Softball
Iowa state tournament
at Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
Class 1A
Wednesday's semifinals
Collins-Maxwell 1, Lisbon 0
AGWSR 12, Akron-Westfield 5
Today's championship
Collins-Maxwell (29-1) vs. AGWSR (28-7), 6 p.m.
Today's third-place game
Lisbon (34-9) vs. Akron-Westfield (27-5), 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday's semifinals
Louisa-Muscatine 2, Central Springs 1
Iowa City Regina 1, Des Moines Christian 0
Today's championship
Louisa-Muscatine (37-6) vs. Iowa City Regina (25-15), 8:15 p.m.
Today's third-place game
Central Springs (28-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (23-7), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday's semifinals
Davenport Assumption 9, Humboldt 1
Roland-Story 4, Albia 0
Friday's championship
Davenport Assumption (38-3) vs. Roland-Story (30-4), 3:30 p.m.
Friday's third-place game
Humboldt (31-4) vs. Albia (32-5), 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Wednesday's semifinals
ADM, Adel 9, Newton 8
Des Moines Hoover 12, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Friday's championship
ADM, Adel (35-7) vs. Des Moines Hoover (21-7), 5:45 p.m.
Friday's third-place game
Newton (25-8) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-14), 4:45 p.m.
Class 5A
Wednesday's semifinals
Pleasant Valley 9, West Des Moines Valley 4
Indianola 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Friday's championship
Pleasant Valley (35-7) vs. Indianola (36-3), 8 p.m.
Friday's third-place game
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (35-9) vs. West Des Moines Valley (32-10), 7 p.m.
Pleasant Valley 9, WDM Valley 4
WDM Valley;001;003;0;--;4;6;1
Pleasant Valley;110;070;x;--;9;11;3
Claire Stalzer, Olivia Roush (5) and Katie Newman, Kendra Schramm (5). Ellie Spelhaug, Alexia Lara (6) and Peggy Klingler. WP -- Spelhaug (23-2). LP -- Stalzer (18-6). Two or more hits -- Valley, Schramm; PV, Carli Spelhaug 3, Klingler 3, Bell Luebken. 2B -- Valley, Stalzer; PV, C. Spelhaug, Luebken. 3B PV, E. Spelhaug. HR -- Valley, Schramm; PV, C. Spelhaug, Klingler. RBI --Valley, Schramm 3, Stalzer; PV, C. Spelhaug 4, Jessi Meyer 2, Klingler, Luebken, E. Spelhaug.
Records: Valley 32-10; PV 35-7
Assumption 9, Humboldt 1
Humboldt;010;000;0;--;1;1;5
Assumption;202;023;x;--;9;12;0
Ellie Jacobson and Mady Lange. Hannah Kelley, Allie Timmons (5) and Anna Wohlers. W -- Kelley (22-1). L -- Jacobson (29-3). Two or more hits -- Assumption, Wohlers 4, Olivia Wardlow. 2B -- Assumption, Wohlers. HR -- Assumption, Wohlers. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 4, Kelley 2, Nicole Yoder.
Records: Humboldt 31-4; Assumption 38-3
Louisa-Muscatine 2, Central Springs 1
Central Springs;000;001;0;--;1;2;4
Louisa-Muscatine;010;100;x;--;2;6;1
Hannah Ausenhus and Anna Dietrich. Hailey Sanders and Katie Hearn. WP -- Sanders (9-2). LP -- Ausenhus (28-4). Two or more hits -- L-M, Maddie Mashek. RBI -- L-M, Mallory Hohenadel.
Records: Central Springs 28-4; Louisa-Muscatine 37-6
Baseball
Iowa postseason
Class 3A Substate 4
Wednesday's score
Davenport Assumption 4, Central DeWitt 2
Class 4A Substate 5
Wednesday's score
North Scott 3, Davenport West 2
North Scott 3, Davenport West 2
West;000;000;2;--;2;4;4
North Scott;021;000;X;--;3;3;1
Clayton Nettleton and Connor Saul; Kyle Denison and Tony Barreca. WP -- Denison (5-1). LP -- Nettleton (5-3). RBI -- Davenport West (Saul, Ryan McKown); North Scott (Barreca 2).
Records: Davenport West 19-15 (final); North Scott 28-10
Assumption 4, Central DeWitt 2
DeWitt;000;002;0;--;2;6;0
Assumption;003;100;x;--;4;7;0
Alex McAleer, Jake Swanson (5) and Tucker Kinney; Daniel Powers, Brandon Schlichting (1) and Jayson Willers. Two or more hits — DeWitt (Garrett Finley); Assumption (Adam Metivier). 2B — Assumption (Schlichting, Metivier). RBI — DeWitt (Swanson, Lucas Bixby); Assumption (Nick Gottilla, Seth Adrian, Donaven Juarez, Metivier).
Records: Assumption 31-10; Central DeWitt 29-13 (final)