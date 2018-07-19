Try 1 month for 99¢

Baseball

Iowa state tournament

Class 1A

Today's games

11 a.m. -- Mason City Newman (37-1) vs. Tri-Center (21-2)

1:30 p.m. -- Martensdale-St. Marys (36-6) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (31-9)

Saturday's games

11 a.m. -- Lisbon (34-0) vs. Don Bosco (25-8)

1:30 p.m. -- North Linn (40-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (27-3)

Class 2A

Monday's games

11 a.m. -- Iowa City Regina (27-7) vs. Treynor (19-13)

1:30 p.m. -- Van Meter (29-8) vs. Alta/Aurelia (20-4)

5 p.m. -- Estherville-Lincoln Central (25-3) vs. Centerville (24-7)

7:30 p.m. -- Wilton (25-5) vs. Denver (18-13)

Class 3A

Tuesday's games

11 a.m. -- Davenport Assumption (31-10) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (17-15)

1:30 p.m. -- Sioux City Heelan (31-10) vs. Solon (32-10)

5 p.m. -- Carlisle (33-7) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7)

7:30 p.m. -- Harlan (31-3) vs. Boone (24-8)

Class 4A

Wednesday's games

11 a.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (27-15) vs. Waukee (29-11)

1:30 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (25-17)

5 p.m. -- North Scott (28-10) vs. Western Dubuque (33-9)

7:30 p.m. -- Urbandale (33-6) vs. Marshalltown (20-18) 

Wamac All-Conference team

First team — Pitcher -- Sam Goodman, jr., Western Dubuque; Lucas Bixby, jr., Central DeWitt. Catcher -- Calvin Harris, so., Western Dubuque. Infield -- Luke Ira, Solon; Jackson Bennett, sr., Beckman; Jarod Harris, sr., West Delaware; Devon Hurdle, jr., Central Dewitt; Outfield -- Kendrick Harris, sr., Solon; Kyle Lehmann, jr., Western Dubuque; Spencer Wegmann, sr., Solon. Utility -- Joel Vaske, Beckman; Nick Casey, jr., West Delaware; Cam Miller, so., Solon 

Second team — Pitcher -- Zach Bierman, jr., Western Dubuque; Connor McDermott, sr., Beckman. Catcher -- Adam Bock, jr., Solon. Infield -- Cam Steffens, sr., Central Dewitt; Tyler Elliott, jr., Mt. Vernon; Payton Bandy, sr., Solon; Sawyer Nauman. fr., Western Dubuque. Outfield -- Luke Anderson, so., Central Dewitt; Owen Grover, jr., Beckman; Trevor O'Reilly, sr., West Delaware. Utility -- Tyler Linderbaum, sr., Solon; Zach Wegmann, sr., Solon; Garrett Finley, jr., Central Dewitt

Honorable mention — Lucas Walker, so., Solon; Ryan Geistkemper, jr., Solon; Brock Marbach, jr., Beckman; Nate Funke, sr., Beckman; Dunston Werner, sr., West Delaware; Ben Ridenour, jr., West Delaware; Jake Swanson, jr.,  Central Dewitt; Alex McAleer, so., Central Dewitt; Kane Kopp, jr., Maquoketa; Kannon Coakley, fr., Maquoketa; Ryan Gasper, sr., Western Dubuque; Damon Jaeger, jr., Western Dubuque; Tyson Dew, sr., Mt. Vernon; Matt Martin, jr., Mt. Vernon

Coach of the year -- Casey Bryant, Western Dubuque

Softball

Iowa state tournament 

at Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

Class 1A

Thursday's championship

Collins-Maxwell 1, AGWSR 0

Thursday's third-place game

Lisbon 9, Akron-Westfield 7

Class 2A

Thursday's championship

Louisa-Muscatine 4, Iowa City Regina 3

Thursday's third-place game

Des Moines Christian 6, Central Springs 2

Class 3A 

Today's championship

Davenport Assumption (38-3) vs. Roland-Story (30-4), 3:30 p.m.

Today's third-place game

Humboldt (31-4) vs. Albia (32-5), 2:30 p.m. 

Class 4A

Today's championship

ADM, Adel (35-7) vs. Des Moines Hoover (21-7), 5:45 p.m.

Today's third-place game

Newton (25-8) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-14), 4:45 p.m.

Class 5A

Today's championship

Pleasant Valley (35-7) vs. Indianola (36-3), 8 p.m.

Today's third-place game

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (35-9) vs. West Des Moines Valley (32-10), 7 p.m.

Iowa City Regina;003;000;0;--;3;6;1

Louisa-Muscatine;100;100;2;--;4;10;1

Katie Bracken and Maeve Dunne. Isabelle True, Hailey Sanders (4) and Katie Hearn. WP -- Sanders (10-2). LP -- Bracken (17-14). Two or more hits -- Regina, Katie Bracken; L-M, Sanders 3, McKenna Hohenadel. 2B -- L-M, Mallory Hohenadel, Brynn Jeambey. HR -- L-M, True. RBI -- Regina, Lauren Marth 2, Paisley Gardner; L-M, True, Hailey Sanders, Kylee Sanders.  

Records: Regina 25-16; Louisa-Muscatine 38-6

