Girls soccer
All-MAC teams
First team
Forwards -- Carly King, sr., Assumption; Avery Horner, fr., Bettendorf; Rylie Rucker, sr., North Scott; Bailey Wiemann, jr., Burlington
Midfielders -- Sully Kelly, jr., Assumption; Sophia Utsinger, so., Bettendorf; Sophia Thomas, fr., Muscatine; Natalie Aller, so., Pleasant Valley
Defenders -- Lauren Herrig, sr., Assumption; Riley Markham, fr., Bettendorf; Sam Hutton, sr., Pleasant Valley; Alli Whitaker, sr., Bettendorf
Goalkeeper -- Aerianna Trowers, jr., Davenport North
Second team
Forwards -- Kaighin Frost, jr., Davenport Central; Isabel Russmann, so., Pleasant Valley; Mia Griffin, jr., Bettendorf; Livy Lansing, sr., Assumption; Camryn Woods, fr., Pleasant Valley
Midfielders -- Kylie Hulsbrink, jr., Assumption; Jade Jackson, fr., Assumption; Trinity Christy, sr., Muscatine; Ava Soliz, jr., Davenport Central; Paige Blaskovich, jr., North Scott
Defenders -- Katie Jackovich, sr., North Scott; Ava Bandy, fr., Pleasant Valley; Jordan McWilliams, jr., Bettendorf; Morgan Rinker, so., Pleasant Valley; Ashton Snarr, jr., Davenport North
Goalkeeper -- Ashlee Kwak, sr., Pleasant Valley
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Abbey Klostermann, jr., Anna Vonderhaar, sr.; Bettendorf -- Jaylen Cangas, sr., Elizabeth Park, sr., Olivia Jackson, sr.; Clinton -- Rylie Mussman, so.; Davenport Central -- Jordyn Johnson, fr., Courtney Hart, jr., Lauren Peet jr., Evelyn Moon, jr., Haley Brown, jr.; Davenport North -- Lindsay Knight, fr.; Davenport West -- Tori Dierikx, sr.; Muscatine -- Gracie Brossart, sr.; North Scott -- Kaitlynn Ruwe, sr., Adriane Latham, jr., Teagan Goodney, jr.; Pleasant Valley -- Jenna Aller, jr., Maya Hartz, so.
Coach of the year -- Elizabeth Maus, Assumption
Iowa postseason
Class 3A Region 7
Monday's result
Linn-Mar 5, Muscatine 0
Class 3A Region 8
Monday's result
Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Class 2A Region 7
Monday's result
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, North Scott 1
Class 1A Region 8
Monday's result
Assumption 3, Iowa City Regina 0
Iowa state tournament pairings
Thursday's games
Class 1A
Assumption (17-1) vs. St. Albert (14-7), 11 a.m.
Gilbert (18-0) vs. Union (14-3), 11:15 a.m.
Bishop Heelan (14-3) vs. North Polk (15-4), 11:30 a.m.
Center Point-Urbana (16-2) vs. Nevada (14-4), 11:45 a.m.
Class 2A
ADM (17-1) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (15-2), 1:30 p.m.
Spencer (19-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4), 1:45 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (15-1) vs. Lewis Central (14-4), 2 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) vs. Pella (15-2), 2:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (15-3) vs. Pleasant Valley (12-5), 4 p.m.
Ankeny Centennial (15-3) vs. Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln (16-2), 4:15 p.m.
West Des Moines Valley (15-3) vs. Dowling Catholic (13-3), 4:30 p.m.
Linn-Mar (18-1) vs. Ankeny (15-4), 4:45 p.m.
Assumption 3, Iowa City Regina 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 3, Regina 0. Goals -- Livy Lansing, Assumption, unassisted, 25th minute; Lexi Moore, Assumption, assisted by Lansing, 27th minute; Carly King, Assumption, assisted by Jade Jackson, 33rd minute. Shots -- Regina 1, Assumption 37. Saves -- Stephanie Stenger, Regina, 17; Dawsen Dorsey, Assumption, 1. Corner kicks -- Regina 0, Assumption 10. Fouls -- Regina 6, Assumption 6. Offsides -- Regina 0, Assumption 1. Penalties -- Lauren Herrig, Assumption, yellow card, 59th minute.
Team records -- Regina 8-11 (final); Assumption 17-1
Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Halftime score -- Pleasant Valley 1, Bettendorf 1. Goals -- Jenna Aller, PV (unassisted), 3rd minute; Mia Griffin, Bettendorf (assisted by Riley Markham), 6th minute; Regan Denny, PV (unassisted), 62nd minute. Shots -- PV 9, Bettendorf 11. Saves -- PV (Ashlee Kwak 5); Bettendorf (Olivia Jackson 4). Offsides -- PV 2, Bettendorf 1. Corner kicks -- PV 4, Bettendorf 5. Fouls -- PV 8, Bettendorf 8.
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 12-5; Bettendorf 13-5 (final)
Softball
Illinois postseason
Class 4A Normal super-sectional
at Illinois State University
Monday's result
Joliet West 1, Moline 0
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;4;0;10;2
Assumption;;3;1;10;1
Bettendorf;;3;1;5;5
North Scott;;2;0;7;2
Davenport West;;2;0;4;4
Muscatine;;2;2;6;3
Davenport Central;;0;2;0;3
Davenport North;;0;2;0;3
Burlington;;0;4;2;4
Clinton;;0;4;0;7
Monday's results
North Scott 10-2, Central 0-1
Pleasant Valley 10-15, North 0-4
Assumption 4-5, Muscatine 3-10
West 10-7, Clinton 2-0
Bettendorf 17-12, Burlington 2-4
Area
West Liberty 3-1, Durant 1-4
Mid-Prairie 9-12, Tipton 0-0
Central City 10-12, Midland 0-0
Anamosa 14-16, Bellevue 2-3
Cardinal 11, Columbus 0
Central DeWitt 10-9, Center-Point Urbana 0-1
Beckman 2-14, Maquoketa 0-1
Pleasant Valley 10-15, Davenport North 0-4
First game
Pleasant Valley;050 05--;10;13;0
Davenport North;000;00;--;0;8;2
Morgan Newmyer, Molly Freeman. C. Hartman. WP -- Hartman. LP -- Newmeyer. Two or more hits -- PV, Wood, S. lindquist, C. Spelhaug, P. Klinger, J. Meyer; North, Yanni Roberts, Molly Freeman, Jordan Burch. 2B -- North, Molly Freeman. HR -- PV, J. Meyer 2. RBIs -- PV, Lindquist 2, Klinger 2, Drish 2, Meyer 4.
Second game
Pleasant Valley;310;65;--;15;16;3
Davenport North;002;20;--;4;7;5
WP -- K. Drish. LP -- Krystal Baker. Two or more hits -- PV, S. Lindquist 2, C. Spelhaug 4, B. Luebken 3, K. Drish; North, Yabba Roberts 3, Molly Freeman 2. 2B -- PV, Luebkeb, Drish. 3B -- PV, J. Meyer. RBIs -- PV, Linquist 2, Spelhaug 2, Lukin 3, Meyer, Drish 3, Hartman, Hassel; North, Roberts, Wilmington, Freeman.
West Liberty 3-1, Durant 1-4
First game
West Liberty;210;000;0;--;3;6;3
Durant;000;000;1;--;1;5;0
WP -- Isabelle True. LP -- Kamryn Meyer. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman 3; Durant, Ruby Kaeppler. 2B -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall; Durant, Kaeppler, Kylie Kay. RBIs -- West Liberty, Lehman, Hall, Austyn Crees.
Second game
West Liberty;100;000;0;--;1;3;3
Durant;200;020;X;--;4;5;4
WP -- Kamryn Meyer. LP -- Sailor Hall. Two or more hits -- Durant, Ruby Kaeppler, Allie Poston. 2B -- Durant, Kaeppler, Poston. RBIs -- Durant, Poston 2, Meyer, Kylie Kay.
Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;4;0;7;2
Pleasant Valley;;4;0;5;3
Muscatine;;1;1;3;1
North Scott;;1;1;3;1
Bettendorf;;1;1;1;4
Davenport North;;1;3;3;5
Davenport Central;;1;3;1;4
Clinton;;1;3;2;7
Davenport West;;0;0;1;3
Burlington;;0;2;1;4
Monday's results
Assumption 11-2, Davenport North 0-0
Muscatine 9-7, Clinton 8-19
Pleasant Valley 3-7, Davenport Central 2-1
Bettendorf 2-1, North Scott 1-5
Burlington at Davenport West (DH), late
Area
Mid-Prairie 5-7, Tipton 1-6
Midland 5-8, Central City 1-5
Wilton 7-16, Iowa City Regina 5-1
Mediapolis 10, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Central DeWitt 10-3, Center-Point Urbana 1-1
Davenport Assumption 11-2, Davenport North 0-0
First game
Assumption 011 432;--;11;9;0
North 000 000;--;0;7;4
WP -- Julien Broderson. LP - Justin Saskowski. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Nate Schlichting 2-3, Brandon Schlichting 2-3; North, Jack West 3-3. RBI -- Assumption - B. Schlichting 2, Adam Metivier, Zach Wesolowski, Jeremy McIntosh, Noah Weiman, N. Schlichting.
Second game (6 inn.)
Assumption 000 110 0;--;2;6;1
North 000 000 0;--;0;1;0
WP -- Jayson Willers. LP -- Griffin Leibold. Two or more hits: Assumption - Seth Adrian 2-3. 2B -- Assumption, Tyler Kulhanek. RBI -- Assumption, Nick Gottila
North Scott 1-5, Bettendorf 2-1
First game
North Scott;000;001;0;--;1;1;3
Bettendorf;020;000;px;--;2;03;11
Carter Furness, Ashton Westphall (7).
Second game
North Scott;000;010;4;--;5;9;0
Bettendorf;100;000;X;--;1;2;3
North Scott -- HR. Drezek. RBI -- North Scott, Drezek 3, Kilburg, Matthaidess.
Boys tennis
Iowa Tennis Coaches Final Polls
Class 1A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;14-5;170;2
2. Pella;11-1;151;3
3. Norwalk;10-6;124;8
4. Dubuque Wahlert;13-4;114;1
5. LeMars;13-3;99;NR
6. Ballard;13-2;75;4
7. Waterloo Columbus;9-2;72;5
8. Boone;8-4;42;7
9. Denison-Schleswig;10-1;31;6
10. Grinnell;8-4;30;9
Other receiving votes -- AP-DNH 17, CB St. Albert 6, Spirit Lake 3, Chariton 1
Class 2A
1. Iowa City West;18-0;240;1
2. Pleasant Valley;12-1;215;2
3. Waukee;12-2;193;3
4. Ankeny Centennial;13-3;164;6
5. Cedar Rapids Washington;15-2;134;4
6. Linn-Mar;14-4;110;5
T7. Ames;11-4;80;8
T7. West Des Moines Valley;10-5;80;7
9. Cedar Falls;13-5;53;9
10. Bettendorf;9-7;28;10
Other receiving votes -- Dowling Catholic 18, Johnston 2, Marshalltown 1, Dubuque Senior 1, Dubuque Hempstead 1
All-conference teams
Class 1A
First team -- Cameron Luhring (AP-DNH), Evan Moon (North Polk), Charlie Fair (Dub Wahlert), Daniel Buchanan (Waterloo Columbus), Jordan Roozeboom (Pella), Jack Edwards (Pella)
Second team -- Reed Miller (CB St. Albert), Rhett Peters (Union), Zach Wingert (LeMars), Wes Johnson (CR Xavier), AJ Clark Wilt (Norwalk), Drew Hall (Norwalk)
Coach of the year -- Josiah Brandt (Pella)
Class 2A
First team -- Rami Scheetz (CR Washington), Justin Sehlin (Pleasant Valley), Luke VanDonslear (Linn-Mar), Will Blevins (Ankeny Centennial), Tim Ellis (Ames), Will Ecklund (Waukee)
Second team -- Sam Shin (Iowa City West), Noah Burmeister (Waukee), Daniel Lu (Dowling Catholic), Jack Wenzel (Iowa City West), Ty Sherman (Cedar Rapids Washington), Sasha Chackalackal (Iowa City West)
Coach of the year -- Randy Brockhage (Pleasant Valley)