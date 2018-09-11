Try 1 month for 99¢

Football

Illinois AP poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lincoln-Way East (8)(3-0)801
2. Homewood-Flossmoor(3-0)664
3. Maine South(2-1)513
4. Loyola(2-1)432
5. Barrington(3-0)42NR
6. Bolingbrook(3-0)406
7. Oswego(3-0)318
8. Marist(2-1)297
9. Glenbard West(2-1)1310
10. Hinsdale Central(2-1)129

Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 11, Huntley 9, Stevenson 9, St. Charles East 3, Oswego East 1,

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Batavia (5)(3-0)861
2. Nazareth (2)(3-0)802
3. East St. Louis (2)(2-1)673
4. Brother Rice(3-0)594
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel(2-1)516
6. Normal Community(3-0)455
7. Simeon(3-0)3310
8. Lake Zurich(2-1)247
9. Benet(3-0)238
10. Hononegah(3-0)159

Others receiving votes: Belleville West 6, Lincoln Way West 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1, Moline 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Cary-Grove (5)(3-0)913
2. Oak Lawn Richards (3)(3-0)894
3. Prairie Ridge (1)(2-1)691
4. Willowbrook(3-0)675
5. Phillips (1)(1-2)612
6. DeKalb(3-0)526
7. Providence(3-0)368
8. Chatham Glenwood(3-0)319
9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(2-1)307
10. Normal West(2-1)1710

Others receiving votes: Bloomington 7.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Washington (8)(3-0)801
2. Dunlap(3-0)622
3. Montini(3-0)613
4. Highland(3-0)535
(tie)Hillcrest(3-0)534
6. Sterling(3-0)506
7. Antioch(3-0)309
8. Joliet Catholic(2-1)18NR
9. Peoria Central(2-1)117
10. Decatur MacArthur(3-0)6NR

Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 5, Sycamore 5, Kaneland 4, Carbondale 2.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (8)(3-0)1151
2. IC Catholic (4)(3-0)1122
3. Rockford Boylan(3-0)923
4. Morris(2-1)77T5
5. Taylorville(3-0)764
6. Columbia(3-0)56T5
7. Richmond-Burton(3-0)438
8. Coal City(2-1)389
9. Geneseo(2-1)12NR
(tie) Herrin(2-1)127

Others receiving votes: De La Salle 6, Breese Mater Dei 5, Johnsburg 4, Cahokia 3, Pontiac 3, Wheaton Academy 2, Raby 2, Sandwich 2.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Byron (9)(3-0)1341
2. Williamsville (4)(3-0)1232
3. Farmington(3-0)1033
4. Carlinville (1)(3-0)964
5. Monticello(3-0)796
6. Bishop McNamara(3-0)668
7. Vandalia(3-0)449
8. Rock Island Alleman(2-1)425
9. Beardstown(3-0)22NR
10. North Boone(2-1)207

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 17, Elmwood-Brimfield 9, Pleasant Plains 8, Lisle 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 3.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (10)(3-0)1251
(tie) Orion (3)(3-0)125T3
3. Rockridge(3-0)985
4. Sterling Newman (1)(2-1)962
5. Decatur St. Teresa(3-0)91T3
6. Illini West (Carthage)(3-0)726
7. Pana(3-0)617
8. Mercer County(2-1)369
9. Eastland-Pearl City(3-0)28T10
10. Chicago (Hope) Academy(2-1)15NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 5, Nashville 5, Downs Tri-Valley 3, Auburn 3, Red Bud 2, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Marshall 2, El Paso-Gridley 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (11)(3-0)1451
2. Tuscola (1)(3-0)1272
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3)(3-0)1233
4. Camp Point Central(3-0)984
5. Ottawa Marquette(3-0)835
6. Princeville(3-0)666
7. Aurora Christian(3-0)627
8. Forreston(2-1)429
9. Argenta-Oreana(3-0)358
10. Concord (Triopia)(3-0)27NR

Others receiving votes: Dakota 5, Fisher 4, Madison 3, Milledgeville 1, Athens 1, Dupo 1, Red Hill 1, Annawan/Wethersfield 1.

 ———

Volleyball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;4;0;13;1

Pleasant Valley;;4;0;10;3

Muscatine;;3;1;5;4

North Scott;;2;2;10;6

Clinton;;2;2;9;6

Bettendorf;;2;2;4;6

Davenport Central;;2;2;3;6

Davenport North;;1;3;4;9

Davenport West;;0;4;0;8

Burlington;;0;4;0;9

Tuesday's scores

Assumption 3, Clinton 2

Muscatine 3, Bettendorf 2

Davenport Central 3, Burlington 0

North Scott 3, Davenport West 0

Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport North 2

Assumption 25-17-25-22-15, Clinton 23-25-23-25-11

Kills — Assumption, Carly King 14, Kylie Welch 13, Maddy Mayeski 12, Anna Vonderhaar 9, Emma Schubert 8; Clinton, Grace Tubbs 21, Bailey Wing 7, Macy Mulholland 7, Molly Chapman 4. Assists -- Assumption, Lea Nelson 52; Clinton, Brooke Mulholland 42. Aces -- Assumption, Vonderhaar 3, King 2, Nelson 2, Clinton, Mallory Melvin 2, Megan Gandrup, Chapman. Digs -- Assumption, Emma VanSeveren 33, Nelson 22, Ellie Molyneaux 17; Clinton, Haley Dash 22, Mallory Melvin 21, Gandrup 20, Chapman 17. Blocks -- Assumption, Mayeski 3, King 2, Welch 2; Clinton, Tubbs 4, Kelly Clark 4, Molly Chapman 3.

Records: Assumption 13-1, 4-0 MAC; Clinton 9-6, 2-2

Muscatine 14-25-25-16-16, Bettendorf 25-18-20-25-14

Kills – Muscatine, Hannah Reynolds 10, Kayla Scholz 10, Hannah Wieskamp 8, Madi Petersen 7, Kaylynn Salyars 6, Haley Jarrett 2, Rylie Moss; Bettendorf, Ally Grothusen 21, Breanna Vermeer 11, Jenna Marxen 9. Blocks – Muscatine, Scholz 7, Wieskamp 6, Petersen 4, Salyars 3, Reynolds; Bettendorf, Emily Sharkey 4, Claudia Johnson 3, Maesa Harris 3, Marxen 3. Aces – Muscatine, Vada Fridley, Jarrett, Salyars, Wieskamp; Bettendorf, Hannah Urich 2, Marxen 2. Assists – Muscatine, Jarret 41; Bettendorf, Sharkey 34. Digs – Muscatine, Fridley 10, Rylie Moss 4, Kendra Eller 3, Reynolds 2, Salyars 2, Jarrett; Bettendorf, Maggie Erpelding 20, Erin McQuillen 16, Ally Grothusen 14

Records – Muscatine 5-4, 3-1; Bettendorf 4-6, 2-2

Moline 25-25, Alleman 14-18

Kills -- Moline, Megan Pittington 6, Ella Ramsay 5, Bella Mitchell 5; Alleman, Cori Caleo 3, Sydney Elliot 3, Sydney Bowling 2. Assists -- Moline, Kayla DePorter 11; Alleman, Colleen Kenney 3. Aces -- Moline, Mitchell 2, Maddie Peterson, Ramsay, Becca Ehlers; Alleman, Caleo. Digs -- Alleman, Kenney 4, Elliot 4, Caleo 4.

Records -- Moline (11-5-2, 3-0); Alleman (5-5, 0-1)

Pleasant Valley 25-25-23-23-15, Davenport North 12-22-25-25-4

Central 25-25-25, Burlington 17-23-23

North Cedar 25-25-25, Northeast 19-18-17

Boys cross country

IATFC rankings

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic; 2. Waukee; 3. Pleasant Valley; 4. Dubuque Hempstead; 5. Ankeny; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 7. Iowa City West; 8. Ankeny Centennial; 9. West Des Moines Valley; 10. Cedar Falls; 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 12. Johnston; 13. Ames; 14. Dubuque Senior; 15. Southeast Polk

Others to watch: Bettendorf, Des Moines Roosevelt, Iowa City High, Sioux City North, Urbandale

Class 3A

1. Gilbert; 2. Carlisle; 3. Marion; 4. Clear Creek Amana; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Grinnell; 7. Decorah; 8. Mount Vernon-Lisbon; 9. Pella; 10. LeMars; 11. Waverly-Shell Rock; 12. Benton; 13. Center Point-Urbana; 14. Nevada; 15. MOC-Floyd Valley

Others to watch: Bondurant-Farrar, Dubuque Wahlert, Glenwood, Humboldt, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 2A

1. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon; 2. Tipton; 3. Sioux Center; 4. Unity Christian; 5. South Hardin; 6. Okoboji; 7. Monticello; 8. Sheldon; 9. Bellevue; 10. Crestwood; 11. Des Moines Christian; 12. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 13. Dike-New Hartford; 14. Camanche; 15. Waukon

Others to watch: Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Red Oak, Roland-Story, Western Christian, Williamsburg

Class 1A

1. Madrid; 2. Nodaway Valley; 3. South Hamilton; 4. Mason City Newman; 5. Pekin; 6. Calamus-Wheatland; 7. South Winneshiek; 8. Central Springs; 9. Earlham; 10. Maquoketa Valley; 11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 12. Denver; 13. Starmont; 14. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center; 15. Tri-Center

Others to watch: Durant, East Marshall, Hudson, Ogden, Woodbine

North Scott Cross Country Invitational

Team Scores -- 1. Bettendorf 26; 2. North Scott 60; 3. Iowa City Liberty 79; 4. Clinton 101; 5. Davenport North 128; 6. Central DeWitt 140; 7. Maquoketa 175

Individual scores

Bettendorf -- 1. James Baker (17:25); 2. Nick Moore (17:40); 6. Kyler Castro (18:02); 7. Brendan Scott (18:07); 10. Ian Silva (18:18)

North Scott -- 3. Jackson Schrock (17:43); 5. Chase Porter (17:56); 14. Max Adkisson (18:38); 18. Gabe Jensen (9:05); 20. Bryce Golden (19:08)

Clinton -- 15. Noah Smith (18:38); 17. Connor Sattler (19:02); 21. Parker Sirna (19:08); 23. Kyle Gassman (19:13); 25. Sean Hammond (19:29)

Davenport North -- 4. Matt Dibbern (17:53); 19. Kiefer Hammill (19:08); 31. Chris Molis (20:11); 35. Luke Haugen (20:28); 39. Devon Harris (21:27)

Central DeWitt -- 16. Noah Mullin (18:59); 26. Jack Campbell (19:34); 29. Tanner Naeve (19:45); 33. Joe Stammeyer (20:23); 36. Carter Myers (20:28)

Maquoketa -- 9. Tyler Meyeres (18:12); 34. Dalen Acton (20:24); 43. Brady Caven (24:03); 44. Mason Springer (24:08); 45. Nathan Watters (25:38)

Bureau Valley Quad

at Walnut

Team Scores – 1. Spring Valley Hall 34; 2. West Carroll 63; 3. Princeton 70; 4. Kewanee 93; 5. Bureau Valley 95

Top 5 Individuals – 1. Briar Nevills (WC) 17:58; 2. Ethan Cattan (SVH), 18:34; 3. Devin Seldall (SVH), 19:33; 4. Trapper Hartman (WC) , 19:52; 5. Dillion Ferbeck (Princeton), 19:52

West Carroll – 1. Nevills 17:58; 4. Hartman (19:52); 7. Luke Reiland (20:07); 21. Bradley Storjohann (23:05); 30. Pippin Legel (25:04)

Kewanee – 10. Calvin Desplinter (20:31); 11. Gabe Johnon (20:59); 20. Conner Bryan (23:00); 24. Colin Venstechelman (23:43); 28. Diego Jackson (24:27)

Bureau Valley – 12. Allen Guenther (21:11); 13. Wyatt Strader (21:22); 18. Trevor Griffin (22:18); 25. Tyson Wagner (23:53); 27. Alexander Glaski (24:10)

Girls cross country

Class 4A

1. Johnston; 2. Waukee; 3. Dubuque Senior; 4. Southeast Polk; 5. Dowling Catholic; 6. West Des Moines Valley; 7. Pleasant Valley; 8. Des Moines Roosevelt; 9. Ankeny Centennial; 10. Iowa City West; 11. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 12. Iowa City Liberty; 13. Urbandale; 14. Iowa City High; 15. Dubuque Hempstead

Others to watch: Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Linn-Mar, North Scott, Ottumwa

Class 3A

1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. LeMars; 3. Ballard; 4. Harlan; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Solon; 7. Pella; 8. Spencer; 9. Glenwood; 10. Carlisle; 11. Atlantic; 12. Grinnell; 13. North Polk; 14. Decorah; 15. Norwalk

Others to watch: Benton, Charles City, Humboldt, Mount Pleasant, Sioux City Heelan

Class 2A

1. Mid-Prairie; 2. Crestwood; 3. Panorama; 4. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central; 5. Jesup; 6. Williamsburg; 7. Springville/Central City; 8. Okoboji; 9. Cascade; 10. Unity Christian; 11. Waukon; 12. Danville-New London; 13. Monticello; 14. Dike-New Hartford; 15. Emmetsburg

Others to watch: Aplington-Parkersburg, Eagle Grove, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Shenandoah, Tipton

Class 1A

1. Logan-Magnolia; 2. Kee High; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Hudson; 5. Denver; 6. Pekin; 7. Iowa City Newman; 8. South Winneshiek; 9. North Linn; 10. Ridge View; 11. Earlham; 12. Starmont; 13. AHSTW; 14. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 15. Bellevue Marquette

Others to watch: Alta-Aurelia, Baxter, Durant, Nashua-Plainfield, Woodward-Granger 

North Scott Invite

Team Scores -- 1. North Scott 34; 2. Liberty 36; 3. Bettendorf 60; 4. Central DeWitt 114; 5. Davenport Central 136; 6. Clinton 170; 7. Maquoketa 185

Individual Scores

North Scott -- 4. Chloe Engelkes (21:03); 5. Sommer Clydesdale (21:10); 7. Abbi Lafrenz (21:15); 8. Presley Case (21:31); 10. Zoe Warm (22:03)

Bettendorf -- 6. Madison Temple (21:13); 9. Sarah Schmidt (21:44); 14. Layken Bytnar (22:30); 15. Jessica Ripslinger (22:46); 16. Peyton Bytnar (22:48)

Central DeWitt -- 11. Kyleen Irwin (22:09); 23. Maddie Peterson (23:34); 24. Carly Small (23:49); 26. Kami Zeimet (24:26); 30. Brynn VanHorn (25:22)

Davenport Central -- 19. Tessa Goodwin (23:07); 21. Emma Berger (23:19); 28. Elizabeth Barfels (24:58); 33. Emily Jarrett (26:06); 35. Baylea Hamer (26:29)

Clinton -- 25. Abby Struble (24:23); 32. Maritza Dondiego (25:51); 36. Viviana Ramirez (26:41); 38. Emma Milder (27:21); 39. Lauren Buer (27:58)

Maquoketa -- 22. Addison Michel (23:26); 34. Lilith Biehl (26:15); 42. Savannah Dykstra (29:07); 43. Aubrey Bahl (29:08); 44. Emily VanZummeren (32:17)

Bureau Valley Quadrangular

at Walnut

Team Scores – 1. Bureau Valley 46; 2. Princeton 53; 3. Spring Valley Hall 60; 4. West Carroll 65

Top 5 Individuals – 1. Jenna Parente (Hall), 22:34; 2. Jayden Sisler (WC), 23:07; 3. Abby Burns (WC), 23:09; 4. Jade Aber (BV) 24:14; 5. Lauren McMillan (Princeton), 24:15

Bureau Valley – 4. Aber (24:14); 9. Bre Broers (25:42); 10. Alicia Backer (25:53); 11. Candice Sass (26:17); 12. Hannah Williams (26:58)

West Carroll – 2. Sisler (23:07); 3. Burns (23:09); 16. Demi Davis (28:55); 19. Celia Hartmen (30:36); 25. Olivia Grant (34:14)

Volleyball

North Scott 25-25-25, Davenport West 20-22-15

Kills – North Scott, Emma Powell 15, Kendall McNaull 12; Davenport West, Jalissa Peiffer 6, Lauren Oostendorp 5. Assists – North Scott, Taylor Robertson 22, Grace Graham 18; Davenport West, Tori Dierikx 9, Bailee Kronfeld 7. Digs – North Scott, Maddie Allison 14, Powell 11; Davenport West, Kassidy Schaeffer 9, Peiffer 7. Aces – North Scott, Emma Morgan 5, Sam Lee 3; Davenport West, Dierikx 2, Schaeffer 1. Blocks – North Scott, McNaull 2, Ella McLaughlin 1; Davenport West, Oostendorp 1

Records – North Scott (10-6, 2-2), Davenport West (0-4, 0-8)

Fulton 26-25, Rockridge 24-21

Kills – Rockridge, Keely Parker 7, Amelia Thomas 6; Fulton, Emily Schipper 11, Daekota Knott 10. Assists – Rockridge, Brooke Hitchcock 9, Taylor Zeck 7; Fulton, Kylie Collachia 17, Kylee Sweenie 4. Digs – Rockridge, Adison Riley 2, Thomas 2; Fulton, Emily Banker 8, Ally Curley 8, Sweenie 6. Aces – Rockridge, Parker 2, Thomas 2; Fulton, Sweenie 2, Banker, Curley. Blocks – Rockridge, Parker 1; Fulton, Knott 4, Maddie Hodge

