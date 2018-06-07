Girls soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines
Thursday's scores
Class 1A
Assumption 8, North Polk 0
Center Point-Urbana 2, Waterloo Columbus 1
Sioux City Heelan 2, Gilbert 0
Iowa City Regina 2, Nevada 1 (OT)
Class 2A
Lewis Central 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Spencer 3, Norwalk 2
Waverly-Shell Rock 4, Burlington Notre Dame 1
Pella 2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
Class 3A
Ankeny Centennial 7, C.B. Abraham Lincoln
Waukee 3, Pleasant Valley 1
Ankeny 5, Linn-Mar 1
West Des Moines Valley 2, Dowling Catholic 0
Today's semifinals
Class 1A
Assumption (16-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (17-4), 11 a.m.
Sioux City Heelan (12-7) vs. Iowa City Regina (11-7), 11:15 a.m.
Class 2A
Spencer (17-3) vs. Lewis Central (16-3), 1:30 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (19-0) vs. Pella (14-2), 1:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Ankeny Centennial (18-2) vs. Waukee (14-4), 4 p.m.
Ankeny (18-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (17-2), 4:15 p.m.
Assumption 8, North Polk 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 4, North Polk 0. Goals -- Molly Gervase from Carly King, 1st minute; King from Sully Kelly, 4th minute; Gervase from Livy Lansing, 9th minute; Abbey Klostermann, 19th minute; Lansing from S. Kelly, 49th minute; Sophia Kersten from S. Kelly, 53rd minute; Elli Ivanic from Gervase, 75th minute; Lansing from Autumn Kelly, 75th minute. Shots -- North Polk 5, Assumption 24. Shots on goal -- North Polk 2, Assumption 16. Saves -- North Polk (Sydney Anderson 5; Sawyer Elwell 3). Offsides -- North Polk 0, Assumption 4. Corner kicks -- North Polk 0, Assumption 7. Fouls -- North Polk 3, Assumption 6.
Team records -- North Polk 14-6 (final); Assumption 16-2
Waukee 3, Pleasant Valley 1
Halftime score -- Waukee 2, Pleasant Valley 0. Goals -- Olivia Lovell (W), 19th minute; Lovell (W) from Izzy Dammen, 25th minute; Grace Necker (PV), penalty kick, 68th minute; Allie Williams (W), 76th minute. Shots -- Pleasant Valley 9, Waukee 13. Shots on goal -- Pleasant Valley 4, Waukee 8. Saves -- Pleasant Valley (Jenna Ruccolo 5); Waukee (Emily LeVere 3). Offsides -- Pleasant Valley 0, Waukee 1. Corner kicks -- Pleasant Valley 2, Waukee 1. Fouls -- Pleasant Valley 9, Waukee 13. Yellow cards -- Pleasant Valley (Gretchen Strobbe), Waukee (Jori Nieman).
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 15-3 (final); Waukee 14-4
Baseball
Thursday's scores
MAC
Assumption 5-8, Bettendorf 1-0
Burlington 8-2, Muscatine 4-0
Davenport Central 7-8, Clinton 4-2
Davenport West 3-14, Davenport North 1-2
Pleasant Valley 10-3, North Scott 0-4
Iowa area
West Liberty 11, Northeast 1
Louisa Muscatine 1, Wapello 0
Assumption 5-8, Bettendorf 1-0
First game
Assumption;000;500;0;--;5;5;0
Bettendorf;100;000;0;--;1;4;4
Nick Gottilla, Jayson Willers (7) and Willers, Seth Adrian (7). Carter Bell, Tyler Wellman (5) and Noah Hichborn. WP – Gottilla (3-0). LP – Bell (1-2). Two or more hits – Assumption, Ryan Wohlers; Bettendorf, Bell. 2B – Assumption, Jayce Levy. RBI – Assumption, Adrian, Jeremy McIntosh; Bettendorf, Noah Abbott.
Second game
Assumption;001;400;3;--;8;10;0
Bettendorf;000;000;x;--;0;0;4
Ryan Wohlers and Seth Adrian. Carter Furness, Josh Lawrence (4), Tavian Goerdt (7) and Noah Hichborn, Noah Abbott (5). WP – Wohlers (3-0). LP – Furness (0-3). Two or more hits – Assumption, Jayce Levy 3, Noah Weiman, Seth Schneidermann. 2B – Assumption, Levy. RBI – Assumption, Schneidermann 2, Wohlers, Nick Gottilla, Jeremy McIntosh.
Records: Assumption 11-3, 5-1 MAC; Bettendorf 3-8, 1-4
Davenport West 3-14, Davenport North 1-2
First Game
Davenport North;010;000;000;--;1;4;1
Davenport West;000;001;002;--;3;5;1
Beck, Josund (7); Nettleton, McIntyre (7). WP – McIntyre. LP – Josund. Two or more hits – North, Beck. 2B – North, Beck. RBI – West, McCreary, DeLaPaz
Second Game
Davenport North;020;000;0;--;2;5;7
Davenport West;323;020;4;--;14;14;3
Verdon, Juarez (2), Schroeder (5); Oberboeckling, Young (7). WP –Oberbroeckling. LP – Verdon. Two or more hits – North, West; West, McCreary, McKown, Nettleton, Hunt, Saul, Oberbroeckling. 2B – West, Saul 2, McCreary, Oberbroeckling. RBI – North, Weaver; West, Saul 3, Nettleton, McKown, McCreary, Burkhart
West Liberty 11, Northeast 1
West Liberty;223;004;0;--;11;13;2
Northeast;010;000;x;--;1;4;7
AJ Lenz, Brayton Rock (6). Matt French, Cade Hughes (5). Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Kobe Simon 3, Will Esmoil, Justis Dengler, Bryce Esmoil, Jackson Gingerich, Cobain Polman; Northeast, Samuel Moraetes. 2B -- West Liberty, Justis Dengler, Bryce Esmoil; Northeast, Ty Cain. RBI -- West Liberty, Caleb Wulf 2, Cobain Polman 2, Will Esmoil, Bryce Esmoil, Jackson Gingerich, Kobe Simon; Northeast, Samuel Moraetes
Louisa-Muscatine 1, Wapello 0
Wapello;000;000;0;--;0;6;1
Louisa-Muscatine;001;000;x;--;1;6;2
WP -- Mason McCulley. LP -- Logan Belzer. Two or more hits -- Wapello, Trenton Massner, Dawson Hoag; Louisa-Muscatine, Zach Bieri. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, Karson Cantrell
Wednesdays Late Scores
Davenport West 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2
Jefferson;001;000;1;—;2;4;1
West;102;500;x;—;8;11;0
Pitchers: Jefferson — Sam Staley, Evan Griffith (4), Luke Weber (4). West — Alex Hunt. WP — Hunt. LP — Staley. Two or more hits – Jefferson, Willie Guy; West, Trevor Burkhart 3, Hunt. 2B – Jefferson, Guy; West Hunt. HR – West, McCreary. RBI – Jefferson, Brayden Frazier, T.J. Kuennen; West, McCreary 3, Hunt 2, Burkhart, Payton Young.
Softball
Thursday's scores
MAC
Assumption 8-12, Bettendorf 2-0
Burlington 5-5, Muscatine 4-6
Davenport Central 11-13, Clinton 4-2
Davenport West 12-9, Davenport North 6-0
Pleasant Valley 11-2, North Scott 1-0
Davenport West 12-9, Davenport North 6-0
First Game
Davenport West;032;400;3;--;12;14;2
Davenport North;011;002;2;--;6;6;6
Weisrock; Morgan Newmyer, Hannah Healey (4). WP – Wiserock. LP – Newmyer. Two or more hits – West, Simmons 3, Caldwell 3, Finn, Harris; North, Ivy Wilmington. 2B – West, Finn, Caldwell. 3B – West, Simmons. RBI – West, Caldwell 2, Powell 2, Lee, Atkins, Harris, Finn; North, Wilmington 2, Kyliegh Coin, Miya Beasley
Second Game
Davenport West;050;000;4;--;9;12;1
Davenport North;000;000;0;--;0;2;3
Ralfs; Cristal Baker. WP – Ralfs. LP – Baker. Two or more hits – West, Harris 3, Finn, Simmons. 2B – West, Harris, Simmons, Lee, Caldwell, Trevino. 3B – West, Ralfs. RBI – West, Finn 2, Atkins, Harris, Caldwell, Ralfs, Lee, Trevino
Pleasant Valley 11-2, North Scott 1-0
First game
North Scott;100;00;--;1;2;1
Pleasant Valley;330;5X;--;11;13;0
Kendal Newman, Ashlyn Shannon (2) and Rachel Anderson; Ellie Spelhaug and Peggy Klingler. WP -- E. Spelhaug (5-1). LP -- Newman (1-2). Two or more hits -- PV, E. Spelhaug 3, Carli Spelhaug, Emily Wood, Alexia Lara, Mallory Lafever. HR -- PV, E. Spelhaug 2, C. Spelhaug, Wood. RBIs -- North Scott, Sam Lee; PV, E. Spelhaug 4, Wood 3, C. Spelhaug, Lara, Lafever, Bell Luebken.
Second game
North Scott;000;000;0;--;0;2;0
Pleasant Valley;101;000;X;--;2;6;0
Ryann Cheek and Lee; Lara and Klingler. WP -- Lara (3-1). LP -- Cheek (3-1). Two or more hits -- PV, C. Spelhaug. 3B -- PV, E. Spelhaug, Lara. RBIs -- PV, E. Spelhaug, Lara.
Team records -- North Scott 11-5, 4-4 MAC; Pleasant Valley 10-5, 7-1
Davenport Assumption 8-12, Bettendorf 2-0
First game
Assumption;000;030;5;--;8;16;1
Bettendorf;000;000;2;--;2;4;2
WP -- Hannah Kelley. LP -- Madison Temple. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers 3, Olivia Wardlow 3, Emma Johnson 3, Katie Anderson; Bettendorf, Erin Hatch. 2B -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers 2, Olivia Wardlow, Hannah Wislander. RBI -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers 2, Olivia Wardlow 2, Nicole Yoder, Hannah Kelley, Carlie Sammon; Bettendorf, Grace Erpelding
Second game
Assumption;302;61;--;12;7;1
Bettendorf;000;00;--;0;1;3
WP -- Allie Timmons. LP -- Sophia DelVecchio. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers 3, Olivia Wardlow. 2B -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers, Olivia Wardlow, Hannah Kelley. RBI -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers
Burlington 5-5, Muscatine 4-6
Game 1
Burlington;100;100;3;--5;7;1
Muscatine;001;200;1;--4;11;1
Winning battery – Burlington, Makaylin Powers and Tayloy Johnson. Two or more hits – Burlington – Emily Bloomer 2, Alivia Fawcett 2; Muscatine – Catie Cole 2, Rylie Moss 2, Kaylie Reynolds 2, Nikole Medina 2. 2B –Burlington – Powers, Bloomer; Muscatine, Jarrett, Reynolds, Molina. HR – Burlington, Lydia Allen-Barnes. RBIs – Burlington, Barnes, Bloomer; Muscatine, Jarrett, Reynolds, Moss. Records – Burlington 17-0, 7-0; Muscatine 9-4, 2-3.
Game 2
Burlington;102;000;2;--5;10;0
Muscatine;302;010;X;--6;7;0
Winning battery – Kaitlyn Bierman and Kaylie Reynolds. Two or more hits – Burlington, Alivia Fawcett 2, Lydia Allen-Barnes 2, Taylor Johnson 2; Muscatine,Catie Cole 3, Morgan Hogenson 2. 2B – Burlington – Allen-Barnes; Muscatine, Hogenson, Emily Nietzel, Rylie Moss. HR – Burlington, Makaylin Powers, Fawcett; Muscatine, Cole 3. RBIs – Burlington – Fawcett 2, Adessa Brandent 2, Powers; Muscatine, Cole 5, Hogenson. Records -- Burlington 17-1, 7-1; Muscatine 10-4, 3-3.
West Liberty 7, Northeast 5
West Liberty;100;240;00;--;7;10;2
Northeast;002;021;0x;--;5;9;5
Emma Martin, Janey Gingerich (5); Alexis Ehlers. WP – Martin. LP – Ehlers. Two or more hits – West Liberty, Parker Werling, Sailor Hall, Macy Akers; Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 4, Makenna McDonald. 2B – West Liberty, Akers 2; Northeast, Hildebrandt 2. HR – Northeast, Bree Mangelsen. RBI – West Liberty, Werling 2, Akers, Isabel Morrison, Brittney Harned, Breana Thurness; Northeast, Mangelsen 2, Hildebrandt, Claire Abbott, Casidy Dondiego
Marquette 8-5, East Buchanan 3-4
First Game
East Buchanan;100;011;0;--;3;6;1
Marquette;001;034;x;--;8;11;2
Nicole Pettinger; Sunny North. WP – North. LP – Pettinger. Two or more hits – Marquette, Paige Lampe, Halle Kilburg, Delaney Banowetz, North. 2B – East Buchanan, Olivia Donlea; Marquette, Lampe, Michels, Banowetz. RBI – East Buchanan, M. Gee, K. Gee; Marquette, Kilburg 3, Lampe, Banowetz, Michels, Holly Kremer
Second Game
East Buchanan;030;000;1;--;4;8;3
Marquette;102;011;x;--;5;3;5
WP – Sunny North. Two or more hits – East Buchanan, Jocelyn Cabalka 3, K. Gee, grace Gudenkauf. 2B – East Buchanan, K. Gee, Cabalka; Marquette, Lampe, Michels. RBI – East Buchanan, Gudenkauf 2, Cabalka; Marquette, Ash Koos 2, Michels, Lampe
Illinois state tournament
At East Peoria
Class 4A
Today's semifinals
Elmhurst York (28-12-1) vs. Rock Island (30-5), 3 p.m.
Palatine (29-5) vs. Plainfield North (31-5), 5:30 p.m.