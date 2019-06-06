Girls soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Thursday's results
Class 1A
Assumption 10, St. Albert 0
Gilbert 1, Union 0
North Polk 2, Sioux City Heelan 1 (OT)
Center Point-Urbana 1, Nevada 0 (OT)
Class 2A
ADM 1, Burlington Notre Dame 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Spencer 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Lewis Central 1 (2OT)
Dallas Center-Grimes 1, Pella 0
Class 3A
Waukee 2, Pleasant Valley 0
Ankeny Centennial 3, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln 2
Dowling 2, West Des Moines Valley 1
Ankeny 3, Linn-Mar 0
Today's games
Class 1A
Assumption (18-1) vs. Gilbert (19-0), 11 a.m.
North Polk (16-4) vs. Center Point-Urbana (17-2), 11:15 a.m.
Class 2A
ADM (18-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-4), 1:30 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (16-1) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (14-2), 1:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (16-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (16-3), 4 p.m.
Dowling Catholic (14-3) vs. Ankeny (16-4), 4:15 p.m.
Assumption 10, St. Albert 0
Halftime -- Assumption 2, St. Albert 0. Goals -- Carly King (assisted by Jade Jackson), 11th minute; Livy Lansing (unassisted), 26th minute; King (assisted by Sully Kelly), 45th minute; Lansing (unassisted), 45th minute; Lansing (assisted by Carly King), 47th minute; King (assisted by Lexi Moore), 48th minute; Elli Ivanic (unassisted), 63rd minute; Ivanic (assisted by King), 65th minute; Lauren Herrig (assisted by King), 68th minute; Morgan Jennings (assisted by King), 70th minute. Shots -- St. Albert 5, Assumption 35. Saves -- St. Albert (Veronica Svajgl 12); Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 3). Offsides -- St. Albert 0, Assumption 2. Corner kicks -- St. Albert 0, Assumption 4. Fouls -- St. Albert 10, Assumption 5. Yellow card -- St. Albert (Makenna Shepard).
Team records -- St. Albert 14-8 (final); Assumption 18-1
Waukee 2, Pleasant Valley 0
Halftime -- Waukee 1, PV 0. Goals -- Brooklyn Woods (unassisted), 36th minute; Lexi Ashmore (unassisted), 72nd minute. Shots -- PV 4, Waukee 21. Saves -- PV (Ashlee Kwak 12); Waukee (Emily LeVere 1). Offsides -- PV 0, Waukee 1. Corner kicks -- PV 2, Waukee 3. Fouls -- PV 4, Waukee 8.
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 12-6 (final); Waukee 16-3
Softball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Davenport West;;4;0;6;4
Assumption;;5;1;14;1
Pleasant Valley;;5;1;11;3
North Scott;;3;1;8;3
Muscatine;;4;2;8;3
Bettendorf;;3;3;5;7
Davenport Central;;0;2;0;3
Davenport North;;0;4;0;5
Clinton;;0;4;0;8
Burlington;;0;6;2;6
Thursday's scores
Clinton at Central (DH), late
Assumption 10-3, Bettendorf 2-2
Pleasant Valley 9-2, North Scott 4-12
West 9-9, North 8-2
Muscatine 9-4, Burlington 8-3
Area
Durant 10, North Cedar 0
Camanche 11, Wilton 2
West Liberty 11, Northeast 1
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Wapello 0
Pleasant Valley 9-2, North Scott 4-12
Game 1
Pleasant Valley;100;003;5;--;9;10;3
North Scott;001;030;0;--;4;12;3
Kaitlyn Drish and Peggy Klingler; Ryann Cheek, Ashlyn Shannon (3), Drew Lewis (7) and Sam Lee. WP -- Drish (6-0). LP -- Lewis (0-1). Two or more hits -- PV, Jessi Meyer; NS, Lee, Cheek, Taylor Robertson, Brooke Kilburg, Rachel Anderson. HR -- PV, Carli Spelhaug; NS, Anderson. RBIs -- PV, Spelhaug 3, Meyer 2, Luebken; NS, Anderson 3.
Game 2 (5 inn.)
Pleasant Valley;020;00;--;2;6;5
North Scott;135;3X;--;12;13;1
Christin Hartman, Kaitlyn Drish (3) and Peggy Klingler; Ryann Cheek and Rachel Anderson. WP -- Cheek (4-0). LP -- Hartman (5-1). Two or more hits -- PV, Carli Spelhaug; NS, Taylor Robertson 3, Brooke Kilburg 3, Anderson, Abby Moeller, Kate Hayes. 2B -- PV, Emily Wood, Sophia Lindquist; NS, Kilburg, Anderson. 3B -- NS, Hayes. HR -- NS, Kilburg, Moeller. RBIs -- PV, Wood; NS, Kilburg 4, Moeller, Hayes, Robertson.
Team records -- Pleasant Valley (11-3, 5-1 MAC); North Scott (8-3, 3-1).
Davenport Assumption 10-3, Bettendorf 2-2
Game 1
Bettendorf;011;000;0;--;2;9;1
Assumption;400;402;X;10;14;0
WP -- Allie Timmons. LP -- Emily Rigdon. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Emma Dennison, Maggie Erpelding; Assumption, Lea Nelson 3, Carlie Sammon 3, Nicole Yoder 3, Anna Wohlers, Gracie Jevyak. 2B -- Assumption, Sammon 3, Yoder 2, Nelson. HR -- Bettendorf, Dennison; Assumption, Wohlers, Jevyak. RBI -- Bettendorf, Dennison, Jessica Wells; Assumption, Wohlers 3, Jevyak 3, Yoder 2, Sammon 2.
Game 2
Bettendorf;000;200;0;--;2;7;1
Assumption;100;020;X;--;3;6;1
WP -- Timmons. LP -- Sophia DelVecchio. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Breanna Newton, DelVecchio; Assumption, Nelson, Olivia Wardlow. 2B -- Bettendorf, Newton, Dennison, DelVecchio, Anna Forari; Assumption, Wohlers, Yoder. HR -- Bettendorf, DelVecchio. RBI -- Bettendorf, DelVecchio, Newton; Assumption, Nelson, Wardlow, Sammon.
Records -- Bettendorf (3-3, 5-7 MAC); Assumption (5-1, 14-1 MAC).
Muscatine 9-4, Burlington 8-3
Game 1
Muscatine;101;310;21;--;9;11;1
Burlington;100;214;00;--;8;11;2
WP -- Carrie Nelson. LP -- Makaylin Powers. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Rylie Moss 3, Kaylynn Salyars 3, Olivia Harmon; Burlington, Bryanna Mehaffy, Alivia Fawcett, Lydia Allen-Barnes, Makenzie Blythe. 2B -- Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds, Salyars; Burlington, Fawcett. 3B -- Muscatine, Moss. HR -- Muscatine, Kaitlyn Lathrop; Burlington, Powers. RBI -- Muscatine, Moss 3, Salyars 2, Reynolds, Lathrop, Haley Jarrett, Kate Nelson; Burlington, Powers 4, Allen-Barnes 2, Blythe, Carly McGinity.
Game 2
Muscatine;000;201;1;--;4;5;2
Burlington;100;101;0;--;3;4;0
WP -- Maura Chalupa. LP -- Adessa Brandenburg. 2B -- Muscatine, Haley Jarrett, Kaitlyn Lathrop, Kate Nelson; Burlington, Lydia Allen-Barnes. HR -- Burlington, Alivia Fawcett, Makaylin Powers. RBI -- Muscatine, Lathrop 2, Jarrett; Burlington, Powers, Fawcett.
Davenport West 9-9, Davenport North 8-2
Game 1
North;003;003;20;--;8;11;2
West;303;002;01;--;9;15;1
WP -- Kaylie Caldwell. LP -- Morgan Newmeyer. Two or more hits -- West, Haylie Caldwell, Rolfs, Taylor Erback, Mckenzie Harland; North, Ivy Wilmington. 2B -- West, Caldwell, Ericka Ralfs , Mckenzie Harland. HR -- North, M. Freeman RBI -- West, Ralfs 2, Erback 2; North, Roberts 2, Freeman 2
Game 2
North;200;000;0--;2;5;1
West;020;151;x;--;9;12;0
WP -- Kaylie Caldwell. LP -- Crystal Baker. Two or more hits - West, Emma Lee, Ericka Ralfs. Kaitlynn Powell, Ashley Smith. 2b -- North, Beasley; West, Emma Lee, Kaitlynn Powell, McKenzie Harland. HR -- North, Emma Lee, Ericka Ralfs; West, Kaylie Caldwell. RBI -- North, Emma Freeman 2; West, Emma Lee 2, Kaitlynn Powell 2.
West Liberty 11, Northeast 1
Northeast;000;10;--;1;5;6
West Liberty;361;1X;--;11;10;2
WP -- Janey Gingerich. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits -- NE, Valerie Spooner; WL, Brittney Harned, Parker Werling. RBI -- NE, Abby Boyer; WL, Harned 4, Isabelle True 2, Sailor Hall, Finley Hall.
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Wapello 0
L-M;101;300;1;--;6;7;1
Wapello;000;000;0;--;0;2;4
WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Smith. Two or more hits -- LM, Mckenna Hohenadel, Mallory Hohenadel. 2B -- LM, Ma. Hohenadel. RBI -- LM, Mc. Hohenadel 2, Ma. Hohenadel 2, Sanders.
Baseball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;6;0;9;2
Pleasant Valley;;6;0;7;3
Muscatine;;2;2;4;2
Davenport North;;3;3;5;5
Davenport Central;;3;3;3;4
North Scott;;1;3;3;5
Davenport West;;1;3;2;6
Bettendorf;;1;3;1;6
Burlington;;2;4;3;6
Clinton;;1;5;2;9
Thursday's scores
Assumption 10-6, Bettendorf 0-3
Pleasant Valley 12-15, North Scott 1-4
North 4-2, West 3-0
Burlington 14-3, Muscatine 4-8
Central 8-8, Clinton 3-1
Area
Midland 10, Starmont 0
Midland 18, Starmont 3
Calamus-Wheatland 11, Edgewood-Colesburg 1
Calamus-Wheatland 13, Edgewood-Colesburg 3
West Liberty 4, Northeast 3
Bettendorf 0-3, Davenport Assumption 10-6
Game 1
Bettendorf;100;020;0;--;3;5;3
Assumption;001;401;0;--;6;5;2
WP -- Julien Broderson. LP -- Ashton Westphall. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Zach Wesolowski. Bettendorf, Andrew Kramer, Adam Like. 2B -- Assumption, Brandon Schlichting; Bettendorf, Kramer. HR -- Assumption, Wesolowski. RBI -- Bettendorf, Like 2, Carter Furness.
Game 2
Bettendorf;000;000;0;--;0;3;2
Assumption;311;410;0;--;10;14;1
WP -- Brandon Schlichting. LP -- Jacob Ripple. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Nate Schlichting 3, Nick Gottilla, Adam Metivier, Jeremy McIntosh, Noah Weiman. 2B -- Assumption, Adam Like, Seth Adrian. 3B -- Bettendorf, Andrew Kramer. HR -- Assumption, Gottilla. RBI -- Assumption, Weiman 3, N. Schlichting 2, Gottilla, McIntosh, Jayson Willers.
Davenport North 4-2, Davenport West 3-0
Game 1
Davenport North;301;000;0;—;4;5;2
Davenport West;201;000;0;—;3;6;2
WP -- Williams. LP -- Reed. Two or more hits -- North, Justin Saskowski; West, Noah Carlson, Logan Gluba. RBI -- North, Saskowski 2, Blake Gaskey, Verdon; West, Carlson, Dom DeLaPaz.
Game 2
Davenport North;000;110;0;—;2;6;0
Davenport West;000;000;0;—;0;2;2
WP -- Stoughton. LP -- Dom DeLaPaz. 2B -- North, Justin Saskowski, Blake Gaskey. RBI -- North, Saskowski, Williams.
Records -- Davenport North (5-5, 3-3 MAC); Davenport West (2-6, 1-3 MAC).
Davenport Central 8-8, Clinton 3-1
Game 1
Clinton;200;001;0;--;3;7;3
Central;004;103;X;8;10;1
WP -- Mason Gersdorf. LP -- Jeff Hartfock. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Joe Simpson, Max Holy; Central, Mason Gersdorf 3, Will Kranz, Spencer Darland. 2B -- Clinton, Riley Hill, Freddy Williams; Central, Jake Mahon, Darland. 3B -- Clinton, Max Holy. HR -- Central, Josh Hann. RBI -- Clinton, Holy, Williams, Dante Brunson; Central, Darland 3, Mahon, Gersdorf, Hann, Caleb Evans, David Canfield.
Game 2
Clinton;000;001;0;--;1;4;4
Central;103;040;X;--;8;7;1
WP -- Donnie Jestel. LP -- Joe Simpson. Two or more hits -- Central, Mason Gersdorf. 2B -- Clinton, Freddy Williams; Central, Gersdorf, Josh Hann. RBI -- Clinton, Matt Swamberger; Central, Hann 2, Will Kranz 2, Gersdorf, Zach Wirt.
Record -- Davenport Central (3-4, 3-3 MAC).
Pleasant Valley 12-15, North Scott 1-4
First game
Pleasant Valley;000;107;4;--12;9;1
North Scott;000;1000;0;--;1;5;2
Matthew Meyer and Eric Clifton. Carter Wenck, Jack Kilburg (6), Gordy Field (7), Payton Dieckman (7) and Griffin Wilder, Kaleb Seil (7). WP -- Meyer. LP -- Wenck. Two or more hits -- PV, Jack Young 3. 2B -- PV, Max Slavens; North Scott, Grayson Drezek. RBI -- PV, Young 2, Ryan Mumey 2, Peyton Lindmark, Slavens, Jose Lara, Seth Clausen, Ely Adams; North Scott, Wilder.
Second game
Pleasant Valley;01(10);000;4;--;15;17;0
North Scott;020;002;0;--;4;4;1
Kyle McDermott, Seth Clausen (5), Max Slavens (7) and Eric Clifton. Jackson Stoefen, Layne Hamann (3) and Kaleb Seil. WP -- McDermott. LP -- Stoefen. Two or more hits -- PV, Jack Young, Peyton Lindmark, Slavens, Jose Lara, Caden Kipper, Andrew Schiltz, Clifton; North Scott, Austin Schneider. 2B -- PV, Slavens, McDermott. HR -- PV, Ryan Mumey, Kipper; North Scott, Gordy Field. RBI -- PV, Kipper 4, Lara 3, Young 2, Mumey 2, Clifton 2, McDermott; North Scott, Field 2, Schnieder, Luke Haedt.
Records: PV 7-3, 6-0; North Scott 3-5, 1-3
West Liberty 4, Northeast 3
Northeast;000;003;0;--;3
West Liberty;010;200;1;--;4
Northeast stats:
Cade Hughes, Dakota Stevenson (6). LP -- Stevenson. Two or more hits -- Caleb Gruhn, Cade Hughes, Anthony Adney. 2B -- Anthony Adney, Samuel Moraetes. RBI -- Anthony Adney 2, Kael Parson