Girls soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Today's games
Class 1A
Assumption (17-1) vs. St. Albert (14-7), 11 a.m.
Gilbert (18-0) vs. Union (14-3), 11:15 a.m.
Bishop Heelan (14-3) vs. North Polk (15-4), 11:30 a.m.
Center Point-Urbana (16-2) vs. Nevada (14-4), 11:45 a.m.
Class 2A
ADM (17-1) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (15-2), 1:30 p.m.
Spencer (19-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4), 1:45 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (15-1) vs. Lewis Central (14-4), 2 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) vs. Pella (15-2), 2:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (15-3) vs. Pleasant Valley (12-5), 4 p.m.
Ankeny Centennial (15-3) vs. Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln (16-2), 4:15 p.m.
West Des Moines Valley (15-3) vs. Dowling Catholic (13-3), 4:30 p.m.
Linn-Mar (18-1) vs. Ankeny (15-4), 4:45 p.m.
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;4;0;10;2
North Scott;;2;0;7;2
Davenport West;;2;0;4;4
Assumption;;3;1;12;1
Bettendorf;;3;1;5;5
Muscatine;;2;2;6;3
Davenport Central;;0;2;0;3
Davenport North;;0;2;0;3
Burlington;;0;4;2;4
Clinton;;0;4;0;8
Wednesday's score
Northeast 5, Clinton 3
Today's games
Clinton at Central (DH), 4 p.m.
Bettendorf at Assumption (DH), 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.
North at West (DH), 5 p.m.
Muscatine at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine 5, Pekin 0
Pekin;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
Louisa-Muscatine;410;000;x;--;5;8;0
Hailey Sanders. Davis, Goudy (2), Cari Duwa (6). Two or more hits -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sadners 4. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sadners 2, Mckenna Hohendel, Brynn Jeambey. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sadners 2, Brynn Jeambey 2, Kenna Law
Fort Madison 4, Wapello 3
Wapello stats:
LP -- Anesa Noa. Two or more hits -- Serah Shafer 3, Anesa Noa. RBI -- Anesa Noa, Toni Bohlen
Northeast 5, Clinton 3
Clinton;001;002;0;--;3;7;2
Northeast;300;000;2;--;5;7;2
Alexis Ehlers. Natalie Dornbush. WP -- Ehlers. LP -- Dornbush. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Macy Mulholland, Amber Lee; Northeast, Bree Mangelsen, Neveah Hildebrandt. 2B -- Clinton, Amber Lee; Northeast, Abby Boyer. HR -- Northeast, Bree Mangelsen (2). RBI -- Clinton, Amber Lee 2, Natalie Dornbush; Northeast, Bree Mangelsen 5
Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;4;0;7;2
Pleasant Valley;;4;0;5;3
Muscatine;;1;1;3;1
North Scott;;1;1;3;2
Davenport West;;1;1;2;4
Bettendorf;;1;1;1;4
Davenport North;;1;3;3;5
Burlington;;1;3;2;5
Davenport Central;;1;3;1;4
Clinton;;1;3;2;7
Wednesday's score
North Scott at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Today's games
Bettendorf at Assumption (DH), 3 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.
North at West (DH), 5 p.m.
Muscatine at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.
Clinton at Central (DH), 5 p.m.