf;100;000;X;--;1;2;3

North Scott -- HR. Drezek. RBI -- North Scott, Drezek 3, Kilburg, Matthaidess.

Boys tennis 

Iowa Tennis Coaches Final Polls

Class 1A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;14-5;170;2

2. Pella;11-1;151;3

3. Norwalk;10-6;124;8

4. Dubuque Wahlert;13-4;114;1

5. LeMars;13-3;99;NR

6. Ballard;13-2;75;4

7. Waterloo Columbus;9-2;72;5

8. Boone;8-4;42;7

9. Denison-Schleswig;10-1;31;6

10. Grinnell;8-4;30;9

Other receiving votes -- AP-DNH 17, CB St. Albert 6, Spirit Lake 3, Chariton 1

Class 2A 

1. Iowa City West;18-0;240;1

2. Pleasant Valley;12-1;215;2

3. Waukee;12-2;193;3

4. Ankeny Centennial;13-3;164;6

5. Cedar Rapids Washington;15-2;134;4

6. Linn-Mar;14-4;110;5

T7. Ames;11-4;80;8

T7. West Des Moines Valley;10-5;80;7

9. Cedar Falls;13-5;53;9

10. Bettendorf;9-7;28;10  

Other receiving votes -- Dowling Catholic 18, Johnston 2, Marshalltown 1, Dubuque Senior 1, Dubuque Hempstead 1

All-conference teams 

Class 1A 

First team -- Cameron Luhring (AP-DNH), Evan Moon (North Polk), Charlie Fair (Dub Wahlert), Daniel Buchanan (Waterloo Columbus), Jordan Roozeboom (Pella), Jack Edwards (Pella) 

Second team -- Reed Miller (CB St. Albert), Rhett Peters (Union), Zach Wingert (LeMars), Wes Johnson (CR Xavier), AJ Clark Wilt (Norwalk), Drew Hall (Norwalk) 

Coach of the year -- Josiah Brandt (Pella)

Class 2A 

First team -- Rami Scheetz (CR Washington), Justin Sehlin (Pleasant Valley), Luke VanDonslear (Linn-Mar), Will Blevins (Ankeny Centennial), Tim Ellis (Ames), Will Ecklund (Waukee)

Second team -- Sam Shin (Iowa City West), Noah Burmeister (Waukee), Daniel Lu (Dowling Catholic), Jack Wenzel (Iowa City West), Ty Sherman (Cedar Rapids Washington), Sasha Chackalackal (Iowa City West) 

Coach of the year -- Randy Brockhage (Pleasant Valley)

