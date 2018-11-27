Try 3 months for $3

Boys basketball

Tuesday's scores

MAC

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54, Clinton 22

Davenport Central 68, Dubuque Hempstead 62

Big Six

Alleman 50, Kewanee 37

Iowa area

Monticello 63, Bellevue 53

West Branch 77, Durant 52

Northeast 81, North Cedar 37

Iowa City Regina 66, Tipton 64

Camanche 78, Wilton 37

Central DeWitt at Clear Creek Amana, no report

Edgewood-Colesburg 53, Midland 32

Maquoketa 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Prince of Peace 48, Alburnett 33

Central City 52, Bellevue Marquette 47

North Linn 90, Calamus-Wheatland 63

Springville at Easton Valley, no report

WACO 43, Wapello 32

Mediapolis at Columbus, no report

Illinois area

Monmouth-Roseville 65, Mercer County 60

Monmouth-Roseville -- Olson 0 0-0 0 0, J. Skinner 1 1-2 3 3, Kane 0 0-0 2 0, Fletcher 1 2-2 0 4, Ayala 4 0-0 3 12, Ja. Skinner 2 0-0 4 4, Heinrich 5 2-5 2 13, Sells 4 7-13 2 15, Johnston 3 0-0 1 6, Thomas 3 2-3 4 8. Totals 23 14-25 21 65

Mercer County -- Ott 0 0-0 0 0, Tristan Essig 1 0-0 1 2, King 8 4-6 1 21, Garrett 1 4-4 2 6, Trey Essig 2 1-2 3 5, Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Rillie 0 1-2 1 1, Crawley 1 0-2 4 2, Holtschlag 0 0-0 4 0, Sharp 8 0-2 2 23. Totals 21 10-18 18 60

Monmouth-Roseville;17;9;19;20;--;65

Mercer County;12;19;18;11;--;60

3-point goals -- Monmouth-Roseville 5 (Ayala 4, Heinrich); Mercer County 8 (Sharp 7, King)

Northeast 81, North Cedar 37

North Cedar -- Keon McCullough 2 0-0 4 6, Jon Scheer 0 0-0 3 0, Tyler Alexander 4 0-3 3 8, Logan Thimmes 2 1-2 4 5, Ethan Sahr 1 0-0 0 3, Austin Hunwardsen 1 3-3 3 5, Gage Walshire 0 4-8 2 4, James Garner 0 0-4 2 0, Alex Woodward 1 0-0 4 2, Cole Kamsling 0 0-1 1 0, Brady Burrum 1 0-0 0 2, Caden Wendt 1 0-0 4 2. Totals 13 8-21 30 37

Northeast -- Dawson Rickords 1 1-2 2 4, Riley Wolfe 0 0-0 0 0, Dakota Stevenson 4 6-7 2 15, Braeden Hoyer 8 5-5 3 21, Cade Hughes 0 1-2 0 1, Jaren Rathje 1 3-4 1 5, Grant Rickertsen 3 3-4 0 9, Trey McAleer 2 0-2 2 4, Brock Junge 0 0-0 0 0, Connor Petersen 1 1-2 0 3, Dawson Stoll 4 5-7 3 15, Judd Swanton 0 0-0 2 0, Atzin Dondiego 0 2-4 1 2, Carter Pataska 0 2-2 2 2. Totals 24 29-41 18 81

North Cedar;14;9;6;8;--;37

Northeast;23;15;27;16;--;81

3-point goals -- North Cedar 3 (McCullough 2, Sahr); Northeast 4 (Stoll 2, Rickords, Stevenson)

Camanche 78, Wilton 37

Wilton -- Garrett Bohnsack 0 0-0 4 0, Jared Townsend 3 11-11 3 17, Brock Hartley 0 2-2 2 2, Chase Miller 3 2-5 0 8, Ashton Stoelk 4 0-0 3 8, Isaac Hunter 0 0-0 0 0, Ronen Santiago 0 0-0 1 0, Charles Martin 0 0-0 1 0, AJ Bosten 0 0-0 0 0, Jackson Hull 1 0-0 1 2, Buddy Darting 0 0-2 1 0. Totals 11 15-20 16 37

Camanche -- Ethan Buckley 1 0-0 1 2, Caleb Delzell 6 0-0 2 14, Logan Shaw 1 1-3 0 3, Zach Erwin 1 0-0 0 2, Cam Soenksen 10 4-6 1 32, Jaxon White 4 3-3 2 11, Brayden Lodge 1 0-0 0 2, Dylan Darsidan 1 0-0 0 2, Kyle Deweerdt 1 0-0 1 3, Zayne Feller 3 1-1 1 7, Payton Draper 0 0-0 2 0, Calvin Ottens 1 0-0 5 2. Totals 29 9-13 18 78

Wilton;6;11;6;14;--;37

Camanche;25;26;19;8;--;78

3-point goals -- Camanche 11 (Soenksen 8, Delzell 2, Deweerdt). Fouled out -- Camanche (Draper)

Girls basketball

Tuesday's scores

MAC

Assumption 46, Muscatine 35

Bettendorf 56, Davenport North 54

Clinton 55, Davenport West 10

North Scott 66, Burlington 19

Pleasant Valley 72, Davenport Central 45

Big Six

Geneseo 55, Alleman 36

Iowa area

Bellevue 41, Monticello 31

West Branch 76, Durant 43

Mid-Prairie 54, West Liberty 40

Wilton 58, Camanche 43

North Cedar at Northeast, no report

Iowa City Regina 57, Tipton 55

Maquoketa 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 25

Central DeWitt 46, Clear Creek Amana 41

Alburnett 54, Prince of Peace 44

Bellevue Marquette 61, Central City 48

Springville at Easton Valley, no report

Midland 41, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

North Linn 72, Calamus-Wheatland 26

Wapello 44, WACO 23

Mediapolis at Columbus, no report

Bettendorf 56, North 54

BETTENDORF (3-0) -- Grace McKenzie 1-10 1-2 3, Allie Brownson 2-5 0-1 6, Maggie Erpelding 4-8 3-8 12, Emma Dennison 2-7 0-0 4, Kylie Wroblewski 12-16 2-4 26, Ashley Fountain 1-4 2-2 5, Kaalyn Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Emilie Gist 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Schweizer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 8-17 56

NORTH (0-2) -- Anne Awour 3-4 2-2 8, Bailey Ortega 4-11 0-1 11, Bella Sims 2-14 3-4 7, Camry Dillie 1-18 1-1 3, Reese Ranum 5-8 1-2 12, Ivy Wilmington 5-12 0-0 11, Lindsey Broders 1-3 0-0 2, Jordan Burch 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-70 7-10 54

Bettendorf;15;8;17;16;--;56

North;12;12;14;16;--;54

Three-point goals -- Bettendorf 4-13 (Brownson 2-3, Erpelding 1-3, Fountain 1-2, McKenzie 0-5); North 5-26 (Ortega 3-7, Wilmington 1-4, Ranum 1-2, Dillie 0-10, Sims 0-3). Rebounds -- Bettendorf 43 (Wroblewski 21, Petersen 5, McKenzie 5); North 36 (Awour 8, Wilmington 6, Dillie 6). Turnovers -- Bettendorf 15, North 8. Team fouls -- Bettendorf 12, North 16. Fouled out -- Bettendorf (none); North (Ortega).

Davenport Assumption 46, Muscatine 35

Assumption – Olivia Wardlow 5-10 6-6 16, Katie Anderson 3-9 0-0 8, Anna Wohlers 2-5 1-2 5, Corey Whitlock 3-6 0-0 6, Allie Timmons 2-8 1-2 5, Dawsen Dorsey 1-1 1-3 3, Sully Kelly 1-1 0-0 2, Lauren Herrig 0-2 0-2 0. Totals: 17-42 9-14 45.

Muscatine – Zoey Long 5-11 0-0 14, Macey Rogers 4-8 2-2 12, Alicia Garcia 3-11 0-2 7, Emily Woepking 1-3 0-0 2, Kendra Eller 0-2 0-0 0, Averi Eagle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-35 2-4 35.

Assumption;4;8;12;22;--;46

Muscatine;5;14;8;8;--;35

3-point goals – Muscatine 7-23 (Long 4-8, Rogers 2-4, Garcia 1-7, Eller 0-2, Woepking 0-1, Eagle 0-1). Assumption 3-10 (Anderson 2-4, Wohlers 1-1). Turnovers: Muscatine 22, Assumption 14. Fouled out: None

Pleasant Valley 72, Davenport Central 45

Pleasant Valley -- Adrea Arthofer 2 1-1 2 5, Carli Spelhaug 10 0-2 1 24, Jessi Meyer 0 0-0 0 0, Julia Hillman 2 0-0 0 4, Riley Gau 1 0-0 0 3, Mallory Lafever 0 0-0 1 0, Ellie Scranton 0 0-0 0 0, Addie Kirkhoff 1 0-0 0 3, Macy Beinborn 4 5-6 2 15, Anna Griffin 2 0-0 3 4, Sydney Dolphin 0 0-0 0 0, Ilah Perez-Johnson 4 0-0 1 8, Riley Vice 2 2-2 3 6. Totals 28 8-11 13 72

Davenport Central -- Kariana Lohf 0 4-4 5 7, Nacari Bryant 1 1-5 2 3, McKenna Moore 5 2-2 3 14, Sydney George 1 2-2 0 4, Renee Clemensen 0 0-0 0 0, Mackenzie Brown 0 0-0 0 0, Dazianna Ford 4 1-2 3 9, Brynn Davis 0 0-0 0 0, Angelique Taylor 3 2-2 2 8. Totals 14 12-17 15 45

Pleasant Valley;22;17;20;13;--;72

Davenport Central;10;7;10;18;--;45

3-point goals -- Pleasant Valley 8 (Spelhaug 4, Beinborn 2, Kirkhoff, Gau); Davenport Central 2 (Moore 2)

Wapello 44, Waco 23

Waco -- Ashleigh Hallet 0 0-0 0 0, Molly McLaughlin 0 0-0 0 0, Morgan Graber 1 1-4 1 3, Grace Conwell 1 0-0 1 2, Clara Schmitz 0 2-2 3 2, Laney Graber 1 0-0 1 2, Mayson Lee 0 1-2 3 1, Nadiyah Brown 6 1-2 0 13, Aubri Garnsey 0 0-0 5 0, Kristin Conley 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 9 5-10 16 23

Wapello -- Sammy Ewart 1 1-4 0 3, Leigha Weyrick 0 0-0 0 0, Holly Massner 4 1-2 0 11, Eryka Dickey 4 3-4 2 11, Brekyn Mears 1 2-3 4 4, Emma Reid 4 2-2 1 10, Mady Reid 2 0-0 1 5, Lindsey Massner 0 0-0 0 0, Paige Klinedinst 0 0-1 0 0, Toni Bohlen 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 16 9-16 9 44

Waco;5;9;4;5;--;23

Wapello;14;9;12;9;--;44

3-point goals -- Wapello 3 (Holly Massner 2, Mady Reid). Fouled out -- Waco (Garnsey) 

Wilton 58, Camanche 43

Wilton -- Linsey Ford 2 0-0 2 4, Kortney Drake 4 2-4 3 10, Chloe Wells 1 1-1 1 3, Emily Lange 9 1-2 1 21, Aubrey Putnam 6 3-4 3 15, Peyton Souhrada 0 0-0 1 0, Kelsey Drake 2 1-2 3 5. Totals 24 8-13 14 58

Camanche -- Camaryn Carstensen 2 0-0 2 6, Madi Parson 5 0-1 2 11, Tarah Wehde 3 0-1 2 6, Hanna Nissen 2 2-2 4 7, Kamryn Vogel 2 0-0 4 5, Emy Seeser 3 0-1 0 8, Lauren Snyder 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 17 2-5 16 43 

Wilton;7;22;12;17;--;58

Camanche;19;8;4;12;--;43

3-point goals -- Wilton 2 (Lange 2); Camanche 7 (Seeser 2, Camaryn Carstensen 2, Parson, Nissen) 

