Boys soccer
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 3A Substate 7
Saturday's score
Class 1A Substate 5
Saturday's score
West Liberty 2, Burlington Notre Dame 1 (OT)
Iowa state soccer pairings
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Thursday's games
Class 1A
North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon
Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
Friday's games
Class 1A
Semifinal game, noon
Semifinal game, 12:05 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinal game, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinal game, 2:35 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinal game, 5 p.m.
Semifinal game, 5:05 p.m.
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Consolation game, 11:10 a.m.
Championship game, noon
Class 2A
Consolation game, 1:40 p.m.
Championship game 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Consolation game, 4:10 p.m.
Championship game, 5 p.m.
Bettendorf 1, Pleasant Valley 0 (3-2 PK)
Halftime -- Bettendorf 0, Pleasant Valley 0. Shootout -- Bettendorf (George Elias, goal; Ian Silva, goal; Alec Lank, no goal; Michael Adrales, no goal; Reed Shea, no goal; Reilly Tabares, goal); PV (Isaac Ward, goal; Jack Roemer, goal; Zach Morel, no goal; Kole Temple, no goal; Noah Decker, no goal; Jack Donahue, no goal). Shots -- Bettendorf 4, PV 14. Saves -- Bettendorf (Micah Poole 3); PV (Gabe Johnson 4). Offsides -- Bettendorf 0, PV 0. Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 6, PV 4. Fouls -- Bettendorf 16, PV 19. Yellow cards -- Bettendorf (Reed Shea); PV (Drew Guinn, Jack Roemer).
Team records -- Bettendorf 12-2; Pleasant Valley 15-2 (final)
West Liberty 2, Notre Dame/West Burlington 1 (OT)
Halftime score – West Liberty 1, Notre Dame 0. Goals – West Liberty, Eliseo Tapia (Gabriel Seele), 29th minute; Notre Dame, Sam Brueck (unassisted), 53rd minute; West Liberty, Joshua Mateo (unassisted), 85th minute. Shots on goal – West Liberty 4, Notre Dame 4. Corner kicks – West Liberty 9, Notre Dame 3. Saves – West Liberty, Bryan Martinez-Zavala 3; Notre Dame, TJ Schramm 2. Penalties – Notre Dame, Zak Getz (68th minute), yellow card.
Team records – Notre Dame 19-2 (final); West Liberty 11-7
Baseball
Iowa
Saturday's scores
Metro
Fort Dodge 8, Clinton 3
Fort Dodge 8, Davenport West 2
North Scott 8, West Des Moines Valley 5
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Byron sectional
Saturday's score
Alleman 8, Hall 7
Rock Island super sectional
Monday's game
Alleman vs. Elmwood-Brimfield at Augustana College, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Moline regional
Saturday's score
Moline 5, Normal Community 3
Illinois Wesleyan sectional
Wednesday's games
Belleville West vs. Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
Normal Community West vs. Moline, 6 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Assumption 14, Iowa City Regina 0
Assumption;507;200;--;14;9;1
Regina;000;00x;--;0;1;1
Brandon Schlichting. Chase Becker, Joey Molony (1), Adam Connell (3), Danny Molony (4), Levi Quinlan (5). WP -- Schlichting. LP -- Becker. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Nick Gottilla, Alex Heckroth. 2B -- Assumption, Nate Schlichting, Brandon Schlichting. 3B -- Assumption, Seth Adrian. RBI -- Assumption, Nick Gottilla 2, Seth Adrian 2, Nate Schlichting, Brandon Schlichting, Adam Metivier, Jeremy McIntosh, Jayson Willers, Noah Weiman, Alex Heckroth
Moline 5, Normal Community 3
Moline;000;201;2;—;5;7;1
Normal;021;000;0;—;3;8;1
Breiholz, Thiele (5), Pauwels (7). McCluskey, Gilhaus (7). WP -- Thiele (5-1). LP -- McCluskey (4-2). Save -- Pauwels (2). Two or more hits -- Moline, Conner, Michna, Sebben; Normal, Gilhaus. 2B -- Normal, McCluskey, Newberry. 3B -- Moline, Michna, Sebben. HR -- Normal, Gilhaus, King. RBI -- Moline, Conner 2, Michna 2, Pauwels; Normal, King 2, Gilhaus
Alleman 8, Hall 7
Alleman;300;011;3;—;8;8;0
Hall;100;060;0;—;7;8;4
Berry, VanDerGinst (6). Bulak, Rybarczyk (7). WP -- VanDerGinst. LP -- Rybarczyk. 2B -- Alleman, Ferrari; Hall Wozniak, Resetick. 3B -- Alleman, Sheets. HR -- Hall, DeAngelo. RBI -- Alleman, Lara 2, Glancey 2, Ferrari 2, Terronez, VanDerGinst; Hall, Debats 2, Plym, Resetick, Rybarczyk, DeAngelo
Softball
Iowa
Saturday's scores
Metro
Bettendorf 9-13, Johnston 8-17
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Muscatine 0
Muscatine 4, West Liberty 2
Area
Camanche 6, English Valleys 2
Camanche 9, East Marshall 2
Central City 12, Midland 0
Clayton Ridge 8, Midland 0
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Wilton 2
Marion 10, Midland 3
Mount Pleasant 3, Wilton 2
Mount Pleasant 8, Columbus 1
West Liberty 11, Columbus 0
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Peoria super-sectional
Monday's game
Rockridge vs. Sterling Newman, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Peoria Notre Dame sectional
Tuesday's games
Pontiac vs. Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.
Geneseo vs. Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 1
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Pekin regional
Saturday's score
Moline 11, Normal Community West 2
United Township regional
Saturday's score
Rock Island 8, United Township 4
Normal Community sectional
Tuesday's games
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Moline vs. Rock Island at United Township, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 1
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Wilton 2
Wilton;000;020;--;2;3;5
L-M;031;02x;--;6;7;0
Kylee Sanders, Hailey Sanders (6). Johnson, Wells (3). Two or more hits -- L-M, Brynn Jeambey. 2B -- L-M, Mckenna Hohenadel, Maddie Mashek. RBI -- Wilton, Oien; L-M, Kylee Sanders, Mckenna Hohenadel, Kenna Law, Mallory Mashek
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Muscatine 0
Muscatine;000;000;--;0;1;1
L-M;003;00x;--;3;5;1
Hailey Sanders. Nelson. WP -- Sanders. LP -- Nelson. 2B -- L-M, Mckenna Hohenadel, Hailey Sanders. RBI -- L-M, Hailey Sanders 2, Mckenna Hohenadel
Rock Island 8, United Township 4
United Township;000;012;1;—;4;9;4
Rock Island;400;202;x;—;8;7;0
Peters. LaFountaine. WP -- Peters (21-2). LP -- LaFountaine. Two or more hits -- UT, Schumaker 3, Oliva, LaFountaine; RI, Peters, Bush, Pannell. 2B -- UT, Schumaker, DeFrieze. HR -- RI, Pannell. RBI -- UT, Malmstrom, Schumaker, Oliva, LaFountaine; RI, Pannell 3, Michaels 2, Peters
Moline 11, Normal West 2
Moline;014;021;3;—;11;16;3
Normal West;000;100;1;—;2;3;2
VandeVoorde, Glass (5). Turner, McGonigle (7). WP -- VandeVoorde (7-2). LP -- Turner (14-3). Two or more hits -- Moline, Dodd 4, Gore, DePoorter, Soliz, McNamee. 2B -- Moline, DePorter 2, Spect, Jensen, Gore; Normal West, Jacobs, Quick. RBI -- Moline, Gore 3, DePoorter 2, Farren 2, Dodd 2, McNamee 2, Sander, Spect; Normal West, Hartke
Davenport West 5, Davenport North 1
North;100;000;0;--;1;4;1
West;032;000;x;--;5;4;0
Caldwell. Molly Freeman, Crystal Baker (3). WP -- Caldwell. LP -- Freeman. Two or more hits -- North, Ivy Wilmington; West, Ralfs. HR -- West, Caldwell, Ralfs. RBI -- North, Wilmington; West, Caldwell 2, Ralfs 2, Utterback
Boys Track & Field
Illinois State Track & Field
CLASS 1A
Team Scores — 1. Catlin (Salt Fork), 40. 2. DuQuoin (H.S.), Pana, 36. 4. Morrison, 33. 5. Pleasant Plains, 30.50. 22. Erie-Prophetstown, 13.33. 24. Galva, 10. 43. Rockridge, 7. 54. Annawan-Wethersfield, 5.
Long Jump Flight No. 1 — 1. Dasani Edward, DuQuoin (H.S.), 23-05.50. 5. Julian Samuels, (Annawan-Wethersfield), 22-02.50.
Pole Vault Flight No. 1 — 1. Kyle Kruhtoff, (Erie-Prophetstown), 16-08.00. 9. Cameron Abell, (Erie-Prophetstown), 13-06.00.
High Jump Flight No. 1 — 1. Jorden Tedford, (Warrensburg-Latham), 6-10.00. 9. Levi Cole, (Erie-Prophetstown), 6-04.00.
Shot Put Flight No. 1 — 1. Greg Zellers, (New Berlin), 55-09.25. 2. Logan Lee, (Orion) 55-08.00.
Triple Jump Flight No. 1 — 1, Ramsey Hunt, (Hume-Shiloh), 46-03.25.
Discus Throw Flight No. 1 — 1. Joe Kingery, (Teutopolis), 179-10.
4x800-Meter Relay Heat No. 1 — 1. Morrison, 7:57.85 (Hunter Newman, Koby Brackemeyer, Nathan Mickley, Nick Allen). 8. Erie-Prophetstown, 8:10.26 (Chris Link, Tyler Holldorf, Ben Deneve, Max Weidel).
4x100-Meter Relay — 1. Spring Valley (Hall), 42.74 (Steven Brust, Anthony Buchanan, Devin Soldati, Marshall Walk).
3200-Meter Run — 1. Christopher Collet, (Seneca), 9:36.99. 2. Caelin Foley, (Galva), 9:39.92.
110-Meter High Hurdles — 1, Mason Barr, Colfax (Ridgeview) (Coop), 13.94.
100-Meter Dash — 1. Cody Klein, (Pana), 10.85.
800-Meter Run — 1. Boston Stewart, Decatur (St. Teresa), 1:54.93. 2. Hunter Newman, (Morrison), 1:55.25. 5. Koby Brackemeyer, (Morrison), 1:57.49. 11. Ryan Wegerer, (Orion), 2:00.71.
4x200-Meter Relay — 1. Spring Valley (Hall), 1:29.49 (Steven Brust, Devin Soldati, Anthony Buchanan, Marshall Walk).
400-Meter Dash — 1. Samuel Herenton, Chicago (Providence St. Mel), 48.16. 8. Keegan Anderson, (Morrison), 51.19.
300-Meter Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Mason Barr, Colfax (Ridgeview) (Coop), 37.70.
1600-Meter Run — 1. Christopher Collet, (Seneca), 4:24.71. 8. Caelin Foley, (Galva), 4:33.50. .
200-Meter Dash — 1. Cody Klein, (Pana), 21.57.
4x400-Meter Relay — 1. Sherrard. 3:24.48 (Ryan Mack, Levi Miles, Corbin Crippen, D'Angelo Moody). 2. Morrison, 3:24.95 (Keegan Anderson, Koby Brackemeyer, Nathan Mickley, Hunter Newman). 3. Rockridge, 3:25.54 (Gabe Vroman, Nick Shuda, Sam Whittington, Gabe Rogers).
Class 2A
Team Scores — 1. East St. Louis (Sr.), 84. 2. Marengo, 42. 3. Mahomet (M.-Seymour), 40.50. 4. Rockford (R. Christian), 31. 5. Dixon (H.S.), 30. 51. Kewanee (H.S.), 5. 56. Rock Island Alleman, 4.
200-Meter Dash — 1. Leondre Pollard, Dolton (Thornridge), 21.55. 6. Seth Sottos, (Rock Island Alleman), 22.19.
400-Meter Dash — 1. Willie Johnson, East St. Louis (Sr.), 47.65. 5. Melcon Dejesus, (Kewanee), 49.92.