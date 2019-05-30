Boys soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Today's games
Class 1A
North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon
Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
Girls soccer
Iowa postseason
Class 3A Region 7
Monday's game
Muscatine at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Monday's game
Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Region 7
Monday's game
North Scott at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Region 7
Today's games
Bellevue Marquette vs. Center Point-Urbana at North Liberty, 7 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman at Hudson, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Region 8
Today's games
Columbus at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Solon vs. Iowa City Regina at North Liberty, 5 p.m.
Baseball
Iowa
Thursday's scores
MAC
Pleasant Valley 4-12, Clinton 3-1
Assumption at Burlington, ppd. to Friday
Davenport North at Davenport Central, ppd. to Friday
Bettendorf at Muscatine, ppd. to June 13
North Scott at Davenport West, ppd. to July 2
Area
Alburnett 10-11, Easton Valley 0-1 (both 5 innings)
Calamus-Wheatland 17-17, Bellevue Marquette 0-0
Central DeWitt 3-5, Benton Community 1-1 (first game, 12 inn)
Maquoketa 1, Clear Creek Amana 0
Midland 4-3, Maquoketa Valley 2-5
North Cedar 8-2, Northeast 4-6
Tipton 4-1, Iowa City Regina 2-0
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
State tournament
at Peoria (Dozer Park)
Today's games
Aurora Christian (19-9-1) vs. Pleasant Plains (25-11), 3 p.m.
Alleman (27-13) vs. Teutopolis (26-8-1), 5 p.m.
North Cedar 8, Northeast 4
Northeast;110;000;2;--;4;8;3
North Cedar;021;410;X;--;8;14;1
WP -- Ethan Sahr. LP -- Dakota Stevenson. Two or more hits -- NE, Caleb Gruhn 3, Stevenson; NC, Tyler Thurston 3, Brayden Kreel 3, Devon Willis, Sahr. 2B -- NE, Gruhn 2, Stevenson; NC, Sahr, Thurston. HR -- NE, Anthony Adney. RBI -- NE, Samuel Moraetes 2, Stevenson, Adney; NC, Gage Walshire 2, Kreel 2, Sahr, Thurston, Jacob Wagner, Jaxon Sander.
Softball
Iowa
Thursday's scores
MAC
Assumption 16-6, Burlington 8-0
Bettendorf 2-1, Muscatine 1-5 (first, 8 innings)
Pleasant Valley 12-12, Clinton 0-0 (both 4 innings)
Davenport West at North Scott, ppd. to June 12
Davenport Central at Davenport North, ppd.
Area
Camanche 18-12, Bellevue 0-0
Durant 7-8, Mid-Prairie 0-3
Iowa City Regina 4-15, Tipton 0-1
Louisa-Muscatine 2, Lone Tree 0
Maquoketa Valley 12-8, Midland 0-1
Wilton 16, West Branch 6
IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
Team;Record;LW
1. West Des Moines Valley;3-0;1
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-0;2
3. Fort Dodge;5-0;3
4. Iowa City High;4-0;4
5. Waukee;2-0;6
6. Pleasant Valley;1-1;5
7. Des Moines Hoover;0-0;7
8. Ottumwa;2-0;10
9. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;1-1;8
10. Johnston;1-2;9
11. Indianola;3-1;13
12. Cedar Rapids Prairie;2-0;NR
13. Des Moines East;0-1;12
14. Dubuque Hempstead;2-2;14
15. Muscatine;0-1;15
Dropped out: Ankeny (12)
Class 4A
1. ADM (Adel);4-0;1
2. Carlisle;4-0;3
3. Independence;2-2;2
4. Charles City;5-0;4
5. Dallas Center-Grimes;1-1;5
6. Denison-Schleswig;4-0;6
7. Oskaloosa;2-1;7
8. Marion;6-1;10
9. Burlington;2-0;13
10. Boone;5-0;NR
11. Winterset;2-1;8
12. North Scott;3-0;NR
13. West Delaware;3-2;9
14. Glenwood;2-0;15
15. Pella;3-0;NR
Dropped out: Ballard (11); Newton (12); Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption;3-0;1
2. Humboldt;4-0;2
3. Waterloo Columbus;4-0;4
4. Solon;4-0;5
5. Treynor;4-0;6
6. Louisa-Muscatine;5-0;7
7. Albia;4-2;3
8. Atlantic;3-0;8
9. West Liberty;3-0;9
10. Mount Vernon;3-0;10
11. Camanche;4-0;NR
12. Centerville;2-0;15
13. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;4-2;NR
14. Roland-Story;2-1;14
15. Des Moines Christian;3-2;13
Dropped out: North Polk (11); Benton Community (12)
Class 2A
1. Durant;3-0;1
2. North Linn;8-1;2
3. Iowa City Regina;1-1;4
4. West Monona;6-0;6
5. Wilton;3-3;3
6. Jesup;5-1;12
7. West Sioux;5-0;13
8. Central Springs;2-2;7
9. Alta-Aurelia;2-1;8
10. Emmetsburg;3-0;14
11. St. Ansgar;1-1;10
12. Interstate 35;3-1;NR
13. Dyersville Beckman;-1;NR
14. Pleasantville;3-1;NR
15. East Marshall;3-3;5
Dropped out: Van Meter (9); Martensdale-St. Marys (11); Ogden (15)
Class 1A
1. Collins-Maxwell;2-0;1
2. Lisbon;4-0;2
3. Clarksville;4-0;3
4. Newell-Fonda;5-2;5
5. AGWSR;3-0;6
6. Akron-Westfield;3-2;4
7. Westwood;4-2;13
8. Sigourney;4-1;15
9. Janesville;4-2;7
10. Central City;4-4;8
11. Mason City Newman;2-1;11
12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond;1-2;12
13. BCLUW;3-2;NR
14. Lynnville-Sully;4-1;NR
15. West Fork;3-0;NR
Dropped out: Glidden-Ralston (9); Kee High (12); North Mahaska (14)
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
State tournament
Today's semifinals
at East Peoria
Rockridge (31-6) at Beecher (36-2), 3 p.m.
Pinckneyville (24-8) vs. Olympia (27-7), 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Peoria Notre Dame sectional
Today's game
Sectional final, Geneseo vs. Pontiac, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Normal Community sectional
Today's game
Sectional final, Moline vs. O'Fallon, 4:30 p.m.
Pleasant Valley 12-12, Clinton 0-0
Game 1
Clinton;000;0;--;0;5;3
Pleasant Valley;221;7;--;12;12;0
WP -- Christin Hartman. LP -- Lauren Brennan. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Casy Mandrell; PV, Emily Wood, Carli Spelhaug, Carly Lundry. 2B -- Clinton, Mandrell, Macy Mulholland; PV, Wood, Spelhaug, Kaitlyn Drish. 3B -- PV, Jessi Meyer. RBI -- PV, Spelhaug 3, Peggy Klingler 2, Sophia Lindquist, Lundry, Reagan Hassel.
Game 2
Clinton;000;0;--;0;1;4
Pleasant Valley;032;7;--;12;12;1
WP -- Kaitlyn Drish. LP -- Natalie Dornbush. Two or more hits -- PV, Sophia Lindquist, Carli Spelhaug, Carly Lundry, Peggy Klingler. 2B -- PV, Lindquist 2, Spelhaug. HR -- PV, Spelhaug. RBI -- PV, Drish 3, Spelhaug 3, Jessi Meyer, Reagan Hassel, Lindquist, Lundry.
Davenport Assumption 16-6, Burlington 8-0
Game 1
Burlington;000;080;0;--;8;6;1
Assumption;015;514;X;--;16;16;2
Makaylin Powers, Alivia Fawcett (3), Carley McGinity (4) and Lydia Allen-Barnes; Allie Timmons, Libby Madden (5), Timmons (5) and Anna Wohlers. WP -- Timmons (4-0). LP -- Powers (1-1). Two or more hits -- Assumption, Lea Nelson 3, Nicole Yoder, Paige Madden, Lauren Loken. 2B -- Assumption, Yoder, Loken, Anna Wohlers, Gracie Jevyak. HR -- Assumption, Nelson. RBIs -- Burlington, Powers 2, Fawcett 2, Adessa Brandenburg, Mackenzie Blythe; Assumption, Nelson 3, Wohlers 3, Loken 2, Olivia Wardlow 2, Yoder, Carlie Sammon.
Game 2
Burlington;000;000;0;--;0;2;1
Assumption;410;010;X;--;6;10;0
Adessa Brandenburg and Lydia Allen-Barnes; Lauren Loken, Allie Timmons (7) and Anna Wohlers. WP -- Loken (1-0). LP -- Brandenburg (1-1). Two or more hits -- Assumption, Lea Nelson, Gracie Jayvek, Nicole Yoder. 2B -- Assumption, Paige Madden. HR -- Assumption, Nelson. RBIs -- Assumption, Jayvek 2, Nelson, Madden, Sydney Roe.
Team records -- Burlington (2-2, 0-2 MAC); Assumption (5-0, 2-0 MAC).
Bettendorf 2-1, Muscatine 1-5
Game 1
Bettendorf;000;000;02;;2;6;0
Muscatine;000;000;01;;1;10;2
WP -- Sophia DelVecchio LP -- Carrie Nelson. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Lexi Mulvehill; Muscatine, Rylie Moss, Aricka Ramser. 2B -- Bettendorf, Mulvehill 2; Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds. RBIs -- Bettendorf, Mulvehill, Emma Dennison; Muscatine, Kate Nelson.
Game 2
Bettendorf;001;000;0;--;1;8;2
Muscatine;102;020;--;5;6;1
WP -- Brianna Staley. LP -- Madison Temple. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Emma Dennison. 2B -- Bettendorf, Dennison; Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds. HR -- Bettendorf, Dennison. RBIs -- Bettendorf, Dennison; Muscatine, Haley Jarrett, Reynolds 2.
Louisa-Muscatine 2, Lone Tree 0
Louisa-Muscatine;001;100;X;--;2
Lone Tree;000;000;0;--;0
WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Abby Buckman. Two or more hits -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sanders 2, Kenna Lawson 2. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sanders. RBIs -- Hailey Sanders.
Girls tennis
Class 2A state singles/doubles tournament
At Bettendorf High School
Singles
Championship bracket -- Semifinals: Cari Naanep (Johnston) def. Lauren Couves (Ames) 6-1, 6-0; Arunadee Fernando (Ames) def. Sofia Sackett (Dowling Catholic) 6-1, 6-1. Finals: Naanep (Johnston) def. Fernando 4-6, 6-4, 4-2. Third place: Sackett (Dowling Catholic) def. Couves (Ames) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0.
Consolation bracket -- Semifinals: Alli Gustafson (Ankeny Centennial) def. Malina Amjadi (Cedar Falls) 6-0, 6-0; Mackenzie Klein (Dowling Catholic) def. Katie Carver (Urbandale) 7-6, 7-5. Fifth place: Gustafson (Ankeny Centennial) def. Klein 6-2, 6-4. Seventh place: Carver (Urbandale) def. Amjadi (Cedar Falls) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Championship bracket -- Semifinals: Jessica Moonjely/Audrey Cook (Iowa City West) def. Brooke Dannefeldt/Mylea Cole (Urbandale) 6-3, 7-5;Kaylyn Chleborad/Allison Szalay (Dowling Catholic) def. Krisha Keeran/Mira Keeran (Cedar Falls) 6-3, 6-4. Finals: Chleborad/Szalay (Dowling Catholic) def. Moonjely/Koch (Iowa City West) 6-0, 6-3. Third place: K. Keeran/M. Keeran (Cedar Falls) def. Dannefeldt/Cole (Urbandale) 6-2, 6-4.
Consolation bracket -- Semifinals: Kayla Nutt/Lauren Hird (Pleasant Valley) def. Joyce Sun/Ava Hash (Dubuque Heampstead) 6-4, 6-3; Caitlyn Hanulikova/Chloe Wilson (Ames) def. Julia Heil/Dasha Svitashev 6-2, 6-1. Fifth place: Nutt/Hird (Pleasant Valley) def. Hanulikova/Wilson (Ames) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0. Seventh place: Sun/Hash (Dubuque Hempstead) def. Heil/Svitashev 6-4, 6-4.
Class 1A state singles/doubles tournament
at University of Iowa Tennis Center
Singles
Championship bracket -- Semifinals: Yana Gaskell (Fairfield) def. Macy Harris (Grinnell) 6-2, 6-0; Anatta Charoenkul (Fairfield) def. Sophie Walker (Red Oak) 6-3, 6-4. Finals -- Gaskell (Fairfield) def. Charoenkul (Fairfield) 6-0, 6-0. Third place -- Walker (Red Oak) def. Harris (Grinnell) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0.
Consolation bracket -- Semifinals: Brooke Jorgensen (Pella) def. Olivia Phillips (Waverly-Shell Rock) 6-0, 6-1; Sofia Ordinteva (Saydel) def. Caroline Hutchinson (Wahlert Catholic) 7-5, 6-1. Fifth place: Ordinteva (Saydel) def. Jorgensen (Pella) 6-4, 6-4. Seventh place -- Hutchinson (Wahlert Catholic) def. Phillips (Waverly-Shell Rock) 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
Championship bracket -- Semifinals: Taylor Hogan/Elysse Trost (Columbus Catholic) def. Nichole Gilbert/Natalie Gilbert (Shenandoah) 7-5, 6-7, 6-4; Emily Jasper/Miyako Coffey (Xavier) def. Brooklyn Taylor/Brielle Smith (Glenwood) 6-2, 6-3. Finals: Jasper/Coffey (Xavier) def. Hogan/Trost (Columbus Catholic) 6-4, 6-1. Third place: Ni. Gilbert/Na. Gilbert (Shenandoah) def. Taylor/Smith (Glenwood).
Consolation bracket -- Semifinals: Katie Wichman/Sadie Hansen (Waverly-Shell Rock) def. Sarah Abu Nameh/Maddie Aby Nameh (Xavier) 6-2, 6-3; Lauren Dilulio/Caroline Bush (Assumption) def. Kendall Evans/Josie Condon (Estherville-LC) 6-3, 6-7, 1-0. Fifth place: Dilulio/Bush (Assumption) def. Wichman/Hansen (Waverly-Shell Rock) 6-1, 6-2. Seventh place: Evans/Condon (Estherville-LC) def. S.A. Nameh/M.A. Nameh 6-0, 6-7, 1-0.