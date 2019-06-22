Baseball
Saturday's scores
Metro
Clinton 8, Camanche 3
Area
North Linn 11, Northeast 1
Northeast 4, Clayton Ridge 3
North Linn;500;020;4;--;11;10;1
Northeast;000;001;0;--;1;4;3
Northeast stats:
Cade Hughes, Dakota Stevenson (6). LP -- Hughes. 2B -- Cade Hughes. RBI -- Cadde Hughes
Northeast;030;000;01;--;4;5;4
Clayton Ridge;002;001;00;--;3;4;3
Northeast stats:
Samuel Moraetes, Caleb Gruhn (5), Jimmy Weisphenning (7). WP -- Weisphenning. Two or more hits -- Ty Cain. 2B -- Ty Cain, Jimmy Weisphenning. RBI -- Ty Cain
Softball
Saturday's scores
Metro
Assumption 4, Iowa City High 3
Assumption 11, West Burlington 3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5, Pleasant Valley 3
Davenport West 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Iowa City High 3, Muscatine 0
Muscatine 5, Louisa-Muscatine 2
West Burlington 4, Muscatine 2
Area
Carlisle 6, Camanche 4
Durant 7, Center Point-Urbana 0
Durant 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Louisa-Muscatine 9, Iowa City High 1
West Liberty 2, Solon 1
West Liberty 17, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Louisa-Muscatine;420;200;1;--;9;12;0
Iowa City;000;100;0;--;1;3;1
Hailey Sanders. Ayana Lindsey, Ella Cook (4). Two or more hits -- Louisa-Muscatine, Mallory Hohenadel, Maddie Mashek, Hailey Sanders, Katie Hearn; Iowa City, Brooke Bormann. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sanders 2, Mallory Hohenadel, McKenna Hohenadel. HR -- Iowa City, Carey Koenig. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, Maddie Mashek 3, Katie Koppe 2, Hailey Sanders, Katie Hearn, McKenna Hohenadel, Brynn Jeambey; Iowa City, Carey Koenig
Louisa-Muscatine;200;000;0;--;2;5;1
Muscatine;000;320;x;--;5;8;0
Carrie Nelson. Kylee Sanders, Hailey Sanders (5). Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Kaylynn Salyars, Haley Jarrett. 2B -- Muscatine, Haley Jarrett 2, Kaylynn Salyars. HR -- Louisa-Muscatine, McKenna Hohenadel. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, McKenna Hohenadel, Maddie Mashek; Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds 2, Haley Jarrett 2, Nikole Molina
Boys basketball
Justin Sharp Shootout
at Rock Island
Saturday's scores
Championship
Peoria Notre Dame 51, North Scott 41
3rd-place
Rockford Boylan 60, Assumption 35
5th place
Rock Island 67, Peoria Quest 48
7th place
Davenport North 38, Rockridge 17
Semifinals
Peoria Notre Dame 50, Rockford Boylan 48 (OT)
North Scott 61, Assumption 51
Quarterfinals
Assumption 58, Rock Island 55
North Scott 47, Rockridge 24
Peoria Notre Dame 36, Peoria Quest 23
Rockford Boylan 79, Davenport North 66
Consolation championship
Taylorville 56, Peoria Richwoods 49
Other consolation bracket games
East Peoria 42, Sherrard 17
Center-Point Urbana 37, Bettendorf 33
Kewanee 58, Alleman 29
Sterling Newman 62, Maquoekta 48
Peoria Richwoods 58, Rock Falls 53
Taylorville 58, Cedar Rapids Washington 46
Metamora 58, West Burlington 22
Sterling 66, Burlington 62
Moline 49, Davenport West 29
Iowa City Liberty 47, United Township 19
Center Point-Urbana 37, East Peoria 33
Bettendorf 41, Sherrard 16
Rock Falls 48, Cedar Rapids Washington 35
Kewanee 48, Sterling Newman 27
Alleman 41, Maquoketa 34
Metamora 59, Sterling 37
Iowa City Liberty 46, Moline 44
West Burlington 63, Burlington 48
United Township 50, Davenport West 43
Davenport North 57, Peoria Quest 51
Iowa City Liberty 58, Metamora 53
United Township 61, West Burlington 46
Davenport West 84, Burlington 49
Sterling 44, Moline 28