Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;14;0;22;3

Pleasant Valley;;12;4;16;10

Davenport Central;;8;6;10;11

Burlington;;7;7;10;14

Davenport West;;7;8;16;12

North Scott;;7;8;10;15

Bettendorf;;5;7;8;14

Davenport North;;4;9;13;12

Muscatine;;4;9;7;16

Clinton;;2;12;7;16

Wednesday's scores

Area

Calamus-Wheatland 11-7, Midland 1-0

Wilton 11, Northeast 1

Northeast stats only

Wilton;010;406;0;--;11;11;0

Northeast;001;000;0;--;1;7;4

LP -- Samuel Moraetes. Two or more hits -- Cade Hughes, Anthony Adney. RBI -- Adney.

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;14;2;30;2

Muscatine;;13;3;24;7

North Scott;;12;4;23;9

Pleasant Valley;;12;4;21;11

Bettendorf;;9;7;18;12

Davenport West;;8;8;15;15

Burlington;;5;11;19;16

Davenport North;;5;11;8;16

Clinton;;2;14;8;24

Davenport Central;;0;16;7;20

Wednesday's scores

Area

Central DeWitt 1-1, West Delaware 0-6

Durant 10, Cascade 0

Northeast 11, Wilton 2

Louisa-Muscatine 4, Pekin 1

First game

West Delaware;000;000;0;--;0;4;0

Central DeWitt;000;100;x;--;1;7;0

Macey Kleitsch and Leah Wegmann. Mya Cavanagh and Talbot Kinney. WP -- Cavanagh. LP -- Kleitsch. Two or more hits -- West Delaware, Eve Wedewer; Central DeWitt, Hannah Palzkill. 2B -- West Delaware, Claire Demmer; Central DeWitt, Emily Swanson. RBI -- Central DeWitt, Palzkill.

Second game

West Delaware;110;300;1;--;6;8;1

Central DeWitt;010;000;0;--;1;2;3

Emily Klostermann and Leah Wegmann. Mya Cavanagh, Hannah VanderHeiden (4), Kathryn Grau (7) and Talbot Kinney. WP -- Klostermann. LP -- Cavanagh. Two or more hits -- Eve Wedewer, Eva Winn, JoAnna Voss. 2B -- West Delaware, Winn. RBI -- West Delaware, Ella Koloc, Voss, Tehya Demmer.

Records: West Delaware 24-10; Central DeWitt 25-8

Anamosa 5, West Liberty 2

West Liberty;101;000;0;--;2;7;3

Anamosa;320;000;x;--;5;7;2

WP -- E. Watters. LP -- Janey Gingerich. Two or more hits -- WL, Haylee Lehman 3, Austyn Crees; Anamosa, A. Jess. 2B -- WL, Crees; Anamosa, Jess. 3B -- WL, Lehman. RBI -- WL, Crees, Gingerich; Anamosa, Jess, E. Tallman, K. Minger.

Late Tuesday

West Liberty 5, Regina 1

Game 1

Regina;100;000;0;--;1;1;2

West Liberty;000;050;x;--;5;10;1

WP -- Janey Gingerich. LP -- Emma Nibaur. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman 3, Finley Hall. RBIs -- Regina, Jess Hunter; West Liberty, Austyn Crees, Brittney Harned, Ellen Carow 2.

West Liberty 8, Regina 2

Game 2

Regina;100;001;0--;2;5;4

West Liberty;122;030;x;--;8;8;1

WP -- Isabelle True. LP -- Jaelyn Ernst. Two or more hits -- Regina, Katie Bracken, Annie Gehan; West Liberty, Janey Gingerich. 2B -- Regina, Gehan. RBIs -- Regina, Bracken 2; West Liberty, Austyn Crees, Gingerich 3, Ellen Carow. Brittney Harned.

Records -- Regina (16-16); West Liberty (23-2)

Iowa regional pairings

Class 5A Region 5

Thursday, July 11

First round

Davenport Central at Davenport West, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Semifinals

Central/West winner at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar at Dubuque Hempstead, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Thursday, July 11

First round

Davenport North at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Semifinals

Iowa City West/Davenport North winner at Ottumwa, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Thursday, July 11

First round

Marshalltown at Ames, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Semifinals

Marshalltown/Ames winner at Johnston, 7 p.m.

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 6

Thursday, July 11

First round

Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Keokuk at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Semifinals

Burlington/Fort Madison winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.

Fairfield/Keokuk winner at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Thursday, July 11

First round

Maquoketa vs. Western Dubuque at Farley Park, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Semifinals

Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner at West Delaware, 7 p.m.

Clinton/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 1

Wednesday, July 10

Quarterfinals

Columbus Community at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.

Center Point-Urbana at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.

Davis County at West Burlington, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Semifinals

At Assumption -- Monticello/CPU winner vs. Assumption/Columbus winner, 7 p.m.

At Camanche -- West Burlington/Davis County winner vs. Tipton/Camanche winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 3

Wednesday, July 10

Quarterfinals

Central Lee at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.

PCM (Monroe) at Centerville, 7 p.m.

South Tama at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.

Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Semifinals

At Letts -- Centerville/PCM winner vs. Central Lee/Louisa-Muscatine winner, 7 p.m.

At Williamsburg -- EBF/Chariton winner vs. Williamsburg/South Tama winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Wednesday, July 10

Quarterfinals

Vinton-Shellsburg at West Liberty, 7 p.m.

Union Community at North Fayette Valley, 7 p.m.

Oelwein at Anamosa, 7 p.m.

Waukon at Crestwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Semifinals

At West Liberty -- North Fayette/Union winner vs. West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner, 7 p.m.

At Anamosa -- Crestwood/Waukon winner vs. Anamosa/Oelwein winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Monday's games

First round

At Delhi -- Bellevue at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.

At Guttenberg -- North Cedar at Clayton Ridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Quarterfinals

Maquoketa Valley/Bellevue winner at Durant, 7 p.m.

MFL/MarMac at Alburnett, 7 p.m.

Clayton Ridge/North Cedar winner at Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.

Cascade at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Semifinals

at Durant and Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Monday's games

First round

Mediapolis at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Danville at Pekin, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Quarterfinals

West Branch/Mediapolis winner at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.

Cardinal at Wapello, 7 p.m.

Pekin/Danville winner at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Van Buren at Highland, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Semifinals

at Iowa City Regina and Wilton, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m. 

Class 1A Region 6

Monday's games

First round

East Buchanan at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Don Bosco, 5:30 p.m.

Midland at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.

GMG, Garwin at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.

North Tama at Springville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Quarterfinals

Easton Valley/East Buchanan winner at Lisbon, 7 p.m.

At Gilbertville -- Bellevue Marquette/Midland winner vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Don Bosco winner, 5:30 p.m.

Calamus-Wheatland/GMG winner at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.

Springville/North Tama winner at Central City, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Semifinals

at Lisbon and Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

