Football
Illinois AP poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|Pts
|1. Lincoln-Way East (8)
|89
|2. Loyola (1)
|82
|3. Maine South
|59
|4. Marist
|49
|(tie)Edwardsville
|49
|6. Homewood-Flossmoor
|47
|7. Glenbard West
|46
|8. Naperville Central
|20
|9. Bolingbrook
|16
|10. Hinsdale Central
|11
Others receiving votes: Barrington 9, Oswego 8, Stevenson 4, Minooka 3, Huntley 2, St. Charles East 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|Pt
|1. Batavia (3)
|81
|2. East St. Louis (2)
|77
|3. Nazareth (4)
|73
|4. Lake Zurich (1)
|70
|5. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|43
|6. St. Rita
|42
|7. Lincoln Way West
|31
|8. St. Charles North
|30
|9. Normal Community
|15
|10. Brother Rice
|14
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 10, Benet 9, Lincoln-Way Central 7, Simeon 5, Moline 4, Hersey 1, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|Pts
|1. Phillips (6)
|82
|2. Prairie Ridge (1)
|66
|3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|64
|4. Cary-Grove (1)
|57
|5. Oak Lawn Richards
|52
|6. Lemont
|41
|7. Normal West
|38
|8. Crete-Monee
|35
|9. DeKalb
|11
|10. Willowbrook
|7
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale South 6, Quincy 5, Providence 3, Belvidere North 2.
|Class 5A
|School
|Pts
|1. Washington (6)
|81
|2. Dunlap (1)
|72
|3. Montini (1)
|67
|4. Hillcrest (1)
|46
|5. St. Laurence
|45
|6. Highland
|44
|7. Sterling
|39
|8. Woodstock Marian
|37
|9. Peoria Central
|19
|10. Antioch
|14
Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 13, Rich Central 10, Decatur MacArthur 8, Richwoods 3, Triad 3, Marion 1, Lakes Community 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Pts
|1. Rochester (9)
|99
|2. Morris (1)
|79
|3. IC Catholic (2)
|73
|4. Raby
|59
|5. Rockford Boylan
|47
|6. Althoff Catholic
|45
|7. Taylorville
|39
|8. Columbia
|32
|9. Coal City
|27
|10. Herrin
|25
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 11, Richmond-Burton 10, Johnsburg 8, Dixon 6, Rochelle 6, Wheaton Academy 3, Manteno 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Pts
|1. Byron (2)
|70
|2. Williamsville (2)
|64
|3. Farmington (1)
|54
|4. Wilmington
|52
|5. Pleasant Plains (1)
|43
|6. Carlinville (1)
|42
|7. Rock Island Alleman
|36
|8. Vandalia
|34
|9. Anna-Jonesboro
|29
|10.Monticello
|26
Others receiving votes: North Boone 22, Bloomington Central Catholic 19, Greenville 13, Beardstown 12, Tolono Unity 5, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 4.
|Class 2A
|School
|Pts
|1. Maroa-Forsyth (4)
|84
|2. Sterling Newman (5)
|67
|3. Rockridge
|57
|4. Decatur St. Teresa
|56
|5. Orion
|46
|(tie) Knoxville
|46
|7. Downs Tri-Valley
|34
|8. Trenton Wesclin
|21
|9. Illini West (Carthage)
|17
|10. Pana
|16
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 14, Hamilton West Hancock 8, Auburn 7, Staunton 6, Eastland-Pearl City 4, Clifton Central 3, Chicago (Hope) Academy 3, Mercer County 3, El Paso-Gridley 3.
|Class 1A
|School
|Pts
|1. Lena-Winslow (4)
|84
|2. Tuscola
|59
|3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5)
|50
|4. Camp Point Central
|47
|5. Carrollton
|39
|6. Forreston
|37
|7. Princeville
|34
|8. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|31
|9. Ottawa Marquette
|30
|10. Argenta-Oreana
|20
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 15, Dakota 15, Athens 12, Milledgeville 9, Concord (Triopia) 8, Red Hill 3, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 2.
Boys golf
North Scott Invitational
At Glynns Creek Golf Course
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 310; 2. North Scott 332; 3. Davenport North 339; 4. Muscatine 342; 5. Davenport Central 353; 6. Clinton 364; 7. Assumption 375; 8. Davenport West 405
Top 3 individuals -- 1. Jack Roemer (PV) 36-37 -- 73; 2. Jack Dumas 36-38 -- 74; 3. Bryan Verdon (North) 40-39 -- 79.
PV -- Roemer 73; Dumas 74; Lucas Wendel 38-43 -- 81; Lucas Woods 38-44 -- 82
North Scott -- Mitchell Temperly 40-39 -- 79; Keaton Murphy 42-40 -- 82; Reece Sommers 39-45 -- 84; Luke Haedt 44-43 -- 87; Owen Long 44-43 -- 87
Davenport North -- Verdon 79, Carter Josund 42-43 -- 85; Blake Stoughton 43-43 -- 86; Cody Burch 43-46 -- 89
Muscatine -- James Solt 41-41 -- 82; Nate Diercks 46-40 -- 86; Brigg Burback 43-44 -- 87; Grant Valiant 41-46 -- 87
Davenport Central -- Alex McLeland 38-41 -- 79; Zach McGhee 45-40 -- 85; Mason Gersdorf 46-47 -- 93; Brady Kakert 47-49 -- 96
Clinton -- Blake Behrens 42-40 -- 82; Joe Simpson 44-46 -- 90; Zach Bohle 48-48 -- 96; Tanner Dickherber 46-50 -- 96
Assumption -- Evan Lystuik 47-40 -- 87; Mason Ollinger 43-51 -- 94; Sean Holmes 46-49 -- 95; Jack McAfoos 50-49 -- 99
Davenport West -- Zac Stasz 43-44 -- 87; Harrison Wright 53-52 -- 105; Mason Lantz 54-52 -- 106; Dillon Burt 55-52 -- 107
Sherrard 161, Orion 198, Knoxville 216
Medalist -- Ethan Earl (Sherrard) 35.
Sherrard -- Et. Earl 35, Evan Earl 41, Jaeger Harkey 41, Landen Ernat 44.
Orion -- Reece Holst 44, Alex Nimrick 48, Nathan Engeman 52, Vaughn Bernhardt 54.
Knoxville -- David Aise 50, Jacob Betz 51, Damian Jones 56, Justin Betz 59.
Volleyball
Tuesday's late results
Alleman 29-25, Monmouth United 27-20
Kills -- Alleman, Cori Caleo 5, Sydney Bowling 5; MU, Carly Thompson 9, Jerzi Johnson 6. Assists -- Alleman, Lily Steffen 14; MU, Riley Tyrell 15. Aces -- Alleman, Caleo 5, Lydia Dorsey 5; MU, Breanna Shea, Jenna Bentz. Digs -- MU, Thompson 17, Josie Bentz 13.
Annawan 25-25, Morrison 15-23
Annawan stats only
Kills -- Ella Manuel 5, Emily Miller 5, Sky Marth 3. Assists -- Courtney Baele 15. Blocks -- Miller 5, Reese Randall 2. Digs -- Kaley Peterson 4, Baele 3. Aces -- Baele 4.
Team records -- Annawan 1-0
Boys soccer
Macomb 3, Orion-Sherrard United 0
Halftime score -- Macomb 1, OSU 0. Saves -- Orion (Josh Spranger 10).
Team records -- Orion-Sherrard United 0-2.