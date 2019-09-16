Football
Iowa AP poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (6);3-0;86;1
2. Ankeny Centennial (2);3-0;77;2
3. Cedar Falls (1);3-0;76;3
4. Dowling Catholic;2-1;63;4
5. Bettendorf;3-0;58;5
6. Fort Dodge;3-0;44;7
7. Southeast Polk;2-1;30;9
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-1;24;6
9. Des Moines Roosevelt;3-0;15;NR
10. Ankeny;1-2;9;8
Others receiving votes: Marshalltown 6; Waukee 5; Waterloo West 1; Davenport North 1.
Class 3A
1. Western Dubuque (6);3-0;87;1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3);3-0;80;2
3. North Scott;3-0;68;3
4. Solon;3-0;66;4
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central;3-0;57;5
6. Washington;3-0;33;T7
7. Glenwood;3-0;30;9
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;3-0;25;T7
9. Independence;3-0;16;NR
10. Norwalk;2-1;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 5; Harlan 4; Carlisle 4; Webster City 4; Pella 3; Storm Lake 3; Davenport Assumption 2; Mount Pleasant 1.
Class 2A
1. Waukon (8);3-0;88;1
2. Clear Lake (1);3-0;80;2
3. Algona;3-0;70;3
4. Spirit Lake;3-0;56;4
5. Greene County;3-0;54;5
6. Waterloo Columbus;3-0;41;6
7. Des Moines Christian;3-0;36;7
8. Benton Community;3-0;21;8
T9. Crestwood;2-1;14;9
T9. OA/BCIG;3-0;14;T10
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8; Monticello 6; West Marshall 4; Monroe PCM 3.
Class 1A
1. West Sioux (8);3-0;89;1
2. Dike-New Hartford (1);3-0;80;2
3. Van Meter;3-0;67;3
4. West Branch;3-0;55;4
5. West Lyon;3-0;52;5
6. South Central Calhoun;3-0;41;6
7. Treynor;3-0;40;7
8. Mediapolis;3-0;25;8
9. Western Christian;3-0;19;9
10. Underwood;3-0;15;10
Others receiving votes: North Linn 3; Sigourney-Keota 2; AC/GC 2; Mount Ayr 2; Iowa City Regina 2; Clarinda 1
Class A
1. West Hancock (9);3-0;90;1
2. Edgewood-Colesburg;3-0;76;2
3. St. Ansgar;3-0;72;3
4. North Tama;3-0;58;6
5. Sloan Westwood;3-0;53;5
6. Grundy Center;3-0;41;7
7. Brooklyn, BGM;3-0;29;8
8. Wapsie Valley;2-1;24;4
9. MFL MarMac;3-0;22;9
10. South O'Brien;3-0;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center 5; Martensdale-St. Marys 4; Eldon Cardinal 4; Algona Garrigan 3; Highland Riverside 1.
Class 8 Player
1. Don Bosco (7);3-0;80;T1
2. Remsen St. Mary's;3-0;74;3
3. Turkey Valley;3-0;68;4
4. New London (2);3-0;65;T1
5. Montezuma;3-0;38;7
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard;3-0;35;8
7. Lenox;4-0;33;10
8. Audubon;3-1;30;6
9. Springville;4-0;18;NR
10. Anita CAM;3-0;16;NR
Others receiving votes: Janesville 11; Harris-Lake Park 8; Easton Valley 6; Fremont Mills 5; North English English Valleys 4; Iowa Valley 3; Woodbine 1.
Volleyball
MAC standings
;;Conf;Overall
;;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;3;0;10;1
Assumption;;2;0;11;2
North Scott;;2;1;14;2
Bettendorf;;2;1;8;5
Muscatine;;1;1;2;2
Davenport Central;;1;2;2;5
Davenport North;;1;2;5;13
Clinton;;0;2;2;7
Davenport West;;0;3;0;6
Today's matches
Clinton at Assumption
Davenport North at Pleasant Valley
Davenport West at North Scott
Muscatine at Bettendorf
Wednesday's match
Moline at Davenport Central
Ridgewood 25-25, ROWVA 23-18
Ridgewood leaders — Kills — Hallica Warren-Anderson 9, Paige Leander 6. Assists — Brecken Adamson 9, Brook Jones 8. Aces — Tatum Miller 2, Jones 2. Digs — Jones 32, Barton 13. Blocks — Miller 2, Warren-Anderson 1.
Boys golf
West quadrangular
Teams: 1. Bettendorf 162; 2. Assumption 168; 3. Davenport West 183; 4. North Scott 193
Medalist -- Mitch Nikulski (Bett) 38
Bettendorf (162) -- Nikulski 38, David Schwartz 39, Zach Berntgen 42, Tommy Buckwalter 43, Jake Pensinger 43
Assumption (168) -- Keaton Thissen 41, Evan Lystiuk 41, Matt Tallman 43, Liam Steer 44
Davenport West (183) -- Zac Stasz 43, Mason Lantz 45, Dillon Burt 46, Bryce Grisham 49, Harrison Wright 49
North Scott (193) -- Max Adkisson 45, Alex Upmeyer 48, Carson Kress 49, Eli Engelkes 51
Sherrard 163, Alleman 170
Co-medalists — Luke Lofgren (Alleman) and Brennan Welch (Sherrard), 37
Sherrard — Welch 37, Evan Earl 38, Austin Fratzke 43, Jaeger Harkey 45
Alleman — Lofgren 37, Drew Coleman 40, Billy Taylor 44, Noah Brinkman 49
Rock Island 176, Galesburg 195
Medalist — Jason Runbom (Galesburg) 40
Rock Island — Colton Sigel 41, Ryan Nickel 43, Nathan Steinbeck 44, Eli Boeye 48
Mid-County quadrangular
Team results — Williamsfield 163, Mid-County 171, Roanoke-Benson 178, Elmwood 194
Medalist — Calvin Peterson (Williamsfield) 37
Mid-County — Trey Rogers 41, Tristan Rogers 42, Kaden Willer 42, Jaxson Willer 46
Boys soccer
Orion-Sherrard 8, Princeton 1
Halftime — Orion-Sherrard 4, Princeton 1. Goals — O-S, Jacob Kruse (Caleb Spranger), 14th minute; O-S, Tyler Sislo (Spranger), 17th; Princeton, Nathan Allen (unassisted), 27th; O-S, Kruse (unassisted), 30th; O-S, Kruse (unassisted), 31st; O-S, Tanner Irey (Jordan Maynard), 49th; O-S, Maynard (Spranger), 50th; O-S, Eric Erdmann (Spranger), 61st; O-S, Alex Sislo (unassisted), 65th. Shots — O-S 20, P 7. Corners — O-S 9, P 3. Offsides — O-S 0, P 0. Fouls — O-S 3, P 3. Saves — O-S 5 (Tanner Irey 1, Bob Johnson 4). O-S record — 9-4-0.
Girls tennis
Geneseo 3, Princeton 2
Singles — Chloe Adams (G) def. Sophia Rucinski 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Alter (P) def. Alison Bowers 8-6, 7-6 (5)
Doubles — Emma Dunker-Mary Thomas (G) def. Maddie Devert-Emma Zelenik 6-2, 6-2; Ayna Kauffman-Abby Jensen (P) def. Ava Bieneman-Alli Miller 6-1, 6-0; Emma Claeys-Ali Craig (G) def. Nyla Thompson-Mayah Carlson 6-1, 6-0