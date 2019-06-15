Baseball
Saturday's scores
MAC
Pleasant Valley 14, Sioux City East 7
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 5, Pleasant Valley 4
Davenport West 12, Carlisle 5
Softball
MAC
Bettendorf 16, Iowa City High 4
Clinton 5, Maquoketa 3
Clinton 8, Bellevue Marquette 1
Southeast Polk 4, North Scott 2
Waukee 3, Bettendorf 2
Area
Bellevue Marquette 9, Tipton 2
Bellevue Marquette 6, Clayton Ridge 2
Central City 11, Easton Valley 0
Clayton Ridge 12, Bellevue 0
Des Moines East 8, Wilton 0
Easton Valley 8, Bellevue 1
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Collins-Maxwell 1
Louisa-Muscatine 19, Carlisle 3
Maquoketa 11, Tipton 1
Maquoketa 9, Easton Valley 1
Tipton 12, Bellevue 4
Van Buren 7, Wapello 4
Wilton 9, Waterloo West 7
Louisa-Muscatine;001;002;0;--;3;6;1
Collins-Maxwell;000;001;X;--;1;2;0
WP -- Kylee Sanders. LP -- Alexis Houge. Two or more hits -- L-M, Brynn Jeambey. RBIs -- L-M, Jeambey, Sanders, Katie Hearn.
Louisa-Muscatine 19, Carlisle 3
Louisa-Muscatine;210;880;--;19;19;3
Carlisle;002;01X;--;3;6;1
WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Lexxi Link. Two or more hits -- L-M, Kylee Sanders 3, Mckenna Hohenadel 3, Katie Hearn 3, Hailey Sanders, Brynn Jeambey, Mallory Hohenadel; Carlisle, Morgan Lose. 2B -- L-M, Kylee Sanders 2, Mallory Hohenadel 2, Mckenna Hohenadel, Jeambey; Carlisle, Kennedy Preston, Allyx Lee. RBIs -- L-M, Jeambey 4, Kylee Sanders 3, Mckenna Hohenadel 3, Hailey Sanders 2, Mallory Hohenadel 2, Kenna Law, Maddie Mashek, Katie Koppe, Mallory Mashek; Carlisle, Lose, Aubrey Furnal.
Bellevue Marquette 6, Clayton Ridge 2
Marquette;113;100;--;6;6;1
Clayton Ridge;001;01X;--;2;7;8
WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Abrianna Moore. Two or more hits -- Marquette, Emma Callaghan; Clayton Ridge, Moore. RBIs -- Marquette, Delaney Banowetz, Halle Kilburg.
Bellevue Marquette 9, Tipton 2
Marquette;360;00;--;9;7;0
Tipton;200;0X;--;2;6;2
WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Taylor Wendel. Two or more hits -- Marquette, Halle Kilburg; Tipton, Ford. 2B -- Marquette, Emma Callaghan. 3B -- Marquette, North. HR -- Marquette, Holly Kremer. RBIs -- Marquette, Kremer 3, Callaghan, Delaney Banowetz.
Clinton 8, Bellevue Marquette 1
Clinton;044;000;--;8;10;0
Marquette;010;00X;--;1;4;2
WP -- Natalie Dornbush. LP -- Grace Tath. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Casy Mandrell 3, Amber Lee. 2B -- Clinton, Mandrell, Mackenzie Cooley. HR -- Clinton, Mandrell, Molly Ferguson. RBIs -- Clinton, Ferguson 4, Mandrell; Marquette, Halle Kilburg.