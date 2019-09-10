{{featured_button_text}}

Football

Week 3 schedule

Iowa metro

Thursday's game

Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0) at Assumption (2-0)

Friday's games

Clinton (0-2) at Burlington (0-2)

Davenport Central (1-1) at Davenport North (1-1)

Davenport West (2-0) at Muscatine (0-2)

Dubuque Hempstead (1-1) at Bettendorf (2-0)

Pleasant Valley (0-2) at North Scott (2-0)

Big Six

Friday's games

Alleman (0-2) at Sterling (2-0)

Geneseo (2-0) at Galesburg (1-1)

Quincy (1-1) at United Township (1-1)

Rock Island (1-1) at Moline (1-1)

Iowa area

Friday's games

Camanche (2-0) at North Cedar (1-1)

Central Elkader (0-2) at Easton Valley (2-0)

Columbus Community (1-2) at Louisa-Muscatine (1-1)

Dubuque Wahlert (1-1) at Central DeWitt (1-1)

Durant (1-1) at Tipton (1-1)

Independence (2-0) at Maquoketa (2-0)

Midland (2-0) at Turkey Valley (2-0)

Mid-Prairie (1-1) at Wilton (1-1)

Monticello (2-0) at Bellevue (0-2)

Northeast (0-2) at Wapello (1-1)

West Liberty (0-2) at Anamosa (0-2)

Illinois area

Friday's games

Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0) at Monmouth United (0-2)

Bureau Valley (0-2) at Fulton (1-1)

Eastland-Pearl City (0-2) at West Carroll (2-0)

Mid-County (1-1) at Ridgewood (2-0)

Morrison (2-0) at Riverdale (1-1)

Rockridge (2-0) at Orion (2-0)

Stark County (1-1) at Mercer County (1-1)

Sterling Newman (2-0) at Kewanee (1-1)

Saturday's game

Erie-Prophetstown (1-1) at Sherrard (0-2), 2 p.m.

Iowa AP poll

Here are the latest rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. WDM Valley (5);2-0;91;4

2. Ankeny Centennial (4);2-0;87;2

3. Cedar Falls (1);2-0;80;3

4. Dowling Catholic;1-1;71;1

5. Bettendorf;2-0;67;5

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-0;45;7

7. Fort Dodge;2-0;40;T8

8. Ankeny;1-1;25;10

9. Southeast Polk;1-1;14;NR

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie;2-0;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 6; Sioux City East 4; Waukee 4; Dubuque Senior 3; Marshalltown 2; Waterloo West 1; Johnston 1.

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque (4);2-0;93;2

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6);2-0;90;1

3. North Scott;2-0;73;4

4. Solon;2-0;68;3

5. C.B. Lewis Central;2-0;65;5

6. Pella;2-0;56;6

T7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;1-1;23;10

T7. Washington;2-0;23;T9

T9. Glenwood;2-0;14;NR

T9. Assumption;2-0;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Independence 10; Creston/Orient-Macksburg 9; Dallas Center-Grimes 6; Harlan 2; Keokuk 1; Mount Pleasant 1; Carlisle 1; Grinnell 1

Class 2A

1. Waukon (6);2-0;95;1

2. Clear Lake (4);2-0;93;2

3. Algona;2-0;78;3

4. Spirit Lake;2-0;62;4

5. Greene County;2-0;51;5

6. Waterloo Columbus;2-0;42;NR

7. Des Moines Christian;2-0;40;8

8. Benton Community;2-0;24;NR

9. Crestwood;1-1;14;10

T10. OABCIG;2-0;10;NR

T10. Monticello;2-0;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8; Williamsburg 5; Camanche 4; Carroll Kuemper 4; West Marshall 4; Monroe PCM 3; Centerville 2; Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1

Class 1A

1. West Sioux (9);2-0;99;1

2. Dike-New Hartford (1);2-0;87;2

3. Van Meter;2-0;71;4

4. West Branch;2-0;70;3

5. West Lyon;2-0;55;5

6. South Central Calhoun;2-0;50;6

7. Treynor;2-0;40;8

8. Mediapolis;2-0;27;10

9. Western Christian;2-0;21;NR

10. Underwood;2-0;13;NR

Others receiving votes: North Linn 7; AC/GC 2; Mount Ayr 2; Pleasantville 2; Iowa City Regina 2; Jesup 1; Truro Interstate 35 1.

Class A

1. West Hancock (10);2-0;100;1

2. Edgewood-Colesburg;2-0;78;3

3. St. Ansgar;2-0;76;2

4. Wapsie Valley;2-0;71;4

5. Sloan, Westwood;2-0;60;5

6. North Tama;2-0;42;7

7. Grundy Center;2-0;39;9

8. Brooklyn, BGM;2-0;26;NR

9. MFL MarMac;2-0;15;NR

10. Alta;1-1;11;8

Others receiving votes: Highland Riverside 7; Algona Garrigan 6; LeMars Gehlen 5; South O'Brien 5; Tri-Center 4; Hudson 2; Eldon (Cardinal) 2; East Buchanan 1.

Class 8-Player

T1. Don Bosco (6);2-0;86;1

T1. New London (3);2-0;86;3

3. Remsen St. Mary's (1);2-0;79;4

4. Turkey Valley;2-0;62;5

5. Marengo Iowa Valley;2-0;56;6

6. Audubon;1-1;41;9

7. Montezuma;2-0;33;7

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard;2-0;26;NR

9. Fremont-Mills;1-1;14;2

10. Lenox;3-0;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Woodbine 12; Harris-Lake Park 11; Springville 7; Janesville 6; Wyoming Midland 6; Riceville 5; Easton Valley 3; Anita CAM 2; Glidden-Ralston 2.

Illinois AP Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lincoln-Way East (11)2-01191
2. Homewood-Flossmoor2-01022
3. Loyola (1)1-1893
4. Gurnee Warren2-0854
5. Marist2-0685
6. Hinsdale Central2-0557
7. Minooka2-0448
8. Bolingbrook2-032NR
9. Oswego2-02910
10. Edwardsville1-1156

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 10, Niles Notre Dame 5, Barrington 3, Waubonsie Valley 2, O'Fallon 1, Fremd 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8)2-01131
2. Glenbard West2-0932
3. Nazareth (3)2-0893
4. Brother Rice (1)2-0834
5. Batavia1-1616
6. Wheaton Warrenville South2-0567
7. Hononegah2-0359
8. Rolling Meadows2-025T10
9. DeKalb2-022T10
10. Hersey2-021NR

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 20, Normal Community 10, Benet 10, Conant 6, Jacobs 4, Maine West 4, Willowbrook 4, Wheaton North 2, Belleville West 1, Moline 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Oak Lawn Richards (10)2-01241
2. Cary-Grove (3)2-0110T2
3. Phillips2-0108T2
4. Prairie Ridge2-0924
5. Crete-Monee2-0695
6. Chatham Glenwood2-0647
7. Providence2-0566
8. Peoria Central2-03410
9. Simeon0-1309
10. Kaneland2-09NR

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 8, Springfield 3, Normal West 3, Rock Island 2, Lemont 1, Antioch 1, Fenton 1,

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (13)2-01391
2. Montini (1)2-01272
3. Sterling2-0105T6
4. St. Rita1-1834
5. Rockford Boylan2-0798
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)1-1603
7. Sycamore1-1395
8. Hillcrest1-13810
9. Joliet Catholic0-235T6
10. St. Laurence1-116NR

Others receiving votes: De La Salle 11, Carbondale 9, Cahokia 8, Kankakee 5, Marion 4, Metamora 4, Glenbard South 4, Triad 2, Payton 1, Fenwick 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (13)2-01391
2. Rochester2-01203
3. Coal City (1)2-01174
4. Richmond-Burton2-0865
5. Bishop McNamara1-1652
6. Columbia2-0606
7. Stillman Valley2-05110
8. Taylorville2-0407
(tie) Effingham2-0408
10. Genoa-Kingston2-0289

Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 10, Herscher 8, Mt. Zion 4, Fairbury Prairie Central 1, Freeburg 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Williamsville (10)2-01433
2. Wilmington (5)2-01345
3. Byron1-1981
4. Lisle2-0768
5. Beardstown2-0619
6. Eureka1-1522
7. Fairfield2-05110
8. Nashville2-050NR
9. Vandalia2-049NR
10. Quincy Notre Dame2-038NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 22, Peotone 18, Princeton 11, Pana 6, Durand 6, Farmington 4, Carlinville 4, DuQuoin 1, Greenville 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12)2-01351
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1)2-01212
3. Clifton Central2-01053
4. Sterling Newman (1)2-0965
5. Decatur St. Teresa2-0924
6. Bismarck-Henning2-0686
7. Orion2-0547
8. Fieldcrest2-0428
9. Rockridge2-03010
10. Knoxville2-09NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Auburn 5, West Carroll 4, Eldorado 2, Illini West (Carthage) 1, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Forreston (7)2-01041
2. Lena-Winslow (4)2-01002
3. Tuscola2-0863
4. Moweaqua Central A&M2-0654
5. Aurora Christian2-0576
6. Camp Point Central2-0545
7. Annawan-Wethersfield2-0437
8. Arcola1-1298
9. Ottawa Marquette2-0269
10. Carrollton2-02110

Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 5, Princeville 5, Aquin 3, Morrison 2.

Volleyball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;3;0;6;0

Assumption;;2;0;7;0

North Scott;;2;1;10;1

Bettendorf;;2;1;7;3

Muscatine;;1;1;2;2

Davenport Central;;1;2;2;5

Davenport North;;1;2;2;10

Clinton;;0;2;1;5

Davenport West;;0;3;0;3

Tuesday's scores

Assumption 25-25-25, Davenport Central 13-11-16

Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, Muscatine 11-12-21

North Scott 25-25-25, Bettendorf 20-19-22

Davenport North 25-25-25, Davenport West 23-10-12

Big Six 

Tuesday's scores

Geneseo 25-25, Rock Island 18-15

Moline 23-25-25, Galesburg 25-14-15

Sterling 25-25, Alleman 8-15

Quincy 25-30, United Township 22-28

Assumption 25-25-25, Davenport Central 13-11-16

Kills -- Central, Morgan Barker 7, Destiny Jones 3; Assumption, Ava Schubert 10, Kylie Welch 7, Emma Schubert 6, Claire Smith 4. Assists -- Central, Alexis Huntley 11; Assumption, Annabelle Costello 14, Jessica Stratman 7. Aces -- Central, Noelle Smith 2, Lilly Campbell; Assumption, Welch 8, E. Schubert 2, Katie Anderson 2. Blocks -- Central, Jones 3; Assumption, E. Schubert 2, A. Schubert 2. Digs -- Central, Lindsey Smith 11, Lili Duffield 8; Assumption, Bri Gartner 12, Costello 11.

Records: Assumption 7-0, 2-0 MAC; Central 2-5, 1-2

North Scott 25-25-25, Bettendorf 20-19-22

Kills -- North Scott, Emma Powell 14, Kendall McNaull 10, Ella McLaughlin 6; Bettendorf, Johnaizjha Angel 10, Maesa Harris 7, Claudia Johnson 6. Blocks -- North Scott, Grace Graham 3, McNaull 3; Bettendorf, Kaalyn Petersen 3, Breanna VerMeer 3, Harris 3. Digs -- North Scott, Paige Blaskovich 14, Powell 11, Sam Lee 9; Bettendorf, Riley Deere 14, Erica Smith 12, Maggie Erpelding 12. Assists -- North Scott, Lee 21, Taylor Robertson 13; Bettendorf, Abbey VanMiddlesworth 15, Erpelding 14. Aces -- North Scott, Rachel Anderson 2. Bettendorf, Caidince Cleveland 2.

Davenport North 25-25-25, Davenport West 23-10-12

Kills -- North, Justyus Jackson 11, Layne Wright 6, Kylie Kemp 6; West, Grace Sander 8, Cameron Tracy 6, Isabel Castel 4. Digs -- North, Bailey Ortega 7, Justyus Jackson 7, Kenzie Tronnes 7; West, Cameron Tracy 11, Alex Solbrig 10, Isabel Castel 2. Aces -- North, Layne Wright 8, Justyus Jackson 3; West, Cassidy Schaeffer 3. Blocks -- North, Olivia Falborg 2, Justyus Jackson 2, Layne Wright; West, Cassidy Schaeffer, Grace Sander. Assists -- North, Bailey Ortega 25; West, Cassidy Schaeffer 17.

Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, Muscatine 11-12-21

Kills – Pleasant Valley, Chloe Cline 8, Kaitlyn Morgan 7, Ilah Perez-Johnson 7, Erica Brohm 6, Kora Ruff 2, Emily Wood 2; Muscatine, Kaylynn Salyars 4, Hannah Wieskamp 3, Madi Petersen 3, Kaitlyn McGinnis 2, Hannah Reynolds 2. Digs – Pleasant Valley, Hoskins 9, Perez-Johnson 7, Wood 4, Brohm 3, Bebow 2; Muscatine, Rylie Moss 10, Petersen 5, Aricka Ramser 4, Salyars 4, Kaitlyn McGinnis 2, Reynolds 2. Assists – Pleasant Valley, Ruff 29, Sara Hoskins 2; Muscatine, Salyars 9, Ashlyn McGinnis 5. Blocks – Pleasant Valley, Perez-Johnson; Muscatine, Petersen. Aces – Pleasant Valley, Bebow 2, Brohm 2, Perez-Johnson 2; Muscatine, Ashlyn McGinnis, Kaitlyn McGinnis, Salyars.

Knoxville 25-11-25, Ridgewood 12-25-22

Kills -- Knoxville, Hannah Jones 12; Ridgewood, Tatum Miller 3, Hallica Warren-Anderson 3. Digs -- Knoxville, Kailee Shreeves 9; Ridgewood, Madi Jones 19. Assists -- Knoxville, AJ Rusk 13; Ridgewood, Brecken Adamson 4, Brook Jones 4. Blocks -- Knoxville, Hannah Jones; Ridgewood, Hallica Warren-Anderson 4. Aces -- Knoxville, AJ Rusk 4; Ridgewood, Skya Barton 7

Boys cross country

IATFC state rankings

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic; 2. Dubuque, Hempstead; 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 4. Cedar Falls; 5. Johnston; 6. Sioux City, North; 7. Iowa City West; 8. Pleasant Valley; 9. Urbandale; 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 11. Ames; 12. Waukee; 13. Southeast Polk; 14. Ankeny Centennial; 15. West Des Moines Valley

Teams to watch: Cedar Rapids Washington; Western Dubuque; Iowa City High; Iowa City Liberty; Linn-Mar

Class 3A

1. Carlisle; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. Gilbert; 4. Clear Creek Amana; 5. Norwalk; 6. Marion; 7. Pella; 8. North Polk; 9. Decorah; 10. Dubuque Wahlert; 11. Atlantic; 12. Waverly-Shell Rock; 13. Humboldt; 14. Center Point-Urbana; 15. MOC-Floyd Valley

Teams to watch: Charles City; Harlan; Mount Vernon; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Spencer

Class 2A

1. Tipton; 2. South Hardin; 3. Davis County; 4. Albia; 5. Des Moines Christian; 6. Monticello; 7. Camanche; 8. GC/G-R; 9. Williamsburg; 10. Western Christian; 11. Okoboji; 12. Unity Christian; 13. Mid-Praire; 14. G-LR/CL; 15. Central Decatur

Teams to watch: Danville-New London; Jesup; OABCIG; North Fayette Valley; Red Oak

Class 1A

1. Earlham; 2. Madrid; 3. Maquoketa Valley; 4. Nodaway Valley; 5. South Winnishiek; 6. Denver; 7. Pekin; 8. Tri-Center; 9. Ogden; 10. West Fork; 11. IKM; 12. Saint Albert; 13. Calamus-Wheatland; 14. Fort Dodge Saint Edmond; 15. Saint Ansgar

Teams to watch: Durant; Newman; Sioux Central; Siouxland Christian; Wilton

Girls cross country

IATFC state rankings

Class 4A

1. Johnston; 2. Southeast Polk; 3. Waukee; 4. Dubuque, Senior; 5. Linn-Mar; 6. Dubuque Hempstead; 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 8. Ankeny Centennial; 9. Dowling Catholic; 10. Des Moines Roosevelt; 11. Ottumwa; 12 Iowa City High; 13. Bettendorf; 14. Iowa City Liberty; 15. Iowa City West

Teams to watch: Indianola; Pleasant Valley; Sioux City East; Urbandale; WDM Valley

Class 3A

1. Ballard; 2. Dubuque Wahlert; 3. Dallas Center-Grimes; 4. Harlan; 5. Spencer; 6. Norwalk; 7. Atlantic; 8. North Polk; 9. Sioux City Heelan; 10. Solon; 11. CPU; 12. Grinnell; 13. Mt. Pleasant; 14. Decorah; 15. Glenwood

Teams to watch: Benton; Charles City; Humboldt; Marion; Mount Vernon/Lisbon

Class 2A

1. Mid-Prairie; 2. Williamsburg; 3. WC-KP; 4. Waukon; 5. Jesup; 6. Panorama; 7. Starmont; 8. Emmetsburg; 9. Cherokee; 10. Unity Christian; 11. ACGC; 12. Monticello; 13. Western Christian; 14. Davis County; 15. Shenandoah

Teams to watch: Chariton; Crestwood; Danville-New London; Springville- CC; West Marshall

Class 1A

1. Logan Magnolia; 2. Denver; 3. Aplington-Parkersburg; 4. Kee High; 5. Central Elkader; 6. Hudson; 7. Pekin; 8. Newman; 9. Earlham; 10. Marquette; 11. Iowa City Regina; 12. Tri-Center; 13. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 14. South Winnishiek; 15. North Linn

Teams to watch: AHSTW; Collins Maxwell; Nashua Plainfield; Ridgeview; West Fork

Girls swimming 

Moline 119, Sterling 62

200 medley relay -- 1. Moline (Gault, Trenary, Cervantes, Greko) 2:03.65, 2. Sterling 2:07.74, 3. Moline "B" 2:09.38

200 freestyle -- 1. Clara Van Note (Mol) 2:10.71, 2. Gabriella Lopez (Mol) 2:14.28, 3. Katy Wyffels (Mol) 2:15.86

200 IM -- 1. Sophie Greko (Mol) 2:22.79, 2. Hannah Gault (Mol) 2:30.32, 3. Aviva Brenner (Ster) 2:41.22

50 freestyle -- 1. Lauren Moeller (Ster) 26.10, 2. Megan Christensen (Ster) 28.11, 3. Claire Tarpey (Mol) 28.53

1 meter diving -- 1. Taylor Puglisi (Mol) 223.25, 2. Dylan Shrake (Mol) 155.85, 3. Zoe Zelnio (Mol) 81.25

100 butterfly -- 1. CC Cervantes (Mol) 1:07.92, 2. Hannah Gault (Mol) 1:09.05, 3. Annika Zemek (Mol) 1:10.05

100 freestyle -- 1. Clara Van Note (Mol) 1:00.28, 2. Rebecca Riley (Ster) 1:00.79, 3. Megan Christensen (Ster) 1:01.23

500 freestyle -- 1. Gabriella Lopez (Mol) 6:01.80, 2. Annika Zemek (Mol) 6:05.91, 3. Elizabeth Capes (Ster) 6:28.29

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Sterling (Garland, Riley, Moeller, Christensen) 1:51.22, 2. Moline 1:52.95, 3. Sterling "B" 2:04.53

100 backstroke -- 1. Lauren Moeller (Ster) 1:03.07, 2. Sophie Greko (Mol) 1:04.31, 3. Ella Scrutchfield (Mol) 1:14.29

100 breaststroke -- 1. Miriam Trenary (Mol) 1:16.18, 2. CC Cervantes (Mol) 1:24.26, 3. Katy Wyffels (Mol) 1:26.46

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (Gault, Van Note, Lopez, Greko) 4:02.22, 2. Sterling 4:18.86, 3. Moline "B" 4:26.85

Clinton 116, Davenport West 44 

200 medley relay -- Clinton (Schroeder, Hilgendorf, Shannon, Schutte) 2:12.64, 2. Clinton "B" 2:28.57, 3. Davenport West 2:35.07

200 freestyle -- 1. Anna Hilgendorf (Clint) 2:30.09, 2. Sarah Klinkhammer (Clint) 2:36.41, 3. Summer Schilig (West) 2:42.84

200 IM -- 1. Lillian Shaffer (West) 2:47.41, 2. Bailey Klinkhammer (Clint) 3:21.55, 3. Kennedy Evans (Clint) 3:39.70

50 freestyle -- 1. Niah Smith (West) 27.03, 2. Molly Shannon (Clint) 27.42, 3. Sarah Hilgendorf (Clint) 30.67

1 meter diving -- 1. Ella Heath (West) 222.75

100 butterfly -- 1. Olivia Schroeder (Clint) 1:14.08, 2. Kaedyn Schutte (Clint) 1:15.36

100 freestyle -- 1. Molly Shannon (Clint) 1:02.44, 2. Lillian Shaffer (West) 1:03.50, 3. Sarah Klinkhammer (Clint) 1:10.44

500 freestyle -- 1. Sarah Hilgendorf (Clint) 6:49.11, 2. Natalie Lawrence (Clint) 7:51.69

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Clinton (Schutte, Gravert, Klinkhammer, Hilgendorf) 2:01.04, 2. Clinton "B" 2:20.13, 3. Davenport West 2:37.81

100 backstroke -- 1. Olivia Schroeder (Clint) 1:12.90, 2. Kaedyn Schutte (Clint) 1:16.89, 3. Riley Gravert (Clint) 1:31.66

100 breaststroke -- 1. Niah Smith (West) 1:26.40, 2. Anna Hilgendorf (Clint) 1:26.77, 3. Rhianna Clark (Clint) 1:29.38

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Clinton (Shannon, Klinkhammer, Hilgendorf, Clark) 4:43.22, 2. Davenport West 5:00.37, 3. Clinton "B" 5:07.62

Boys soccer

Orion-Sherrard 8, IVC 0

Halftime -- O-S 5, IVC 0. Goals -- O-S, Jacob Kruse (unassisted) 2nd minute; Caleb Spranger (unassisted) 4th minute; Kaleb Smith (Kruse) 7th minute; Kruse (Alex Syslo) 10th minute; Tyler Syslo (Alex Syslo) 13th minute; Tyler Syslo (Kruse) 44th minute; Kruse (Tanner Irey) 46th minute; Tyler Syslo (unassisted) 53rd minute. Saves -- O-S, Trey Birdmann 2; IVC, Gavin Forck 5. Corners -- O-S 6, IVC 0. Shots on goal -- O-S 14, IVC 2. Records -- O-S 7-4

Boys golf

Erie-Prophetstown 175, Morrison 239

at Prophet Hills Country Club

Medalist -- Dawson Haggard (Erie-Prophetstown) 42

Erie-Prophetstown -- Dawson Haggard 42, Bryce Rosenow 43, Carson Sterling 43, Logan Wunderlich 47

Morrison -- Mason Dykstra 54, Dayton Young 59, Adam Tichler 61, Isaac Melton 65, Zach Usterbowski 65

Girls golf 

Geneseo 190, Alleman 211, Rock Island 233

at Geneseo Country Club

Medalist -- Megan Tanghe (Alleman) 40

Geneseo -- Paige Laingen 45, Eryn Murray 45, Elizabeth Roodhouse 48, Keely Nguyen 52

Alleman -- Megan Tanghe 40, Campbell Gustafson 55, Alannah Stevens 55, Molly Ahern 61

Rock Island -- Josie Pennington 47, Bailey Tripilas 55, Emma Beierlein 62, Abbi Rassmussen 69

