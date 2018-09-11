Football
Illinois AP poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lincoln-Way East (8)
|(3-0)
|80
|1
|2. Homewood-Flossmoor
|(3-0)
|66
|4
|3. Maine South
|(2-1)
|51
|3
|4. Loyola
|(2-1)
|43
|2
|5. Barrington
|(3-0)
|42
|NR
|6. Bolingbrook
|(3-0)
|40
|6
|7. Oswego
|(3-0)
|31
|8
|8. Marist
|(2-1)
|29
|7
|9. Glenbard West
|(2-1)
|13
|10
|10. Hinsdale Central
|(2-1)
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 11, Huntley 9, Stevenson 9, St. Charles East 3, Oswego East 1,
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Batavia (5)
|(3-0)
|86
|1
|2. Nazareth (2)
|(3-0)
|80
|2
|3. East St. Louis (2)
|(2-1)
|67
|3
|4. Brother Rice
|(3-0)
|59
|4
|5. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|(2-1)
|51
|6
|6. Normal Community
|(3-0)
|45
|5
|7. Simeon
|(3-0)
|33
|10
|8. Lake Zurich
|(2-1)
|24
|7
|9. Benet
|(3-0)
|23
|8
|10. Hononegah
|(3-0)
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: Belleville West 6, Lincoln Way West 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1, Moline 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cary-Grove (5)
|(3-0)
|91
|3
|2. Oak Lawn Richards (3)
|(3-0)
|89
|4
|3. Prairie Ridge (1)
|(2-1)
|69
|1
|4. Willowbrook
|(3-0)
|67
|5
|5. Phillips (1)
|(1-2)
|61
|2
|6. DeKalb
|(3-0)
|52
|6
|7. Providence
|(3-0)
|36
|8
|8. Chatham Glenwood
|(3-0)
|31
|9
|9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(2-1)
|30
|7
|10. Normal West
|(2-1)
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Bloomington 7.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Washington (8)
|(3-0)
|80
|1
|2. Dunlap
|(3-0)
|62
|2
|3. Montini
|(3-0)
|61
|3
|4. Highland
|(3-0)
|53
|5
|(tie)Hillcrest
|(3-0)
|53
|4
|6. Sterling
|(3-0)
|50
|6
|7. Antioch
|(3-0)
|30
|9
|8. Joliet Catholic
|(2-1)
|18
|NR
|9. Peoria Central
|(2-1)
|11
|7
|10. Decatur MacArthur
|(3-0)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 5, Sycamore 5, Kaneland 4, Carbondale 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (8)
|(3-0)
|115
|1
|2. IC Catholic (4)
|(3-0)
|112
|2
|3. Rockford Boylan
|(3-0)
|92
|3
|4. Morris
|(2-1)
|77
|T5
|5. Taylorville
|(3-0)
|76
|4
|6. Columbia
|(3-0)
|56
|T5
|7. Richmond-Burton
|(3-0)
|43
|8
|8. Coal City
|(2-1)
|38
|9
|9. Geneseo
|(2-1)
|12
|NR
|(tie) Herrin
|(2-1)
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 6, Breese Mater Dei 5, Johnsburg 4, Cahokia 3, Pontiac 3, Wheaton Academy 2, Raby 2, Sandwich 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Byron (9)
|(3-0)
|134
|1
|2. Williamsville (4)
|(3-0)
|123
|2
|3. Farmington
|(3-0)
|103
|3
|4. Carlinville (1)
|(3-0)
|96
|4
|5. Monticello
|(3-0)
|79
|6
|6. Bishop McNamara
|(3-0)
|66
|8
|7. Vandalia
|(3-0)
|44
|9
|8. Rock Island Alleman
|(2-1)
|42
|5
|9. Beardstown
|(3-0)
|22
|NR
|10. North Boone
|(2-1)
|20
|7
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 17, Elmwood-Brimfield 9, Pleasant Plains 8, Lisle 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 3.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maroa-Forsyth (10)
|(3-0)
|125
|1
|(tie) Orion (3)
|(3-0)
|125
|T3
|3. Rockridge
|(3-0)
|98
|5
|4. Sterling Newman (1)
|(2-1)
|96
|2
|5. Decatur St. Teresa
|(3-0)
|91
|T3
|6. Illini West (Carthage)
|(3-0)
|72
|6
|7. Pana
|(3-0)
|61
|7
|8. Mercer County
|(2-1)
|36
|9
|9. Eastland-Pearl City
|(3-0)
|28
|T10
|10. Chicago (Hope) Academy
|(2-1)
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 5, Nashville 5, Downs Tri-Valley 3, Auburn 3, Red Bud 2, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Marshall 2, El Paso-Gridley 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (11)
|(3-0)
|145
|1
|2. Tuscola (1)
|(3-0)
|127
|2
|3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3)
|(3-0)
|123
|3
|4. Camp Point Central
|(3-0)
|98
|4
|5. Ottawa Marquette
|(3-0)
|83
|5
|6. Princeville
|(3-0)
|66
|6
|7. Aurora Christian
|(3-0)
|62
|7
|8. Forreston
|(2-1)
|42
|9
|9. Argenta-Oreana
|(3-0)
|35
|8
|10. Concord (Triopia)
|(3-0)
|27
|NR
Others receiving votes: Dakota 5, Fisher 4, Madison 3, Milledgeville 1, Athens 1, Dupo 1, Red Hill 1, Annawan/Wethersfield 1.
|———
Volleyball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;4;0;13;1
Pleasant Valley;;4;0;10;3
Muscatine;;3;1;5;4
North Scott;;2;2;10;6
Clinton;;2;2;9;6
Bettendorf;;2;2;4;6
Davenport Central;;2;2;3;6
Davenport North;;1;3;4;9
Davenport West;;0;4;0;8
Burlington;;0;4;0;9
Tuesday's scores
Assumption 3, Clinton 2
Muscatine 3, Bettendorf 2
Davenport Central 3, Burlington 0
North Scott 3, Davenport West 0
Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport North 2
Assumption 25-17-25-22-15, Clinton 23-25-23-25-11
Kills — Assumption, Carly King 14, Kylie Welch 13, Maddy Mayeski 12, Anna Vonderhaar 9, Emma Schubert 8; Clinton, Grace Tubbs 21, Bailey Wing 7, Macy Mulholland 7, Molly Chapman 4. Assists -- Assumption, Lea Nelson 52; Clinton, Brooke Mulholland 42. Aces -- Assumption, Vonderhaar 3, King 2, Nelson 2, Clinton, Mallory Melvin 2, Megan Gandrup, Chapman. Digs -- Assumption, Emma VanSeveren 33, Nelson 22, Ellie Molyneaux 17; Clinton, Haley Dash 22, Mallory Melvin 21, Gandrup 20, Chapman 17. Blocks -- Assumption, Mayeski 3, King 2, Welch 2; Clinton, Tubbs 4, Kelly Clark 4, Molly Chapman 3.
Records: Assumption 13-1, 4-0 MAC; Clinton 9-6, 2-2
Muscatine 14-25-25-16-16, Bettendorf 25-18-20-25-14
Kills – Muscatine, Hannah Reynolds 10, Kayla Scholz 10, Hannah Wieskamp 8, Madi Petersen 7, Kaylynn Salyars 6, Haley Jarrett 2, Rylie Moss; Bettendorf, Ally Grothusen 21, Breanna Vermeer 11, Jenna Marxen 9. Blocks – Muscatine, Scholz 7, Wieskamp 6, Petersen 4, Salyars 3, Reynolds; Bettendorf, Emily Sharkey 4, Claudia Johnson 3, Maesa Harris 3, Marxen 3. Aces – Muscatine, Vada Fridley, Jarrett, Salyars, Wieskamp; Bettendorf, Hannah Urich 2, Marxen 2. Assists – Muscatine, Jarret 41; Bettendorf, Sharkey 34. Digs – Muscatine, Fridley 10, Rylie Moss 4, Kendra Eller 3, Reynolds 2, Salyars 2, Jarrett; Bettendorf, Maggie Erpelding 20, Erin McQuillen 16, Ally Grothusen 14
Records – Muscatine 5-4, 3-1; Bettendorf 4-6, 2-2
Moline 25-25, Alleman 14-18
Kills -- Moline, Megan Pittington 6, Ella Ramsay 5, Bella Mitchell 5; Alleman, Cori Caleo 3, Sydney Elliot 3, Sydney Bowling 2. Assists -- Moline, Kayla DePorter 11; Alleman, Colleen Kenney 3. Aces -- Moline, Mitchell 2, Maddie Peterson, Ramsay, Becca Ehlers; Alleman, Caleo. Digs -- Alleman, Kenney 4, Elliot 4, Caleo 4.
Records -- Moline (11-5-2, 3-0); Alleman (5-5, 0-1)
Pleasant Valley 25-25-23-23-15, Davenport North 12-22-25-25-4
Central 25-25-25, Burlington 17-23-23
North Cedar 25-25-25, Northeast 19-18-17
Boys cross country
IATFC rankings
Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic; 2. Waukee; 3. Pleasant Valley; 4. Dubuque Hempstead; 5. Ankeny; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 7. Iowa City West; 8. Ankeny Centennial; 9. West Des Moines Valley; 10. Cedar Falls; 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 12. Johnston; 13. Ames; 14. Dubuque Senior; 15. Southeast Polk
Others to watch: Bettendorf, Des Moines Roosevelt, Iowa City High, Sioux City North, Urbandale
Class 3A
1. Gilbert; 2. Carlisle; 3. Marion; 4. Clear Creek Amana; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Grinnell; 7. Decorah; 8. Mount Vernon-Lisbon; 9. Pella; 10. LeMars; 11. Waverly-Shell Rock; 12. Benton; 13. Center Point-Urbana; 14. Nevada; 15. MOC-Floyd Valley
Others to watch: Bondurant-Farrar, Dubuque Wahlert, Glenwood, Humboldt, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class 2A
1. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon; 2. Tipton; 3. Sioux Center; 4. Unity Christian; 5. South Hardin; 6. Okoboji; 7. Monticello; 8. Sheldon; 9. Bellevue; 10. Crestwood; 11. Des Moines Christian; 12. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 13. Dike-New Hartford; 14. Camanche; 15. Waukon
Others to watch: Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Red Oak, Roland-Story, Western Christian, Williamsburg
Class 1A
1. Madrid; 2. Nodaway Valley; 3. South Hamilton; 4. Mason City Newman; 5. Pekin; 6. Calamus-Wheatland; 7. South Winneshiek; 8. Central Springs; 9. Earlham; 10. Maquoketa Valley; 11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 12. Denver; 13. Starmont; 14. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center; 15. Tri-Center
Others to watch: Durant, East Marshall, Hudson, Ogden, Woodbine
North Scott Cross Country Invitational
Team Scores -- 1. Bettendorf 26; 2. North Scott 60; 3. Iowa City Liberty 79; 4. Clinton 101; 5. Davenport North 128; 6. Central DeWitt 140; 7. Maquoketa 175
Individual scores
Bettendorf -- 1. James Baker (17:25); 2. Nick Moore (17:40); 6. Kyler Castro (18:02); 7. Brendan Scott (18:07); 10. Ian Silva (18:18)
North Scott -- 3. Jackson Schrock (17:43); 5. Chase Porter (17:56); 14. Max Adkisson (18:38); 18. Gabe Jensen (9:05); 20. Bryce Golden (19:08)
Clinton -- 15. Noah Smith (18:38); 17. Connor Sattler (19:02); 21. Parker Sirna (19:08); 23. Kyle Gassman (19:13); 25. Sean Hammond (19:29)
Davenport North -- 4. Matt Dibbern (17:53); 19. Kiefer Hammill (19:08); 31. Chris Molis (20:11); 35. Luke Haugen (20:28); 39. Devon Harris (21:27)
Central DeWitt -- 16. Noah Mullin (18:59); 26. Jack Campbell (19:34); 29. Tanner Naeve (19:45); 33. Joe Stammeyer (20:23); 36. Carter Myers (20:28)
Maquoketa -- 9. Tyler Meyeres (18:12); 34. Dalen Acton (20:24); 43. Brady Caven (24:03); 44. Mason Springer (24:08); 45. Nathan Watters (25:38)
Bureau Valley Quad
at Walnut
Team Scores – 1. Spring Valley Hall 34; 2. West Carroll 63; 3. Princeton 70; 4. Kewanee 93; 5. Bureau Valley 95
Top 5 Individuals – 1. Briar Nevills (WC) 17:58; 2. Ethan Cattan (SVH), 18:34; 3. Devin Seldall (SVH), 19:33; 4. Trapper Hartman (WC) , 19:52; 5. Dillion Ferbeck (Princeton), 19:52
West Carroll – 1. Nevills 17:58; 4. Hartman (19:52); 7. Luke Reiland (20:07); 21. Bradley Storjohann (23:05); 30. Pippin Legel (25:04)
Kewanee – 10. Calvin Desplinter (20:31); 11. Gabe Johnon (20:59); 20. Conner Bryan (23:00); 24. Colin Venstechelman (23:43); 28. Diego Jackson (24:27)
Bureau Valley – 12. Allen Guenther (21:11); 13. Wyatt Strader (21:22); 18. Trevor Griffin (22:18); 25. Tyson Wagner (23:53); 27. Alexander Glaski (24:10)
Girls cross country
Class 4A
1. Johnston; 2. Waukee; 3. Dubuque Senior; 4. Southeast Polk; 5. Dowling Catholic; 6. West Des Moines Valley; 7. Pleasant Valley; 8. Des Moines Roosevelt; 9. Ankeny Centennial; 10. Iowa City West; 11. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 12. Iowa City Liberty; 13. Urbandale; 14. Iowa City High; 15. Dubuque Hempstead
Others to watch: Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Linn-Mar, North Scott, Ottumwa
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. LeMars; 3. Ballard; 4. Harlan; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Solon; 7. Pella; 8. Spencer; 9. Glenwood; 10. Carlisle; 11. Atlantic; 12. Grinnell; 13. North Polk; 14. Decorah; 15. Norwalk
Others to watch: Benton, Charles City, Humboldt, Mount Pleasant, Sioux City Heelan
Class 2A
1. Mid-Prairie; 2. Crestwood; 3. Panorama; 4. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central; 5. Jesup; 6. Williamsburg; 7. Springville/Central City; 8. Okoboji; 9. Cascade; 10. Unity Christian; 11. Waukon; 12. Danville-New London; 13. Monticello; 14. Dike-New Hartford; 15. Emmetsburg
Others to watch: Aplington-Parkersburg, Eagle Grove, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Shenandoah, Tipton
Class 1A
1. Logan-Magnolia; 2. Kee High; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Hudson; 5. Denver; 6. Pekin; 7. Iowa City Newman; 8. South Winneshiek; 9. North Linn; 10. Ridge View; 11. Earlham; 12. Starmont; 13. AHSTW; 14. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 15. Bellevue Marquette
Others to watch: Alta-Aurelia, Baxter, Durant, Nashua-Plainfield, Woodward-Granger
North Scott Invite
Team Scores -- 1. North Scott 34; 2. Liberty 36; 3. Bettendorf 60; 4. Central DeWitt 114; 5. Davenport Central 136; 6. Clinton 170; 7. Maquoketa 185
Individual Scores
North Scott -- 4. Chloe Engelkes (21:03); 5. Sommer Clydesdale (21:10); 7. Abbi Lafrenz (21:15); 8. Presley Case (21:31); 10. Zoe Warm (22:03)
Bettendorf -- 6. Madison Temple (21:13); 9. Sarah Schmidt (21:44); 14. Layken Bytnar (22:30); 15. Jessica Ripslinger (22:46); 16. Peyton Bytnar (22:48)
Central DeWitt -- 11. Kyleen Irwin (22:09); 23. Maddie Peterson (23:34); 24. Carly Small (23:49); 26. Kami Zeimet (24:26); 30. Brynn VanHorn (25:22)
Davenport Central -- 19. Tessa Goodwin (23:07); 21. Emma Berger (23:19); 28. Elizabeth Barfels (24:58); 33. Emily Jarrett (26:06); 35. Baylea Hamer (26:29)
Clinton -- 25. Abby Struble (24:23); 32. Maritza Dondiego (25:51); 36. Viviana Ramirez (26:41); 38. Emma Milder (27:21); 39. Lauren Buer (27:58)
Maquoketa -- 22. Addison Michel (23:26); 34. Lilith Biehl (26:15); 42. Savannah Dykstra (29:07); 43. Aubrey Bahl (29:08); 44. Emily VanZummeren (32:17)
Bureau Valley Quadrangular
at Walnut
Team Scores – 1. Bureau Valley 46; 2. Princeton 53; 3. Spring Valley Hall 60; 4. West Carroll 65
Top 5 Individuals – 1. Jenna Parente (Hall), 22:34; 2. Jayden Sisler (WC), 23:07; 3. Abby Burns (WC), 23:09; 4. Jade Aber (BV) 24:14; 5. Lauren McMillan (Princeton), 24:15
Bureau Valley – 4. Aber (24:14); 9. Bre Broers (25:42); 10. Alicia Backer (25:53); 11. Candice Sass (26:17); 12. Hannah Williams (26:58)
West Carroll – 2. Sisler (23:07); 3. Burns (23:09); 16. Demi Davis (28:55); 19. Celia Hartmen (30:36); 25. Olivia Grant (34:14)
Volleyball
North Scott 25-25-25, Davenport West 20-22-15
Kills – North Scott, Emma Powell 15, Kendall McNaull 12; Davenport West, Jalissa Peiffer 6, Lauren Oostendorp 5. Assists – North Scott, Taylor Robertson 22, Grace Graham 18; Davenport West, Tori Dierikx 9, Bailee Kronfeld 7. Digs – North Scott, Maddie Allison 14, Powell 11; Davenport West, Kassidy Schaeffer 9, Peiffer 7. Aces – North Scott, Emma Morgan 5, Sam Lee 3; Davenport West, Dierikx 2, Schaeffer 1. Blocks – North Scott, McNaull 2, Ella McLaughlin 1; Davenport West, Oostendorp 1
Records – North Scott (10-6, 2-2), Davenport West (0-4, 0-8)
Fulton 26-25, Rockridge 24-21
Kills – Rockridge, Keely Parker 7, Amelia Thomas 6; Fulton, Emily Schipper 11, Daekota Knott 10. Assists – Rockridge, Brooke Hitchcock 9, Taylor Zeck 7; Fulton, Kylie Collachia 17, Kylee Sweenie 4. Digs – Rockridge, Adison Riley 2, Thomas 2; Fulton, Emily Banker 8, Ally Curley 8, Sweenie 6. Aces – Rockridge, Parker 2, Thomas 2; Fulton, Sweenie 2, Banker, Curley. Blocks – Rockridge, Parker 1; Fulton, Knott 4, Maddie Hodge