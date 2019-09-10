Football
Week 3 schedule
Iowa metro
Thursday's game
Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0) at Assumption (2-0)
Friday's games
Clinton (0-2) at Burlington (0-2)
Davenport Central (1-1) at Davenport North (1-1)
Davenport West (2-0) at Muscatine (0-2)
Dubuque Hempstead (1-1) at Bettendorf (2-0)
Pleasant Valley (0-2) at North Scott (2-0)
Big Six
Friday's games
Alleman (0-2) at Sterling (2-0)
Geneseo (2-0) at Galesburg (1-1)
Quincy (1-1) at United Township (1-1)
Rock Island (1-1) at Moline (1-1)
Iowa area
Friday's games
Camanche (2-0) at North Cedar (1-1)
Central Elkader (0-2) at Easton Valley (2-0)
Columbus Community (1-2) at Louisa-Muscatine (1-1)
Dubuque Wahlert (1-1) at Central DeWitt (1-1)
Durant (1-1) at Tipton (1-1)
Independence (2-0) at Maquoketa (2-0)
Midland (2-0) at Turkey Valley (2-0)
Mid-Prairie (1-1) at Wilton (1-1)
Monticello (2-0) at Bellevue (0-2)
Northeast (0-2) at Wapello (1-1)
West Liberty (0-2) at Anamosa (0-2)
Illinois area
Friday's games
Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0) at Monmouth United (0-2)
Bureau Valley (0-2) at Fulton (1-1)
Eastland-Pearl City (0-2) at West Carroll (2-0)
Mid-County (1-1) at Ridgewood (2-0)
Morrison (2-0) at Riverdale (1-1)
Rockridge (2-0) at Orion (2-0)
Stark County (1-1) at Mercer County (1-1)
Sterling Newman (2-0) at Kewanee (1-1)
Saturday's game
Erie-Prophetstown (1-1) at Sherrard (0-2), 2 p.m.
Iowa AP poll
Here are the latest rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. WDM Valley (5);2-0;91;4
2. Ankeny Centennial (4);2-0;87;2
3. Cedar Falls (1);2-0;80;3
4. Dowling Catholic;1-1;71;1
5. Bettendorf;2-0;67;5
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-0;45;7
7. Fort Dodge;2-0;40;T8
8. Ankeny;1-1;25;10
9. Southeast Polk;1-1;14;NR
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie;2-0;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 6; Sioux City East 4; Waukee 4; Dubuque Senior 3; Marshalltown 2; Waterloo West 1; Johnston 1.
Class 3A
1. Western Dubuque (4);2-0;93;2
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6);2-0;90;1
3. North Scott;2-0;73;4
4. Solon;2-0;68;3
5. C.B. Lewis Central;2-0;65;5
6. Pella;2-0;56;6
T7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;1-1;23;10
T7. Washington;2-0;23;T9
T9. Glenwood;2-0;14;NR
T9. Assumption;2-0;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Independence 10; Creston/Orient-Macksburg 9; Dallas Center-Grimes 6; Harlan 2; Keokuk 1; Mount Pleasant 1; Carlisle 1; Grinnell 1
Class 2A
1. Waukon (6);2-0;95;1
2. Clear Lake (4);2-0;93;2
3. Algona;2-0;78;3
4. Spirit Lake;2-0;62;4
5. Greene County;2-0;51;5
6. Waterloo Columbus;2-0;42;NR
7. Des Moines Christian;2-0;40;8
8. Benton Community;2-0;24;NR
9. Crestwood;1-1;14;10
T10. OABCIG;2-0;10;NR
T10. Monticello;2-0;10;NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8; Williamsburg 5; Camanche 4; Carroll Kuemper 4; West Marshall 4; Monroe PCM 3; Centerville 2; Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1
Class 1A
1. West Sioux (9);2-0;99;1
2. Dike-New Hartford (1);2-0;87;2
3. Van Meter;2-0;71;4
4. West Branch;2-0;70;3
5. West Lyon;2-0;55;5
6. South Central Calhoun;2-0;50;6
7. Treynor;2-0;40;8
8. Mediapolis;2-0;27;10
9. Western Christian;2-0;21;NR
10. Underwood;2-0;13;NR
Others receiving votes: North Linn 7; AC/GC 2; Mount Ayr 2; Pleasantville 2; Iowa City Regina 2; Jesup 1; Truro Interstate 35 1.
Class A
1. West Hancock (10);2-0;100;1
2. Edgewood-Colesburg;2-0;78;3
3. St. Ansgar;2-0;76;2
4. Wapsie Valley;2-0;71;4
5. Sloan, Westwood;2-0;60;5
6. North Tama;2-0;42;7
7. Grundy Center;2-0;39;9
8. Brooklyn, BGM;2-0;26;NR
9. MFL MarMac;2-0;15;NR
10. Alta;1-1;11;8
Others receiving votes: Highland Riverside 7; Algona Garrigan 6; LeMars Gehlen 5; South O'Brien 5; Tri-Center 4; Hudson 2; Eldon (Cardinal) 2; East Buchanan 1.
Class 8-Player
T1. Don Bosco (6);2-0;86;1
T1. New London (3);2-0;86;3
3. Remsen St. Mary's (1);2-0;79;4
4. Turkey Valley;2-0;62;5
5. Marengo Iowa Valley;2-0;56;6
6. Audubon;1-1;41;9
7. Montezuma;2-0;33;7
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard;2-0;26;NR
9. Fremont-Mills;1-1;14;2
10. Lenox;3-0;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Woodbine 12; Harris-Lake Park 11; Springville 7; Janesville 6; Wyoming Midland 6; Riceville 5; Easton Valley 3; Anita CAM 2; Glidden-Ralston 2.
Illinois AP Poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lincoln-Way East (11)
|2-0
|119
|1
|2. Homewood-Flossmoor
|2-0
|102
|2
|3. Loyola (1)
|1-1
|89
|3
|4. Gurnee Warren
|2-0
|85
|4
|5. Marist
|2-0
|68
|5
|6. Hinsdale Central
|2-0
|55
|7
|7. Minooka
|2-0
|44
|8
|8. Bolingbrook
|2-0
|32
|NR
|9. Oswego
|2-0
|29
|10
|10. Edwardsville
|1-1
|15
|6
You have free articles remaining.
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 10, Niles Notre Dame 5, Barrington 3, Waubonsie Valley 2, O'Fallon 1, Fremd 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8)
|2-0
|113
|1
|2. Glenbard West
|2-0
|93
|2
|3. Nazareth (3)
|2-0
|89
|3
|4. Brother Rice (1)
|2-0
|83
|4
|5. Batavia
|1-1
|61
|6
|6. Wheaton Warrenville South
|2-0
|56
|7
|7. Hononegah
|2-0
|35
|9
|8. Rolling Meadows
|2-0
|25
|T10
|9. DeKalb
|2-0
|22
|T10
|10. Hersey
|2-0
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 20, Normal Community 10, Benet 10, Conant 6, Jacobs 4, Maine West 4, Willowbrook 4, Wheaton North 2, Belleville West 1, Moline 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oak Lawn Richards (10)
|2-0
|124
|1
|2. Cary-Grove (3)
|2-0
|110
|T2
|3. Phillips
|2-0
|108
|T2
|4. Prairie Ridge
|2-0
|92
|4
|5. Crete-Monee
|2-0
|69
|5
|6. Chatham Glenwood
|2-0
|64
|7
|7. Providence
|2-0
|56
|6
|8. Peoria Central
|2-0
|34
|10
|9. Simeon
|0-1
|30
|9
|10. Kaneland
|2-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 8, Springfield 3, Normal West 3, Rock Island 2, Lemont 1, Antioch 1, Fenton 1,
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (13)
|2-0
|139
|1
|2. Montini (1)
|2-0
|127
|2
|3. Sterling
|2-0
|105
|T6
|4. St. Rita
|1-1
|83
|4
|5. Rockford Boylan
|2-0
|79
|8
|6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|1-1
|60
|3
|7. Sycamore
|1-1
|39
|5
|8. Hillcrest
|1-1
|38
|10
|9. Joliet Catholic
|0-2
|35
|T6
|10. St. Laurence
|1-1
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 11, Carbondale 9, Cahokia 8, Kankakee 5, Marion 4, Metamora 4, Glenbard South 4, Triad 2, Payton 1, Fenwick 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (13)
|2-0
|139
|1
|2. Rochester
|2-0
|120
|3
|3. Coal City (1)
|2-0
|117
|4
|4. Richmond-Burton
|2-0
|86
|5
|5. Bishop McNamara
|1-1
|65
|2
|6. Columbia
|2-0
|60
|6
|7. Stillman Valley
|2-0
|51
|10
|8. Taylorville
|2-0
|40
|7
|(tie) Effingham
|2-0
|40
|8
|10. Genoa-Kingston
|2-0
|28
|9
Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 10, Herscher 8, Mt. Zion 4, Fairbury Prairie Central 1, Freeburg 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsville (10)
|2-0
|143
|3
|2. Wilmington (5)
|2-0
|134
|5
|3. Byron
|1-1
|98
|1
|4. Lisle
|2-0
|76
|8
|5. Beardstown
|2-0
|61
|9
|6. Eureka
|1-1
|52
|2
|7. Fairfield
|2-0
|51
|10
|8. Nashville
|2-0
|50
|NR
|9. Vandalia
|2-0
|49
|NR
|10. Quincy Notre Dame
|2-0
|38
|NR
Others receiving votes: Monticello 22, Peotone 18, Princeton 11, Pana 6, Durand 6, Farmington 4, Carlinville 4, DuQuoin 1, Greenville 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12)
|2-0
|135
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth (1)
|2-0
|121
|2
|3. Clifton Central
|2-0
|105
|3
|4. Sterling Newman (1)
|2-0
|96
|5
|5. Decatur St. Teresa
|2-0
|92
|4
|6. Bismarck-Henning
|2-0
|68
|6
|7. Orion
|2-0
|54
|7
|8. Fieldcrest
|2-0
|42
|8
|9. Rockridge
|2-0
|30
|10
|10. Knoxville
|2-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Auburn 5, West Carroll 4, Eldorado 2, Illini West (Carthage) 1, Red Bud 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Forreston (7)
|2-0
|104
|1
|2. Lena-Winslow (4)
|2-0
|100
|2
|3. Tuscola
|2-0
|86
|3
|4. Moweaqua Central A&M
|2-0
|65
|4
|5. Aurora Christian
|2-0
|57
|6
|6. Camp Point Central
|2-0
|54
|5
|7. Annawan-Wethersfield
|2-0
|43
|7
|8. Arcola
|1-1
|29
|8
|9. Ottawa Marquette
|2-0
|26
|9
|10. Carrollton
|2-0
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 5, Princeville 5, Aquin 3, Morrison 2.
Volleyball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;3;0;6;0
Assumption;;2;0;7;0
North Scott;;2;1;10;1
Bettendorf;;2;1;7;3
Muscatine;;1;1;2;2
Davenport Central;;1;2;2;5
Davenport North;;1;2;2;10
Clinton;;0;2;1;5
Davenport West;;0;3;0;3
Tuesday's scores
Assumption 25-25-25, Davenport Central 13-11-16
Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, Muscatine 11-12-21
North Scott 25-25-25, Bettendorf 20-19-22
Davenport North 25-25-25, Davenport West 23-10-12
Big Six
Tuesday's scores
Geneseo 25-25, Rock Island 18-15
Moline 23-25-25, Galesburg 25-14-15
Sterling 25-25, Alleman 8-15
Quincy 25-30, United Township 22-28
Assumption 25-25-25, Davenport Central 13-11-16
Kills -- Central, Morgan Barker 7, Destiny Jones 3; Assumption, Ava Schubert 10, Kylie Welch 7, Emma Schubert 6, Claire Smith 4. Assists -- Central, Alexis Huntley 11; Assumption, Annabelle Costello 14, Jessica Stratman 7. Aces -- Central, Noelle Smith 2, Lilly Campbell; Assumption, Welch 8, E. Schubert 2, Katie Anderson 2. Blocks -- Central, Jones 3; Assumption, E. Schubert 2, A. Schubert 2. Digs -- Central, Lindsey Smith 11, Lili Duffield 8; Assumption, Bri Gartner 12, Costello 11.
Records: Assumption 7-0, 2-0 MAC; Central 2-5, 1-2
North Scott 25-25-25, Bettendorf 20-19-22
Kills -- North Scott, Emma Powell 14, Kendall McNaull 10, Ella McLaughlin 6; Bettendorf, Johnaizjha Angel 10, Maesa Harris 7, Claudia Johnson 6. Blocks -- North Scott, Grace Graham 3, McNaull 3; Bettendorf, Kaalyn Petersen 3, Breanna VerMeer 3, Harris 3. Digs -- North Scott, Paige Blaskovich 14, Powell 11, Sam Lee 9; Bettendorf, Riley Deere 14, Erica Smith 12, Maggie Erpelding 12. Assists -- North Scott, Lee 21, Taylor Robertson 13; Bettendorf, Abbey VanMiddlesworth 15, Erpelding 14. Aces -- North Scott, Rachel Anderson 2. Bettendorf, Caidince Cleveland 2.
Davenport North 25-25-25, Davenport West 23-10-12
Kills -- North, Justyus Jackson 11, Layne Wright 6, Kylie Kemp 6; West, Grace Sander 8, Cameron Tracy 6, Isabel Castel 4. Digs -- North, Bailey Ortega 7, Justyus Jackson 7, Kenzie Tronnes 7; West, Cameron Tracy 11, Alex Solbrig 10, Isabel Castel 2. Aces -- North, Layne Wright 8, Justyus Jackson 3; West, Cassidy Schaeffer 3. Blocks -- North, Olivia Falborg 2, Justyus Jackson 2, Layne Wright; West, Cassidy Schaeffer, Grace Sander. Assists -- North, Bailey Ortega 25; West, Cassidy Schaeffer 17.
Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, Muscatine 11-12-21
Kills – Pleasant Valley, Chloe Cline 8, Kaitlyn Morgan 7, Ilah Perez-Johnson 7, Erica Brohm 6, Kora Ruff 2, Emily Wood 2; Muscatine, Kaylynn Salyars 4, Hannah Wieskamp 3, Madi Petersen 3, Kaitlyn McGinnis 2, Hannah Reynolds 2. Digs – Pleasant Valley, Hoskins 9, Perez-Johnson 7, Wood 4, Brohm 3, Bebow 2; Muscatine, Rylie Moss 10, Petersen 5, Aricka Ramser 4, Salyars 4, Kaitlyn McGinnis 2, Reynolds 2. Assists – Pleasant Valley, Ruff 29, Sara Hoskins 2; Muscatine, Salyars 9, Ashlyn McGinnis 5. Blocks – Pleasant Valley, Perez-Johnson; Muscatine, Petersen. Aces – Pleasant Valley, Bebow 2, Brohm 2, Perez-Johnson 2; Muscatine, Ashlyn McGinnis, Kaitlyn McGinnis, Salyars.
Knoxville 25-11-25, Ridgewood 12-25-22
Kills -- Knoxville, Hannah Jones 12; Ridgewood, Tatum Miller 3, Hallica Warren-Anderson 3. Digs -- Knoxville, Kailee Shreeves 9; Ridgewood, Madi Jones 19. Assists -- Knoxville, AJ Rusk 13; Ridgewood, Brecken Adamson 4, Brook Jones 4. Blocks -- Knoxville, Hannah Jones; Ridgewood, Hallica Warren-Anderson 4. Aces -- Knoxville, AJ Rusk 4; Ridgewood, Skya Barton 7
Boys cross country
IATFC state rankings
Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic; 2. Dubuque, Hempstead; 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 4. Cedar Falls; 5. Johnston; 6. Sioux City, North; 7. Iowa City West; 8. Pleasant Valley; 9. Urbandale; 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 11. Ames; 12. Waukee; 13. Southeast Polk; 14. Ankeny Centennial; 15. West Des Moines Valley
Teams to watch: Cedar Rapids Washington; Western Dubuque; Iowa City High; Iowa City Liberty; Linn-Mar
Class 3A
1. Carlisle; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. Gilbert; 4. Clear Creek Amana; 5. Norwalk; 6. Marion; 7. Pella; 8. North Polk; 9. Decorah; 10. Dubuque Wahlert; 11. Atlantic; 12. Waverly-Shell Rock; 13. Humboldt; 14. Center Point-Urbana; 15. MOC-Floyd Valley
Teams to watch: Charles City; Harlan; Mount Vernon; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Spencer
Class 2A
1. Tipton; 2. South Hardin; 3. Davis County; 4. Albia; 5. Des Moines Christian; 6. Monticello; 7. Camanche; 8. GC/G-R; 9. Williamsburg; 10. Western Christian; 11. Okoboji; 12. Unity Christian; 13. Mid-Praire; 14. G-LR/CL; 15. Central Decatur
Teams to watch: Danville-New London; Jesup; OABCIG; North Fayette Valley; Red Oak
Class 1A
1. Earlham; 2. Madrid; 3. Maquoketa Valley; 4. Nodaway Valley; 5. South Winnishiek; 6. Denver; 7. Pekin; 8. Tri-Center; 9. Ogden; 10. West Fork; 11. IKM; 12. Saint Albert; 13. Calamus-Wheatland; 14. Fort Dodge Saint Edmond; 15. Saint Ansgar
Teams to watch: Durant; Newman; Sioux Central; Siouxland Christian; Wilton
Girls cross country
IATFC state rankings
Class 4A
1. Johnston; 2. Southeast Polk; 3. Waukee; 4. Dubuque, Senior; 5. Linn-Mar; 6. Dubuque Hempstead; 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 8. Ankeny Centennial; 9. Dowling Catholic; 10. Des Moines Roosevelt; 11. Ottumwa; 12 Iowa City High; 13. Bettendorf; 14. Iowa City Liberty; 15. Iowa City West
Teams to watch: Indianola; Pleasant Valley; Sioux City East; Urbandale; WDM Valley
Class 3A
1. Ballard; 2. Dubuque Wahlert; 3. Dallas Center-Grimes; 4. Harlan; 5. Spencer; 6. Norwalk; 7. Atlantic; 8. North Polk; 9. Sioux City Heelan; 10. Solon; 11. CPU; 12. Grinnell; 13. Mt. Pleasant; 14. Decorah; 15. Glenwood
Teams to watch: Benton; Charles City; Humboldt; Marion; Mount Vernon/Lisbon
Class 2A
1. Mid-Prairie; 2. Williamsburg; 3. WC-KP; 4. Waukon; 5. Jesup; 6. Panorama; 7. Starmont; 8. Emmetsburg; 9. Cherokee; 10. Unity Christian; 11. ACGC; 12. Monticello; 13. Western Christian; 14. Davis County; 15. Shenandoah
Teams to watch: Chariton; Crestwood; Danville-New London; Springville- CC; West Marshall
Class 1A
1. Logan Magnolia; 2. Denver; 3. Aplington-Parkersburg; 4. Kee High; 5. Central Elkader; 6. Hudson; 7. Pekin; 8. Newman; 9. Earlham; 10. Marquette; 11. Iowa City Regina; 12. Tri-Center; 13. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 14. South Winnishiek; 15. North Linn
Teams to watch: AHSTW; Collins Maxwell; Nashua Plainfield; Ridgeview; West Fork
Girls swimming
Moline 119, Sterling 62
200 medley relay -- 1. Moline (Gault, Trenary, Cervantes, Greko) 2:03.65, 2. Sterling 2:07.74, 3. Moline "B" 2:09.38
200 freestyle -- 1. Clara Van Note (Mol) 2:10.71, 2. Gabriella Lopez (Mol) 2:14.28, 3. Katy Wyffels (Mol) 2:15.86
200 IM -- 1. Sophie Greko (Mol) 2:22.79, 2. Hannah Gault (Mol) 2:30.32, 3. Aviva Brenner (Ster) 2:41.22
50 freestyle -- 1. Lauren Moeller (Ster) 26.10, 2. Megan Christensen (Ster) 28.11, 3. Claire Tarpey (Mol) 28.53
1 meter diving -- 1. Taylor Puglisi (Mol) 223.25, 2. Dylan Shrake (Mol) 155.85, 3. Zoe Zelnio (Mol) 81.25
100 butterfly -- 1. CC Cervantes (Mol) 1:07.92, 2. Hannah Gault (Mol) 1:09.05, 3. Annika Zemek (Mol) 1:10.05
100 freestyle -- 1. Clara Van Note (Mol) 1:00.28, 2. Rebecca Riley (Ster) 1:00.79, 3. Megan Christensen (Ster) 1:01.23
500 freestyle -- 1. Gabriella Lopez (Mol) 6:01.80, 2. Annika Zemek (Mol) 6:05.91, 3. Elizabeth Capes (Ster) 6:28.29
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Sterling (Garland, Riley, Moeller, Christensen) 1:51.22, 2. Moline 1:52.95, 3. Sterling "B" 2:04.53
100 backstroke -- 1. Lauren Moeller (Ster) 1:03.07, 2. Sophie Greko (Mol) 1:04.31, 3. Ella Scrutchfield (Mol) 1:14.29
100 breaststroke -- 1. Miriam Trenary (Mol) 1:16.18, 2. CC Cervantes (Mol) 1:24.26, 3. Katy Wyffels (Mol) 1:26.46
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (Gault, Van Note, Lopez, Greko) 4:02.22, 2. Sterling 4:18.86, 3. Moline "B" 4:26.85
Clinton 116, Davenport West 44
200 medley relay -- Clinton (Schroeder, Hilgendorf, Shannon, Schutte) 2:12.64, 2. Clinton "B" 2:28.57, 3. Davenport West 2:35.07
200 freestyle -- 1. Anna Hilgendorf (Clint) 2:30.09, 2. Sarah Klinkhammer (Clint) 2:36.41, 3. Summer Schilig (West) 2:42.84
200 IM -- 1. Lillian Shaffer (West) 2:47.41, 2. Bailey Klinkhammer (Clint) 3:21.55, 3. Kennedy Evans (Clint) 3:39.70
50 freestyle -- 1. Niah Smith (West) 27.03, 2. Molly Shannon (Clint) 27.42, 3. Sarah Hilgendorf (Clint) 30.67
1 meter diving -- 1. Ella Heath (West) 222.75
100 butterfly -- 1. Olivia Schroeder (Clint) 1:14.08, 2. Kaedyn Schutte (Clint) 1:15.36
100 freestyle -- 1. Molly Shannon (Clint) 1:02.44, 2. Lillian Shaffer (West) 1:03.50, 3. Sarah Klinkhammer (Clint) 1:10.44
500 freestyle -- 1. Sarah Hilgendorf (Clint) 6:49.11, 2. Natalie Lawrence (Clint) 7:51.69
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Clinton (Schutte, Gravert, Klinkhammer, Hilgendorf) 2:01.04, 2. Clinton "B" 2:20.13, 3. Davenport West 2:37.81
100 backstroke -- 1. Olivia Schroeder (Clint) 1:12.90, 2. Kaedyn Schutte (Clint) 1:16.89, 3. Riley Gravert (Clint) 1:31.66
100 breaststroke -- 1. Niah Smith (West) 1:26.40, 2. Anna Hilgendorf (Clint) 1:26.77, 3. Rhianna Clark (Clint) 1:29.38
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Clinton (Shannon, Klinkhammer, Hilgendorf, Clark) 4:43.22, 2. Davenport West 5:00.37, 3. Clinton "B" 5:07.62
Boys soccer
Orion-Sherrard 8, IVC 0
Halftime -- O-S 5, IVC 0. Goals -- O-S, Jacob Kruse (unassisted) 2nd minute; Caleb Spranger (unassisted) 4th minute; Kaleb Smith (Kruse) 7th minute; Kruse (Alex Syslo) 10th minute; Tyler Syslo (Alex Syslo) 13th minute; Tyler Syslo (Kruse) 44th minute; Kruse (Tanner Irey) 46th minute; Tyler Syslo (unassisted) 53rd minute. Saves -- O-S, Trey Birdmann 2; IVC, Gavin Forck 5. Corners -- O-S 6, IVC 0. Shots on goal -- O-S 14, IVC 2. Records -- O-S 7-4
Boys golf
Erie-Prophetstown 175, Morrison 239
at Prophet Hills Country Club
Medalist -- Dawson Haggard (Erie-Prophetstown) 42
Erie-Prophetstown -- Dawson Haggard 42, Bryce Rosenow 43, Carson Sterling 43, Logan Wunderlich 47
Morrison -- Mason Dykstra 54, Dayton Young 59, Adam Tichler 61, Isaac Melton 65, Zach Usterbowski 65
Girls golf
Geneseo 190, Alleman 211, Rock Island 233
at Geneseo Country Club
Medalist -- Megan Tanghe (Alleman) 40
Geneseo -- Paige Laingen 45, Eryn Murray 45, Elizabeth Roodhouse 48, Keely Nguyen 52
Alleman -- Megan Tanghe 40, Campbell Gustafson 55, Alannah Stevens 55, Molly Ahern 61
Rock Island -- Josie Pennington 47, Bailey Tripilas 55, Emma Beierlein 62, Abbi Rassmussen 69