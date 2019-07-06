Baseball
Saturday's score
Area
Camanche 4, Mid-Prairie 3 (8 innings)
Friday's late result
Bellevue Marquette 10-6, Midland 9-0
First game
Midland;600;200;1;--;9;8;2
Marquette;152;010;1;--;10;12;1
WP -- Aza Berthel. LP -- Wilson Buckwalter. Two or more hits -- Midland, Britan Martens 3, Iziek Soper; Marquette, Zach Templeton 3, Berthel. 2B -- Midland, Soper; Marquette, Templeton, Danny Koos. HR -- Midland, Martens, Alex Smith. RBI -- Midland, Smith 3, Soper, Sawyer Hasnen; Marquette, Berthel 2, Koos 2, Templeton, Matthew Brinker, Carson Michels, Christian Prull.
Second game
Midland;000;000;0;--;0;5;1
Marquette;021;120;X;--;6;8;2
WP -- Christian Prull. LP -- Jensen Dodge. Two or more hits -- Midland, Alex Smith; Marquette, Ethan Pfiffner 3. 2B -- Midland, Smith; Marquette, Brady Templeton. RBI -- Marquette, Templeton 2, Pfiffner, Prull, Aza Berthel, Jake Keil.
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 1A District 7
Saturday's games
Quarterfinals
At Calamus -- Easton Valley vs. Bellevue Marquette, 5 p.m.; Clinton Prince of Peace vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.
At Lisbon -- Springville vs. Midland, 5 p.m.; Lisbon vs. Lone Tree, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Semifinals
At Calamus -- Lisbon/Lone Tree winner vs. Midland/Springville winner, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley/Bellevue Marquette winner vs. Prince of Peace/Cal-Wheat winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Calamus, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 5
Saturday's games
Quarterfinals
At Bellevue -- Monticello vs. Northeast, 5 p.m.; North Cedar vs. Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Semifinals
At Dyersville -- Bellevue/North Cedar winner vs. Camanche, 5 p.m.; Monticello/Northeast winner vs. Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 6
Saturday's games
Quarterfinals
At Tipton -- West Liberty vs. Durant, 5 p.m.; Iowa City Regina vs. Tipton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Semifinals
At Wellman -- Tipton/Iowa City Regina winner vs. West Branch, 5 p.m.; West Liberty/Durant winner vs. Mid-Prairie, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Wellman, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 7
Saturday's games
Quarterfinals
At Wapello -- West Burlington vs. Louisa-Muscatine, 5 p.m.; Danville vs. Wapello, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Semifinals
At Wilton -- Wapello/Danville winner vs. Mediapolis, 5 p.m.; West Burlington/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Wilton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Substate 4
Friday, July 19
At DeWitt -- Independence vs. West Delaware, 5 p.m.; Anamosa vs. Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
At Maquoketa -- Vinton-Shellsburg vs. Dubuque Wahlert, 5 p.m.; Benton Community vs. Maquoketa, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Substate 5
Friday, July 19
At Washington -- Davenport Assumption vs. Keokuk, 5 p.m.; Washington vs. Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
At Fairfield -- Clear Creek Amana vs. Mount Pleasant, 5 p.m.; Fort Madison vs. Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 4
Friday, July 19
6) Waterloo East at 1) Western Dubuque
5) Davenport North at 2) Dubuque Hempstead
4) Dubuque Senior at 3) Davenport Central
Class 4A Substate 5
Friday, July 19
6) Muscatine at 1) Iowa City West
5) Clinton at 2) Davenport West
4) North Scott at 3) Cedar Rapids Prairie
Class 4A Substate 6
Friday, July 19
6) Bettendorf at 1) Linn-Mar
5) Burlington at 2) Iowa City High
4) Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 3) Pleasant Valley
Softball
Saturday's scores
Metro
Assumption 12, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4
Assumption 6, Ottumwa 1
Bettendorf 13, Iowa City West 2 (5 inn.)
Bettendorf 2, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Davenport North 16, Waterloo East 4
Independence 6, Davenport North 5
Muscatine 12, Mount Pleasant 0
Muscatine 3, Independence 1
Oskaloosa 5, Davenport West 4
Pleasant Valley 15, Oskaloosa 1 (4 inn.)
Pleasant Valley 7, Charles City 1
Waukee 13, Davenport West 4
West Des Moines Valley 6, North Scott 1
West Liberty 3, North Scott 2 (8 inn.)
Area
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Waterloo East 1
Waukee 6, West Liberty 2
Bettendorf 13, Iowa City West 2
Iowa City West;001;10;--;2;3;1
Bettendorf;003;(10)x;--;13;9;2
WP -- Sophia DelVecchio. LP -- Alina Davis. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Bre Caffery 3, Jessica Wells, Breanna Newton. 2B -- Bettendorf, Newton, Anna Forari. RBI -- ICW, Liv Williams, Ryleigh, Mulcahey; Bettendorf, Wells 3, Olivia Anderson 2, Newton, Forari, Caffery, Athena Andrews.
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Waterloo East 1
Waterloo East;000;100;0;--;1;2;1
Louisa-Muscatine;011;001;x;--;3;9;2
WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Jocelyn Foss. Two or more hits -- L-M, Sanders 3, Maddie Mashek, Kenna Law. 2B -- L-M, Law. RBI -- Waterloo East, Sydney Magnuson; L-M, Sanders, Katie Hearn.
Bettendorf 2, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Louisa-Muscatine;000;000;0;--;0;2;1
Bettendorf;000;110;x;--;2;8;1
WP -- Emily Rigdon. LP -- Mallory Mashek. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Anna Forari, Bre Caffery. 2B -- Bettendorf, Sophia DelVecchio. HR -- Bettendorf, Emma Dennison. RBI -- Bettendorf, Dennison, Rigdon.
Records -- Louisa-Muscatine 30-4; Bettendorf 21-13
West Liberty 3, North Scott 2
North Scott;000;200;00;--;2;5;0
West Liberty;002;000;01;--;3;8;0
WP -- Isabelle True. LP -- Drew Lewis. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Ryann Cheek; West Liberty, Haylee Lehman 3, Austyn Crees. 2B -- North Scott, Cheek. RBI -- North Scott, Cheek, Sam Lee; West Liberty, Crees 2, Finley Hall.
Independence 6, Davenport North 5
Davenport North;302;000;0;--;5;7;2
Independence;000;031;2;--;6;11;2
Cristal Baker, Molly Freeman (7) and Hannah Healey; Megan Brock, Mackenzie Hupke (3) and Kenzie Fischels. WP -- Hupke. LP -- Freeman. Two or more hits -- North, Yanna Roberts; Independence, Abby Davis, Allie Jo Zieser, Mary Puffett, Alexis Hearn. 3B -- North, Ivy Wilmington. RBI -- North, Wilmington, Freeman, Kenzie Tronnes, Kenzie Jones; Independence, Zieser 2, Puffett, Hearn.
Davenport North 16, Waterloo East 4 (3)
Davenport North;871;--;16;12;3
Waterloo East;013;--;4;5;3
Maddy Wardlow and Hannah Healey; Sydney Magnuson, Josie Stocks (2), Bailee Nichols and Addy Grimmett. WP -- Wardlow. LP -- Magnuson. Two or more hits -- North, Yanna Roberts 4, Healey 3, Jordan Burch, Wardlow; East, Magnuson. 2B -- North, Layla Muhammad, Roberts. HR -- East, Magnuson. RBI -- North, Burch 4, Healey 4, Roberts 3, Ivy Wilmington, Muhammad, Wardlow, Cristal Baker; East, Magnuson 2, Jocelyn Foss, Grimmett.
Records -- Davenport North 10-18, Waterloo East 4-33
Waukee 6, West Liberty 2
Waukee;003;003;0;--;6;6;1
West Liberty;000;110;0;--;2;8;1
WP -- Molly Jacobson. LP -- Isabelle True. Two or more hits -- Waukee, Delaney Taylor, Natalie Wellet; West Liberty, Haylee Lehman 3. 2B -- Waukee, Taylor; West Liberty, Finley Hall. 3B -- Waukee, Heidi Wheeler. RBI -- Waukee, Wheeler 2, Molly Platte 2, Taylor, Jalyn Yaukovitz; West Liberty, Hall.
Iowa regional pairings
Class 5A Region 5
Thursday's game
First round
Davenport Central at Davenport West, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Central/West winner at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar at Dubuque Hempstead, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Thursday's game
First round
Davenport North at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Iowa City West/Davenport North winner at Ottumwa, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Thursday's game
First round
Marshalltown at Ames, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Marshalltown/Ames winner at Johnston, 7 p.m.
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 6
Thursday's games
First round
Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Keokuk at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Burlington/Fort Madison winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Fairfield/Keokuk winner at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Thursday's games
First round
Maquoketa vs. Western Dubuque at Farley Park, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner at West Delaware, 7 p.m.
Clinton/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 1
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
Columbus Community at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.
Center Point-Urbana at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.
Davis County at West Burlington, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
At Assumption -- Monticello/CPU winner vs. Assumption/Columbus winner, 7 p.m.
At Camanche -- West Burlington/Davis County winner vs. Tipton/Camanche winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 3
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
Central Lee at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.
PCM (Monroe) at Centerville, 7 p.m.
South Tama at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
At Letts -- Centerville/PCM winner vs. Central Lee/Louisa-Muscatine winner, 7 p.m.
At Williamsburg -- EBF/Chariton winner vs. Williamsburg/South Tama winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
Vinton-Shellsburg at West Liberty, 7 p.m.
Union Community at North Fayette Valley, 7 p.m.
Oelwein at Anamosa, 7 p.m.
Waukon at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
At West Liberty -- North Fayette/Union winner vs. West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner, 7 p.m.
At Anamosa -- Crestwood/Waukon winner vs. Anamosa/Oelwein winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Monday's games
First round
At Delhi -- Bellevue at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.
At Guttenberg -- North Cedar at Clayton Ridge, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
Maquoketa Valley/Bellevue winner at Durant, 7 p.m.
MFL/MarMac at Alburnett, 7 p.m.
Clayton Ridge/North Cedar winner at Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
at Durant and Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's games
First round
Mediapolis at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Danville at Pekin, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
West Branch/Mediapolis winner at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.
Cardinal at Wapello, 7 p.m.
Pekin/Danville winner at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Van Buren at Highland, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
at Iowa City Regina and Wilton, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Region 6
Monday's games
First round
East Buchanan at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Don Bosco, 5:30 p.m.
Midland at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
GMG, Garwin at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.
North Tama at Springville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
Easton Valley/East Buchanan winner at Lisbon, 7 p.m.
At Gilbertville -- Bellevue Marquette/Midland winner vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Don Bosco winner, 5:30 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland/GMG winner at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Springville/North Tama winner at Central City, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
at Lisbon and Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.