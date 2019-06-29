Softball
Saturday's scores
MAC
Fort Dodge 8, Pleasant Valley 2
Muscatine 7, West Liberty 2
Area
Bondurant-Farrar 10, Wilton 2
Durant 10, West Burlington 0
Durant 4, Dubuque Hempstead 1
Louisa-Muscatine 5, Fort Dodge 3
Wilton 5, Alburnett 4
Northeast 15, Bellevue 3
Lisbon 4, Northeast 2
Northeast 12, Maquoketa 2
Anamosa 10-9, North Cedar 1-2
Muscatine 7, West Liberty 2
West Liberty;200;000;0;--;2;10;2
Muscatine;400;210;X;--;7;9;0
WP -- Carrie Nelson. LP -- Isabelle True. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Macy Akers 4, Janey Gingerich; Muscatine, Haley Jarrett, Kylie Salyars. 2B -- Muscatine, Salyars. RBIs -- West Liberty, Austyn Crees, Brittney Harned; Muscatine, Salyars 3, Nelson, Kaylie Reynolds, Aricka Ramser.
Louisa-Muscatine 5, Fort Dodge 3
Fort Dodge;010;002;0;--;3;9;2
Louisa-Muscatine;010;040;X;--;5;9;0
WP -- Kylee Sanders. LP -- Haley Wills. Two or more hits -- Fort Dodge, Wills, Tory Bennett; L-M, Maddie Mashek 3, Sanders 2. 2B -- Fort Dodge, Wills, Loghen Schnetzer; L-M, Mashek 2, Mallory Mashek, Katie Koppe. RBIs -- Fort Dodge, Wills, Tristin Doster, Daphne Alstott; L-M, Maddie Mashek 2, Koppe, Katie Hearn, Mckenna Hohenadel.
Northeast 15, Bellevue 3
Northeast;471;3;--;15;7;1
Bellevue;102;0;--;3;3;4
WP -- Alyssa Pessman. LP -- Alyssa Manders. 2B -- Northeast, Makenna McDonald, Abby Boyer; Bellevue, Brianna Laughlin. 3B -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt, Claire Abbott. RBIs -- Northeast, Abbott 3, McDonald 2, Boyer 2, Alexis Ehlers, Bree Mangelsen, Valerie Spooner; Bellevue, Ashley Nemmers, Rylie Pickett.
Lisbon 4, Northeast 2
Lisbon;110;110;0;--;4;9;0
Northeast;100;100;0;--;2;14;3
WP -- Sam Schrantz. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. S -- Skyler Sadler. Two or more hits -- Lisbon, Peyton Robinson, Stacia Hall; Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Audrey Morris 3, Bree Mangelsen, Valerie Spooner. 2B -- Lisbon, Samantha Bennett, McKenna Nelson; Northeast, Makenna McDonald, Mangelsen. 3B -- Northeast, Hildebrandt 2. RBIs -- Lisbon, Schrantz, Nelson; Northeast, Hildebrandt, Mangelsen.
Northeast 12, Maquoketa 2
Maquoketa;100;010;--;2;6;1
Northeast;100;245;--;12;15;2
WP -- Alyssa Pessmann. LP -- Carlene Paul. Two or more hits -- Maquoketa, Sydney Taylor, Clare Hackman; Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Abby Boyer 3, Claire Abbott, Bree Mangelsen, Valerie Spooner, Alexis Ehlers. HR -- Northeast, Mangelsen 2. RBIs -- Maquoketa, Hackman, Addie Bowman; Northeast, Mangelsen 4, Boyer 2, Spooner.
Friday's late result
Wilton 6, Mount Pleasant 5
Mt. Pleasant;200;000;3;--;5;9;6
Wilton;102;020;1;--;6;11;1
WP -- Halee Driscoll. LP -- Sydni Coleman. Two or more hits -- Mt. Pleasant, Ava Lowery, Anni Liechty; Wilton, Mallory Lange 3, Kortney Drake, Payton Ganzer, Peyton Souhrada. 2B -- Mt. Pleasant, Liechty; Wilton, Drake. 3B -- Mt. Pleasant, Coleman. RBIs -- Mt. Pleasant, Liechty 3, Coleman, Makayla Cam; Wilton, Drake, Ganzer, Souhrada.
Baseball
Saturday's scores
MAC
Bettendorf 4-16, Des Moines Hoover 0-6
Clinton 10, Dubuque Wahlert 4
Davenport North 7, Waterloo Columbus Catholic 4
Davenport North 13, Ankeny Christian 2
Iowa City Liberty 13, Muscatine 6
Ankeny Centennial 9, North Scott 6
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, North Scott 1
Friday's late result
Burlington Notre Dame 10, Wapello 0
Wapello;000;00;--;0;2;4
Notre Dame;410;14;--;10;10;1
WP -- Mitchell Brent. LP -- Joseph Stewart. Two or more hits -- Notre Dame, Jeron Conner 3, Brent. 2B -- Wapello, Keaton Mitchell; Notre Dame, Ryle Koenig, Drew Chiprez, Carson Chiprez. RBIs -- Notre Dame, D. Chiprez 3, Koenig 2, Conner, Brent, Lucas Anderson.