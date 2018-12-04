Boys basketball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Pleasant Valley 46, Assumption 45 (OT)
Bettendorf 74, Clinton 47
Davenport North 79, Burlington 48
Davenport Central 72, Davenport West 47
North Scott 77, Muscatine 42
Iowa area
Central DeWitt 61, Benton Community 59
Camanche 51, North Cedar 39
Cascade 54, Bellevue 28
Maquoketa 66, Center Point-Urbana 56
Easton Valley 87, East Buchanan 43
Lone Tree 67, Louisa-Muscatine 57
Maquoketa Valley 58, Bellevue Marquette 46
Monticello 52, West Liberty 50 (2OT)
Northeast 58, Anamosa 53
North Linn 78, Prince of Peace 52
Calamus-Wheatland 72, Springville 68
Midland 55, Starmont 50
Wapello 57, Columbus 34
West Branch 71, Tipton 55
Durant 72, Wilton 44
Illinois area
Sterling Newman 48, Rockridge 47
Pleasant Valley 46, Assumption 45 (OT)
ASSUMPTION (0-2, 0-1) -- Ray Kotula 2-3 0-0 4, Dylan Peeters 7-17 2-2 19, Grayson Heiser 2-6 0-0 5, Anthony Valainis 1-2 0-0 2, Sean Peeters 4-13 0-0 10, Logan Ehrecke 2-2 0-0 5, J.J. Stratman 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 18-43 2-3 45.
PLEASANT VALLEY (2-0, 1-0) -- Carter Duwa 3-10 12-16 20, Hunter Snyder 3-12 6-7 12, Carter Cline 0-0 0-0 0, Cade Collier 0-4 2-2 2, Jacob Parker 3-3 1-2 8, Hayden Guenzler 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Townsend 0-2 4-4 4, Ethan Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-31 25-31 46.
Assumption;8;7;9;14;7;--;45
Pleasant Valley;5;11;14;8;8;--;46
3-point goals -- Assumption 7-17 (D. Peeters 3-7, S. Peeters 2-5, Ehrecke 1-1, Heiser 1-4); PV 3-4 (Duwa 2-3, Parker 1-1). Rebounds -- Assumption 20 (S. Peeters 6); PV 27 (Snyder 13). Turnovers -- Assumption 8, PV 10. Total fouls -- Assumption 23, PV 14. Fouled out -- Valainis.
North Scott 77, Muscatine 42
Muscatine -- Sean Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Noah Yahn 7-12 4-4 21, Cooper Zeck 1-4 0-0 2, Tyrell Williams 3-5 1-3 7, Gabe Mulder 1-2 0-0 2, Nate Diercks 2-3 2-2 8, Brady McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Thomas 0-3 0-2 0, Josh Dieckman 1-3 0-0 2. Totals -- 15-46 7-10 42
North Scott -- Luke Haedt 2-3 0-0 4, Nick Stanton 1-1 0-0 3, Layne Hamman 1-2 1-2 4, Carson Rollinger 4-9 0-0 10, Cortaviaus Seales 5-9 2-2 14, Sam Kilburg 3-6 2-2 8, Ty Anderson 4-13 2-3 11, Logan Vis 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Elken 1-5 0-0 2, Landon Eiland 8-13 1-1 19, Trent Allard 1-4 0-0 2. Totals -- 30-65 8-10 77
Muscatine;8;8;15;11;--;42
North Scott;19;26;22;10;--;77
3-point goals -- Muscatine 5-10 (Yahn 3-5, Diercks 2-3, Brown 0-1, Zeck 0-1); North Scott 9-28 (Eiland 2-7, Rollinger 2-6, Seales 2-5, Stanton 1-1, Hamann 1-2, Anderson 1-2, Kilburg 0-3, Vis 0-1, Belken 0-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 24 (Thomas 5, Dieckman 5); North Scott 29 (Anderson 8). Turnovers -- Muscatine 27, North Scott 6. Team fouls -- Muscatine 11, North Scott 10.
Team records -- Muscatine 0-3, 0-1 MAC; North Scott 2-0, 1-0
Davenport Central 72, Davenport West 47
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (3-0, 1-0) – Kaiden Phillips 5-15 6-8 18, Josh English 3-8 2-2 9, Amari Porter 0-1 2-4 2, John Miller 4-14 2-3 12, Keshawn Pegues 8-11 0-1 17, Diontrel Wommack 3-5 1-1 7, Eli Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Ralph Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Victor Howard 1-1 0-2 2, Dajion Greer 0-1 1-2 1, Javari Terrell 0-1 0-0 0, Layman Miller 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-61 14-23 72.
DAVENPORT WEST (0-2, 0-1) – Aldane Barrett 1-6 1-2 3, Jamil Haymond 7-10 0-2 14, Jermaine Gardner 1-4 0-0 2, Malik Westerfield 4-9 3-6 11, Zach Trevino 2-7 2-2 6, NaZion Caruthers 2-4 0-1 6, John Michael Thornton 1-2 0-0 2, Nasir Beechum 0-3 0-0 0, Quenton Dempsey 0-2 0-0 0, Payton Heath 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Peterson 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-48 7-14 47.
Davenport Central;11;24;17;20;--;72
Davenport West;10;10;14;13;--;47
3-point goals – Central 6-19 (Phillips 2-6, Miller 2-6, Pegues 1-2, English 1-3, Porter 0-1, Hayes 0-1); West 2-9 (Caruthers 2-3, Westerfield 0-1, Dempsey 0-2, Trevino 0-3). Total fouls – Central 21; West 23. Fouled out -- Wommack, Thornton. Technical foul – Central team. Turnovers – Central 19; West 28. Rebounds -- Central 34 (Phillips 7, Pegues 7); West 32 (Barrett 9).
Sophomores – Davenport West 44, Davenport Central 27
Davenport North 79, Burlington 48
BURLINGTON -- Michael Alexander 1 1-2 4, Brendon Hale 3 0-1 9, Carlton Martinez-Hale 3 0-0 6, Hunter Johnson 2 0-0 4, Nate Spear 3 0-0 7, KT Thompson 2 0-0 4, Amarion Davis 1 1-2 3, Charlie Carlson 2 2-2 7, Taylor Bunton 1 0-0 2, Deron Draine 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 6-9 48.
NORTH -- TJ Vesey 4 2-5 10, Jayden Houston 9 0-1 19, Cory Prather 2 3-3 7, Mekki Sisk 3 0-1 7, Alec Siefert 2 0-0 4, Quincy Wiseman 6 1-2 14, Jamal Litt 4 1-1 9, Mike Green 0 0-0 0, Sam Wellman 2 0-0 5, Abdoul Diallo 1 0-0 2, Anthony Carr 0 0-0 0, Cooper Huston 0 0-0 0, Jesse Cooley 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 7-13 79.
Burlington;5;19;10;14;--;48
North;20;25;16;18;--;79
3-point goals - Burlington 6 (Hale 3, Alexander, Spear, Carlson). North 4 (Wellman, Sisk, Wiseman, Houston). Total Fouls - Burlington 14, North 15. Fouled out - None. Technical Fouls - Burlington bench.
Newman 48, Rockridge 47
Newman -- Bartel 2 2-2 3 6, Treveer 2 2-2 0 8, J. Ackman 3 0-0 0 9, McBride 0 1-2 2 1, Velasquez 0 0-1 0 0, Payan 0 0-0 0 0, D. Ackman 2 0-2 4 5, House 8 3-6 2 19, Williams 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 17 8-15 11 48
Rockridge -- Grant Otting 0 0-0 0 0, Cody Bush 2 0-0 2 6, Nate Henry 1 4-4 2 6, Jenson Whiteman 8 0-0 3 20, Grant Jorgenson 0 0-0 0 0, Jacob Hilkin 1 0-0 1 2, Lucas Buckrop 0 0-0 0 0, Riley Fetterer 3 2-2 2 7, Cole Rusk 3 2-2 3 6. Totals 18 4-8 13 47
Newman;13;12;10;13;--;48
Rockridge;5;13;11;18;--;47
3-point goals -- Newman 6 (J. Ackman 3, Treveer 2, D. Ackman); Rockridge 7 (Whiteman 4, Bush 2, Fetterer)
Cascade 54, Bellevue 28
Cascade -- Brett Bower 1 0-0 0 2, Luke Miller 0 0-0 0 0, Michael Trumm 4 0-0 0 11, Will Roling 2 0-0 1 5, Will Potter 0 0-0 0 0, Carter Simon 1 0-0 1 2, Reid Rausch 5 0-0 1 13, Caden Reinke 0 2-2 0 2, Logan Otting 1 1-1 1 3, Hugh Molony 0 0-0 0 0, Haris Hoffman 1 0-0 1 2, Alex Aitchison 3 2-2 4 8, Tom Knepper 2 2-2 1 6, Connor Booth 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 20 7-7 11 54
Bellevue -- Trey Daugherty 3 0-1 0 8, Andrew Swartz 1 0-0 0 3, Jackson Wagner 1 1-2 0 3, Paxton Felderman 2 1-2 0 5, Lucas Tennant 1 0-0 1 2, Riley Konrardy 0 0-0 1 0, Cole Heim 0 0-0 0 0, Colby Sieverding 0 0-0 1 0, Trevor Hager 3 1-2 5 7, Max Jackson 0 0-0 0 0, Ethan Klemme 0 0-1 0 0. Totals 11 3-8 8 28
Cascade;13;21;10;10;--;54
Bellevue;8;8;10;2;--;28
3-point goals -- Cascade 7 (Trumm 3, Rausch 3, Roling); Bellevue 3 (Daugherty 2, Swartz). Fouled out -- Bellevue (Hager)
Maquoketa Valley 58, Bellevue Marquette 46
Maquoketa Valley -- Blake Becker 2 3-8 3 8, Mason Lubben 0 0-0 1 0, Owen Mensen 0 0-0 0 0, Zac Lansing 0 0-0 0 0, AJ Ambundo 4 1-2 2 12, Andrew Holtz 8 5-7 3 23, Jon Seibert 1 0-0 0 3, Andrew Hildebrand 0 0-0 1 0, Brian Heims 4 4-5 2 12. Totals 19 13-22 12 58
Marquette -- Jeb Schwager 0 0-0 1 0, Carson Michels 2 0-0 3 5, Danny Koos 9 5-7 1 24, Ethan Pfiffner 4 0-0 5 9, Parker Mueller 0 0-0 1 0, Nick Hager 0 0-0 2 0, Matt Brinker 3 0-0 3 6, Tyler Kremer 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 19 5-7 19 46
Maquoketa Valley;13;22;9;14;--;58
Marquette;14;13;12;7;--;46
3-point goals -- Maquoketa Valley 7 (Ambundo 3, Holtz 2, Becker, Seibert); Marquette 3 (Michels, Koos, Pfiffner). Fouled out -- Marquette (Pfiffner)
Monday's late result
Durant 73, Bellevue Marquette 50
MARQUETTE -- Jeb Schwager 1 1-2 4, Carson Michels 1 0-0 2, Aza Berthel 0 0-1 0, Ty Parker 2 0-0 5, Danny Koos 5 0-0 10, Ethan Pfiffner 8 1-3 18, Parker Mueller 0 2-3 2, Jake Anderson 0 0-0 0, Nick Hager 1 0-0 2, Matt Brinker 0 2-2 2, Tyler Kremer 2 1-1 5. Totals 20 7-12 50
DURANT -- Mason Compton 6 0-0 15, Jack Voss 0 2-4 2, Drew Delong 2 0-0 6, Easton Botkins 7 0-0 17, Marcus Engstler 2 3-3 7, Bryce Lafrenz 2 1-2 7, Brendan Paper 5 0-0 13, Kody Koberg 0 0-0 0, Anthony Mundt 1 0-2 2, Preston Wiese 0 0-0 0, Zac Badtram 0 0-0 0, Joe Lilienthal 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 6-11 73
Marquette;14;12;11;13;--;50
Durant;16;22;23;12;--;73
Three-point goals -- Marquette 4 (Schwager, Parker, Pfiffner, Hager); Durant 13 (Compton 3, Botkins 3, Paper 3, Delong 2, Lafrenz). Team fouls -- Marquette 14, Durant 15. Fouled out -- none.
Girls basketball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Bettendorf 59, Clinton 46
Davenport North 67, Burlington 25
Davenport Central 54, Davenport West 43
Pleasant Valley 56, Assumption 20
North Scott 45, Muscatine 28
Western Big Six
Geneseo 60, Moline 44
Riverdale 40, Alleman 35
Iowa area
Camanche 56, North Cedar 44
Bellevue 50, Cascade 42
Central DeWitt 43, Benton Community 30
East Buchanan 56, Easton Valley 32
Louisa-Muscatine 64, Lone Tree 31
Center Point-Urbana 71, Maquoketa 32
Bellevue Marquette 77, Maquoketa Valley 64
Monticello 64, West Liberty 40
Anamosa 57, Northeast 41
North Linn 61, Prince of Peace 31
Springville 55, Calamus-Wheatland 51
Midland 51, Starmont 42
Wapello 58, Columbus 22
West Branch 60, Tipton 44
Wilton 79, Durant 52
Pleasant Valley 56, Assumption 20
PLEASANT VALLEY (5-0, 3-0) -- Adrea Arthofer 0-2 2-4 2, Carli Spelhaug 9-18 1-3 19, Mallory Lafever 1-5 0-0 2, Macy Beinborn 9-17 3-4 27, Anna Griffin 0-1 1-2 1, Ilah Perez-Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Julia Hillman 0-1 0-0 0, Riley Vice 0-1 0-0 0, Regan Denny 0-0 0-0 0, Ellie Scranton 0-0 0-0 0, Addie Kerkhoff 0-1 0-0 0, Riley Gau 1-1 1-1 3, Jessi Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Brianna Brauner 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Dolphin 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-49 10-16 56
ASSUMPTION (1-4, 1-2) -- Katie Anderson 1-4 2-2 5, Lauren Herrig 0-4 0-0 0, Olivia Wardlow 0-5 0-0 0, Allie Timmons 1-3 0-0 2, Corey Whitlock 1-2 0-0 2, Anna Wohlers 2-6 0-0 4, Dawsen Dorsey 1-4 0-0 3, Sully Kelly 0-2 1-2 1, Chaney Steffen 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 7-32 4-6 20
Pleasant Valley;12;24;13;7;--;56
Assumption;4;2;4;10;--;20
Three-point goals -- PV 6-25 (Beinborn 6-14, Spelhaug 0-7, Arthofer 0-1, Lafever 0-1, Perez-Johnson 0-1, Kerkhoff 0-1); Assumption 2-11 (Anderson 1-3, Dorsey 1-2, Wardlow 0-3, Timmons 0-2, Wohlers 0-1). Rebounds -- PV 29 (Arthofer 5, Beinborn 5); Assumption 24 (Anderson 4, Timmons 4, Wohlers 4, Dorsey 4). Turnovers -- PV 13, Assumption 29. Team fouls -- PV 10, Assumption 16. Fouled out -- none.
Davenport North 67, Burlington 25
DAVENPORT NORTH (2-2, 2-1) -- Anen Awour 6-9 0-0 12, Bailey Ortega 5-7 2-2 15, Linsey Broders 2-7 1-2 5, Bella Sims 3-11 1-1 7, Camry Dillie 3-10 0-0 8, Jordan Burch 2-4 0-0 6, Ivy Wilmington 5-9 0-0 12, Tayja Clayton 0-3 2-2 2, Kenzie Tronnes 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Me'Kiyah Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Yanna Robert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-62 6-7 67.
BURLINGTON (2-3, 1-2) -- Bre Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey Wiemann 1-5 5-6 7, Angel Baylark 4-7 0-2 8, Kayla Glasgow 0-3 0-0 0, Karli Glasgow 2-6 0-0 5, Maquitte Davis-Murphy 1-5 0-0 3, Mackenzie Kerns 1-6 0-0 2, Megan Topping 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Standard 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Schroeder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 9-33 5-8 25.
Davenport North;30;24;13;2;—;67
Burlington;4;6;9;6;—;25
3-point goals -- Davenport North 9-26 (Ortega 3-5, Burch 2-2, Wilmington 2-5, Dillie 2-9, Sims 0-1, Broders 0-2, Davis 0-2), Burlington 2-8 (Kar. Glasgow 1-2, Davis-Murphy 1-2, Kay. Glasgow 0-1, Kerns 0-3). Fouls -- Davenport North 11, Burlington 6.
North Scott 45, Muscatine 28
North Scott -- Presley Case 6 4-5 4 17, Reagan Schoening 0 0-0 1 0, Paige Blaskovich 0 0-1 1 0, Brooke Kilburg 0 0-0 0 0, Brooke Corson 1 0-0 0 2, Rylie Rucker 3 2-3 3 9, Samantha Scott 0 0-0 1 0, Chloe Engelkes 2 0-0 0 5, Adriane Latham 0 0-0 2 0, Grace Boffeli 2 8-8 2 12. Totals 14 13-17 14 45
Muscatine -- Zoey Long 0 0-0 0 0, Rylie Moss 0 0-0 4 0, Kendra Eller 1 0-1 1 2, Macey Rogers 5 0-0 2 10, Emily Woepking 1 1-2 3 4, Kayla Scholz 0 0-4 4 0, Alicia Garcia 3 5-6 2 12, Avarie Eagle 0 0-0 0 0, Madi Petersen 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 10 6-13 17 28
North Scott;10;12;12;11;--;45
Muscatine;8;8;5;7;--;28
3-point goals -- North Scott 3 (Case, Rucker, Engelkes); Muscatine 2 (Woepking, Garcia)
Bettendorf 59, Clinton 46
Clinton -- Elle Davis 1 0-0 0 2, Molly Chapman 6 1-2 3 15, Macy Mulholland 2 1-4 2 5, Marissa Fullick 0 0-0 2 0, Megan Gandrup 7 1-1 3 16, Rylie Mussman 1 0-0 0 2, Molly Shannon 2 0-0 3 4, Makenzie Cooley 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 20 3-7 14 46
Bettendorf -- Grace McKenzie 1 1-2 0 3, Allie Brownson 3 4-5 0 11, Ashley Fountain 4 0-2 1 8, Maggie Erpelding 2 0-0 1 4, Emma Dennison 4 1-1 2 10, Kaalyn Petersen 3 1-1 1 7, Kylie Wroblewski 6 2-3 3 15, Emilie Gist 0 0-0 0 0, Jenna Schweizer 0 1-2 0 1. Totals 23 10-16 8 59
Clinton;3;19;11;13;--;46
Bettendorf;12;16;15;16;--;59
3-point goals -- Clinton 3 (Chapman 2, Gandrup); Bettendorf 3 (Brownson, Dennison, Wroblewski)
Davenport Central 54, Davenport West 43
Davenport West -- Jessica Chalupa 0 0-0 2 0, Kaitlyn Powell 4 2-3 1 10, Madison Schlotfeldt 2 3-5 2 8, Madison Perry 1 1-3 2 3, Nevaeh Thomas 1 1-2 4 3, Grace Thalacker 0 0-0 0 0, Ashlyn Utterback 0 0-0 0 0, Kylee Devore 2 0-2 3 4, Erica Ralfs 0 0-0 0 0, Brooke Hildebrandt 5 4-6 3 15, Paige Townley 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 15 11-21 17 43
Davenport Central -- Kariana Lohf 9 2-2 1 20, Nacari Bryant 1 1-2 1 3, Acorianna Lard 1 0-0 4 2, Aliiyah Morgan 0 0-0 1 0, McKenna Moore 2 6-9 1 11, Mackenzie Brown 3 3-3 5 9, Adriauna Mayfield 1 5-8 2 7, Dazianna Ford 0 0-0 1 0, Brynn Davis 1 0-0 3 2, Angel Taylor 0 0-0 0 0, Bria Clark 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18 17-24 19 54
Davenport West;7;11;10;15;--;43
Davenport Central;11;9;14;20;--;54
3-point goals -- Davenport West 2 (Schlotfeldt, Hildebrandt); Davenport Central 1 (Moore). Fouled out -- Davenport Central (Brown)
Geneseo 60, Moline 44
GENESEO (8-0) -- Brown 1-10 2-6 1 2 4, Keeli Frerichs 3-9 2-2 4 6 8, M. Barickman 2-7 0-1 2 7 6, Ludwig 4-7 6-6 3 6 15, Himmelman 9-11 2-4 3 12 20, Webster 0-0 0-1 2 4 0, A. Barickman 0-4 0-0 0 1 0, DeSplinter 1-1 0-0 0 1 3, Pardoe 0-1 0-0 0 2 0, McAvoy 1-3 0-0 1 3 2, Rapps 0-2 2-2 1 2 2, Raya 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 21-56 14-22 17 50 60.
MOLINE (5-3) -- Tatum 4-9 0-1 2 5 9, Davis 2-9 0-0 4 3 4, Trice 3-16 0-1 3 3 7, Pittington 5-11 0-2 2 10 10, McNamee 3-9 2-6 4 8 8, Hazen 2-3 0-1 3 1 4, Curtis 0-2 0-0 2 4 0, Taylor 0-3 0-0 1 0 0, Thatcher 1-2 0-0 0 2 2, Eaton 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Burroughs 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Rouse 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 20-63 2-11 21 38 44.
Geneseo;13;14;17;16;—;60
Moline;6;10;12;16;—;44
3-point goals -- Geneseo 4-14 (M. Barickman 2-3, Ludwig 1-2, DeSplinter 1-1, A. Barickman 0-3, Frerichs 0-2, Brown 0-1, Pardoe 0-1, Rapps 0-1), Moline 2-7 (Trice 1-3, Tatum 1-1, Taylor 0-3). Assists -- Geneseo 13 (Frerichs 5), M 9 (Tatum 3). Steals -- Geneseo 9 (Himmelman 3), Moline 10 (Tatum 4). Blocks -- Geneseo 2 (Himmelman 2), Moline 3 (Pittington 2). Turnovers -- Geneseo 27, Moline 26.
Camanche 56, North Cedar 44
Camanche -- Camaryn Carstensen 2 0-0 0 5, Madi Parson 9 0-0 2 18, Tarah Wehde 0 0-0 0 0, Hanna Nissen 4 0-2 0 10, Kamryn Vogel 3 0-0 0 8, Emy Seeser 2 2-2 0 7, Maci Sloane 0 0-0 0 0, Maddie Michels 3 0-0 0 8, Lauren Snyder 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 23 2-4 2 56
North Cedar -- Sam Koth 2 1-2 2 5, Fiona Raney 2 0-0 2 5, Jenna Syring 3 0-0 0 6, Nicole Sander 5 0-0 4 15, Kayla Syring 4 5-8 0 13, Sarah Hansen 0 0-0 0 0, Hailey Fall 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16 6-10 8 44
Camanche;12;11;16;17;--;56
North Cedar;11;18;10;5;--;44
3-point goals -- Camanche 8 (Nissen 2, Vogel 2, Michels 2, Seeser, Carstensen); North Cedar 6 (Sander 5, Raney)
Bellevue 50, Cascade 42
Cascade -- Nicole McDermott 6 2-3 3 16, Robyn Takes 0 0-0 1 0, Skylar Dolphin 0 0-0 2 0, Jordan Simon 4 1-2 2 13, Abby Welter 1 2-2 4 5, Rachel Trumm 1 0-0 5 2, Faith Bower 0 0-0 1 0, Ally Hoffman 3 0-2 1 6, Molly McElmeel 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 15 5-9 19 42
Bellevue -- Kailey Miller 1 0-0 2 2, Alyssa Rubel 4 3-4 2 14, Lindsey Banowetz 4 4-6 1 12, Teresa Paulsen 4 1-2 1 9, Maddie Schmidt 0 0-0 0 0, Brianna Laughlin 0 0-0 0 0, Giana Michels 3 4-6 2 11, Sally Paulsen 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 17 12-18 9 50
Cascade;9;8;10;15;--;42
Bellevue;7;15;13;15;--;50
3-point goals -- Cascade 7 (Simon 4, McDermott 2, Welter); Bellevue 4 (Rubel 3, Michels). Fouled out -- Cascade (Trumm)
Boys swimming
Davenport Central 90, Rock Island 77
200 medley relay -- 1. Rock Island (Nickel, Osborn, Rettig, Kerno) 1:47.11, 2. Davenport Central 1:53.86, 3. Rock Island "B" 2:15.70
200 freestyle -- 1. Carter Sullivan (Central) 1:59.67, 2. Scott Kerno (RI) 2:08.39, 3. Shay Wright (RI) 2:17.66
200 IM -- 1. Kyle Hopewell (Central) 2:09.80, 2. Noah Rettig (RI) 2:25.49, 3. Ryan Nickel (RI) 2:26.73
50 freestyle -- 1. Peyton Jones (RI) 25.79, 2. Ryan Nickel (RI) 26.07, 3. Xavier Cummins (Central) 26.10
100 butterfly -- 1. Kyle Hopewell (Central) 53.72, 2. Grant Osborn (RI) 57.15, 3. Keegan Tolle (Central) 1:11.60
100 freestyle -- 1. Carter Sullivan (Central) 53.15, 2. Xavier Cummins (Central) 1:01.57, 3. Payton Cassidy (RI) 1:02.40
500 freestyle -- 1. Will Rolfstad (Central) 5:31.73, 2. Bobby Solis (Central) 5:55.28, 3. Scott Kerno (RI) 6:11.50
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Davenport Central (Sullivan, Cummins, Tolle, Solis) 1:45.32, 2. Rock Island 1:45.64, 3. Rock Island "B" 1:58.72
100 backstroke -- 1. Will Rolfstad (Central) 1:03.36, 2. Zach Obenauf (Central) 1:17.19, 3. Jack Hansen (RI) 1:21.85
100 breaststroke -- 1. Noah Rettig (RI) 1:12.43, 2. Keegan Tolle (Central) 1:18.76, 3. Payton Cassidy (RI) 1:23.22
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Davenport Central (Rolfstad, Sullivan, Hopewell, Solis) 3:46.73, 2. Rock Island 3:56.11, 3. Rock Island "B" 4:49.87
JV -- Rock Island 46, Davenport Central 13
Boys bowling
Monday's late result
Davenport North 2998, Davenport West 2604
West -- Zach Hainline 437, Ethan Dies 351, Noah Bremenkamp 344, Noah Carver 340, Nick Hayes 332. Baker 160-188-160-156-136 -- 800
North -- Cody DePardo 423, Matt Hutcheson 412, Blake Fries 399, Brant Carter 399, Bryan Verdon 373. Baker 211-170-200-179-232--992
Girls bowling
Monday's late result
Davenport West 2408, Davenport North 2398
West -- Erica Henderson 364, Abigaile Paper 320, Ashley Thiessen 294, Presley Roseman 293, Danielle Thiessen 292. Baker 162-200-167-181-135--845
North -- Bri Curtin 370, Beileigh McCumsey 336, Payton Coopman 307, Kaitlyn Brown 304, Michaela Holudet 276. Baker 14-135-186-168-169--805