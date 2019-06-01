Boys soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Saturday's semifinals
Class 1A
Iowa City Regina 3, West Liberty 1
Waterloo Columbus 2, Sioux Center 0
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Gilbert 0
Lewis Central 1, Hudson United 0
Class 3A
Waukee 3, Bettendorf 0
Iowa City West 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 1
Tuesday's games
Class 1A
Consolation, West Liberty (12-8) vs. Sioux Center (14-5), 11:10 a.m.
Championship, Iowa City Regina (17-6) vs. Waterloo Columbus (20-2), noon
Class 2A
Consolation, Gilbert (19-3) vs. Hudson United (19-3), 1:40 p.m.
Championship, Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-2) vs. Lewis Central (19-3), 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Consolation, Bettendorf (13-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (14-6), 4:10 p.m.
Championship, Waukee (21-0) vs. Iowa City West (18-1), 5 p.m.
Waukee 3, Bettendorf 0
Halftime – Waukee 1, Bettendorf 0. Goals – Will King, Waukee (assisted by Jules Hutchison), 15th minute; Niko Madrigal, Waukee (unassisted), 49th minute; Edi Cokovic, Waukee (unassisted), 55th minute. Shots – Bettendorf 6, Waukee 14. Saves – Bettendorf (Micah Poole 7); Waukee (Wesley Sanders 3). Offsides – Bettendorf 2, Waukee 0. Corner kicks – Bettendorf 2, Waukee 10. Fouls – Bettendorf 7, Waukee 12. Yellow cards – Bettendorf (Joe Byrne); Waukee (Colton Lennon).
Records – Bettendorf 13-3; Waukee 21-0
Iowa City Regina 3, West Liberty 1
Halftime -- Regina 1, West Liberty 0. Goals -- Kieler Brown, ICR (unassisted), 40th minute; Gabe Seele, WL (penalty kick), 44th minute; Jonah Warren, ICR (penalty kick), 47th minute; Alec Wick, ICR (penalty kick), 71st minute. Shots -- Regina 16, West Liberty 9. Saves -- Regina (Josh Dutchik 5); West Liberty (Bryan Martinez 9). Offsides -- Regina 0, West Liberty 2. Corner kicks -- Regina 4, West Liberty 1. Fouls -- Regina 11, West Liberty 10. Yellow cards -- West Liberty (Yohanan Negrete, Kevin Martinez). Red card -- West Liberty (Eliseo Tapia).
Records -- Iowa City Regina 17-6; West Liberty 12-8
Girls soccer
Iowa postseason
Class 3A Region 7
Monday's game
Muscatine at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Monday's game
Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Region 7
Monday's game
North Scott at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Region 8
Monday's game
Iowa City Regina at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Baseball
Iowa
Saturday's scores
MAC
Muscatine 7-7, Mt. Pleasant 2-1
Linn-Mar 11-18, Pleasant Valley 4-0
Clinton 6, Marion 2
Clinton 12, Central DeWitt 2
Area
Wilton 15, Wapello 0 (4 innings)
Illinois state tournament
Class 2A
at Peoria (Dozer Park)
Saturday's scores
Third place: Aurora Christian 3, Alleman 2
Championship: Teutopolis 12, Pleasant Plains 6
Aurora Christian 3, Alleman 2
Alleman;000;002;0;--;2;6;2
Aurora Christian;003;000;X;--;3;2;0
WP -- Kuntzendorf. LP -- Snyder. HR -- Aurora Christian, Kuntzendorf. RBIs -- Alleman, Glancey 2; Aurora Christian, Kuntzendorf 2.
Linn-Mar 11-18, Pleasant Valley 4-0
First game
Linn-Mar;003;200;6;--;11;12;1
Pleasant Valley;220;000;0;--;4;5;2
WP -- Kyle Schrader. LP -- Matthew Meyer. Two or more hits -- Linn-Mar, Greg Hall, Eli Scott, Kyle Oberbroeckling, Andy Althoff; PV, Kyle McDemott. 2B -- Linn-Mar, Oberbroeckling; PV, Carlos Rivera. 3B -- Linn-Mar, Hall, Althoff, Coy Sarsfield. RBIs -- Linn-Mar, Scott 3, Sarsfield 2, Hall 2, Althoff 2, Oberbroeckling; PV, Rivera, Eric Clifton.
Second game (5 inn.)
Linn-Mar;525;15;--;18;10;0
Pleasant Valley;000;00;--;0;2;6
WP -- Alex Greene. LP -- Dalton Hout. Two or more hits -- Linn-Mar, Eli Scott, Michael Weiss, Tony Nieland. 2B -- Linn-Mar, Scott. 3B -- Linn-Mar, Greg Hall. RBIs -- Linn-Mar, Weiss 4, Coy Sarsfield 2, Hall, Scott, Nieland, Andy Althoff, Tavian Taylor, Jim Stenske.
Wilton 15, Wapello 0 (4 inn.)
Wapello;000;0;--;0;3;1
Wilton;283;2;--;15;4;0
WP -- Jared Townsend. LP -- Keaton Mitchell. 2B -- Wilton, Brayton Wade, Chantz Stevens. RBIs -- Wilton, Stevens 4, Wade 2, Brock Hartley 2, Cory Anderson.
Friday's late results
Assumption 9-18, Burlington 0-2
First game
Assumption;200;004;3;--;9;9;3
Burlington;000;000;0;--;0;2;1
WP -- Nick Gottilla. LP -- Mason Fort. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Jayson Willers 3, Nate Schlichting, Tyler Kulhanek. 2B -- Assumption, Willers, Kulhanek. RBIs -- Assumption, Willers 3, Schlichting 3, Kulhanek 3.
Second game (6 inn.)
Assumption;004;590;--;18;11;1
Burlington;002;00X;--;2;6;3
WP -- Julien Broderson. LP -- Reese Wissinger. S -- Brandon Schlichting. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Adam Metivier 3, Nick Gottilla, Tylerr Kulhanek; Burlington, Taylor Bunton, Owen Fawcett. 2B -- Assumption, Kulhanek, Seth Adrian, Nate Schlichting; Burlington, Mason Fort. HR -- Assumption, Gottilla. RBIs -- Assumption, Kulhanek 4, Jeremy McIntosh 4, N. Schlichting 3, Gottilla 3, Adrian 2, Jayson Willers, Noah Weiman; Burlington, Fort, Elias Cordero.
Louisa-Muscatine 8, Keokuk 3
Keokuk;002;010;0;--;3;3;0
Louisa-Muscatine;010;412;X;--;8;15;0
WP -- Kaleb Steele. LP -- Josh Wills. Two or more hits -- Keokuk, Dalton Boecker; L-M, Kaden Schneider 4, Karson Cantrell, Max McCulley, Gabe Hayes. 2B -- Keokuk, Keegan Burke; L-M, Cody Cavelage. RBIs -- Keokuk, Burke 2; L-M, Cavelage 2, Hayes, Keatyn Velez.
Softball
Iowa
Saturday's scores
MAC
Assumption 10, Iowa City Regina 0
Assumption 7, Mid-Prairie 1
Iowa City High 7, North Scott 4
North Scott 11, Fairfield 0
North Scott 3, Iowa City Regina 1
Iowa City High 4, Davenport West 0
Jesup 4, Bettendorf 3
Pleasant Valley 13, Boone 0
Area
Western Dubuque 4, Durant 3
Anamosa 9, Tipton 0
Anamosa 8, Wapello 2
Anamosa 2, Northeast 1 (8 inn.)
Northeast 6, Wapello 2
Northeast 18, Tipton 0
Camanche 12, Springville 1
Camanche 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
State tournament
Saturday's scores
at East Peoria
Third place: Rockridge 2, Olympia 1
Championship: Beecher 8, Pinckneyville 0
Class 4A
Normal Super-sectional
Monday's game
Moline vs. Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.
Rockridge 2, Olympia 1
Olympia;000;001;0;--;1;6;1
Rockridge;000;002;X;--;2;4;1
WP -- Thomas. LP -- Leverson. 2B -- Rockridge, Garrett. RBIs -- Olympia, Usherwood; Rockridge, Garrett 2.