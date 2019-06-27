Baseball
Thursday's scores
MAC
Assumption 3-8, North Scott 2-3
Davenport Central 5-3, Davenport West 1-1
Davenport North 6, Muscatine 1 (second game susp.)
Bettendorf 2-7, Clinton 1-15
Pleasant Valley 8-11, Burlington 7-1
Game 1
North Scott;020;000;0;--;2;10;1
Assumption;201;000;x;--;3;5;0
WP -- Adam Metvier. LP -- Layne Hamann. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Luke Haedt 3, Graysen Drezek 3, Jake Matthaidess; Assumption, Seth Adrian, Nate Schlichting. 2B -- Assumption, Schlichting. RBI -- North Scott, Matthaidess; Assumption, Schlichting 2, Adrian.
Game 2
North Scott;000;000;3;--;3;8;2
Assumption;120;140;x;--;8;8;0
WP -- Jayson Willers. LP -- Carter Wenck. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Chase Moseley; Assumption, Zach Wesolowski. 2B -- Assumption, Mosely; Assumption, Brandon Schlichting. RBI -- North Scott, Moseley, Austin Schneider, Luke Haedt; Assumption, Willers, Seth Adrian, Adam Metivier, Wesolowski.
Records -- North Scott (9-11, 6-6 MAC); Assumption (21-3, 14-0 MAC).
Game 1
Central;300;020;0;--;5;3;2
West;100;000;0;--;1;7;4
Donnie Jetsel, Will Kranz (7) and Nick Fleming; Jared Black and Dominic DeLaPaz. WP -- Jetsel (3-0). LP -- Black (2-2). Two or more hits -- West, Adam Good. RBIs -- Central, Adin DeLaRosa, Spencer Darland, Zach Wirt; West, Noah Downing.
Game 2
Central;011;000;1;--;3;4;1
West;100;000;0;--;1;5;3
Mason Gersdorf, Anthony Smith (2) and Zach Wirt; Alek Reed, Jackson Huffstutler (7) and Dominic DeLaPaz. WP -- Smith (2-4). LP -- Reed (0-3). Two or more hits -- West, Logan Gluba 3. 2B -- West, Gluba. RBIs -- Central, Adin DeLaRosa, Spencer Darland; West, Ryan McKown.
Team records -- Davenport Central 9-10, 7-5 MAC; Davenport West 11-12, 4-8
Wapello 11, Louisa-Muscatine 5
Wapello;051;401;0;--;11;15;1
Louisa-Muscatine;000;110;3;--;5;8;2
WP -- Brenton Ross. LP -- Keaton Velez. Two or more hits -- W, Aiden Housman 3, Joel Chaney 3, Tate Kronfeldt, Keaton Mitchell, Evan Ross; LM, Chase Kruse, Michael Danz. 2B -- W, B. Ross, Chaney, E. Ross, Housman; LM, Kruse. RBI -- W, B. Ross 3, Housman 2, Chase Witte 2, Kronfeldt, Mitchell, E. Ross; LM, Kruse, Danz, Karson Cantrell.
Late Wednesday
Iowa City High 8, Pleasant Valley 6
Pleasant Valley;132;000;0;--;6;9;1
Iowa City High;310;400;x;--;8;11;2
WP -- John Klosterman. LP -- Andrew Doyle. Two or more hits -- PV, Jose Lara, Kyle McDermott; City High, Gable Mitchell, Zach Kuepker, Sam Lewers, Carter Seaton. 2B -- PV, McDermott; City High, Kuepker, Lewers. 3B -- City High, Liam McComas. RBI -- PV, Jack Young, Eric Clifton, Peyton Lindmark, Max Slavens, Ely Adams, Kyle McDermott; City High, Kuepker 3, Mitchell 2, McComas, Seaton.
Record -- Pleasant Valley 12-10
Fort Madison 21, Wapello 7
Fort Madison;030;369;--;21;8;3
Wapello;400;012;--;7;8;1
WP -- Landes Williams. LP -- Maddox Griffin. Two or more hits -- FM, Jason Thurman; Wapello, Joseph Stewart, Keaton Mitchell. 2B -- FM, Williams, Reed Fehseke; Wapello, Aiden Housman. RBI -- FM, Thurman 4, Williams 2, Fehseke 2, Brandon Reichelt 2, Jordyn Gerdes, Vasin Thurman, Diego Lozano, Logan Rashid, Garrett Hannum; Wapello, Mitchell 2, Chase Witte 2, Stewart, Rhett Smith, Brenton Ross.
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 1A District 7
Saturday, July 13
Quarterfinals
At Calamus -- Easton Valley vs. Bellevue Marquette, 5 p.m.; Clinton Prince of Peace vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.
At Wyoming -- Lisbon vs. Lone Tree, 5 p.m.; Springville vs. Midland, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Semifinals
At Calamus -- Lisbon/Lone Tree winner vs. Midland/Springville winner, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley/Bellevue Marquette winner vs. Prince of Peace/Cal-Wheat winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Calamus, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 5
Saturday, July 13
Quarterfinals
At Bellevue -- Monticello vs. Northeast, 5 p.m.; North Cedar vs. Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Semifinals
At Dyersville -- Bellevue/North Cedar winner vs. Camanche, 5 p.m.; Monticello/Northeast winner vs. Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 6
Saturday, July 13
Quarterfinals
At Tipton -- West Liberty vs. Durant, 5 p.m.; Iowa City Regina vs. Tipton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Semifinals
At Wellman -- Tipton/Iowa City Regina winner vs. West Branch, 5 p.m.; West Liberty/Durant winner vs. Mid-Prairie, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Wellman, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 7
Saturday, July 13
Quarterfinals
At Wapello -- West Burlington vs. Louisa-Muscatine, 5 p.m.; Danville vs. Wapello, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Semifinals
At Wilton -- Wapello/Danville winner vs. Mediapolis, 5 p.m.; West Burlington/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Wilton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Softball
Thursday's scores
MAC
Assumption 5-5, North Scott 3-10
Pleasant Valley 11-13, Burlington 1-5
Muscatine 12-7, Davenport North 0-3
Bettendorf 14-10, Clinton 3-0
Davenport West 11-12, Davenport Central 1-2
Area
Durant 11-14, Tipton 0-0
West Liberty 10-12, Wilton 0-0
Iowa regional pairings
Class 5A Region 5
Thursday, July 11
First round
Davenport Central at Davenport West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Central/West winner at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar at Dubuque Hempstead, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Thursday, July 11
First round
Davenport North at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Iowa City West/Davenport North winner at Ottumwa, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Thursday, July 11
First round
Marshalltown at Ames, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Marshalltown/Ames winner at Johnston, 7 p.m.
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 6
Thursday, July 11
First round
Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Keokuk at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Burlington/Fort Madison winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Fairfield/Keokuk winner at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Thursday, July 11
First round
Maquoketa vs. Western Dubuque at Farley Park, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner at West Delaware, 7 p.m.
Clinton/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 1
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
Columbus Community at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.
Center Point-Urbana at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.
Davis County at West Burlington, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
At Assumption -- Monticello/CPU winner vs. Assumption/Columbus winner, 7 p.m.
At Camanche -- West Burlington/Davis County winner vs. Tipton/Camanche winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 3
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
Central Lee at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.
PCM (Monroe) at Centerville, 7 p.m.
South Tama at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
At Letts -- Centerville/PCM winner vs. Central Lee/Louisa-Muscatine winner, 7 p.m.
At Williamsburg -- EBF/Chariton winner vs. Williamsburg/South Tama winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
Vinton-Shellsburg at West Liberty, 7 p.m.
Union Community at North Fayette Valley, 7 p.m.
Oelwein at Anamosa, 7 p.m.
Waukon at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
At West Liberty -- North Fayette/Union winner vs. West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner, 7 p.m.
At Anamosa -- Crestwood/Waukon winner vs. Anamosa/Oelwein winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Monday, July 8
First round
At Delhi -- Bellevue at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.
At Guttenberg -- North Cedar at Clayton Ridge, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
Maquoketa Valley/Bellevue winner at Durant, 7 p.m.
MFL/MarMac at Alburnett, 7 p.m.
Clayton Ridge/North Cedar winner at Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
at Durant and Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Monday, July 8
First round
Mediapolis at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Danville at Pekin, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
West Branch/Mediapolis winner at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.
Cardinal at Wapello, 7 p.m.
Pekin/Danville winner at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Van Buren at Highland, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
at Iowa City Regina and Wilton, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Region 6
Monday, July 8
First round
East Buchanan at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Don Bosco, 5:30 p.m.
Midland at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
GMG, Garwin at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.
North Tama at Springville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
Easton Valley/East Buchanan winner at Lisbon, 7 p.m.
At Gilbertville -- Bellevue Marquette/Midland winner vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Don Bosco winner, 5:30 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland/GMG winner at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Springville/North Tama winner at Central City, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
at Lisbon and Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Assumption 5-5, North Scott 3-10
First game
North Scott;000;200;1;--;3;4;1
Assumption;011;201;x;--;5;5;1
Drew Lewis, Ashlynn Shannon (4) and Sam Lee; Allie Timmons, Lauren Loken (7) and Anna Wohlers. WP – Timmons (19-0); Shannon (6-4). Two or more hits – North Scott (Lee). 2B – North Scott (Shannon). HR – North Scott (Lee); Assumption (Gracie Jevyak, Wohlers). RBI – North Scott (Lee 2); Assumption (Nicole Yoder, Jevyak, Wohlers)
Second game
North Scott;100;450;0;--;10;11;2
Assumption;002;030;0;--;5;3;1
Ryann Cheek, Drew Lewis (5) and Rachel Anderson; Lauren Loken, Libby Madden (4), Loken (5) and Anna Wohlers. WP – Cheek (9-2); LP – Loken (5-2). Two or more hits – North Scott (Anderson 3, Brooke Kilburg, Ashlynn Shannon). 2B – North Scott (Anderson); Assumption (Lea Nelson, Sydney Roe). RBI – North Scott (Anderson 5, Kilburg, Taylor Robertson, Abby Moeller, Sam Lee).
Team records – North Scott 19-9, 10-4; Assumption 28-2, 12-2
Pleasant Valley 11-13, Burlington 1-5
Game 1
Burlington;000;100;--;1;5;1
Pleasant Valley;401;105;--;11;13;0
WP -- Sophia Lindquist. LP -- A. Brandenburg. Two or more hits -- B, A. Fawcett; PV, Lindquist 3, Emily Wood, Carli Spelhaug. 2B -- B, M. Powers. 3B -- PV, Wood. HR -- PV, Jessi Meyer, Kaitlin Drish. RBI -- B, N. Ertz; PV, Drish 2, Meyer 2, Lindquist, Spelhaug, Bell Luebken, Peggy Klingler, Carly Lundry, Cristin Hartman
Game 2
Burlington;101;120;--;5;6;2
Pleasant Valley;020;164;--;13;12;2
WP -- Cristin Hartman. LP -- M. Powers. 2B -- B, Allen-Barnes, Norton; PV, Luebken 2, Meyer. 3B -- PV, Wood. HR -- B, Powers; PV, Klingler. RBI -- B, Powers, Ertz, Allen-Barnes; PV, Klingler 4, Lundry 3, Luebken 2, Wood, Spelhaug
Bettendorf 15-10, Clinton 3-0
Game 1
Bettendorf;048;3;--;15;14;3
Clinton;030;0;--;3;6;4
WP -- Sophia Del Vecchio. LP -- Lauren Brennan. Two or more hits -- B, Breanna Newton, Olivia Anderson, Emma Dennison, Emilie Gist; C, Madison Meggenberg, Amber Lee. 2B -- B, Gist 2, Newton. HR -- B, Dennison 2, Del Vecchio. RBI -- B, Dennison 4, Newton 3, O. Anderson 2, Del Vecchio 2, Gist, Maddie Anderson; C, Annelise Dickinson.
Game 2
Bettendorf;070;201;--;10;15;1
Clinton;000;000;--;0;6;3
WP -- Madison Temple. LP -- Natalie Dornbush. Two or more hits -- B, Newton 3, Anna Forari 3, Maggie Erpelding, Athena Andrews; C, Lee. 2B -- B, Andrews, Dennison, Newton. HR -- B, Del Vecchio. RBI -- B, Erpelding 2, Andrews 2, Del Vecchio, Forari, Alexis Mulvehill.
Davenport West 11-12, Davenport Central 1-2
First game (6 inn.)
Central;100;000;--;1;7;6
West;200;351;--;11;14;0
WP -- Erica Ralfs. LP -- Destiny VanHecke. Two or more hits -- Central, Megan Fellner, Bre Shorter; West, Abby Smith 3, Kaylynn Sparks 3, Ralfs, Rylee Rommel, Kaitlyn Powell. 2B -- Central, Shorter 2; North Powell, Kaitlyn Smith. RBI -- Central, Shorter; West, Mackenzie Harland 3, Sparks 2, Rommel, Emma Lee, Powell, Smith.
Second game (5 inn.)
Central;020;00;--;2;6;2
West;223;14;--;12;12;1
WP -- Kaylie Caldwell. LP -- Cindy Gabriel-Flores. Two or more hits -- Central, Erin Puck; West, Abby Smith, Caldwell, Emma Lee, Erica Ralfs. 2B -- West, Lee 2, Kaitlyn Powell, Smith. RBI -- Central, Megan Fellner, Puck; West, Ralfs 3, Rylee Rommel 2, Smith 2, Lee, Caldwell, Taylor Utterback.
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Wapello 2
Wapello;000;002;0;--;2;5;3
Louisa-Muscatine;101;001;x;--;3;10;0
WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Smith. Two or more hits -- LM, Mckenna Hohenadel, H. Sanders, Maddie Mashek, Brynn Jeambey. 2B -- W, Reid; LM, Katie Hearn, Kylee Sanders. HR -- W, Shafer. RBI -- W, Shafer 2; LM, H. Sanders.
West Liberty 10-12, Wilton 0-0
Game 1
Wilton;000;00;--;0;5;2
West Liberty;101;08;--;10;14;2
WP -- Janey Gingerich. LP -- H. Driscoll. Two or more hits -- Wilton, E. Coss; WL, Gingerich, Haylee Lehman, Finley Hall, Austyn Crees, Brittney Harned. RBI -- WL, F. Hall 2, Macy Akers 2, Sailor Hall 2, Crees, Harned, Parker Werling.
Game 2
Wilton;000;--;0;2;1
West Liberty;336;--;12;13;0
WP -- Isabelle True. LP -- C. Brown. Two or more hits -- WL, F. Hall 3, Lehman, Crees, Akers. 2B -- Wilton, Coss; WL, Gingerich, Crees. HR -- WL, Akers. RBI -- WL, Akers 5, Crees 3, Lehman, F. Hall, Harned, Ellen Carow.
Bellevue Marquette 12, Midland 0
Midland;000;0;--;0;1;2
Bellevue Marquette;431;4;--;12;11;0
Sunny North. Rachelle Cole. WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Rachelle Cole. Two or more hits -- Bellevue Marquette, Katherine Himbach, Beatrice Kemp. 2B --Bellevue Marquette, Grace Tath. HR -- Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer. RBI -- Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer 5, Sunny North 2, Grace Tath 2, Katherine Himbach, Halle Kilburg