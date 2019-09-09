Volleyball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;2;0;5;0
Bettendorf;;2;0;7;2
Assumption;;1;0;6;0
Muscatine;;1;0;2;1
North Scott;;1;1;9;1
Davenport Central;;1;1;2;4
Clinton;;0;2;1;5
Davenport West;;0;2;0;2
Davenport North;;0;2;0;8
Today's matches
Davenport Central at Assumption
Davenport West at Davenport North
North Scott at Bettendorf
Pleasant Valley at Muscatine
Kewanee 25-25, ROWVA 5-18
(Kewanee stats only)
Kills — Tristan Nolan 6, Aly Shafer 4. Assists — Kendal Bennison 16. Blocks — Ailynn Duarte 1. Aces — Gracey Damron 7, Bennison 3. Digs — Josie DeBord 3.
You have free articles remaining.
Record: Kewanee 5-4, 0-1.
Boys cross country
Keota Invitational
Teams — 1. Columbus 40; 2. North Mahaska 59; 3. Lone Tree 75; 4. Sigourney 79; 5. Highland 121.
Columbus finishes — 2. Isaac Acosta; 8. Jesus Medrano; 9. Freddy Vergara; 10. Garrett Palmer; 11. Alex Rivas; 12. Mason Hills-Carrier; 14. Daniel Martinez.
Girls cross country
Keota Invitational
Teams — 1. Highland 43; 2. BGM 46; 3. North Mahaska 51; 4. Columbus 63.
Columbus finishes — 10. Van Iang; 16. Juvixsa Valdez; 17. Esther Lian; 21. Averi Sipes; 34. Martha Garcia; 35. Julie Sosa.
Boys golf
Fulton 148, Riverdale 153, Orion 175
Medalists — Schrader (Fulton) and P. Wiebenga (Fulton), 34
Fulton — Schrader 34, P. Wiebenga 34, Vanderploeg 38, I. Wiebenga 42
Riverdale — Sutton 37, Griffin 38, Moorhusen 39, Willems 39
Orion — Holst 39, Bernhardt 42, Moninski 46, Rascher 48
Girls golf
Erie-Prophetstown 243, West Carroll 257
Medalist — Hannah Gullinger (WC) 55
Erie-Prophetstown — Samantha Soleta 58, Sydney Bielema 59, Berkely Eggers 63, Emily Herzmann 63, Malorie Eggers 67, Sabrina Soleta 69
West Carroll — Gullinger 55, Corey Johnston 56, Sam Knight 72, Victoria Reiland 74, Katie Smith 83