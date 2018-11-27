Boys basketball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54, Clinton 22
Davenport Central 68, Dubuque Hempstead 62
Big Six
Alleman 50, Kewanee 37
Iowa area
Monticello 63, Bellevue 53
West Branch 77, Durant 52
Northeast 81, North Cedar 37
Iowa City Regina 66, Tipton 64
Camanche 78, Wilton 37
Central DeWitt at Clear Creek Amana, no report
Edgewood-Colesburg 53, Midland 32
Maquoketa 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 42
Prince of Peace 48, Alburnett 33
Central City 52, Bellevue Marquette 47
North Linn 90, Calamus-Wheatland 63
Springville at Easton Valley, no report
WACO 43, Wapello 32
Mediapolis at Columbus, no report
Illinois area
Monmouth-Roseville 65, Mercer County 60
Monmouth-Roseville -- Olson 0 0-0 0 0, J. Skinner 1 1-2 3 3, Kane 0 0-0 2 0, Fletcher 1 2-2 0 4, Ayala 4 0-0 3 12, Ja. Skinner 2 0-0 4 4, Heinrich 5 2-5 2 13, Sells 4 7-13 2 15, Johnston 3 0-0 1 6, Thomas 3 2-3 4 8. Totals 23 14-25 21 65
Mercer County -- Ott 0 0-0 0 0, Tristan Essig 1 0-0 1 2, King 8 4-6 1 21, Garrett 1 4-4 2 6, Trey Essig 2 1-2 3 5, Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Rillie 0 1-2 1 1, Crawley 1 0-2 4 2, Holtschlag 0 0-0 4 0, Sharp 8 0-2 2 23. Totals 21 10-18 18 60
Monmouth-Roseville;17;9;19;20;--;65
Mercer County;12;19;18;11;--;60
3-point goals -- Monmouth-Roseville 5 (Ayala 4, Heinrich); Mercer County 8 (Sharp 7, King)
Northeast 81, North Cedar 37
North Cedar -- Keon McCullough 2 0-0 4 6, Jon Scheer 0 0-0 3 0, Tyler Alexander 4 0-3 3 8, Logan Thimmes 2 1-2 4 5, Ethan Sahr 1 0-0 0 3, Austin Hunwardsen 1 3-3 3 5, Gage Walshire 0 4-8 2 4, James Garner 0 0-4 2 0, Alex Woodward 1 0-0 4 2, Cole Kamsling 0 0-1 1 0, Brady Burrum 1 0-0 0 2, Caden Wendt 1 0-0 4 2. Totals 13 8-21 30 37
Northeast -- Dawson Rickords 1 1-2 2 4, Riley Wolfe 0 0-0 0 0, Dakota Stevenson 4 6-7 2 15, Braeden Hoyer 8 5-5 3 21, Cade Hughes 0 1-2 0 1, Jaren Rathje 1 3-4 1 5, Grant Rickertsen 3 3-4 0 9, Trey McAleer 2 0-2 2 4, Brock Junge 0 0-0 0 0, Connor Petersen 1 1-2 0 3, Dawson Stoll 4 5-7 3 15, Judd Swanton 0 0-0 2 0, Atzin Dondiego 0 2-4 1 2, Carter Pataska 0 2-2 2 2. Totals 24 29-41 18 81
North Cedar;14;9;6;8;--;37
Northeast;23;15;27;16;--;81
3-point goals -- North Cedar 3 (McCullough 2, Sahr); Northeast 4 (Stoll 2, Rickords, Stevenson)
Camanche 78, Wilton 37
Wilton -- Garrett Bohnsack 0 0-0 4 0, Jared Townsend 3 11-11 3 17, Brock Hartley 0 2-2 2 2, Chase Miller 3 2-5 0 8, Ashton Stoelk 4 0-0 3 8, Isaac Hunter 0 0-0 0 0, Ronen Santiago 0 0-0 1 0, Charles Martin 0 0-0 1 0, AJ Bosten 0 0-0 0 0, Jackson Hull 1 0-0 1 2, Buddy Darting 0 0-2 1 0. Totals 11 15-20 16 37
Camanche -- Ethan Buckley 1 0-0 1 2, Caleb Delzell 6 0-0 2 14, Logan Shaw 1 1-3 0 3, Zach Erwin 1 0-0 0 2, Cam Soenksen 10 4-6 1 32, Jaxon White 4 3-3 2 11, Brayden Lodge 1 0-0 0 2, Dylan Darsidan 1 0-0 0 2, Kyle Deweerdt 1 0-0 1 3, Zayne Feller 3 1-1 1 7, Payton Draper 0 0-0 2 0, Calvin Ottens 1 0-0 5 2. Totals 29 9-13 18 78
Wilton;6;11;6;14;--;37
Camanche;25;26;19;8;--;78
3-point goals -- Camanche 11 (Soenksen 8, Delzell 2, Deweerdt). Fouled out -- Camanche (Draper)
Girls basketball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Assumption 46, Muscatine 35
Bettendorf 56, Davenport North 54
Clinton 55, Davenport West 10
North Scott 66, Burlington 19
Pleasant Valley 72, Davenport Central 45
Big Six
Geneseo 55, Alleman 36
Iowa area
Bellevue 41, Monticello 31
West Branch 76, Durant 43
Mid-Prairie 54, West Liberty 40
Wilton 58, Camanche 43
North Cedar at Northeast, no report
Iowa City Regina 57, Tipton 55
Maquoketa 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 25
Central DeWitt 46, Clear Creek Amana 41
Alburnett 54, Prince of Peace 44
Bellevue Marquette 61, Central City 48
Springville at Easton Valley, no report
Midland 41, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
North Linn 72, Calamus-Wheatland 26
Wapello 44, WACO 23
Mediapolis at Columbus, no report
Bettendorf 56, North 54
BETTENDORF (3-0) -- Grace McKenzie 1-10 1-2 3, Allie Brownson 2-5 0-1 6, Maggie Erpelding 4-8 3-8 12, Emma Dennison 2-7 0-0 4, Kylie Wroblewski 12-16 2-4 26, Ashley Fountain 1-4 2-2 5, Kaalyn Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Emilie Gist 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Schweizer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 8-17 56
NORTH (0-2) -- Anne Awour 3-4 2-2 8, Bailey Ortega 4-11 0-1 11, Bella Sims 2-14 3-4 7, Camry Dillie 1-18 1-1 3, Reese Ranum 5-8 1-2 12, Ivy Wilmington 5-12 0-0 11, Lindsey Broders 1-3 0-0 2, Jordan Burch 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-70 7-10 54
Bettendorf;15;8;17;16;--;56
North;12;12;14;16;--;54
Three-point goals -- Bettendorf 4-13 (Brownson 2-3, Erpelding 1-3, Fountain 1-2, McKenzie 0-5); North 5-26 (Ortega 3-7, Wilmington 1-4, Ranum 1-2, Dillie 0-10, Sims 0-3). Rebounds -- Bettendorf 43 (Wroblewski 21, Petersen 5, McKenzie 5); North 36 (Awour 8, Wilmington 6, Dillie 6). Turnovers -- Bettendorf 15, North 8. Team fouls -- Bettendorf 12, North 16. Fouled out -- Bettendorf (none); North (Ortega).
Davenport Assumption 46, Muscatine 35
Assumption – Olivia Wardlow 5-10 6-6 16, Katie Anderson 3-9 0-0 8, Anna Wohlers 2-5 1-2 5, Corey Whitlock 3-6 0-0 6, Allie Timmons 2-8 1-2 5, Dawsen Dorsey 1-1 1-3 3, Sully Kelly 1-1 0-0 2, Lauren Herrig 0-2 0-2 0. Totals: 17-42 9-14 45.
Muscatine – Zoey Long 5-11 0-0 14, Macey Rogers 4-8 2-2 12, Alicia Garcia 3-11 0-2 7, Emily Woepking 1-3 0-0 2, Kendra Eller 0-2 0-0 0, Averi Eagle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-35 2-4 35.
Assumption;4;8;12;22;--;46
Muscatine;5;14;8;8;--;35
3-point goals – Muscatine 7-23 (Long 4-8, Rogers 2-4, Garcia 1-7, Eller 0-2, Woepking 0-1, Eagle 0-1). Assumption 3-10 (Anderson 2-4, Wohlers 1-1). Turnovers: Muscatine 22, Assumption 14. Fouled out: None
Pleasant Valley 72, Davenport Central 45
Pleasant Valley -- Adrea Arthofer 2 1-1 2 5, Carli Spelhaug 10 0-2 1 24, Jessi Meyer 0 0-0 0 0, Julia Hillman 2 0-0 0 4, Riley Gau 1 0-0 0 3, Mallory Lafever 0 0-0 1 0, Ellie Scranton 0 0-0 0 0, Addie Kirkhoff 1 0-0 0 3, Macy Beinborn 4 5-6 2 15, Anna Griffin 2 0-0 3 4, Sydney Dolphin 0 0-0 0 0, Ilah Perez-Johnson 4 0-0 1 8, Riley Vice 2 2-2 3 6. Totals 28 8-11 13 72
Davenport Central -- Kariana Lohf 0 4-4 5 7, Nacari Bryant 1 1-5 2 3, McKenna Moore 5 2-2 3 14, Sydney George 1 2-2 0 4, Renee Clemensen 0 0-0 0 0, Mackenzie Brown 0 0-0 0 0, Dazianna Ford 4 1-2 3 9, Brynn Davis 0 0-0 0 0, Angelique Taylor 3 2-2 2 8. Totals 14 12-17 15 45
Pleasant Valley;22;17;20;13;--;72
Davenport Central;10;7;10;18;--;45
3-point goals -- Pleasant Valley 8 (Spelhaug 4, Beinborn 2, Kirkhoff, Gau); Davenport Central 2 (Moore 2)
Wapello 44, Waco 23
Waco -- Ashleigh Hallet 0 0-0 0 0, Molly McLaughlin 0 0-0 0 0, Morgan Graber 1 1-4 1 3, Grace Conwell 1 0-0 1 2, Clara Schmitz 0 2-2 3 2, Laney Graber 1 0-0 1 2, Mayson Lee 0 1-2 3 1, Nadiyah Brown 6 1-2 0 13, Aubri Garnsey 0 0-0 5 0, Kristin Conley 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 9 5-10 16 23
Wapello -- Sammy Ewart 1 1-4 0 3, Leigha Weyrick 0 0-0 0 0, Holly Massner 4 1-2 0 11, Eryka Dickey 4 3-4 2 11, Brekyn Mears 1 2-3 4 4, Emma Reid 4 2-2 1 10, Mady Reid 2 0-0 1 5, Lindsey Massner 0 0-0 0 0, Paige Klinedinst 0 0-1 0 0, Toni Bohlen 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 16 9-16 9 44
Waco;5;9;4;5;--;23
Wapello;14;9;12;9;--;44
3-point goals -- Wapello 3 (Holly Massner 2, Mady Reid). Fouled out -- Waco (Garnsey)
Wilton 58, Camanche 43
Wilton -- Linsey Ford 2 0-0 2 4, Kortney Drake 4 2-4 3 10, Chloe Wells 1 1-1 1 3, Emily Lange 9 1-2 1 21, Aubrey Putnam 6 3-4 3 15, Peyton Souhrada 0 0-0 1 0, Kelsey Drake 2 1-2 3 5. Totals 24 8-13 14 58
Camanche -- Camaryn Carstensen 2 0-0 2 6, Madi Parson 5 0-1 2 11, Tarah Wehde 3 0-1 2 6, Hanna Nissen 2 2-2 4 7, Kamryn Vogel 2 0-0 4 5, Emy Seeser 3 0-1 0 8, Lauren Snyder 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 17 2-5 16 43
Wilton;7;22;12;17;--;58
Camanche;19;8;4;12;--;43
3-point goals -- Wilton 2 (Lange 2); Camanche 7 (Seeser 2, Camaryn Carstensen 2, Parson, Nissen)