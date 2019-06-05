{{featured_button_text}}

Girls soccer

Iowa state tournament

At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Today's games

Class 1A

Assumption (17-1) vs. St. Albert (14-7), 11 a.m.

Gilbert (18-0) vs. Union (14-3), 11:15 a.m.

Bishop Heelan (14-3) vs. North Polk (15-4), 11:30 a.m.

Center Point-Urbana (16-2) vs. Nevada (14-4), 11:45 a.m.

Class 2A

ADM (17-1) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (15-2), 1:30 p.m.

Spencer (19-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4), 1:45 p.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock (15-1) vs. Lewis Central (14-4), 2 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) vs. Pella (15-2), 2:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Waukee (15-3) vs. Pleasant Valley (12-5), 4 p.m.

Ankeny Centennial (15-3) vs. Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln (16-2), 4:15 p.m.

West Des Moines Valley (15-3) vs. Dowling Catholic (13-3), 4:30 p.m.

Linn-Mar (18-1) vs. Ankeny (15-4), 4:45 p.m.

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;4;0;10;2

North Scott;;2;0;7;2

Davenport West;;2;0;4;4

Assumption;;3;1;12;1

Bettendorf;;3;1;5;5

Muscatine;;2;2;6;3

Davenport Central;;0;2;0;3

Davenport North;;0;2;0;3

Burlington;;0;4;2;4

Clinton;;0;4;0;8

Wednesday's score

Northeast 5, Clinton 3 

Today's games

Clinton at Central (DH), 4 p.m.

Bettendorf at Assumption (DH), 5 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.

North at West (DH), 5 p.m.

Muscatine at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine 5, Pekin 0

Pekin;000;000;0;--;0;2;2

Louisa-Muscatine;410;000;x;--;5;8;0

Hailey Sanders. Davis, Goudy (2), Cari Duwa (6). Two or more hits -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sadners 4. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sadners 2, Mckenna Hohendel, Brynn Jeambey. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sadners 2, Brynn Jeambey 2, Kenna Law

Fort Madison 4, Wapello 3

Wapello stats: 

LP -- Anesa Noa. Two or more hits -- Serah Shafer 3, Anesa Noa. RBI -- Anesa Noa, Toni Bohlen

Northeast 5, Clinton 3 

Clinton;001;002;0;--;3;7;2

Northeast;300;000;2;--;5;7;2

Alexis Ehlers. Natalie Dornbush. WP -- Ehlers. LP -- Dornbush. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Macy Mulholland, Amber Lee; Northeast, Bree Mangelsen, Neveah Hildebrandt. 2B -- Clinton, Amber Lee; Northeast, Abby Boyer. HR -- Northeast, Bree Mangelsen (2). RBI -- Clinton, Amber Lee 2, Natalie Dornbush; Northeast, Bree Mangelsen 5

Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;4;0;7;2

Pleasant Valley;;4;0;5;3

Muscatine;;1;1;3;1

North Scott;;1;1;3;2

Davenport West;;1;1;2;4

Bettendorf;;1;1;1;4

Davenport North;;1;3;3;5

Burlington;;1;3;2;5

Davenport Central;;1;3;1;4

Clinton;;1;3;2;7

Wednesday's score

North Scott at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Today's games

Bettendorf at Assumption (DH), 3 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.

North at West (DH), 5 p.m.

Muscatine at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.

Clinton at Central (DH), 5 p.m.

