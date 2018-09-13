Football
Thursday's score
Iowa metro
Solon 47, Davenport Assumption 7
Today's games
Iowa metro
Bettendorf (3-0) at Cedar Falls (3-0)
Clinton (2-1) at Dubuque Wahlert (0-3)
Davenport Central (1-2) at Pleasant Valley (0-3)
Davenport North (2-1) at Davenport West (1-2)
Johnston (2-1) at Muscatine (3-0)
Western Dubuque (3-0) at North Scott (2-1)
Western Big Six
Alleman (2-1) at Moline (2-1)
Galesburg (0-3) at Rock Island (1-2)
United Township (1-2) at Quincy (2-1)
Iowa area
Benton (3-0) at Wilton (3-0)
Camanche (2-1) at Central DeWitt (2-1)
Clayton Ridge (0-3) at Bellevue (3-0)
Columbus Community (0-3) at North Cedar (0-3)
Durant (1-2) at Wapello (2-1)
Mediapolis (3-0) at Louisa-Muscatine (2-1)
Midland (3-1) at Easton Valley (2-1)
Mount Vernon (0-3) at Maquoketa (0-3)
Northeast (0-3) at Alburnett (1-2)
Tipton (3-0) at West Branch (3-0)
West Liberty (1-2) at Washington (1-2)
Illinois area
Annawan-Wethersfield (1-2) at Mercer County (2-1)
Erie-Prophetstown (0-3) at Peru St. Bede (3-0)
Fulton (1-2) at Rockridge (3-0)
Geneseo (2-1) at Rochelle (1-2)
Mid-County (2-1) at West Central (0-3)
Riverdale (0-3) at Orion (3-0)
Sherrard (0-3) at Princeton (1-2)
Spring Valley Hall (2-1) at Kewanee (1-2)
Stark County (1-2) at Ridgewood (2-1)
Stockton (2-1) at West Carroll (1-2)
Saturday's game
Illinois area
Morrison (2-1) at Sterling Newman (2-1)
Solon 47, Assumption 7
Solon;19;21;7;0;--;47
Assumption;0;7;0;0;--;7
First quarter
Solon -- Jackson Pipolo 17 pass from Cam Miller (Cael O'Neill kick), 11:10
Solon -- Adam Bock 47 pass from Miller (kick blocked), 6:50
Solon -- Bock 1 run (pass failed), 2:59
Second quarter
Solon -- Seamus Poynton 23 run (O'Neill kick), 7:43
Assum -- Nick Gottilla 80 pass from Brandon Schlichting (Franz Sirna kick), 7:29
Solon -- AJ Coons 25 pass from Miller (Aidan Dall kick), 2:16
Solon -- Poynton 46 pass from Miller (O'Neill kick), 0:17
Third quarter
Solon -- Dillon Hoit 11 pass from Miller (Dall kick), 6:06
Team statistics
;Sol;DA
First downs;14;2
Rushes-yards;31-99;21-0
Passing yards;234;105
Comp-Att-Int;15-23-1;6-15-0
Punts-avg.;5-48.8;9-38.7
Fumbles-lost;1-0;5-3
Penalties-yards;4-25;3-25
Individual statistics
Rushing
Solon -- Adam Bock 13-60, Seamus Poynton 5-27, Thomas Brandt 9-9, Cam Miller 4-3
Assumption --Nathan Schlichting 4-7, Tyler Kulhanek 2-5, Nick Gottilla 1-2, Johnny Hua 6-1, Seth Adrian 1-0, Adam Metivier 1-(-2), Team 1-(-2), Brandon Schlichting 5-(-11)
Passing
Solon -- Miller 15-23-1, 234 yards
Assumption -- B. Schlichting 6-15-0, 105 yards
Receiving
Solon -- Poynton 2-51, AJ Coons 6-49, Adam Bock 1-47, Dillon Hoit 3-43, Joseph Stahle 1-20, Jackson Pipolo 1-17, Colton Spillman 1-7
Assumption -- Gottilla 2-85, Nathan Schlichting 1-7, Simon Weitz 1-6, Metivier 1-4, Anthony Valainis 1-3
Freshman/sophomores: Assumption 21, Solon 7
Volleyball
IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
Team;Record;LW
1. Cedar Falls;16-0;1
2. Ankeny Centennial;20-1;2
3. West Des Moines Valley;17-3;3
4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;16-3;4
5. Linn-Mar;15-6;5
6. Urbandale;11-5;9
7. Ankeny;13-8;10
8. Dowling Catholic;13-6;6
9. Waukee;11-8;7
10. Pleasant Valley;10-3;8
11. Indianola;13-5;13
12. Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln;10-3;NR
13. Iowa City High;16-4;NR
14. Johnston;5-5;13
15. Southeast Polk;11-5;11
Dropped out: Ames (14); Iowa City West (15)
Class 4A
Team;Record;LW
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;14-1;1
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;11-1;3
3. Dallas Center-Grimes;12-0;4
4. Dubuque Wahlert;9-4;2
5. Independence;8-2;5
6. Pella;10-4;6
7. Waverly-Shell Rock;17-5;7
8. Bondurant-Farrar;9-1;8
9. Sioux City Heelan;5-3;9
10. West Delaware;14-5;11
11. Clinton;9-6;14
12. Iowa City Liberty;6-5;10
13. Fort Madison;11-4;15
14. Clear Creek Amana;9-6;12
15. Winterset;8-2;NR
Dropped out: Glenwood (13)
Class 3A
Team;Record;LW
1. Carroll Kuemper;16-0;1
2. Tipton;11-2;2
3. Osage;9-2;3
4. Davenport Assumption;13-1;4
5. Solon;12-5;9
6. Center Point-Urbana;10-6;8
7. MOC-Floyd Valley;9-4;5
8. Mount Vernon;9-6;10
9. Camanche;13-1;6
10. West Liberty;10-2;7
11. New Hampton;17-0;NR
12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows;11-4;12
13. Waterloo Columbus;13-7;11
14. Iowa Falls-Alden;11-2;14
15. Red Oak;5-7;15
Dropped out: Humboldt (13)
Class 2A
Team;Record;LW
1. Grundy Center;15-0;1
2. Dyersville Beckman;24-0;3
3. Western Christian;11-2;5
4. Unity Christian;7-2;2
5. Dike-New Hartford;12-5;4
6. Sidney;14-2;6
7. Tri-Center;11-4;10
8. Treynor;11-2;11
9. C.B. St. Albert;10-4;7
10. Belle Plaine;8-1;12
11. Van Buren;12-1;13
12. Ridge View;14-2;8
13. Wapsie Valley;5-4;9
14. Wilton;15-0;NR
15. Lake Mills;13-3;15
Dropped out: Hudson (14)
Class 1A
Team;Record;LW
1. Janesville;13-1;1
2. LeMars Gehlen;10-2;2
3. Starmont;2-2;3
4. Holy Trinity Catholic;3-0;4
5. North Tama;11-2;5
6. East Mills;11-0;6
7. Montezuma;10-4;8
8. Edgewood-Colesburg;7-3;7
9. New London;9-2;9
10. Tripoli;5-3;10
11. Southeast Warren;16-4;11
12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;13-4;NR
13. CAM, Anita;11-4;12
14. Algona Garrigan;7-3;NR
15. Seymour;7-4;NR
Dropped out: Westwood (13), HLV (14), Iowa Valley (15)
Rock Island 25-25, Alleman 17-18
Kills -- Alleman, Cori Caleo 5, Kiah O'Neal 2, Sydney Elliot 2, Sydney Bowling 2; RI, Ella Engholm 9, Raghen Walker 9, Delaney Kelley 6. Assists -- Alleman, Lydia Dorsey 5, Lily Steffen 5; RI, Carlee Camlin 29. Aces -- RI, Camlin 2. Digs -- Alleman, Colleen Kenney 6, Dorsey 5; RI, Emma Spurgetis 9, Camlin 8. Blocks -- Bowling 2; RI, Walker.
Moline 25-25, United Township 8-7
Moline stats only
Kills -- Bella Mitchell 6, Megan Pittington 6, Kamara Dickerson 4. Assists -- Mitchell 11, Kayla DePorter 11. Aces -- Mitchell 6, Maddie Peterson 3. Digs -- Peterson 12, Becca Ehlers 8. Blocks -- Pittington, Veto.
Late Wednesday
Wethersfield 25-25, Mercer County 17-14
Kills -- W, B. Litton 15, M. Lindstrom 6, G. Perez 4; MC, Stineman 7, Sedam 2. Assists -- W, T. Anderson 23; MC, Hank 4. Aces -- W, Litton 2; MC, Liegenhorn. Digs -- W, Litton 10, L. Nichols 8; MC, DeFrieze 14, Stineman 8.
Girls swimming
Rock Island 100, United Township 86
200 M Relay -- 1. Rock Island (Smithson,Sholl, Mi.DePover, Quilty), 2:05.38; 2. UTHS (Davis, Ogden, Paprocki, Preston), 2:14.38; 3. Rock Island (Rowell, Ma. DePover, Roos, Reynolds), 2:18.69.
200 Free -- 1. Olivia Sholl (RI), 2:07.17; 2. Jillian Smith (UT), 2:09.23; 3. Allyson Smithson (RI), 2:13.76.
200 IM -- 1. Mikayla DePover (RI), 2:18.49; 2. Kendra Diamond (RI), 2:24.19; 3. Madelynn DePover (RI), 2:32.61.
50 Free -- 1. Brandi LaFountaine (UT), 25.54; 2. Maria Quilty (RI), 25.85; 3. Anna Rowell (RI), 29.26.
1 mtr diving -- 1. Ella McKinley (RI), 139.70; 2. Grace Gruhlke (RI), 126.30; 3. Ani Walrath (RI), 100.00.
100 Butterfly -- 1. Mikayla DePover (RI), 1:02.44; 2. Emma Paprocki (UT), 1:11.70; 3. Alivia Preston (UT), 1:17.31.
100 Free -- 1. Maria Quilty (RI), 57.59; 2. Allyson Smithson (RI), 59.42; 3. Mia Franks (UT), 1:00.91.
500 Free -- 1. Kendra Diamond (UT), 5:37.42; 2. Olivia Sholl (RI), 5:45.00; 3. Jillian Smith (UT), 5:51.95.
200 F Relay -- 1. Rock Island (Mi. DePover, Sholl, Smithson, Quilty), 1:45.68; 2. UTHS (LaFountaine, Diamond, Franks, Smith), 1:47.61; 3. UTHS (Sarabio, Lott, Whiles, Hernandez), 2:26.78.
100 Back -- 1. Brandi LaFountaine (UT), 1:00.93; 2. Anna Rowell (RI), 1:11.36; 3. Alexis Reynolds (RI), 1:14.89.
100 Breast -- 1. Madelynn DePover (RI), 1:18.61; 2. Alison Ogden (UT), 1:19.86; 3. Alivia Preston (UT), 1:28.09.
400 F Relay -- 1. UTHS (Smith, Diamond, Franks, LaFountaine); 2. Rock Island (Reynolds, Rowell, Roos, Ma. DePover), 4:34.38; 3. UTHS (Davis, Paprocki, Preston, Ogden), 4:37.60.
Girls golf
Alleman Triangular
Team scores -- 1. Rock Island 201; 2. Galesburg 206; 3. Alleman 226
Medalists -- Megan Tanghe (Alleman) and Kirsten Osborn (Galesburg).
Rock Island -- Josie Pennington 45, Bailey Tripilas 50, Jocee Bloyer 52, Charly Heber-Spates 54.
Galesburg -- Osborn 39, Halle Majdich 52, Kaylee Allen 55, Kelsi Kleine 60.
Alleman -- Tanghe 39, Alannah Stevens 49, Molly Ahern 62, Clare Thomson 76.
Oak Run
Team scores -- 1. United 210; 2. Mid County 225; 3. Knoxville 229; 4. Farmington 236
Medalist -- Elizabeth Whitford
Mid County -- Whitford 48, Faith Erlacker 49, Kathryn Goss 59, Annalyn Lovell 69.
Boys golf
Ridgewood 166, Sherrard 178
Medalist -- Thomas Bumann (Ridgewood).
Ridgewood -- Bumann 35, Ganon Greenman 41, Bill Bumann 42, Wyatt Moriarty 48.
Sherrard -- Ethan Earl 40, Evan Earl 44, Alyn Hall 47, Brennan Welch 47.
Girls tennis
Geneseo 3, Yorkville 2
Singles -- Ashley Hatch (YHS) def. Alison Bowers 6-2,6-0; Sarah Pankow (YHS) def. Emily Henson 6-4,6-1.
Doubles -- Emma Dunker/Mary Thomas (GHS) def. Lexi Roehe/Emma Lacey 6-1,6-4; Ava Bieneman/Alli Miller (GHS) def. McKaylee Clements/Loren Wood 6-4,6-1; Kaitlyn Webster/Ali Craig (GHS) def. Bea Strebel/Madisyn Bradford 6-1,6-1.