Softball

Iowa state tournament 

at Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

Class 1A

Wednesday's semifinals

Collins-Maxwell 1, Lisbon 0

AGWSR 12, Akron-Westfield 5

Today's championship

Collins-Maxwell (29-1) vs. AGWSR (28-7), 6 p.m.

Today's third-place game

Lisbon (34-9) vs. Akron-Westfield (27-5), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday's semifinals

Louisa-Muscatine 2, Central Springs 1

Iowa City Regina 1, Des Moines Christian 0

Today's championship

Louisa-Muscatine (37-6) vs. Iowa City Regina (25-15), 8:15 p.m.

Today's third-place game

Central Springs (28-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (23-7), 7 p.m.

Class 3A 

Wednesday's semifinals

Davenport Assumption 9, Humboldt 1

Roland-Story 4, Albia 0

Friday's championship

Davenport Assumption (38-3) vs. Roland-Story (30-4), 3:30 p.m.

Friday's third-place game

Humboldt (31-4) vs. Albia (32-5), 2:30 p.m. 

Class 4A

Wednesday's semifinals

ADM, Adel 9, Newton 8 

Des Moines Hoover 12, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Friday's championship

ADM, Adel (35-7) vs. Des Moines Hoover (21-7), 5:45 p.m.

Friday's third-place game

Newton (25-8) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-14), 4:45 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday's semifinals

Pleasant Valley 9, West Des Moines Valley 4

Indianola 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Friday's championship

Pleasant Valley (35-7) vs. Indianola (36-3), 8 p.m.

Friday's third-place game

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (35-9) vs. West Des Moines Valley (32-10), 7 p.m.

Pleasant Valley 9, WDM Valley 4

WDM Valley;001;003;0;--;4;6;1

Pleasant Valley;110;070;x;--;9;11;3

Claire Stalzer, Olivia Roush (5) and Katie Newman, Kendra Schramm (5). Ellie Spelhaug, Alexia Lara (6) and Peggy Klingler. WP -- Spelhaug (23-2). LP -- Stalzer (18-6). Two or more hits -- Valley, Schramm; PV, Carli Spelhaug 3, Klingler 3, Bell Luebken. 2B -- Valley, Stalzer; PV, C. Spelhaug, Luebken. 3B  PV, E. Spelhaug. HR -- Valley, Schramm; PV, C. Spelhaug, Klingler. RBI --Valley, Schramm 3, Stalzer; PV, C. Spelhaug 4, Jessi Meyer 2, Klingler, Luebken, E. Spelhaug.

Records: Valley 32-10; PV 35-7

Assumption 9, Humboldt 1

Humboldt;010;000;0;--;1;1;5

Assumption;202;023;x;--;9;12;0

Ellie Jacobson and Mady Lange. Hannah Kelley, Allie Timmons (5) and Anna Wohlers. W -- Kelley (22-1). L -- Jacobson (29-3). Two or more hits -- Assumption, Wohlers 4, Olivia Wardlow. 2B -- Assumption, Wohlers. HR -- Assumption, Wohlers. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 4, Kelley 2, Nicole Yoder. 

Records: Humboldt 31-4; Assumption 38-3

Louisa-Muscatine 2, Central Springs 1

Central Springs;000;001;0;--;1;2;4

Louisa-Muscatine;010;100;x;--;2;6;1

Hannah Ausenhus and Anna Dietrich. Hailey Sanders and Katie Hearn. WP -- Sanders (9-2). LP -- Ausenhus (28-4). Two or more hits -- L-M, Maddie Mashek. RBI -- L-M, Mallory Hohenadel. 

Records: Central Springs 28-4; Louisa-Muscatine 37-6

Baseball

Iowa postseason

Class 3A Substate 4

Wednesday's score

Davenport Assumption 4, Central DeWitt 2

Class 4A Substate 5

Wednesday's score

North Scott 3, Davenport West 2

North Scott 3, Davenport West 2

West;000;000;2;--;2;4;4

North Scott;021;000;X;--;3;3;1

Clayton Nettleton and Connor Saul; Kyle Denison and Tony Barreca. WP -- Denison (5-1). LP -- Nettleton (5-3). RBI -- Davenport West (Saul, Ryan McKown); North Scott (Barreca 2).

Records: Davenport West 19-15 (final); North Scott 28-10

Assumption 4, Central DeWitt 2

DeWitt;000;002;0;--;2;6;0

Assumption;003;100;x;--;4;7;0

Alex McAleer, Jake Swanson (5) and Tucker Kinney; Daniel Powers, Brandon Schlichting (1) and Jayson Willers. Two or more hits — DeWitt (Garrett Finley); Assumption (Adam Metivier). 2B — Assumption (Schlichting, Metivier). RBI — DeWitt (Swanson, Lucas Bixby); Assumption (Nick Gottilla, Seth Adrian, Donaven Juarez, Metivier).

Records: Assumption 31-10; Central DeWitt 29-13 (final)

