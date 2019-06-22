{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Saturday's scores

Metro

Clinton 8, Camanche 3

Area

North Linn 11, Northeast 1

Northeast 4, Clayton Ridge 3

North Linn;500;020;4;--;11;10;1

Northeast;000;001;0;--;1;4;3

Northeast stats:

Cade Hughes, Dakota Stevenson (6). LP -- Hughes. 2B -- Cade Hughes. RBI -- Cadde Hughes 

Northeast;030;000;01;--;4;5;4

Clayton Ridge;002;001;00;--;3;4;3

Northeast stats:

Samuel Moraetes, Caleb Gruhn (5), Jimmy Weisphenning (7). WP -- Weisphenning. Two or more hits -- Ty Cain. 2B -- Ty Cain, Jimmy Weisphenning. RBI -- Ty Cain

Softball

Saturday's scores

Metro

Assumption 4, Iowa City High 3

Assumption 11, West Burlington 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5, Pleasant Valley 3

Davenport West 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Iowa City High 3, Muscatine 0

Muscatine 5, Louisa-Muscatine 2

West Burlington 4, Muscatine 2

Area

Carlisle 6, Camanche 4

Durant 7, Center Point-Urbana 0

Durant 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Louisa-Muscatine 9, Iowa City High 1

West Liberty 2, Solon 1

West Liberty 17, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Louisa-Muscatine 9, Iowa City 1

Louisa-Muscatine;420;200;1;--;9;12;0

Iowa City;000;100;0;--;1;3;1

Hailey Sanders. Ayana Lindsey, Ella Cook (4). Two or more hits -- Louisa-Muscatine, Mallory Hohenadel, Maddie Mashek, Hailey Sanders, Katie Hearn; Iowa City, Brooke Bormann. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sanders 2, Mallory Hohenadel, McKenna Hohenadel. HR -- Iowa City, Carey Koenig. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, Maddie Mashek 3, Katie Koppe 2, Hailey Sanders, Katie Hearn, McKenna Hohenadel, Brynn Jeambey; Iowa City, Carey Koenig

Muscatine 5, Louisa-Muscatine 2

Louisa-Muscatine;200;000;0;--;2;5;1

Muscatine;000;320;x;--;5;8;0

Carrie Nelson. Kylee Sanders, Hailey Sanders (5). Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Kaylynn Salyars, Haley Jarrett. 2B -- Muscatine, Haley Jarrett 2, Kaylynn Salyars. HR -- Louisa-Muscatine, McKenna Hohenadel. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, McKenna Hohenadel, Maddie Mashek; Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds 2, Haley Jarrett 2, Nikole Molina

Boys basketball

Justin Sharp Shootout

at Rock Island

Saturday's scores

Championship

Peoria Notre Dame 51, North Scott 41

3rd-place

Rockford Boylan 60, Assumption 35

5th place

Rock Island 67, Peoria Quest 48 

7th place

Davenport North 38, Rockridge 17

Semifinals

Peoria Notre Dame 50, Rockford Boylan 48 (OT)

North Scott 61, Assumption 51

Quarterfinals

Assumption 58, Rock Island 55

North Scott 47, Rockridge 24

Peoria Notre Dame 36, Peoria Quest 23

Rockford Boylan 79, Davenport North 66

Consolation championship

Taylorville 56, Peoria Richwoods 49

Other consolation bracket games

East Peoria 42, Sherrard 17

Center-Point Urbana 37, Bettendorf 33

Kewanee 58, Alleman 29

Sterling Newman 62, Maquoekta 48

Peoria Richwoods 58, Rock Falls 53

Taylorville 58, Cedar Rapids Washington 46

Metamora 58, West Burlington 22

Sterling 66, Burlington 62

Moline 49, Davenport West 29

Iowa City Liberty 47, United Township 19

Assumption 58, Rock Island 55

North Scott 47, Rockridge 24

Center Point-Urbana 37, East Peoria 33

Bettendorf 41, Sherrard 16

Rock Falls 48, Cedar Rapids Washington 35

Kewanee 48, Sterling Newman 27

Alleman 41, Maquoketa 34

Metamora 59, Sterling 37

Iowa City Liberty 46, Moline 44

West Burlington 63, Burlington 48

United Township 50, Davenport West 43

North Scott 61, Assumption 51

Peoria Notre Dame 50, Rockford Boylan 48 (OT)

Rock Island 53, Rockridge 40

Davenport North 57, Peoria Quest 51

Iowa City Liberty 58, Metamora 53

United Township 61, West Burlington 46

Davenport West 84, Burlington 49

Sterling 44, Moline 28

