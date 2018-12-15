Boys basketball
Saturday's scores
Davenport West 72, Riverdale 65
Davenport North 63, Geneseo 52
Davenport Central 79, Alleman 42
Assumption 48, United Township 45
Pleasant Valley 59, Galesburg 43
North Scott 59, Moline 47
Bettendorf 56, Rock Island 47
Davenport West 72, Riverdale 65
RIVERDALE (6-7) — Karson Smeltzly 2-7 0-3 4, Anthony Ruthey 6-13 4-4 16, Zach Antolik 0-2 3-4 3, Carter Wainwright 12-26 4-6 33, Jacob Meloan 2-7 0-0 4, Gabe Willems 0-1 0-0 0, Gannon Haskins 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-59 11-17 65.
WEST (1-5) — John Michael Thornton 3-4 4-5 10, Jamil Haymond 7-7 0-0 14, Aldane Barrett 5-6 1-4 11, Malik Westerfield 1-4 1-2 3, Zach Trevino 5-9 3-4 15, Nasir Beechum 3-7 3-3 9, Logan Petersen 1-2 0-0 2, NaZion Caruthers 4-4 0-0 8, Quenton Dempsey 0-2 0-0 0, Jermaine Gardner 0-1 0-1 0, Payton Heath 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 29-47 12-21 72.
Riverdale;16;10;13;26;--;65
Davenport West;22;21;19;10;--;72
3-point goals – Riverdale 6-14 (Wainwright 5-12, Haskins 1-1, Antolik 0-1); West 2-11 (Trevino 2-4, Dempsey 0-2, Beechum 0-2, Thornton 0-1, Westerfield 0-1, Petersen 0-1). Rebounds – Riverdale 26 (Smeltzly 8, Ruthey 5); West 37 (Barrett 9, Thornton 5). Assists – Riverdale 10 (Antolik 7); West 14 (Haymond 5). Turnovers – Riverdale 18, West 26. Total fouls – Riverdale 17, West 19. Fouled out – Smeltzly.
Davenport North 63, Geneseo 52
GENESEO (2-7) -- Jacob McConnell 2-7 1-3 5, Joey McConnell 1-2 0-0 2, Tim Lehman 1-2 0-0 2, Isaiah Rivera 14-25 3-4 33, PJ Moser 1-4 1-2 3, Kade Ariano 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony Pierce 0-2 2-2 2, Kyle Traphagen 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 21-49 6-9 52
NORTH (4-2) -- TJ Vesey 5-7 8-10 20, Jayden Houston 3-8 5-9 11, Cory Prather 1-10 0-0 3, Mekki Sisk 4-10 0-0 10, Quincy Wiseman 0-0 8-8 8, Alec Seifert 1-1 2-4 4, Mike Green 0-0 0-0 0, Jamal Litt 2-3 2-4 7. Totals 16-39 25-35 63
Geneseo;12;15;6;19;--;52
North;10;21;13;19;--;63
3-point goals -- Geneseo 4-17 (Rivera 2-8, Ja. McConnell 1-3, Traphagen 1-3, Moser 0-2, Pierce 0-1); North 6-20 (Sisk 2-6, Vesey 2-3, Prather 1-9, Litt 1-1, Houston 0-1). Rebounds -- Geneseo 28 (Rivera 12, Ja. McConnell 4); North 32 (Houston 9, Wiseman 6). Assists -- Geneseo 11 (Ja. McConnell 5); North 7 (Prather 2, Wiseman 2). Turnovers -- Geneseo 19 (Ja. McConnell 6); North 17 (Houston 4). Total fouls -- Geneseo 19, North 17. Fouled out -- Geneseo (Moser); North (none).
Davenport Central 79, Alleman 42
ALLEMAN (4-6) — Collin Snyder 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Sheets 1-6 0-0 2, Sam Mattecheck 5-12 1-3 11, Killian Ahren 2-6 0-0 4, Chase VanDerGinst 5-11 2-3 12, Max Contreras 2-2 0-0 4, Paul Rouse 1-1 0-0 2, Zach Carpita 2-2 1-2 5, Brennen O’Keeffe 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Campos 0-2 0-0 0, Tyler Estes 0-1 0-0 0, Brant Long 0-1 0-0 0, Jonathan Fernandez 1-1 0-0 2, Jake Mattecheck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 4-8 42.
CENTRAL (7-0) — Amari Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Josh English 6-12 0-0 15, John Miller 3-8 2-2 9, Kaiden Phillips 7-13 0-1 18, Keshawn Pegues 8-12 4-4 20, Jon Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, DIontrel Wommack 3-5 0-0 6, Eli Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Niziar Rogers 1-3 0-0 2, Layman Miller 0-2 1-2 1, Ralph Hayes 4-7 0-0 8, Dajion Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Victor Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Javari Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 7-9 79.
Alleman;8;13;11;10;--;42
Central;18;28;24;9;--;79
3-point goals – Alleman 0-6 (Campos 0-2, Estes 0-1, Long 0-1, Sheets 0-1, Ahren 0-1); Central 8-19 (Phillips 4-5, English 3-7, J. Miller 1-4, Rogers 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Pegues 0-1). Rebounds – Alleman 29 (S. Mattecheck 5, Ahren 5); Central 37 (Pegues 11). Assists – Alleman 7 (Ahren 3); Central 11 (English 3). Turnovers – Alleman 27, Central 16. Total fouls – Alleman 9, Central 14. Fouled out – none.
Assumption 48, United Township 45
UNITED TOWNSHIP (7-3) -- Daveon Ellis 5-9 0-0 10, Daslah Geadeyan 0-2 0-0 0, Jean Luc Wilson 6-10 2-2 16, Griffin Ronnebeck 1-5 0-0 3, Atem Agot 4-11 3-5 13, Jaylen Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Malykai Trice 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Merrick 0-0 0-0 0, Dane Taghon 1-1 0-0 3, Ian Solis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-38 5-7 45.
ASSUMPTION (3-3) -- Dylan Peeters 7-12 8-10 22, Anthony Valainis 2-3 0-0 4, Sean Peeters 5-8 1-3 11, Ray Kotula 2-9 0-1 5, Grayson Heiser 0-4 0-4 1, Logan Ehrecke 1-1 0-0 2, J.J. Stratman 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-38 10-17 48
United Township;6;11;13;15;--;45
Assumption;12;17;11;8;--;48
3-point goals -- UT 6-18 (Agot 2-8, Wilson 2-3, Ronnebeck 1-5, Taghon 1-1, Geadeyan 0-1); Assumption 2-11 (Kotula 1-5, Stratman 1-1, Heiser 0-4, Peeters 0-1). Rebounds -- UT 24 (Ellis 7, Wilson 5, Agot 5); Assumption 23 (D. Peeters 6, S. Peeters 6, Valainis 4). Assists -- UT 13 (Geadeyan 7); Assumption 10 (S. Peeters 3). Turnovers -- UT 9 (Geadeyan 6); Assumption 8 (D. Peeters 2, S. Peeters 2, Stratman 2). Total fouls -- UT 12, Assumption 8. Fouled out -- UT (Ellis); Assumption (none). Technical foul -- UT (Ellis).
Pleasant Valley 59, Galesburg 43
GALESBURG (5-3) -- Nicholas Fields 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchel Sampson 0-1 0-0 0, Keith Cunningham 4-9 3-5 11, Justin Endthoff 2-7 0-0 5, Rylee Milan 1-1 0-0 3, Eric Price 2-7 1-2 7, Alex Egipciaco 1-1 0-0 2, Quinn Anderson 0-6 0-0 0, Jaylin McCants 6-16 1-3 15. Totals 16-52 5-10 43.
PLEASANT VALLEY (5-1) -- Creighton Clausen 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Duwa 3-12 2-2 9, Garrett Massengale 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Rothbrandt 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Townsend 3-3 3-3 9, Jack Donahue 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Synder 9-11 1-1 22, Michael Lawlor 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Cline 1-5 2-2 5, Cade Collier 0-4 2-2 2, Ethan Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Hayden Guenzler 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Parker 4-7 2-3 10. Totals 21-43 5-14 59.
Galesburg;11;9;8;15;--;43
Pleasant Valley;15;13;11;20
3-point goals -- Galesburg 6-18 (Price 2-6, McCants 2-2, Endthoff 1-4, Milan 1-1, Anderson 0-3, Cunningham 0-1, Fields 0-1); Pleasant Valley 5-14 (Snyder 3-4, Cline 1-5, Duwa 1-4, Parker 0-1). Rebounds -- Galesburg 32 (Cunningham 7, McCants 7); Pleasant Valley 29 (Snyder 7, Parker 7). Assists -- Galesburg 5 (Anderson 2); Pleasant Valley 10 (Townsend 4). Turnovers -- Galesburg 10, Pleasant Valley 8. Total fouls -- Galesburg 15, Pleasant Valley 13. Fouled out -- none.
North Scott 59, Moline 47
MOLINE (7-2) -- Brody Harding 2-7 0-0 4, Treyton Lamphier 1-2 0-0 2, Drew Wiemers 7-13 0-0 16, Harrison Bey-BUie 2-3 0-0 5, Deonte Billups 4-19 12-16 20, Zidain Sterling 0-0 0-0 0, Jabari Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 12-16 47
NORTH SCOTT (6-0) -- Ty Anderson 3-5 4-4 10, Trent Allard 0-3 0-0 0, Carson Rollinger 2-7 1-2 6, Cortaviaus Seales 6-12 2-2 15, Sam Kilburg 6-10 1-1 15, Reece Sommers 4-5 2-3 10, Landon Eiland 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-44 8-9 59
Moline;12;9;16;10;--;47
North Scott;6;14;19;19;--;59
3-point goals -- Moline 3-15 (Wiemers 2-4, Bey-Buie 1-1, Billups 0-8, Harding 0-2); North Scott 7-16 (Kilburg 2-5, Sommers 2-3, Rollinger 1-3, Seales 1-3, Eiland 1-2). Rebounds -- Moline 22 (Billups 10, Bey-Buie 4); North Scott 30 (Anderson 13, Seales 4). Assists -- Moline 8 (Bey-Buie 2, Billups 2, Rogers 2); North Scott 9 (Seales 5, Kilburg 2). Steals -- Moline 5 (Harding, Lamphier, Wiemers, Billups, Rogers); North Scott 4 (Anderson 3, Allard). Blocks -- Moline 1 (Wiemers); North Scott 3 (Anderson, Allard, Seales). Turnovers -- Moline 8, North Scott 12. Team fouls -- Moline 14, North Scott 16. Fouled out -- Moline (none); North Scott (Kilburg).
Bettendorf 56, Rock Island 47
ROCK ISLAND (6-4) -- Jordan Rice 5-9 0-0 13, JaMir Price 6-14 5-7 17, Jamal Randle 0-3 1-2 1, Aaron Voss 0-0 1-2 1, Tauren Holtam 6-11 2-2 15, Solomon Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Jayden Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Malachi Key 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-38 4-17 47.
BETTENDORF (5-1) -- Tyler Wellman 1-3 0-0 3, D.J. Carton 7-11 6-8 21, Blake Tyler 2-4 0-0 4, Trevor Feller 4-5 2-2 13, Lucas Hayes 1-3 0-1 2, Oliver Bakeris 2-2 0-2 4, Tynan Numkena 2-3 2-2 6, Joe Byrne 0-2 0-0 0, Keaton Staley 1-2 1-2 3, Carter Furness 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-37 11-17 56.
Rock Island;12;13;14;8;--;47
Bettendorf;10;8;15;23;--;56
3-point goals -- Rock Island 4-17 (Rice 3-6, Holtam 1-4, Price 0-3, Randle 0-3, Key 0-1); Bettendorf 5-16 (Feller 3-4, Carton 1-4, Wellman 1-3, Furness 0-2, Tyler 0-2, Byrne 0-1). Rebounds -- Rock Island 21 (Holtam 9); Bettendorf 23 (Carton 5). Assists -- Rock Island 6 (3 with 2); Bettendorf 15 (Carton 9). Turnovers -- Rock Island 9, Bettendorf 9. Total fouls -- Rock Island 14, Bettendorf 14. Fouled out -- none.
Friday's late results
Wapello 59, Lone Tree 39
LONE TREE (1-5) -- Avery Knock 1 0-0 3, Bryce Houser 0 0-0 0, Konner Coppinger 1 0-0 2, Caleb Viers 1 0-0 2, Harmon Miller 3 0-1 7, Austin Marshek 1 0-0 2, Tyler McCullough 0 0-0 0, Brady Dauber 3 2-4 5, Keegan Edwards 5 0-0 14, Cory Krueger 2 0-0 4, Cale Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-5 39.
WAPELLO (4-2) -- Kabe Boysen 1 0-0 3, Tate Boysen 0 0-0 0, Noah Holland 2 1-2 6, Ben Kroeger 0 0-0 0, Maddux Griffin 0 0-0 0, Tade Parsons 0 0-0 0, Aiden Housman 0 0-0 0, Joe Stewart 3 1-2 10, Joel Chaney 0 0-0 0, Caden Thomas 3 2-2 8, Sam Lanz 1 0-0 2, Bryant Lanz 1 0-0 2, Keaton Mitchell 12 2-3 28, Rhett Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-7 59.
Lone Tree;5;10;6;18;--;39
Wapello;12;15;13;19;--;59
3-point goals -- Lone Tree 7 (Edwards 4, Knock, Miller, Dauber); Wapello 7 (Stewart 3, Mitchell 2, K Boysen, Holland). Total fouls -- Lone Tree 12, Wapello 6. Fouled out -- none.
Ridgewood 65, West Prairie 62
RIDGEWOOD -- Francis 0 0-0 0, Greenman 7 8-11 22, Althaus 1 0-2 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Kissinger 5 1-1 12, Nodine 3 0-0 6, Brooks 6 4-5 19, Wiley 1 1-2 3, Dean 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 15-23 65.
WEST PRAIRIE -- Snow 6 0-1 12, Hunt 4 0-0 8, Sullivan 1 0-0 3, Dunn 7 3-3 18, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Geltmacher 7 2-3 16, Mencel 0 0-2 0, Middendorf 2 0-2 5. Totals 27 5-11 62.
Ridgewood;16;14;19;16;--;65
West Prairie;18;16;8;20;--;62
3-point goals -- Ridgewood 4 (Banks 3, Kissinger); West Priaire 3 (Sullivan, Dunn, Middendorf). Total fouls -- Ridgewood 14, West Prairie 16. Fouled out -- West Prairie (Weaver).
Thursday's late result
Pleasant Valley 67, Davenport West 57
PLEASANT VALLEY (4-1, 3-1) – Cade Collier 4-5 0-0 8, Jacob Parker 1-4 9-9 11, Carter Duwa 6-13 6-6 23, Hunter Snyder 5-10 4-4 15, Carter Cline 2-4 2-4 6, Jacob Townsend 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Guenzler 1-1 0-4 2, Michael Lawlor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-39 21-27 67.
DAVENPORT WEST (0-5, 0-4) – John Michael Thornton 1-2 0-0 3, Aldane Barrett 2-6 2-2 6, Malik Westerfield 9-20 4-4 25, Zach Trevino 3-8 0-0 7, Quenton Dempsey 0-1 0-0 0, Jamil Haymond 2-3 1-2 5, Logan Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, NaZion Caruthers 0-0 0-0 0 0, Nasir Beechum 3-7 0-2 8, Payton Heath 1-1 0-0 3, Diontray Whitney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 7-10 57.
Pleasant Valley;19;15;14;19;--;67
Davenport West;7;16;14;20;--;57
3-point goals – Pleasant Valley 6-16 (Duwa 5-11, Snyder 1-4, Parker 0-1); Davenport West 8-17 (Westerfield 3-7, Beechum 2-3, Thornton 1-1, Heath 1-1, Trevino 1-4, Dempsey 0-1). Rebounds – Pleasant Valley 24 (Parker 9); Davenport West 24 (Thornton 5). Total fouls – Pleasant Valley 11; Davenport West 22. Fouled out – Haymond. Turnovers – Pleasant Valley 15; Davenport West 15.
Sophomores – Pleasant Valley 52, Davenport West 27.
Wrestling
Battle of Waterloo
Denver 42, Assumption 36
220 -- Seth Adrian (Assumption) pinned Brandon Maitland, 1:38. 285 -- Brock Farley (Denver) pinned Tim Kendall, 1:02. 106 -- Ethan Forker (Assumption) pinned Rhett Bonnette, 1:14. 113 -- Joe Ebaugh (Denver) pinned Collin Wehr, 1:39. 120 -- Tj Fitzpatrick (Assumption) won by forfeit. 126 -- Isaac Schimmels (Denver) major dec. Noah Gonzalez, 15-4. 132 -- Jacob Felderman (Assumption) pinned Brody Shover, 1:49. 138 -- Jacob Moore (Denver) pinned Johnny Hua, 3:15. 145 -- Riley Wright (Denver) major dec. Adam Laubenthal, 12-1. 152 -- Logan Meyer (Denver) pinned Evan Forker, 2:41. 160 -- John Ebaugh (Denver) major dec. Joe Deckert, 13-3. 170 -- Cael Krueger (Denver) pinned Logan Schimanski, 1:43. 182 -- Kole Kreinbring (Assumption) pinned Brennen Graber, 0:26. 195 -- Julien Broderson (Assumption) pinned Connor Smith, 0:46.
Assumption 37, Cedar Falls 30
285 -- Justin Campbell (Cedar Falls) pinned Tim Kendall, 0:25. 106 -- Connor Mccartan (Cedar Falls) dec. Ethan Forker, 3-1. 113 -- Logan Vallejo (Cedar Falls) pinned Collin Wehr, 2:37. 120 -- Tj Fitzpatrick (Assumption) pinned Reese Dietz, 1:44. 126 -- Noah Gonzalez (Assumption) tech fall Dylan Whitt, 19-3. 132 -- Jackson Barth (Cedar Falls) dec. Jacob Felderman, 3-1. 138 -- Jack Plagge (Cedar Falls) pinned Parker Foley, 3:25. 145 -- Adam Laubenthal (Assumption) dec. Christian Simpson, 4-1. 152 -- Austin Cross (Cedar Falls) pinned Evan Forker, 0:45. 160 -- Joe Deckert (Assumption) pinned Lincoln Willett, 6:19. 170 -- Logan Schimanski (Assumption) dec. Jack Steffener, 5-1. 182 -- Kole Kreinbring (Assumption) def. Dakota Southworth, sudden victory-1, 6-4. 195 -- Julien Broderson (Assumption) won by forfeit. 220 -- Seth Adrian (Assumption) pinned Collin Bohnenkamp (Cedar Falls), 0:53.
*Assumption's team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsmanlike.
Western Dubuque Epworth 39, Assumption 31
106 -- Ethan Forker (Assumption) pinned Max Clasen, 1:29. 113 -- Dawson Bierman (Epworth) pinned Collin Wehr, 0:56. 120 -- Tj Fitzpatrick (Assumption) dec. Joseph Simon, 8-1. 126 -- Noah Gonzalez (Assumption) dec. Trent Busch, 6-1. 132 -- Jacob Felderman (Assumption) major dec. Dakota Lau, 13-4. 138 -- Jared Cordes (Epworth) pinned Johnny Hua, 3:38. 145 -- Adam Laubenthal (Assumption) dec. Tony Lyon, 10-3. 152 -- Elijah Demmer (Epworth) pinned Evan Forker, 2:57. 160 -- Ryker Kurimski (Epworth) pinned Joe Deckert, 2:28. 170 -- Jake Hosch (Epworth) dec. Logan Schimanski, 9-3. 182 -- Devin Ludwig (Epworth) pinned Kole Kreinbring, 5:36. 195 -- Julien Broderson (Assumption) pinned Ryan Cook, 0:41. 220 -- Seth Adrian (Assumption) pinned Jason Simon-Ressler, 1:08. 285 -- Parker Schmitt (Epworth) pinned Tim Kendall, 0:17.
North Scott 45, Linn-Mar 24
220 -- Tanner Schultz (Linn-Mar) pinned Dakota Asleson, 1:10. 285 -- Brady Ernst (North Scott) dec. Cleo Gehrls, 3-0. 106 -- Brandon O`brien (Linn-Mar) dec. Peyton Westlin, 5-2. 113 -- Josh Connor (North Scott) pinned Marwan Al-tall, 0:16. 120 -- Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar) def. Cael Bredar, sudden victory-1, 11-9. 126 -- Caleb Mccabe (North Scott) pinned Kain Wempen, 2:54. 132 -- Samuel Gisaya (Linn-Mar) dec. Trenten Doty, 10-9. 138 -- Deven Strief (North Scott) pinned Dylan Mcnally, 0:50. 145 -- Collin Lewis (North Scott) pinned Hikaru Carolin, 1:12. 152 -- Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) pinned Abass Kemokai, 4:50. 160 -- Zachary Campbell (North Scott) pinned A.j. Frost, 2:27. 170 -- Ryan Plummer (Linn-Mar) dec. Nate Link (North Scott), 5-0. 182 -- Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar) pinned Kevin Diep, 1:10. 195 -- Teagen Fletcher (North Scott) pinned Luke Gaffney, 1:48.
North Scott 37, Union 31
285 -- Brady Ernst (North Scott) pinned Matt Millard, 0:37. 106 -- Lincoln Mehlert (Union) def. Peyton Westlin, injury, 3:31. 113 -- Kolten Crawford (Union) pinned Josh Connor, 2:37. 120 -- Cael Bredar (North Scott) dec. Hunter Worthen, 5-2. 126 -- Caleb Mccabe (North Scott) dec. Lake Lebahn, 13-7. 132 -- Stone Schmitz (Union) pinned Trenten Doty, 2:39. 138 -- Jack Thomsen (Union) major dec. Deven Strief, 10-2. 145 -- Collin Lewis (North Scott) pinned Lane Hennings, 0:24. 152 -- Adam Ahrendsen (Union) dec. Jake Matthaidess, 4-1. 160 -- Zachary Campbell (North Scott) dec. Kaleb Roach, 10-5. 170 -- Nate Link (North Scott) major dec. Hunter Klima, 14-5. 182 -- Kevin Diep (North Scott) pinned Dacoda Marvets, 0:34. 195 -- Teagen Fletcher (North Scott) pinned Rashawn Williams, 5:22. 220 -- Lane Albertsen (Union) pinned Dakota Asleson, 0:21.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 41, North Scott 36
106 -- Peyton Westlin (North Scott) pinned Hunter Kalous, 5:12. 113 -- Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Josh Connor, 1:23. 120 -- Austin Steuhm (Cedar Rapids Prairie) dec. Cael Bredar, 3-0. 126 -- Caleb Mccabe (North Scott) pinned Blaine Stepanek, 1:00. 132 -- Conrad Braswell (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Trenton Doty, 2:00. 138 -- Johnny Washburn (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Deven Strief, 1:39. 145 -- Collin Lewis (North Scott) pinned Brady Nicewanner, 0:16. 152 -- Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) pinned Bronson Kepner, 1:47. 160 -- Colton Lagrange (Cedar Rapids Prairie) dec. Zachary Campbell, 1:58. 170 -- Justis Kruse (Cedar Rapids Prairie) major dec. Nate Link, 12-4. 182 -- Nick Pearson (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Kevin Diep, 5:30. 195 -- Logan Andway (Cedar Rapids Prairie) major dec. Teagen Fletcher, 15-7. 220 -- Dakota Asleson (North Scott) pinned Jack Halvorson, 1:34. 285 -- Brady Ernst (North Scott) pinned Jordan Jacobus, 1:21.
Pleasant Valley 51, Waterloo West 27
220 -- Brenden Burton (Waterloo West) dec. Max O`brien, 3-2. 285 -- Evan Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley) pinned Armin Hadziric, 0:13. 106 -- Teme Larson (Waterloo West) won by forfeit. 113 -- Kaden Karns (Waterloo West) pinned Sidi Sharma, 1:39. 120 -- Troy Banian (Pleasant Valley) pinned Amarreon Sykes, 0:32. 126 -- Josh Pelzer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Jackson Westemeier, 1:46. 132 -- Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Cole Knight, 4:48. 138 -- Alex Clemons (Pleasant Valley) dec. Eddie Lanier, 11-10. 145 -- Lamarrion Jordan (Waterloo West) pinned Conner Miller, 1:51. 152 -- Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) pinned Marteus Denton, 0:38. 160 -- Tj Brown (Pleasant Valley) pinned Ian Troester, 0:35. 170 -- Ryan Kammerer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Jackson Reed, 0:55. 182 -- Scott Wendel (Pleasant Valley) pinned Christian Chapman, 1:46. 195 -- Adam Teare (Waterloo West) won by forfeit.
Pleasant Valley 48, Nashua-Plainfield 35
285 -- Evan Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley) pinned Dalton Asche, 0:39. 106 -- Garrett Lentz (Nashua-Plainfield) won by forfeit. 113 -- Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Sidi Sharma, 0:39. 120 -- Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) tech fall Troy Banian, 15-0. 126 -- Josh Pelzer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Derik Auchstetter, 1:41. 132 -- Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Sam Fundermann, 0:38. 138 -- Mckabe Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Alex Clemons, 1:08. 145 -- Michael Stille (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Conner Miller, 1:09. 152 -- Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) won by forfeit. 160 -- Tj Brown (Pleasant Valley) pinned Cael Brunner, 5:24. 170 -- Ryan Kammerer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Derik Downing, 0:35. 182 -- Scott Wendel (Pleasant Valley) pinned Evan Kalainoff, 4:52. 195 -- Justice Palmier (Nashua-Plainfield) won by forfeit. 220 -- Max O`brien (Pleasant Valley) won by forfeit.
Charles City 42, Pleasant Valley 38
106 -- Jacob Vais (Charles City) won by forfeit. 113 -- Sidi Sharma (Pleasant Valley) dec. Dajon Richard, 14-12. 120 -- Jeremiah Mccubbin (Charles City) pinned Troy Banian, 1:11. 126 -- Josh Pelzer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Alec Staudt, 1:21. 132 -- Alex Clemons (Pleasant Valley) tech fall Colton Crooks, 18-1. 138 -- Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Bronson Forsyth, 4:49. 145 -- Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) pinned Roush Jaeger, 0:53. 152 -- Carter Proffitt (Charles City) pinned Conner Miller, 3:57. 160 -- Elliott Sinnwell (Charles City) pinned Tj Brown, 3:19. 170 -- Caden Collins (Charles City) pinned Ryan Kammerer, 2:35. 182 -- Dylan Koresh (Charles City) pinned Scott Wendel, 5:43. 195 -- Jack Sindlinger (Charles City) won by forfeit. 220 -- Max O`brien (Pleasant Valley) pinned Ryan Zuspan, 2:51. 285 -- Evan Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley) pinned Jace Cajthaml, 0:45.
Saber invitational
Team results -- 1. Central DeWitt 198, 2. Camanche 166, 3. Maquoketa 125, 4. Iowa City Liberty 119, 5. Davenport North 109.5, 6. Midland 91, 7. Davenport Central 66, 8. Northeast 59.5.
Championship matches
106 -- Keaton Zeimet (Central DeWitt) pinned Eleazar Valerio (Davenport North), 1:08. 113 -- Koal Bossom (Central DeWitt) pinned Lane Sbertoli (Camanche), 0:26. 120 -- Robert Howard (Central DeWitt) dec. Ben Vogel (Camanche), 7-5. 126 -- Griffin Gravel (Midland) pinned Jackson Phillip (Iowa City Liberty), 0:45. 132 -- Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) pinned Stephen Schroeder (Davenport North), 1:50. 138 -- Jarrod Alger (Iowa City Liberty) dec. Brennan Kramer (Camanche), 6-5. 145 -- Samuel Hamma (Davenport North) dec. Remington Overstake (Northeast), 7-5. 152 -- Cade Everson (Camanche) tech fall Kaleb Williams (Iowa City Liberty), 5:11, 16-0. 160 -- Baylor Crigger (Camanche) pinned Theodore Fox (Central DeWitt), 1:17. 170 -- Abraham Michel (Maquoketa) dec. Eric Campie (Camanche), 4-0. 182 -- Logan Pitts (Central DeWitt) pinned Logan Waltz (Camanche), 3:59. 195 -- Lane Stender (Maquoketa), 2. Mitchell Michoski (Central DeWitt). 220 -- Brett Schoenherr (Midland) dec. Cameron Lee (Central DeWitt), 7-0. 285 -- Manuel Mcgowan-Serrano (Davenport Central) pinned Taven Rich (Maquoketa), 1:35.
Local place winners
106 -- 3. Keaton Simmons (Central DeWitt), 4. Jack Wruck (Camanche). 113 -- 3. Lane Sbertoli (Camanche). 120 -- 3. Cael Grell (Central DeWitt), 4. Hunter Connolly (Maquoketa). 126 -- 3. Ivan Martin (Maquoketa). 132 -- 3. Jeff Fuller (Central DeWitt), 5. Matthew Roling (Central DeWitt). 138 -- 3. Cayden Miller (Midland), 4. Zane Beebe (Davenport North), 5. Carter Donovan (Central DeWitt), 6. Noah Thein (Central DeWitt). 145 -- 4. Ethan McCaulley (Central DeWitt), 5. Zavaan Mueller (Davenport Central), 6. Carson Hunter (Midland). 152 -- 3. Cayden Oestern (Maquoketa), 4. Zachary Johnson (Davenport Central), 5. Jimmy Sbertoli (Camanche), 6. Landon Peterson (Central DeWitt). 160 -- 4. Ty Schmidt (Northeast), 5. Isaac Penzol (Davenport Central), 6. Jaycob Thompson (Maquoketa). 170 -- 3. Aaron Schoon (Northeast), 4. Priest Sheedy (Davenport North), 5. Carter Mahon (Davenport Central), 6. Andrew Ransford (Central DeWitt). 182 -- 4. Liam Aunan (Maquoketa), 5. Jack West (Davenport North), 6. Callum Swanson (Davenport Central). 195 -- 3. Javier Marquez (Camanche), 4. Devin Luskey (Central DeWitt). 220 -- 3. Kyp Ridenhour (Davenport North), 4. Johnny Ragsdale (Maquoketa), 5. Roy Gerlach (Maquoketa), 6. Trevor Fitzpatrick (Midland). 285 -- 3. Hunter Shoaff (Midland), 4. Cole Miller (Central DeWitt), 5. Peyton McLane (Northeast).
North Linn Lynx Invitational
Team results -- 1. North Fayette Valley 168, 2. Center Point-Urbana 147.5, 3. Dyersville Beckman 113.5, 4. Dubuque Senior 111, 5. Clinton 108, 6. North Linn 99.5, 7. Highland 90.5, 8. Wapello 84, 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 81.5, 10. Mid-Prairie 76, 11. Western Dubuque 44, 12. Belle Plaine 23, 13. Maquoketa Valley 20.
Championship matches
106 -- Chase Witte (Wapello) pinned Nick Schmidt (Dyersville Beckman), 5:30. 113 -- 1. Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana), 2. Sebastian Sorondo (Dubuque Senior). 120 -- 1. Caleb Fuessley (Center Point-Urbana), 2. Isaac Cretsinger (Dubuque Senior). 126 -- Keegan Scheeler (Center Point-Urbana) pinned Blaine Baumgartner (North Linn), 3:50. 132 -- Heath Moyer (North Linn) pinned Daniel Meeker (Wapello), 5:27. 138 -- Gunner Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) dec. Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana), 4-2. 145 -- Brady Hahn (Highland) dec. Joel Grimes (North Fayette Valley), 3-2. 152 -- Brady Henderson (North Linn) def. Kyle Guilliams (Clinton), sudden victory-1, 3-1. 160 -- Weston Fantz (North Fayette Valley) dec. Hashim Herz (Cedar Rapids Washington), 7-1. 170 -- Dan Burton (Highland) pinned Jasper Luckritz (Clinton), 5:50. 182 -- DaShawn Tigges (Dubuque Senior) dec. Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley), 10-6. 195 -- Owen Grover (Dyersville Beckman) dec. Ethan Barry (Clinton), 8-2. 220 -- 1. Hunter Randall (Clinton), 2. Isaac Boucher (Mid-Prairie). 285 -- Tavius Sykora-Matthess (Cedar Rapids Washington) pinned Derek Besick (Center Point-Urbana), 4:52
Local place winners
138 -- 4. Mitchell Moore (Wapello). 145 -- 4. Christopher Ewart (Wapello). 182 -- 3. Trevor Bitner (Clinton). 195 -- 6. Ricky Pforts (Wapello).
Fort Madison Invitational
Team results -- 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 274.5, 2. Fort Madison 168.5, 3. Muscatine 159.5, 4. Burlington Notre Dame 146, 5. Louisa-Muscatine 130, 6. Liberty Wentzville 119, 7. Mediapolis 113.5, 8. Burlington 98.5, 9. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 90.5, 10. Clear Creek-Amana 88.5, 11. New London 68.5, 12. Hallsville 60.
Championship matches
106 -- Blaine Frazier (Burlington Notre Dame) dec. Marcel Lopez (New London), 4-1. 113 -- Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) pinned Mason Allen (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson), 4:56. 120 -- Griffin Molle (Burlington Notre Dame) major dec. Jake McLeod (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 17-5. 126 -- Cody Calvelage (Louisa-Muscatine) dec. Samual Stevens (Clear Creek-Amana), 9-2. 132 -- Duncan Delzell (Burlington) pinned Brandon Jones (Liberty Wentzville), 3:09. 138 -- Dylan Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) major dec. Wyatt Haynes (Liberty Wentzville), 14-4. 145 -- Christian Zeik (Liberty Wentzville) pinned Max McCulley (Louisa-Muscatine), 0:38. 152 -- Andrew Rohret (Clear Creek-Amana) pinned Trentin Helton (Liberty Wentzville), 1:59. 160 -- Caleb Lalonde (Mediapolis) pinned Will Stecker (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 3:31. 170 -- Caleb Stoltz (Van Buren) major dec. Tucker Moore (Burlington Notre Dame), 14-2. 182 -- Cael Knox (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Cole Jarrett (Burlington Notre Dame), 2:42. 195 -- Cade Parker (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) dec. Sam Hayes (Fort Madison), 3-2. 220 -- Cameron Baker (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) dec. Cam Jones (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 7-2. 285 -- Josh Vis (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Gabe Hayes (Louisa-Muscatine), 3:38.
Local place winners
120 -- 6. Jett Fridley (Muscatine). 126 -- 6. Mason Crabtree (Muscatine). 132 -- 3. Carson Harder (Muscatine). 138 -- 6. Kuinton Middugh (Muscatine). 145 -- 5. Ryan Townsend (Muscatine). 152 -- 3. Takpor Tiah (Muscatine), 5. Hayden Cavelage (Louisa-Muscatine). 160 -- 3. Cedric Castillo (Muscatine). 170 -- 3. Max Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine). 182 -- 3. Brennan Broders (Muscatine). 195 -- 3. Dalton Sell (Muscatine), 6. Anthony Mathias (Muscatine). 220 -- 3. Shane Mathias (Muscatine). 285 -- 6. Togeh Deseh (Muscatine).
Red Owens Holiday Classic
Team results -- 1. Southeast Polk 367, 2. Bettendorf 246, 3. Iowa City West 178.5, 4. Atlantic-CAM 159.5, 5. Southeast Polk Black 153.5, 6. Albia 136.5, 7. PCM 127, 8. Glenwood 106, 9. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 84, 10. OA-BCIG 35, 11. Des Moines Roosevelt 21.
Championship matches
106 -- Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) dec. Kale Anderson (Southeast Polk), 6-2. 113 -- Devin Harmison (Southeast Polk) tech fall Parker McBride (Iowa City West), 4:00, 16-0. 120 -- Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) dec. Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West), 4-2. 126 -- Aden Reeves (Albia) tech fall Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk), 5:10, 23-8. 132 -- Camden Baarda (Southeast Polk) pinned Carson Martinson (Southeast Polk Black), 5:15. 138 -- Nathan Marchand (Southeast Polk) dec. Chase McLaren (Atlantic-CAM), 8-1. 145 -- Colby Tool (PCM) dec. Ryan Strickland (Southeast Polk), 9-4. 152 -- Lance Runyon (Southeast Polk) pinned Connor Pellett (Atlantic-CAM), 0:18. 160 -- Cade DeVos (Southeast Polk) major dec. Wes Cummings (PCM), 22-9. 170 -- Will Jefferson (Bettendorf) dec. Jarron Trausch (PCM), 7-6. 182 -- Brett Mower (Glenwood) dec. Will Hoeft (Iowa City West), 6-4. 195 -- Gabe Christenson (Southeast Polk) major dec. Landon Green (Iowa City West), 17-9. 220 -- Kalob Runyon (Southeast Polk) dec. Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM), 5-1. 285 -- Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) dec. Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), 4-1.
Local place winners
113 -- 5. Jacob Faber (Bettendorf). 132 -- 5. Kohler Ruggles (Bettendorf). 138 -- 5. Rylan Hughbanks (Bettendorf). 145 -- 3. Logan Adamson (Bettendorf). 152 -- 5. Damian Petersen (Bettendorf). 160 -- 3. Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf). 182 -- 3. Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf). 195 -- 3. Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf).
Iowa City Regina Invitational
Team results -- 1. Solon 236.5, 2. Williamsburg 164.5, 3. Mount Pleasant 124.5, 4. Pekin 104, 5. Tipton 101.5, 6. Marshalltown 99.5, 7. Iowa City Regina 88, 8. Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union 81, 9. North Cedar 61, 10. WACO 55, 11. H-L-V 49.5, 12. Sigourney 47, 13. West Branch 45.5, 14. Davenport West 42.5, 15. Fairfield 26, 16. Lone Tree 25.
Championship matches
106 -- 1. Bryce Thompson (Lone Tree), 2. Travis Hodges (Davenport West). 113 -- Mason Dye (Sigourney) pinned Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg), 4:23. 120 -- John Crowley (Tipton) pinned Tyler Siemen (West Branch), 1:02. 126 -- Hayden Taylor (Solon) dec. Zach Bitker (Marshalltown), 9-2. 132 -- Zeb Gnida (Solon) dec. Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg), 3-2. 138 -- Jarod Kadel (Columbus/ Winfield-Mt. Union) major dec. Zach Hammes (Pekin), 11-3. 145 -- Garrett Jensen (Williamsburg) dec. Nathan Wallace (Mount Pleasant), 2-0. 152 -- Zack Bevans (Solon) pinned Aidan Udell (Regina), 2:24. 160 -- Andy Brokaw (Solon) major dec. Riley Holt (Williamsburg), 12-2. 170 -- Jax Flynn (Solon) pinned James DeMeyer (Mount Pleasant), 3:59. 182 -- Nick Milder (Regina) major dec. Seamus Poynton (Solon), 10-0. 195 -- Rowan Udell (Regina) dec. Tyler Thurston (North Cedar), 8-1. 220 -- Mike Hoyle (Solon) dec. Zach Beason (Mount Pleasant), 11-4. 285 -- Jordan Anderson (Marshalltown) pinned Chase Gallagher (North Cedar), 0:31.
Local place winners
106 -- 3. Brendan Nantz (Tipton). 126 -- 3. Austin Lenz (Tipton). 138 -- 3. Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar). 145 -- 6. Wesley Eisenbacher (Davenport West). 170 -- 4. Dylan Mente (Tipton). 195 -- 6. Clayton Broderson (Davenport West). 220 -- 5. Nile Schuett (Tipton). 285 -- 3. Jessie Leisure (Tipton).
Girls basketball
Rock Island 54, Normal Community 52
NORMAL COMMUNITY (8-4) -- Broad 1-2 0-0 2 1 2, White 1-1 0-0 0 0 2, Creasey 1-2 1-2 1 1 3, Oloffson 3-6 3-4 4 3 9, Wong 2-7 4-4 2 1 9, Kraft 0-7 0-0 2 3 0, Henning 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Schneringer 3-5 3-3 0 3 11, Feit 7-10 0-0 4 3 16. Totals 18-41 11-13 15 15 52.
ROCK ISLAND (11-0) -- Beal 13-23 5-6 3 6 31, McDuffy 0-4 0-0 2 1 0, Williams 0-4 2-2 0 2 2, Larson 1-8 0-0 1 0 3, Engholm 0-3 0-0 2 2 0, Simmer 2-11 7-7 3 7 11, Camlin 3-7 1-2 0 6 7, Winter 0-0 0-0 0 1 0. Totals 19-60 15-17 11 24 54.
Normal Community;9;13;18;12;--;52
Rock Island;7;14;15;18;--;54
3-point goals -- Normal 5-7 (Creasey 0-1, Wong 1-2, Schneringer 2-2, Feit 2-2), Rock Island 1-18 (Beal 0-4, McDuffy 0-1, Williams 0-3, Larson 1-7, Simmer 0-2, Camlin 0-10).
Orion 59, Mercer County 43
ORION -- Blackert 3 0-4 7, Fausett 0 2-4 2, Taets 10 7-12 27, Parsons 2-5 2, McCunn 6 1-2 17, Filler 1 0-0 2, James 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 12-29 59.
MERCER COUNTY -- DeFrieze 1 0-0 2, Hucke 4 0-2 11, Harrison 0 0-2 0, Cuellar 0 0-2 0, Hagens 1 1-4 3, Stineman 5 10-20 20, Sedam 3 1-4 7. Totals 14 12-34 43.
Orion;20;13;10;16;--;59
Mercer County;12;5;15;11;--;43
3-point goals -- Orion 5 (McCunn 4, Blackert 1); Mercer County 3 (Hucke 3). Total fouls -- Orion 23, Mercer County 23. Fouled out -- Orion (Farwell).
Friday's late result
Pleasant Valley 67, Davenport West 6
DAVENPORT WEST (0-8) -- Jesse Chalupa 0 0-0 0, Grace Schneiderman 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Powell 0 0-0 0, Madison Schlotfeldt 0 0-0 0, Tessa Hicks 0 0-0 0, Chantale Maomnbi 0 0-0 0, Maddie Perry 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Thomas 0 0-0 0, Chandra Duyvejonck 0 0-0 0, Kylee Devore 0 0-2 0, Erica Ralfs 0 0-0 0, Brooke Hildebrandt 2 0-0 6, Paige Townley 0 0-0 0, Grace Thalacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 0-2 6
PLEASANT VALLEY (8-0) -- Adrea Arthofer 1 0-0 2, Carli Spelhaug 5 0-0 12, Regan Denny 3 0-0 7, Jessi Meyer 1 0-0 2, Julia Hillman 1 2-4 5, Riley Gau 2 0-0 4, Mallory Lafever 3 2-4 9, Ellie Scranton 1 0-0 2, Addie Kerkhoff 1 0-0 3, Macy Beinborn 6 0-0 15, Anna Griffin 0 0-0 0, Sydney Dolphin 0 0-2 0, Ilah Perez-Johnson 1 2-4 4, Riley Vice 0 0-0 0, Brianna Brauner 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 6-14 67
West;0;6;0;0;--;6
PV;23;26;7;11;--;67
Three-point goals -- PV 9 (Beinborn 3, Spelhaug 2, Denny, Hillman, Lafever, Kerkhoff); West 2 (Hildebrandt 2). Team fouls -- PV 5, West 14. Fouled out -- none.
Boys bowling
Muskie Invitational
Class AAA
Team results -- 1. Davenport North 3248, 2. Muscatine 3020, 3. Davenport West 2846, 4. Pleasant Valley 2802, 5. Davenport Central 2716, 6. Bettendorf 2688.
Davenport North: Bryan Verdon 236-257 -- 493, Cody DePardo 259-205 -- 464, Cooper Keimig 223-237 -- 460, Matt Hutcheson 211-224 -- 435, Owen Stieger 238-191 -- 429, Blake Fries 157-166 -- 323. Bakers -- 967.
Muscatine: Carter Riley 209-220 -- 429, Marcus Madsen 184-225 -- 409, Devin LeRette 236-157 -- 393, Noah Miller 188-198 -- 386, Caleb Sterbenz 188-183 -- 371, Ryan Collupy 140-168 -- 308. Bakers -- 1032.
Davenport West: Noah Carver 221-204 -- 425, Noah Bremenkamp 170-226 -- 396, Zach Hainline 210-173 -- 383, Nick Hayes 169-165 -- 334, Ethan Dies 151-180 -- 331, Jacob Heim 135-172 -- 307. Bakers -- 977.
Pleasant Valley: Josh DelCorso 233-214 -- 447, Alton Barber 245-190 -- 435, Devin Lentz 183-205 -- 388, Cory LaBarge 150-213 -- 363, Dalton Hout 127-146 -- 273, Nicolas Broussalian 129-125 -- 254. Bakers -- 896.
Davenport Central: Josh Allen 204-227 -- 431, Jayce Jewell 200-166 -- 366, Jacob Hunt 158-189 -- 347, Connor Walsh 169-174 -- 343, Lucas Walsh 169-168 -- 337, Shawn Lee 147-131 -- 278. Bakers -- 892.
Bettendorf: Will Meeks 241-222 -- 463, Jacob Crouch 200-163 -- 363, John Vance 196-134 -- 330, Jacob Nelson 159-159 -- 318, Cade Burton 158-154 -- 312, Peyton Thompson 167-128 -- 295. Bakers -- 902.
Class AA
Team results -- 1. Ottumwa 3123, 2. Clinton 3049, 3. North Scott 2554, Burlington 2529.
Clinton: Connor Hyde 245-235 -- 480, Carter Hudson 254-222 -- 476, Keaton Hudson 226-215 -- 441, Jacob Hartman 171-225 -- 396, Joe Simpson 208-140 -- 348, Chase Stonestreet 129-155 -- 284. Bakers -- 908.
North Scott: Andrew Troje 206-188 -- 394, Carter Seibert 200-175 -- 375, Aaron Vandivier 210-124 -- 334, Tyler Watters 155-170 -- 325, Mitch Temperly 120-166 -- 286, Ben Leik 145-119 -- 264. Bakers -- 840.
Girls bowling
Muskie Invitational
Class A
Team results -- Louisa-Muscatine 2676, 2. Durant 2229.
Louisa-Muscatine: Whittney Morse 259-203 -- 462, Shadyn Bishop 176-235 -- 411, Lauren Bodman 189-193 -- 382, Madisyn Gerdts 161-136 -- 297, Choral Hahn 131-96 -- 227, Lily Fischer 68-125 -- 193. Bakers -- 897.
Durant: Kerrigan Johnson 190-139 -- 329, Jada Rock 177-138 -- 315, Tori Novinski 146-160 -- 306, Chantell Roberts 122-167 -- 289, Mariah Miller 137-87 -- 224, Elizabeth Warner 94-100 -- 194. Bakers -- 766.
Boys swimming
Holiday Invitational
Team results -- 1. Linn-Mar 317, 2. Muscatine 244, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 231, 4. Sterling 192, 5. Dubuque Senior 128, 6. Burlington 113, 7. Davenport West 40, 8. United Township 22, 9. Clinton 18
200 medley relay -- 1. Sterling (Wike, Garland, Austin, Sandefer) 1:42.70, 2. Linn-Mar 1:44.72, 3. Dubuque Senior 1:46.85
200 freestyle -- 1. Mathias Chamberlain (Hemp) 1:52.03, 2. Alex Cochrane (LM) 1:53.53, 3. David Holesinger (Hemp) 1:53.61
200 IM -- 1. Jack Wike (Ster) 2:00.56, 2. Nick Cavanah (LM) 2:03.56, 3. Cooper Callahan (LM) 2:03.83
50 freestyle -- 1. Calvin Sandefer (Ster) 21.70, 2. Ryan Boeding (Musc) 21.95, 3. Blake Wyrick (Burl) 22.87
100 butterfly -- 1. Aiden Carstensen (LM) 54.95, 2. Dalton Hammel (Hemp) 55.46, 3. Reiley Austin (Ster) 55.53
100 freestyle -- 1. Calvin Sandefer (Ster) 48.30, 2. Ryan Boeding (Musc) 49.34, 3. Cooper Callahan (LM) 50.26
500 freestyle -- 1. Jack Wike (Ster) 4:57.87, 2. Mathias Chamberlain (Hemp) 5:09.36, 3. AJ Helmle (LM) 5:27.83
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Muscatine (Shelangoski, Boeding, Whiteside, Recker) 1:33.63, 2. Linn-Mar 1:35.05, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 1:35.95
100 backstroke -- 1. Reiley Austin (Ster) 55.09, 2. Aiden Carstensen (LM) 55.69, 3. Drake Essig (LM) 59.77
100 breaststroke -- 1. Jacob Mohrfeld (Burl) 1:03.43, 2. Michael Garland (Ster) 1:05.76, 3. Tate Billmeyer (Hemp) 1:06.76
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Sterling (Garland, Austin, Wike, Sandefer) 3:21.87, 2. Linn-Mar 3:26.48, 3. Muscatine 3:28.49
61st Vito Lopin Relays
Team results -- 1. Moline 167, 2. Belvidere 158, 3. McHenry 139, 4. Harlem 132, 5. Rockford Christian 117, 6. Rockton Hononegah 99, 7. Rockford Boylan 65, 8. Rockford East 62, 9. Rockford Jefferson 26.
200 medley relay -- 1. Moline (1:42.86)
400 freestyle relay (2x200) -- 1. Belvidere (3:30.10), 2. Moline (3:50.37)
400 medley relay (2x200) -- 1. Moline (4:20.27)
100 freestyle relay (2x50) -- 1. Moline (45.64)
200 butterfly relay (2x100) -- 1. Moline (1:53.21)
200 freestyle relay (2x100) -- 1. Belvidere (1:35.79), 2. Moline (1:47.08)
200 backstroke relay (2x100) -- 1. Belvidere (1:54.12), 2. Moline (1:54.27)
200 breaststroke relay (2x100) -- 1. Moline (2:12.20)
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (3:21.66)