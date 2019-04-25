Boys track and field
Drake Relays
Thursday's results
Shot put — 1. Noah Fenske (New Hampton), 60-11 1/4; 2. Logan Jones (Lewis Central), 58-6 1/2; 3. Jake Remsburg (WDM Valley), 57-3 1/4; 20. Alex Blizzard (Bett), 48-11; 25. Caden Wendt (North Cedar), 46-4
High jump — 1. Grant Brouwer (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 6-9; 2. Braeden Hoyer (Northeast), 6-9; 3. Bryce Albaugh (Cedar Falls), 6-7; T14. Andrew Stewart (Tipton), 6-3; T19. Trent Allard (North Scott), 6-1
3,200 — 1. Tim Sindt (Ankeny), 9:14.64; 2. Reece Smith (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura), 9:15.88; 3. David Holesinger (Dubuque Hempstead), 9:16.64; 10. Max Murphy (PV), 9:39.67; 14. Parker Huhn (PV), 9:46.85; 20. Kole Sommer (PV), 10:16.98
Girls track and field
Drake Relays
Thursday's results
Discus — 1. Jamie Kofron (Tipton), 147-8; 2. Brylie Zeisneiss (South Hardin), 141-1; 3. Lydia Knapp (Panorama), 135-1; 14. Shayla Oster (Bellevue), 120-3
Long jump — 1. Darby Thomas (Abe Lincoln), 19-0; 2. Dimia Burrell (L-M), 18-1; 3. Aliyah Carter (Wahlert), 17-10; 6. Harmony Creasy (PV), 17-4 1/2; 9. Erin McQuillen (Bett), 17-0 1/4; 13. Macy Daufeldt (West Lib), 16-3; 16. Morgan Ramirez (PV), 16-2; 19. Lexie Williams (Bett), 15-9 1/2
3,000 — 1. Ashlyn Keeney (IC Liberty), 9:39.64; 2. Marie Hostetler (Mid-Prairie), 9:55.26; 3. Claire Edmondson (Dubuque Senior), 10:03.12
Boys soccer
Iowa substate assignments
Class 3A
Substate 6 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Davenport Central, Davenport West, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar, North Scott
Substate 7 -- Bettendorf, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Western Dubuque, Independence, Pleasant Valley
Substate 8 -- Burlington, Cedar Rapids Washington, Clinton, Davenport North, Iowa City High, Muscatine
Class 2A
Substate 4 -- Central DeWitt, Clear Creek-Amana, Maquoketa, Marion, Mount Vernon-Lisbon, Dubuque Wahlert
Class 1A
Substate 3 -- Anamosa, Assumption, Dyersville Beckman, Center Point-Urbana, Bellevue Marquette, Monticello, Prince of Peace, West Branch
Substate 5 -- Central Lee, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union, Danville, Holy Trinity Catholic, Mediapolis, West Burlington Notre Dame, Wapello, West Liberty
MAC schedule
Today's games
Bettendorf 10, Clinton 0
North 2, Burlington 0
Pleasant Valley 2, North Scott 0
West 1, Assumption 0
Muscatine 2, Central 1
Pleasant Valley 2, North Scott 0
Halftime score -- PV 2, North Scott 0. Goals -- Rhys Ward (from Reece Spangler), 8th minute; Ward, 12th minute. Shots -- PV 18, North Scott 5. Saves -- PV (Gabe Johnson 2); North Scott (Colin Wiersema 9). Corner kicks -- PV 8, North Scott 1. Offsides -- PV 1, North Scott 0. Fouls -- PV 12, North Scott 5. Yellow card -- PV (Jeremy Ramsey).
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 8-1, 5-0; North Scott 7-3, 4-2
Davenport West 1, Assumption 0
Halftime -- West 0, Assumption 0. Goal -- West, Emiliano Perez (unassisted) 46th minute. Shots -- West 9, Assumption 8. Saves -- West, Dalton Carstens 6; Assumption, Gage Ash 4. Corner kicks -- West 2, Assumption 8.
Davenport North 2, Burlington 0
Halftime score -- North 1, Burlington 0. Goals -- Dustin Rubemeyer (from Chase Green); Daniel Nedic (from Peter Phan). Shots -- North 17, Burlington 7. Saves -- North (Donovan Weaver 7); Burlington 4. Corner kicks -- North 5, Burlington 4.
Muscatine 2, Davenport Central 1
Muscatine stats only
Halftime -- Muscatine 1, Davenport Central 0. Shots on goal -- Muscatine 9. Goals -- Muscatine, Angel Arceo (Hector Martinez), 16th minute; Raul Medina (unassisted). Saves -- Muscatine, Chris Pittman 9. Corners -- Muscatine 5. Record: Muscatine 4-5
Girls soccer
IGHSAU rankings
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. Waukee;5-0;1
2. Ankeny Centennial;6-0;2
3. West Des Moines Valley;4-1;3
4. Ankeny;8-0;4
5. Linn-Mar;7-0;5
6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln;7-2;6
7. Bettendorf;5-3;7
8. Dowling Catholic;4-1;8
9. Pleasant Valley;6-2;9
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-1;10
11. Johnston;1-2;11
12. Muscatine;4-1;12
13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;1-2;13
14. Ames;2-2;14
15. Sioux City North;5-1;15
Dropped out: None
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Lewis Central;6-1;1
2. Marion;5-0;2
3. Pella;6-1;3
4. ADM;6-1;4
5. Spencer;8-0;5
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier;4-3;7
7. Waverly-Shell Rock;4-1;8
8. North Scott;6-3;6
9. Norwalk;7-2;9
10. Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville;5-1;10
11. Dallas Center-Grimes;6-2;12
12. Bondurant-Farrar;6-2;15
13. Winterset;7-2;13
14. Mount Pleasant;6-1;11
15. Mount Vernon;5-3;NR
Dropped out: Clear Creek-Amana (14)
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Davenport Assumption;6-0;1
2. Bishop Heelan;5-2;2
3. Center Point-Urbana;5-2;3
4. Union;4-1;4
5. Gilbert;7-0;5
6. Nevada;6-1;6
7. Treynor;5-2;7
8. North Polk;6-1;8
9. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck;6-0;9
10. Panorama;5-0;10
11. Holy Trinity Catholic;6-1;11
12. Pella Christian;6-2;12
13. Waterloo Columbus Catholic;4-2;14
14. Western Christian;6-1;NR
15. Hudson;2-2;13
Dropped out: Denver (15)
Baseball
Moline 20, United Township 5
Moline;003;287;0;--;20;16;1
UTHS;201;020;X;--;5;6;3
WP -- Jake Nitzel. LP -- Jansen. Two or more hits -- Moline, Ben Frieden 3, Sam Monroe, Noah Sebben, Michael Conner, Jacob Pauwels; UT, Markin. 2B -- Moline, Frieden, Monroe, Sebben, Brody Harding; UT, DeLaere, Downey. RBI -- Moline, Harding 4, Frieden 3, Sebben 3, Monroe 2, Conner 2, Aiden Michna 2, Jake Parks 2, Parker George, Calvin Wall; UT, DeLaere 2, Kottmer, Stevens.
Softball
West Carroll 12, Scales Mound-River Ridge 5
West Carroll;123;320;2;--;12;10;3
SMRR;030;200;0;--;5;7;8
WP -- Danielle Tafoya. LP -- Madison Frey. Two or more hits -- WC, McKenna Sullivan, Maddie Meek, Madison Haynes; SMRR, Olivia Winter, Taylor Korte. 2B -- WC, Mushie Yazzie, Meek. RBI -- WC, Meek, Tafoya, Haynes, Yazzie, Madison Magill, Natalie Hughes, Ashlynn Williamsen; SMRR, Frey, Winter, Madison Stule.
Boys tennis
Pleasant Valley 9, Davenport West 0
Singles -- Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Leo DeLaPaz 10-0; Nathan Wong (PV) def. Brady McIntyre 10-2; Jake Dolphin (PV) def. Josh Loving 10-0; Muneeb Nadeem (PV) def. Drew Loving 10-1; Brady Adams (PV) def. Luke Loving 10-1; Mazen Alsheikha (PV) def. Ryan Wallick 10-1
Doubles -- Dolphin/Wong (PV) def. DeLaPaz/L. Loving 10-0; Luke Brunsvold/Sehlin (PV) def. D. Loving/J. Loving 10-1; Adams/Nadeem (PV) def. McIntyre/Wallick 10-1
Bettendorf 6, Davenport Central 0 (Match called early due to weather)
Singles -- Yash Singh (B) def. Mason Gersdorf 6-0, 6-0; Jozef Proubcin (B) def. Will Fleming 6-0, 6-0; Stuart Sweringen (B) def. Tim Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Witcraft (B) def. Alex Lester 6-0, 6-2; Ethan Herrmann (B) def. Anthony Soliz 6-0, 6-0; Will Luebke (B) def. Kyle Balk 6-0, 6-1
Girls tennis
North Scott 9, Muscatine 0
Singles -- Georgia Nissen (NS) def. Maria Engler 6-1, 6-0; Abby McKay (NS) def. Elise Finn 6-3, 2-6, 10-4; Lauryn Youngers (NS) def. Alexa Stroda 6-1, 6-0; Halle Nelson (NS) def. Azelyn Perkins 6-0, 6-0; Danielle Wheeler (NS) def. Sophie Gabriel 6-1, 6-0; Lexi Laddof (NS) def. Shelby Grady 6-0, 6-0
Doubles -- Nissen/McKay (NS) def. Engler/Finn 6-3; Nelson/Wheeler (NS) def. Stroda/Grady 6-0; Youngers/Yaddof (NS) def. Perkins/Gabriel 6-0
Girls golf
Tipton 191, West Liberty 229
Meet Medalist -- Ali Nash (Tip) 42
Tipton -- Nash 42, Alex Hoffman 46, Britney Ford 50, Addy Duwe 53
West Liberty -- Lindsey Laughlin 56, Emily Bierman 56, Morgan Peterson 57, Marissa McMichael 60