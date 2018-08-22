Try 1 month for 99¢

Football

Illinois AP poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolPts
1. Lincoln-Way East (8)89
2. Loyola (1)82
3. Maine South59
4. Marist49
(tie)Edwardsville49
6. Homewood-Flossmoor47
7. Glenbard West46
8. Naperville Central20
9. Bolingbrook16
10. Hinsdale Central11
 

Others receiving votes: Barrington 9, Oswego 8, Stevenson 4, Minooka 3, Huntley 2, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A
SchoolPt
1. Batavia (3)81
2. East St. Louis (2)77
3. Nazareth (4)73
4. Lake Zurich (1)70
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel43
6. St. Rita42
7. Lincoln Way West31
8. St. Charles North30
9. Normal Community15
10. Brother Rice14
 

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 10, Benet 9, Lincoln-Way Central 7, Simeon 5, Moline 4, Hersey 1, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.

Class 6A
SchoolPts
1. Phillips (6)82
2. Prairie Ridge (1)66
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)64
4. Cary-Grove (1)57
5. Oak Lawn Richards52
6. Lemont41
7. Normal West38
8. Crete-Monee35
9. DeKalb11
10. Willowbrook7
 

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale South 6, Quincy 5, Providence 3, Belvidere North 2.

Class 5A
SchoolPts
1. Washington (6)81
2. Dunlap (1)72
3. Montini (1)67
4. Hillcrest (1)46
5. St. Laurence45
6. Highland44
7. Sterling39
8. Woodstock Marian37
9. Peoria Central19
10. Antioch14
 

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 13, Rich Central 10, Decatur MacArthur 8, Richwoods 3, Triad 3, Marion 1, Lakes Community 1.

Class 4A
SchoolPts
1. Rochester (9)99
2. Morris (1)79
3. IC Catholic (2)73
4. Raby59
5. Rockford Boylan47
6. Althoff Catholic45
7. Taylorville39
8. Columbia32
9. Coal City27
10. Herrin25
 

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 11, Richmond-Burton 10, Johnsburg 8, Dixon 6, Rochelle 6, Wheaton Academy 3, Manteno 1.

Class 3A
SchoolPts
1. Byron (2)70
2. Williamsville (2)64
3. Farmington (1)54
4. Wilmington52
5. Pleasant Plains (1)43
6. Carlinville (1)42
7. Rock Island Alleman36
8. Vandalia34
9. Anna-Jonesboro29
10.Monticello26
 

Others receiving votes: North Boone 22, Bloomington Central Catholic 19, Greenville 13, Beardstown 12, Tolono Unity 5, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 4.

Class 2A
SchoolPts
1. Maroa-Forsyth (4)84
2. Sterling Newman (5)67
3. Rockridge57
4. Decatur St. Teresa56
5. Orion46
(tie) Knoxville46
7. Downs Tri-Valley34
8. Trenton Wesclin21
9. Illini West (Carthage)17
10. Pana16
 

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 14, Hamilton West Hancock 8, Auburn 7, Staunton 6, Eastland-Pearl City 4, Clifton Central 3, Chicago (Hope) Academy 3, Mercer County 3, El Paso-Gridley 3.

Class 1A
SchoolPts
1. Lena-Winslow (4)84
2. Tuscola59
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5)50
4. Camp Point Central47
5. Carrollton39
6. Forreston37
7. Princeville34
8. Kewanee (Wethersfield)31
9. Ottawa Marquette30
10. Argenta-Oreana20
 

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 15, Dakota 15, Athens 12, Milledgeville 9, Concord (Triopia) 8, Red Hill 3, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 2.

Boys golf

North Scott Invitational

At Glynns Creek Golf Course

Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 310; 2. North Scott 332; 3. Davenport North 339; 4. Muscatine 342; 5. Davenport Central 353; 6. Clinton 364; 7. Assumption 375; 8. Davenport West 405

Top 3 individuals -- 1. Jack Roemer (PV) 36-37 -- 73; 2. Jack Dumas 36-38 -- 74; 3. Bryan Verdon (North) 40-39 -- 79.

PV -- Roemer 73; Dumas 74; Lucas Wendel 38-43 -- 81; Lucas Woods 38-44 -- 82

North Scott -- Mitchell Temperly 40-39 -- 79; Keaton Murphy 42-40 -- 82; Reece Sommers 39-45 -- 84; Luke Haedt 44-43 -- 87; Owen Long 44-43 -- 87

Davenport North -- Verdon 79, Carter Josund 42-43 -- 85; Blake Stoughton 43-43 -- 86; Cody Burch 43-46 -- 89

Muscatine -- James Solt 41-41 -- 82; Nate Diercks 46-40 -- 86; Brigg Burback 43-44 -- 87; Grant Valiant 41-46 -- 87

Davenport Central -- Alex McLeland 38-41 -- 79; Zach McGhee 45-40 -- 85; Mason Gersdorf 46-47 -- 93; Brady Kakert 47-49 -- 96

Clinton -- Blake Behrens 42-40 -- 82; Joe Simpson 44-46 -- 90; Zach Bohle 48-48 -- 96; Tanner Dickherber 46-50 -- 96

Assumption -- Evan Lystuik 47-40 -- 87; Mason Ollinger 43-51 -- 94; Sean Holmes 46-49 -- 95; Jack McAfoos 50-49 -- 99

Davenport West -- Zac Stasz 43-44 -- 87; Harrison Wright 53-52 -- 105; Mason Lantz 54-52 -- 106; Dillon Burt 55-52 -- 107

Sherrard 161, Orion 198, Knoxville 216

Medalist -- Ethan Earl (Sherrard) 35.

Sherrard -- Et. Earl 35, Evan Earl 41, Jaeger Harkey 41, Landen Ernat 44.

Orion -- Reece Holst 44, Alex Nimrick 48, Nathan Engeman 52, Vaughn Bernhardt 54.

Knoxville -- David Aise 50, Jacob Betz 51, Damian Jones 56, Justin Betz 59.

Volleyball

Tuesday's late results

Alleman 29-25, Monmouth United 27-20

Kills -- Alleman, Cori Caleo 5, Sydney Bowling 5; MU, Carly Thompson 9, Jerzi Johnson 6. Assists -- Alleman, Lily Steffen 14; MU, Riley Tyrell 15. Aces -- Alleman, Caleo 5, Lydia Dorsey 5; MU, Breanna Shea, Jenna Bentz. Digs -- MU, Thompson 17, Josie Bentz 13.

Annawan 25-25, Morrison 15-23

Annawan stats only

Kills -- Ella Manuel 5, Emily Miller 5, Sky Marth 3. Assists -- Courtney Baele 15. Blocks -- Miller 5, Reese Randall 2. Digs -- Kaley Peterson 4, Baele 3. Aces -- Baele 4.

Team records -- Annawan 1-0

Boys soccer

Macomb 3, Orion-Sherrard United 0

Halftime score -- Macomb 1, OSU 0. Saves -- Orion (Josh Spranger 10). 

Team records -- Orion-Sherrard United 0-2.

0
0
0
0
0