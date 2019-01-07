Boys basketball
Illinois AP poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Belleville West (8)
|17-0
|80
|1
|2. Curie
|15-1
|72
|5
|3. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|15-1
|63
|4
|4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|15-1
|42
|NR
|5. Whitney Young
|13-6
|34
|2
|6. Danville
|14-2
|29
|6
|7. Bloomington
|12-4
|19
|3
|(tie) Bolingbrook
|9-3
|19
|7
|9. Evanston Township
|16-3
|18
|NR
|(tie) Moline
|15-2
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Geneva 14. York 10. Rockford East 8. Simeon 6. Lisle (Benet Academy) 4. Collinsville 2. New Trier 1. Normal Community 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bogan (6)
|14-1
|93
|3
|2. Morgan Park (2)
|11-3
|87
|1
|3. Springfield Southeast (2)
|13-1
|79
|2
|4. St. Viator
|14-2
|59
|T5
|5. East St. Louis
|11-5
|51
|4
|(tie) Peoria Notre Dame
|12-3
|41
|NR
|6. DePaul College Prep
|11-3
|41
|6
|8. Lincoln
|13-2
|28
|T10
|9. Ottawa
|14-1
|25
|8
|10. Kankakee
|9-4
|12
|T5
Others receiving votes: Lindblom 8. Rock Falls 7. Morton 5. Carbondale 5. Hillcrest 4. St. Laurence 3. Highland 1. Taylorville 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Leo (8)
|13-3
|107
|2
|2. Nashville (3)
|16-2
|86
|1
|3. Chicago Uplift
|9-4
|54
|3
|4. Bloomington Central Catholic
|10-5
|44
|NR
|5. Teutopolis
|14-2
|42
|NR
|(tie) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|13-2
|42
|7
|7. Orr
|10-7
|41
|4
|8. Casey-Westfield
|15-2
|31
|6
|9. Warsaw West Hancock
|15-1
|30
|NR
|10. Williamsville
|12-1
|22
|8
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 19. Petersburg PORTA 16. Pinckneyville 16. Sterling Newman 14. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10. Aurora Christian 8. Dunbar 6. Alton Marquette 4. Hall 4. Corliss 3. Westmont 2. Shelbyville 1. Chicago Marshall 1. Eureka 1. Rockford Christian 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cissna Park (1)
|14-1
|86
|1
|2. Providence-St. Mel (3)
|11-4
|85
|4
|3. East Dubuque (5)
|15-0
|81
|2
|4. Concord Triopia (1)
|17-0
|66
|6
|5. Payson Seymour
|12-2
|59
|3
|6. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|14-2
|44
|5
|7. Thompsonville
|16-2
|20
|8
|8. Polo
|15-2
|15
|NR
|(tie) Ottawa Marquette
|15-2
|15
|NR
|10. Elmwood
|12-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Moweaqua Central A&M 11. Lena-Winslow 11. Winchester-West Central 11. Camp Point Central 9. Madison 7. Sesser-Valier 5. Nokomis 3. Champaign Judah Christian 3. Roanoke-Benson 3. St. Anne 3. Pearl City 1.
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;8;0;10;0
Davenport Central;;7;1;10;1
Bettendorf;;7;1;9;1
Pleasant Valley;;4;4;6;4
Assumption;;4;4;5;5
Davenport North;;4;4;5;5
Davenport West;;3;5;4;6
Clinton;;2;6;2;7
Burlington;;1;7;2;8
Muscatine;;0;8;0;11
Tuesday's scores
Assumption 53, Muscatine 36
Bettendorf 79, Davenport North 71
Davenport West 52, Clinton 48
North Scott 55, Burlington 39
Davenport Central 68, Pleasant Valley 55
Iowa area
Tuesday's scores
Monticello 65, Camanche 55
Calamus-Wheatland 86, Cedar Valley Christian 36
Maquoketa 81, Central DeWitt 64
Mediapolis vs. Columbus, late
Mid-Prairie 65, Durant 52
Easton Valley 69, Midland 40
Highland at Louisa-Muscatine, late
North Cedar 65, Bellevue 49
Cascade vs. Northeast, late
Clinton Prince of Peace 75, Bellevue Marquette 54
Wilton 70, West Liberty 46
Davenport Central 68, Pleasant Valley 55
PLEASANT VALLEY (6-4, 4-4) – Cade Collier 0-2 0-0 0, Jacob Parker 1-2 4-4 6, Carter Duwa 7-15 4-4 22, Hunter Snyder 7-8 1-2 20, Carter Cline 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Guenzler 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Lawlor 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Dolphin 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Townsend 3-4 1-3 7, Jack Donahue 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Rothbardt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-33 10-13 55.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (10-1, 7-1) – Kaiden Phillips 1-4 0-0 2, Josh English 4-6 3-3 13, John Miller 4-6 5-8 16, Keshawn Pegues 10-15 8-11 30, Emarion Ellis 0-1 2-2 2, Diontrel Wommack 0-0 0-0 0, Amari Porter 0-5 5-6 5, Eli Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-37 23-28 68.
Pleasant Valley;4;10;16;25;--;55
Davenport Central;14;14;16;24;--;68
3-point goals – Pleasant Valley 7-12 (Snyder 5-5, Duwa 2-6, Dolphin 0-1); Davenport Central 7-17 (Miller 3-4, English 2-3, Pegues 2-5, Porter 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Phillips 0-2). Rebounds – Pleasant Valley 14 (Parker 4); Davenport Central 25 (Pegues 8). Total fouls – Pleasant Valley 23; Davenport Central 17. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – Pleasant Valley 15; Davenport Central 11.
Sophomores: Pleasant Valley 74, Central 32
Bettendorf 79, Davenport North 71
BETTENDORF -- Tyler Wellman 0 0-0 0, DJ Carton 12 5-5 33, Blake Tyler 3 0-0 8, Trevor Feller 5 0-0 14, Lucas Hayes 4 1-2 9, Oliver Bakeris 3 0-0 6, Joseph Byrne 2 0-1 4, Tynan Numkena 1 0-0 2, Carter Furness 1 0-0 3, Keaton Staley 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 6-8 79.
NORTH -- Jayden Houston 5 1-2 12, Quincy Wiseman 8 2-2 21, Jamal Litt 6 1-3 13, Alec Seifert 1 0-0 2, TJ Vesey 2 6-9 10, Cory Prather 5 0-0 13, Mekki Sisk 0 0-0 0, Jamal Winston 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-16 71.
Bettendorf;15;20;29;15;--;79
North;6;19;18;28;--;71
3-point goals -- Bettendorf 11 (Carton 4, Feller 4, Tyler 2, Furness); North 7 (Wiseman 3, Prather 3, Houston); Total fouls -- Bettendorf 16, North 14. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomore score: North 54, Bettendorf 52 (OT)
Davenport West 52, Clinton 48
WEST -- Haymond 6 1-3 15, Westerfield 4 2-4 12, Trovino 2 5-7 10, Barrett 4 1-2 9, Thornton 2 0-0 4, Beechum 1 0-0 2, Petersen 0 0-0 0, Caruthers 0 0-0 0, Heath 0 0-0 0, Dempsey 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-16 52.
CLINTON -- Henderson 10 0-0 20, Myli 4 2-7 10, Holy 3 2-2 7, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Horan 1 0-0 2, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Knox 0 0-0 0, Mojeiko 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-9 48.
West;12;10;18;12;--;52
Clinton;9;12;14;13;--;48
3-point goals -- West 5 (Haymond2, Westerfield 2, Trevino); Clinton 2 (Holy, Hoffman). Team fouls -- West 17; Clinton 14. Fouled out -- West 1 (Barrett).
Davenport Assumption 53, Muscatine 36
Davenport Assumption – Ray Kotula 3-7 2-2 11, Dylan Peeters 4-8 1-2 10, Grayson Heiser 2-5 0-0 6, ,Adam Quested 2-2 2-2 8, Bret Kopp 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Ehrecke 0-3 0-0 0, Ray Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony Valainis 1-2 2-2 4, Sean Peeters 6-12 0-0 14, J.J. Stratman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-42, 7-8 53.
Muscatine – Sean Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Noah Yahn 6-15 6-6 20, Cooper Zeck 0-3 1-2 1, Jose Martinez III 0-2 0-0 0, Gabe Mulder 0-2 1-2 1, Nate Diercks 1-1 0-0 3, Brady McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Bredyn Seaman 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Josh Dieckman 2-6 2-2 9. Totals: 11-36, 4-14 36.
Assumption;11;12;21;9;--;53
Muscatine;7;11;8;10;--;36
3-point goals: Muscatine 4-14 (Brown 0-1, Yahn 2-7, Zeck 0-1, Martinez III 0-1, Diercks 1-1, Seaman 0-1, Dieckman 1-2); Assumption 10-25 (Kotula 3-6, Dylan Peeters 1-4, Grayson Heiser 2-4, Adam Quested 2-2, Bre Kopp 0-1, Logan Ehrecke 0-2, Ray Tucker 0-1, Sean Peeters 2-5). Turnovers: Muscatine 17, Davenport Assumption 9. Fouled out: None.
Fulton 59, Morrison 56
FULTON -- P.J. Wiebenga 8 0-0 17, Vanderploeg 5 0-0 13, Conner 5 1-2 13, Huizenga 3 1-5 7, Mason 1 1-2 3, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Dykstra 1 0-0 2, Jones 2-6 2, Lower 0 0-0 0, I. Wiebenga 0 0-0 0, Schipper 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-15 59.
MORRISON -- Smith 5 3-4 15, Newman 6 1-2 13, Helms 4 0-0 8, Anderson 3 1-5 7, Winkelman 1 3-4 5, Leu 2 0-1 4, Troutman 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-17 56.
Fulton 21;7;21;10;--;59
Morrison;21;10;16;9;--;56
3-point goals -- Fulton 6 (Vanderploeg 3, Conner 2, P. Wiebenga); Morrison 2 (Smith 2). Team fouls -- Fulton 15; Morrison 17. Fouled out -- none.
Maquoketa 81, Central DeWitt 64
CENTRAL DEWITT (6-4) -- Devin Hurdle 0-1 5-6 5, Tucker Kinney 3-11 5-9 11, Drew Kueter 2-4 1-2 5, Alex McAleer 5-8 4-4 15, Logan Paulsen 4-8 4-4 12, Zach Hinkle 1-4 0-0 3, Mason Braddock 2-3 0-0 4, Jeff Grau 2-4 1-2 5, Brandt Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Pierce 1-1 0-0 2, Caleb Pace 0-0 0-0 0, Lane Krukow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 20-27 64.
MAQUOKETA (11-0) -- Kane Kopp 7-8 3-3 21, Connor Becker 2-4 10-12 15, Macklin Shanahan 6-9 6-9 18, A.J. Becker 4-8 5-7 16, Caiden Atienza 1-2 1-2 3, Nicholas Ehlinger 2-4 0-0 5, Nathan Watters 1-1 0-0 2, Clayton Widel 0-1 0-0 0, Quentyn Huebbe 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Wagner 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-38 26-35 81.
Central DeWitt;12;14;16;22;--;64
Maquoketa;19;14;25;23;--;81
3-point goals -- Central DeWitt 2 (McAleer, Hinkle); Maquoketa 9 (Kopp 4, A. Becker 3, C. Becker, Ehlinger). Rebounds -- Central DeWitt 21 (Kinney 9); Maquoketa 23 (Shanahan 9). Turnovers -- Central DeWitt 13, Maquoketa 12. Total fouls -- Central DeWitt 23, Maquoketa 22. Fouled out -- Central DeWitt (Paulsen).
Wethersfield 70, West Central 52
WETHERSFIELD -- Coltin Quagliano 7 2-4 18, Isaac Frank 5 0-0 13, Brady Kelley 6 0-0 12, Tyler Nichols 4 3-4 11, Bryan Ponce 4 0-0 8, Tevin Baker 2 1-2 5, Tuker Miller 1 0-0 2, Waylon Bryant 0 1-2 1, Kale Nelson 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Franklin 0 0-0 0, Cory DeClerq 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-12 70.
WEST CENTRAL -- Bradon Annegers 7 1-1 19, Landon Beelman 4 1-1 11, Max Carnes 3 1-4 7, Nathan Bigger 3 0-0 6, Jack Krieger 2 0-0 5, Asa Stanley 1 0-0 2, Walker Conchas 1 0-0 2, Brandon Olson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Roller 0 0-0 0, Braden Vancil 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-6 52.
Wethersfield;18;23;17;12;--;70
West Central;19;11;9;13;--;52
3-point goals -- Wethersfield 5 (Frank 3, Quagliano 2); WC 7 (Annegers 4, Beelman 2, Krieger). Team fouls -- Wethersfield 14; WC 13. Fouled out -- none.
Rockridge 55, Riverdale 23
Riverdale -- Ruthey 2 0-0 2 4, Karlson Smeltzy 0 0-4 3 0, Wainwright 2 2-6 0 6, Meloan 1 1-1 0 3, Antolik 1 6-6 0 8, Haslains 1 0-1 2 2, Willems 0 0-0 0 0, Reed 0 0-0 1 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0 0, Bradley 0 0-0 0 0, Ditto 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 7 9-18 8 23
ROCKRIDGE -- Grant Otting 0 0-0 2 0, Cody Bush 2 0-0 5 4, Nate Henry 6 0-0 1 13, Jensen Whiteman 4 3-3 1 14, Grant Jorgensen 1 0-0 1 3, Tommy Firdtzlke 0 0-0 0 0, Lucas Buckrop 0 0-0 0 0, Riley Fetterer 5 1-2 1 13, Hunter Johnson 0 0-0 1 0, Cole Rousk 4 0-0 2 8, Ethan Holbert 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 22 5-9 15 55
Riverdale;9;4;3;7;--;23
Rockridge;12;18;20;5;--;55
3-point goals -- Rockridge 7 (Whiteman 3, Fetterer 2, Henry, Jorgensen). Fouled out -- Rockridge (Bush)
Prince of Peace 75, Bellevue Marquette 54
PRINCE OF PEACE -- Payton Schnier 2 0-0 2 5, Kyle Sage 0 0-0 0 0, Gage Ruden 0 1-2 0 1, Kaidion Larson 9 5-7 0 24, Patrick Mulholland 7 0-0 1 16, Hansi Hudson 0 0-0 0 0, Brandon Raab 0 0-0 0 0, Nathan Moeller 8 0-0 2 18, Michael Matthew 4 3-4 3 11. Totals 30 9-13 8 75
MARQUETTE -- Jeb Schwager 1 0-0 0 3, Carson Michels 3 0-0 1 6, Aza Berthel 0 0-0 0 0, Ty Parker 4 0-0 3 10, Danny Koos 5 3-6 1 13, Ethan Pfiffner 5 1-2 1 11, Parker Mueller 0 0-2 0 0, Jake Anderson 0 0-0 0 0, Nick Hager 1 0-0 0 2, Matt Brinker 4 1-1 2 9, Tyler Kremer 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 23 5-11 8 54
Prince of Peace;30;14;18;13;--;75
Marquette;14;12;8;20;--;54
3-point goals -- Prince of Peace 6 (Mulholland 2, Moeller 2, Schnier, Larson); Marquette 3 (Parker 2, Schwager).
Girls basketball
Illinois AP poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maine West (8)
|19-0
|80
|1
|2. Rock Island
|17-1
|66
|3
|3. Fremd
|18-2
|51
|2
|4. Montini
|17-3
|50
|7
|5. Edwardsville
|17-2
|49
|5
|6. Benet
|18-4
|38
|4
|7. Rockford Boylan
|17-0
|37
|9
|8. Whitney Young
|13-4
|24
|NR
|9. Hononegah
|17-3
|10
|6
|10. Mother McAuley
|17-1
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Marist 8. Rolling Meadows 6. Thornwood 4. Normal Community 4. Bartlett 2. Geneva 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Richwoods
|19-2
|79
|1
|2. Kankakee (7)
|21-0
|76
|2
|(tie) Morton (1)
|16-2
|76
|4
|4. Bloomington Central Catholic
|17-3
|44
|NR
|(tie) Charleston
|19-0
|44
|T8
|6. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|17-3
|39
|5
|7. Nazareth (1)
|16-1
|34
|T10
|8. Carterville
|16-3
|30
|3
|9. Sandwich
|19-0
|19
|NR
|10. Burlington Central
|13-5
|17
|6
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14. Breese Mater Dei 8. Effingham 4. Columbia 4. Morgan Park 3. Providence 2. Highland 1. Bishop McNamara 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Eureka (5)
|19-2
|77
|2
|2. Greenville (1)
|18-1
|50
|3
|3. Harrisburg (1)
|18-2
|48
|1
|4. Watseka
|16-2
|43
|NR
|5. Sullivan (1)
|18-1
|38
|10
|6. Chicago Marshall (1)
|12-7
|36
|4
|7. Walther Lutheran
|17-0
|35
|NR
|8. Teutopolis
|16-3
|33
|5
|9. St. Joseph-Ogden
|16-4
|23
|6
|(tie) Hamilton County
|20-1
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville 19. Pleasant Plains 18. Carlinville 9. Hillsboro 9. Buffalo Tri-City 8. Quincy Notre Dame 8. Camp Point Central 7. Bismarck-Henning 5. Midwest Central 3. Marshall 2. Riverdale 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Danville Schlarman (9)
|15-2
|98
|1
|2. Lewistown (1)
|20-0
|90
|6
|3. Goreville
|17-4
|56
|2
|3. Jacksonville Routt
|17-2
|56
|8
|5. Stockton
|15-2
|48
|7
|6. Lanark Eastland
|17-4
|43
|NR
|7. Shiloh
|16-3
|39
|5
|8. Illini Bluffs
|17-4
|38
|3
|9. Amboy
|17-1
|21
|NR
|10. Altamont
|18-2
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 9. Centralia Christ Our Rock 8. Dakota 6. Lexington 6. Ashton-Franklin Center 5. Hope Academy 4. East Dubuque 2. Annawan 1. Newark 1. Nokomis 1.
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;10;0;13;0
North Scott;;9;1;11;2
Bettendorf;;7;3;10;3
Assumption;;7;3;8;5
Davenport North;;6;4;7;5
Clinton;;4;6;5;6
Muscatine;;4;6;4;9
Davenport Central;;2;8;2;10
Burlington;;1;9;2;10
Davenport West;;0;10;0;13
Tuesday's scores
North Scott 64, Burlington 14
Clinton 46, Davenport West 23
Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 23
Bettendorf 51, Davenport North 46
Assumption 41, Muscatine 33
Iowa area
Tuesday's scores
Monticello 38, Camanche 15
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian 50
Central DeWitt 74, Maquoketa 62
Mediapolis 68, Columbus 20
Mid-Prairie 55, Durant 52
Easton Valley 37, Midland 34
Highland 60, Louisa-Muscatine 49
Bellevue 65, North Cedar 26
Cascade 59, Northeast 29
Bellevue Marquette 51, Clinton Prince of Peace 37
Wilton 70, West Liberty 46
Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 23
DAVENPORT CENTRAL -- Kariana Lohf 0 0-0 1 0, Nacari Bryant 1 0-0 0 2, Acorionna Lard 2 0-0 3 4, Alilya Morgan 0 0-0 1 0, McKenna Moore 1 1-2 1 3, Sydney George 0 0-0 0 0, Aniah Smith 2 0-0 0 4, Mackenzie Brown 1 0-0 4 2, Adrianna Mayfield 3 2-2 3 8, Dazianna Ford 0 0-0 2 0, Kaitlin Carr 0 0-0 1 0, Brynn Davis 0 0-0 0 0, Bria Clark 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 10 3-4 16 23
PLEASANT VALLEY -- Adrea Arthofer 2 2-2 1 7, Carli Spelhaug 4 4-6 0 14, Regan Denny 0 0-0 0 0, Jessi Meyer 0 0-0 0 0, Julia Nillman 0 1-2 0 1, Riley Gau 0 0-0 0 0, Mallory Lafever 7 0-0 0 16, Ellie Scranton 1 0-0 0 2, Addie Kerkhoff 1 0-0 0 2, Macy Beinborn 5 2-3 0 12, Anna Griffin 2 0-2 1 4, Sydney Dolphin 0 1-2 3 1, Ilah Perez-Johnson 0 0-0 3 0, Riley Vice 0 0-0 0 0, Brianna Brauner 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 22 10-17 9 59
Davenport Central;7;4;2;10;--;23
Pleasant Valley;17;9;22;11;--;59
3-point goals -- Pleasant Valley 5 (Lafever 2, Spelhaug 2, Arthofer)
Bettendorf 51, Davenport North 46
NORTH (7-5-6-4) -- Anne Awour 2-3 0-0 4, Bailey Ortega 2-5 0-0 5, Me’Kiyah Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Lindsey Broders 1-3 1-2 3, Bella Sims 6-25 1-6 14, Tayja Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Camry Dillie 5-15 0-0 14, Reese Ranum 3-6 0-2 6, Ivy Wilmington 0-5 0-0 0, Jordan Burch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-66 2-10 46.
BETTENDORF (10-3-7-3) -- Grace McKenzie 1-3 0-0 2, Allie Brownson 0-8 1-2 1, Ashley Fountain 4-10 2-4 10, Maggie Erpelding 2-4 3-6 7, Emma Dennison 5-10 0-0 11, Kaalyn Petersen 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Wroblewski 7-13 6-6 20, Emilie Gist 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Schweizer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 12-18 51.
North;14;3;10;19;--;46
Bettendorf;6;18;13;14;--;51
3-point goals -- North 6-28 (Dillie 4-10, Sims 1-6, Ortega 1-5, Wilmington 0-5, Burch 0-1, Harris 0-1); Bettendorf 1-12 (Dennison 1-4, Brownson 0-3, McKenzie 0-2, Fountain 0-2, Wroblewski 0-1). Rebounds -- North 25 (Sims 6, Ortega 6); Bettendorf 40 (Wroblewski 20). Turnovers --North 3, Bettendorf 15. Team fouls -- North 21, Bettendorf 9. Fouled out -- none.
JV score -- Davenport North 48, Bettendorf 37
Assumption 41, Muscatine 33
MUSCATINE (4-9, 4-6) -- Zoey Long 3-11 0-0 9, Rylie Moss 1-1 0-0 2, Emily Woepking 1-6 0-0 2, Kayla Scholz 0-0 0-0 0, Alicia Garcia 3-3 6-7 12, Macey Rogers 1-7 0-2 4-8 6, Rylee Blake 1-1 0-0 2, Avarie Eagle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-29 10-15 33
ASSUMPTION (8-5, 7-3) -- Katie Anderson 2-3 2-2 8, Lauren Herrig 3-11 2-2 8, Olivia Wardlow 2-7 0-1 4, Allie Timmons 0-9 0-1 0, Corey Whitlock 6-10 3-3 15, Dawsen Dorsey 2-6 2-2 6, Chaney Steffen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 9-11 41
Muscatine;12;5;6;10;--;33
Assumption;11;9;13;8;--;41
Three-point goals -- Muscatine 3-12 (Long 3-10, Rogers 0-2); Assumption 2-14 (Anderson 2-3, Timmons 0-7, Herrig 0-4). Rebounds -- Muscatine 21 (Rogers 6, Scholz 4); Assumption 27 (Whitlock 11, Timmons 8). Turnovers -- Muscatine 19, Assumption 11. Team fouls -- Muscatine 13, Assumption 14. Fouled out -- none.
North Scott 64, Burlington 14
NORTH SCOTT -- Grace Boffeli 10 2-6 22, Presley Case 5 2-4 12, Chloe Engelkes 4 0-1 10, Reagan Schoening 2 0-0 5, Samantha Scott 1 2-2 4, Adriane Latham 1 2-2 4, Brooke Corson 1 0-0 3, Rylie Rucker 1 0-0 3, Paige Blaskovich 0 1-2 1, Brooke Kilburg 0 0-0 0, Rachel Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tarynn Kuehl 0 0-0 0, Grace Hansel 0 0-0 0, Kami Nagle 0 0-0 0, Avery Woods 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-17 64.
BURLINGTON -- Angel Baylark 3 0-0 6, Kayla Glasgow 1 0-0 3, Darns 1 0-0 2, Brynn Casady 1 0-2 2, Karli Glasgow 0 1-2 1, Breanna Porter 0 0-0 0, Bailey Wieman 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Kerns 0 0-0 0, Alexis Standard 0 0-0 0, Ariana Baylark 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Valdez 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 1-5 14.
North Scott;26;21;14;3;--;64
Burlington;7;2;0;5;--;14
3-point goals -- NS 5 (Engelkes 2, Schoening, Corson, Rucker); Burlington 1 (Kay. Glasgow). Team fouls -- NS 6; Burlington 13. Fouled out -- none.
Clinton 46, Davenport West 23
CLINTON -- Gandrup 6 3-3 19, Mulholland 1 6-8 8, Fullick 3 0-0 6, Shannon 3 0-0 6, Chapman 2 0-0 5, Davis 0 2-2 2, Tello 0 0-0 0, Mussman 0 0-0 0, Cooley 0 0-0 0, Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-15 46.
WEST -- Hildebrant 3 0-0 9, Powell 2 0-0 5, Thomas 1 3-7 5, Schneidenmann 1 0-0 2, Oostendorp 0 2-2 2, Chalupa 0 0-0 0, Schlotfeldt 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Duyvejonck 0 0-0 0, DeVore 0 0-0 0, Ralfs 0 0-0 0, Townley 0 0-0 0, Thalacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 5-9 23.
Clinton;18;12;12;4;--;46
West;4;6;6;7;--;23
3-point goals -- Clinton 5 (Gandrup 4, Chapman); West 4 (Hildebrant 3, Powell). Team fouls -- Clinton 12; West 12. Fouled out -- none.
Central DeWitt 74, Maquoketa 62
CENTRAL DEWITT (10-2) -- Allison Meadows 3-11 1-2 7, Emily Swanson 0-5 0-0 0, Lauren Wisco 9-13 3-4 26, Taylor Veach 8-10 5-7 24, Talbot Kinney 3-3 6-10 12, Katie Fox 0-0 2-2 2, Grace Pierce 0-0 0-0 0, Carleigh Jefford 0-3 1-2 1, Lauren Cooper 1-2 0-0 2, Madilynn McAvan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 18-27 74.
MAQUOKETA (7-4) -- Cari Pickup 0-1 1-2 1, Brie Bennis 7-16 6-6 24, Nell Sybesma 6-9 7-10 19, Autumn Dykstra 4-8 2-3 11, Abbi Strathman 0-3 1-4 1, Tenley Cavanagh 0-3 2-2 2, Madi Lempke 0-0 1-2 1, Sydney Taylor 1-3 0-0 3, Carley Paul 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 18-44 20-30 62.
Central DeWitt;22;18;17;17;--;74
Maquoketa;11;18;8;25;--;62
3-point goals -- Central DeWitt 8-14 (Wisco 5-7, Veach 3-3, Jefford 0-2, Meadows 0-1, Swanson 0-1); Maquoketa 6-13 (Bennis 4-6, Taylor 1-2, Dykstra 1-2, Cavanagh 0-2, Paul 0-1). Rebounds -- Central DeWitt 33 (Kinney 13, Veach 7); Maquoketa 25 (Sybesma 7). Turnovers -- Central DeWitt 15, Maquoketa 19. Total fouls -- Central DeWitt 25, Maquoketa 21. Fouled out -- Central DeWitt (Swanson). Technical foul -- Central DeWitt bench.
Bellevue 65, North Cedar 26
NORTH CEDAR -- Sam Koth 0 0-0 2 0, Fiona Raney 4 0-0 1 12, Kiley Chapman 0 0-0 0 0, Aubrie Pruess 0 0-0 0 0, Paige Rouse 0 0-0 0 0, Jenna Syring 2 0-0 1 4, Nicole Sander 3 1-4 3 9, Kayla Syring 0 1-2 4 1, Sarah Hansen 0 0-0 0 0, Hailey Fall 0 0-0 0 0, Kendall Smith 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 9 2-6 11 26
BELLEVUE -- Kailey Miller 0 0-0 2 0, Julianna Penniston 0 0-0 0 0, Mariah Hueneke 0 0-0 0 0, Alyssa Rubel 1 0-0 1 3, Lindsey Banowetz 8 2-4 2 19, Teresa Paulsen 4 2-3 2 10, Maddie Schmidt 1 0-0 0 3, Audrey Wedeking 1 0-0 0 2, Brianna Laughlin 3 0-0 1 6, Giana Michels 4 3-4 2 14, Anna Dunne 0 0-0 0 0, Sally Paulsen 4 0-0 1 8. Totals 26 7-11 11 65
North Cedar;8;6;9;3;--;26
Bellevue;7;29;8;21;--;65
3-point goals -- North Cedar 6 (Raney 4, Sander 2); Bellevue 6 (Michels 3, Rubel, Banowetz, Schmidt)
Boys swimming
Moline 127, Davenport Central 43
200 medley -- 1. Moline (Austin Morris, Peter Son, Evan Juarez, Remi Greko) 1:41.86; 2. Moline (Derek Burgin, Adam Klumb, Peter Adams, Henry Neff) 1:49.45; 3. Central (Will Rolfstad, Wyatt Land, Kyle Hopewell, Will Reemtsma) 1:49.89.
200 free -- 1. Henry Van Note (M), 1:55.34; 2. Steven Klumb (M), 1:56.81; 3. Max Wetteland (DC), 2:01.53.
200 IM -- 1. Austin Morris (M), 2:01.44; 2. Peter Son (M), 2:04.56; 3. Wyatt Land (DC), 2:16.77.
50 free -- 1. Remi Greko (M), 22.67; 2. Evan Juarez (M), 24.00; 3. Peter Adams (M), 24.74
1 mtr diving -- 1. Raymond Wiese (M), 182.15
100 butterfly -- 1. Austin Morris (M), 53.45; 2. Kyle Hopewell (DC), 53.70; 3. Peter Adams (M), 1:00.66.
100 free -- 1. Derek Burgin (M), 51.57; 2. Will Rolfstad (DC), 53.27; 3. Henry Neff (M), 54.20.
500 free -- 1. Henry Van Note (M), 5:07.60; 2. Remi Greko (M), 5:07.76; 3. Steven Klumb (M), 5:10.86.
200 free relay -- 1. Moline (Evan Juarez, Peter Adams, Phineas Van Vooren, Steven Klumb) 1:37.06; 2. Moline (Adam Klumb, Max Reid, Colin Perry, Henry Van Note) 1:42.01; 3. Central (Will Reemtsma, Xavier Cummins, Keegan Tolle, Max Wetteland) 1:43.13.
100 backstroke -- 1. Peter Son (M), 57.07; 2. Kyle Hopewell (DC), 59.91; 3. Will Rolfstad (DC), 1:00.20.
100 breaststroke -- 1. Adam Klumb (M), 1:07.63; 2. Evan Juarez (M), 1:09.44; 3. Max Reid (M), 1:17.07.
400 free relay -- 1. Moline (Austin Morris, Remi Greko, Derek Burgin, Peter Son) 3:25.36; 2. Central (Max Wetteland, Myatt Land, Kyle Hopewell, Will Rolfstad) 3:38.35; 3. Moline (Henry Van Note, Phineas Van Vooren, Steven Klumb, Henry Neff) 3:40.66.
Wrestling
West Carroll 57, Durant 18
113 -- Miguel Watkins (WC) won by forfeit. 120 -- Briar Nevills (WC) pinned Josh Maiella, 2:50. 126 -- Trapper Hartman (WC) won by forfeit. 132 -- Ian McCombie (WC) won by forfeit. 138 -- Matthew Neudal (D) pinned Ethan Dertz, 1:15. 145 -- Mason Manning (D) won by forfeit. 152 -- Bishop Groezinger (WC) pinned Austin Dodd, 0:25. 160 -- Ty Hartson (WC) won by forfeit. 170 -- Cam Simpson (WC) dec. Grant McCorkle, 12-7. 182 -- Daltin Coyer (WC) pinned Corey Lemm, 3:10. 195 -- Eli Dertz (WC) pinned Nick Upman, 2:14. 220 -- RJ Cianciarulo (WC) won by forfeit
West Carroll 48, Polo 24
106 -- Miguel Watkins (WC) pinned Noah Lindquist, 1:35. 113 -- Briar Nevills (WC) won by forfeit. 120 -- Connor Eubanks (Polo) dec. Trapper Hartman, 8-7. 126 -- Ethan Doty (WC) pinned Nicholas Cain, 1:15. 132 -- Noah Johnson (Polo) pinned Ian McCombie, 2:38. 138 -- Wyatt Queckboerner (Polo) pinned Ethan Dertz, 5:30. 145 -- Alex Davies (Polo) won by forfeit. 152 -- Bishop Groezinger (WC) pinned Devonte King-Black, 3:02. 160 -- Marcus McKenna (Polo) dec. Kelden McCombie, 10-3. 170 -- Camren Simpson (WC) pinned Lane Lindquist, 3:41. 182 -- Eli Dertz (WC) pinned Mason McKenna, 0:38. 220 -- RJ Cianciarulo (WC) pinned Joel Ludwig, 1:15. 285 -- Chase Bentley (WC) won by forfeit.
Boys bowling
Davenport Central 3083, Muscatine 2779
Davenport Central -- Josh Allen 458, Jacob Hunt 424, Kevin Wyatt 401, Conor Walsh 386, Jayce Jewell 365. Baker 243-237-168-204-197--1049. Totals 2034-1049--3083
Muscatine -- Noah Miller 412, Marcus Madsen 408, Caleb Sterbenz 401, Carter Riley 397, Dawson Douglas 347. Baker 180-168-135-143-188--814. Totals 1965-814--2779
JV -- Davenport Central 2193, Muscatine 1772