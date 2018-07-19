Baseball
Iowa state tournament
Class 1A
Today's games
11 a.m. -- Mason City Newman (37-1) vs. Tri-Center (21-2)
1:30 p.m. -- Martensdale-St. Marys (36-6) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (31-9)
Saturday's games
11 a.m. -- Lisbon (34-0) vs. Don Bosco (25-8)
1:30 p.m. -- North Linn (40-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (27-3)
Class 2A
Monday's games
11 a.m. -- Iowa City Regina (27-7) vs. Treynor (19-13)
1:30 p.m. -- Van Meter (29-8) vs. Alta/Aurelia (20-4)
5 p.m. -- Estherville-Lincoln Central (25-3) vs. Centerville (24-7)
7:30 p.m. -- Wilton (25-5) vs. Denver (18-13)
Class 3A
Tuesday's games
11 a.m. -- Davenport Assumption (31-10) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (17-15)
1:30 p.m. -- Sioux City Heelan (31-10) vs. Solon (32-10)
5 p.m. -- Carlisle (33-7) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7)
7:30 p.m. -- Harlan (31-3) vs. Boone (24-8)
Class 4A
Wednesday's games
11 a.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (27-15) vs. Waukee (29-11)
1:30 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (25-17)
5 p.m. -- North Scott (28-10) vs. Western Dubuque (33-9)
7:30 p.m. -- Urbandale (33-6) vs. Marshalltown (20-18)
Wamac All-Conference team
First team — Pitcher -- Sam Goodman, jr., Western Dubuque; Lucas Bixby, jr., Central DeWitt. Catcher -- Calvin Harris, so., Western Dubuque. Infield -- Luke Ira, Solon; Jackson Bennett, sr., Beckman; Jarod Harris, sr., West Delaware; Devon Hurdle, jr., Central Dewitt; Outfield -- Kendrick Harris, sr., Solon; Kyle Lehmann, jr., Western Dubuque; Spencer Wegmann, sr., Solon. Utility -- Joel Vaske, Beckman; Nick Casey, jr., West Delaware; Cam Miller, so., Solon
Second team — Pitcher -- Zach Bierman, jr., Western Dubuque; Connor McDermott, sr., Beckman. Catcher -- Adam Bock, jr., Solon. Infield -- Cam Steffens, sr., Central Dewitt; Tyler Elliott, jr., Mt. Vernon; Payton Bandy, sr., Solon; Sawyer Nauman. fr., Western Dubuque. Outfield -- Luke Anderson, so., Central Dewitt; Owen Grover, jr., Beckman; Trevor O'Reilly, sr., West Delaware. Utility -- Tyler Linderbaum, sr., Solon; Zach Wegmann, sr., Solon; Garrett Finley, jr., Central Dewitt
Honorable mention — Lucas Walker, so., Solon; Ryan Geistkemper, jr., Solon; Brock Marbach, jr., Beckman; Nate Funke, sr., Beckman; Dunston Werner, sr., West Delaware; Ben Ridenour, jr., West Delaware; Jake Swanson, jr., Central Dewitt; Alex McAleer, so., Central Dewitt; Kane Kopp, jr., Maquoketa; Kannon Coakley, fr., Maquoketa; Ryan Gasper, sr., Western Dubuque; Damon Jaeger, jr., Western Dubuque; Tyson Dew, sr., Mt. Vernon; Matt Martin, jr., Mt. Vernon
Coach of the year -- Casey Bryant, Western Dubuque
Softball
Iowa state tournament
at Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
Class 1A
Thursday's championship
Collins-Maxwell 1, AGWSR 0
Thursday's third-place game
Lisbon 9, Akron-Westfield 7
Class 2A
Thursday's championship
Louisa-Muscatine 4, Iowa City Regina 3
Thursday's third-place game
Des Moines Christian 6, Central Springs 2
Class 3A
Today's championship
Davenport Assumption (38-3) vs. Roland-Story (30-4), 3:30 p.m.
Today's third-place game
Humboldt (31-4) vs. Albia (32-5), 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Today's championship
ADM, Adel (35-7) vs. Des Moines Hoover (21-7), 5:45 p.m.
Today's third-place game
Newton (25-8) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-14), 4:45 p.m.
Class 5A
Today's championship
Pleasant Valley (35-7) vs. Indianola (36-3), 8 p.m.
Today's third-place game
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (35-9) vs. West Des Moines Valley (32-10), 7 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine 4, Iowa City Regina 3
Iowa City Regina;003;000;0;--;3;6;1
Louisa-Muscatine;100;100;2;--;4;10;1
Katie Bracken and Maeve Dunne. Isabelle True, Hailey Sanders (4) and Katie Hearn. WP -- Sanders (10-2). LP -- Bracken (17-14). Two or more hits -- Regina, Katie Bracken; L-M, Sanders 3, McKenna Hohenadel. 2B -- L-M, Mallory Hohenadel, Brynn Jeambey. HR -- L-M, True. RBI -- Regina, Lauren Marth 2, Paisley Gardner; L-M, True, Hailey Sanders, Kylee Sanders.
Records: Regina 25-16; Louisa-Muscatine 38-6