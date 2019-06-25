Baseball
Tuesday's scores
Metro
Pleasant Valley 3-4, Bettendorf 0-5
Assumption 5-10, Davenport Central 2-2
Iowa City West 5, Davenport West 1
Area
Camanche 4, West Liberty 3
First game
Assumption;100;001;3;--;5;4;4
Dav. Central;011;000;0;--;2;1;4
Nick Gottilla and Jayson Willers. Will Fleming, Donny Jestel (6), Anthony Smith (7), Will Kranz (7) and Zach Wirt. WP -- Gottilla (5-0). LP -- Smith (1-3). HR -- Assumption, Seth Adrian. RBI -- Assumption, Adrian, Nate Schlichting, Jeremy McIntosh, Tyler Kulhanek; Central, Josh Hann, Tim Johnson.
Second game
Assumption;100;133;2;--;10;14;3
Dav. Central;200;000;0;--;2;4;4
Brandon Schlichting and Jayson Willers. Mason Gersdorf, Donny Jestel (3), Anthony Smith (4), Adam Hegland (6), Brady Kakert (7) and Zach Wirt. WP -- Schlichting (5-0). LP -- Smith (1-4). Two or more hits -- Assumption, Seth Adrian 3, Nate Schlichting 3, Nick Gottilla, Brandon Schlichting; Central, Josh Hann. 2B -- Assumption, Adrian 3; N. Schlichting; Central, Adin DeLaRosa. 3B -- Assumption, Gottilla. RBI -- Assumption, Adrian 3, Noah Weiman 3, N. Schlichting 2; Central, Hann.
Records: Assumption 18-3, 12-0 MAC; Central 7-9, 5-5.
Pleasant Valley 3-4, Bettendorf 0-5
First game
Bettendorf;000;000;0;--;0;4;2
Pleasant Valley;100;200;X;--;3;9;0
Ashton Westphall, Brandon Richards (6) and Zach Kipp; Jack Young and Eric Clifton. WP -- Young (4-1). LP -- Westphall (1-4). Two or more hits -- PV, Young, Clifton, Jose Lara. 2B -- PV, Lara. 3B -- PV, Lara. RBIs -- PV, Lara, Young, Peyton Lindmark.
Second game (8 inn.)
Bettendorf;004;000;01;--;5;3;0
Pleasant Valley;110;100;10;--;4;6;2
Carter Furness, Andrew Wall (7) and Carter Lenning; Matthew Meyer, Seth Clausen (3), AJ Bynum (6), Barrett Lindmark (8) and Eric Clifton. WP -- Wall (2-0). LP -- Lindmark (1-1). Two or more hits -- Bett, Trevor Feller; PV, Jose Lara. 2B -- PV, Lara. RBIs -- Bett, Adam Kistis 2, Adam Like, Sam Schluensen, Ashton Westphall; PV, Jack Young 2, Peyton Lindmark, Max Slavens.
Team records -- Bettendorf 5-12, 4-6 MAC; Pleasant Valley 12-9, 8-4
Softball
Tuesday's scores
Metro
Burlington 6-0, North Scott 2-5
Assumption 7, Camanche 0
Davenport North 10-12, Tipton 0-0
Area
Durant 5, Anamosa 1
Central DeWitt 5, Northeast 1
Assumption 7, Camanche 0
Assumption;000;210;4;--;7;10;0
Camanche;000;000;0;--;0;0;1
Allie Timmons and Anna Wolhers; Abby Stock, Tarah Wehde (7) and Madi Parson. WP -- Timmons (18-0); LP -- Stock (12-3). Two or more hits -- Assumption (Wohlers 3, Gracie Jevyak, Emma Johnson, Timmons). 2B -- Assumption (Wohlers, Timmons, Jevyak). HR -- Assumption (Jevyak). RBI -- Assumption (Jevyak 4, Wohlers, Nicole Yoder, Paige Madden).
Team records -- Assumption 27-1; Camanche 24-5
Central DeWitt 5, Northeast 1
Northeast;010;000;0;--;1;3;3
Central DeWitt;300;002;x;--;5;10;0
WP -- Mya Cavanagh. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits -- NE, Audrey Morris; CD, Katie Fox, Morgan Machovec. 2B -- CD, Morris. HR -- CD, Makenzie Rosenboom. RBI -- NE, Valerie Spooner; CD, Cavanagh, Machovec, Rosenboom, Hannah Palzkill.
Burlington 6-2, North Scott 2-5
Game 1
Burlington;040;001;1;--;6;5;0
North Scott;000;001;1;--;2;6;1
WP: Adessa Brandenburg. LP: Ashlynn Shannon. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Bryanna Mehaffy; North Scott, Sam Lee. HR -- Burlington, Makaylin Powers. RBIs -- Burlington, Powers 3, Mehaffy; North Scott - Kate Hayes, Rachel Anderson.
Game 2
Burlington;000;000;0;--;0;5;2
North Scott 000;230;X;--;5;9;1
WP: Ryann Cheek. LP: Makaylin Powers. Two or more hits: North Scott, Kate Hayes 2. 2B -- North Scott, Hayes, Lee. RBIs -- North Scott, Hayes 2, Drew Lewis, Cheek, Taylor Robertson.