Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;14;0;22;3
Pleasant Valley;;12;4;16;10
Davenport Central;;8;6;10;11
Burlington;;7;7;10;14
Davenport West;;7;8;16;12
North Scott;;7;8;10;15
Bettendorf;;5;7;8;14
Davenport North;;4;9;13;12
Muscatine;;4;9;7;16
Clinton;;2;12;7;16
Wednesday's scores
Area
Calamus-Wheatland 11-7, Midland 1-0
Wilton 11, Northeast 1
Northeast stats only
Wilton;010;406;0;--;11;11;0
Northeast;001;000;0;--;1;7;4
LP -- Samuel Moraetes. Two or more hits -- Cade Hughes, Anthony Adney. RBI -- Adney.
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;14;2;30;2
Muscatine;;13;3;24;7
North Scott;;12;4;23;9
Pleasant Valley;;12;4;21;11
Bettendorf;;9;7;18;12
Davenport West;;8;8;15;15
Burlington;;5;11;19;16
Davenport North;;5;11;8;16
Clinton;;2;14;8;24
Davenport Central;;0;16;7;20
Wednesday's scores
Area
Central DeWitt 1-1, West Delaware 0-6
Durant 10, Cascade 0
Northeast 11, Wilton 2
Louisa-Muscatine 4, Pekin 1
Central DeWitt 1-1, West Delaware 0-6
First game
West Delaware;000;000;0;--;0;4;0
Central DeWitt;000;100;x;--;1;7;0
Macey Kleitsch and Leah Wegmann. Mya Cavanagh and Talbot Kinney. WP -- Cavanagh. LP -- Kleitsch. Two or more hits -- West Delaware, Eve Wedewer; Central DeWitt, Hannah Palzkill. 2B -- West Delaware, Claire Demmer; Central DeWitt, Emily Swanson. RBI -- Central DeWitt, Palzkill.
Second game
West Delaware;110;300;1;--;6;8;1
Central DeWitt;010;000;0;--;1;2;3
Emily Klostermann and Leah Wegmann. Mya Cavanagh, Hannah VanderHeiden (4), Kathryn Grau (7) and Talbot Kinney. WP -- Klostermann. LP -- Cavanagh. Two or more hits -- Eve Wedewer, Eva Winn, JoAnna Voss. 2B -- West Delaware, Winn. RBI -- West Delaware, Ella Koloc, Voss, Tehya Demmer.
Records: West Delaware 24-10; Central DeWitt 25-8
Anamosa 5, West Liberty 2
West Liberty;101;000;0;--;2;7;3
Anamosa;320;000;x;--;5;7;2
WP -- E. Watters. LP -- Janey Gingerich. Two or more hits -- WL, Haylee Lehman 3, Austyn Crees; Anamosa, A. Jess. 2B -- WL, Crees; Anamosa, Jess. 3B -- WL, Lehman. RBI -- WL, Crees, Gingerich; Anamosa, Jess, E. Tallman, K. Minger.
Late Tuesday
West Liberty 5, Regina 1
Game 1
Regina;100;000;0;--;1;1;2
West Liberty;000;050;x;--;5;10;1
WP -- Janey Gingerich. LP -- Emma Nibaur. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman 3, Finley Hall. RBIs -- Regina, Jess Hunter; West Liberty, Austyn Crees, Brittney Harned, Ellen Carow 2.
West Liberty 8, Regina 2
Game 2
Regina;100;001;0--;2;5;4
West Liberty;122;030;x;--;8;8;1
WP -- Isabelle True. LP -- Jaelyn Ernst. Two or more hits -- Regina, Katie Bracken, Annie Gehan; West Liberty, Janey Gingerich. 2B -- Regina, Gehan. RBIs -- Regina, Bracken 2; West Liberty, Austyn Crees, Gingerich 3, Ellen Carow. Brittney Harned.
Records -- Regina (16-16); West Liberty (23-2)
Iowa regional pairings
Class 5A Region 5
Thursday, July 11
First round
Davenport Central at Davenport West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Central/West winner at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar at Dubuque Hempstead, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Thursday, July 11
First round
Davenport North at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Iowa City West/Davenport North winner at Ottumwa, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Thursday, July 11
First round
Marshalltown at Ames, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Marshalltown/Ames winner at Johnston, 7 p.m.
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 6
Thursday, July 11
First round
Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Keokuk at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Burlington/Fort Madison winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Fairfield/Keokuk winner at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Thursday, July 11
First round
Maquoketa vs. Western Dubuque at Farley Park, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner at West Delaware, 7 p.m.
Clinton/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 1
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
Columbus Community at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.
Center Point-Urbana at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.
Davis County at West Burlington, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
At Assumption -- Monticello/CPU winner vs. Assumption/Columbus winner, 7 p.m.
At Camanche -- West Burlington/Davis County winner vs. Tipton/Camanche winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 3
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
Central Lee at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.
PCM (Monroe) at Centerville, 7 p.m.
South Tama at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
At Letts -- Centerville/PCM winner vs. Central Lee/Louisa-Muscatine winner, 7 p.m.
At Williamsburg -- EBF/Chariton winner vs. Williamsburg/South Tama winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
Vinton-Shellsburg at West Liberty, 7 p.m.
Union Community at North Fayette Valley, 7 p.m.
Oelwein at Anamosa, 7 p.m.
Waukon at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
At West Liberty -- North Fayette/Union winner vs. West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner, 7 p.m.
At Anamosa -- Crestwood/Waukon winner vs. Anamosa/Oelwein winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Monday's games
First round
At Delhi -- Bellevue at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.
At Guttenberg -- North Cedar at Clayton Ridge, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
Maquoketa Valley/Bellevue winner at Durant, 7 p.m.
MFL/MarMac at Alburnett, 7 p.m.
Clayton Ridge/North Cedar winner at Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
at Durant and Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's games
First round
Mediapolis at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Danville at Pekin, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
West Branch/Mediapolis winner at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.
Cardinal at Wapello, 7 p.m.
Pekin/Danville winner at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Van Buren at Highland, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
at Iowa City Regina and Wilton, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Region 6
Monday's games
First round
East Buchanan at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Don Bosco, 5:30 p.m.
Midland at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
GMG, Garwin at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.
North Tama at Springville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Quarterfinals
Easton Valley/East Buchanan winner at Lisbon, 7 p.m.
At Gilbertville -- Bellevue Marquette/Midland winner vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Don Bosco winner, 5:30 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland/GMG winner at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Springville/North Tama winner at Central City, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Semifinals
at Lisbon and Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.