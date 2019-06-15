{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Saturday's scores

MAC

Pleasant Valley 14, Sioux City East 7

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 5, Pleasant Valley 4

Davenport West 12, Carlisle 5

Softball

Saturday's scores

MAC

Bettendorf 16, Iowa City High 4

Clinton 5, Maquoketa 3

Clinton 8, Bellevue Marquette 1

Southeast Polk 4, North Scott 2

Waukee 3, Bettendorf 2

Area

Bellevue Marquette 9, Tipton 2

Bellevue Marquette 6, Clayton Ridge 2

Central City 11, Easton Valley 0

Clayton Ridge 12, Bellevue 0

Des Moines East 8, Wilton 0

Easton Valley 8, Bellevue 1

Louisa-Muscatine 19, Carlisle 3

Maquoketa 11, Tipton 1

Maquoketa 9, Easton Valley 1

Tipton 12, Bellevue 4

Van Buren 7, Wapello 4 

Wilton 9, Waterloo West 7

Louisa-Muscatine 3, Collins-Maxwell 1

Louisa-Muscatine;001;002;0;--;3;6;1

Collins-Maxwell;000;001;X;--;1;2;0

WP -- Kylee Sanders. LP -- Alexis Houge. Two or more hits -- L-M, Brynn Jeambey. RBIs -- L-M, Jeambey, Sanders, Katie Hearn.

Louisa-Muscatine 19, Carlisle 3

Louisa-Muscatine;210;880;--;19;19;3

Carlisle;002;01X;--;3;6;1

WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Lexxi Link. Two or more hits -- L-M, Kylee Sanders 3, Mckenna Hohenadel 3, Katie Hearn 3, Hailey Sanders, Brynn Jeambey, Mallory Hohenadel; Carlisle, Morgan Lose. 2B -- L-M, Kylee Sanders 2, Mallory Hohenadel 2, Mckenna Hohenadel, Jeambey; Carlisle, Kennedy Preston, Allyx Lee. RBIs -- L-M, Jeambey 4, Kylee Sanders 3, Mckenna Hohenadel 3, Hailey Sanders 2, Mallory Hohenadel 2, Kenna Law, Maddie Mashek, Katie Koppe, Mallory Mashek; Carlisle, Lose, Aubrey Furnal.

Bellevue Marquette 6, Clayton Ridge 2

Marquette;113;100;--;6;6;1

Clayton Ridge;001;01X;--;2;7;8

WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Abrianna Moore. Two or more hits -- Marquette, Emma Callaghan; Clayton Ridge, Moore. RBIs -- Marquette, Delaney Banowetz, Halle Kilburg.

Bellevue Marquette 9, Tipton 2

Marquette;360;00;--;9;7;0

Tipton;200;0X;--;2;6;2

WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Taylor Wendel. Two or more hits -- Marquette, Halle Kilburg; Tipton, Ford. 2B -- Marquette, Emma Callaghan. 3B -- Marquette, North. HR -- Marquette, Holly Kremer. RBIs -- Marquette, Kremer 3, Callaghan, Delaney Banowetz.

Clinton 8, Bellevue Marquette 1

Clinton;044;000;--;8;10;0

Marquette;010;00X;--;1;4;2

WP -- Natalie Dornbush. LP -- Grace Tath. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Casy Mandrell 3, Amber Lee. 2B -- Clinton, Mandrell, Mackenzie Cooley. HR -- Clinton, Mandrell, Molly Ferguson. RBIs -- Clinton, Ferguson 4, Mandrell; Marquette, Halle Kilburg.

