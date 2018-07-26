Baseball
Iowa state tournament
Class 1A
Thursday's semifinals
Mason City Newman 6, Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Lisbon 4, North Linn 2
Saturday's championship
11 a.m. -- Mason City Newman (39-1) vs. Lisbon (36-0)
Class 2A
Thursday's semifinals
Centerville 13, Wilton 0 (5 inn.)
Iowa City Regina 4, Van Meter 3
Saturday's championship
1:30 p.m. -- Centerville (26-7) vs. Iowa City Regina (29-7)
Class 3A
Today's semifinals
11 a.m. -- Waverly-Shell Rock (34-7) vs. Harlan (32-3)
1:30 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (32-10) vs. Sioux City Heelan (32-10)
Class 4A
Today's semifinals
5 p.m. -- Western Dubuque (34-9) vs. Urbandale (34-6)
7:30 p.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (28-15) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (26-17)
Centerville 13, Wilton 0
Centerville;463;00;--;13;13;0
Wilton;000;00;--;0;3;4
Brady Kauzlarich, Tyson Belloma (3) and Kolby Micetich. Jared Townsend, Cory Anderson (2) and Brock Hartley. WP -- Kauzlarich (3-0). LP -- Townsend (8-3). Two or more hits -- Centerville, Daniel Hargrave 4, Merrick Mathews 3, Belloma. 2B -- Centerville, Hargrave 2; Wilton, Collin McCrabb, Townsend. 3B -- Centerville, Belloma, Mathews. RBI -- Centerville, Belloma 3, Hargrave 3, Mathews 3, Myles Clawson 2.
Records: Centerville 26-7; Wilton 26-6 (final)
River Valley All-Conference team
Elite team: Catcher -- Jacob Manternach, Monticello; Trent Hoogenwerf, Regina. Pitcher -- Ryan Manternach, Monticello; Mitchell Gahan, Regina; Harris Hoffman, Cascade; Jared Townsend, Wilton. Infield -- Andrew Mescher, Monticello; Gannon O’Brien, Cascade; Collin McCrabb, Wilton; Ryan Schott, Regina; Outfield -- Blake Burns, Regina; Logen Otting, Cascade; Brock Simon, Cascade; Mason Compton, Durant. Utility -- Kyle Sperfslage, Monticello; Reid Rausch, Cascade; Ryne Schooley, Regina.
South Division team: Catcher -- Brady Lukavsky, West Branch; Brock Hartley, Wilton. Pitcher -- Matt Paulsen, West Branch; Cory Anderson, Wilton; Logan Hoffman, Tipton; Justis Dengler, West Liberty; Infield -- Nick Brandt, Regina; Tanner Lukavsky, West Branch; Trent Pelzer, Tipton; Curtis Lilienthal, Durant. Outfield -- Evan Suchomel, Regina; Jayden Kies, Regina; Brad Tornow, Mid-Prairie; Quinten Mesick, Tipton. Utility -- Tyler Hartman, Wilton; Ted Bridges, West Branch; Caleb Wulf, West Liberty.
Coach of the Year: Jeff Pacha, Regina
North Division team: Catcher -- Mason Byrns, Camanche; Brandon Kafer, Bellevue; Pitcher -- Matt French, Northeast; Jake Drury, Camanche; Riley Konrardy, Bellevue; Cade Everson, Camanche; Infield -- Avery Martensen, Monticello; Evan Hall, Camanche; Blake Simon, Cascade; Cade Daugherty, Bellevue. Outfield -- Alex Nealson, Monticello; Gavin Cooper, Monticello; Derek Koppes, Cascade; Riley Reed, Cascade. Utility -- Jon Mootz, Monticello; Ethan Sahr, North Cedar; Caleb Delzell, Camanche.
Coach of the Year: Josh Soper,- Monticello
Honorable Mention: North -- Kegan Arduser, Monticello; Tristan Daniels, Northeast; Devon Willis, North Cedar; Trey Daugherty, Bellevue; Evan Knipper, Cascade. South -- Masen Miller, Regina; Cole Miedema, Durant; Bryce Esmoil, West Liberty; Rex Peck, Mid-Prairie; Pete Espensen, West Branch; Luke Becker, Tipton; Garrett Bohnsack, Wilton.